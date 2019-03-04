Ides of March – Scandal Surrounding Justin From Canada Deepens – Treasury Dept. President Resigns Cabinet…

Former Canadian Attorney General Wilson-Raybould shocked the systems of government last week when she gave detailed testimony outlining how Justin Trudeau’s government conducted a sustained campaign to influence her decision in a bribery and corruption case surrounding a company called SNC-Lavalin. [More Here]

Today the scandal deepened as another Cabinet Minister, Ms. Jane Philpott, resigned her Treasury position citing the political corruption within the SNC-Lavalin case and her inability to support the Prime Minister’s Office.

CANADA […] “In Canada, the constitutional convention of Cabinet solidarity means, among other things, that ministers are expected to defend all Cabinet decisions. A minister must always be prepared to defend other ministers publicly, and must speak in support of the government and its policies,” Philpott said in a resignation letter posted to her website on Monday afternoon. “Given this convention and the current circumstances, it is untenable for me to continue to serve as a Cabinet minister.”

With Philpott’s departure, the Liberals have lost a minister widely recognized as one of the government’s most competent. Her resignation deepens a crisis for a government that has been trying to project an image of unity since former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould’s explosive testimony before a parliamentary justice committee last week.

Philpott said evidence that politicians and officials pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin has raised “serious concerns” for her. “The solemn principles at stake are the independence and integrity of our justice system,” she wrote. “Sadly, I have lost confidence in how the government has dealt with this matter and in how it has responded to the issues raised.”  (read more)

51 Responses to Ides of March – Scandal Surrounding Justin From Canada Deepens – Treasury Dept. President Resigns Cabinet…

  1. Merle Marks says:
    March 4, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Justin from Canada got an owey…all over but the cryin’….

  2. littleanniefannie says:
    March 4, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Socks in danger of having his socks knocked off!

  3. GrandpaM says:
    March 4, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Ol’ Jane is so competent that she considers a great progress the bringing of Syrian refugees to Canada. It’s right there in the first paragraph of her letter of resignation. OTOH, compared to the rest of Justine’s gang, she truly may be the most competent of the whole bunch.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 4, 2019 at 10:38 pm

      Then there’s her last paragraph dedicating herself to fighting climate change.

      I can’t imagine a stupider or alternatively more crooked minister than a Canadian who believes the world is becoming warmer – making Canada a future Garden of Eden – only to Bankrupt her Treasury to make Canada COLDER.

      • GB Bari says:
        March 4, 2019 at 11:16 pm

        Yeah! I was really admiring her integrity until I hit that sentence. Had to read it twice to make sure I read it correctly.

        You can take a Liberal out of government but you can’t take the need to govern out of Liberals.

      • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
        March 4, 2019 at 11:54 pm

        Y’all are right. Hitting a new low when such a social justice warrior is only the second senior person to recognize such corruption and call it out.
        Glad that she did, but her other policy “positions” are…well…questionable.

        And what does this say about the rest of the Cabinet? Guess they love their perks and power so much that they are hoping Justin will ride it out. Kind of like the pitiful Dems in Virginia supporting their trio of clowns–Northam, Fairfax and Herring

    • Bullseye says:
      March 4, 2019 at 10:52 pm

      They keep pointing to the corruption in the administration, What about the Canadian Press ?

      • Dee Paul Deje says:
        March 5, 2019 at 12:27 am

        This is one of the biggest political scandals I’ve ever seen in Canada. Even libs are saying he should do time. The Canadian Press? Crickets.

    • Peter Rabbit says:
      March 4, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      Are there a more pathetic, totally incompetent group of leaders in every major position than the Canadian national government? Who can save this once proud country from itself?

      Can a Canadian Trump appear, and even if he/she did, is Canada too far gone to elect Hoser Trump, eh?

    • WSB says:
      March 4, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      And supposedly Philpott is the Treasury Bond Minister?

  4. keeler says:
    March 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    We’ve heard “the walls are closing in” on President Trump for two years, they’re about to slam shut on Trudeau for near-precisely what President Trump supposedly did, and the American media has had, has, and will have, nothing to say about it.

    • LBB says:
      March 4, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      I was curious who was going to come to Trudeau’s aid.

      On another note, seems Google will not be able to run any political ads for the Canadian election because of new transparency law.

      https://ca.reuters.com/article/technologyNews/idCAKCN1QM098-OCATC

      • John VI says:
        March 5, 2019 at 12:27 am

        The Canadian government pushes one of these “laws” just about every election regarding election advertising, someone always sues, and it gets shot down AFTER the election by the courts.

        Love to say its a liberal thing but every party does it. Mostly I think its to keep third party mud slinging to a minimum but since the press is exempted, it always seems to work out best for the liberals.

        So odd that the Canadian press is about as trusted as the US media. Wonder how THAT happens? Complete. Mystery.

    • 55praises says:
      March 4, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      I thought the same thing when I read the initial article about the former Canadian AG. If only we had had an AG with integrity, politically unbiased, when former SoS Clinton broke the law numerous times, when Obama overstepped his Constitutional authority. We would be in a much better place if the rule of law had been enforced.

  5. James Carpenter says:
    March 4, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Quick, Justin!!! Get AOC in your corner!

