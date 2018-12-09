Sunday Talks: IMF’s Christine Lagarde Discusses Global Economy in Era of Trump…

I hope y’all are hanging in there with me today because each of these Sunday posts is essentially an audio-video chapter in one singular book. A stunningly deep book that explains the entire purpose of Trump from his/our perspective.
Here is an absolutely perfect, and in many ways jaw-dropping, interview with the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Legarde. It would be easy to write 10,000 background words on this singular interview alone. Decades of advanced globalist monetary/trade policy -vs- the recent uprising in economic nationalism. THAT is the significant backstory at work here.
As her homeland France erupts in turmoil, elitist Legarde represents the personification of why those flames are present. Freedom -v- Serfdom, with messaging from a control agent of the cloistered class. However, here’s the stunner… pay real close attention at 04:34 of this interview where Legarde outlines the analysis (IMF economic model) where the IMF is forecasting U.S. GDP growth…. what number does she share? WATCH:
.
Did you hear that?
3.7% GDP growth for the U.S. is projected by the international financial community [global bankers]. This is the head financial liberal for the global elitist class admitting Trump has more than doubled the growth rate of the U.S. economy in two years. Remember, simultaneous to this, when adjusted for inflation, the rest of the world is stagnant to shrinking in the same measure.
How is it possible that Trump is doubling the U.S. economic growth rate, and the rest of the planet is stagnant or shrinking?
3.7% GDP growth on an economy of $22 trillion is more than $700 billion.
President Trump is growing the U.S. economy at a rate greater than $700 billion per year.
Think about that.
Think about the scale of that.
Think about the scale of that in relation to the scale of all nation’s GDP.
President Trump is expanding the U.S. economy, each year, by an amount larger than the entire economy of Saudi Arabia.
Put another way – U.S. President Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are enlarging the U.S. economy, every year, at a rate that compares to approximately half of Canada’s entire economy and two-thirds of Mexico.
How is this possible in an era when all other developed countries show signs of stagnation and lack of growth?
The simple answer cuts to the core of why those nations, and the multinational benefactors within them, are aligned against Donald Trump….
…He is stopping the export of American wealth.
President Trump is the first U.S. president in history, to start dismantling the process that exports U.S. wealth to the benefit of all other nations.
After World War II, the U.S. allowed our economic trade models to be used to help rebuild Europe and Japan. The tariffs put on U.S. goods helped both rebuild their economies; however, once rebuilt – the tariffs never came off.
Our politicians allowed the one-way economic benefit to remain in place even after our “allies” got back on their feet. Those nations then started bribing (lobbying) our politicians to retain that process indefinitely.
President Donald Trump, through the execution of his policies and the global trade reset, is saying: “No More“!!
He is confronting them head-on, and they are going bananas.
Cue the visual…
The biggest flaw that people make is thinking POTUS Trump cares about the DC swamp enough to confront it, or expend energy on it….. in my humble opinion, he doesn’t.
He’s working on generational issues that are much bigger and consequential than the administrative state. The DC deep state is downstream from where POTUS is working.
Donald Trump is, well, essentially, John Galt.
Dutchman: […] “ALL this attack on DJT, the man, candidate and President, is NOT because of his demeanor, etc. It is BECAUSE he is taking on China, Globalists and D.C. swamp.
POTUS is largely focusing on China and trade, because if successful, the d.c. swamp becomes irrelevant.
As the economic engine switches from Wall st. to Main street, the swamp will realign its priorities.
On the other hand, putting a bunch of swamp creatures in jail, while leaving China and the globalist system in place, wouldn’t really accomplish anything of substance.
A new generation of swamp creatures would move up, and the behavior would continue.”
LikeLiked by 43 people
The Europeans acknowledge we are better off ,But, I’m waiting for the “But”. They think we are destroying the planet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DeWalt, maybe that’s why they have such an affinity for the muslims: They’d be fine if we all lived in the Stone Age.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You have something there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, reality says that we are the only nation to have substantially reduced its levels of killer CO2, well ahead of the other signatories to the Paris Climate Accord. oops.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Killer CO2.”
Exhale…Carbon Dioxide. People exhale “killer” CO2. after every breath they take.
If CO2 was such a problem, then why aren’t carbonated (CO2) infused beverages labeled as climate change inducing drinks?
Because the CO2 alarmists are 100% full of shit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. 100%
LikeLiked by 1 person
Globalism and socialism are destroying the planet…
LikeLike
The multinationals will always be waiting in the wings with suitcases of money to bribe… er, fund campaigns. The treaties can be ignored or reinterpreted, the media will cover up darn near anything. The swamp has to be confronted. If the rule of law is not restored then we have lost. And if President Trump doesn’t get a handle on the justice department he might not be around to finish his economic realignment. The two are mutually inclusive. There must be both or we will truly have neither, or at least not for long. Hang a few, and the rest will fall in line.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are wrong.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They will never understand it! They want their pound of flesh no matter what it means to our President’s agenda.
