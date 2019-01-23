Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Beans, A Coup! – Venezuela Opposition Leader Juan Guaido Declares Himself President…

The Precursor – Yesterday there was a meeting at the White House between FL Senator Rick Scott, FL Governor Ron DeSantis, FL Senator Marco Rubio, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump. Florida is home to most of the Venezuela political exiles and opposition groups who oppose Venezuela’s dictator Nicolas Maduro.
Today, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president while surrounded by thousands of supporters. At a rally that brought hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans into the east of Caracas, Guaido said Maduro had usurped power and promised to create a transitional government that would help the country escape its hyperinflationary economic collapse.
“I swear to assume all the powers of the presidency to secure an end to the usurpation,” 35-year old Guaido, the head of the opposition-run congress, told an exuberant crowd.
Minutes later, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as the legitimate interim president.
Within hours of the support for Juan Guaido being announced by President Trump and Secretary Pompeo,…. Canada, Brazil, Paraguay, Columbia, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Chile and Guatemala followed suit and also voiced their support.
(Via Reuters) […] Guaido’s declaration takes Venezuela into uncharted territory, with the possibility of the opposition now running a parallel government recognized abroad as legitimate but without control over state functions.
In a televised broadcast from the presidential palace, Maduro accused the opposition of seeking to stage a coup with the support of the United States, which he said was seeking to govern Venezuela from Washington.
“We’ve had enough interventionism, here we have dignity, damn it! Here is a people willing to defend this land,” said Maduro, flanked by top Socialist Party leaders, although the defense minister and members of the military high command were absent. (read more)
It’s never a good sign for a dictator when the military isn’t standing next to him/her during the coup.
Keep in mind that China has invested hundreds of billions into Venezuela in an attempt to prop up the Maduro regime. Russia has also given Venezuela a lot of financial support.
China currently owns 49% of PDVSA (Venezuela oil production) and receives reimbursement for the continued inbound cash flow via oil exports. However, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin placed restrictions on that process last year; and said any nation that engages in oil sales may run the risk of economic sanctions from the U.S. Venezuela and China were both impacted financially. [Cuba and Russia became the fall back position]
If regime change is successful in Venezuela there’s a likelihood all of the prior investments by China, Russia and Cuba could be worthless instantly. Geopolitically this couldn’t come at a worse time for China given their economic softening…. then again, the timing here is almost guaranteed to be by design.
Keep watching….
5:10 p.m. – Lawmakers in Russia, which has close relations with Venezuela, are sharply critical of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of an opposition politician who has declared himself the country’s legitimate interim president.
“I think that in this developing situation the United States is trying to carry out an operation to organize the next color revolution in Venezuela,” the deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the upper house of parliament, Andrei Klimov, told state news agency RIA-Novosti. “Color revolution” is a Russian term for the popular uprisings that unseated leaders in Georgia, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan.
“I do not think that we can recognize this — it is, in essence, a coup,” another committee member, Vladimir Dzhabrailov, was quoted as saying by the Interfax agency.
Russia is a major political ally of Venezuela, and Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft, is heavily invested in the South American nation’s oil fields, which produce less crude each month. (link)
No doubt, they know exactly what they’re promoting.
Yes because 1) they expect to be the top dogs and 2) they don’t much give a d@mn about the ‘people.’
And if they continue to promote their bullshit socialist progressive communist agenda, then they should be prepared for what’s happening to Maduro to happen to them. I am one of millions of America’s citizens who isn’t going to roll over and look the other way while these communists try to take down our government and our U.S. Constitution.
@ Mr. T
I’m with you!!!!
They’ve made tons of progress already and we haven’t done a whole lot of pushing so far
If they keep on pushing, they are going to find out where the breaking point is with us patriots, and everyone, and I do mean EVERYONE has a breaking point.
Notice how he didn’t mention Occasional Cortex, wonder if that was by design?
Children should be seen and not heard
way MORE than 1 million!!!
Remember, Colombia, Brazil, and USA…leave now Maduro…maybe Tehran will take you in…China won’t…
If this was a conservative rally in the US the MSM would probably say there was a hundred or so people in attendance based on their vantage point.
LOL, Trump Karma
“Pence: Honduran President Says #Venezuela Funding Migrant Caravan”
You never REALLY know, do you?
Check-6
Obama and Soros won’t be happy
They tore down and torched Hugo Chavez’s statue
I hope Maduro gets the Ceaucescu treatment
Proof that socialism does not work
What will stop Hillary Clinton from declaring herself President and asking France and Germany to recognize it.
Americans in the streets with weapons putting her down.
Agreed, but I’d like to let it play out a little first, just to see who, besides Germany and France, needs to be broken.
Yes do not kid yourself, the numbers of weapons in the hands of citizens here is a really problem for any such action.
Keep in mind it only takes a very very small fraction of armed people to take down very powerful Nations and Governments. Think Vietnam.
Force of arms falls to force of the will every time.
