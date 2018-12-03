Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses the U.S-China Trade Reset and Initiatives….

One of the less discussed aspects to President Trump’s economic cabinet is the careful selection of specific members who operate above the financial influence of ‘The Big Club’. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are two key positions able to focus on economic nationalism without worrying about undue influence from the globalist lobbying pressure of Tom Donohue and the U.S. CoC.
The baseline of financial independence, and disconnect from self-interest, is unique in our lifetime; and allows the resulting execution of economic policy to focus, very deliberately, on America First objectives. Secretary Mnuchin discusses the China confrontation:
Truly the best parts of this Administration!
Speaking about fentanyl Mnuchin said “A very, very big deal”.
The whole agreement is a VERY VERY BIG DEAL.
Can’t see how MSM will belittle this during the coming months — but they will do their darndest!
Trade hardliner Robert Lighthizer to lead next China talks
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/economy/trade-hardliner-robert-lighthizer-to-lead-next-china-talks
Financial independence is what the swamp criminals hate about Trump…he cannot be bought. Another one of the primary reasons I voted for him.
Kudlow with reporters as well
Xi negotiating personally is a very big deal and makes it far more likely China will uphold its end of the bargain. That said, their history is decidedly not good in this area.
Eye on the ball; slow and steady wins the race…ignore distractions; focus…..
This great interview with Secretary Mnuchin reinforces what I wrote the other day:
Our President and his Killers took the damn Chinese to the cleaners this evening! All China 🇨🇳 got was a 90 day reprieve starting on January 1st. The tariffs on the $200 billion dollars of imports will stay at 10% rather than go up to 25%. However, if they can’t finalize a deal by the end of the 90 days, on April 1st the tariffs will be increased from 10% to 25%.
Look at everything we got in return!
For companies like GM and Apple, they are not happy because the status quo is far worse in business than having closure. They absolutely HATE uncertainty.
That is exactly what they got out of this agreement.
Our President will kindly remind them and the American public via twitter that WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
WINNING feels so damn good!
Another dose of Winnamins…..
For companies like GM and Apple, they got 90 days to GTHO.
As for the DUMB MSM question about what changed for China, they will never realize how brillant our President and his Killers are. There was a trilateral that scared the Chinese to DEATH! I wrote the following about it the other day.
The implications of this meeting will send shockwaves across all of Communist China 🇨🇳! I remember John Bolton at the press conference sharing this would be one of the meetings at the G20. I thought 💭 to myself that our President and his Killers were sending a clear message to President Xi. The Chinese have had a few days to absorb the ramifications of it.
This is the ultimate “Trump Card”. China 🇨🇳 understands it better than anyone else. If India 🇮🇳 were to become Most Favoured Nation, the Chinese better prepare for a revolution throughout their country. They can kiss it all goodbye. Those ghost cities will be burned to rubble and ashes.
The LEVERAGE our President and his KILLERS have on China 🇨🇳 cannot really be quantified. India 🇮🇳 is very dependent on fuel. They alone could provide our LNG producers enough business to last a lifetime.
People need to strap in because the ride is about to takeoff at speeds we can’t even imagine!
The Trilateral Trump cards beautifully sum the G20 up for China, Flep.
India-Japan-USA terminating China’s Trade Surplus
And
USMCA terminating China’s Trade Cheating
Our President tweeted today about the success of the meeting and the outcomes from them:
Since we’re dealing with macroeconomics (a pseudo “science”), mentioning this guy seems appropriate. I really like his attitude and was reminded of him today by the use of his acronym IYI in a column I was reading. Excerpts from one of his classic columns:
The Intellectual Yet Idiot (IYI)
by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Sep 16, 2016
View story at Medium.com
Excerpts:
What we have been seeing worldwide, from India to the UK to the US, is the rebellion against the inner circle of no-skin-in-the-game policy making “clerks” and journalists-insiders, that class of paternalistic semi-intellectual experts with some Ivy league, Oxford-Cambridge, or similar label-driven education who are telling the rest of us 1) what to do, 2) what to eat, 3) how to speak, 4) how to think… and 5) who to vote for.
But the problem is the one-eyed following the blind: these self-described members of the “intelligentsia” can’t find a coconut in Coconut Island, meaning they aren’t intelligent enough to define intelligence hence fall into circularities-but their main skill is capacity to pass exams written by people like them. With psychology papers replicating less than 40%, dietary advice reversing after 30 years of fatphobia, macroeconomic analysis working worse than astrology, the appointment of Bernanke who was less than clueless of the risks, and pharmaceutical trials replicating at best only 1/3 of the time, people are perfectly entitled to rely on their own ancestral instinct and listen to their grandmothers (or Montaigne and such filtered classical knowledge) with a better track record than these policymaking goons.
