Canadian Media Tries to Find Benefits from Joining TPP Agreement…

This is a little on the economic wonky side of things; but well worth watching if you are a trade follower. The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) attempts to construct a pro-TPP narrative by discussing possible 2019 benefits to Canada. However, if you listen closely, each time the question of Canadian consumer benefit it raised you’ll note there aren’t any.
.
Corporate globalism, via international trade agreements, is a scam. By design it is intended to exfiltrate the wealth of a targeted (host) nation, and allow corporations full control over the domestic pricing of commodity goods. There are parts of that interview when the lobbyist/punditry accidentally admits the scheme.
Structurally TPP is an Asia-centric export agreement that establishes benefit for Asian access to non-Asian TPP countries. In exchange, for access to the Canadian market Asian TPP member nations allow closely regulated access from the Canadian commodity market.
Canada has opened their economy to receiving low cost Asian goods; writ large. However, the only benefit for Canada is limited access to TPP nations for the Canadian agricultural industry allowing more export.
Specifically in the AG sector, when food production is exported, the traditional supply/demand ‘free market’ is destroyed. Multinational corporations create a ‘controlled market‘; and there is ZERO benefit to a Canadian food shopper when farm harvests are shipped overseas. Exactly the opposite is true.
Domestic food prices factually increase as local product is shipped into foreign markets leaving limited (controlled) inventory in the domestic supply chain. Ex. export massive amounts of beef (processed or other), and, if local demand is consistent, local beef prices increase. This is exactly the way corporate AG multinationals achieve maximum profit.
In the U.S. this multinational “controlled market system” is a major part of the reason why American food prices jumped so much in the past fifteen years. The process of charging a U.S. or Canadian consumer a higher price for a product than would naturally occur without the corporate control is called the “exfiltration” of wealth.
Additionally, as noted in the CBC interview, Canada’s value to Asia is more of a gateway to the U.S. market than the actual Canadian market itself. TPP nations, and the Canadian government, were hoping to exploit the backdoor NAFTA loophole forever. The restructured USMCA has blocked that possibility.
China is cunning…. they will eventually join the TPP and crush the internal participants by leveraging market access with massive dumping of manufactured goods. However, Beijing will wait until all other nations have fully chained themselves together…. When there is no longer an exit, Beijing will make their move. Thankfully, the U.S. is not part of it.
Slave traders and East Asian sweatshops rejoice!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Included, is open boarders and identity-less society.
LikeLike
Canada’s trade policies are like a rudderless ship with moronic globalist (is that redundant?) Trudeau at the helm doubling down on this stupidity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada’s GDP is suffering as a result.
LikeLike
And the money too,exchange rate to US dollar,
$0.7332 -0.0073%
LikeLike
‘Western Separatism’ is raising its not-so-ugly head again.
Just like his equally moronic father, he lives in a little left-wing, dreamy world of his own.
https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/lawrence-solomon-if-alberta-turns-separatist-the-rest-of-canada-is-in-big-trouble
Maybe the West should join the U.S. ?
LikeLike
The requested page “/sites/default/files/files/agreements/FTA/USMCA/32%20Exceptions%20and%20General%20Provisions.pdf” could not be found.
LikeLike
Great article. I don’t think I could ever have reached a clear understanding of “globalism” without CTH analyses.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Same here. For some reason after reading most of Sundance’s economic blogs, this one finally made ‘exfiltration of wealth’ crystal clear. Thanks, Sundance, now I may be able to explain it to someone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one is written exceptionally clearly and concisely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, this is very concise. I wish they would make those maggots on TV use the word “Canadian citizens” instead of “consumers” when they keep saying over and over, “consumers won’t feel any benefits from this”. It would sting a little more if they said “Canadian citizens” won’t feel any benefits from this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The term “consumer” raises my hackles too. Sounds like a term for livestock, or for human rats aimlessly spinning on wheels, of no worth other than what they can digest and thereby profit the muckrackers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Consumer” is a perfectly legitimate word. It distinguishes from “workers” and “useless eaters.” 😀
LikeLike
It also distinguishes from those living on social welfare who couldn’t care less about the cost of food, clothing and shelter.
LikeLike
Please look up and read about Agenda 21….it’s the globalists hand book…and is really unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to build in some permanence to our trade advantage, or the next DemoNazi administration will take us back into the mire.
LikeLike
“the next DemoNazi administration will take us back into the mire.”
Count on it, just like the sun rising in the east every morning.
