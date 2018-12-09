Sunday Talks: IMF’s Christine Lagarde Discusses Global Economy in Era of Trump…

I hope y’all are hanging in there with me today because each of these Sunday posts is essentially an audio-video chapter in one singular book. A stunningly deep book that explains the entire purpose of Trump from his/our perspective.

Here is an absolutely perfect, and in many ways jaw-dropping, interview with the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Legarde. It would be easy to write 10,000 background words on this singular interview alone. Decades of advanced globalist monetary/trade policy -vs- the recent uprising in economic nationalism. THAT is the significant backstory at work here.

As her homeland France erupts in turmoil, elitist Legarde represents the personification of why those flames are present. Freedom -v- Serfdom, with messaging from a control agent of the cloistered class. However, here’s the stunner… pay real close attention at 04:34 of this interview where Legarde outlines the analysis (IMF economic model) where the IMF is forecasting U.S. GDP growth…. what number does she share? WATCH:

.

Did you hear that?

3.7% GDP growth for the U.S. is projected by the international financial community [global bankers]. This is the head financial liberal for the global elitist class admitting Trump has more than doubled the growth rate of the U.S. economy in two years. Remember, simultaneous to this, when adjusted for inflation, the rest of the world is stagnant to shrinking in the same measure.

How is it possible that Trump is doubling the U.S. economic growth rate, and the rest of the planet is stagnant or shrinking?

3.7% GDP growth on an economy of $22 trillion is more than $700 billion.

President Trump is growing the U.S. economy at a rate greater than $700 billion per year.

Think about that.

Think about the scale of that.

Think about the scale of that in relation to the scale of all nation’s GDP.

President Trump is expanding the U.S. economy, each year, by an amount larger than the entire economy of Saudi Arabia.

Put another way – U.S. President Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are enlarging the U.S. economy, every year, at a rate that compares to approximately half of Canada’s entire economy and two-thirds of Mexico.

How is this possible in an era when all other developed countries show signs of stagnation and lack of growth?

The simple answer cuts to the core of why those nations, and the multinational benefactors within them, are aligned against Donald Trump….

…He is stopping the export of American wealth.

President Trump is the first U.S. president in history, to start dismantling the process that exports U.S. wealth to the benefit of all other nations.

After World War II, the U.S. allowed our economic trade models to be used to help rebuild Europe and Japan. The tariffs put on U.S. goods helped both rebuild their economies; however, once rebuilt – the tariffs never came off.

Our politicians allowed the one-way economic benefit to remain in place even after our “allies” got back on their feet. Those nations then started bribing (lobbying) our politicians to retain that process indefinitely.

President Donald Trump, through the execution of his policies and the global trade reset, is saying: “No More“!!

He is confronting them head-on, and they are going bananas.

Cue the visual…

The biggest flaw that people make is thinking POTUS Trump cares about the DC swamp enough to confront it, or expend energy on it….. in my humble opinion, he doesn’t. He’s working on generational issues that are much bigger and consequential than the administrative state. The DC deep state is downstream from where POTUS is working. Donald Trump is, well, essentially, John Galt. Dutchman: […] “ALL this attack on DJT, the man, candidate and President, is NOT because of his demeanor, etc. It is BECAUSE he is taking on China, Globalists and D.C. swamp. POTUS is largely focusing on China and trade, because if successful, the d.c. swamp becomes irrelevant. As the economic engine switches from Wall st. to Main street, the swamp will realign its priorities. On the other hand, putting a bunch of swamp creatures in jail, while leaving China and the globalist system in place, wouldn’t really accomplish anything of substance. A new generation of swamp creatures would move up, and the behavior would continue.”

Advertisements