  6. snellvillebob says:
    March 4, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    If I were Canadian I would bookmark this if for nothing else but Wilson-Raybould’s quote:
    “That ministers are expected to defend all cabinet decisions. A minister must be prepared to defend other ministers publicly…”

    To be repeated whenever the ministers defend each other.

  7. G. Willikers says:
    March 4, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    SD, that embedded Youtube video is showing a 500 Server Error. Fortunately I speak monkey. I believe this was the video that was supposed to be there:

    • Zaza says:
      March 4, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      Youtube may be blocking domain requests, as is their right, and being part of the Goldman SOROS state evil they most likely are doing it on purpose.

      • cthulhu says:
        March 5, 2019 at 12:04 am

        I’ve been noticing a lot of this, particularly at this site. Of course, I bar scripts, limit cookies, block ads, and have blacklisted IPs on this browser, so……

  8. All Too Much says:
    March 4, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Justin responds to resignation.
    Starts at 13:40 +/-

    https://www.pscp.tv/w/1zqKVOeLbgLGB

  9. GSparrow says:
    March 4, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Justin’s Damage Control Team Respond
    “Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Philpott resigned because she was a “close personal friend” with Jody Wilson-Raybould and he respects her decision.” .

    One more Liberal sailor has abandoned the SS Justin in choppy, uncertain waters and 24 more elected MP’s need to follow Ms. Philpott’s dive into the sea of integrity before Justin loses certain control of the House of Commons. Perhaps many in his Cabinet and Caucus will demand his resignation before the ship is completely empty or Philpott will be the last to make a splash. Any bets?

  10. James F says:
    March 4, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    They better confiscate his passport before he tries to flee to his father’s homeland for asylum.

  11. GSparrow says:
    March 4, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Justin’s life raft might have just sprung it’s worst leak.
    “Most Canadians believe Jody Wilson-Raybould, say Trudeau has lost moral authority to govern: Ipsos poll.”
    Trudeau responds to Philpott’s resignation. The other video entries above failed for me. Go to 4:26 if not set. Starts with French translation.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      March 4, 2019 at 10:47 pm

      Anything, to distract from the fact that his collusion with China has ruined Canada’s economy well into the future. The twerp is a colossal failure, and this “scandal” is sleight of hand.

      • czarowniczy says:
        March 5, 2019 at 12:16 am

        china has a tactic of ensnaring strategically important countries by providing loans at high interest rates the Chinese know will be difficult if not impossible to repay. The Chinese then make demands of territorial concessions to gain strategic ports or other territory in repayment. Wonder when they’ll ask Canada if it wants payday loan?

    • starfcker says:
      March 4, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      Are they chanting, “True-dope”

  12. geneticallycatholic says:
    March 4, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Trudeau subsidized- with a lot of money – news outlets that “were trustworthy”. I guess you can strike Mclean’s magazine off that list…

    https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/justin-trudeau-imposter/

    • geneticallycatholic says:
      March 4, 2019 at 10:54 pm

      FTA – Trudeau claims he wanted to save the jobs in Quebec that would be lost if SNC left the country. However, he did not seem to care when so many jobs in the West – Alberta were lost due to his policies on oil etc.
      Why? The West doesn’t like Trudeau (did not like his Dad) either, as they both have given a finger to the West’s concerns.
      So, along with Trudeau helping illegal aliens (illegal immigrants to me is an oxymoron – to me an immigrant is legally legitimate), he is helping criminal enterprises in areas where he will win votes… I think he has the Democrat playbook down pat.

      Hope Canadians are waking up to this….

    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      March 5, 2019 at 12:09 am

      Geneticallycatholic,
      That is a great article, and quite damning of the double-speak of Trudeau’s gov’t. Apparently they inserted a one paragraph change in the criminal law to allow them to “punish” corporate wrongdoers via fines rather than prosecution. Were they honest with the Canadian people about the nature of the change? Oh no, they claimed it would allow for “tougher” penalties.

      Quote from the Maclean’s article:
      “He low-bridged a major change to criminal prosecutions while a large company was facing charges, depicting as a crackdown what was actually an escape hatch, because he didn’t dare simply say what he wanted. Didn’t think it would pass the smell test of the Canadian people. Didn’t think what he was doing was defensible.
      And he was right.”

      Deep state, much Justin? These people are just despicable

  13. Alexander Bocephus Hamilton says:
    March 4, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Maple Castro, hearing that gun in your night stand calling you? If not, perhaps you should listen better.

  14. WES says:
    March 4, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    Sadly none of this will stop Trudope from being re-elected.

  15. chojun says:
    March 4, 2019 at 11:20 pm

    Whoops-a-daisy

    Justine doth protest too much, methinks…

    It sounds like he attempted to protect his benefactors to his own detriment. It is at this moment that puppet Trudeau has noticed the strings attached to his body and a wounded puppetmaster looming above him.

    And when the puppeteer collapses, the puppet crumbles…

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 4, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    On the Bubble:
    • Canada’s Trudeau
    • UK’s May
    • France’s Macron
    • Germany’s Merkel
    • Israel’s Netanyahu
    • Venezuela’s Maduro …

  17. czarowniczy says:
    March 5, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Yes, Canadian government corruption is bad but it’s only 75% as bad as US governmental corruption.

    Why is anyone ever surprised when someone finds corruption in government? Come back to me when it ain’t there.

