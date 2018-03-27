KORUS Details Emerging – South Korea Agrees to 30% Reduction in Steel, Accepts Doubling of U.S. Autos, Accepts 20 Year Extension on Truck Tariff…

The actual announcement of KORUS (“KOR”+”U.S.”), the renegotiated U.S. and South Korea trade deal, has yet to be made by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. President Donald Trump. However, more details are surfacing inside KORUS media leaks. Fantastic job by Lighthizer!
TOP LINES:
- U.S. Gains twice as many exported vehicles into S-Korea (50k per manufacturer, per year). [No word on possible Kia / Hyundai tariff or quota – RE: “unlikely”]
- South Korea drops ridiculous customs inspection barriers. [Trade trickery ploy]
- U.S. retains 25% Tariff on S-Korea pickup trucks with extension for 20 years.
- South Korea gets two year exemption from a 25% U.S. steel tariff, but must drop steel export level to 70% of prior two years shipments. (A controlled reduction of 30%).
(Via AP) The new deal doubles — to 50,000 — the cars each U.S. automaker can export annually to South Korea, reduces bureaucratic barriers to American products and extends a 25 percent U.S. tariff on South Korean pickup trucks by 20 years, through 2041.
South Korea escapes America’s new 25 percent tariff on imported steel — but must accept quotas on steel exports equal to 70 percent of its average annual shipments to the United States between 2015 and 2017.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the policy ahead of an official announcement.
The United States this month began imposing the steel tariffs, saying imports jeopardized U.S. national security. But it has been suspending the duties on allies like the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
The U.S. Treasury Department is also in talks on a deal to prevent Seoul from deliberately pushing its currency lower to give South Korean exporters a competitive advantage. A formal agreement on currency would be unprecedented — but it wouldn’t have teeth, because it would include no enforcement mechanism.
The U.S. trade deficit in goods with South Korea — nearly $23 billion last year — widened after the original pact took effect in 2012, one reason Trump has denounced it. Trade in autos has been especially lopsided: South Korea last year exported to the United States 929,000 passenger vehicles worth $15.7 billion. By contrast, the U.S. shipped to South Korea fewer than 53,000 autos, worth just $1.5 billion, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.
The United States says South Korea has used non-tariff barriers, such as rigorous customs inspections, to block U.S. products.
Trump’s complaints about South Korean trade practices have caused friction between the two allies at a crucial time, as he prepares for a meeting with North Korea’s reclusive leader, Kim Jong Un.
Unions at South Korea’s two-largest automakers, Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., have already blasted the new agreement for blocking access to the fast-growing U.S. pickup truck market. “It is a humiliating deal that accepts Trump’s strategy to preemptively block South Korean pickup trucks,” Hyundai Motor Company’s labor union said in a statement. (read more)
Yes! Lighthizer continues to be impressive, doesn’t he.
Is it true that our team included something about South Korea starting to “pay us” something for our defending them?
I read something about this…and hope that it’s true.
No details yet, but I think those payments would be *included* in the final trade value. Not necessarily a direct payment. (If that makes sense)
Sort of a ‘barter’ then, for lack of a better term?
Maybe they’ll call it a “consideration”.
Getting ‘anything’ is far better than getting nothing, like we’ve been getting for decades.
Didn’t Pres Trump already slap a tariff on washers/dryers/refrigerators from S. Korea?
I think he did.
So much Winning…it’s getting hard to keep it all straight.
😀
Thanks, Sundance.
i think so and samsung built a factory to make them in south carolina or something around there
Korea has a very low unemployment rate, such that they are importing workers. Of course, Korea does not allow them citizenship, or even permanent residence (green cards). Building factories in the US – where taxes are low, Thanks, DT – are a win/win for both ROK and US.
Washing Machines & solar panels (I think regardless of Nation of Origin)
From the Breitbart article, the 10% Aluminum tariff remains in place!😂
From the article linked above:
U.S. tariffs on imports of aluminum will remain at the 10 percent imposed.
Kinda like a certain country paying for a wall indirectly.
Awesomeness!
There is such a thing as a good leak!
Thank you, Rep. Lighthizer!
Thank you, Secretary Ross!
Thank you President Trump!
God Bless America!!!
Amen and Amen
God is truly blessing our country and our President! I loved this paragraph from the article:
Unions at South Korea’s two-largest automakers, Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp., have already blasted the new agreement for blocking access to the fast-growing U.S. pickup truck market. “It is a humiliating deal that accepts Trump’s strategy to preemptively block South Korean pickup trucks,” Hyundai Motor Company’s labor union said in a statement.
These POS should be grateful that our men and women stand ready and willing to die to protect the citizens of South Korea 🇰🇷! You want to complain about fairness. If we walk away, you would be willing to sell your souls to have us come back.
