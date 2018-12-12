The Economy “Rigging” That Impacts Americans…

I apologize in advance for my shortcomings in trying to de-wonk multinational economics and the financial constructs that impact, at the core, the U.S. worker and consumer. It’s a big issue to tackle in digestible portions. However, that said some inflationary statistics are presenting an opportunity for expanded discussion.
Reuters has an article out today highlighting inflationary data as released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [DATA HERE]. The overall summary is the Consumer Price Index is stable or flat reflecting low inflation on measured goods; however, that’s not the part that bears emphasis. Instead I would direct attention to this:
The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE price index excluding food and energy, increased 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, the smallest gain since February, after rising 1.9 percent the prior month. It hit the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target in March for the first time since April 2012.
At the heart of the controlled monetary system; at the epicenter of the multinational global control mechanisms; inside the offices of the global economic elites; there is a system of financial manipulation with tentacles that reach into your pocket. This system seems hard to understand, but it is critical to do so… so we need to try and understand it.
Background: If you go back to when CTH first began discussing Trump’s MAGAnomic outlook and actual plans for policy, you might remember our discussion about the New Dimension inside our American economy [SEE HERE]. Specifically, one of the key indicators in the disconnect of Main Street and Wall Street is “inflation“.
Inflation has been used by the Federal Reserve as the primary trigger for their monetary control policy; but it is important to understand this is by specific design.
If “monetary policy“, specifically interest rates, are primarily driven by inflationary measures; and if global financial elites need to use U.S. monetary policy to finance their endeavors (they do); then those same officials need to control what goes into the measures for inflation. This is a critical aspect to economic control.
Wall Street, writ large, supports corporate global expansion without appropriate regard to the downstream consequences to U.S. workers and Americans. Low interest rates are a critical component of global financial expansion undertaken by these massive multinational corporations. In essence, globalists need cheap money to spend on creating controlled markets for cheap durable goods.
Higher interest rates means savers benefit and borrowers do not. Low interest rates means borrowers benefit and savers do not. This is a simple truism. However, there’s another dynamic.
Higher interest rates means less capacity for multinational corporations to utilize cheap money to expand their global enterprises. Low interest rates means more easily attainable money; and that finances larger corporate expansion.
Wall Street thrives on low interest rates. The global economic system, which included the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, is a benefactor of Wall Street. As a consequence, the global economic system is also dependent on low interest rates.
Remember, there had to be a point where the influence of Wall Street exceeded the influence of Main Street. The U.S. federal reserve could not justify lower interest rates (punishing savers) if inflation and U.S. economic growth was stable. If price inflation is low, the Fed could not justify raising interest rates. So the measures of inflation were adjusted to remove the highly consumable sector (food, fuel, energy).
As an intended consequence food, fuel and energy prices could skyrocket and the inflation index would *appear* artificially low because those sectors were no longer part of the equation. This false inflation index permits low interest rates that benefit Wall Street.
With the lower interest rates (Wall Street supported), the multinationals could then begin the process of using cheap-to-borrow money, investing overseas in the process of cheap durable goods. This became a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Outsourcing American jobs meant cheaper goods; those cheaper durable goods were quantified in the feds measure of inflation; the prices of those goods were deflationary (getting cheaper); the U.S. economy was shrinking but the justification for lower interest rates (cheap money that benefited the global expansion) remained.
Conversely those same Wall Street multinationals expanded their control market influence into highly consumable goods (U.S. food) and began merging. No longer only influenced by domestic supply and demand, the prices of U.S. food, along with fuel and energy, skyrocketed…. but remember, the fed no longer used those prices in their monetary policy decision-making.
This was how the system was rigged.
Inside this rigged system we all lived through the results: U.S. workers were being screwed; manufacturing of durable goods was shipped off-shore; jobs were lost; wages were held down by low job growth; and to make matters worse – the prices for food, fuel, and energy were skyrocketing.
The U.S. middle class was essentially squeezed by the cheap money policy that was benefiting the multinationals. Can you see what was happening? This was all by design. It wasn’t necessarily purposefully intended to hurt you, me, us, per se; we are the proles. The goal was to gain money and power… we, you, me, us, were just collateral damage.