What he and his Killers are doing on the global stage is a nightmare far worse than any indictment. His policies when it comes to the presidency will not be changed.
He is not only transforming our country but he is destroying Globalism right in front of our eyes.
What we are seeing in France 🇫🇷 is just the beginning. It is going to occur in other European countries. They can’t stop 🛑 the tsunami. It will destroy all of them and they know it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When he’s gone it will be reversed.. easily. They have their plans ready.
Denounce him for 4 years and block what they can..
Remember, we won by thin margins in ’16. Not by the CTH projected margins(74 million) . Same goes for the lofty midterm predictions.
What prevents the swamp to reverse the course after 2020 or ’24?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read my response to your post! DECADES before they can do anything! The majority will be DEAD 💀!
LikeLike
The globalists have swarms of flying monkeys to take their places.
Donald Trump will give us our country back. It is our job to clean it up.
To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin……
“I have given you back the Republic, if you decide to keep it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG They really are like the swarms of flying monkeys (many with CNN banners). Yikes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was going to talk about the political economy behind the wizard of oz — you know, middle America farmers vs. the NY banks — but I thought, “Nah, nobody wants to hear that.” Then you brought up flying IMF/bankster monkeys! Here you go: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_interpretations_of_The_Wonderful_Wizard_of_Oz
LikeLike
;)And it is the Time of Year to watch Potter vs the People.
“Its a Wonderful Life”
LikeLike
What does ” clean it up” mean?
We are opposed by as many people in our country as we are for Trump (Midterms)
All we can do is voting. No one will protest like the french.
LikeLike
We have to take over the GOP to form a second politcal party in America. from the local levels, work up to the state level. We have to build a House that truly represents the people.
We have to repeal the 17th Amendment so we can return States’ power in Congress,
Our Constitutional Republic was never intended to center so much power in the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…the 17th is the keystone in the entire ‘progressive’ program …it killed the state’s control of the US Senate …downhill ever since
LikeLike
You and others still don’t get it. Those suitcases of money, actually pallets of money, in warehouses, came to be their through the exfiltration of wealth, OUT of the U.S., and into their warehouses.
But, that money doesn’t just sit there:
As quickly as it comes in, it goes right back out, to (amongst other things, bribe governments around the world, purchase entire markets (like all the lemons in the world, in SD’s example).
If you don’t know what I’m referring to, type “exfiltration of wealth” into the sesrch box on this site.
So, cut off the steady flow of money, into the ‘warehouses’, and they quickly empty out. The whole ‘globalist’ scam comes to a roaring, screeching halt.
No money to bribe, or control markets.
By the bye, 700 Billion increase in GDP, Billions in tarriffs, and stopping the exfiltration of wealth. Thats GOT to be good for the U.S. deficit, right?
So, if DJT is successful, (and I’m ‘getting it’ right) by 2024 China, as we know it, will be no more. The ethnic minorities will take advantage of the chaos, to declare independence. The populace of
China will dethrone the Chicoms, as they are blamed for the collapse of their economy.
The globalists will be bankrupt, and the U.S. economy will be doing ‘swimmingly’ as will other countries who throw out the globalists, and get with the program.
Zero tarriffs, etc. equals TRUE free trade. And no one else can compete, unless they also adopt or have a system which encourages free speech, free thought and upward mobility.
Make it simple; I am paying someone, to break into your house, EVERY DAY, and steal your wealth.
Now, you CAN use alarms, guards, dogs whatever to CATCH and prosecute the thief.
In which case, I’ll just hire another thief.
Or, you can track me down, and blow my friggin head off.
WHICH is more likely to STOP the exfiltration of your wealth?
LikeLike
Sundance, I agree with your assessment about his focus but will the American people tolerate much longer a two tier judicial system. At some point those at my level are going to ask that law enforcement, the courts and jail system be shut down, even at the threat of our own security if we continue to blatantly practice the system we now have. Civil society cannot function with a different form of justice dependent only on your status.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Your question is excellent. “…but will the American people tolerate much longer a two tier judicial system.” ? That issue touches us all, and worse, if not corrected it will affect the next generation even more. It will destroy our society. Why does the everyman have to obey if “they” don’t. That’s where we’re heading.
It also concerns me because PTrump campaigned biggly on draining the swamp. If he doesn’t start chalking up some successes vis a vis the swamp and the wall the peeps will feel let down. Because they were. Many will say wtf, why should I vote again.
I believe he can deliver the goods but he will never do it playing by their rules. Never. He doesn’t have enough time.
LikeLike
Not to dismiss your logic, Tom, but I think even what you are describing is downstream from the level SD describes PDJT is working at.
Marxism in all its forms requires turmoil to be effective, and dissatisfaction with “justice” is one of their favorite foils. Whereas a contented populace is much less concerned about, as SD said, the administrative state.
