Wow – Major Scoop By Gateway Pundit Shows Documentary Evidence of Andrew Weissman Giving “Head’s Up” to CNN for Roger Stone Arrest…

Wow. There has been a lot of articles claiming bombshell or stunning evidence to highlight the duplicitous fraud that surrounds the Robert Mueller investigation, but an article by Gateway Pundit is exactly that: A Bombshell. [Report Here]
According to their report Gateway Pundit received a letter from lawyers representing Roger Stone that contains a documentary trail, via email metadata, highlighting that Robert Mueller’s lead investigator Andrew Weissmann sent a CNN reporter a head’s up in advance of the arrest of his client Roger Stone.
If true, these facts -as shared by Stone’s lawyers to the Senate and House Judiciary committees- would lay bare a series of lies told by CNN explaining their pre-staged presence at Mr. Stones’ home; and simultaneously expose the inherent motives of the Mueller investigation.
The metadata outlined in the letter above is available to review at Gateway Pundit [SEE HERE]
Mr. Weissmann’s unscrupulous political Lawfare tactics have been known for quite some time. However, this could be the most jaw-dropping exhibition of corrupt DOJ scheme to date.
[Prior letter from 2017 showcasing Weissmann praising Sally Yates for her refusal to act upon a directive by President Donald Trump]
CNN was sent in early to put up the crime scene tape.
… and make chalk outlines of the oh-so-dangerous Mr. Stone’s corpse when an itchy trigger finger puts down a Trump defender.
Also interesting that CNN has become part of the story … hmm how will they cover it ( or “ explain” it) I wonder if that Sarah gal is still employed there ?
Maybe they should have run a super bowl ad about how “democracy dies in darkness” to teach all of us who is the arbiter of truth around here.
Had to mute and fast forward once I realized what that commercial was about. Gag!
The media lying is really irrelevant, we knew that.
Will Weismann be charged with Leaking or some other related crime?
Or due to his repeated unethical behavior, can he be kicked off Team Weismann?
Maybe Weissman will get some Starbucks “Bias Training” again like Wray and Horowitz gave out.
I’m sure he’s shaking in his boots.
Wray will enroll him in an ethics class, that is all.
He was already ordered to undergo ethics training, by Judge Sullivan, after shenanigans he pulled in the,Stevens case.
Probably been through enough remedial ethics training he could now TEACH the class.
Apperently hasn’t made the connection between the training, and his actions.
Mueller and his whole team should be disbarred, and they shouldn’t recieve immunity from Civil suits, as they were violating laws and DOJ rules, which means they lose such protection.
At least, I THINK thats the way its,supposed to work.
Stevens should haul their asses back into court, IMHO.
Yes, it sounds like it is time to read the fine print in Judge Sullivan’s order.
With luck, a second violation of ethics such as in this case will trigger some nasty jail time… Well a girl can dream.
Yes because the FBI is so ethical.
If someone were to file a complaint, there would likely be enough evidence to get him disbarred.
Although, he should have been disbarred yeats ago. So there’s that.
Too bad they can’t get a FISA warrant on him. Imagine all the good stuff they would find.
Like Roger?
1) It’s not odd that the sealed indictment was authored by Weissmann.
2) It’s definitely odd that CNN has a copy that appears to be a pre-filed version. Extremely odd.
3) It would appear that the version supplied by CNN was definitely leaked from someone in the DOJ or other agency authorized to possess it.
3) Because of point 1, any copy of the pre-filed indictment would have had Weissmann’s authorship noted in the metadata. While it is certainly (even likely) possible that AAW leaked or directed someone to leak this sealed indictment, the metadata is not proof of that happening. Every version of that indictment would have AAW listed as the author in the metadata.
It seems to me the presiding Judge in the case has an obligation to call Weissman and the reporter into court and question them both as to how, in violation of grand jury secrecy rules, CNN got the pre-filing pdf in the middle of the night, and how CNN was tipped to video the arrest. The reporter is likely to assert privilege. But Weissman will have to respond, and, if he lies to the court, is potenially subject to disbarment. Should happen ASAP.
And the lead FBI agent on the case, as well.
Reporter has no legal privilege in federal court unless the judge is a Leftist! Plenty of reporters have been jailed for contempt of court!
