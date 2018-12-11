DOJ Submits Sentencing Memo for SSCI Leaker James Wolfe – Recommends Two Year Prison Term…

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a 35-page sentencing memo (full pdf below) recommending a two-year prison term for busted Senate Intelligence Committee Director of Security, James Wolfe. The DOJ is seeking a term of imprisonment above the guidelines for the plea of lying to federal investigators.
The DOJ sentencing recommendation outlines the events surrounding the FBI investigation of Wolfe, and provides a more fulsome picture of the issues faced when a top-tier staff member of the legislative branch is suspected of leaking classified intelligence.
The DOJ notes the challenge presented when the executive branch is investigating a critical internal office of the legislative branch. While James Wolfe was never actually charged with leaking classified documents, the type of leaks he participated in and the resulting media reports which drew from his information network – certainly implies there was classified documentary evidence leaked; the DOJ claims they cannot prove it.
Given the direct evidence of corrupt and politically motivated conduct by officials within the DOJ and FBI the sentencing memo is an interesting read with multiple facets for consideration.
Here’s the DOJ Sentencing Memo. It’s worth reading, slowly:
.
The defense team for James Wolfe also filed their own sentencing memo [SEE HERE] which contains a lot of contradictory information when contrast with the DOJ outline of events. The defense position is that Wolfe deserves no jail time and only probation with limited community service.
Additionally, James Wolfe gets support from key SSCI politicians Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr. And there’s a lengthy hand-written letter from former Director of national intelligence, James Clapper, requesting leniency. [SEE HERE]
My social media comment is:
James wolfe going to jail because he leaked the documents identifying Carter Page as an FBI employee to a NYT reporter(for sex). Carter Page was never a Russian asset and the FBI knew it.(so does the NYT)
And mine is: CTH could help to consolidate the evidence that would confirm the findings, and just take a look at the usual suspects coming to James Wolfe’s defence.
Where is Ali?
And then, let’s talk more about about the usual suspects coming to Wolfe’s defense.
I think I might take my lunch tomorrow and head down to the SDNY office and bring them SD’s article that shows clear as day this POS texted his Whore the entire FISA document so that they can’t use the excuse that they can’t find evidence of it.
I LOVE THAT, felice!!!!! But I would be afraid you would never come out!
You are absolutely right! They would do me worse than what the Saudis did to that POS 😉
Big brass ones, baby. That’s the best thing I’ve read all day, Fle. The rest of us are not worthy
LMBO…..
Maybe we should just email the new guy…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I emailed Marco Rubio….
Let him know we think Wolfe was leaking for Warner/Burr………..
You will never hear back from lil’ Marco. Ha!
Let’s hope Rubio knew this…
Flep, if they do you worse than Khashoggi, that means you’ll be voting democrat from the grave!
You’re a patriot! I double-dog dare ya, ha! And what I wouldn’t give to be a mouse in the corner getting a load of the expressions on their faces! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flep, these people are not amateurs.
Once you put yourself on “their skyline” things can happen to you that no one can prove.
Think about Andrew….and why Sundance does not divulge his identity.
This may not be the hilll to die for.
Just be careful.
Between the spooks and goggle, they know who all of us are – no matter how careful we are. 😦 I say screw’em if they can’t take a joke!
Amen Gunny! These people know no bounds.
We Southern Belles understand your need to be most explicit in your choice of descriptions in these critical circumstances for America, Mr. Fle …
God Bless You.
Demand to know what’s on the Wiener laptop while you’re there.
Nice knowing ya’ Flep.
😂
😂
Hiding behind the bush…
Does this mean there are some white hats tentatively coming out into the sunlight?
No. It means that they know that Sundance and “those guys at the Conservative Treehouse” are like a dog with a bone and are watching. If Sundance hadn’t put the spotlight on Wolfe, DOJ would have recommended a sentence of two minutes instead of two years.
In CA as soon as the cuffs go on it is a day in custody and with half off for good behavior, cuffs = 2 days served.
Well at least someone from the other side is going to jail.
Remains to be seen. The Swamp is begging for leniency on his behalf. Oddly enough the same people who wanted the book throw at Gen Flynn for similar charges (in much more benign circumstances, too!)
Deep State coming to the defense of their leaker, Wolfe.
I want to see a duel between Burr and Lindsay G.! We need one Carolina Senator calling out another one. Shame on Burr!
