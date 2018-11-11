The Importance of Matt Whitaker -vs- The Administrative State…

Robert Mueller (the entire team) was put into place by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in 2017. The specific selection of Robert Mueller was an outcome of recommendations and advice from FBI Chief Legal Counsel, James Baker, and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
In hindsight; and specifically against the backdrop of known illegal activity [remember, McCabe is under criminal referral] there was a motive of self-interest within Baker and McCabe, specifically to cover for the 2015/2016/2017 DOJ and FBI activity that preceded the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
From the initial perspective of self-interest, Mueller’s role had/has three essential aspects:
♦(1) Create an investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by IG Horowitz or Congress could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2016, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.
That leads to a discussion of the role of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.
All of the visible activity being conducted by Rosenstein has been going in one direction, and only one direction. That direction has been an intentional effort to keep as much of the damaging evidence hidden from public review and away from congressional oversight.
Back on October 7, 2017, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes pointed out that Rosenstein’s motives were to keep hidden the documentary evidence he was requesting President Trump to declassify. Rosenstein communicated to President Trump that Special Counsel Robert Mueller would consider any declassification of documents as “obstruction” within his investigation:
President Trump backed-down from requesting the declassification of documents and agreed to allow the Inspector General report to review and outline the material being discussed. This is a key point.
The takeaway from this framework tells us that DAG Rod Rosenstein, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, wanted to put the substantive issues under the purview of the IG. There’s a strategic aspect to this which has remained un-discussed.
However, before getting to the IG motive, allow me to emphasize how much the current corrupt DOJ activity (Rosenstein/Mueller) is not isolated to FISA abuse and documents the usurping officials want to keep hidden.
The agenda to hide corrupt activity also flows outward and can be found in the DOJ behavior surrounding James Wolfe; the busted Senate Intelligence Security Official who was caught leaking the classified FISA application to the media.
Despite overwhelming evidence James Wolfe was not indicted for the more serious charges of leaking classified intelligence. The decision was made by DAG Rod Rosenstein because AG Jeff Sessions was recused. An intellectually honest review of what was/is taking place would indicate the *CURRENT* DOJ, controlled by the actions of Rod Rosenstein, needed to hide what was taking place as evidenced in the original indictment.
James Wolfe became a benefactor of current DOJ officials who are protecting the institutions within the administrative state and hiding the fingerprints of the officials, and congressional allies (Vice Chairman Mark Warner), who engaged in activity in 2016 and 2017.
These corrupt DOJ and FBI officials are not protecting Wolfe as much as they are protecting themselves and their institution(s). This effort transparently includes Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch and current FBI general counsel Dana Boente; as well as all the second level and third level carry-over career officials.
The efforts of Rosenstein, Wray, Bowditch, Boente et al, to cover-up the institutional corruption extends far beyond their blocking activity of the declassification requests; and shows up in the lack of substance behind the Wolfe plea agreement when compared to the devastating evidence within the original indictment.
There is a clear pattern. In addition to the disparity of outcome within the Wolfe indictment/plea deal we exhibit: redactions in material evidence provided to congress; refusal to release material to congress; fighting declassification of documents that would be damaging to the previous officials; refusal to discuss events with congress by officials who hide behind the shield of the Mueller investigation; the list is long.
Additionally, the Mueller control agenda also extends into the two previous IG reports submitted by DOJ Inspector Michael Horowitz.
With Robert Mueller in charge of an ongoing investigation, the two previous IG reports (1. Investigation of McCabe and 2. Clinton email/FBI bias) could not outline anything tangentially connected to the Mueller investigation without first passing through his teams approval and review.
That level of Mueller influence kept the most severe elements of investigative sunlight away from public review.
These officials defending the administrative state are still in place. We know they are in place because their influential conduct is visible. Three of them are inarguable:
(1) By redacting innocuous, albeit highly damaging information, within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages and emails. Officials within the agencies are hiding information and even eliminating the most damaging material.
(2) By controlling what records IG Horowitz has access to; in addition to who he is interviewing. The IG is only as effective as the material he has to review.
