Wow – Major Scoop By Gateway Pundit Shows Documentary Evidence of Andrew Weissman Giving “Head’s Up” to CNN for Roger Stone Arrest…

Posted on February 4, 2019 by

Wow.  There has been a lot of articles claiming bombshell or stunning evidence to highlight the duplicitous fraud that surrounds the Robert Mueller investigation, but an article by Gateway Pundit is exactly that: A Bombshell.  [Report Here]

According to their report Gateway Pundit received a letter from lawyers representing Roger Stone that contains a documentary trail, via email metadata, highlighting that Robert Mueller’s lead investigator Andrew Weissmann sent a CNN reporter a head’s up in advance of the arrest of his client Roger Stone.

If true, these facts -as shared by Stone’s lawyers to the Senate and House Judiciary committees- would lay bare a series of lies told by CNN explaining their pre-staged presence at Mr. Stones’ home; and simultaneously expose the inherent motives of the Mueller investigation.

The metadata outlined in the letter above is available to review at Gateway Pundit [SEE HERE]

Wow.

Mr. Weissmann’s unscrupulous political Lawfare tactics have been known for quite some time.  However, this could be the most jaw-dropping exhibition of corrupt DOJ scheme to date.

[Prior letter from 2017 showcasing Weissmann praising Sally Yates for her refusal to act upon a directive by President Donald Trump]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Spygate, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

300 Responses to Wow – Major Scoop By Gateway Pundit Shows Documentary Evidence of Andrew Weissman Giving “Head’s Up” to CNN for Roger Stone Arrest…

Older Comments
  1. kayworthy (@kayworthy1) says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    CNN was sent in early to put up the crime scene tape.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    Also interesting that CNN has become part of the story … hmm how will they cover it ( or “ explain” it) I wonder if that Sarah gal is still employed there ?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    The media lying is really irrelevant, we knew that.

    Will Weismann be charged with Leaking or some other related crime?

    Or due to his repeated unethical behavior, can he be kicked off Team Weismann?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Never_Trust_A_Elf says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:16 pm

      Maybe Weissman will get some Starbucks “Bias Training” again like Wray and Horowitz gave out.

      I’m sure he’s shaking in his boots.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Roger Duroid says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:18 pm

      Wray will enroll him in an ethics class, that is all.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        February 4, 2019 at 7:33 pm

        He was already ordered to undergo ethics training, by Judge Sullivan, after shenanigans he pulled in the,Stevens case.
        Probably been through enough remedial ethics training he could now TEACH the class.

        Apperently hasn’t made the connection between the training, and his actions.

        Mueller and his whole team should be disbarred, and they shouldn’t recieve immunity from Civil suits, as they were violating laws and DOJ rules, which means they lose such protection.

        At least, I THINK thats the way its,supposed to work.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        February 4, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        Yes because the FBI is so ethical.

        Like

        Reply
    • Truth seeker says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      If someone were to file a complaint, there would likely be enough evidence to get him disbarred.

      Although, he should have been disbarred yeats ago. So there’s that.

      Too bad they can’t get a FISA warrant on him. Imagine all the good stuff they would find.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • JL says:
      February 4, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      1) It’s not odd that the sealed indictment was authored by Weissmann.

      2) It’s definitely odd that CNN has a copy that appears to be a pre-filed version. Extremely odd.

      3) It would appear that the version supplied by CNN was definitely leaked from someone in the DOJ or other agency authorized to possess it.

      3) Because of point 1, any copy of the pre-filed indictment would have had Weissmann’s authorship noted in the metadata. While it is certainly (even likely) possible that AAW leaked or directed someone to leak this sealed indictment, the metadata is not proof of that happening. Every version of that indictment would have AAW listed as the author in the metadata.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Doppler says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    It seems to me the presiding Judge in the case has an obligation to call Weissman and the reporter into court and question them both as to how, in violation of grand jury secrecy rules, CNN got the pre-filing pdf in the middle of the night, and how CNN was tipped to video the arrest. The reporter is likely to assert privilege. But Weissman will have to respond, and, if he lies to the court, is potenially subject to disbarment. Should happen ASAP.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    They picked on the wrong guy. They thought they could raid Roger Stones home to send a message to all other Trump supporters to go away and shut up or this will happen to you.

    They set up the media, the raid…all of it…..They thought Roger Stone was just some “rube” on the Alex Jones show.

    The President chose Roger Stone to work for him. The President chose him.
    Whatever you think of the President’s choices while he has been President, his prior to running choices were solid. Roger and the President “both” decided it would be best if Roger Stayed on the outside and since then Roger has been absolutely loyal to the President.

    So Roger Stone is no “rube”. They picked on the wrong guy. I said this last week.
    Now Roger is fighting back. He’s throwing rocks at all of them.

    And…..it’s so hilarious…..He hit Weisman……Now the only thing left is to try and shut Roger up…….Roger Stone is a political animal……but also he get’s excited..

    They brought his deaf wife out on her nightgown and had the camera crews all set up.

    They went a bridge to far…….the entire fiasco is going to come crashing down now

    Keep throwing them rocks Roger…….we’re with you..

