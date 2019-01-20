China Set to Announce Weakest Economic Growth in Almost 30 Years….

The baseline when reviewing economic data from China is to remember the entire economy is controlled by the communist central government. If they say the economy is “less strong” than previously expected, generally we can anticipate the truth is much worse.
The second aspect to remember is that many U.S. manufacturers made anticipatory advanced purchases, building up inventory ahead of possible tariffs, in the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2018. Those advance purchases can amplify any manufacturing slow down.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is expected to report on Monday that economic growth cooled to its slowest in 28 years in 2018 amid weakening domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs, adding pressure on Beijing to roll out more support measures to avert a sharper slowdown.
Growing signs of weakness in China — which has generated nearly a third of global growth in the past decade — are stoking worries about risks to the world economy and are weighing on profits for firms ranging from Apple to big carmakers.
Chinese policymakers have pledged more support for the economy this year to reduce the risk of massive job losses, but they have ruled out a “flood” of stimulus like that which Beijing has unleashed in the past, which quickly juiced growth rates but left a mountain of debt. (read more)
China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but it is also very narrow. There is not enough internal domestic consumer activity to sustain their production. As a direct result any manufacturing slowdown has a much more severe impact on their economy; as compared to a more balanced economy.
If other nations slow down their purchases of Chinese products, the Chinese export driven economy starts to contract. If multiple nations simultaneously begin purchasing less from China, the current status, the Bejing economy shrinks much faster than all others. A manufacturing dependency is the Chinese weakness. Millions of Chinese workers can be put out of work very quickly.
Some factories in Guangdong – China’s export hub – have shut earlier than usual ahead of the long Lunar New Year holiday as the tariff war with the United States curtails orders. Others are suspending production lines and cutting back on workers’ hours.
If the trade war drags on, some migrant workers may not have jobs to return to.
Trade negotiators are facing an early March deadline and Washington has threatened to sharply hike tariffs if there are no substantial signs of progress. (more)
March 1st is the deadline imposed by President Trump, Secretary Ross and Ambassador Robert Lighthizer. If the U.S. and China are not close to concrete terms for a deal, the U.S. will execute a comprehensive round of tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer wants actionable written trade contracts, with structured and detailed immediate Chinese purchase agreements. At the direction of President Trump, Lighthizer will not settle for promises or outlines to further delay tariff execution.
NOTE: This timeline is likely why President Trump agreed to the meeting with North Korea Chairman Kim Jong-un at the end of February. The media are oblivious to this aspect of the negotiations.
By agreeing to another meeting between President Trump and Chairman Kim (DPRK), the U.S. team has frozen the hidden and cunning Chinese/N.Korea leverage tactic in place for a month-and-a-half….. Meanwhile the U.S. and Chinese negotiators continue to discuss open trade terms unimpeded by the geopolitics.
I would not necessarily commit to thinking a Trump-Kim Summit 2.0 will take place. However, the potential for the summit gives Team USA expanded elbow room. The timing of the summit, when contrast with the March 1st Beijing deadline, means we could see a postponement of the Trump/Kim summit happening immediately before President Trump lets the massive tariff hammer drop.
Keep an eye on the pre-talk surrounding the summit; we may discover indicators as to how Trump is playing this out. However, remember, the Red Dragon will also be looking for those signals… so it is likely POTUS Trump will closely guard his intent.
Chairman Xi is using Chairman Kim… and President Trump knows Xi is using Kim…. and Xi knows, Trump knows, Xi is using Kim…. and Trump knows that Xi knows that Kim knows he is being used.
And so the dance continues…
Checkmate, Mr. Xi!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t discount that there are many people
like me who are trying their best to avoid
buying items “made in china”. For several years now I always actively look for “made in USA”, and only buy chinese products when forced to.
IMO, communist china is the biggest force
for evil in the world today.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Same here. It’s depressing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s go with the glass half-full.
As POTUS reminds us, MANY MANY factories are returning to Make in USA!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Have to search online, Lowes has sold their soul to China
LikeLike
Same here, been doing so for years…
LikeLiked by 1 person
At Christmas, knowing my distaste for anything “Made in China”, I received a 1960’s Vintage Percolator coffee pot, as a gift.
HA!!😆
Great gift.
Have used it since.
Took a lil getting used to.