You’re wasting your time with Lindsey G. He’s talking a good game right now but he’s very good at that and will revert when no one is watching him anymore.
My own view is that nothing good or honest will come from someone mentored by McCain.
“Lying to federal investigators” ? Per so-called 302’s ? Lying to FBI agents, aka Gestapo 2.0, who are among the biggest frauds and liars on the planet? More and more, I am coming to the opinion that when it is FBI versus just about anyone else, I’m inclined o be for the just about anyone else.
Except for Wolfe. He may have been a patsy, but a willing one at that. If you type ‘Wolfe’ in the Search Box, you will find a lot of info.
High Esteem….you got to be kidding…
When one is a corrupt Senator and Wolfe has all the dirt and says nothing that is called “high esteem” by the corrupt one.
Yes, Wolfe knows A LOT!
So, then should Wolfe be given a plea deal to squeal?
This is his plea deal
Th up charge is funny, then! A friend of Dianne’s, so no treason charge…talk to the Chinese staff manager and all is taken care of.
The up charge makes me think that the judge must think the wrong charges were brought.
Wolfe needs to be pummeled like Flynn, cohen and Manafort. What emits from his frothy mouth will make the next SC’s job much easier.
Ray- I agree. This is NOTHING compared to what they did to Flynn and Manafort. who is still being held in solitary. NOTHING.
Is it crazy for me to think maybe this is why McConnell agreed to put forth $5billion for border wall vote this AM? I hoping it’s SD’s Leverage theory appearing. Mr. Wolfe knows where all the Senate bodies are buried.
Goodness knows what is going on behind the closed doors.
Looks like they’ve scrubbed this down pretty good, removing all potential threat to the Swamp, and the guy will walk. DoJ recommends a jail sentence, posturing themselves as tough on this, but the ever impartial handpicked Swamp judge will ignore their recommendation and I’ll be stunned if this guy ever serves a day in jail, let alone anything as long as Manafort is spending in solitary confinement.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope whatever time he ends up serving is the roughest period in his sorry life.
He’ll be doing his serving on the prison tennis court.
The FBI is a lot like the Emperor in “The Emperor’s New Clothes”. Prancing all around high and mighty, but as naked as a Jaybird.
Now you know why they are so desperate to pass prison reform, so they all get out early.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m thinking Bernie might be a little irked that all he got out of the 2016 election debacle was a $600k vacation home. That stupid lying ho Blasey got nearly a million.
Maybe there’s still time for Bernie to say Brent Kavanaugh raped him in 1983.
Brett, Brent, whatever
Bernie: “The DNC raped me in 2016, and all I got was this lousy vacation home.”
Go Fund Me followed by an eye watering advance on a book that sells well for 2 weeks then drops off the face of the earth?
Au contraire…
He knows the end.
Pray Harder, and Sit Tight…
Burr needs to go!
Per Diana West, the late William Safire [a very conservative guy as I recall] called Barr, General Coverup
Burr, Feinstein, Clapper, and last but not least “Bucky” Warner: It’s a decent guess that one or more or all authorized the illegal leaks.
They told him to leak and they know it. As I recall he said he would bring the whole corrupt lot of them to court if he was charged. Maybe he’ll start singing like a songbird with that sentence recommendation!
The fact that classified information leaked but the DOJ couldn’t prove it is interesting. This is not due to lack of evidence. This has to be due to investigators bring unable to have access to this evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
The investigation does not seem to be a white wash, and the case for upping his sentence beyond what is ‘normal’ seems well thought out and supported by case law.
They even acknowledge that they couldn’t ‘decode’ the messages sent with ‘Signal.’
At least at the investigators level, they couldn’t ‘decode’ it.
It makes me feel that other ‘leakers’ may be on the block soon (Schiff??).
Let the good times roll…..
Schiff? I’ll pay for my own ticket to watch that.
I’m confident that this is in hand but I still want to express my desire for deceptive lowlifes like this guy be brought to account and shown justice consistent with what the average citizen would expect/endure.
Maybe the new proprietor(s) at the DoJ have it in mind to hold some people’s feet to the fire. Give him the max and see how long it takes for him to become more…communicative.
What I want to know is how the name of all that’s holy can’t the DOJ prove that he leaked classified information. Either he sent the Carter FISA application to his ho, or he didn’t; shouldn’t be hard to get his phone records & confirm one way or the other. In a very Comeyesque fashion, the DOJ is either stupid or incompetent if they can’t. Frankly, I believe, identically to Comey, it’s probably both.
