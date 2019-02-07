Canadians Discovering ‘America First’ Consequences Within USMCA…

Two Canadian political and economic observers, Ezra Levant of The Rebel.media and lawyer and consultant Manny Montenegrino, discuss how the USMCA grants special consideration to Mexico that Canada doesn’t receive.

Historians will note the trilateral negotiations, including the U.S. and Canada, broke down in a series of events between October 2017 and January 2018; culminating with USTR Robert Lighthizer and President Trump deciding to focus on a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Mexico that Canada was later forced to join.

The intransigent demands by Canada, which would have forced the U.S. to accept any Canada-China trade deal, was the fracture point. [SEE HERE] This strategic mistake by Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland created the downstream consequences now beginning to surface.

Here’s the America First Infrastructure Executive Order.

Here’s the USMCA Review Link.

Here’s the Full Text of the USMCA as discussed.