(3) By shaping the executive summaries of the two previous IG reports to ensure the specific material within the report is diluted as much as possible in the summary and conclusions.
The collaborative efforts of the current group of corrupt officials, maintaining the administrative state, was also evident in the hit job against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Those former DOJ/FBI officials (Bromwich, McLean, Laufman, etc.), who were/are part of the Blasey-Ford construct, were clearly working with a set of current officials. [This collaborative interest extends to people within government (the legislative branch) and those outside government (media allies).] We saw surface it live on television.
The appearance of former DOJ lawyer Michael Sussmann working with Perkins Coie and on behalf of the DNC, to feed information to former FBI legal counsel James Baker, only highlights this systemic collaboration and corruption within the DOJ and FBI. That corruption has not been addressed; it is currently being protected from sunlight.
This landscape is inarguable. There is no debate as to the visibility within the current administrative state.
In essence, and against the understanding of how these officials manipulated the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the affiliated network of political operatives within the DOJ/FBI; this crew has held free reign to shape everything in the past two years.
That is why there has been ZERO progress.
However, with the resignation of Jeff Sessions and the appointment of Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, the Deep State landscape has shifted.
For the first IG report on Andrew McCabe, and the Second IG report on FBI misconduct and bias, Jeff Sessions was essentially recused from any input or structural oversight because each of the aforementioned IG investigations crossed over into 2016 campaign review and/or the FBI-DOJ counterintelligence operation (Russia).
On this third IG report, looking into FISA abuse, Matt Whitaker has replaced Jeff Sessions.
♦Background: On March 28th, 2018, the DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz formerly announced an additional investigation of how the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation engaged with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in matters relating to the FISA Title-1 application filed against U.S. person Carter Page. However, one part of the OIG notification was generously overlooked by a defensive and IC compliant media:
As part of this examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source. Additionally, the OIG will review the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged source as they relate to the FISC applications. (pdf link)
Two months later on Monday May 21st, driven by demands and questions from President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein added a significant DOJ mandate to the Inspector General review. Rosenstein expanded the original FISA review to include looking at whether officials within the intelligence community may have unlawfully used human intelligence assets to “spy” or “surveil” the Trump campaign:
“The Department has asked the Inspector General to expand the ongoing review of the FISA application process to include determining whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election.” (link)
If my hunch is correct, this is one of the key background objectives of having AAG Matthew Whitaker in place. Whitaker removes the ability of current officials from watering-down the IG report; as they did in the previous two releases.
This puts a timeline in place for President Trump to keep Whitaker around and delay any replacement nomination until after the IG report is published.
The IG process for the FISA report is structural. Once the interviews and investigation is complete the “IG referencer” phase takes several weeks. The referencer could be a person or a group of people depending on the size of the report.
The referencer has the responsibility for going through every statement of fact and providing the citation or footnote for the assertion. The person(s) doing the reference review has/have the most arduous of tasks.
The referencer checks every sentence, every assertion, and ensures only provable facts with citations are part of the report. Every assertion of fact must be cited (or footnoted) to include the investigative material that proves the fact. After the footnotes, citations and all fact assemblies are reconciled a draft report is written. The Draft Report encompasses the findings.
The Draft Report is then reviewed by the DOJ and sent to the principals for review. It is in-between the time frame where the draft is completed, and IG is awaiting the responses from the principals, where interference from any corrupt DOJ official takes place. This is also when the “Executive Summary” is written, with influence from the administrative state, that tamps-down the findings. As we saw in IG report #2 (FBI bias) the executive summary completely downplayed the evidence within the report.
The ‘Draft Report review’ phase allows the principals (those who’s behavior, action and conduct, is outlined in the report) to provide input on the facts identified and outlined within the draft. Normally this part of the process takes at least two to three weeks. Responses from the principals about the facts outlined in the draft report are then reviewed, cleared for addition if appropriate, and included in the final report.
The “executive summary” is added; and then the final report goes to print and is released to the public.
The switch from a recused Jeff Sessions to a non-recused Acting AG in Matthew Whitaker has completely changed the risk dynamic for the corrupt internal officials. This is why all voices are now focused to remove Whitaker.