It’s called “willing denial” and the media will not contradict them on this or any other.
Progressives believe that anything (especially a lie) if repeated often enough is TRUTH and anything NOT spoken aloud or written in print or teleprompter, is NOT.
They rule by “perceived” consensus, an appearance of consensus propagated by repetition through their mouthpieces. So, if “everybody” believes it, well, it just HAS to be TRUE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh how funny this word be if happened.
Chuck Ross is pointing out some very inconvenient facts about this situation over on twitter. You can almost hear the cognitively dissonant heads exploding in the replies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an old standard Democrat trick, admit to a lesser crime to deflect from the real crime. For example Ted Kennedy admitted to driving off a bridge and accidentally killing a girl, then leaving the scene in order to cover up the fact that he raped and murdered her. Remember, the car was spotted stopped along a dark road before it sped off after being seen. Everybody got sucked into the moral debate over what he admitted to instead of investigating the murder. The fact that she was smothered and not drowned was covered up by the “air pocket” theory. How was there an air pocket if he opened the door to get out while the car was submerged?
‘Now the serpent was more crafty than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made…’
~ Genesis 3:1a
Strzok and Page were having an affair.
Did the FVI even try?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“leaking Page subpoena information to a reporter” Replace reporter with presstitute.
If Hillary isn’t in jail, nobody deserves jail.
…Along with a handshake for a job well done.
Comey and Brennan too busy virtue tweeting to write leniency letters?
Will he lose his security clearance?
Let’s not go overboard here.
Yes, yes…..move along now!!!
Unconstitutional! I heard it on cnn.
Anyone else consider that the FISA document released to the SSCI and Wolfe was a virus intended by the DOJ to be shared with the Media? Then just follow the infection. The March 17 FISA document was a fugazi and not a classified document at all. Can’t charge someone with leaking classified documents if they were Fugazi.
papa t- I especially like “Fugazi”.
Sundance is literally the best journalist out there. Judicial Watch is best justice hammer out there.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They “can’t” prove leaking? Sure…
Recommending over the sentencing guideline? How likely is a judge to do that, when they overtly state they can’t prove leaking, which means the judge is sentencing just for a lie.
Stealth Matt is awesome.
Exactly my thought. Praying this isn’t a headfake.
What kind of message would this show the rest of the crooks residing in the swamp? If one of us was caught faxing an 84-page document containing confidential and top secret information to his bimbo so she could get the “scoop” by reporting it to the nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Chair is Richard Burr and the Vice Chair is Mark Warner. When the FBI started focusing on Wolfe they told Burr and Warner. I’ll bet Warner blabbed it to other high-ranking Dems. They were probably in a panic. I wonder when Burr and Warner were notified. The FBI opened its investigation in April 2017, but they didn’t “image” his phone until October 2017.
By the way, for those of you who didn’t see this when Sundance posted it back in July, this is a great read. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/23/indicted-senate-staffer-james-wolfe-leaked-a-2017-copy-of-full-fisa-warrant-against-carter-page-to-reporter-ali-watkins/
notwithstanding the fact that the FBI did not uncover evidence that the defendant himself disclosed classified national security information
How the heck did they not see the 82 texts messages to his whore? Did he encrypt them?
Nah, they saw the content of the text exchange. The theory is that Wolfe was actually sharing the Evgeny Buryakov court docs (this was one of the Russian “spies” Carter Page helped the FBI put away in 2015) with Ali Watkins and NOT the 1st FISA warrant. The government charge sheet states the documents transmitted were UNCLASSIFIED at the time, a FISA warrant is classified period so it’s unlikely that’s what he sent to Ali at this time.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/alimwatkins/a-former-trump-adviser-met-with-a-russian-spy
Here’s her article at the time, Wolfe most likely supplied the sourcing for most of it. This was there way to “dirty up” Page to try and justify the FISA on him.
Gen. Flynn’s sentencing memo has dropped too.
How Ironic! I just finished installing the remaining the Christmas decorations on the home; read this article, and I sentenced him to death.
I factored in the effects and affects animals like this have on society, how their behavior destroys All-Things-American and….well… Death seems appropriate.