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. Randolph Scott says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Weismann is a person worthy of very special treatment.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. JoD says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Just a scrap….but interesting.
    Last week, in one of Stone’s many interviews, he made a comment that caught my attention.
    I believe he said that he lives on a GATED cul de sac. Here in the Sunshine State, if you’re not a resident, you don’t get through that gate without clearance from a guard or an electronic pass. In theory, CNN couldn’t possibly just happen to be there on “reporters instinct” without a “pre-arrangement” at the gate.
    Makes sense, now.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. Shadrach says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Just need to say that I really appreciate all the input from the people who know the law (Ristvan and others). So helpful getting this contextualized….though it also means I will have some reading to do 😦 .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. NJF says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Haven’t read all the comments yet, but the cnn reporter on the scene is the hack former fbi guy who worked for comey. Nice scoop 🙄

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Tom,R,Worc,MA,USA says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    I am so discouraged and don’t believe that anything will come of this. 😦

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Bulldog84 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    In related news, the acting head of the DOJ fraud section, who took over for her “mentor” Weissmann after he joined the SC office, is leaving to join a private law firm whose clients former White House Counsel Don McGahn, former chief of staff Reince Priebus, and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

    https://news.bloomberglaw.com/us-law-week/quinn-emanuel-snags-head-of-dojs-fraud-section-sandra-moser

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. peterpan (@peterpa66374609) says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Would like to hear from Lawyers:
    If its conclusive CNN had draft Indictment,

    Will Stones Attorney be able to prove it?

    Is it a game changer re SC wrongdoing?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. jimmy matho says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    has Trump named him Weasel Weissman yet?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. anniefannie says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    There is now sufficient data available to have a hearing before the law board on pulling Weissmann’s law license. If they are not willing to investigate, then the law boards will be condoning Gestapo tactics.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. rayvandune says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Even more significant than the act of tipping off CNN itself is the assumption that they could do so with impunity! We have brazen criminals in the highest ranks of US law enforcement, and it is way past time the President bring the hammer down.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Deaconalso says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    CORRUPT PIECES OF S&$# !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. kltk1 says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    They’re being exposed. Weekly. If we found out this was a setup by white hats for the purpose of exposing Mr. Weissman, I wouldn’t be surprised.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. AH_C, Boofer says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Metatags trip idiots all the time

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    I’m not going to get my skivvies in a twist over this.
    Even IF the claim is true, NOTHING will happen.
    Its the DC Swamp Way.
    SAD

    Like

    Reply
    • Mean Old Man says:
      February 4, 2019 at 7:49 pm

      HC, this is exactly why we have a swamp…
      Thinking this way is one thing… Verbally expressing you don’t give a S@$T one way or the other is in fact support of this behavior.

      Like

      Reply
  20. issackbickerstaff says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Roger Stone appeared on Alex Jones and first revealed this information. Close to 3:30 pm eastern. He sent Jones the letter and Jones showed it on camera. Roger confirmed for the first Time on air himself. He also said something else during his appearance that tied in CNN and the reporter on site.

    He claimed the reporter or someone at his home before the raid worked for CNN and prior was an aide to someone high up. I have seen that reported a day after the raid at site.

    The Cnn reporter outside Rogers house was Josh Cambell
    He was also an assistant to James Comey
    Josh Camball

    There should be copy of Roger at info wars somewhere. It would for sure be in the replay.

    Only reason I am posting is because this is the second source and it comes from the man affected.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Lefty says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Whitaker……
    Whitaker……
    Whitaker…….
    Whitaker……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Chip Doctor says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Kltk1, who would be doing the set up? Hmmm

    Like

    Reply
  23. Army Mom says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    I hope Roger Stone prevails. I see a lot of comments mentioning William Barr in articles and I don’t know if I have much faith in him. I recently learned he was involved with Ruby Ridge and went out of his way to protect the snipers who killed the mother and child. I didn’t hear any questions asked about this when he was nominated. I am heart sick over what has taken place in my country. I pray everyday that justice will finally come to all of those who are trying to destroy the President and our country

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. brenrod says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    but will this major scoop have any meaning…… I doubt anything will happen to weissman other than resigning from SC like strok. Also, the obama judge will at most make a show of calling him in but end up saying it does not affect the case. If comey had the arrogance to do it with hillary they will just keep it up until one goes to jail.

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      February 4, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      A public neutering of Team Weismann would be wonderful.

      Is this too “inside baseball” for PT to mention tomorrow night?

      Like

      Reply
  25. Mean Old Man says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    We have to start criticizing and demonizing the entire FBI, and stop prefacing every criticism with “Its not the rank and file”.

    If my boss is raping children in the office, I don’t get a pass. Save with the FBI. If you choose to carry out an arrest warrant like that, you are JUST AS GUILTY as those that issued it.

    SHUT DOWN THE FBI !! ALL OF IT! ALL OF THEM!!
    They are all a P.O.S.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Carson Napier says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Although they try to slip it all in under another guise
    To all their fascist action most foul we must still be wise
    Despite the avalanche of bigger and bigger lies
    Dancing in Mueller’s and Weissman’s evermore empty eyes!

    Like

    Reply
  27. mtk says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    If this document trail is part of a required legal disclosure by the govt to the defendant. Then i suggest Mr Stone file a libel and slander suit against CNN to the tune of a 100 million dollars.

    Watch how quickly CNN…
    A. Seeks an out of court settlement.
    B. Ends the careers of those involved at the network.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Brant says:
    February 4, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Not hiding anymore. Pretty blatant and in your face. Will continue until someone puts a stop to it.

    Like

    Reply
  29. mindrivel says:
    February 4, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    WHY can’t people see this is all drama ? It was a staged event, staged for the media. I don’t pretend to know the purpose of the staging but everything reeks of a staged event.

    It remains to be seen as to who is responsible and why. As things are not what they appear to be (or such elaborate staging would NOT be required), the reasons are also not what may appear to be.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Perot Conservative says:
    February 4, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    So CNN’s Sarah Murray screwed the pooch?!!

    What I mean, is, she let the cat out of the bag. If she didn’t send, apparently, the PDF (and if Weismann didn’t send it to her), we would have never known!!???

    Right???

    FYI, she married another liberal hack, her husband is at MSLSD.

    Garrett Haake@GarrettHaake

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s