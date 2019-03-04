Ides of March – Scandal Surrounding Justin From Canada Deepens – Treasury Dept. President Resigns Cabinet…

Former Canadian Attorney General Wilson-Raybould shocked the systems of government last week when she gave detailed testimony outlining how Justin Trudeau’s government conducted a sustained campaign to influence her decision in a bribery and corruption case surrounding a company called SNC-Lavalin. [More Here]

Today the scandal deepened as another Cabinet Minister, Ms. Jane Philpott, resigned her Treasury position citing the political corruption within the SNC-Lavalin case and her inability to support the Prime Minister’s Office.

CANADA […] “In Canada, the constitutional convention of Cabinet solidarity means, among other things, that ministers are expected to defend all Cabinet decisions. A minister must always be prepared to defend other ministers publicly, and must speak in support of the government and its policies,” Philpott said in a resignation letter posted to her website on Monday afternoon. “Given this convention and the current circumstances, it is untenable for me to continue to serve as a Cabinet minister.”

With Philpott’s departure, the Liberals have lost a minister widely recognized as one of the government’s most competent. Her resignation deepens a crisis for a government that has been trying to project an image of unity since former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s explosive testimony before a parliamentary justice committee last week. Philpott said evidence that politicians and officials pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin has raised “serious concerns” for her. “The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system,” she wrote. “Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised.” (read more)

(Link to Website and letter)

News that @janephilpott quit cabinet over interference by PMO in SNC prosecution is a watershed moment.

It is a sad day for Canada to lose a minister with such integrity.

Nobody in government has done more to push reconciliation than Ms. Philpott.

I have upmost respect for her. pic.twitter.com/BeoCbU0AGx — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) March 4, 2019

