Ides of March – Scandal Surrounding Justin From Canada Deepens – Treasury Dept. President Resigns Cabinet…

Former Canadian Attorney General Wilson-Raybould shocked the systems of government last week when she gave detailed testimony outlining how Justin Trudeau’s government conducted a sustained campaign to influence her decision in a bribery and corruption case surrounding a company called SNC-Lavalin. [More Here]
Today the scandal deepened as another Cabinet Minister, Ms. Jane Philpott, resigned her Treasury position citing the political corruption within the SNC-Lavalin case and her inability to support the Prime Minister’s Office.
CANADA […] “In Canada, the constitutional convention of Cabinet solidarity means, among other things, that ministers are expected to defend all Cabinet decisions. A minister must always be prepared to defend other ministers publicly, and must speak in support of the government and its policies,” Philpott said in a resignation letter posted to her website on Monday afternoon. “Given this convention and the current circumstances, it is untenable for me to continue to serve as a Cabinet minister.”
With Philpott’s departure, the Liberals have lost a minister widely recognized as one of the government’s most competent. Her resignation deepens a crisis for a government that has been trying to project an image of unity since former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s explosive testimony before a parliamentary justice committee last week.
Philpott said evidence that politicians and officials pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin has raised “serious concerns” for her. “The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system,” she wrote. “Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised.” (read more)
.
Justin from Canada got an owey…all over but the cryin’….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Socks in danger of having his socks knocked off!
LikeLiked by 8 people
When I read this, my eyebrow nearly hit the floor.
LikeLiked by 13 people
seems something 🐛 is about to drop in regards to the PM
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, the one on the right dropped – looks like it’s gonna be a long winter. (LOL, this is never going to get old!)
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL!!!…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those socks are brown now because they’re full of poo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ol’ Jane is so competent that she considers a great progress the bringing of Syrian refugees to Canada. It’s right there in the first paragraph of her letter of resignation. OTOH, compared to the rest of Justine’s gang, she truly may be the most competent of the whole bunch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Then there’s her last paragraph dedicating herself to fighting climate change.
I can’t imagine a stupider or alternatively more crooked minister than a Canadian who believes the world is becoming warmer – making Canada a future Garden of Eden – only to Bankrupt her Treasury to make Canada COLDER.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah! I was really admiring her integrity until I hit that sentence. Had to read it twice to make sure I read it correctly.
You can take a Liberal out of government but you can’t take the need to govern out of Liberals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Y’all are right. Hitting a new low when such a social justice warrior is only the second senior person to recognize such corruption and call it out.
Glad that she did, but her other policy “positions” are…well…questionable.
And what does this say about the rest of the Cabinet? Guess they love their perks and power so much that they are hoping Justin will ride it out. Kind of like the pitiful Dems in Virginia supporting their trio of clowns–Northam, Fairfax and Herring
LikeLiked by 1 person
They keep pointing to the corruption in the administration, What about the Canadian Press ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is one of the biggest political scandals I’ve ever seen in Canada. Even libs are saying he should do time. The Canadian Press? Crickets.
LikeLike
Are there a more pathetic, totally incompetent group of leaders in every major position than the Canadian national government? Who can save this once proud country from itself?
Can a Canadian Trump appear, and even if he/she did, is Canada too far gone to elect Hoser Trump, eh?
LikeLike
And supposedly Philpott is the Treasury Bond Minister?
LikeLike
We’ve heard “the walls are closing in” on President Trump for two years, they’re about to slam shut on Trudeau for near-precisely what President Trump supposedly did, and the American media has had, has, and will have, nothing to say about it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was curious who was going to come to Trudeau’s aid.
On another note, seems Google will not be able to run any political ads for the Canadian election because of new transparency law.
https://ca.reuters.com/article/technologyNews/idCAKCN1QM098-OCATC
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Canadian government pushes one of these “laws” just about every election regarding election advertising, someone always sues, and it gets shot down AFTER the election by the courts.
Love to say its a liberal thing but every party does it. Mostly I think its to keep third party mud slinging to a minimum but since the press is exempted, it always seems to work out best for the liberals.
So odd that the Canadian press is about as trusted as the US media. Wonder how THAT happens? Complete. Mystery.
LikeLike
I thought the same thing when I read the initial article about the former Canadian AG. If only we had had an AG with integrity, politically unbiased, when former SoS Clinton broke the law numerous times, when Obama overstepped his Constitutional authority. We would be in a much better place if the rule of law had been enforced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quick, Justin!!! Get AOC in your corner!
LikeLiked by 3 people
AOC could be in the next door cell..
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might want to rethink this before your “hot wheels” catch fire, how many real political crooks have gone to jail since the age of the Clinton/Bush crime syndicate?
LikeLike
Young ones who screw up Nancy’s quiet agenda.
LikeLike
If only.