Whitaker is now President Trump’s most valuable weapon in the ongoing battle against a bipartisan and corrupt administrative state.
More to follow…
Director: AAG Whitaker/ACTION
TURN UP THE HEAT….
I’ve been in “Wait & See” Mode since the beginning. Still waiting. I’m craving tangible justice, but expecting there to be none. I’ll keep waiting. Current life expectancy taken into account, I’ve got a few more decades. We’ll see…
There is a draft indictment of Crooked Hillary from the 1990’s… two decades and still waiting for her to actually be indicted. Hope springs eternal… I guess?
Ha! Hey, remember when “Release the Memo!” was going to catch all the swamp rats? Yeah, good times. Good times.
“The Eternal Tick Tock” could be a new movie written by Orwell & directed by Terry Gilliam and it wouldn’t be as absurdly corrupt & depressing as the current No Justice DC.
This talk about IG reports seems to be in the same bunk category as Q.
The President either has this or he doesn’t.
No “white hats” are going to come to the rescue. If we rely on that, then we’re going to waste another 2 years.
“IG reports seems to be in the same bunk category”
Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch has said on Lou Dobb’s FBN show several times that “IG reports are where the truth goes to die”.
If there haven’t been “white hats” (Adm. Rogers and others) working behind the scenes in defense of Trump and the country, the war would already be lost. As great as Trump is, no way can he defeat the scum by himself. Just saying there are “white hats” working behind the scenes isn’t a conspiracy theory.
And by the way, the “bread crumbs” that have been released little by little seem to be PROOF that there are at least some “white hats”.
Then why don’t they hold a press conference and name names. White hats spit
Ted Gunderson, whistleblower, and targeted individual of the highly secret GWEN Towers electronic torture program of 50 years stated that the FBI and CIA are the terrorists of the country.
Bluto! Haven’t seen you in forever. But I knew you’d be back because “Trump is really finished this time.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAHAHA! The list lives on!
Lucky you! I’m pushing 80 and I want to see some prisoners and extremely high fines for the treason of these bastards… soon… real soon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Lucky You”, meaning Bluto @ 11:42 p.m. above.
Hello Bluto, still verified? Good to see ya!
I’m hoping for a few more decades too, but we never know…
I recall that most things I “desperately” want to happen usually do about the time I quit thinking about them. Not sure how that would be viable with all this.
I lost hope when Beauregard stayed in place as a human shield for the swamp rats, rather than either withdrawing his recusal, or resigning to allow a new appointment.
I remain open to pleasant surprises, though…
Why is this cat and mouse game even played. The whole world knows the main players and we r the laughing stock of the world. I don’t get this. Ok institution will be tarnished. Start a new one.
I live in New Zealand but follow this site because of an interest in American politics. Having followed this unsavory matter from the start it amazes me of the lack of progress, the level of obstruction and the giant fraud being committed on the American people. The longer this goes on, America will be looked on as a ‘Banana Republic’.. Very sad. Many of the players in high up places should be in jail right now.
> “… institution will be tarnished. Start a new one.”
America is a Nation that can “Get over it.”
We didn’t get slavery right from the beginning, because the Founding Fathers valued forming a Union more expedient. Abraham (R) Lincoln corrected that. et cetera
+ Nixon had two microphones planted in the DNC offices in the Watergate Hotel complex.
+ Obama tricked the FISA Court into giving them a free pass to collect every email, text message, and transcript of phone calls on the Candidate Trump Campaign Staff.
So, here we are:
! The (R) Party and Libertarians want to investigate this and maybe investigate the wicked, but make sure that it never happens again.
! The (D) Party wants to make sure that the (D) Party can do it non-stop, but no (R) can ever use the weaponized IC, just like the Bolsheviks killed the opposition, and the Nazis used tricks for Adolph Hitler to become the head of German Government, and dissolved the government.
These (D) Social-Democratic Communist people MUST BE STOPPED!
I’ve read the Wolfe indictment twice now. All it charges him with is lying. Three counts.
