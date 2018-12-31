Chang: 2018 is the Year Beijing Realized President Trump Was Outwitting Them….

A good discussion between Charles Payne and Gordon Chang on Fox Business over the U.S. -vs- China trade confrontation. Mr. Chang makes a good point about 2018 being the year where Beijing realized they underestimated the cunning of President Trump.
.
He caught them off guard – There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump considered strategic messaging toward the people of china very important. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership.
2018 is the year China discovered that President Trump knows how to play their panda/dragon games.
Nuance and subtlety is everything in China. Culturally harsh tones are seen as a sign of weakness and considered intensely impolite in public displays between officials; especially amid adversaries. Respect is earned through strength and cunning.
To build upon a projected and strategic message – President Trump seeded the background by appointing Ambassador Terry Branstad, a 30-year personal friend of President Xi Jinping.
To enhance and amplify the message – and broadcast cultural respect – U.S. President Trump used Mar-a-Lago as the venue for their visit, not the White House. And President Trump’s beautiful granddaughter, Arabella, sweetly serenaded the Chinese First Family twice in Mandarin Chinese song showing the utmost respect for the guests and later for the hosts.
Why the constant warm messaging?
What is the purpose?
What does all this have to do with a trade confrontation?
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and then the action continues.
The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity.
China is a central planning economy; meaning it never was an outcropping of natural economic conditions. China was/is controlled as a communist style central-planning government; as such, it is important to reference the basic structural reality that China’s economy was created from the top down.
This construct of government creation is a key big picture distinction that sets the backdrop to understand how weak the economy really is.
Any nations’ economic model is only as stable (or strong) as the underlying architecture or infrastructure of the country’s economic balance.
Think about economic strength and stability this way: If a nation was economically walled off from all other nations, can it survive? …can it sustain itself? …can it grow?
In the big picture – economic strength is an outcome of the ability of a nation, any nation, to support itself first and foremost. If a nations’ economy is dependent on other nations for itself to survive it is less strong than a nation whose economy is more independent.
Most Americans don’t realize it, but China is an extremely dependent nation.
When the central planning for the 21st century Chinese Economy was constructed, there were several critical cultural flaws, dynamics exclusive to China, that needed to be overcome in order to build their economic model. It took China several decades to map out a way to economic growth that could overcome the inherent critical flaws.
♦Because of the oppressive nature of the Chinese regime demands a compliant culture, the majority of citizens within China do not innovate or create. Innovation must be imported or stolen. The “Compliance Mindset”, reinforced by central communist planning, is part of the flaw in the overall economic system.
Broadly speaking, modern era Chinese populous are not innovators; cultural compliance-affirmation does not lead to independent ‘outside-the-box’ thinking per se’. Therefore China approves and sends students to study in the U.S. to learn a skill-set absent within their own culture.
Chinese civil activity has been a history of control by government and compliance to stay (think) only within the approved box. The lack of intellectual thought mapping needed for innovation is why China relies on intellectual theft of innovation created by others.
American culture specifically is based around freedom of thought and severe disdain of government telling us what to do; THAT inherent freedom is necessary for innovation. That freedom actually creates the breeding ground for innovation.
Again, broadly speaking, Chinese are better ‘studiests’ (students) in American schools and universities because the Chinese are culturally compliant. They work well with academics, and with pre-established formulas within established systems; but they cannot necessarily create the formula or system themselves.
In large measure their industrial force are good cooks if they already have the ingredients and recipe available to follow. China is trying to overcome this inherent issue by allowing innovative thinking, importing industrial experts to teach innovation, yet simultaneously keeping a totalitarian grip on dissent.
♦ The Chinese Planning Authority skipped the economic cornerstone. When China planned out their economic entry, they did so from a top-down perspective. They immediately wanted to be manufacturers of stuff. They saw their worker population as a strategic advantage, but they never put the source origination infrastructure into place in order to supply their manufacturing needs. China has no infrastructure for raw material extraction or exploitation.
China relies on: importing raw material, applying their economic skill set (manufacturing), and then exporting finished goods. This is the basic economic structure of the Chinese economy.
See the flaw?
Cut off the raw material, and the China economy slows, contracts, and if nations react severely enough with export material boycotts the entire Chinese economy implodes.
Insert big flashy sign for: “One-Belt / One-Road” HERE
Again, we reference the earlier point: Economic strength is the ability of a nation to sustain itself. [Think about an economy during conflict or war] China cannot independently sustain itself, therefore China is necessarily vulnerable.
China is dependent on Imports (raw materials) AND Exports (finished goods).
♦The 800lb Panda in the room is that China is arguably the least balanced economy in the modern world. Hence, China has to take extraordinary measures to secure their supply chain. This economic dependency is also why China has recently spent so much on military expansion etc., they must protect their vulnerable interests.
Everything important to the Chinese Economy surrounds their critical need to secure a strong global supply chain of raw material to import, and leveraged trade agreements for export.
China’s economy is deep (manufacturing), but China’s economy is also narrow.
