Larry Kudlow Discusses the State of The U.S. Economy – While Decepticon Caucus Makes Anti-MAGA Moves…

ACTION ALERT: The Decepticon caucus inside the senate, under the control of U.S. Wall Street’s primary CoC Lobbyist and Big Club President Tom Donohue, are assembling to launch a full frontal assault against President Trump’s trade policies. Seriously watch out for Senators Pat Toomey, Rob Portman and Ron Johnson:
Toomey said reining in Trump’s tariff powers also has strong backing from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable and dozens of other trade associations. “There’s clearly a lot of momentum, but only time will tell whether it’s enough to get over the goal line.” (link)
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox Business today to discuss President Trump’s State of the Union address and the Trump administration’s economic policies.
This should not come as a surprise to treepers..
The tariffs are impacting their intended targets, home and abroad.
Oh, you mean they’re CUTTING THE CONGRESS CRITTERS’ BRIBES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m curious: is any one from the States theses scumbags represent, doing anything proactive to shine light on these people?
Unfortunately , the Senators often refer to changes as the “will of the people” or “been contacted by many” which misleads population in state to think it what majority want.
It has worked for decades.
That’s absolutely correct, LBB! That’s the use of political rhetoric that 90% of the people just don’t seem to grasp. It’s funny how whenever I talk about how politicians lie and make false statements, nearly everyone and their dog will agree with me. However, the odd thing is that most people won’t even question what the politician said and simply accept it as fact. What the hell?
Toomey is one of my state’s senators. I first heard about this on Twitter in a post by Maria Bartiromo. I replied that since NAFTA was not a treaty, but a trade “DEAL,” and “deals” are not covered in the Constitution, I didn’t think Toomey had an argument.
I’ve been keeping an eye on Portman. He can’t be trusted. He’ll hear from me in the morning
I called Roberts’ office regarding the bullcrap he pulled on Trump with Syria and Afghanistan.
Recently the NeverTrumpers Portman and my state RINO, Cory Gardner publicly claimed they will support Trump in 2020. President Trump tweeted a thank you to both of the traitors. The spineless state GOP (filled with NeverTrumpers) will do nothing about Gardner even though he is is deep trouble and they know it. They keep telling us he is the “most electable” as they go on about him being a “reliable” Republican vote. Not sure what is happening in Portman’s state.
Well, no matter what “THEY” tell you, the idea that “he is the most electable” is a shield for them to stand behind. At some point in the future, We The People, are going to HAVE to get “in-your-face” aggressive towards these bastards. Not violent, not physically threatening, but intimidate with our voices and through distribution of documented facts (voting records) that we no longer believe them and WILL find someone else.
Can the decepticons muster 2/3 majorities in both houses?
There are trillions of dollars at stake…
It would be good to display that COC lobbying list of “clients”, and the amounts. Hundreds of billions in defense contractors alone… Thank you if you do.
And it would be better if every Treeper did the same by posting it either on their social media sites, or print it out and pass the information around.
Before the election, Trump addressed Jews in NY. He basically said he did not expect their money because they would rather give money to someone who could be bought.
This is what Trump is up against. Nobody is giving money for free, they expect something in return. There may be Trillions at stake and that means Congress is looking at Billions in funding.
yes Syria showed that.
the Syria vote is what I am referring too. That was McConnell warning to Trump about what the senate thought of his foreign policy.
Portman, Jones, Ernst, Alexander, Feinstein, Fischer, Sinema & Young Introduce Trade Security Act to Reform National Security Tariff Process
If there were an enterprising journalist, he/she would try to extract a comment on this from Sherrod Brown.
I’d like to hear even ONE of these traitorous snakes give some very specific examples of just how the current tariffs are “hurting our workers and our economy”
*spit*
Whats been the Damage? He says it hurts but what hurt has thier really been?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Call up Senator Portman and ask him what level of a trade deficit with the Chinese is sustainable. Also ask him if he has a position on whether or not the trade deficit that we have run with the Chinese has had anything to do with their arms build-up. Finally ask him if reducing our trade deficit with the Chinese is a good thing when, for example, they have committed to building five nuclear-powered aircraft carries in the next ten years. This s**theel has the nerve to question the President’s use of the tariff authority when China has been ripping us off for years, is in the midst of a major arms build-up, and is threatening its neighbors with territorial claims in the South China Sea!