That’s what the IMF and the insulated elites are losing- the turmoil is turning vertical, out of their control. With slowed exfiltration, their play money is less effective, and their irrelevance nearer.
Make America Rich Again is what PDJT said. “They” have forgotten how to make it, so accustomed to stealing it from us as they are. Without our money, they’re sunk. Acquiring it honestly is a steep learning curve.
LikeLike
President Trump may not have friends in D.C but he has US! They also are screwed when it comes to trade. PDJT is killing them with the promise to terminate NAFTA which is within his power. They can either agree to the USMCA or go back to life prior to NAFTA. We ran a major surplus on Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦 before NAFTA. He didn’t need the Senate’s permission with the new KORUS.
He has the power of the 301 to completely destroy China 🇨🇳. China 🇨🇳 is the holy grail. If they are destroyed, you can literally kiss it all goodbye.
Here is a look at the real GDP rates of the three biggest EU countries compared to ours.
WE the DEPLORABLES with our LION 🦁 are WINNING and don’t ever forget it! WINNING and their is SHIT they can do to stop it! Don’t EVER forget!
From the article linked above:
Fifteen years ago in California, a tall technology geek named Steve Mushero started writing a book that predicted the American dream might soon “be found only in China.” Before long,
Mr. Mushero moved himself to Shanghai and launched a firm that Amazon.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. certified as a partner to serve the world’s biggest internet market.
These days, the tech pioneer has hit a wall. He’s heading back to Silicon Valley where he sees deeper demand for his know-how in cloud computing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever possessed them to think a state-run communist regime would do anything but wait around to steal what they built. They can stay over there for all I care.
I worked for decades in international high tech hardware and software industries – it was the essence of free market competition – built on capitalism. Now its infected with a highly skilled work force educated to believe capitalism is evil – not Google.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reason for the change is very simple….China can’t be trusted, they want to find flaws in a contract or agreement before the ink dries, and will take you for every cent in any agreement, and will obtain every bit of technical and all property rights from under your nose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not this time! That deal will be ironclad and China 🇨🇳 knows it. Now they must decide their fate!
LikeLike
Nice pep talk. But it all depends on President Trump.
We are powerless when it comes to the swamp. Too many people don’t care.
How long will we win? As long as Trump is in power. Then ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to understand these trade agreements go on for decades. Look how long NAFTA was around. Corporations are coming back to the USA 🇺🇸 not because they think the next President will change what is in place but because they realize nothing will change for decades to come. They tried giving away the store and they failed because of PDJT. The world economy is heading for a major recession but this time around they won’t be bailed out.
The Corporate Tax reduction is permanent! The Democrats can’t do a damn thing about it.
The Federal Courts are being bombarded with MAGA Judges. They will no longer be able to use the courts to write law.
Decades will come and go and we will continue to reap the benefits of PDJT.
LikeLike
Sundance, this is the single greatest uplifting post since the election. This is the root of whatever power Trump wields and he created it with his policies. This is why his opponents expose themselves as political and economic hacks every second they oppose Trump’s economic policies.
It is the reason why other countries can’t just tell Trump to go get stuffed because the biggest economy/market has awakened and is growing aggressively. Relative to the other available choices to do business, the US seems to be the place to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great response Robert. Agree completely; the most enlightening post ever by Sun Dance. Keep going back to Confucius; ‘When seeking revenge, dig 2 graves’. President Trump spends little time chasing water that has gone under the bridge. To him, the past is where it belongs. He knows exactly what was done wrong and he understands completely what must happen to make America great again.
LikeLike
The greatest threat is the Federal Reserve. They are installing the gears to grind this growth into a short pronounced recession so they can have a new puppet in place for 2020.
LikeLiked by 4 people
yes, without raising interest, we’d have BUDGET Surplus! FED however must stay in the back or the next head to fall will be Powell…cant run the FED in the limelight!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They dont have to just raise rates. They can raise reserve requirements. Or they can finally stop buying treasuries and mortgage backed securities.
This will push the yeilds down and invert the yield curve. This signals headwinds and will likely create a recession.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Smiley Nothing is more evil than this^^^
They are already putting scare articles out pointing inverted yield curve and recession.
There are ways to neuter some of the the FED power.
We shall see.
LikeLike
Let’s audit them and find out! What are they hiding? If they’re on the level they should welcome scrutiny. But we all know how they feel about transparency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If auditing the Fed requires congressional approval it will not happen. At least not until Main Street influence outweighs Wall Street’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t necessarily buy the fact that an inversion is predictive of recession, much less be the cause of one.
LikeLike
Smiley & Plubius —
The U.S. and Puppet Powell do not control the fed. It is my understanding that global banks control everything. Powell is a figurehead . 😟
LikeLike
Ah, they might try it. I guarantee that there are big banks that would not like the
pins knocked out of the economy- and this little maneuver is counting on Trump losing in 2020 and who in the Dem Klown Kar is a threat? Kamila Harris?
