Sunday Talks: Democrat Representative David Cicilline Discusses Marxist Economic Priorities – Siege Agenda to Eliminate Trump…

Success in the midterm election secured power for House Democrats. The discussion then moves to how are the democrats going to use that power? Representative David Cicilline, co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, indicates their intended set of priorities in a series of Sunday talking points.
Democrats in the House intend to raise taxes on individuals and corporations; roll back the MAGAnomic policy for corporate tax incentives (investment, jobs, and manufacturing) and create a bigger gap between low and top income earners through their spending controls. In essence, Democrats take control over income earnings (via tax policy) and distribute it to their constituents based on need. [Historic Fabian approach]
Simultaneously, the House committees (Oversight, Judiciary, Intel, Finance) will begin immediate investigations of the Trump administration, writ large, and -using those investigations- secure the pathway to the 2020 election cycle.
Cecilline admits OUR CTH PROJECTION is entirely accurate.
Unfortunately, we have solid references to base these predictions on – because there’s a solid frame of reference from the 2006 midterm and the subsequent consequences we saw in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010.
If we take the empirical 2006 example as the starting point and overlay the 2018 landscape to modernize the predictive model, what results is a most likely scenario.
First, any intellectually honest review must overlay the current political environment. In 2018 the scale of unchecked lawless behavior is a significant influence toward the differences we can expect from the last time Democrat/Marxists held congressional power. The term “Democrat-socialism”, in essence a Marxist approach, is now the dominant fuel within the professional DNC political operations.
When the Democrats last held power in 2006, their actionable objective was toward a far-left, Saul Alinsky-type aggressive tone and influence; however, there was a need to couch that intention as they positioned Senator Barack Obama for the 2008 presidential election.
In 2006 the radicals, needed to downplay their radicalism. In 2018 the severity and aggression of the left, as assisted by the dropping of all media pretense, no longer needs to hide the intention. When Democrat-Marxists take control in January of 2019 they no longer need to couch the extremism, the American electorate have been prepped.
Secondly, it cannot be overstated how violent and confrontational the House of Representatives will be as soon as they are sworn in. They will work with an immediate purposeful intention. All political violence will be approved to attain their objectives. The recent behavior of Jim Acosta (CNN media), and ANTIFA toward Tucker Carlson, is now, and will be going forward, the new normal.
There will be extreme political violence.
In 2006 it was the SEIU and AFSCME union foot-soldiers who smashed windows, advanced upon polling places and engaged in the most severe examples of voter fraud and intimidation. In 2018, with the help of uber-Alinsky DNC Chairman Tom Perez, that corrupt sentiment is now institutionalized within democrat-socialist political apparatus. ANTIFA is now the DNC grassroots activist approach.
Failing to accept the severity of this shift in the past decade is intellectually dishonest. As Nancy Pelosi said of the Occupy Wall Street violent anarchists: “God bless these people.” Indeed the OWS precursor to ANTIFA were laying the groundwork for the new severity of power in Democrat leadership. Nothing is out-of-bounds; no level of corrupt behavior will be avoided; everything will happen openly and without any backlash from a compliant media apparatus; the social fabric will be shredded.
The Democrat mantra: “never let a crisis go to waste” is the modern version of the Fabian-Socialist: “remould it nearer to the heart’s desire“.
[Fabian Window –>]
Both approaches rely upon the destruction of acceptable norms in order to advance the political objective.
♦Specifics: When Democrats last took power in January 2007, Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer took control in the final two years of George Bush second term. Immediately they set about a process laying the groundwork for the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama. This was a priority objective.
One of the techniques was the removal of the budget process. By eliminating the federal budget process in 2007 (fiscal year ’08) the Democrats paved the way for the next democrat president to demand massive open-ended spending.
By the time the year of the general election came around (2008), the lengthy budget process was replaced with Omnibus spending bills (fiscal year 2009). Obviously when Obama was successfully installed in November of 2008, the useful crisis was financial. The subsequent TARP bailout, auto bailout, ARRA ($1 trillion stimulus) and QE1 were all accomplished with massive omnibus spending packages.
[NOTE: These are important references because from that moment forward, despite the GOP taking back control in January 2011, the constraining budgetary process was forever destroyed. There was never regular-order budgetary spending again.]
It is also critical to emphasize the difference between Democrats taking control in the last two years of Bush’s second term, and Democrats taking control in the last two years of Trump’s first term. Within this difference you will predictably see a shift in strategic operations from the Marxists.
George W Bush was exiting, and unlimited spending was used to empower the entry of Obama; however, now the Marxists need to knee-cap President Trump by weaponizing the power of the purse – the biggest weapon of the House of Representatives.
After a ten year UniParty hiatus the Marxists will now go back to using budgets in the structural defunding and dismantling of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), the Southern Border Wall, and any program, initiative, policy or institution the Marxists want to see removed. This is a strategy of the Democrat crisis-makers; and they are exceptionally better at achieving their desired results than Republicans.