Won’t make a bit of difference – Portman’s bought and paid for – if he dared to have second thoughts, they’d expose him on NYT Page One – just to keep the rest in line.
The question will come down to simple math – are there 20 certain RINO votes to override the certain POTUS veto. McConnell knows his caucus, he won’t risk passing it if he can’t sustain it. This is a straight-up deathmatch. McConnell has to deliver for his CoC and Chinese paymasters – and ’20 re-election campaign funders – but he dare not try if he’s not certain of the outcome.
This is the real deep state at work.
May 19th, 2020 – Ky Republican Primary – Put it on your calendar.
He means in the bulge in his suitcoat pocket is in danger of shrinking.
“My Bipartisan Bought And Paid For Chamber of Commerce Senators Act:”
There, fixed it for you.
Democrats might gladly handicap Trump, but would the “progressives” want to take the tariff tool away from the democrat president that they expect will win in 2020? Bernie has historically advocated tariffs to protect American jobs. Would his acolytes remove that arrow from all presidents’ quiver? TBD, I guess.
Good point, but Dems seldom consider how their antics will be used against them when the tables are turned.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why would the Dems be worried….? There are more than a sufficient number of RINO’s that are more than happy to support the Dem position when it also benefits their power structure….& their pocketbooks…..!
The founding Fathers missed one important check & balance aspect in founding this Country…The ability to “oversee” Congress”. I know…Some will argue that the check & balance is at the ballot box. But that merely shifts the controlling party in the Chambers of Congress when the root problem is decepticons that still remain & enlist additional RINO’s to support their obstructionist agenda & the far left Dems that are slowly but clearly gaining power.
Yellow Vests ala France & outright revolution ala Venezuela seems to be the only response for the people…..Congress is beginning to stand on some very shaky ground. They should take heed because Trump is exposing them more & more every day. When Trump is into his second term, they WILL be severely hobbled …but sadly…not completely stopped.
The founding fathers forgot one important thing in the constitution-TERM LIMITS!!!!!
Unfortunately, they did not envision the 17th Amendment. Nor did they anticipate that ‘politician’ would be a profession.
Yes, they do. Republicans are horrible at returning the favor. Democrats know Republicans don’t fight like they do.
Most of the Republicans are bought and paid for just like them.
That’s why Sanders has been marginalized and won’t be allowed to win the nomination. DNC and RNC work hard to make sure a Member of the Club runs against another Member of the Club.
These anti American senators need to register with FARA as representing foreign countries. We need to pay attention to what’s floating to the top here and exposing who they are. Maga candidates please apply
Toomey is a Never Trumper. He’s up for reelection in 2022, so unfortunately he’s not going anywhere. Trump wasn’t able to un-seat Casey in PA, but he tried.
I’m not sure anyone in PA could even remember that Casey is one of our senators if you polled people on the street.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is a slug for sure…take heart,tho for 2020… big time union bosses in PA are under endictment for their graft and corruption in Philly…they represent the giant piggy bank now empty for Dem candidates to run and be re-elected in PA…state House and Senate Republicans are delighted…there is hope for a Republican comeback just in time for Trump to retain the WH.
Senator Zero survives by being a non-entity. There is no bad news about Casey because there is rarely ANY news about this invisible member of the Senate. This is a plus with the mouth breathers in the electorate who remember his father favorably (incorrectly so IMO) and keep returning this loser to the Senate.
Hard to fathom this dirtball keeps getting re-elected while riding daddy’s coattails! I don’t recall any legislation he has sponsored in all his time in office. Was hoping Lou Barlotta would get the nod! Toomey rode into office on the TEA Party coattails. Never cared much for him either! He turned out to be nothing more than another career pol and voted to impeach POTUS with the Turtle! These two are enough to p!ss the Pope off! IMHO.