China could have spent the time to create a broad-based economy, but the lack of early 1900’s foresight, in conjunction with their communist top-down totalitarian system and a massive population, led to central government decisions to subvert the bottom-up building-out and take short-cuts. Their population controls only worsened their long term ability to ever broaden their economic model.
It takes a population of young avg-skilled workers to do the hard work of building a raw material infrastructure. Mine workers, dredge builders, roads and railways, bridges and tunnels etc. All of these require young strong bodies. The Chinese cultural/population decisions amid the economic builders precluded this proactive outlook; now they have an aging population and are incapable of doing it.
This is why China has now positioned their economic system as dependent on them being an economic bully. They must retain their supply chain: import raw materials – export finished goods, at all costs.
This inherent economic structure is a weakness China must continually address through policies toward other nations. Hence, “One-Belt / One-Road” is essentially their ‘bully plan’ to ensure their supply chain and long-term economic viability.
This economic structure, and the reality of China as a dependent economic model, also puts China at risk from the effects of global economic contraction. But more importantly it puts them at risk from President Trump’s strategic use of geopolitical economic leverage to weaken their economy.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
If it does not benefit China, it is not done !
Therefore the economic battle must be carefully waged to deliver a series of alternative thoughts in the mind of Beijing – where they view specific action as their best interest. Any reversal in the current standard of benefit is viewed as a loss; the Chinese will not cede to any losses. To challenge those who hold this zero-sum position, you must first change the current standard.
This means China must lose first before the negotiations can begin. The baseline within the negotiation must be reset. Once the baseline position is reset, then negotiation can be viewed by the Chinese as a gain. This is the only way to get the Chinese to agree to any terms.
If the baseline losses to China are not currently firmed, such that Beijing and Xi Jinping see their current position as the standard, then President Trump and Bob Lighthizer need to wait longer before engaging.
Big Panda must see their diminished bamboo forest as the natural, current, and diminishing forecast status. Only then will Panda engage in negotiations. China must be in a seemingly perpetual stasis of losing before they will contemplate their need to achieve gains.
This is an economic and geopolitical battle that requires nerves of steel and an incredible amount of cunning and strategy. As Trump resets the baseline, China will make multiple simultaneous moves to counter any potential losses.
President Trump, Secretary Ross and U.S.T.R. Lighthizer must think well ahead of China (they have); and make moves early in the conflict (they have); long before China realizes they are being confronted (they did). {Go Deep} As we saw with the DPRK showdown Trump was several moves ahead of Xi, and blocked the counter-offense position of the Red Dragon before it was deployed.
President Trump will not back down from his position; the U.S. holds all of the leverage and the issue must be addressed. President Trump has waiting three decades for this moment. This President and his team are entirely prepared for this.
We are finally confronting the geopolitical Red Dragon, China!
America First runs through our President’s veins! It is the creed he has lived by for the past 72 years. I absolutely LOVE him for it because he cares more for our kids and grandkids than any man on the face of this Earth.
I am the biggest optimist you will you will find because I truly believe that Our Father in Heaven delivered us PDJT.
Our President was born to be the EAGLE 🦅 on our country’s crest!
Our President and his Killers took the damn Chinese to the cleaners during the G20! All China 🇨🇳 got was a 90 day reprieve starting on December 1st. The tariffs on the $200 billion dollars of imports will stay at 10% rather than go up to 25%. However, if they can’t finalize a deal by the end of the 90 days, on March 1st the tariffs will be increased from 10% to 25%.
Look at everything we got in return!
https://www.livemint.com/Politics/1isrPVYzF27I7salgKtd7J/China-is-paying-for-most-of-Donald-Trumps-trade-war.html?facet=amp&utm_source=googleamp&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=googleamp&__twitter_impression=true
This would be like the Eskimos buying Ice from us!
Lets take a look at each country’s Markets and where they stand since the trading year is officially over.
USA 🇺🇸 Markets
DJIA is down 5.63%
S&P 500 is down 6.24%
Nasdaq Composite is down 3.88%
China 🇨🇳 Markets
Shanghai Composite is down 24.59%
Shenzhen Composite is down 33.25%
Shanghai 50 is down 19.83%
For companies like GM, Apple etc. they are not happy because the status quo is far worse in business than having closure. They absolutely HATE uncertainty.
That is exactly what they got out of the agreement in Argentina 🇦🇷.
Our President will kindly remind them and the American public via twitter that WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
WINNING feels so damn good!
They didn’t realize he was going to win. They didn’t realize that Trump had taken all the high ground until he was meeting them in the plains.
Seems like we’re close to making some real progress based on recent tweets. Hopefully the Jan 7 delegation sets up a deal.
Will be interesting to see how the North Korea card is played by China.
Could be epic if President Trump not only opens up China, but nails down a deal on North Korea as a twofer. Heads exploding everyone!
everywhere!
Happy New Year to all.
Wall Street along with Main Street will respond favorably. Dems will implode. Checkmate
I hope so. Soybeans are down to $7.80 a bushel. Still have ours in storage waiting for a trade deal to be completed so they will come back up to $9.00 or better.