Booficus Sparticus Beaten O’Rourke the FAKE Mexican. Fauxhontas has tomahawked herself in the moccasin. Hilliary is a bout to be fitted to an Orange jumpsuit. The gamble isn’t worth the attempt=we’ll see.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Federal Reserve if having a meeting soon this month. It would be best if they take a pause with raising the interest rates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On a scale of good, better, best…it would be BEST is they dissolved.
LikeLike
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
2020…K🇺🇸A🇺🇸G!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make America Great Again!
Keep America Great Always!
LikeLiked by 2 people
KAGAAAA!!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
yes, remember, the BIGGEST LEVERAGE LEFT is SALT! Coastal States and Big Cities will feel the Pinch! Lump Sum Downs are due! Millions of Families will demand Tax Cuts!! BLM SJW and Antifa hate making their own coffee!!! want SALT raised: The Wall Kate’s Law OCare Repeal and Tax Cut 2.0! “blue dogs” agree with America First! 2/3 Americans want America First!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m a beastly sort, and I very much enjoyed the tight, worried look Lagarde took on when discussing this. She is the face of globalist serfdom, and she knows what’s happening here, you can see it in her face.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Here is another of these women who is happy to turn us all into SLAVES.At a news conference [22Jan2015] in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity, but to destroy capitalism. “This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said
. Referring to a new international treaty environmentalists hope will be adopted at the Paris climate change conference later this year, she added: “This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”
LikeLike
I think your math is off re GDP growth and Saudi Arabia.
LikeLike
https://cliscep.com/2018/12/04/technocrate-moi/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone should click on the link posted by clipe. The author explains reason for the protests in France which are very different from headlines i have seen.
Thank you clipe
LikeLike
The trigger is gas taxes but the reason is all the other straws on the camels back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
France is hurting for money. Macron put the tax on gas so he could pay the carbon tax. Robbing Peter to pay Paul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No clipe needs to put this in the general thread,not here.
LikeLike
LIKE
LikeLike
I just got through watching Tommy Robinson”Brexit Betrayal”march and they seemed to have plenty of supporters in attendance.My observation is that there were a diverse lot there ranging from early twenties to pensioners and war vets.It took Tommy about twenty minutes just to get to the start of the march.Let’s hope that UKIP and Tommy can get the UK out of the clutches of the BureaucRATS in Brussels and their globalist masters.
LikeLike
I do understand that stopping the exfiltration of American wealth is the key to destroying the swamp, but seeing those criminals indicted and jailed is also needed to restore the concept of a lawful society also.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with Dutchman’s assessment. This is a matter of global conglomerates having no choice but to “amend” their “business plans” in order to keep up with a new Maganomic model as it unfolds. They’ll live.
And yes, the swamp will always bow to its globalist masters. It behooves them to go along to get along.. so eventually their “resistance” will wane as well. Puppet strings.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t attack the puppet. Cut the strings, and KILL the puppeteer, and the puppet is just a pile af wood.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did Barry Manilow undergo sex reassignment surgery to lead the IMF?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hey leave Barry out of it, he writes the songs.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The IMF is our enemy. They take our money and give it to our other enemies.
She does kind of resemble Bareley Amanatall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observations from a smaller branch.
Sundance: Thank you,Thank you, Thank you!! The best report yet !!!
hopefully more treepers will understand and focus in generational terms instead of 60 minute TV time. PDJT is destroying their economic base of power. The deep state can be dealt with at the time of his choosing.
Countries are on the verge of collapse but haven’t figured it out yet. E.U. Problems will continue to grow they are basically printing money now to stay afloat.
Smiley:
The Federal Reserve has already been made irrelevant, He has beaten them they just don’t understand it yet.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ghost: Not completely irrelevant yet. For as long as the FED keeps raising interest rates in the absence of actual inflation they will be making it artificially more cumbersome for America to re-pay the national debt, working against further improvement of the American economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“On the other hand, putting a bunch of swamp creatures in jail, while leaving China and the globalist system in place, wouldn’t really accomplish anything of substance.”
Why does it have to be one or the other? Couldn’t a VSGPDJT take care of both?
Could it be, perhaps, that dealing on the international stage, things need to necessarily be out in the open, whereas dealing with the swamp rats things need to be more hush hush?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You CAN attack your opponent, and visciously destroy them.
Or, you can simply make them irrelevant.
To SEE what this looks like, view Hillary’s latest speaking tour.
IF DJT is successful, a bunch of alphabet organisations won’t necesarily be destroyed, just irrelevant.
IMF, WTO, are obvious ones, but there are others. Possibly FED, etc.,
Trillions at stake, and with those trillions, control and relevance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul, I think we are being asked to view things from the President’s perspective.
I don’t believe The President is at all oblivious to Swamp strategy and tactics, he just sees the long term shake-up as being of more significance.