Satan will have another dupe waiting for the opportunity.
Isaiah 14:12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Non-economist here.
If the high school and university economics text books teach something opposite to Maganomics, then how do we capture and retain this knowledge for a post-Trump era?
LikeLike
If the Trump Aministration gets more than a paragraph after the one about Russian collusion in any school history book I will be surprised.
LikeLike
Problem: Faulty economics classes and textbooks in college.
Answer: Give student loans on the basis of any other loan: on the ability to pay it back in a reasonable amount of time,
We have ALL come to believe that a college education is some sort of right, a necessity. Apparently, if millions get college degrees and end up as glorified McDonald’s workers (AKA “barristas”), AND, we have billions of student loans behind-schedule or in default, then apparently this money-for-anyone-enrolled idea is not working.
A “student loan” is like one of these “genius awards.” We give you a pile of money, and let you go spend it on one thing, and we hope you will come up with something useful. But we do not necessarily expect you to come up with anything useful.
If the student ends up not repaying any of $100,000 student loan, the student only suffers a modest amount of penalty. Nothing compared to if I simply never paid anything on my $100,000 mortgage. What does the lender suffer? Nothing – it is a federal program. What does the Federal government suffer? Nothing. Do politicians lose elections because they favor a student loan program, with money eligible to anyone enrolled in college? Nope.
Who suffers? The tax-payer.
In fact, the story is worse. With all of these grads fooled into borrowing $100,000 to get a degree in Elizabethan Literature, they get told by the Communists / anti-Capitalists that the Lender, Big Banking, the person asking them when they will start paying back the loan, is the enemy. And, you can defeat the enemy by either voting “Democrat,” or deciding that Capitalism is Evil, and you go join the Occupy Movement.
So, the bank have a huge incentive to lend student loan money. And, the “Democrats” and Communists do, as well. So do many employers: the market is flooded with college grads who cannot find a commensurate job, and so have to settle with being under-employed, relative to their education. And, they are pinned to a lowly wage job in order to start paying back the loan, and so are not free to take any job that appeals to them, or to be entrepreneurs; they are now victims of the marketplace, they are yet another malleable portion of the work force.
We COULD: make student loan based upon prospects of paying the loan back. Engineering: OK, you get 80% of costs. Elizabethan Literature, or SJW Studies, you get 20% – just to be nice to ya.
Now, colleges are no longer filled with millions of kids HAVING to take 12 hours, but with NO idea what to take – and handed a plan of what to take by – guess who – Bill Ayers and his fellow Communists in Higher Education.
End student-loans-for-all, and end a lot of problems.
Seriously.
Out here in the suburbs, I have heard my fellow parents say that they are seriously thinking of having their kid NOT go to college, but to work a few years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Banks love loans, especially loans never to be paid back. Banks are the globalists enslaving all of humanity. Isn’t there a passage in the Bible addressing borrowers, something like slave to the lender?
The issue becomes what is the reason for the costs of such things as education to be so outrageous? Banks want it that way.
LikeLike
While I live in Canada where the costs of university to the student are about 1/10 those in the private US colleges, I am still encouraging my bright just 18-year-old to spend several years working and, if possible, getting a trade, before going to university. 23-year-olds get a lot more out of the university experience than 18-year-olds and, if you actually have a trade or a marketable skill, you’ll have a much better time because you’ll have a bit of cash. Plus, going to college at 23 or 25, you’ll have a much better idea what you want to learn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the strangest reasoning I ever heard. The peak of human brain power is around 35 to to 40 years old, so the earlier one starts using it the more he or she can achieve. If by 18 one does not know what area interests him, it is already a loosing sitiation, just like in sports. The exemptions just confirm the rule.
Of course, it doesn’t apply to the liberal arts that is simply a hobby and can be studied at any age including the retirement.
LikeLike
They will mention Russian Collusion and the arrests of Trump workers. They will never, ever say that the whole thing was a sham. An investigation built on a report they produced and paid for and a warrant that was garbage based on that dossier and on their own leaks to media.
LikeLike
I gave up on the CBC in 2003. Gave up totally. I went back here for about a second and a half before I started to get that old disgusted-to-the-max feeling again. I just can’t take the CBC. I just can’t. Whatever you listen to (except music radio), you will be less of a person for it. Trust me on this.
-the Lost Canuck
LikeLiked by 9 people
You’re right. I did watch the video, too.
Pseudo-intellectual gibberish masquerading as news you can use.
