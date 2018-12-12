The Economy “Rigging” That Impacts Americans…

I apologize in advance for my shortcomings in trying to de-wonk multinational economics and the financial constructs that impact, at the core, the U.S. worker and consumer. It’s a big issue to tackle in digestible portions. However, that said some inflationary statistics are presenting an opportunity for expanded discussion.

Reuters has an article out today highlighting inflationary data as released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [DATA HERE]. The overall summary is the Consumer Price Index is stable or flat reflecting low inflation on measured goods; however, that’s not the part that bears emphasis. Instead I would direct attention to this:

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE price index excluding food and energy, increased 1.8 percent year-on-year in October, the smallest gain since February, after rising 1.9 percent the prior month. It hit the U.S. central bank’s 2 percent target in March for the first time since April 2012.

At the heart of the controlled monetary system; at the epicenter of the multinational global control mechanisms; inside the offices of the global economic elites; there is a system of financial manipulation with tentacles that reach into your pocket. This system seems hard to understand, but it is critical to do so… so we need to try and understand it.

Background: If you go back to when CTH first began discussing Trump’s MAGAnomic outlook and actual plans for policy, you might remember our discussion about the New Dimension inside our American economy [SEE HERE]. Specifically, one of the key indicators in the disconnect of Main Street and Wall Street is “inflation“.

Inflation has been used by the Federal Reserve as the primary trigger for their monetary control policy; but it is important to understand this is by specific design.

If “monetary policy“, specifically interest rates, are primarily driven by inflationary measures; and if global financial elites need to use U.S. monetary policy to finance their endeavors (they do); then those same officials need to control what goes into the measures for inflation. This is a critical aspect to economic control.

Wall Street, writ large, supports corporate global expansion without appropriate regard to the downstream consequences to U.S. workers and Americans. Low interest rates are a critical component of global financial expansion undertaken by these massive multinational corporations. In essence, globalists need cheap money to spend on creating controlled markets for cheap durable goods.

Higher interest rates means savers benefit and borrowers do not. Low interest rates means borrowers benefit and savers do not. This is a simple truism. However, there’s another dynamic.

Higher interest rates means less capacity for multinational corporations to utilize cheap money to expand their global enterprises. Low interest rates means more easily attainable money; and that finances larger corporate expansion.

Wall Street thrives on low interest rates. The global economic system, which included the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, is a benefactor of Wall Street. As a consequence, the global economic system is also dependent on low interest rates.

Remember, there had to be a point where the influence of Wall Street exceeded the influence of Main Street. The U.S. federal reserve could not justify lower interest rates (punishing savers) if inflation and U.S. economic growth was stable. If price inflation is low, the Fed could not justify raising interest rates. So the measures of inflation were adjusted to remove the highly consumable sector (food, fuel, energy).

As an intended consequence food, fuel and energy prices could skyrocket and the inflation index would *appear* artificially low because those sectors were no longer part of the equation. This false inflation index permits low interest rates that benefit Wall Street.

With the lower interest rates (Wall Street supported), the multinationals could then begin the process of using cheap-to-borrow money, investing overseas in the process of cheap durable goods. This became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Outsourcing American jobs meant cheaper goods; those cheaper durable goods were quantified in the feds measure of inflation; the prices of those goods were deflationary (getting cheaper); the U.S. economy was shrinking but the justification for lower interest rates (cheap money that benefited the global expansion) remained.

Conversely those same Wall Street multinationals expanded their control market influence into highly consumable goods (U.S. food) and began merging. No longer only influenced by domestic supply and demand, the prices of U.S. food, along with fuel and energy, skyrocketed…. but remember, the fed no longer used those prices in their monetary policy decision-making.

This was how the system was rigged.

Inside this rigged system we all lived through the results: U.S. workers were being screwed; manufacturing of durable goods was shipped off-shore; jobs were lost; wages were held down by low job growth; and to make matters worse – the prices for food, fuel, and energy were skyrocketing.

The U.S. middle class was essentially squeezed by the cheap money policy that was benefiting the multinationals. Can you see what was happening? This was all by design. It wasn’t necessarily purposefully intended to hurt you, me, us, per se; we are the proles. The goal was to gain money and power… we, you, me, us, were just collateral damage.

Now, here comes Trump.

Trump walks in with a plan to reverse that process through MAGAnomic policy. Wall Street is no longer driving the political policy of the President; Main Street is.

But here’s where the rigged system is stealthy and sneaky.

After a year of Trump putting pressure on the multinational control mechanisms through U.S. regulatory, economic and trade policy, ie. his leverage; the prices for highly consumable goods begins falling. Domestic supply and demand becomes a bigger influence; food, fuel and energy prices start slowly dropping; but remember, those sectors are not being quantified for inflation measures as used by the Fed via monetary policy. This is by design.

Conversely, and absolutely intentionally, there is slight upward price pressure on durable goods because Trump is confronting the controlled global system of cheap-good manufacturing.

As we navigate in the space between a de-emphasized Wall Street economy and a re-emphasized -and more balanced- Main Street economy, the prices on durable manufactured goods will begin to rise; and over-time the domestic production of those goods will return as the total cost of production (including shipping costs) are re-estimated and equalized.

The sneaky Fed, those financial agents who set up the rigged system, are no longer measuring the prices of stuff going down; they are only measuring the prices of the stuff that will naturally go up. Durable goods prices rise, the fed quantifies increased inflation, and the Fed raises interest rates – this can stall domestic growth.

The rigging is designed that way.

This is what’s happening now.

Now you might say that Wall Street doesn’t like that…. and in part you are correct… check the markets… however, there’s a bigger aspect that Wall Street dislikes more… the elimination of their rigged global system is a bigger threat. So in the long-term Wall Street is betting against the U.S. Main Street economy in an effort to go back to their preferred multinational system. [ie. cheap money, cheap goods, U.S. service-driven economy]

The system is currently rigged with a favorable lean toward the multinationals.

This is structurally Wall Street -vs- Main Street and President Trump constantly telling the Fed to stop messing with the economy. MAGAnomics is the reestablishment of an economic system that naturally balances itself over time; it does not need intervention.