Now, here comes Trump.
Trump walks in with a plan to reverse that process through MAGAnomic policy. Wall Street is no longer driving the political policy of the President; Main Street is.
But here’s where the rigged system is stealthy and sneaky.
After a year of Trump putting pressure on the multinational control mechanisms through U.S. regulatory, economic and trade policy, ie. his leverage; the prices for highly consumable goods begins falling. Domestic supply and demand becomes a bigger influence; food, fuel and energy prices start slowly dropping; but remember, those sectors are not being quantified for inflation measures as used by the Fed via monetary policy. This is by design.
Conversely, and absolutely intentionally, there is slight upward price pressure on durable goods because Trump is confronting the controlled global system of cheap-good manufacturing.
As we navigate in the space between a de-emphasized Wall Street economy and a re-emphasized -and more balanced- Main Street economy, the prices on durable manufactured goods will begin to rise; and over-time the domestic production of those goods will return as the total cost of production (including shipping costs) are re-estimated and equalized.
The sneaky Fed, those financial agents who set up the rigged system, are no longer measuring the prices of stuff going down; they are only measuring the prices of the stuff that will naturally go up. Durable goods prices rise, the fed quantifies increased inflation, and the Fed raises interest rates – this can stall domestic growth.
The rigging is designed that way.
This is what’s happening now.
Now you might say that Wall Street doesn’t like that…. and in part you are correct… check the markets… however, there’s a bigger aspect that Wall Street dislikes more… the elimination of their rigged global system is a bigger threat. So in the long-term Wall Street is betting against the U.S. Main Street economy in an effort to go back to their preferred multinational system. [ie. cheap money, cheap goods, U.S. service-driven economy]
The system is currently rigged with a favorable lean toward the multinationals.
This is structurally Wall Street -vs- Main Street and President Trump constantly telling the Fed to stop messing with the economy. MAGAnomics is the reestablishment of an economic system that naturally balances itself over time; it does not need intervention.
I think you make some good points, yet would reiterate that inflation is seriously baked into this cake already. We have had absurdly low interest rates forever, and will soon be paying the piper with good cause. Far too many of us live off debt as a lifestyle choice.
Which is why, back when I was in banking, we were always trained to show the customer the monthly payment, rather than the overall amount the item was going to cost them, including the interest rate, by the time they were done paying off the loan.
“You can get the car of your dreams for only $350 per month” sounds way better than saying “You will end up paying almost $5000 in interest over the course of the loan, and most of it is frontloaded, so by the time you’re actually paying on the principal, the car will be worth less than what you will still owe.”
Never made logical to me why interest rates have remained so low so long.
Free market my Aunt Rosemary’s raspberries!
Monticello, it’s easy. If you can print a trillion dollars a year, and lend it to the banks at 0%, they can buy everything. EVERYTHING
We’ve had negative real rates for nearly a decade now. Disastrous economy is coming no matter what anyone does or doesn’t do. The sooner the better, as it will give Trump more political capital to fix the underlying problems (that have been allowed to fester for decades now).
Explained it clearly enough I could understand it. Thank you.
Amazing the populace has not figured out by now that there is NO government agency statistic to be believed. And to think the investment industry wonks waste considerable energy extrapolating investment direction conclusions from flawed data is even more incredible unless you are aware that their job is to motivate “the public” to be the buy side for the crap they are selling. That’s a whole topic by itself.
No need to apologize. Your explanations are about as simple as the subject can bear. I use my 81 year-old mother as an example of a person who started the process a couple years ago fairly macro-economically illiterate. Through the examples and articles that I have sent her, which included many of yours, she gets the whole thing now. Each one teach one. And you are teaching way more than your share. Nice work.
They can play all the games they want but at the end of the day, they CAN’T stop the Economic Train! The head of the IMF had to admit something that the majority of Economists said is not going to happen. She stated that they project our annual real GDP rate to be 3.7 percent in 2019. The Economists and talking heads on TV and radio are predicting 1.7 percent and us being in a recession by the end of 2019.
The TRUTH is that Germany, France and the European Union as well as Canada will be in a full blown recession in 2019. Their economies were built on our money being distributed. They never imagined our President stopping that in less than 2 years. They were not able to prepare for it.