China’s useful idiots in the COC, Senate and House trying desperately to handicap the Country. The President should name and shame these disgusting Sellouts of American interests.
In another place and time these would be the people being hanged in the Public Square.
I am from Ohio and Portman is one of our Senators; the other is Sherrod Brown (ugh). Unfortunately, Portman can’t be trusted.
He campaigned on marriage being defined as between one man and one woman; that was one of the major reasons he was elected in Ohio. Several years later, he announced that his son is homosexual so he had changed his mind; now marriage between two consenting adults, no matter what their gender, is OK with him.
As a result, I am not surprised by anything that he does; what he says he stands for and what he does are two different things.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Have seen converging bills, protests/voices, lobbyists lately. We know they weren’t going to let go of the $$$$ without a fight.
PDJT is protecting our resources , including wealth, for the well being of our country. We can’t be drained any longer.
What I would give to have Sundance post our Wolverines picture right now…..’my little friends”
Just think a Republican (U) Senator wants to strip the ability for a POTUS to impose a tariff based on national security…
This is another politician exposing Americans for their gain. (Open border also)
National security is literally one of the main duties of a POTUS.
Trade wars are good for competition. Tariffs are necessary to protect Americans. The founding fathers had no problem with tariffs to protect Americans.
These people are all nihilists brought about from their avarice. Start calling Senators today.
I just sent Toomey a long email telling him to quit being a puppet for the Chamber of Commerce and start supporting the President’s agenda. I reminded him that other than Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, President Trump has strong support in this state. I told him he will not be re-elected if he doesn’t change his old political ways.
I held my nose the last election while voting for this whore. Never again.
We had to vote for Toomey. We had no choice.
Where abouts are you in W. PA? I’m about 15 miles east of Pittsburgh.
Johnstown. A former Democrat stronghold that now seems to be a reliable republican area now. The still depressed economy here was caused by horrible trade agreements since the 1970’s.
Scottdale here!
Western edge of PA here.
I said earlier this week I will vote AGAINST Toomey in his next run, and will vote for any other conservative running. I will maintain my R registration in order to vote in the primary, but am now officially a NEVER TOOMEY voter.
Rural Central PA here. Toomey barely made it across the finish line last time against empty skirt Katie McGinty. One brushback pitch from Trump in 2022 and Toomey will be toast, if not in the primary, for sure in the general election.
I sent globalist Toomey a long email Tuesday morning after seeing him praise NAFTA on FBN, he made my blood boil. Does no good, you just get a robo-reply from his staff trained monkey that copies and pastes his standard decepticon talking points on the subject. No one probably even reads it. I hope someone better runs in the next primary against him.
I’m done sending this pinhead anything! I’ve sent at least 25 E-mails to him and getting very little satisfaction from them! The only thing worse is sending Casey one! You get tired hearing “If it comes up for a vote, I’ll keep your view in mind!” The sob won’t tell you how he stands!!! Losers both!
Unfortunately out here in the Philly Burbs, we use to be reliably red, now we are more purple, just further up north is more red.
Tariffs paid for our Federal government before the 16th Amendment laid the yoke upon our shoulders.
All the GOPe and Libertarians always complain that “tariffs are a tax”. While they are correct, did it ever occur to them that taxes are a necessary evil? You never hear them put 1/10th of the resistance they have to tariffs to the income tax. At least tariffs have an upside to them. Done correctly they don’t even raise prices anyways.
Don’t put words in (l)ibertarian mouths, there’s more than a few of us here. Rand Paul is a (l)ibertarian by word and deed. Try not to lump us with the GOPe.
All taxes are evil at heart, more taxes fund more government, more government inevitably requires more taxes – see how that works. Tariffs, by definition, raise prices – period.