“Weissman will have to respond”
Sure, it will be something like: “I cannot comment on an ongoing investigation”
They picked on the wrong guy. They thought they could raid Roger Stones home to send a message to all other Trump supporters to go away and shut up or this will happen to you.
They set up the media, the raid…all of it…..They thought Roger Stone was just some “rube” on the Alex Jones show.
The President chose Roger Stone to work for him. The President chose him.
Whatever you think of the President’s choices while he has been President, his prior to running choices were solid. Roger and the President “both” decided it would be best if Roger Stayed on the outside and since then Roger has been absolutely loyal to the President.
So Roger Stone is no “rube”. They picked on the wrong guy. I said this last week.
Now Roger is fighting back. He’s throwing rocks at all of them.
And…..it’s so hilarious…..He hit Weisman……Now the only thing left is to try and shut Roger up…….Roger Stone is a political animal……but also he get’s excited..
They brought his deaf wife out on her nightgown and had the camera crews all set up.
They went a bridge to far…….the entire fiasco is going to come crashing down now
Keep throwing them rocks Roger…….we’re with you..
And when they fet away with it…maybe its a message that laws really are for we not thee, and rubbing it our faces.
We already know from the delayed paycheck outrage that Wray of Lite is slow to anger. Will this rouse him from career ineptitude? Don’t tune in.
That is a VERY bad message to send because Rule of Law keeps us civilized.
Exactly.
PDJT also said he “likes” Roger Stone. He said that more than once in the CBS interview. And the President did not make any distancing remarks about “not knowing” Stone, or that Stone may have made a mistake or any remark of that sort.
To me, that’s a hint that the President is somewhat confident of Stone’s innocence and chances for acquittal in this case. YMMV.
I remember the interview where he stated that he and then Candidate Trump had agreed he could be more helpful outside the campaign.
This is exactly what I was just discussing with hubby. Roger Stone is a FIGHTER and he is good friends with Alex Jones who is a BRAWLER! And they know TONS of dirt on people. Bad choice, Weissman.
Sidney Powell, I pray that you get to see Weissman disbarred….and more.
“They brought his deaf wife out on her nightgown” AND it was COLD out! (~60F IIRC) then made her stand around for hours. That is down right CRUEL.
Weismann is a person worthy of very special treatment.
Just a scrap….but interesting.
Last week, in one of Stone’s many interviews, he made a comment that caught my attention.
I believe he said that he lives on a GATED cul de sac. Here in the Sunshine State, if you’re not a resident, you don’t get through that gate without clearance from a guard or an electronic pass. In theory, CNN couldn’t possibly just happen to be there on “reporters instinct” without a “pre-arrangement” at the gate.
Makes sense, now.
Hmm hadn’t thought of that.
I own a landscaping and maintenance company in Tampa , my guys are in and outta gated communities all day long . For easy access to the gates in case of emergency , alot of codes are #0911 . I’d say probably 75 percent of gates open when you punch those numbers in .
I guess it’s time to revamp the gate code policies in Tampa.
Las Olas Isles has no Gates
I believe law enforcement and FD have their own codes.
Just need to say that I really appreciate all the input from the people who know the law (Ristvan and others). So helpful getting this contextualized….though it also means I will have some reading to do 😦 .
Haven’t read all the comments yet, but the cnn reporter on the scene is the hack former fbi guy who worked for comey. Nice scoop 🙄
I am so discouraged and don’t believe that anything will come of this. 😦
In related news, the acting head of the DOJ fraud section, who took over for her “mentor” Weissmann after he joined the SC office, is leaving to join a private law firm whose clients former White House Counsel Don McGahn, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/quinn-emanuel-snags-head-of-dojs-fraud-section-sandra-moser
Incest called. It said it wants its reputation back.
Would like to hear from Lawyers:
If its conclusive CNN had draft Indictment,
Will Stones Attorney be able to prove it?
Is it a game changer re SC wrongdoing?
If proven true, this will be huge.
Can you imagine an investigation of the SC? If true this is an atomic bomb.
Yes.
has Trump named him Weasel Weissman yet?
Andrew Wormer
Do not insult worms.