The plea has him pleading guilty to lying, three counts.
What’s the malfunction?
@ hello…….because the deep state only allowed those charges, in order to protect the senate committee members doing the actual leaking through him. Maybe Whitaker will charge him with leaking. We still have to get rid of Wray first, then Rosey second, to get some convictions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it’s something to do with Corrupt Feinstein and Company…. being moles. Remember Feinstein stepped down from her position on the Intel committee…. and she was likely being investigated for leaks and other odd stuff like her Chinese connections and her Husbands back door deals. Not only that, but they are friends with Podesta’s and other Close Billionaire friends of HRC and Susan Rice. The Wolfe leaks were to throw Sessions off the trail….
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not a bug, it’s a feature.
As I understand it, this is all Sessions could charge him with because the rest was beyond the firewall of recusal. RR let the rest go because he is protecting people. But now Whitaker is in charge and there is no firewall and he can charge what is there, if he will. I say “If he will” because I have been so disappointed in people at DOJ I just can’t trust anyone to be a white hat.
However, if Whitaker proves different, I will be the first to rejoice. I have more hope now than ever but I am still cautious.
It’s a plea deal. This will tick ya off:
https://www.ntd.tv/2018/10/16/former-senate-staffer-wolfe-pleads-guilty-to-lying-to-fbi-in-leak-probe/
We shall see … we the people need a win! So much lousy news since the election.
Pretty clear these swamp critters are freakin out over Whitaker.
Sundance that must have been a huge gut punch Sessions felt when he realized just how corrupt Rosenstein is when Wolff got the wrist slap.
He might have been getting the inkling with the first two IG reports but the Wolff leak and subsequent wrist slap nailed it.
My question is, can they revisit the first two IG reports. I’m not convinced Horowitz is trying to protect the admin state necessarily. It seems he was directed to waterdown the reports.
Sessions is deepstate and stands with Rosenstein and Mueller.
It’s sad that people still can’t let go of Sessions as a hero.
Sessions is a traitor who sold his soul to be AG and stab Trump in the back
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give it a rest, you don’t know anything of the sort.
You and the guilty before proven innocent crowd need to get a new schtick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I think it’s perfectly ok if briwas101 wants to vent like that. People are so frustrated that Sessions didn’t either un-recuse himself, or resign many moons ago. I won’t demonize him, but from now on, to me, he’s the Elf On The Shelf. I’m not in the guilty before proven innocent crowd, but that guy hurt President Trump. He could have helped, but he hurt. Don’t need a grand inquisition to figure that much out.
I think that Rosenstain was given a dossier on Sessions and Rosenstain blackmailed Sessions with stuff that could ruin him or his relatives.
If so, following Law Enforcement guidelines, Sessions should have gone directly to PDJT and told him that he was being blackmailed. PDJT would have figured out a way to blot out the embarrassing stuff and get the blackmailers. I posted that to the AG “Contact Me” site (which has now been taken down). Nothing happened.
Lib heads will be exploding next week to get Whitaker recused! Noel Francisco was 3rd in line, SD, do you think he may be compromised as well?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to believe that Trump thought or was advised that Whitaker would be much more effective at cleaning things up than Francisco.
If that is not it, then I don’t why in the world he would appoint him and not Francisco. It doesn’t make sense to me otherwise. But I have learned a lot of this doesn’t make sense so we will see I guess.
Anyway, I have hope because Whitaker was chosen instead of Francisco and especially instead of RR. If RR had been chosen acting AG I would have lost hope that something would ever happen.
And note how the msm was in on the game to oust M Whitaker from the beginning. (Well, probably most of the journos don’t understand what is happening, but they are run by their “informants” and/or follow their peers.)
“msm was in on the game to oust M Whitaker from the beginning.”
That is a good sign for us. These “Alinsky-ites” are so predictable. It is like living in a city with a really left-wing nut case newspaper. If your sort of unsure of who to vote for, just find out who that newspaper endorses and it is usually best to then vote for the other candidate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
People say Mueller is about to wrap this up but I don’t believe it. When he delivers his report he loses all leverage he now has, including the protection of the deep state and especially damage he hopes to inflict on Trump, whom he hates.