LikeLike
If I were Canadian I would bookmark this if for nothing else but Wilson-Raybould’s quote:
“That ministers are expected to defend all cabinet decisions. A minister must be prepared to defend other ministers publicly…”
To be repeated whenever the ministers defend each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, that embedded Youtube video is showing a 500 Server Error. Fortunately I speak monkey. I believe this was the video that was supposed to be there:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Youtube may be blocking domain requests, as is their right, and being part of the Goldman SOROS state evil they most likely are doing it on purpose.
LikeLike
I’ve been noticing a lot of this, particularly at this site. Of course, I bar scripts, limit cookies, block ads, and have blacklisted IPs on this browser, so……
LikeLike
Justin responds to resignation.
Starts at 13:40 +/-
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1zqKVOeLbgLGB
LikeLike
My bad. Start at 11:00. Enjoy.
LikeLike
lol what would happen if AOC were elected President:
See Canaduh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Queen Barmaid.
LikeLike
Justin’s Damage Control Team Respond
“Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Philpott resigned because she was a “close personal friend” with Jody Wilson-Raybould and he respects her decision.” .
One more Liberal sailor has abandoned the SS Justin in choppy, uncertain waters and 24 more elected MP’s need to follow Ms. Philpott’s dive into the sea of integrity before Justin loses certain control of the House of Commons. Perhaps many in his Cabinet and Caucus will demand his resignation before the ship is completely empty or Philpott will be the last to make a splash. Any bets?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They better confiscate his passport before he tries to flee to his father’s homeland for asylum.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Justin is just one of 1000. You don’t really think Casto stole only all the wealth, do you?
LikeLike
wow, I didn’t realize Castro was french :O
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justin’s mom got … around
LikeLiked by 1 person
One looks like a Halloween costume. Can anyone tell which one?
LikeLike
Justin’s life raft might have just sprung it’s worst leak.
“Most Canadians believe Jody Wilson-Raybould, say Trudeau has lost moral authority to govern: Ipsos poll.”
Trudeau responds to Philpott’s resignation. The other video entries above failed for me. Go to 4:26 if not set. Starts with French translation.
LikeLike
Anything, to distract from the fact that his collusion with China has ruined Canada’s economy well into the future. The twerp is a colossal failure, and this “scandal” is sleight of hand.
LikeLiked by 6 people
china has a tactic of ensnaring strategically important countries by providing loans at high interest rates the Chinese know will be difficult if not impossible to repay. The Chinese then make demands of territorial concessions to gain strategic ports or other territory in repayment. Wonder when they’ll ask Canada if it wants payday loan?
LikeLike
Are they chanting, “True-dope”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trudeau subsidized- with a lot of money – news outlets that “were trustworthy”. I guess you can strike Mclean’s magazine off that list…
https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/justin-trudeau-imposter/
LikeLiked by 1 person
FTA – Trudeau claims he wanted to save the jobs in Quebec that would be lost if SNC left the country. However, he did not seem to care when so many jobs in the West – Alberta were lost due to his policies on oil etc.
Why? The West doesn’t like Trudeau (did not like his Dad) either, as they both have given a finger to the West’s concerns.
So, along with Trudeau helping illegal aliens (illegal immigrants to me is an oxymoron – to me an immigrant is legally legitimate), he is helping criminal enterprises in areas where he will win votes… I think he has the Democrat playbook down pat.
Hope Canadians are waking up to this….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies. Only the first sentence in my comment above was from the article.
The rest was my commentary on Trudeau. Should have been more clear about which is which.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geneticallycatholic,
That is a great article, and quite damning of the double-speak of Trudeau’s gov’t. Apparently they inserted a one paragraph change in the criminal law to allow them to “punish” corporate wrongdoers via fines rather than prosecution. Were they honest with the Canadian people about the nature of the change? Oh no, they claimed it would allow for “tougher” penalties.
Quote from the Maclean’s article:
“He low-bridged a major change to criminal prosecutions while a large company was facing charges, depicting as a crackdown what was actually an escape hatch, because he didn’t dare simply say what he wanted. Didn’t think it would pass the smell test of the Canadian people. Didn’t think what he was doing was defensible.
And he was right.”
Deep state, much Justin? These people are just despicable
LikeLike
Maple Castro, hearing that gun in your night stand calling you? If not, perhaps you should listen better.
LikeLike
Sadly none of this will stop Trudope from being re-elected.
LikeLike
Whoops-a-daisy
Justine doth protest too much, methinks…
It sounds like he attempted to protect his benefactors to his own detriment. It is at this moment that puppet Trudeau has noticed the strings attached to his body and a wounded puppetmaster looming above him.
And when the puppeteer collapses, the puppet crumbles…
LikeLike
On the Bubble:
• Canada’s Trudeau
• UK’s May
• France’s Macron
• Germany’s Merkel
• Israel’s Netanyahu
• Venezuela’s Maduro …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, Canadian government corruption is bad but it’s only 75% as bad as US governmental corruption.
Why is anyone ever surprised when someone finds corruption in government? Come back to me when it ain’t there.
LikeLike