The only question is who pays the final tab. In a highly competitive economy, the seller either absorbs the costs or passes them through to the buyer. A 10% tariff can be absorbed by most sellers, a 25% tariff will almost inevitably be passed through to the buyer, resulting in the buyer moving to the less expensive non-tariffed seller.
Tariffs are, again by definition, government interference in the ‘free’ market. I oppose them – except when they are in response to another government’s interference in that same supposedly ‘free’ market. When both parties are trading on a truly ‘free’ market, tariffs are not needed or justifiable.
Trade with China is not currently a ‘free’ market. Ergo, tariffs are a viable tool to move the Chinese toward a ‘free’ market.
Guys
What do you think the best way for Trump to expose these clowns in the GOPe? I know it must be a fine line about what Trump can say PUBLICLY, since if Trump comes down hard on his “own party”, that would have dire repercussions, as to other bills and support Trump needs.
If Trump says nothing, and doesn nothing to expose this scam, that doesn’t seem good either. Does he need to use “others” to expose these clowns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good question! Those of us who see/know what the Uniparty is really doing are having a hard time explaining it to our Lofo friends…and the President has been so demonized by the MSM (at the direction of the Swamp they continually protect) that most average citizens wouldn’t believe him if he actually spoke from the Oval Office and exposed every one of them.
We’re going to need some divine intervention to expose all of this corruption!
jack;
President Yrump doesn’t need to do ANYTHING to expose the low life Decepticon Republicans, any more than he ‘Did’ something to expose the true nature of the Dems.
By his actions, he triggers TDS, and then his enemies can’t help it, they expose themselves!
Just keep doing what he’s BEEN doing, and McConnell and co. will destroy themselves, just as Dems have.
Jack, yes the President does need to use others to expose these corrupt sellout politicians – us. Email this article out to others. Tweet it or whatever social media thing you can do so the people will know how we are being sold out. Push back against the hysterical “tariffs are bad” nonsense. And be sure to contact anyone you know who live in a state represented by these Judas senators.
FTA
The Good
“While congressional angst about the president’s trade wars continues to ratchet up, the odds of action to curtail the president’s authority to impose national security tariffs remain slim.”
The Bad
“Senator Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, told reporters that even if legislation passes, he doesn’t think it would do so with enough margin to override a presidential veto. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also hasn’t given any indication he will put any bill on the Senate floor even though he has been sympathetic to the trade concerns of his flock.”
The Ugly
“Trump needs Congress, however, to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement that he wants to replace the two-decades-old Nafta and doing so could require giving concessions to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key players to win enough votes.”
It’s a Treaty, what role does the House really play in that?
NAFTA was a BILL that passed with simple majorities in both houses, not just 2/3 of Senate. It is a trade “DEAL” of “AGREEMENT” semantics used to dodge the Constitution. The House doesn’t ratify Treaties.
After much consideration and emotional discussion, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the North American Free Trade Agreement Implementation Act on November 17, 1993, 234–200. The agreement’s supporters included 132 Republicans and 102 Democrats. The bill passed the Senate on November 20, 1993, 61–38.[23] Senate supporters were 34 Republicans and 27 Democrats. Clinton signed it into law on December 8, 1993; the agreement went into effect on January 1, 1994
D’oh. Thanks.
No. It is a trade Pact not a treaty. Requires majority approval by both House and Senate.
Copy that.
If the USMCA is ratified, we win. If it is not, we win. If the USMCA is not ratified, we go back to trade laws and such before NAFTA was signed. Either way, we win. Sundance has discussed this in numerous posts.
Sense when,per Sundance,they do nothing and President Trump starts the 6 month count down to no treaty at all,per the rules in original NAFTA,
“Trump needs Congress, however, to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement that he wants to replace the two-decades-old Nafta and doing so could require giving concessions to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other key players to win enough votes.”
On the Ugly; No, POTUS does NOT need to give concessions, in order to get USMCA passed; he would be FINE with pre-nafta, which is what we get, if they don’t pass USMCA. HE would be ‘fine’with it, but THEY would not.