So, he is acting as swiftly as possible to change the Big Picture.
I agree with sundance that the Big shake-Up, if successful to any degree, will render the pettiness and traitorous nature of our would-be tyrants essentially moot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sundance, you have put my mind at ease about what is really important. I too was wanting him to take care of the swamp, but based on this article, what he is accomplishing is far more important for America. I trust our President 100%.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’d watch the video BUT……I just can’t stomach even looking at a picture of these creatures let alone having to listen to their lies and BS agenda anymore.
I guess you might say I’m like a battered spouse who has had enough.
I’ll have to stick with reading the comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a comment you’ll love: she’s tight with obama. That is to say she had obama wrapped around her finger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did Crissy come up with that GDP number using numerology or by economic reasoning – either way the woman’s globalist slip is showing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think of Madame Lagarde more as a slave trader then an economist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sometime think that she has No idea about economics.She just”Parrots”what she is told.
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance, honored and humbled.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There is absolutely NO doubt Trump has, in two years, made phenomenal economic gains. Astounding. Here’s the problem. Leftists like LeGarde can see that and cannot deny the facts. However, never once will she talk about the trade imbalance, theft of intellectual property and huge one way tariffs the US is subjected to. She tends to explain that not everyone is participating in the gains. When in the history of the world has “everyone” participated in economic growth?
The day after the mid terms, the stock market started to immediately decline. Those people on Wall Street, investors and economists, and even Main Street, know darn well the the Democrats, and their bogus economic policies, will destroy what gains have been made the last two years. The leftists will sell bankrupt economic policy to the American people. And of course, a complicit media will be right there. Over half of all Americans who file income tax returns pay zero tax. They have no skin in the game. There’s a good chance the Democrat controlled House of Representatives will NOT pass the fabulous trade deals that have been already been negotiated by this administration. A middle class American, working for a living and paying taxes, has an incentive to keep taxes low and entitlements under control. Unfortunately, they find themselves in a minority. Millions who don’t pay taxes have every incentive to see taxes go up. Combine that with an elitist Socialist establishment and a deceitful media, and it then becomes a long term formula for disaster. The current riots in France, Amsterdam and Brussels are, to a great extent, the result of failed Socialist policy. This is not getting the news coverage in the US these events demand. The truth is counter productive to the huge Wall Street cabal and the global monetary and trade policy. Hence the political and economic destabilization is being played down here by our media.
Google “The Daily Mail” for accurate and shocking events occurring in France at this moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
say Curt where are you getting these talking points from,it was not on this site,
“There’s a good chance the Democrat controlled House of Representatives will NOT pass the fabulous trade deals that have been already been negotiated by this administration. “
LikeLike
We need to change the dnc message from their taxing the rich to if they pass tax increases it will diectly effect how much money is in their own pockets and a lot less money for all their SJW causes. And most especially, all the new jobs will leave the USA.
Turn the narrative around. Everyone needs to think of new sound bites that will counter the socialist brainwashing propaganda being spewed by MSM. They need to be reminded what MSNBC said, that it was their job to tell the public what to think and do. Shame them by declaring they can’t think for themselves and they need to check their sources.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3.7% “ and not bad actually “ ha ! what a phony! , you would be bragging from the rooftops if it was even near 2.7% in Europe , All these globalist can’t admit that VSGTrump is cleaning their clocks
LikeLiked by 7 people
The EU is powerless and phoney.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ultimately, they are ALL powerless, BECAUSE they are all phoney
THEY know it, and worse for them, DJT knows it,…and THAT, right there, is what fuels their TDS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth to this.
“Like” for the Dutchman
LikeLike
I always wonder where these Globalists think that they are going to go once they have destroyed the West?
What will be left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
AFTER they reduce the population of the earth to, what 500 million? Should be LOTS of places, they figure.
LikeLike
Good luck with that.
Most of these Globalists are old, white people…high on the Fatwa list.
LikeLike
Your writing makes my heart sing, as even living in a highly conservative area-I still suffer the fools who are brainwashed and clinging to the old guard, old values and mores. Political correctness is running rampant, and frankly-I speak what is on my heart, know which bathroom to use, and the ladies in my exercise class STILL think Trump is Orange Man Bad. I haven’t broken it to them, but they are NPS. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
NPC’s?
LikeLike
There are $ tracks from the globalists to every swamp creature. Cut off the globalist $ and watch the curtains get pulled way back on all of them. Book deals, FARA money, pedo stuff.
The MSM will collapse along with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christine Lagarde says that GDP would be higher if there were more women working.
I was hoping that she would explain what that meant, but she didn’t elaborate so I assume it was just some victims mentality talking point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. I took her whole women empowerment thing to be virtue signaling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Mary Barra?
LikeLike
I agree…totally off topic.