I think it’s fair to say you haven’t missed anything substantive since 2003.
LikeLike
I see this broadcast as a perfect example of “EMPTY NEWS” the sidekick of FAKE NEWS. So EMPTY NEWS also seems like news, but it also isn’t reporting anything real. Just another sort of show! What exactly could a listener learn from any of the word spoken by any of them? Other than unintentionally showing a picturev of President Donald Trump and truthfully reporting how he pulled US out of that absurdly labeled alphabet soup named deal! What was that again? TTPPPTT? Good luck, kids!!
LikeLike
This is great. Empty News.
Al ot of news is like this. Watch it, then ask yourself “what do I know now?” –Often, the answer is “nothing.” The news tries to explain why stocks went up, or car sales went down. After they are done talking, you are left with no more than before you tuned in.
LikeLike
I see this broadcast as a perfect example of “EMPTY NEWS” the sidekick of FAKE NEWS. So EMPTY NEWS also seems like news, but it also isn’t reporting anything real. Just another sort of show! What exactly could a listener learn from any of the word spoken by any of them? Other than unintentionally showing a picturev of President Donald Trump and truthfully reporting how he pulled US out of that absurdly labeled alphabet soup named deal! What was that again? TTPPPTT? Good luck, kids!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It all seems so far away now. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just one of the many freedom/sovereign related blessings we have received lately thanks to our VSG President… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the difference in the standard of living and wealth between Mexico verses Canada. Both nations have long coastlines facing both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Both nations have vast natural resources including gold, silver, copper, oil and natural gas. Both nations have huge forests, abundant fisheries, vast ranches, forests of timber and fertile farm lands yet one is wealthy and ruled by law while the other is a criminal enterprise masquerading as a country and incubator for crime, corruption, poverty and pollution. Why? The answer would be considered racist by many in the news media but it’s the truth none the less. A country of White European immigrants verses one the victim of third world overpopulation!
LikeLike
Actually, the ‘second one (mexico) IS ruled by european immigrants, who set themselves up as a ruling elite, and ruthlessly exploit/suppress the native population, and have from day one.
Its NOT, IMHO, a matter of genetics, its a matter of elite rule vs. rule BY the governed.
So, Canadian ‘leaders’ want to turn Canada into another Mexico, with said leaders on top.
Same as globalists everywhere.
They USE ethnicity as a trigger; divide and conquer. Don’t fall for it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Over-population.”
Um, yeah. Except, Not.
Look at USA population, and GDP per capita, from 1800 to the present. We keep having MORE people, and GREATER productivity.
People tend to prefer having as many kids as it takes to have 2-3 reach adulthood, and be productive. In our “developed” nations, if you have 2 kids, there is a great chance BOTH will make it to adulthood. In “third world” countries, you need to have at least five. So, people naturally feel like having five kids. Or more.
When you get colonized, like England colonized India, or as the handful of European nations colonized African countries, it becomes very uncertain whether any kids will reach adulthood as productive adults. So, five just does not seem like enough to sustain you in your later years, and to sustain your community / culture.
This link has adjusted GDP per capita from 1929 to 2018. It is a very steady growth trend. More people does not make a damper on economic health of the nation. That is a huge lie produced by – guess who – guess who is running all over the globe trying to tell each and every couple how many kids they should have?
Hiraly Clinton, Bill Gates, Rockefellers, Fords, Margaret Sanger, Paul Ehrlich, Harrison Brown, Michael Mann, etc., etc.
http://www.multpl.com/us-real-gdp-per-capita/table/by-year
LikeLike
WELL EXPLAINED!
A curate at Oakwood Chapel UK, Malthus was known for his 1798 essay on population growth. He argued that population multiplies geometrically and food arithmetically; therefore, the population will eventually outstrip the food supply. This has been proven false. Without immigration form Catholic countries to the south, the USA would have negative population growth. the EU is has the same negative population growth and is also importing third world people as a result.
This is the central tenet of the Dietary Guidelines although the concept has been renamed Sustainability.
Overpopulation was central in all ofThe Club of Rome’s activities. Three books were important to their message, Paul Ehrlich’s The Population Bomb (1968) and Ecoscience: Population, Resources and Environment (1977) co-authored with John Holdren, Obama’s Science Czar, and Meadows et al., Limits to Growth, published in 1972 that anticipated the IPCC approach of computer model predictions (projections). The latter wrote
Economist Julian Simon challenged TCOR and Ehrlich’s assumptions based on the Malthusian idea of overpopulation
In response to Ehrlich’s published claim that “If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000″ – a proposition Simon regarded as too silly to bother with – Simon countered with “a public offer to stake US$10,000 … on my belief that the cost of non-government-controlled raw materials (including grain and oil) will not rise in the long run.”