Awesome … PDJT has been planning for 30 +years to fix us re china. Surely he too has planned in a similar way for the deep state!
The Chinese have been purchasing U.S. food companies for some time, and it appears that they are buying soy beans from the U.S. again. Not only that, but they are in negotiations to buy rice from the U.S. RICE! The Chinese cannot feed themselves.
That is the problem-they are far weaker than the MSM and the globalists imagine.. Gordon Chang’s”the coming collapse of China ” is worth a read-I’ve held this view for years. History has proven -an unfettered, free societey is far stronger than a society that operates under:”the Beatings will continue until morale improves.”
This article leads you to the conclusion that the dems and GOPe must be agents of China and actual traitors against the country.
Quite sickening.
Huh, you mean they aren’t?
Well, when Joe Average Congress-Slug, demonstrates s/he is in the game first and foremost to line their pockets, it’s hardly necessary to become “agents of China and actual traitors against the country.” At least not in any philosophical sense of things. Money talks, and money hews to no political philosophy.
Understand, I’m not disagreeing with your post, merely pointing out one logical, more or less inevitable, result of electing amoral slugs to national – or any level, for those able to pay local attention – gruberment: Personal gain to the larger detriment of “the governed,” aka “society.”
Short of “well-comprehending” the well-expressed philosophies and deeply-logical thinking of our Founding Fathers (ref./e.g. The Federalist Papers…an approach requiring reading time and associated mental effort), this “pocket lining” reality inherent to governments and the mass of rats that generally tend to scurry toward legislatures and their attendant political powers, is likely THE most easily comprehended argument FOR the smallest size gruberments possible, short of anarchy, that every society should-oughta be striving for.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Wonder want a Chinaman sounds like cussing up a blue streak?
Bet our PDT knows….eh?
Check-6
Drats:….
That’s “WHAT” not want… maybe the new year’s fairy will bring us an EDIT button …
Check-6
Gordan Chang mention internal Chinese struggle between two groups and their preferred growth models. here is an article introducing these two groups and terms.
http://muse.jhu.edu/login?auth=0&type=summary&url=/journals/china/v009/9.2.chen.html
To simplify it a bit, the debate is between those who emphasize “Tao Guang Yang Hui (韬光养晦, or “keep a low profile”) and those who emphasize “Fen Fa You Wei (奋发有为, or “striving for achievement”). The debate itself is not new, as it has been going on for several years already, but the level of intensity is new.
Sorry here is correct link
https://thediplomat.com/2014/08/chinese-foreign-policy-needs-major-reform/
Another example of the two chinese schools of growth. This one is abt. a more dovish type who had a rather untimely death. Deals more with Chinese military thought towards China’s outward growth circa 2016.
https://thediplomat.com/2016/06/chinas-foreign-policy-needs-more-doves-like-wu-jianmin/
China may have manufacturing however they are not apt to use it to it’s maximum effectiveness. They can hold tolerances and to spec they CHOOSE not to… they frequently supply materials and products which are less than specified standards they agreed to provide, could you imagine if they were the only manufacturer? GOD HELP US!
U.S. China Perception Monitor
China Should Learn from the U.S.’s Mistakes as Well as Its Achievements
http://www.uscnpm.com/model_item.html?action=view&table=article&id=15605
“The “Compliance Mindset”, reinforced by central communist planning, is part of the flaw in the overall economic system.”
This compliance mindset is foundational, cultural, and predated communism. In adopting Marxism, China may have thought it was westernizing, but it was not. The fundamental requirement for westernization is Christianization. Without it, one simply covers the non-Western compliance mindset with a different color of paint (red).
“China approves and sends students to study in the U.S. to learn a skill-set absent within their own culture.”
And so they continue to not get it. I don’t care how many tech degrees Chinese students drag home, or how many “entrepreneurship” programs they attend here. If all they do is overlay it on top of their non-Western and non-Christian culture, values, and philosophy, all they accomplish is a better understanding of what technology they need to steal first.
As a guidebook for understanding why the USA is where we are today (generally) and why China as currently organized is destined to fail, the starting point is Rodney Stark’s book “The Victory of Reason.” Measure everything else you read, on any topic, against this book.
Yup.
And so, I am reading De Soto’s, “The Mystery of Capital”.
“If” the underlying premise in the book is correct (“dead, trapped, or constricted” capital is holding back the third world), and China, as a third world country, decides to unleash its population/economic potential outside of state control, we are in for a serious run for our money, and will probably lose the GDP race*. If for no other reason there are simply a lot more Chinese than Americans.\
There are a lot of pre-requisites to such a scenario – such as no war between the US and China, and the willingness of both sides to let a market economy sort things out.
Posit the following for discussion:
If China were to develop an American open market economy over the next 25-50 years, embedded in property rights and personal responsibility for results, who would have the bigger GDP?
* This is not the only race, but begs that one take the long and polite view when dealing with any adversary/trading partner.