LikeLike
That comment about “more women working” was as virtue signaling as asinine. We all know that any GDP would be larger if more people worked, regardless of sex. But it would also increase if dogs and cats worked, and chicken, and birds, and …
This LaGarde women struck me as politically correct to the extreme. By the way, why wasn’t there a single follow up to any of her comments? This was a silly staged interview.
.
LikeLike
Greatest rope a dope in modern history. They never thought they could lose. If this works that will have been their downfall. Of course they will try to resort to war if all else fails. Getting around that one will be the greatest test of all.
LikeLike
Merkle recently commented that Trump is destroying the NWO. The President should publicly reject this and explain to Merkle that the EU’s migration and climate policies are destroying them.
What I see her doing is setting our country up as the fall guy in a coming European conflict. I believe the Elites will intentionally bring this about for a reset and to bring in U.S. aid that our President has been cutting.
France may be the start by bringing Foreign Police (EU) into France. Think what that would do here (UN Troops).
LikeLike
Personally, if Merkle is saying “Trump is destroying the New World Order”, don’t DENY it, OWN it.
“Why yes, I AM ‘destroying the New World Order’, that robs my country, to pay for socialist programs in OTHER countries.
A ‘New World Order’, structured to exfiltrate wealth OUT of my country, ,…
Well, you get the idea. Don’t deny it, EMBRACE it, and change the premise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“On the other hand, putting a bunch of swamp creatures in jail, while leaving China and the globalist system in place, wouldn’t really accomplish anything of substance.” Respectfully, that’s a straw argument. Nobody is advocating for one or the other. I believe them both to be equally important. And I believe neglecting to do the former means that once President Trump is gone, any reforms he makes on the latter could be erased. I’m not one of these people that comes on here and second-guesses our President very often. I don’t have a lot of advice for him. I have been content to sit back and watch him do what he does. But this is a glaring error. And I’m still waiting for anybody to explain how it’s not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that is SD’s analysis of the situation; I am not sure it is Trump’s. I do also see a danger in ignoring the swamp…they can remove him from office.
LikeLike
On what grounds?
LikeLike
They don’t need to remove him.
All they need is wait it out.
Our margins were very thin in ’16. They will be prepared for ’20. Cheating and 3rd party candidates.
LikeLike
starfcker,
I think its crucial to acknowledge that The Swamp’s specialty is covering their a$$es.
The President is radically changing world issues: Taxes/tariffs/, K Street/Main Street, and he is able to do this w/o the interference of our traitorous Congress.
He has no ability to focus the Congress as he would wish, and I believe the work he is doing, which is clearly rattling our enemies, is likely to diminish the power of powerful entities such as CoC (the fuel for our traitors).
His tactics of end-running the Congress are magnificent.
I remain more interested in the President’s effect on the roots of our would-be tyrants.
People here on this board have talked of cutting off the head of the snake.
Well, I don’t believe the head of the snake is in the USA.
I believe the work Trump is currently doing is going for the snake’s head…and no, I don’t mean bankers or evil families…I mean he is crippling systems and Countries who persist in following globalist tenets.
And he’s doing this just by putting his own Country first.
its a sort of, Us first, then You; just Grand.
God bless our President.
LikeLike
Piper, I’m not arguing any of that. Explain to me how leaving the corrupt Washington DC system intact advances our cause? They will vanish him like he never was here
LikeLike
starfcker, I don’t believe the system will be left in place. I believe Trump takes his Oath of Office seriously, and it contains that foreign AND domestic clause.
I think, again, we are talking priorities. That’s why I mentioned the Congress…Even sundance was a bit off his usual high when recognizing that no matter what the white hats do, our adversaries counter with their predictable lies and deceit.
Meanwhile, Trump is eviscerating the globalists.
That’s also why I mentioned his masterful end-run around Congress.
LikeLike
But if you end run Congress (Obama), the next guy can end run Congress (Trump) and nothing is permanent. We could literally lose every gain we’ve gotten in 23 months. If he goes soft on the wall and soft on draining the swamp, why would he run in 2020?
LikeLike
starfcker, I guess we just disagree ab the President going soft.
He knows exactly what’s going on with this traitorous bunch, and I still believe he will act against them when it is timely.
I believe he is being kept abreast of the evil afoot in Congress. That’s why he tweeted that if they pursue him, all he!! will break loose.
I just think its in the back of his mind, not the forefront.
LikeLike
I listened to her entire interview and she seems so out of touch to me. She has no solutions to the very real problems in France — except for empty platitudes.
She states that “we” are entering an “Age of Anger” and that we have “inequalities” and then she promotes continuation of global trade as we know it, without Trump’s realignment with China.
MAGA and thank God for Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Continue the delusion until it’s too late for change. We’re almost there.
LikeLike
I didn’t make it thru the whole thing…I quit when she asserted that if Women had the same labor participation rate of Men we’d add 5% to the GDP. M’kay.
To me it was a pretty scary interview with the interviewer being totally incapable of asking any probing questions about LaGarde’s assumptions. The ease with which these guys justify the use of slave labor to make clothes for the peasants is pretty amazing. Remember when the Left was against imperialism?