Therefore, I believe he will find a reason to keep going as long as he can.
When or if his hand is forced, let us hope by Whitaker, there will be no “there” there regarding Russian collusion in the report. As everyone already knows who can see past the nose on their face there is no collusion and if there were it would have been leaked by now.
After his hand is forced in the matter, he will do is this: He will provide all kinds of innuendo and speculation about how Trump broke the law but that he was prevented from finishing the job on discovering the evidence. This will keep MSNBC going non stop until past 2025.
The whole Russian fiasco hoax has already affected the outcome of midterms. I have people personally in my family who watch MSM all the time. MSM has basically brainwashed some people into not liking Trump…. so they probably voted Blue. All these MSM talking heads are generally friends of HRC…. and her Billionaire comrads. We have a real problem in the US with this hoax…. it is changing votes via brainwash. We cannot allow our country to fall into the abyss. We only have one country… we have to remove all corrupt participants in the Cabal who want to bring our country down to its knees.
PT is depending on Lindsey Graham a lot lately. Graham said today that Whitaker wasn’t going anywhere, he is legal to be in the AAG job and that Mueller is there til he is finished. Graham also said that Rick Scott WILL be the next senator from Florida, end of discussion. What is going on with Graham? Why is PT depending on him and confiding in him so much? I just cannot figure it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dont know. Perhaps these repub yo yo’s are starting to realize that their fellow dem senators would rip their hearts out and gleefully feast on them and are socialpaths?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Jello333. I think it’s because they are finally truly friggin scared of the horrible things the dems will do to get power.
If anyone doesn’t get it yet, your life, your family means nothing to them. They will destroy you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jello, I changed my view of Graham as a result of his great defense of Kavenaugh. He also may have learned some things about corruption that we don’t know and that has convinced him to support Trump. Notice his view now that Trump needs an AG he can work with. I like to hear that from him.
Jello333, I am not. This man is schizophrenic. One day he is a white hat, the next day black. No can trust. He is a snake.
How do you know this,
“Why is PT depending on him and confiding in him so much? I just cannot figure it out.”
By the interviews from yesterday concerning the Florida recount and his interview today on one of the morning shows. PT also said that he has Lindsey Graham helping him with the AG pick.
LikeLike
Graham is up for re-election in 2020. He hopes to shine in the reflected glow. Remember, Trump has 90% approval rating among Republicans. Whoever he endorses will win the primary in SC. On the other hand, Lindsey is going to be the chairman of the Senate Judiciary starting in January and, most importantly, he knows Swamp inside and out. He can share lots of interesting tales with the President, if you know what I mean. This is a mutually beneficial alliance. Mitch and Lindsey are valuable assets.
I’ll repeat something I said in another thread:
The best defense for Matt would be to go on OFFENSE. Look how the freaks are screaming now, even without him having done anything. But just imagine when the first hit comes down… they’ll be, “Oh my god, look what he’s doing! We TOLD you how bad he was!” And the public watches and listens, to figure out what exactly all the excitement is about. Then a few days later, before the Deep Stater’s and MSM have even caught their breath, Whitaker drops ANOTHER bomb. “Oh no! Get this guy outta there! He’s dangerous, look how dangerous he is!” And a few days later another… then another… All the while, the public is getting slowly educated. And eventually, at some point, a majority of the American people will be waiting in anticipation for the next bomb… and maybe even rooting Whitaker on!
LikeLiked by 6 people
He’ll need to start indicting the Small Group. Hopefully he’ll indict Rosenstein as well. An IG report – even one that lays out the entire Small Group conspiracy would just be ignored – by the media, by all democrats and 2/3 of congressional republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
“In all of these objectives the Mueller special counsel has been stunningly effective.”
1) https://www.tabletmag.com ran an excellent article back in March about the Mueller investigation – it is a cover-up. Judicial Watch sent out an email referencing it about a week after it came out.
