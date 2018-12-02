Democrats Preview Their Resistance Contortions Over MAGAnomics….

This is a painful, albeit rather telling, interview to watch. Matt Cartwright has not had the time to fully digest how to be a good resistance member, whereby he simultaneously argues for and against the economic and trade policies of President Trump.
On domestic economic policies, specifically trade, President Trump is essentially carrying out all of the objectives of the blue-dog (moderate) Democrat party. However, now the ‘resist we much overlay’ creates a pretzel dynamic for those same democrats. They are for the policies, but must oppose the person carrying out those policies. This is a goofy preview of what is to come in 2019.
.
Lost but not invisible in the Cartwright angst is any acceptance that President Obama never cancelled NAFTA; nor did President Obama ever challenge the one-way economics of China; both of these confrontations and resets are favored by the new co-chair of the democrat platform committee…. but favored/not-favored when Trump does it.
As an outcome of supporting/not supporting, policies they support/don’t support, what surfaces is a word salad mixed up faster than a bar blender.
NAFTA bad and USMCA better/not-better. NAFTA labor constructs horrible, and USMCA better/not-better; and ending with something about infrastructure spending that Democrats refused to engage in discussing throughout 2018, because the economy is on the precipice of an invisible recession, or something.
All the growth in factory investment and manufacturing jobs; as well as the lowest unemployment in 50-years means the economy is coming to an immediate collapse.
Tariffs are bad, they are creating too many U.S. jobs.
75% required North American content in USMCA is bad… it creates too many U.S. jobs.
The furniture industry might return; the electronics manufacturing industry is certainly returning; Speaker Pelosi and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka shout: damn you Trump and all of this expanded U.S. manufacturing job growth. Aiiieeeee.
Democrats want to argue for more restrictions on imports? Alright, alright, alright – Lucky Day, Lucky Day!
WhaFaSau? or something similar.
The democrats need new linguistics that explain upside-down counter-reality doublespeak words that can invert themselves and become something favorable to the resistance.
The bottom-line is…. On the domestic economic agenda, Democrats have no actual point of opposition that President Trump is not likely to embrace. Don’t like the USMCA? Okay, kill it, remember NAFTA bad, and we’ll go for something even more America First.
But wait… wha, huh?
President Trump directly supports middle-class U.S. workers more than any Democrat President ever has. You want more support for middle-class workers? Okay, spank me long time bad panda… let’s go for it.
Hate Wall Street, or at least need to do the pretend to hate Wall Street thing? Hey, #MeToo smiles POTUS! President Trump has clearly shown support for Main Street over Wall Street… that’s what America First is all about.
MAGA Trump hates the multinationals’ and favors the credit unions. Let’s roll !
Democrats are in a really unusual economic space with the dimension of their resistance. They don’t want to give President Trump any wins, but he’s working on almost all of their ‘claimed’ objectives for middle-class workers. If they come at Trump with legislation that benefits the U.S. economy/worker; he’s all good with that.
So now what will they do?
Pass the word-salad blender, please.
There are no blue dog Demorats. There are red hot Demorats, Kremblin Red Demorats, Red Marxist Demorats, but nothing that isn’t pink. Besides the word dog is obsolete, the word today is pussy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maria is beginning to look very frustrated and impatient- just WHAT is this guy saying???
LikeLike
Could not watch him. I can’t believe that Paul Ryan didn’t include losing the House as one of his major disappointments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I am talking but I’m not saying anything.”-Cartwright
LikeLike
Well, that makes at least two of us. I can’t really listen to any of them, and for so many years now it’s nearing three decades. Yep, related to a certain “speech” from our oval office on 9/11/1990. A signal to UNIPARTY.
Anyone that CAN’T see how these UNIPARTY swampers are all fawning over ghw is likely pretending not to…
But, this guy’s inane droning drove me to hit PAUSE quickly, and I simply can’t take any more of “their plans” to do this for us and that for us, etc… when their plans are to do this for THEM (UNIPARTY), and that for THEM, etc… had he said “to us”, I suspect my attention would have been garnered over the moar than rare honesty which likely would have been next.
Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr…
we must eradicate UNIPARTY!!!
LikeLike
Wow… so they are not going to vote for the new trade deal
LikeLiked by 1 person
So….who cares? Certainly Not VSGPDJT; either they vote for it or they don’t; NAFTA is D.E.A.D.
They just have to wrap their knife and fork around that fact before it hits their mouths that are wide-open now!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Curious to see how much lobbying of Congress the Canadians do. Would they prefer HalfTA over no NAFTA at all??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barney will be begging them to approve it! I wrote this yesterday:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell Purple Barney only when she’s Twiggy model skinny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waddles of Canada must be related.
The Eatons: The Rise and Fall of Canada’s Royal Family
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, what does a Canadian book about an unknown department store offer American readers? It’s the painful story of how a family can totally ruin a revered national institution through their own hubris, arrogance, indifference and plain ignorance.
Amazon review
LikeLike
The Canadian Justins have been lobbying the Dems for the past 18 months, they’ve sent their top advisors as well as Conservative hotshots. They all returned to Canada with nothing.
LikeLike
Who cares!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s hope you’re right. But it does make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FLEP: Look at this – Canada’s Auto Union Boss giving a speech today.