We will be growing while they will be drowning with no way out. There is absolutely nothing they can do. Their Golden child is about to be taken to the cleaner. China only has one of two choices. Either take his medicine and swallow it or have our LION and his KILLERS destroy their economy and their Utopian dreams!
No weapon formed against you shall prosper.
Thankfully a dozen eggs are just 75 cents at Aldi! And points taken. Thank you
A German global company
One of the few Germany companies to make it in the USA. And yes they are a very private family.
They keep costs low. ie you get your cart, you bag, the people working there have to do everything.
So yes I buy my eggs at Aldi. 75 cents.
FYI who do you think owns Trader Joes.
…I drive 20+ miles to our nearest Aldi’s once a month for groceries …fill in the rest as needed at the local Wal-Mart …no idea how a German company does it but they do
Maybe we should remove the Multinationals from our economic equations. Perhaps they should have a completely different borrowing rate than the average Joe/Joann.
Call it the Multinational rate, and tariff the products they ship to the US. Force the Wall Street banks/financial industry to stop creating Debt Derivatives, Credit Derivatives and require total transparency in all Hedge Funds (complete with audits for all).
I always wondered why food, fuel and energy were excluded from inflation. Makes a lot more sense now but it still ain’t reality. So now we have a fake economy to go along with the fake news, fake elections, fake investigations, fake DOB/FBI. . . etc.. . etc. . .
And don’t forget – every 2% interest rate rise = $400 billion in extra annual interest on the $20 trillion debt. EVERY year. Trump has copped $400 billion additional costs every year just on the 2% they have increased so far. Another 1% would cripple the budget.
SUBTERFUGE!
People in my orb and circle know me for using that word a lot. Because of having to deal it for years and years on many levels, deep, deeper, deepest, it is one of the first general areas I attempt to discern and sniff out in any presentation and action, whether it be individual, government or business.
Okay, so your talking about economics here, and not Economics 101. What you have so plainly and skillfully exposed here is Economics/Subterfuge 909. You use the words rigging and sneaky. Both good. Both synonymous with subterfuge.
Much of the intent and design of the economic banking elites assumes that all of us are too stupid to discern and understand said intent and design, both of which have been a long, complex game. Unfortunately, much of the mass of sheeple don’t have a clue as they are too entrenched in and hypnotized by cultural rot. And the elites “bank” on this.
Hence, as you say, Wall street bets against Main Street which is the very core of the buying public. But Wall Street doesn’t really give a damn about Joe the plumber and Felicia the florist as long as its globalistic banks keeps expanding. They are only concerned with their trillions of dollars, not your weekly pay check and house mortgage.
This is where Trump comes roaring in like a lion for the Main Street people! I DO believe he cares and sincerely wants to make a difference in average peoples’ lives. His economic policy and brazen thrust clearly indicates that. His presidency is very timely and actually a blessing of Almighty God for many struggling people.
Well written and plainly explained, Sundance. I think you will be proved right about the third dimension of economics. That was a good link to include here.
May God bless you to keep up the good work.
Shalom and good day.
Low interest rates also mean few to hardly any people SAVING money for the long-term. This conditions people to spend today, and not save for tomorrow, because saving for tomorrow actually loses money in the long term.
And so you end up with people dependent on government hand-outs for college, health insurance, house loans, and retirement, i.e VOTE for SOCIALIST DEMS and get free stuff!
Low interest rates also allow the markets to be casinos, fueling get-rich-quick mentalities where of course The House (i.e. globalist elites) will win more often than not.
Check out down markets around 3:00 P.M. every day: suddenly massive amounts of buying occur among stocks people were dumping earlier. The stock prices go back…to be sold the next day for a profit. And if it has been an up day, watch how certain stocks will be dumped after 3:00 P.M.
SD (and others),
In a related topic, I had a question.
If we start manufacturing more goods in the U.S., will the cost of goods go up since we have higher minimum wages than people over seas?
Is there something I’m not aware of that would counteract that?
For years now Wall Street types have pushed the ‘raise interest rates to lower inflation’ argument. What that position completely ignores – higher interest rates actually cause inflation since practically everything is highly leveraged.