2) Chris Farrell on FBN has repeatedly said the FBI needs to be completely abolished, with an Investigative Branch of the U.S. Marshal Service opened to replace it. (Chris Farrell+Judicial Watch search on Youtube will find it)
I have posted links to both over the months:however, I am currently “on the road” with my laptop and do not have access to my desktop bookmarks.
Farrell is right. I don’t see how Whitaker can be effective with Wray and his staff in charge of the FBI.
Hopefully the president drop-kicks Wray as soon as his plane lands back from his trip to France.
Isn’t it amazing how many horrible people Trump hired?
Did he hire ANYONE who isn’t deepstate?
Did you skip trolling 101, or are just still stuck at 101 and can’t progress past it?
Damn!
😀
FYI, Trump was not familiar with DC or the deep state and listened to advice from the wrong people. He has learned. Give him some time. He will not make these mistakes again.
I’d say Chris Farrell is spot on… I want it abolished along with what is probably hundreds of other bs alphabet “agencies” that server no one but the international banksters/shadow controllers of deep state.
I don’t understand why it can’t be reformed. If there was a will to clean house, I believe you could change the culture of FBI and DOJ by changing hiring policies and moving or firing a huge number of current people.
For example, Republicans could wise up and get in charge of hiring in these agencies. How do you think they got over 90% dims in these positions? There are ways to do this because the Dims do it.
I understand it as well. Personally believe it was part of the plan for JS to recuse himself. Ask yourself why did Trump let him recuse himself? Had he not recused himself it would have been definitely a harder road to grade in the pursuit to take our country back. Since this war is one of an insurgency nature this may have been a tactical ploy but who knows. I do know those in military intelligence have been diligently doing a great job in the fight against the deep state and other nefarious actors. They are winning but at the same time this fight is going to be a long one which may last until the latter part of Trump’s second term. The corruption in DC and the US is that big. We will win this fight in the end so stay faithful to Trump and others who are in on this fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whitaker just may be the key to open the logjam that has been stalling us.
@ Kisk……read SD’s previous article… Session recused after Trump picked him.. Trump didn’t LET sessions recuse.
LikeLike
It is a long time away, but on the other hand it sounds like it could be advantageously spaced to feed lots of votes for Trump to the 2020 election.
There is a factor that goes unmentioned all the time. The corruption in the US is WORLD WIDE.
Because globalism.
Another factor that is unmentioned is that this sort of thing has gone on since the dawn of time. It is nothing new. But we need to clean the house every century or so.
The thing that totally stank was when Muller and Rosenstein went to the WH to interview Muller for the head of the FBI. and Rosenstein appointed Muller to the special council the next day. If the main purpose for Muller was to be head of the SC, why waste time interviewing for the FBI position?
Did Muller intentionally fail the interview? Muller and Rosenstein were in good spirits after the interview. Mission accomplished? The whole thing stinks.
Bertdilbert…..no that was a clever clever set up by Rosenstein. I bet Mueller was very polite and engaging to PDT.
So that when he named him as special counsel, it wouldn’t alarm PDT initially.
Rosenstein also recommended Christopher Wray. Justice will be when Rosenstein gets what he deserves.
If I was mistaken in believing Sessions should be fired for lack of oversight allowing Wolfe to get away with a slap on the wrist, it was a mistaken belief in not understanding how thoroughly he recused himself.
I believed he still had the ability to oversee such a high level case an insure it would be charged and prosecuted properly. And I still believe it, so I am glad he is gone.
Sessions may believe in the integrity of the institution, but that belief only encouraged the ongoing corruption in the DOJ.
As a middle age father, I honestly wonder if the Lord will save America one last time. I’ve read the 3 visions of George Washington and wonder if the 3rd vision is truly God inspired/will happen. Our country is tearing apart at the seems. The destruction of the Union is at risk. These trials and villains are only growing greater & greater in villainy & severity. Pres. Trump is a God-send and has definitely drawn out the larger veneomous swamp creatures, but if this conservative push fails… we will be in jail and prison for reading a Bible in no time. This is nothing less than war. I know why so many Old Testament prophets asked God to let them die… I hear the echo of their lowly broken hearts. Jeremiah, Elisha, Jonah. We desperately need God to convict hearts of sin all across this land. May Christ Himself guard His flock. This is an extremely dark hour we live in. Our Hope is only in the Lord Jesus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Has the Q riddles involving PT etc caused ”
Here is the link:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/10/adverse-interests-the-danger-within-the-q-phenomenas-current-messaging/
Please read the post, along with ALL of the comments and let us know what you think.