He’s trying to save his salary and the entire show is scripted.
https://www.cp24.com/news/unifor-president-says-f-you-to-premier-ford-in-televised-speech-1.4200831
LikeLike
The Dims should send out Nan and Ocrazio-Cortex for all media and interviews. That way, everyone thinks it’s just them. LOL!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Intelligence is certaining lacking. Upper teeth are certainly lacking as well . Hard to watch. Suspicious cat surely concurs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To show their hatred for Trump Dems will lay false claim to every successful Trump policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They already have. Obama is even claiming that the strong economy is down to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It Obama boosted the economy, why did he set the switch on delay for so many years?
The Fed with rock bottom rates boosted Obama’s economy and he choked it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the cretin is also claiming credit for the energy production boom… this from the lying Marxist pos who came close to killing coal and told us our energy costs would naturally skyrocket
LikeLike
I’d love to see Politifact figure out if any Pinocchio’s Needed.
Obama signed an EO putting ALL Federal Lands off limits for all energy drilling.
The energy boom took place entirely on private and state lands.
LikeLike
Obama already is. The house will vote for it overwhelmingly just to be able to take some credit.
LikeLike
The Democrats are in between a rock and a hard place…..
LOL…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
China 🇨🇳 is making deals for a 90 day reprieve that is completely one sided in our favor. South Korea 🇰🇷 had to accept the new KOREUS that was completely written in our favor.
Canada 🇨🇦 can’t get out of their own way. The country is on the cusp of a full blown recession with more and more corporations heading back to the USA 🇺🇸. NAFTA is gone and will be replaced by the USMCA that destroys all the loopholes that killed middle America. The greatest gift they can give our President is not signing the new deal and seeing NAFTA go by the waste side as soon as our President signs the EO terminating NAFTA in six months.
Our President has shown that we can become an Energy Superpower and still maintain the cleanest air anywhere in the world. Blacks, Asians, Hispanics, non high school graduates are seeing employment opportunities that never existed for them. Small businesses are absolutely flourishing because of the new tax code and deregulation.
There is absolutely nothing the Democrats in the House can do! They are completely cornered when it comes to MAGAnomics. Our President completely controls the agenda. They are only along for the ride!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right again Flep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Flep will you be in Fl. for Christmas??
I’d like to send you and your family a box of tree ripened naturally colored organic citrus from my grove…..
Can I send you my email?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will and I would love it! Email me at flepore1973@gmail.com
LikeLike
Yeah, they are along for the ride like curs with a firm bite on the bumper of a speeding American automobile.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats should have a TV series called. “Lost in political space.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL……..
LikeLike
Sick of hearing Bush senior, the hero., anation ion mourning…not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes remeber all those Dem jabs and jibes “silver spoon commenrts “ , “ worst economy in 50 years “ , “ didn’t know price of milk “ , even “ he bailed out too soon and left crew to die “ ( that gem was needed to counter Clinton’s despised military problem , had to denigrate Bush’s WW2 to even playing field) Now so hypocritical for them to say what a gentleman he was yada yada ( obvious to score political points to compare to VSGTrump’s “ uncouthness” ) Yes GHB was the “ perfect Rebuplican “ for the Dems he knew how to lose gracefully and without a fuss . Pathetic and so obvious
LikeLike
The democrats have yet to realize that climate change is indeed real – the political climate has changed and Trump is in charge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So…the dem strategy is to try to confuse voters and try to win the argument they can manage the economy better. First of all, what are you -liberal or socialist? Because I’m hearing a lot of you folks are socialists and don’t really buy the whole capitalism thing. Second of all, why did the smartest man in the world not fix something you now claim doesn’t go far enough? He did have like 8 years.
LikeLike
Yes.
Here is the question:
Where does the wealth come from?
The Cushy Communists believe that the “economy” just produces wealth on its own to fund everything.
In most any discussion or debate, jst ask them where the wealth comes from.
When they propose that it comes from taxing producers, ask them how much they want to tax producers. Etc. etc.
LikeLike
That guy is a moron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
History lesson:
Democratz speak out of both sides of their mouths. It was called speak with forked tongue in cowboy movies.
LikeLike
No such thing as a moderate Democrat or Muzlim.
LikeLike
POTUS to Congress: The new trade deal would be a great boost to the Mexican people, our neighbors . Don’t know why some of you are against it. Maybe xenophobia or racism or something. Sad.
LikeLike
“As an outcome of supporting/not supporting, policies they support/don’t support, what surfaces is a word salad mixed up faster than a bar blender.”
It looks like anyone spending any significant amount of time watching their antics (unless it is their job) is going to be wasting some of their life that they can never get back. They would be better off doing something else instead. Pretty much the only time I will spend watching a clip of a swamp creature is if sundance posts it here.
James 4:14 Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.
Ephesians 5:15 See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
LikeLike
“We’re Democrats. We don’t have to make any sense.”
😜
LikeLike
To be or not to be…that is the question! Can these Dimms disagree with America First??? Trade…nope…better union protections are good for Dimms…Infrastructure…nope…more development is good for union workers…Healthcare…nope…more competition is good for prices and choice…Tax Cuts…nope…they have to get back SALT…President Trump can get better deals with Pelosi than Ryan!
LikeLike
The Dems and their academic Gestapo and their media lickspittles and their social media keyboard cowards are truly pathetic. I cannot believe their stupidity, hypocrisy, and arrogance.
LikeLike
Cartwright’s advocating infrastructure to promote union jobs. He’ll sign USMCA if only if Trump will raise taxes and promise more unicorn feed. Something tells me that we have more than our share of Trudeaus amongst our legislators.
LikeLike