Appropriate for Mr Wolfe and ALL the associated devils-of-society plaguing our failed systems of political “representation” and “public service”…
Their time is foreordained…
It’s been a ringer of a day for Mr. Senate Minority Leader Schumer, and not in a good way. He and Miss Nancy shared quite an encounter with The President on live TV, and now this. Interesting to contemplate what Mr. Schumer knew, and when he knew it, in regard to those “difficult to prove” bed bug leaks.
Finally got someone colluding in the Russia investigation. No wonder Burr and Warner are referring people for lying to Congress, guess they are on the warpath since one of their cronies was taken out. One judge to get past now (watch the son/daughter or grandkid magically get into Harvard or Yale on a scholarship for a reduced sentence). So many avenues to cheat.
It seems like they wrote a strong case for him to go up river for (2) years.
Interesting that they didn’t have ‘proof’ of the things he may have transmitted, like the Carter Page FISA.
Maybe all hope is not lost that some justice will prevail.
Did Wolfe fall on his sword to protect those who may have told him to leak, or was he just doing it to keep his own litte-boner show going with Ali Watkins???
I wonder if the “no evidence-not guilty plea” is purposely designed to get the Judge to throw the case out?
With recommendations from Warner, Chi Spy Di Fi, Burr, and Clapper, Wolfe has to be a great guy!
Why not just charge him with the much weightier crimes he actually committed (leaking classified material to his mistress) instead of asking him to be sentenced especially heavily for a less serious crime? Seems dishonest. If he deserves a heavy punishment—and I think he does!—charge him with the crimes that have earned it!
BURR, WARNER & FRANKENSTEIN just exposed themselves as the POS on the SSIC. Pop go the weasels! As for CLAP On Clap Off’s letter of leniency, he too just exposed himself.
A letter from Denis McDonough, too! Lovely. 🙂
Mr. Whitaker? Hello – are you there? WTH is going on with Wolfe? Can you still charge him with the REAL crime?
So, what was the lie then?
FBI- did you leak classified documents?
Wolfe – no
FBI- yes you did. you lied.
Charge – lying
Tonight, John Solomon and Sara Carter said the dam is about to break and there are plenty of sealed indictments. Any SSCI members named Mark Warner? We shall see.
They (Feinstein & Co.) base their plea for leniency on the assumption that March -April 2017 is the relevant “Time Frame”.
It is “Their Understanding” 😉 that Wolfe did not have access/share the classified document (or even unclassified Information) during that time frame.
If the glove don’t fit…..You must acquit.
(*…*) mine
Introduction….
2 concerning the existence and predication of a particular FBI surveillance operation pursuant to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (“FISA”). As part of its investigation, the FBI reviewed records of individuals who had been granted (*pre-publication access*) to this classified national security information. Among others, the FBI learned that the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (“Senate Intelligence Committee” or “SSCI”) had requested to review this classified information in connection with its official government function of conducting oversight of the nation’s intelligence activities. Given the sensitive nature of the information, the Department of Justice (*hand-carried the FISA application*) to the SSCI on several occasions and did not leave the materials with the SSCI to be housed in its secure space. It was at all times material to the FBI’s investigation to know which individuals who may have had access to that classified information had been in contact with members of the media. At the time the classified national security information about the FISA surveillance was published in the national media, defendant James A. Wolfe was the (*Director of Security for the SSCI.*) He was charged with safeguarding information furnished to the SSCI from throughout the United States Intelligence Community (“USIC”) to facilitate the SSCI’s critical oversight function. During the course of the investigation, the FBI learned that (*Wolfe had been involved in the logistical process for transporting the FISA materials from the Department of Justice for review at the SSCI.*)
Hand Carried.🤔
Wolfe was “Director of Security for the SSCI”.🤔
Ole, Jimmy, had been involved in the logistical process for transporting the FISA materials from the Department of Justice for review at the SSCI.🤔
Jimmy, did not leave the materials with the SSCI to be housed in its secure space. 🤔
Prolly no “Evidence” (Propondourous or not) of it ever being Transported.
Let alone received.
🤔
Shouldn’t there be a paper trail?
“Chain of Custody”.. and All That?
Lotsa Transporting going on.. it would seem.
Was it more like “Hey, Jimmy, you ole Rat Bastard, run that ole FISA Thang over here on the QT., will ya! We wanna have a look see?
Wonder when this “Transporting” occurred.
From WHEN to WHEN.
🤔
Wasn’t there a concern there were 2 versions of The FISA?