Makes me smile as I listen to it “Percolating” …😁
The Gift… That keeps on giving…
Additional info on “Made in America”..
And Coffee Makers..
https://www.coffeeble.com/coffee-makers-made-in-usa/
LikeLiked by 6 people
like
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny. Vintage American! Love it! Will remember that next year!
LikeLike
Did you name it ‘Covfefe’?
LikeLike
I do the same; also stopped shopping at Amazon and Kohls.
LikeLike
I don’t believe our own government’s data and I certainly don’t believe any Chinese data.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well here is an example of China’s data:
”经最终核实，2017年，GDP现价总量为820754亿元，比初步核算数减少了6367亿元” (nbs cuts 600bn from 2017 GDP, so that this 2018 growth target can be reached?)
Comment:
“Usually GDP figures are revised *UP* at this time (year later), this is indeed unusual. 2017 agriculture revised down almost 5%, accounts for half! (But there was an Ag. Census, so maybe OK?) Manufacturing also revised down almost 1% most of the rest.”
“China allows “some fluctuations in economic growth”…”but a drastic slowdown can not happen”, said Premier LiKeqiang in the third economy-focused meeting he chaired in three days. ”
https://www.yuantalks.com/china-allows-certain-fluctuations-in-economic-growth-said-premier-li-keqiang/
The data for 2018 to be released 10am (10pm for stateside).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trust me. Major modern and large factories are very hard hit and desperate for orders. Saw one in Xiamen a few weeks ago. Barely functioning hardly any workers on the floor and that is well before ‘Golden Week’ when everyone goes home or travels.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw reports that China may only be growing at 1-2%.
LikeLike
See below for Xiang’s estimate that is the only source so far for that number.
LikeLike
Word is, China is actually in a recession with possibly a negative growth, workers are being fired not laid off. Sources are only word-of-mouth through those in Hong Kong, etc.
One Chinese professor actually wrote about it. Prof has been silenced and not seen for a while.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean Xiang Songzuo and his speech in Dec.2018. I think you may have him confused with another economist, Yang Shaozheng (杨绍政), who did lose his job for analyzing the costs of the CCP for taxpayers.
Here is a translation and video that went viral. It was censored in China , but still on youtube.
https://chinachange.org/tag/xiang-songzuo/
LikeLike
How many crummy toasters, thin, stretchy T-shirts, flashlights that go bad every other month, coffee makers that last a year or two and cost 50-60 dollars do they expect us to buy? And then the chinese send over fentanyl to Mexico to bring into the US that will kill off a lot of the people in the US that buy their cheap, flimsy tshirts, scatter rugs, plastic tubs in the first place? Who will buy the chinese crap when there is no one left to buy anything.
LikeLike
POTUS and our Trading Partners negotiating Bilateral Trade Deals with us will VERY soon be ratcheting up Tariffs on China’s Exports, which will destroy China’s Export Profitability and exfiltrate their Currency Reserves as the Communist Party scrambles to subsidize exporters to keep their Manufacturing-Driven Economy afloat. 🤮
Workers who went home for their annual break are gonna be FURIOUS when there’s no job to go back to … as industrialized countries STOP BUYING CHINESE to protect or resuscitate their own industries. 🤯
Industrial countries then realize they’ve got to deport Chinese workers in high tech, defense and manufacturing industries to protect their IP. Ruh-roh. 😱
Those couries then realize theyve got to deport Chinese students and “researchers” who’ve been looting their university IP, too. 🤬
Options for President Xi: ☠️
• Pay them welfare at a FRACTION of what they formerly made.
• Send factory workers to farm the fields for NOTHING like Chairman Mao did.
• Send them to Africa to DISPLACE African workers in mining and farming.
• Expand China’s western-province FORCED LABOR concentration camps.
• Kill off the disgruntled TENS of MILLIONS like Xi’s predecessor Chairman Mao.
LikeLike
Holy Chipocalypse BKR!
LikeLike
Masterful
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it when a plan comes together!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lets make a deal
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is correct in righting the trade wongs of the past. 🙂
However, these things are leading to global instability as the globalist agenda falters.
This means war, historically. Amirite?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps… Historically.
We are now in the present.
The future…
Let’s see what happens…
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump understands very well that financial squeezes can create a hot war. Maybe give the Panda a carrot if Xi behaves.