I have read all that. My question stands.
Someone block this Dem Operative here ^^^^ Stop posting nonsense on the forums.
Stop sneaking in with q through the back door.
My question still stands. I NEVER followed Q, never thought it was anything more than a game that the young kids play.
So the game you’re playing with your posts…. suggests you’re a little kid????? LOL
I am a 65 year old woman. What is it with some of you.
Some here are phale trolls.
New names & hateful comments that could be worded with respect if they weren’t phale trolls.
There shouldn’t be any reason for alinsky tactics here, ever.
PDJT did warn Dims that Congress could work with him or if they chose to obstruct, there would be payback. It looks like there will be payback and they’re screaming like hyenas being chased by our Lion!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sigh I never come here to challenge info, I come to learn stuff because I always do and maybe add because I am a search and find junkie but I don’t know this whole thing seem square peg
from above post
shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation.
If the Democrats would have just shut up and start mischief in another direction there wouldn’t be any congressional investigations or any other kind of investigations, no one would investigate corrupt FBI or DOJ it would have just gone away like the Vegas bloodbath
We have a whole lot of corruptness that has been exposed that wouldn’t have been
HRC’s and Husband have been hiding criminals behind the Secrecy cloak for decades now…. it all started back in the S&L crisis.. when their cohorts came under local jurisdiction investigations in various cities. Then Bill sent in the cover up teams to hide the crimes.
Please Lord we ask You to reveal all the corruption and evil from the last 10 years,
In Jesus Name We Ask This, Amen.
And ask the evil to not prosper. Amen
Reveal the corruption? Done.
It’s the punishment that is needed.
What good does it do to reveal crimes but not punish the criminals?
Isn’t AAG Whitaker’s appointment good for only 90 days? That means the IG report has to be completed before that if the President takes Sundance’s advice and delays nominating a new AG. So time is of the essence for Horowitz to complete his FISA report. My question is does anyone really believe the IG report will be ready before late Spring let alone before Whitaker’s appointment expires? If Mueller and the deep state are good at anything it’s delaying/hiding of documents whether for Congress or the IG! Hope and pray that AAG Whitaker lights a fire under Horowitz’s arse! Godspeed AAG Whitaker and President Trump!
210, with renewal for another 210 if an attempted appointment fails.
I’m waiting for some of these traitorous a**holes to be transferred to Guantanamo, get on a plane in Miami, and be mysteriously missing when the plane lands in Cuba.
“As some day it may happen that a victim must be found
I’ve got a little list — I’ve got a little list
Of society offenders who might well be underground
And who never would be missed — who never would be missed!
There’s the pestilential nuisances who write for autographs —
All people who have flabby hands and irritating laughs —
All children who are up in dates, and floor you with ’em flat —
All persons who in shaking hands, shake hands with you like that —
And all third persons who on spoiling tête-á-têtes insist —
They’d none of ’em be missed — they’d none of ’em be missed!”
My heart is heavy looking ahead at the hate and evil we face. Every generation has its it trials but we seem to be at the edge of the abyss. Our very best weapon beyond our understanding of & knowledge of the enemy is the love of God. He alone put Trump in power for this very hour and until He alone removes him we will support him, spread the truth, encourage one another and pray for our president & our country.
Never give up.
When you’re feeling down, think of the fact that the cackling sow Hillary was NOT inaugurated to continue the Kenyan imposter’s ruination of our country.
Some conservative commentators like Coulter and Heather Macdonald have been lamenting the departure of Sessions because they found him dependable on illegal immigration and the border. They’re out to lunch about how and why Sessions has let the conspirators off the hook. Hopefully Whitaker will be at least as tough as Sessions when it comes to border/immigration – even while he’s hunting swamp creatures.
