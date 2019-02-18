Wilbur Ross Completes Section 232 Report – Auto Industry Executives Going Bananas….

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has completed the section 232 investigation on the auto industry, reviewing the sector as a vital economic interest for continued national security.
The content of the investigative finding is unknown. The Commerce Department has privately delivered the 232 report directly to the White House. However, with the possibility of the report empowering President Trump to implement 20 to 25% import auto tariffs industry executives are proactively going bananas.
An important aspect here is that the USMCA (U.S., Mexico and Canada) agreement exempts the trilateral North American pact from any auto tariff fear. If the vehicle consists of 75% North American (USMCA) content, there’s no tariff.
At the 30,000 ft level, the USMCA deal positioned the U.S. and Mexico to retain their current multinational investments; and through a series of sector-by-sector standards on origination the deal simultaneously closed the fatal NAFTA loophole.
The USMCA agreement makes an economic manufacturing partnership between the U.S, Mexico and Canada; and for assembly products third parties will have to produce parts and origination material within the U.S. and Mexico.
U.S.T.R. Lighthizer put some details forward: ♦The NAFTA Loophole closure is explained in Summary Form HERE; with emphasis on the Auto-Sector. The key is a 75% part origination level for auto-assembly; and a 40-45% level for parts with a minimum $16/hr wage rate. The source-origination rate (75%) is even higher than all previously forecast USMCA negotiation predictions.
Example of downstream consequences/benefits: German auto-maker BMW recently built a $2 billion assembly plant in Mexico (almost complete). Most of their core parts were coming from the EU (steel/aluminum casting components) and/or Asia (electronics). Now the assembly plant will have to source 75% of the auto-parts from the U.S. and Mexico, with 45% of those parts from facilities paying $16/hr.
As a direct result of the USMCA agreement BMW made an announcement in November they were exploring additional parts manufacturing facilities within the U.S. for their engines and transmissions. BMW needs to modify their supply chain and build auto parts in the U.S. and Mexico:
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – BMW (BMWG.DE) is considering a second U.S. manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, Chief Executive Harald Krueger said on Tuesday, shortly after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump would impose tariffs on imported cars from next week
Additionally, with the KORUS (Korean-U.S.) bilateral trade deal now cemented there would be no impact to South Korean auto imports (Kia etc) from a 232 decision. However, any EU, China or Japanese automaker who is not currently inside U.S.M.C.A operations could be subject to an application of a countervailing duty.
Specifically because of the scale of the industry, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most at risk from a lack of an overall U.S-EU trade deal. This potential 232 auto tariff is a big stick to get the EU to the bargaining table.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Commerce Department sent a report on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump that could unleash steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts, provoking a sharp backlash from the industry even before it is unveiled, the agency confirmed.
Late on Sunday, a department spokeswoman said it would not disclose any details of the “Section 232” national security report submitted to Trump by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The disclosure of the submission came less than two hours before the end of a 270-day deadline.
Trump has 90 days to decide whether to act upon the recommendations, which auto industry officials expect to include at least some tariffs on fully assembled vehicles or on technologies and components related to electric, automated, connected and shared vehicles. (read more)
Don’t forget there’s already an existing 25% tariff on imported trucks and SUV’s, that’s why most foreign automakers opened truck and SUV auto-plants in the U.S. over the past two decades. BMW builds their SUV’s in South Carolina. Volkswagen builds SUV’s in Tennessee. Mercedes now builds their SUV’s in Alabama, and Toyota builds in Princeton Indiana as well as Canada. Volvo has also moved all their SUV building to South Carolina.
It is doubtful President Trump will actually pull-the-trigger on tariffs for cars; however, as said, his ability to do it is a massive stick to get both the EU and Japan to commit to a renegotiated bilateral trade agreement.
leverage! create it and win!! Wilburine!!!
I love our President!
“I love our President!”
The MAGAnificent Orange Basstard!
JUST
KEEPS
WINNING! 😀
I picture Patton saying that about Trump.
I love Patton as a General, but as a politician, not so much. 😀
” to implement 20 to 25% import auto tariffs industry executives are proactively going bananas.”
correction as needed but ARE NOT Tesla’s built in the USA?
COME ON progleft idiots, DEFEND your President on his clear choice for Americans to drive electric!
😀
Tesla is moving to China.
Do try to keep up.
How to recharge electric cars? With electricity from a gas or coal fired electric plant.
Do electric cars run in cold weather? No. Why? The batteries do not run in cold weather.
Oh bummer.
What will happen if Chuck & Nancy throw a hissy fit and end up tanking the USMCA? There have been rumblings about it becoming the next target of RESIST. Nancy wants to be the originator of tariffs (i.e. none) and Chuck wants to obstruct.
pretty much set up as a win-win –
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/01/presser-trump-says-hell-be-formally-terminating-nafta-says-congress-will-have-choice-between-replacement-or-nothing/
IMHO, he should have done it already and lit a fire under the clock. “Nothing concentrates the mind like the prospect of being hanged at dawn” and all that [Dr. Johnson, by way of “Mad Men”]. I really don’t get why he didn’t pull THAT trigger before the end of 2018…..OTOH, I’m not privy to a lot of the information that VSGPOTUSDJT has, and I’m not as smart a guy. He probably has his reasons.
Sets up another 2020 massacre. . .of the democrats! Winning, Winning, Winning!
I suggest writing your congress critters and simply tell them to leave Trump alone on trade deals. If they fight we fight. If they were smart they would follow his lead. . . but they ain’t that smart. So thry need to be told to BUG off!
