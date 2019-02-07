Canadians Discovering ‘America First’ Consequences Within USMCA…

Posted on February 7, 2019 by

Two Canadian political and economic observers, Ezra Levant of The Rebel.media and lawyer and consultant Manny Montenegrino, discuss how the USMCA grants special consideration to Mexico that Canada doesn’t receive.

.

Historians will note the trilateral negotiations, including the U.S. and Canada, broke down in a series of events between October 2017 and January 2018; culminating with USTR Robert Lighthizer and President Trump deciding to focus on a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Mexico that Canada was later forced to join.

The intransigent demands by Canada, which would have forced the U.S. to accept any Canada-China trade deal, was the fracture point.  [SEE HERE] This strategic mistake by Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland created the downstream consequences now beginning to surface.

Here’s the America First Infrastructure Executive Order.

Here’s the USMCA Review Link.

Here’s the Full Text of the USMCA as discussed.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Canada, Economy, Legislation, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

116 Responses to Canadians Discovering ‘America First’ Consequences Within USMCA…

  1. Jown says:
    February 7, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Just watched it, love Manny, any idea when the USMCA will be voted on?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:16 pm

      Well why exactly should US tax dollars for infrastructure go to Canada anyways?

      Trump needs to thank all those big blue democrat states for forced minimum wage hikes. That feeds into Trump’s rising wages, giving him better numbers.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      Expect the Vichy republicans to fight against the USMCA trade deal. Manny is smart but he still doesn’t grasp the intentionally shaping opinions by the enemedia. He thinks that they don’t cover it because the subject matter is dry and complex. We know they don’t cover it because the subject matter reflects poorly on lefty Trudeau.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WES says:
        February 7, 2019 at 6:15 pm

        Trudope controls msm 100%. Just gave them $600 million in last budget!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • felipe says:
        February 7, 2019 at 6:55 pm

        Demon… I must disagree. Manny specifically said (twice) that the Canadian press won’t report anything positive wrt PDT because of how it would contradict the narrative that Trudeau and Freeland have performed well on trade matters.

        Like

        Reply
  2. ParteaGirl says:
    February 7, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    D’oh Canada.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Bullseye says:
    February 7, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    The anti american senators specifically one said yesterday that the president doesn’t have a right to break trade agreements and he will not be voting for the USMCA without changes. I;m sure their are more to be rooted out. President Trump and others on his team need to caal these traders out so they can face the public. They’ve been able to hide long enough.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • snarkybeach says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:12 pm

      the fall back is the dissolution of NAFTA which is in the President’s purview… I know the senator’s paymaster, the CoC, would hate that more. bBesides, the way Mexico is facilitating the caravans, it would serve them right to lose the USMCA deal.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
      • bandit says:
        February 7, 2019 at 4:48 pm

        Grassely is trying to maneuver around it. Mitch is calling all the troops in to shut down POTUS. I think the GOP would let POTUS flap in the wind in an impeachment hearing. It makes me sick!

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • Suzanne says:
          February 7, 2019 at 4:56 pm

          I actually think half the miserable GOPe senators would vote for his Impeachment. Imho at this moment in time the evil Turtle is the most powerful man in DC. He can either bring the articles of Impeachment (which are surely coming over from the comunists) to the floor or not depending on how much money Donahue throws at him. I believe he’s up for reelection next year.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • kiskiminetas says:
            February 7, 2019 at 5:12 pm

            Impeach him for what Russian collusion, calling out politicians for building walls around their houses and or stating the USA will never be Socialist. Mitch and the rest of the deep state anti-American cabal will be going down the wrong road if they do try to impeach him. They are on thin ice and they know it. The time is coming when they will no longer be in government where they will never leech off of the public’s backs.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Fringe Dweller says:
              February 7, 2019 at 6:56 pm

              They receive a paycheck and health care for life once they leave. They have literally nothing to lose.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • Carrie2 says:
                February 7, 2019 at 7:04 pm

                Fringe, they are our hired/elected non-representatives and do not own us because we are now awake and they will be removed and no lifetime benefits of any kind, and don’t forget the continuing salary they make in Congress. We did not authorize a lot of the crap, but now we are awake and taking charge. This is why they are desperate and hurrying to do as much damage by both parties. Their future as our employees is very, very dim!

                Like

                Reply
        • thegoosefish says:
          February 7, 2019 at 6:35 pm

          Let it come. Some things you just have to let happen. And see how it shakes out. See how the electorate feels.

          Like

          Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:14 pm

      The ‘Beauty’ of whats happening; the Dems have already ‘outed’ themselves;
      No more “Abortion should be available, safe and RARE!”, now its ” every 12 y.o. should have at least one, and why stop at birth?”
      No more “Common sense gun control”, now its “YES, we DO want to take your guns, and lock up anyone who would even want one!”
      Etc. In short, they are exposing their true nature, and can’t go back to their old ‘stealth’ mode of ‘boil the frog slowly’.