Or, as Sundance said ‘Freedom -v- Serfdom, with messaging from a control agent of the cloistered class.’
Indeed
LikeLike
Stats, her assumption is that if women would work instead of raising families more work would get done. In other words society and its needs are a distant second to GDP, which is her God. After all, we don’t need family formation and smart people having children when we can just replace them with third worlders much more cheaply. And they are so much easier to control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on which third worlders you are talking about and assuming they want to work,
“And they are so much easier to control”
LikeLike
I make the assumption that work has nothing to do with it. Both the third worlders and the multinationals are playing for the welfare state dollar.
LikeLike
She said we have rising inequality and Brennan didn’t challenge her. Is it true? Or is this like “climate change” where people are just expected to believe it’s true because so many people claim it is.
LikeLike
Think about what we are watching. In a world where people rose to their level of competence, Margaret Brennan would be somebody’s prize executive secretary, and Christine Lagarde would be grooming small dogs
LikeLike
Heroic Dreamer says: ‘She states that “we” are entering an “Age of Anger”‘
***
Age of Anger = Age of pushback against Globalist authoritarian enroachment and wealth exfiltration.
We’ve had enough!
LikeLike
What if Trump solidifies the economy for decades to come and evicerates the swamp as he’s walking out the door like dropping the Mic? Could y’all live with that?
LikeLike
“How is it possible that Trump is doubling the U.S. economic growth rate, and the rest of the planet is stagnant or shrinking?”
America first is a simple policy. Essentially, it is more for us and less for them. There is no way around that. The message is clear. Bring your money to the US and invest it here. That is what Trump told all the billionaires at Davos.
Lower taxes is a proven path for growth. Hell, we could not lower interest rates any further so it was the only way out. That plus making the US corp tax competitive again.
More of France for the rest of Europe and less of France for US.
LikeLike
bert, that’s the old pie thing…the pie is only so big.
I don’t buy that.
If these Countries would act on their own behalf rather than screwing around trying to preserve their “plan”, they would be a whole lot better off.
No one in W Europe, except maybe ,now, Italy, has jumped on board with the President’s view.
I am convinced, by what he has said, the President would be happier with everyone doing better.
But nooooo, W Europe is mired in their globalist swamp.
LikeLike
Argh! This was so difficult to listen to! Fluff interview! I think Legarde wrote Brennan’s questions for her. When Legrande makes unfounded claims or fails to answer primary questions, Brennan never follows up. Legrande says 3.7% GDP is “not bad”, Brennan doesn’t even seem to comprehend the importance of the figure let alone comprehend the absurdity of Legrande’s comment about it. Legrande talks about how the cost of living is low thanks to trade. Most of us, including poor people, have too much stuff. Maybe we should have less stuff, it should be more expensive, and it should be made in the US. Also, TWO mentions of “anger”? Does Legrande have a book coming out with “anger” in the title, or something?
LikeLike
Brennan seems to be quite a dim bulb. I just looked at her wikipedia bio, it seems a bit odd but should offer a lot more strength than she displays. She seems to be reading a script, asking questions that she was told to ask, failing to think things through on her own and follow up on weak answers or lack of answers. She also makes odd summary comments, like at the end of the Legrande interview when Legrande talks about what a good thing it is that Merkel’s successor is a woman (I disagree) Brennan makes the disconnected parting comment “It’s certainly an economic engine there in Europe”. Huh??? Legrande was talking about women!
LikeLike
Ever wonder why you have such turnover on the Sunday shows and the Nightly News programs? The hosts and anchors are just commodities. At whatever point the public gets tired of them, the PTB will just replace them again. Rinse and repeat. That’s why you will never have one with gravitas or star power again
LikeLike
I just realized that much of the cost of living is probably unaffected by trade: housing, utilities, transportation. How does open trade affect those things? .
LikeLike
You have to simply laugh at the “experts” and media. Their argument now is “Don’t pay attention to what is REALLY happening; believe what we TELL you is going to happen.”
LikeLike
Sundance says: “…He is stopping the export of American wealth.
.. and that is the #1 reason I voted for Candidate (then) Trump.
There are plenty of #2 reasons, but this was my #1 reason. And why he’ll get this Democrat’s vote again in 2020.
LikeLike
If we don’t drain the swamp in D.C. the Trump era will be a great intermezzo but a small hicup in the destruction of America.
Once President Trump is out of office they will be back in full force. COC business as usual.
He doesn’t care about the swamp? I don’t want to believe that cause it means his legacy won’t be that great as they will reverse it all..
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you. A light just turned on for me.
Even at 30,000 feet, there has been so much to observe, I often descend into the granularity of specific issues but forget to regain altitude.
You keep saying it’s all about the money. I wasn’t thinking big enough. Hard to comprehend “trillions of dollars”. I’ve turned my thinking around by translating all that money as “unlimited power”. Those who have the money have the power. And will fight to the death to retain it.
