Wow – Major Scoop By Gateway Pundit Shows Documentary Evidence of Andrew Weissman Giving “Head’s Up” to CNN for Roger Stone Arrest…

Wow. There has been a lot of articles claiming bombshell or stunning evidence to highlight the duplicitous fraud that surrounds the Robert Mueller investigation, but an article by Gateway Pundit is exactly that: A Bombshell. [Report Here]

According to their report Gateway Pundit received a letter from lawyers representing Roger Stone that contains a documentary trail, via email metadata, highlighting that Robert Mueller’s lead investigator Andrew Weissmann sent a CNN reporter a head’s up in advance of the arrest of his client Roger Stone.

If true, these facts -as shared by Stone’s lawyers to the Senate and House Judiciary committees- would lay bare a series of lies told by CNN explaining their pre-staged presence at Mr. Stones’ home; and simultaneously expose the inherent motives of the Mueller investigation.

The metadata outlined in the letter above is available to review at Gateway Pundit [SEE HERE]

Wow.

Mr. Weissmann’s unscrupulous political Lawfare tactics have been known for quite some time. However, this could be the most jaw-dropping exhibition of corrupt DOJ scheme to date.

[Prior letter from 2017 showcasing Weissmann praising Sally Yates for her refusal to act upon a directive by President Donald Trump]