It’s about Damn time the playing field was leveled . All these thieving politicians and Businesses screwing us over for all these years. They should be shot.
“They should be shot.”
I volunteer to be on the “firing squad”. (don’t worry I has Russian training)
Zaza: O.K. To prove you have Russian training, do you shoot low, on target, or high?
Shoot low?
Yeah, like if someone is trying to take shelter behind an armored car.
Would depend on what rifle I am using, if a Nagant for example is grooved counter clockwise so based on direction relevant to earth rotation and wind direction I can predict what compensation is needed.
It’s simple physics which we Russians aren’t too bad at.
You know, right off the rip, that things are looking bad when the EU comes out today and says there will be swift retribution if the tariffs take place. They’re screwed. MAGA
Oh, a plus, the EU is going to try and challenge him on the Iran sanctions. They want to keep the Obama “Iran deal” in place. Once again, they’re screwed.
it’s what they deserve. Don’t they all work 30 hrs a week and take the month of August off?
Quite sincerely, I could live the rest of my life without German cars.
Our only problem is Congress, so we need to let them hear from us!
It is funny how some people will negotiate before a change could hurt them (Korea, Mexico) and others wait until the last second (Trudope) and still others wait until well after it is already hurting them (China, Germany).
LikeLiked by 5 people
At the end of the day, after the China Deal is done, there will still be Japan.
The longest trade deficit with the US, Japan has 70 consecutive years of surplus.
So, Japan will be the last big deal that Trump will have to make. A very hard deal since many former Presidents failed in big league negotiations with Japan, like US Grant, FDR, etc.
All the economics involved are incomprehensible to me, BUT I would LOVE to be able to purchase a new vehicle WITHOUT all the “nanny state” safety features, and fuel economy regulation overload, etc etc etc
a simple, stripped down, basic vehicle I can fix at home, or hire the neighbor kid to do it
a “modern day Model T” – under $5000 new
Ahh, you are talking about my dream vehicle, merlin—a lil farm truck with plenty of clearance and no ‘smart’ tech whatsoever—something I could learn to fix myself.
Agree – I’m still driving a 1995 truck I bought new, because all the unnecessary tech on new vehicles is so annoying, and expensive.
All those new trade schools they’re getting going could have a huge contest, to design a new American made line of MDMT (modern day model T) cars and trucks.
Ford made vehicles out of hemp, that ran on hemp. Bet our sharp youngsters could do even better now. Winner gets $10 million.
The only way you force negotiation of a fair agreement is to hold a loaded gun to their head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“You can get much farther with a kind word and a gun than you can with a kind word alone.” — Al Capone
I can remember when a lot of Americans would buy American cars.
It was a matter of pride that they were made in the US with parts that were also American made.
That pride thing pretty much ended when we started building cars with cheap foreign parts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WELL, WHAT YOU SAY ABOUT CHEAP PARTS MIGHT BE TRUE. THE REAL CULPRIT IN THE DEAL WAS THE UNION LABOR WHO BUILT SHODDY CARS. I REMEMBER ORDERING CARS TO BE MADE WITH THE ITEMS I WANTED AND NOBODY WANTED A CAR THAT WAS BUILT ON ANY FRIDAY….FOR OBVIOUS REASONS. IN ADDITION, GM CARS, ALL, WERE SQUARE BOXES. THE SAME BOX CAR WITH DIFFERENT NAMES…CHEVY, BUICK, OLDS, ETC. GAS HOGS TOO BOOT.
I drive a Kia. It’s inexpensive to buy and maintain, and has the basic stuff I want like cruise control and air conditioning.
My parents always drive American cars and they are loaded with complex bizarre electrical stuff that always breaks, like the radio keeps playing after you turn off the engine and pull the key out of the ignition, but stops playing when you open the door 6 inches.
Hell of a deal they had. Same cars coming off the assembly line, just put another name on it. Still in the works. . .Chevy, GMC. Pontiac. . .A clever strategy if you can get away with it. Is Pontiac still alive?
My dad worked basically his entire career at Ford, retiring in the ’90’s & it offended him to no end to see all the foreign vehicles in the company parking lot. From his perspective if you worked there you should buy vehicles that supported your employer &/or nation. I’ve never actually bought anything but a Ford. When he retired they said at his retirement party that even his blood was blue!
Perhaps if Mutter Merkel had dealt with the Dons of New York on her way up she’d have understood who she faced in PDJT. As it was though, she only grew up surrounded by the Stasi, a close analogue to some of the seedier elements of the American Democrat Party.
“It is doubtful President Trump will actually pull-the-trigger on tariffs for cars”
While that may be true, I wouldn’t bet against it. PDJT is one tough hombre when it comes to protecting the interests of American citizens. He could just as well make the decision, and announce it in an “up yours” tweet. The automakers know that, and fear it.
I find it interesting that President Trump has not only identified horrible trade deals, but is the first PERSON, to do something about it. Past administrations, both Democrat and Republican, have literally sold the American worker down the drain in the name of Globalism. I harken back to the Republican debates when he chastised and criticized the Bushs and other Republicans for horrid past policies. Honestly, I now understand more fully what he was talking about and trying to expose. I feel like these politicians were not only inept, but basically sold the US and its workers out completely. The corruption and deceit in Washington DC knows no bounds…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They (politicians) took a big gulp out of the Global Kool-Aid. Their thirst quenching was our dehydration!
Someone poke me when they bring another plant to Charleston… as fast as the others came the jobs were snapped up.
Our Fair Wilburine….
I LOVE Wilburine 😍.
