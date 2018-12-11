DOJ Submits Sentencing Memo for SSCI Leaker James Wolfe – Recommends Two Year Prison Term…

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a 35-page sentencing memo (full pdf below) recommending a two-year prison term for busted Senate Intelligence Committee Director of Security, James Wolfe.   The DOJ is seeking a term of imprisonment above the guidelines for the plea of lying to federal investigators.

The DOJ sentencing recommendation outlines the events surrounding the FBI investigation of Wolfe, and provides a more fulsome picture of the issues faced when a top-tier staff member of the legislative branch is suspected of leaking classified intelligence.

The DOJ notes the challenge presented when the executive branch is investigating a critical internal office of the legislative branch.   While James Wolfe was never actually charged with leaking classified documents, the type of leaks he participated in and the resulting media reports which drew from his information network – certainly implies there was classified documentary evidence leaked; the DOJ claims they cannot prove it.

Given the direct evidence of corrupt and politically motivated conduct by officials within the DOJ and FBI the sentencing memo is an interesting read with multiple facets for consideration.

Here’s the DOJ Sentencing Memo.  It’s worth reading, slowly:

.

The defense team for James Wolfe also filed their own sentencing memo [SEE HERE] which contains a lot of contradictory information when contrast with the DOJ outline of events.   The defense position is that Wolfe deserves no jail time and only probation with limited community service.

[pdf link of defense memo]

Additionally, James Wolfe gets support from key SSCI politicians Mark Warner, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr.  And there’s a lengthy hand-written letter from former Director of national intelligence, James Clapper, requesting leniency. [SEE HERE]