They are boxed in, and forced to choose between what, for them is ‘the lesser of two weavils’, whereas he would be fine with either weavil!
What they WANT (continueation of NAFTA) they can’t HAVE. Either approve USMCA, or go back to pre-Nafta, thats the only options on the table.
Lesser of two weavils, ha!
Actually VSGPDJT doesn’t need to get the USMCA ratified by Congress. He’s already started the termination clock on NAFTA so the Senate’s options are; Ratify USMCA (and get something) or go back to the pre-NAFTA trade laws (which are even worse for Mexico, Canada and China).
Sure, he wouldn’t get the credit of a successful deal, but the end result would probably be even more in America’s favor so it’s actually winning either way.
Koala Kudlow referenced the “Creeping Socialism” of Soviet days, and I hoped he would advance the term “Galloping Socialism” as an apt label for the foolish destruction pined for by the likes of A-ORC.
I wonder though, can Asses actually gallop?
We are definitely living through a quickening.
If only so much of it were not downhill.
And a ‘winnowing’ as well. Seperating the wheat from the chaff, patriot from traitor, faithful from faithless.
‘can Asses actually gallop?’
Legs are too short …see AOC for an excellent example 😉
THE STAKES ARE HIGH FOR THE GLOBALISTS
The Bilderbergs met at 6 pm on June 6, 2018. (Do the math, creepy)
Estonia is a small country with just over one million people and the citizens there are part of a pilot program to digitize every citizen’s footprint so they the powers will know exactly what you’re eating and what you’re throwing out in your garbage every week, for example. They will have your DNA and access to your medical records. As one commenter stated, so if Prince Charles needed a healthy kidney they’ll know where to find it.
ALL elites of every country are participating in the building of this Mecca. Every single one so don’t fall for the trap that there are two sides. They use both sides when convenient to foment unrest and then offer up a solution for you which will entrap you into accepting a “holy grail” solution.
Forgot to emphasize, it’s an economic holy grail they will offer. EMF making people sick so they have to sign up for drugs, spend on nutritional supplementation, etc…….
ALRIGHTY THEN!!!
How does this not violate the authority and independence of the Executive branch and undermine the constitutionally mandated seperation of powers?
Politutes who stand to lose corporate bribes, Unite!
Burn them to the ground. F em
At what point is President Trump allowed to declare the CoC a terrorist organization or agent of a hostile foreign power? Or at least RICO violations?
This is it, Battle of the Bulge!
Trillions of dollars Bulge that is.
My thought is Trump is holding back from exposing and roasting the CoC as the insidious American people hating monster that it is. But if necessary the tweets will launch and he won’t hesitate to drag all the decepticons into the light. Donahue is just flat out ugly. Evil pathetic Rotten leprechaun.
You have to look at the CoC as an aircraft battle group. You cannot be successful charging in with a row boat. That would be suicide. You are going to have to build your navy and work on taking out the fringe units and weaken the group.
Go join your local CoC. Win at the local level. Then the state. Then the national. Donahue has constituents who elect him. Be one. Be heard.
I proudly let Senator Toomey know the Treepers’ position on trade in Hershey, PA last weekend.
Thanks Ryan. I was offered the opportunity to attend this event, but the thought of listening to Toomey spout his bilge about globalism while being surrounded by state and county committee toadies made me ill.
It seems to me the House and Senate are trying to legislate away most all powers of our President (heavy sigh).
They are attempting, once again, to exercise the veto. They tried that with war powers as in letting a President start a war and Congress can force a halt later, or in recent days, pass a resolution demanding that we never leave some country until the Congress says we can. Those people want to let a President act, but when a constituency, such as the Chamber, does not like it, they want to veto. The Supreme Court already ruled the Congress has no veto.
To Western PA and Linus: I’m in South Eastern Pa and I certainly do know who Casey is. I fought against him. We were let doourwn by Val DiGeorgio, the GOP leader in the last election. Both Casey and Wolfe should have been easy to beat but the GOPe didn’t even work for the good guys who were running against them. Toomey has been a letdown for a long time to me. You’re right, he has been a never-Trumper from the beginning. I will let everyone on my email list know this latest bill that he is co-sponsoring and ask them to contact him, whatever good it will do.