……….
WEELLLLLlll
Ehrlich was correct England no longer exists as an English country.
LikeLike
That theory doesn’t wash with me. It seems implausible that poor Mexicans are calculating how many babies to have, so that 2.5 of them will reach adulthood. More likely, many are Catholic and do not use birth control.
Many legal Mexican immigrants continue to have large families after becoming US citizens. They don’t recalculate to adjust for offspring survival patterns.
There can also be a cultural prowess or pride in having lots of children, which has nothing to do with living in the first world. It’s been an unfortunate problem in the Black community, where baby-daddies have numerous children with multiple baby-mamas, and often no way to support any of them. They don’t do this based on logic or statistics.
LikeLike
TPP will put so much pressure on Canada that half of it’s Providences all it’s territories will ask the United States to annex them.
LikeLike
Canada is much closer to splitting in the United States is. The Provinces are very unhappy with the government being run by the two major cities. They are tired of being handcuffed yet at the same time supporting all of that nonsense
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope so Timmy If Canadians are going to be abused I hope they have an out.
I’ve met thousands of Canadians vacationing in the US. They are great people and don’t deserve the raw deal Trudeau set them up for.
All the big shot Globalists are going to make tons money, they’ve already set-up their pilfering and money laundering schemes. Meanwhile the average Canadian is screwed. Not fair, not right.
This is exactly why America is $22 Trillion in debt. Same schemes, same scams. Have they started the Real Estate scams yet? Canada will lose it’s pristine land and industries. Worked very well in 2008’s Mortgage Meltdown, just add a market crash and then the populace is in extreme debt.
Debtors. Debt bondage, also known as debt slavery or bonded labor.
The Globalists steal everything using corrupt politicians, lawyers, political hacks, propagandist press, pathological liars, and professional thieves and then hand the citizens the bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was this a “news” segment on Canada or the United States? Nearly the entire time was spent discussing Pres Trump and the United States. Do the Canadian “leaders” really think they are are going to “best” the Americans on anything??? smh
Poor Canada. What have they done?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could we please see the photo of Canada’s “elite negotiation team” again?
LikeLike
Have a looky yourself. I venture most Treepers have seen enough of it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/13/canadian-economy-drops-31000-full-time-jobs-in-may-chrystia-freeland-lobbies-washington-dc-ally-bob-corker/
LikeLike
I’m not a farmer, so I’m only speculating, but it seems to me that the situation is even worse than described, because the multinational ag corporations control both sides of the commodity pricing equation. The farmers have no choice but to sell to the multinational corporations at a price far below that of an actual open and free market. Therefore, these terrible trade deals cost the consumer while punishing the farmer. Without these deals, it’s possible that consumers would pay less and farmers would earn more!
That news woman had no clue about anything she was supposed to be reporting on, but she never missed an opportunity to disparage Trump. Apparently, that’s what she gets paid to do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your speculation is accurate. What you outline is one of the major points of synergy between U.S. President Trump and Mexican President Lopez-Obrador.
AMLO comes at it from an angle where Mexican farmers are exploited. Trump comes at it from an angle where Wall Street corporations manipulate the market (trade). Both leaders converge their agreement in exactly the same place.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes. Often overlooked in farming or any other productive business, if your options for selling your product are limited to a monopoly distributor, they will pay you what they want, and in the case of perishables your options are severely limited.
LikeLike
“…Therefore, these terrible trade deals cost the consumer while punishing the farmer….”
It is MUCH WORSE than that. The WTO/UN saddled farmers with REGULATIONS including here in the USA. The regulations are so bad I can not sell my goats and sheep at auction because I MUST be inspected by the USDA.
(I kicked the B1tch off the property. BTW she is directly responsible for the e-coli outbreak at the NC state fair years ago — Dirty thermometer from infected cows shoved up the butts of the petting farm animals. — Long story in which I got the blow by blow from the targeted victim petting farm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They effectively put you out of business or you had to sell at alternate markets at lower profit?
LikeLike
They effectively put me out of business. The cost of complying with the regulations are such only large scale farms are profitable.
I wrote this many years ago before ‘they’ used that petting farm to convince people we needed the Food Safety Modernization Act that that [self-censored] Senator Burr co-sponsored.