Venezuelan Protesters TORCH Socialist Party Headquarters — BURN DOWN CHAVEZ STATUE
“But but but, we want to be like Sweden not Venezuela.”
SWEDEN BOMBING CRISIS: Four Explosions in 24 Hours!
LOL!
The best thing that could happen now, is the Military to stay IN THEIR BARRACKS but make a public statement that the Military will not tolerate any outside forces entering the country, i.e. Cuban’s working China and Russia.
The US should then announce they will support the Venezuelan Military after the Public statement.
Best move Guaido could make now is request immediate US humanitarian aid and make it directly available to the people. If supporting him is the key to eating and getting medical care, Maduro’s supporters will abandon him very quickly.
Curious if the self-proclaimed “elections expert” verified crooked Maduro’s win last year? Paging Jimmy Carter, president Carter please top the front desk. Taking notes now that lines are quickly being drawn. The muslim dictator of Turkey, Erdogan, has sided with America’s enemy as usual.
Founding documents of The Moslem Brotherhood, Erdogan’s boss, conjure overt, self-stated Socialist concepts.
Mexico is not listed among the countries immediately recognizing Guaido as Interim President. I did note that Pompeo said Guaido is proceeding per Venezuelan Constitution, referencing the section therein.
I saw elsewhere Mexico was supporting Maduro.
Yes, the new president, an admitted socialist, has sided with fellow commie to the south. That’s no surprise really. Time to declare Mexico an unfriendly nation and shut down the US southern border; at least temporarily.
When will Little Marco, and all the others call for regime change in France. #Giletsjaunes have been protesting for now over 10 weeks, only to be met by Macron’s violence.
If the people of France see that with millions turning out in Venezuela are capable of kicking out their socialist leader then hopefully more French people will feel embolden to rally and push Macron out.
Nationalism on the move across the globe thanks to PT!
Sundance is not just China and Russia. Read about Iran spreading their tentacles all over Latin America (Hezbolah)
The area between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil is a hot bed for Iranian terrorists.
That party is OVER!
“Keep in mind that China has invested hundreds of billions into Venezuela in an attempt to prop up the Maduro regime. Russia has also given Venezuela a lot of financial support.
China currently owns 49% of PDVSA (Venezuela oil production) and receives reimbursement for the continued inbound cash flow via oil exports.”
Checkmate!
I think asking donations from all American’s Physicians allied health care workers would be great gesture.
Helping the people of Venezuela free themselves from the evils of socialism would be a very worthy cause.
And let us never forget as well, many women in Venezuela are En Fuego! Like off the chart.
Hey guys, check out this story from Juan Guaido: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Guaid%C3%B3
His political party is actually center-left, but they supported some socialist issues. But it’s not like the party of Nicolás Maduro.
So let’s hope this new guy doesn’t get too much political power like corruption and globalism. But we’ll see what happens.
what is AMLO’s response on this? Or what will it be? I notice Mexico is conspicuously absent from Sundance’s list of countries offering support.
AMLO supports the socialist dictator, of course. He’s also helping the next caravan transverse Mexico.
Time to close down our southern border.
I’m sorry but the people of Venezuela voted for Hugo Chavez and Socialism. We should stay out of their politics and…….. troubles. It won’t be long before they will be blaming their problems on the United States. There are just too darn many people in Venezuela, and in the United States, that believe whatever the MSM prints or says. Forget it!
Where is Sean Penn, Danny Glover and the other sniveling Communists who support Maduro, Cuba, China, Iran, etc. ?
Not a word from these traitorous azz wipes.
Monroe Doctrine
Looks like a few people there don’t believe in socialism. My guess is that they are racists.
The world looks to our POTUS for leadership. His recognition of the new president is huge.
Latinos are “woke”
Translating:
I hope you understand why it was fundamental that Trump won the election. His role was fundamental and will continue to be. US support is vital to dismantle the mafia. Obama or Hillary would be drinking coffee with Maduro.
Juan C. Sosa Azpúrua
Verified account
@jcsosazpurua
Follow Follow @jcsosazpurua
En estos momentos, espero que entiendan el porqué era fundamental que @realDonaldTrump ganara presidencia de USA. Su rol ha sido fundamental y lo seguirá siendo. Es vital el apoyo de USA para desmantelar telaraña mafiosa. Un Obama, una Hillary, estarían tomando café con Maduro.
1:56 PM – 23 Jan 2019 from Venezuela
“If regime change is successful in Venezuela there’s a likelihood all of the prior investments by China, Russia and Cuba could be worthless instantly”
Damn Putin’s puppet!
Tons of people praising Trump in Latin America.
They associate Obama and Hillary with Chavez and Maduro.
#winning!
It’s WORKING! The world associates Democrats with Communism!!!!!!!
Keep referring to Democrats as Marxists, Communists, Socialists, Progressives.
BUT NEVER LIBERAL! NEVER EVER! LIBERAL IS LIBERTARIAN.
A Liberal is pro individual liberty.
Best wishes to the people of Venezuela but please don’t give Pelosi any ideas of declaring herself president.