This is the price you have to pay for our country to protect you day in and day out so that you get to sleep at night.
AMERICA FIRST IS OUR CREDE!
Flepore, I was really glad to see that comment in the article.
Blocking South Korea’s access to out truck market is big news indeed and very welcome.
The U.S. truck market is very fast growing and I am so pleased that Pres Trump is protecting our home grown producers.
I’m thinking that a few former presidents need to pay attention. This is how it’s done.
Obviously they didn’t care if the US got lousy deals all over the globe.
What a bunch of losers.
I listened to Jimmy Carter on PBS News Hour, which I don’t like as 100% democrat garbage, but my husband does like to listen to it, and Jimmy berating what we have seen in Trump deals but Jimmy forgets how he ruined America with crappy deals and putting no best foot forward for America. He is the cause of a lot of our international problems as a very very poor president. Sticking to his faith and building houses works best for him and keeping his mouth shut would work 100% better. It boils down to Trump is not a politician so he doesn’t know what he is doing. Really? And you did what to improve our country and money and expenses? Arrgh!
results are what matter… trump is delivering it in spades… common sense is all one needs to make trade deals.. not a bunch of useless phds from ivy league schools that are just circlejerks of the same failed policies again and again
A big part of their fear of Trump is the American public observing that fact.
Every day I think that guy was less of a dupe and more of a traitor.
Dear QAnon – I am REALLY curious what the relationship of Hogg’s grandfather to Jimmy Carter might be. Bet there are some surprises there.
Oddly, Deval Patrick, Obama’s newest Chia Pet for President worked as legal counsel for Texaco. Wonder what connection to the Bushes they all might have? But certainly, PT might be breaking these other cabals down like he is doing in SK, so we can break the chains of the …COLLUSION!
Jimmy Carter gave away the Panama Canal!
That was a strategic asset!
The whole reason that we Built That Canal…was so that we could move our ships from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
And now we have to deal with China in order to use our own canal!
Department. Of. Education. Getting gas on your allotted day. Interest rates….
Community Reinvestment Act…which led to the Banking Crisis.
Oh yeah. The list is long.
Carter was hideous in that interview. Hideous.
Maybe Pres. Trump should wear a sweater …
Never!
NONONONONONONONONO!
Gee put a businessman who loves America in charge and look what happens. I wonder if the media pundits on the right who are “Trump friendly” will admit they were wrong about what would happen with tough tariff talk.
Hmmm…
I think it’s very clear now that multilateral trade agreements were a way to triangulate against America, with the mythical payoff of “good will” as the chump balance for the nasty remainder that always SKAREWED America and enriched those who knew the cheats – primarily China.
Yep.
But just because China is the biggest cheater, doesn’t mean they’re the one who cheats the most…they all cheat to some degree.
Mexico has been cheating, bigtime!
We have been in a trade war for decades.
More like…forever.
All the other countries have been waging this trade war against us.
The big problem has been, that these Trade Agreements are basically ‘business deals’.
And instead of getting businessmen to handle these ‘business deals’ with other countries…we’ve had lawyer-politicians who are terrible at negotiating…and don’t think like businessmen.
Now take a seat and shut up all you stupid RINOs and Pundits and #DemIdiots who whined about the possibility of the USA getting better trade deals.
Drives me crazy when someone says “it’ll never work” when they have never even TRIED- in the *slightest*- to make it work. And further, they have no *intention* of ever trying. blech. Losers.
ugh. All those GOPe Primary competitors of Trump’s really hated him for suggesting that better deals were possible, and PREFERABLE.
Bunch of a$$es.
All moves in the RIGHT direction! Winning!
Question: Did Obama even KNOW that America had trade imbalances? Or did he intentionally handicap America’s businesses and workers?
I will go with Obama’s handlers and door number two.
Great minds …
I’ll take the box that Michelle has on the table …
Door Number Two.
LOL! Exact same reactions…
Door number two…
The definition of a loser is simply not trying. And not doing something because everybody says it shouldn’t be tried.
I must say, wolverines have become my favorite animals!
I love this!
Such a perfect depiction of the heavy-lifting that our Wolverines are doing.
This is what you call WINNING!!! Why previous administrations and Congresses thought it was a great idea to hold back the reigns of this country’s economic power is beyond me. President Trump is proving that we can be both economically strong and independent and still be generous with our trade partners and their economie as well…just not at the expense of the American worker!
Lobbyists..that’s why
Thanks for the Wolverine clip!
Public servants aiding production, rather than redistribution for bureaucratic enrichment. What a concept.
“The United States this month began imposing the steel tariffs, saying imports jeopardized U.S. national security. But it has been suspending the duties on allies like the European Union, Canada and Mexico.”
________________
What stops China and other abusers from using Mexico and Canada as a back-door entry to the U.S. market, just like they’ve been doing, for decades?