He put in that Act the WTO YOKE around American Farmers necks.
SEC. 404. COMPLIANCE WITH INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENTS.
….
To grow tomatoes or own an animal, do you want to deal with red tape, fines and inspection by international inspectors as farmer in Brazil just did? Do you want the ONLY food available grown by multinational Corporations?
Consider a choice between a product Certified by Underwriters Laboratories or ISO certified? Which has actually been tested by an impartial third party? In 35 years as a Quality Lab Manager, I have yet to work for a company who did not falsify quality data, and many were ISO certified Do you really want to bet your life on falsified data?
Entities outside of the USA are now gunning for our right to farm. FDA and USDA are in the process of implementing Regulations written by WTO OIE, FAO,ISO the CODEX ALIMENTARIUS COMMISSION, and other international groups. These new Regs do away with USDA and FDA inspection and TESTING of foreign products and rely on “tracability” and “written procedures” instead.
According to the World Trade Organization: “Measures to trace animals…to provide assurances on…safety ..have been incorporated into international standards… The Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures…AIMS TO ENSURE THAT GOVERNMENTS DO NOT USE QUARANTINE AND FOOD SAFETY REQUIREMENTS as Unjustified trade barriers… It provides Member countries with a right to implement traceability {NAIS} as an SPS measure.”
This is the real fight for our lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm…. Zero’s first act was to criminalize backyard gardening. The skinny Islamist Communist Kenyan knows the value of starving a population.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes,
https://legalinsurrection.com/2014/09/then-they-came-for-the-roquefort/
I can not find the article by a lawyer who has fought “commerce clause” cases that I bookmarked but this gets the same point across:
“…But in Wickard v. Filburn (1942), the Court said the “commerce clause” extends to local intrastate activities which “affect” interstate commerce, even if the activities aren’t “commerce”! The Court also asserted that Congress has power to regulate prices of commodities and the practices which affect such prices!
Thus, if you have tomato plants in your back yard for use solely in your own kitchen, you are “affecting” “interstate commerce” and are subject to regulation by Congress. The court’s reasoning is this: If you weren’t growing tomatoes in your back yard, you’d be buying them on the market. If you were buying them on the market, some of what you bought might come from another State. So! By not buying them on the market, you are “affecting” “interstate commerce” because you didn’t buy something you otherwise would have bought. See? And we have to stand up when these people walk into a room!
Charles Evans Hughes (Chief Justice,1930-1941) said the Constitution is “what the judges say it is.”…”
So yes, the federal government CAN NOW come after your garden!
😡THANKS Senator Burr. 😡
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about those neighborhood collective gardens that seems to be in fad – Illegal if you try to sell a tomato? Nothing should hold over American Law.
LikeLike
One lady who was active in the ‘Farm Wars’ was shocked when the Feds told her it was ILLEGAL to give her Lasagna, make with her own goat milk cheese, to her son because he was an adult living off the property!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So interesting that Japan protects it food production from foreign competition.
LikeLike
There are some exceptions, Japan and Hong Kong are listed with the largest importers of California strawberries.
http://www.calstrawberry.com/Portals/2/Reports/Retail%20Reports/Annual%20Export%20Report/2017%20Export%20Report.pdf?ver=2017-07-26-174054-047
LikeLike
Chunky Freeland was voted Newswoman of the Year in Canada for burying the bully Trump in the NAFTA renegotiations. What else else do you need to know about anything reported by the Canadian media?
LikeLike
The Canadians might soon get tired of that type of winning all the time.
LikeLike
CaNada GDP 4th quarter 2018 a whopping 1.9 % ending the year at 2.1%. Sound familiar? You’re doing it wrong Canadians…just saying
LikeLike
I wonder if the CBC person that chose this show’s guest was fired.
“International trade lawyer” Mark Warner answered the questions factually and clearly rather than with the positive political spin that was likely anticipated by the CBC host. Thus, as SD pointed out “each time the question of Canadian consumer benefit is raised you’ll note there aren’t any.” Warner even states that “import quotas benefit processors” and not consumers and other bogus trade issues not favorable to consumers.
“Exfiltrate the wealth of a targeted host nation” is a great descriptive line that I will use in the future but this site’s red line spell checker doesn’t seem to have “exfiltrate” in its incomplete data base. It appears most dictionary publishers also need to update their exfiltrate denotations.
LikeLike
Just use the word theft instead
LikeLike