Wiley Weissman
There is now sufficient data available to have a hearing before the law board on pulling Weissmann’s law license. If they are not willing to investigate, then the law boards will be condoning Gestapo tactics.
Even more significant than the act of tipping off CNN itself is the assumption that they could do so with impunity! We have brazen criminals in the highest ranks of US law enforcement, and it is way past time the President bring the hammer down.
CORRUPT PIECES OF S&$# !
I second that motion
They’re being exposed. Weekly. If we found out this was a setup by white hats for the purpose of exposing Mr. Weissman, I wouldn’t be surprised.
I’m not convinced that there are very many “white hats”.
Metatags trip idiots all the time
The ‘Author’ thingy is always a hoot.
I’m not going to get my skivvies in a twist over this.
Even IF the claim is true, NOTHING will happen.
Its the DC Swamp Way.
SAD
HC, this is exactly why we have a swamp…
Thinking this way is one thing… Verbally expressing you don’t give a S@$T one way or the other is in fact support of this behavior.
Roger Stone appeared on Alex Jones and first revealed this information. Close to 3:30 pm eastern. He sent Jones the letter and Jones showed it on camera. Roger confirmed for the first Time on air himself. He also said something else during his appearance that tied in CNN and the reporter on site.
He claimed the reporter or someone at his home before the raid worked for CNN and prior was an aide to someone high up. I have seen that reported a day after the raid at site.
The Cnn reporter outside Rogers house was Josh Cambell
He was also an assistant to James Comey
Josh Camball
There should be copy of Roger at info wars somewhere. It would for sure be in the replay.
Only reason I am posting is because this is the second source and it comes from the man affected.
looks like comeys bacha bazi boy
Josh Campbell is a mess. He really should have known better. Time to haul him in for a lot of questioning.
Whitaker……
Whitaker……
Whitaker…….
Whitaker……
Whitaker…
Whitaker…
Whitaker…
Kltk1, who would be doing the set up? Hmmm
I hope Roger Stone prevails. I see a lot of comments mentioning William Barr in articles and I don’t know if I have much faith in him. I recently learned he was involved with Ruby Ridge and went out of his way to protect the snipers who killed the mother and child. I didn’t hear any questions asked about this when he was nominated. I am heart sick over what has taken place in my country. I pray everyday that justice will finally come to all of those who are trying to destroy the President and our country
I am with you, Army Mom.
but will this major scoop have any meaning…… I doubt anything will happen to weissman other than resigning from SC like strok. Also, the obama judge will at most make a show of calling him in but end up saying it does not affect the case. If comey had the arrogance to do it with hillary they will just keep it up until one goes to jail.
A public neutering of Team Weismann would be wonderful.
LikeLike
We have to start criticizing and demonizing the entire FBI, and stop prefacing every criticism with “Its not the rank and file”.
If my boss is raping children in the office, I don’t get a pass. Save with the FBI. If you choose to carry out an arrest warrant like that, you are JUST AS GUILTY as those that issued it.
SHUT DOWN THE FBI !! ALL OF IT! ALL OF THEM!!
They are all a P.O.S.
Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
To all their fascist action most foul we must still be wise
Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
Dancing in Mueller’s and Weissman’s evermore empty eyes!
If this document trail is part of a required legal disclosure by the govt to the defendant. Then i suggest Mr Stone file a libel and slander suit against CNN to the tune of a 100 million dollars.
Watch how quickly CNN…
A. Seeks an out of court settlement.
B. Ends the careers of those involved at the network.
Not hiding anymore. Pretty blatant and in your face. Will continue until someone puts a stop to it.
WHY can’t people see this is all drama ? It was a staged event, staged for the media. I don’t pretend to know the purpose of the staging but everything reeks of a staged event.
It remains to be seen as to who is responsible and why. As things are not what they appear to be (or such elaborate staging would NOT be required), the reasons are also not what may appear to be.
So CNN’s Sarah Murray screwed the pooch?!!
What I mean, is, she let the cat out of the bag. If she didn’t send, apparently, the PDF (and if Weismann didn’t send it to her), we would have never known!!???
Right???
FYI, she married another liberal hack, her husband is at MSLSD.
Garrett Haake@GarrettHaake