The Intellectual Yet Idiot is a production of modernity hence has been accelerating since the mid twentieth century, to reach its local supremum today, along with the broad category of people without skin-in-the-game who have been invading many walks of life. Why? Simply, in most countries, the government’s role is between five and ten times what it was a century ago (expressed in percentage of GDP). The IYI seems ubiquitous in our lives but is still a small minority and is rarely seen outside specialized outlets, think tanks, the media, and universities-most people have proper jobs and there are not many openings for the IYI.
The IYI pathologizes others for doing things he doesn’t understand without ever realizing it is his understanding that may be limited. He thinks people should act according to their best interests and he knows their interests, particularly if they are “red necks” or English non-crisp-vowel class who voted for Brexit. When plebeians do something that makes sense to them, but not to him, the IYI uses the term “uneducated”. What we generally call participation in the political process, he calls by two distinct designations: “democracy” when it fits the IYI, and “populism” when the plebeians dare voting in a way that contradicts his preferences. While rich people believe in one tax dollar one vote, more humanistic ones in one man one vote, Monsanto in one lobbyist one vote, the IYI believes in one Ivy League degree one-vote, with some equivalence for foreign elite schools and PhDs as these are needed in the club.
More quotes from Nassim Taleb:
“The *establishment* composed of journos, BS-Vending talking heads with well-formulated verbs, bureaucrato-cronies, lobbyists-in training, New Yorker-reading semi-intellectuals, image-conscious empty suits, Washington rent-seekers and other “well thinking” members of the vocal elites are not getting the point about what is happening and the sterility of their arguments. People are not voting for Trump (or Sanders). People are just voting, finally, to destroy the establishment.” – Facebook comment made on 7 Mar 2016 by Nassim Nicholas Taleb
“I propose that effectively what people resent – or should resent – is the person at the top who has no skin in the game; that is, because he doesn’t bear his allotted risk, he is immune to the possibility of falling from his pedestal, exiting the income or wealth bracket, and getting to the soup kitchen. On that account, the detractors of Donald Trump, when he was a candidate, failed to realize that, by advertising his episode of bankruptcy and his personal losses of close to a billion dollars, they removed the resentment one may have towards him. There is something respectable in losing a billion dollars, provided it is your own money.” – Nassim Nicholas Taleb, scholar, statistician, risk analyst, and author of the 36 week NYT best seller “The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable”
About Nassim Taleb:
“Nassim Taleb is a prickly arrogant SOB who doesn’t give a crap what intellectuals, academics, and other establishment elitists think about him. He has an Ivy league MBA, but despises everything about the curriculum of Ivy League MBA programs. He has a PhD, but scorns academics and their worship of theories and models. Taleb has called for cancellation of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, saying that the damage from inevitably flawed economic theories can be devastating and he urges that banks be treated as utilities forbidden to take potentially lethal risk with depositor money. He enjoys poking holes in the storylines of the propaganda spewing corporate media. He glories in ridiculing the predictions of captured “experts” mouthing the talking points of whichever corporate interest is paying them blood money. He wrote his brilliant Black Swan book back in 2006, a book released in early 2007 which was a powerful tome predicting the financial collapse in 2008.”
Sorry again, but if there is ever a need for any individual to exceed to the top in a one specific feild of endeavor to define your life’s work in one word. Join the press pool and on your head you will receive the stamp. STUPIDITY.
Exposed daily, made in the USA, by MSM plus the alphabet soaps.
With few exceptions, doers-and-makers foster passive rentiers whose wastrel heirs blast their legacies with bizarrely dysfunctional, perversely schtoopid nostalgie de la boue. All too much of this is “women’s work” [we’re 36 years married, with three kids; if you have to ask, you’ll never know].
As scions of a pre-eminent Old Yankee family which came a fiscal cropper in 1907, we shipped out at ages 17 – 19 as Ordinary Seaman on tramp steamers and a T-2 tanker carrying subsidized U.S. grain through Suez to Bombay. Say what you will… all the Ivy League credentials and old-line socializing since have never meant a thing. If it’s better government you want, raise better people: start ’em young, give ’em room, and to bloody hell with all your prissy, Thorsten Veblen snob appeal.