      NOW, we are seeing the Decepticon Republican reveal THEIR true nature, and it ain’t pretty! But, in order to destroy the Uniparty, BOTH ‘faces’ HAVE to be exposed, before We, the People can wrest back control from these Globalist Elitist Sociopaths.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
    • BuckNutGuy says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      Just fired off a letter to Portman. As a person trained in classical economics, I am a proponent of free trade. What CTH has revealed to me is that there is no such thing as free trade, only managed trade. Even USMCA is such. Why then shouldn’t we “manage trade” in more favorable terms for the citizens of this great country. The world, including the US, is full of tariffs. The President is just utilizing them to our collective advantage.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • noswamp says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      These Senators must be getting money from Canadian lobbyists. Terrible for them. We need to know their names and votes them out of office.

      Like

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      February 7, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      Bullseye, they forgetting he is the EXECUTIVE/CEO/BOSS and has the powers to get done what must be done. They need to stop and remember they are our employees and not the King and Queen.

      Like

      Reply
  4. MIKE says:
    February 7, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    We can’t say you didn’t call it. Reading here is almost like cheating, sometimes.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  5. Mr. T. says:
    February 7, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Canada deserves to take the hit to their economy. That’s the price they pay for electing that arrogant jackass of a misfit Trudeau. They’ve stuck it to us for too long. Payback’s a bitch.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      No offense, our own previous Leaders stuck it to US.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Mr. T. says:
        February 7, 2019 at 4:11 pm

        Mark L., that’s true, but Canada also hit us with high tariffs for certain US goods exported to Canada.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Bullseye says:
          February 7, 2019 at 4:34 pm

          Canada also the conduit for passing through cheap chinese and others goods to dodge our restrictions and tariffs. So Canada profiting by ripping US off. Time to pay up. They may find all those virtue signaling programs aren’t so feasible now that they will have to pay their way without America subsidizing their economy

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
    • DallasMatt says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      The conversation didn’t mention it, but as I understand it, ‘green’ Canada does shut down their steel mills – they only tranship steel from China, and perhaps fabricate it, before selling it into the US. So Trudeau sold out its steelworkers to Chinese so they can enjoy clean air, but pimps their NAFTA membership to sell into the US.

      With the USMCA, that is going to stop, or pay Trump a nice fat import tariff. If unionmembers don’t pressure their CongressCritters to pass the USMCA, NAFTA has been killed, so the default w/b to throw US/Mexico/Canada trade relationships into the WTO. This is same as what would happen if UK-PM May does not get a deal done with EU, and has a hard Brexit in 60 days – will default to WTO trade rules.

      Like

      Reply
    • Peppurr says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      Totally agree with you!

      Like

      Reply
  6. everywhereguyy says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Smooth move, Justin. How’s the next election looking right now?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Sadly none of this is covered by liberal msm which Trudope owns 100%!

      In last budget Trudope gave msm $600 million in tax breaks! This exceeds Obama’s $160 million to msm!

      Sadly Trudope will easily win re-election. Opposition near hopeless.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. Maquis says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Aw, no Koala for Kanada. Tant pis!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Sharon says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    About 6-7 minutes, Levant is all baffled and saying, “……this is complicated…..” No. It’s not, Ezra. You apparently haven’t been paying attention. I don’t claim any smartz and it is not complicated at all.

    “I don’t think Trump dislikes Canada…..we were accidental collateral damage”….. nothing accidental about it, Ezra.

    People who must deal with POTUS Trump might want to pay attention to what he has said about the subject at hand. He means what he says and says what he means.

    I understand Canada being caught flat-footed at the time of the intense negotiations, since they really couldn’t believe they were actually dealing with a different type of negotiating animal. But we are over a year out from that now, and apparently Mr. Levant is still sort of flat-footed.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Mark L. says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Justin and Macron are two Leaders that really do not get what is going on in the world today.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    If our gubt needs something they should get it from the USA. We should ALWAYS BE FIRST!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Carson Napier says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    A Swede is a Norwegian with his head cut off

    A Canadian is a Mexican with his head cut off.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Linus in W.PA. says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    When the train leaves the station, you can either be seated on the train…..or laid down on the tracks.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Judiciary says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    People like Sen. Pat Toomey are out there saying NAFTA has worked well and Trump can’t unilaterally get rid of it. It seems the Never Trumpers just can’t support this great President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      Toomey’s a Lying Creep imo.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      This really surprised me because isn’t he from Pennsylvania, and isn’t the steel industry coming back to Pennsylvania? When hearing Toomey say what he did my only thought was that he must be in the pocket of the big club.