So Rosy appears to have been in no hurry to leave…any day now Rosy…
Third report will probably be delayed endlessly until softer landing available.
I’m curious why we have not heard of any referrals for prosecution from the IG during their current investigation.
I seem to recall, the IG will refer as soon as evidence is found of breaking the law.
Why have there been none referred for the FISA investigation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with 99 percent of Sundance’s analysis.
However, I would note that the only way to get institutional protectors like Rosenstein et. al to clean up corruption is to give them a personal incentive to do it.
In Rosenstein’s case – he signed the last Carter Page FISA extension. The IG is going to find significant impropriety in the creation, probable cause, concealment of evidence, use of the Steele Dossier, deficient Wood’s procedures … and all the rest of it.
Rosenstein looks like he’s part of that misconduct.
However, he has hinted in the past that he was misled by the FBI (and maybe DOJ) officials over the Carter Page FISA. Rosenstein has an incentive to expose (rather than conceal) FBI/DOJ misconduct in the Carter Page FISA – at least as it relates to misleading RR.
It’s not much to hang one’s hat on, but at least the incentives for RR for the Carter Page FISA are aligned with Whitaker and Trump in favour of exposing corruption – rather than concealing it.
It’s also going to set up a big battle with Wray/Bowdich, because the FBI is going to be the fall guy for the Carter Page FISA.
(BTW I just had a thought of an additional possible leaker of the RR “wear a wire/ 25th Amendment” comments – the FBI didn’t want RR there overseeing the OIG FISA investigation !).
Yesterday you said that the Attorney General he selects will make or break Mr Trump’s ability for a successful 2020 run.
I think now you are saying that AAG Whittaker may effect a clean strike against the enemies in the DOJ / FBI for starters.
I just KNEW he was a keeper 😉
I posit that the space of time when the report is being referenced, before writing The Draft Report, is more opportune for the ‘group’ to remove, edit and water down the contents of the IG’s first presentation. The second opportunity is when they look at the draft report just to make sure they got it right.
We were all breathless as ro the first IG report that took over a year to produce and it was a WHITE-WASH. Now that those University-Educated-[WHITE]-Women “Deep-Throated” the Democrat CRAP hook, line and sinker we are once again faced with endless Trump PERSECUTIONS and unfortunately Adam Schiff, Mark Warner, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer may not get Whitaker to recuse himself but apply enough public pressure that Horowitz who is a COWARD-BURROWER and will produce another year long investigation Pablum Report. Sorry Sundance you put your faith in the first Horowitz report and was devastated at its outcome. You keep stating that the CORRUPT DOJ & FBI team chose DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III as their shield from prosecution BUT you are DEAD-WRONG. DIRTY Mueller has had these CRIMINALS in place for a long time (Mueller/Comey TAG-TEAM of the DOJ & FBI) and has shepherded them through this whole process. Did you forget that DIRTY Mueller went to Pres. Trump the very next day to get the his old job back at the FBI so he could continue his work. Wise-Up-Son. The WHOLE of the FBI and DOJ need ELIMINATING. They have shown their CORRUPTION for Decades now from the Top all the way Down. IF the so-called Rank and File are good people why in the HELL haven’t we heard anything from the Utah investigator “Undercover Huber” or other FBI agents? The WHOLE of the FBI and DOJ are CORRUPT that’s why.
Whitaker, not having been on the campaign, is not party to the Russia collusion investigation. Therefore, he has no basis for recusal.
He may go to first principles and ask, what basis the Special Counsel? No USC quoted, no crime specified? Illegal. Shut it down. Without acceptance of the basis of the SC, he need not get into discussions not considerations of recusal or any such matter if the counsel is an illegal one.
And a corrupt Congress is facilitating the narrative to recuse Whitaker. At issue is time, Muller ran the clock and won with help from 30 incumbent Republicans stepping down. The whole congressional cabal is in on it and Sundance thinks outlining truth will leverage justice. What we are witnessed to is deconstruction of the Republic and how darkness prevails no matter what truth is revealed.
This will continue because there is no down side. They will win and we will loose.