Madame Lagarde is the enemy. Condescension literally drips from her every word as she can’t wait to return to her elitist tower. The fear in her eyes is palpable, however. She knows if President Trump continues on the current trajectory, the globalist brave new world will be devoured by deplorables all around the planet.
I think President Trump will continue to try and find MAGA fighters who will attempt to bring traitors to justice and return the country to the rule of law.
You have defined the President’s much larger main objective clearly, for me. Again, thank you!
LikeLike
F>O>A>D… Globalists!
We need to get us some yellow vests….
Maybe, here in America, we should use Yellow Rain Coats….
Since, the COLDEST NOVEMBER in the past 50 years just happened to us here in the USA!
WAR is country vs country……all we really need is us vs them….them globalists and swamp critters!
Daylights’ wasting…. Check-6
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forget it. No one here will protest like this.
People can’t even vote for a pro Trump congress.
Too many act as if we are winning and are unstoppable. Until the next election..
LikeLike
MAGA should not end in Trump. Platforms that allow its followers to vote with their wallets need to be built so the economic force of MAGA is actualized. It’s a multi billion dollar opportunity.
No Amazon
No Google
No Socials
LikeLike
Legarde wants women in the workforce. all women in the workforce, does she want? well, who has the milk and cookies ready when the kids get home from school? who meets the tired, hard working husband at the door with a bloody mary, slippers, paper and aroma of dinner (home baked bread, fresh salad, roast beef, mashed potatoes, and Queen of Sheba chocolate almond cake for desert)? this is not just about kids and husband. this is about self fulfillment of the woman/ mother/ wife. sure, it’s easy to go to an office, jet around the country meeting sales goals, etc. it is hard and messy to run a home. for millennia men made the money or got the meat while women made the home kept the homefires burning made a garden . It is demeaning to womankind to shove them out the door into any workplace other than the home regardless if the GDP soars or not.
LikeLike
Was that supposed to be funny?
LikeLike
Christine La Garde never mentions corruption. Never mentions the real reasons for the disparity.
Here is a paper that if you skip the “it’s bad for the poor” around page 31 it starts discussing how the Panama Papers and these schemes work. This is the model that will be repeatedly used until it’s been shut down.
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/cmsdata/116947/20170412_panama_papers_study_final.pdf
Please notice how prominent Great Britain and Nevada are in the Panama Papers.
Nevada. Casinos. Money laundering. Don’t call it Sin City for nothin’
Several articles where Christine and her ilk lecture (IMF) but do nothing about Tax Evasion of the rich and famous. Same blathering as we hear in the US from Congress/Senate/Swamp and their minions.
French giant Total helped Congo skirt IMF rules: report
11 April 2018 – 06:00
http://www.europarl.europa.eu/cmsdata/116947/20170412_panama_papers_study_final.pdf
And here is another stumbling block for the IMF:
How Spanish activists landed ex-IMF head Rodrigo Rato in court
2016: Panama Papers leak reveals Mr Rato as a client of Mossack Fonseca, which helped him to wind up two offshore companies worth €3.6m
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-37417462
LikeLike
With any luck, Mme. Lefarge.excuse me, Legarde will be looking for a job next year as PDJT removes financial support for the UN and forces all those non-elected administrative zombies to find a real job in manufacturing or agriculture. No more World Bank, IMF, WTO and Bank of International Settllements to redistribute assets from the worker bees to the sloths.
I will never forget the British woman standing on the shore in front of her family’s smashed fishing boats, which had been their source of income for many generations, when Brexit turned that fishing water over to the Danes(?). “What are they doing being those towering black windows in Brussels but ruining the lives of people who actually provide the goods these administrators need to live?” she cried. “They even took my chickens because it was ruining *their* trade balances when I didn’t purchase my eggs at the market.”
LikeLike
I saw a show on PBS (bastion of globalism) about Welsh sheep owners who are upset by Brexit because they are heavily subsidized by the EU. They claim they will not be able to remain in business without the subsidies. Before the EU were they subsidized? If so then that can happen again. If not, then it looks like the EU forced them into dependency. The entire program seemed to be subtle anti-Brexit propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think maybe these people need to find another line of business. They don’t seem to be able to support themselves! CAP is the EU’s “common agricultural policy”.
While CAP has been criticised in the past for supporting inefficient agricultural practices, FUW’s Glyn Roberts said Welsh farmers were so impoverished they could not survive without the subsidy. “The average farmer earns £13,000 a year and 80% of that is from CAP,” https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/may/03/brexit-could-wipe-out-welsh-farming-says-union
80% of their income is from subsidies!
LikeLike
Does this explain the problem of “unintended consequences” or is it another unexpected fail from messing with markets?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/georgemonbiot/2013/may/22/britain-uplands-farming-subsidies
LikeLike