      Hopefully his duplicity or confusion will come to light in time for voters in his State to take notice and find someone who actually likes the people of their state.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • ristvan says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      Poor Toomey—yes PDJT can make Nafta go away. Two letters signed by him and six months. Black and white in NAFTA Article 22§05. And you and the restbof Congress can do NOTHING about it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WES says:
        February 7, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        President Trump carries a big stick! No carrot offered nor needed!

        Trudope 100% owned by Chinese! They put money into his family trust. That is why he sided with China on trade against best interests of Canadians!

        Trudope like all socialists is corrupt! Trudope gets away with this by 100% control of media!

        Like

        Reply
    • growltiggerknits says:
      February 7, 2019 at 6:58 pm

      Except Toomey is talking through his hat.

      Like

      Reply
  14. TwoLaine says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    As I recall, the $$$ TRILLION $$$ ObamaCare Marketplace piece of crap came from Canada. Why would we ever give them any business ever again when they saddled us with that b.s.?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. 335blues says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Manny Montenegrino is quite sharp. He pointed out a few things worth highlighting:
    1. China has been forced into a box. They must sign a deal with America or they will be squeezed out of the American market. No wonder they are squealing like a pig.
    It is also no wonder that the marxist/globalists, ie chamber of commerce, have called in some bought and paid for senators (Portman, Romney, etc) to put forth legislation to limit the President’s ability to enact tariffs. This will be designed to let the pressure off communist china to sign a deal.
    Trump’s tariffs are killing china’s economy right now. This is a seditious, anti-American effort to help communist china at America’s expense. It is not surprising to find Portman and Romney in on it.

    2. Canada really got screwed by Trudeau and Freeman, and of course Trump’s brilliance.
    But the media keeps reporting that T and F signed a great deal, and they really stuck it to Trump,
    because the Trump is bad narrative must be continued “OR THEY HAVE NOTHING.”
    This really sounds like the state of the marxist democrat party and their media propaganda wing.
    Trump must continue to be painted bad BECAUSE THEY HAVE NOTHING.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. bessie2003 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    This made my day!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Jeff hansen says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    Ms. Freeland and Trudeau are quite possibly the worst Canada has to offer. While I wish no ill will towards the Canadian people, their economy is gonna take a beating with no one to blame but these morons.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • 335blues says:
      February 7, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Canadians voted them in. They love their socialism.
      But soon they will run out of other people’s money to spend.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Paul from Canuskistan says:
        February 7, 2019 at 5:48 pm

        Dissing our Canadian Obama?
        Hard not too. The lad is both embarrassing and sad.
        We Canucks survived and thrived despite his Socialist Sire
        The Younger Turd is an actual misogynist douchebag protected by the Ottawa elite
        Unfortunately the kneepad media will probably help him salvage a minority this fall
        The Stupid is Strong in this One

        Like

        Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      Trudeau and Freeland are spokesmodels. We will never know if they on their own would have been good or bad Canadian trade negotiators. Once China decides they are not good, they will be gone. And replaced.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Paul from Canuskistan says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      IKR…pair of knotheads

      Like

      Reply
  19. WestTXPatriot says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Sorry Canada…..you voted for this s*it. I don’t feel bad for you. Just like how we got what we deserved during the Obama era. The question is are you all smart enough to demand change or are you permanently cucked Canadians. Personally, I don’t have much hope for Canada which is a shame bc I’ve met some wonderful people from Canada.

    Blind Sheep vs Realists

    The choice is always in the power of the people.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      obama was chosen…twice

      Like

      Reply
      • Paul from Canuskistan says:
        February 7, 2019 at 6:02 pm

        Obama claims he could have won a third term. MSM would have led the charge.
        Fantasyland squared
        Corruption is openly practiced and displayed in the United States depending on political affiliation. Entertaining to watch POTUS school DC from afar.
        Unfortunately Obama minions had no problem taking over the Liberal Party of Canada and installing the Puppet PM with a compliant media.

        Not whining just making observations…on the other hand

        It has been an absolute treat to watch President Trump spank Trudeau the Stupider

        Just saying….

        Like

        Reply
    • sadsack says:
      February 7, 2019 at 6:24 pm

      Without the electoral college that you have in the U.S., it will be difficult to get rid of Trudeau. Ontario and Quebec have more seats than the other 8 provinces and territories combined.

      If you did not have the electoral college, New York and Cali would decide the election and to hell with the rest of the country. This is what we face in Canada.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sharon says:
        February 7, 2019 at 6:42 pm

        What you describe with re to Canada in general is specifically true in all of our states. It’s the explanation for why the strong agricultural base in Oregon is dragged around by the throat by the populations of Eugene and Corvallis and Portland. It explains why relatively large rural Minnesota is perpetually hogtied to the nonsensical policies and regs foisted on them by the know-it-alls who live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, and the Iron Range. Original California (inland desert, mountains, etc) is dominated by the mega-cities.