I’ve always had a question about supposedly “experts” on the economy. Who makes them experts and how do you qualify to be an expert? Are they self acclaimed?
Again, these self-described geniuses who are always for sale have been doing this very same thing, sans resistance, for many years are facing an adversary for the very first time.
I emailed Toomey also expressing my displeasure. Toomey is swamp scum.
I’ve written my senators. My hunch is that the average voter thinks of the local Chamber of Commerce when they hear the name. The local Chamber is Main Street. The national Chamber is Wall Street. We need to educate the voters on the distinction.
Actually local CoCs aren’t much better. My sister pissed ours off some years ago when they called to tell us not to overfish, that some “species were in danger of becoming extinct” yada yada globalist climate change bull crap. My sister told the person on the phone she was about to go out and fish right then.
We’ve never been fishing in our lives.
My question is: the CoC. In general. Who’s second in command? Is Tom Donohue actually the boss or is he the puppet who’s having strings pulled? Is the CoC really the end-all of this chain of corruption or is there someone/thing else behind it, too? Where/what/who are the actual brains of the operation? If it really is Tom Donohue who is the Big Boss Man, what happens if something happens to him? (He’s no spring chicken.)
Not sure how my Senator Johnson is brought in on this, but I have contacted his office to get clarification. The linked article does not mention him. The linked article seems to complain mostly about steel and aluminum tariffs, which should be helping the US industry (especially PA). The linked article seems to be written by the COC and disregards MAGA. According to the article: “American Keg, the sole producer of stainless steel kegs in America, had to lay off one-third of its workforce when steel prices spiked”. So their customers stopped needing kegs? I call BS.
Johnson is on video as noted in this august blog obliviously attempting to school President Trump on the nature of trade and the pending doom from PDJT’s proposed tariffs.
He looked pretty damn goofy too.
The deception will continue. I think these deceptors will try to roll back Trumps booming economy in 2019 (their already predicting it) so they can say Trumps policies are hurting the US economy.
As Sundance keeps pointing out these CoC owned politicians on both sides have Trillions and Trillion to loose with these trade deals. They’re not gonna go down sitting on their hands. 2020 primary season, Trump and his administration are our only Allies but not necessarily in that order.
There is an alternative to tarriffs that the President can use than would inflict far more pain and Congress would have trouble stopping.
The president can order the State Department to review, revise and/or cancel Export Licenses, Manufacturing Assistance Agreements, Technical Assisstance Agreements and Technology Transfer Agreements. Then he can order the State Department and DoJ to review all export license compliance records.
It woud not be surpising to discover that most of the “technology theft” by foreign powers is leaglly self inflicted and US companies are hiding behind President Trump’s claims of “theft”.
If i were a democrat, i would be demanding these actions anyway as they would be a major source of fines from oponents as well as kick back and/or laundered funds for democrat coffers/pockets.
It’s time for the President to shine the spotlight on the RINOS during his speeches and add them to the oft mentioned dems as obstructors of the MAGA policies. Enough of the “how united the republicans are”, they aren’t. The Presidents’ only got the Freedom Caucus members in Congress and maybe Rand Paul in the Senate depending on the moon phases. Calling them out by name would be good for a start.
In one words, the Senate’s version of the Three Stooges are tellin the President and the American people “Screw You”!!!
How about if Congress wants the President’s tax returns released we get Congress’ tax returns at the same time. Let the voters see how much you guys are milking K Street, the C of C, and other lobbyists for. You don’t give a flying flip about the voters if it means YOUR bank account doesn’t stay inflated! Put up or shut up! NOW!!
Surround CoC building and Chuck rocks in their windows.
McConnell’s got a face like a used hot dog wrapper and his I Q is about the same. His future is working for Soros along with Boehner, Ryan and Dorker. President Trump planted his wife just where he does not want her to be.