And I meant very word of my pun.
😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose Xi would be smart to not roll out 1T for shovel ready jobs anytime soon…😝
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not on board with everything this administration does but I haven’t had a President since Ronald Reagan. My dad wouldn’t talk to me for six months after I voted for Reagan. My dad is now a Trumpster. I’ll continue to cling to my guns and religion putting my faith in God but keeping my powder dry. FTW and China too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is the point of prefacing with this statement,sort of like setting on the fence ,I guess,
“Not on board with everything this administration does”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lotsa “Catch” phrases in there…
I’ll give them that.
LikeLike
Exactly, it negates everything that follows in the statement.
LikeLike
We need tariffs for Congress. No work, we tariff your pay. Get the job done, we remove the tariff. Step out of line again, and we ratchet it up again until the behavior is modified. Deadlines are deadlines, not suggestions. Budgets are budgets. Get one!
LikeLiked by 8 people
#DoYourDamnJob
LikeLiked by 3 people
AWWWWWW I feel so badly for them.
No I don’t.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
China which has generated a third of world growth in the past decade……..
By picking our pockets!
LikeLiked by 4 people
True Dat!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has STOLEN a third of the world’s growth in this past decade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Picking our pockets and our BRAIN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am reposting a link to an article that I found quite eye-opening about China’s internal struggles with its economy and the government’s role.
It is written by Prof. Xiang Songzuo of Renmin University School of Finance and former chief economist of China Agriculture Bank….in other words, a qualified Chinese insider.
The article is a bit long, so I recommend that you do what you have to do to get through it – it is worth your time. When I read it, I enlarged the font in my browser, and used “Reader View, etc. to make it easier on the old eyeballs.. Takes about 1/2 hour to get through.
It is entitled: “A Great Shift Unseen Over The Last Forty Years”
https://chinachange.org/tag/xiang-songzuo/
LikeLiked by 3 people
And as a followup to that article, ZeroHedge ran this on January 5th:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-05/china-censors-economics-professor-who-claims-real-gdp-growth-below-2
Although I didn’t catch in the ZH article if the professor actually WAS censored.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ad Xi is promising to buy billions of dollars worth of stuff from the US. I wonder just how he plans to do that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He prolly OWNS the companies.
And gets a “Special Volume Discount”.
Might pull a reverse NAFTA…
repackage it and send back thru the loop.
Or…
Just reverse engineer it and send over what’s NOT on the Tariffs List.
Whatever…
It is for His benefit.
Imho
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smithfield Ham…how does that one work?
LikeLike
Celebrating Inauguration Day…for the past two years!!!!!
American Revival: 70 Ways President Trump Has Changed the Nation Over the Past Two Years
https://www.theepochtimes.com/two-years-in-office-trumps-revival-of-america_2772117.html
Favorite Chinese changes here:
Trade War with China
Ending TPP
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dumping the Paris Accord.
LikeLike
The dance is wonderful. It’s astonishing what VSGPDT has accomplished in such a short time! Xi is “President/Chairman” for life. He’s got to be seriously thinking exactly how long that will be if he crashes their economy. This is, literally, a life or death situation for him. Very interesting. Thank you Sundance for the further understanding of the dance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s an aspect to this –
Central banks throughout Europe have invested in China’s Belt/Road initiative, hoping to be the beneficiaries of a massive logistics network that delivers Chinese finished goods throughout most of the world.
If these finished goods never materialize, or are delayed, then these European banks are going to be left holding notes that are, if not junk-rated, then next to it.
I don’t think that people yet realize how President Trump, by re-balancing trade and re-establishing a manufacturing/production base here in the United States, has single-handedly foiled a worldwide economic depression that likely would’ve rivaled or even surpassed the ’08 Great Recession.
China, in it’s fever-pitched quest for Superpower status, almost was allowed to establish itself as the worlds premier manufacturing economy which was propped up by Communist central planning/central banking shenanigans.
Trump will *NEVER* get the credit he deserves for rescuing everyone from this.
I suspect he will curry favor with Xi and the Communist Party by allowing the Chinese economy to gracefully deflate and normalize in a somewhat controlled manner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chinese ‘finished’ goods are only good for maybe three years. Then what?
LikeLike
“The baseline when reviewing economic data from China is to remember the entire economy is controlled by the communist central government. If they say the economy is “less strong” than previously expected, generally we can anticipate the truth is much worse.”