        At the state level, we deal with the same thing you describe applying to the national level. It’s discouraging, I know.

        Like

        Reply
  20. teajr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Sundance’s Crystal Ball wins again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. SmilinJackAbbott says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Yeah but isn’t the jist of what Manny is saying is the agreement contains a giant backdoor loophole undermining the protectionist purpose in the 1st place? It sounds like Mexico can undercut US contractors on government projects.

    Like

    Reply
  22. MaineCoon says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Excellent video. If all of us can understand the dynamics explained in a 30-minute video, why couldn’t Trudeau & Freeland have any comprehension after 1+ years of negotiation and singing onto a Mexico-USA trade agreement at the last minute, literally. Sadly, the consequences of their inept actions, which end up being as self-serving to the point of being traitorous (at least in spirit) against Canada and Canadians is the same as Zero and his crew’s actions. Canada is on a declining slope. sadly, his successor will get much of the blame.

    Freeland is a far left liberal totally full of herself. Canadians who support her deserve the consequences. Same with Trudeau.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      You all are missing it.

      The SJW stuff is to convince Canadian voters that TRudeau, and Freeland, are virtuous.

      They are Spokesmodels, hired to present a Chinese view, disguised with a Canadian accent.

      Do we think they dreamed up that tour of our Congressmen, and tour of the states, and bankrolled it, on their own? No. That was engineered by Uniparty in cahoots with China.

      Like

      Reply
  23. DJT2020 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Not sure how to insert images. If I knew how this would be the one.

    http://prntscr.com/mi4305

    Like

    Reply
  24. DJT2020 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    [img]http://prntscr.com/mi4305[/img]

    Like

    Reply
  25. Humble says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Thanks so much for this. With every article I read, I am much more informed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Nagothm says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    It’s interesting to see the guy Ezra coming to the realization that he has been being played by the Canadian liberal media. Pretty enlightening.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. anniefannie says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Sacre bleu!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Margaret Berger says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    I will never believe that the American people voted that man in twice. He won it the first time and the fix was in the second time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 7, 2019 at 5:41 pm

      Not even sure about the first time…

      Like

      Reply
      • TheLastDemocrat says:
        February 7, 2019 at 5:53 pm

        I believe he legitimately won over McCain.

        Looking back on it, McCain did strive to avoid any suggestion of “Communist,” etc.

        Look how far we all have come!! You are allowed to call a self-identified Socialist as “Socialist!”

        Like

        Reply
  30. WSB says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    These two are really funny!

    Like

    Reply
  31. littleflower481 says:
    February 7, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    That was a really interesting conversation and insight into Canadian thinking. Thanks for posting.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Zaza says:
    February 7, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    So whatever happened to Canadian Bacon, is that still a thing? I know that was a pizza topping choice up north. Outside of Pam Anderson and Dorothy Stratton I can’t think of much from Canada I really need imported to the U.S.

    Dear Cana-DUH please cease and desist with all the “hey look at me” crap, we don’t really need you so just shut up and sit down, enjoy the free ride you are getting from US Military superiority and twiddle about with your socialists welfare medicare garbage.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 7, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    “What affects this election cycle is how can we make…I mean there is no question that the Prime Minister (Trudeau) is failing in almost every file. And so, how do you save him? You gotta keep the ‘Trump is terrible’ narrative going or he’s GOT NOTHING. THAT’S WHAT IT IS”.

    VSGPDJT’s detactors/enemies/Democrats: “They’ve GOT NOTHING. THAT’S WHAT IT IS”

    So, they’ve got to keep saying ‘Trump Is Terrible.’

    “They’ve GOT NOTHING. THAT’S WHAT IT IS”

    Well said Manny!

    Like

    Reply
  34. thegoosefish says:
    February 7, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Probably exempting Mexico from America-only government projects is because we would need their companies to build the wall. or fence, or whatever it is.

    Like

    Reply
  35. GSparrow says:
    February 7, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    This is what happens to a country when their PM unwisely bellows empty barrel threats like, “We won’t be pushed around” and their chief negotiator Chrystia Freeland chooses to attend infuriating events like “Trump is a Tyrant” rather than focus on trade during a crucial time in a trade agreement negotiation. Both of these ill advised skits played well with the average low information Canadian Liberal voter.

    Here is a CBC video of a carefully chosen so called “Panel of U.S. Political Insiders” discussing POTUS’s recent SOTU. This is their “trusted” national broadcaster. It’s not difficult to understand why a majority of Canadians despise Trump.

    Warning; Might raise blood pressure in Trump supporters. Advance cursor to 24:20

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s