Rather like the MSM/DEMS ‘reporting’ on RBG’s health or lack of same.
LikeLike
Will companies who moved business’ to China pay the piper too?
Many return but aren’t they complicit in trying to destroy America?
They were comfortable leaving America unprotected, stripped of sources.
LikeLike
We have an interesting situation with President Trump wanting stronger relations with Taiwan, which is somewhat governed by the ambiguous Taiwan Relations Act, and POTUS pointing out the illogic of NATO protecting Germany, while German purchases of Russian energy strengthen Russia. In fact, the powerful and troubling PRC could not have developed without help from Taiwan. They created the monster, in great part, and they continue to feed the monster with heavy investment and tech assistance.
Of course Taiwan has been fooling the US for decades in order to get billions of dollars in aid, which the wealthy elite invested in the PRC. Their strategy is called “playing the red face” (唱紅臉). Red face are goodguys, white face bad. So, the US has protected Toaiwan against the villianous whiteface PRC for decades, while heavy Taiwan investment and assistance in the PRC has resulted in a powerful enemy to the US, and a threat to many other nations. The whole scam actually started in WW2, with Chiang Kai Shek’s extended family stealing everything they could, including massive US aid which was supposed to help defeat Japan. At the end of the War, the Chiang/Soong family were the richest in the world. Those connected to the KMT also did well, and all the wealth went to Taiwan or was invested or hidden. After the Cultural Revolution, China approached wealthy Mainland Chinese families living on Taiwan (外 省人), and invited investment and asked for technical help. So when do we finally wise up? And do we really want to fight the PRC over Taiwan?
LikeLike
If anyone wants to know the reality of Chairman for Life Xi, then they should read this by Australian John Garnaut. Xi’s China is the successor of Stalin’s Soviet Union & Mao’s China. They are the opposing force to western constitutional liberalism.
https://nb.sinocism.com/p/engineers-of-the-soul-ideology-in
“Now, sixty years on, we’re seeing Xi making his claim to be the true Revolutionary Successor of Mao.
Xi’s language of “party purity”; “criticism and self-criticism”; “the mass line”; his obsession with “unity”; his attacks on elements of “hostile Western liberalism”, “constitutionalism” and other variants of ideological “subversion” – this is all Marxism-Leninism as interpreted by Stalin as interpreted by Mao.
This is the language that the Deep Red princelings spoke when they got together and occasionally when I interviewed them and crashed their gatherings in the lead up to the 18th Party Congress.
And this was how Xi spoke after the 18th Party Congress:
‘‘To dismiss the history of the Soviet Union and the Soviet Communist Party, to dismiss Lenin and Stalin, and to dismiss everything else is to engage in historic nihilism, and it confuses our thoughts and undermines the party’s organizations on all levels.’’
Today, the utopian destination has to be maintained, however absurd it seems, in order to justify the brutal means of getting there. Xi has inserted a couple of interim goals – for those who lack revolutionary patience – but the underlying Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist-Maoist logic remains the same.
This is the logic of his ever-deepening purge of peers who keep getting in the way.
The purge of the princeling challenger Bo Xilai; the security chief Zhou Yongkang; the two vice chairs of the PLA Central Military Commission Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong; the Youth League fixer Ling Jihua; the potential successor Sun Zhengcai just a fortnight ago.
None of this is personal. It’s dialectical. And inevitable.
It’s pushing and accelerating China’s journey along the inexorable corkscrew-shaped course of history.
“History needs to pushed along its dialectical course,” said Xi, in his speech to mark the party’s 95th birthday in 2015. “History always moves forward and it never waits for all those who hesitate.”
The same logic applies outside the party as within.
“The decadent culture of the capitalist class and feudalistic society must be opposed,” said the authoritative Guangming Daily, expanding on another of Xi’s speeches.
The essence of Maoism and Stalinism is perpetual struggle. This is the antidote to the calcification and putrefaction that has destroyed every previous dynasty, dictatorship and empire. This is why Xi and his Red Successor peers believe that Maoism and Stalinism is still highly relevant today. Not just relevant, but existential.
Xi has set in motion a purification project – a war against the forces of counter-revolution – that has no end point because the notional utopian destination of perfect communism will always be kicked a little further down the road.
LikeLike