When it comes to political weaponization and political power constructs the Marxists have exceptional work ethics; they will outwork anyone on the other side who opposes them. They are far, far, better at political strategy and scheme than conservative politicians. Part of the reason for their success is that crooks, cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people. It is unfortunate, but true; and the same truth applies beyond politics.
♦ Two other thoughts on this issue. First, you might remember when this massive spending, and the government takeover of healthcare, led to the Marxists losing the 2010 midterm election in a massive defeat. But do you remember what the democrats did in the lame-duck congress between November 2010 and January 2011?
Does the term “Porkulous” ring a bell?
While 63 democrat seats were lost in the November 2010 election (and six democrat senate seats), those exiting Marxists, despite just having suffered the worst defeat in almost 100 years, audaciously –and apologetically– voted in the December 2010 lame-duck session, to fully fund President Obama’s next two years in office. This was done by Speaker Nancy Pelosi specifically to block the incoming GOP wave from upending the priorities of the Obama administration in 2011. That was called the “Porkulous” spending bill; and the democrat-marxists didn’t give a snit about how it looked.
Now, do you think Speaker Paul Ryan will do anything as bold to fund and secure the budgetary priorities of President Donald Trump in this lame-duck?
Secondly, about the overall unilateral commitment and cunning historically displayed by the Marxists. They are so committed to the long-term view they are willing to sacrifice anything for the biggest, most consequential, advances toward their objectives. In 2010 the democrats killed their own “blue-dog” coalition to advance their ideological goals.
Within the 63 House seats the Marxists lost in that 2010 midterm election; they killed off the entire 40 member Bart Stupak coalition; the blue-dog caucus. Totally willing to sacrifice 40 seats to attain a generational ideological objective (ObamaCare); and they are about to step back into power a mere eight years later. Stunning when you think about it.
In my opinion few Americans have any idea just how bad these next two years are going to be. It’s not our fault.
The majority of Americans are normal people who work earnestly to take care of their families and watch over the future for their children and grandchildren. Most Americans don’t spend every moment of their day scheming, conniving, and developing plans to dismantle the lives of your freedom loving community and rebuild it as a collective society.
For these Democrat-Marxists who are about to take power that’s all they do. Every moment of their existence they spend thinking about how to gain power and dominate, 24/7/365 ; it really is all they do.
This is their utopian model:
How can the House raise taxes without passing legislation through Congress? They will get nothing done.
We passed the tax cut with 50% of the votes. They can do a TON of stuff with a majority in the house.
They can pass legislation all they want, we have the Senate & The Presidency, nothing will be signed into law that is not part of the MAGA agenda. The only power the House has is endless investigations that will energize their base but turn off independents.
Just like the Repub. screaming when Obama was Pres. that we are repealing Obamacare.
Yes, I might have more faith if dozens of our so-called “leaders” had stood up and spoken like Lindsay, not that I like him. But he was the only one to do so and that is disappointing.
Correction, the President can count on support from fewer than 30-40 of Republicans, depending on the issue and criticality to re-election to public trough for senators involved. The only, for sure thing, President Trump has his veto power. As for support from more than 40 senators, its a coin flip.
The US may be potentially be on the verge of replaying 2008-2016, complete with a premeditated Market Failure and allot more leftist violence, if the Republicans in the Senate do not rally behind the president.
Maybe, however, McConnell!
I do not like, trust, support this man. He has never and does not care about the folks. If otherwise the last two years would have been considerably different.
Then there is Gramham!
And we are left betting our lives on these kinds of people! Yikes!!
God willing not a damn thing.
Quite simply, the Dimms cannot. It is all bluster. But Dimm’s false claims will be amplified to deafening levels by the eneMedia. The lies the eneMedia will spread will be legendary in the worst way.
Republicans in the Senate are more than likely **not** going to vote to raise the taxes that they just voted to cut.
However I can’t be so sure about any unchecked, profligate spending bills passed to them by the House. If the bribes are high enough – and they will be significant – many RINOs will willfully ignore all responsibility to their constituents and the budget.
Republicans have never held spending in check as long as I have been of voting age.
So like POTUS says, we’ll see what happens.
They can waste time and distract and prevent Trump from enacting a positive agenda. The response should be to “run over” their distraction.
Imagine what could have been done if Trump had the support of Congress …
Wasted opportunities are the Democrats real goals.
c’mon, we should not be so scared of a bunch of corrupt leftists. They have a slim majority in one branch of the federal government. Just wait, they will screw up and expose themselves. They have an arrogant mentality that people cannot see through their corrupt lies. I have more confidence in people here, regardless of whether they are new to the country or have been here for a while.
You should be afraid.
The people of this country, as just demonstrated by the latest election, did not heed the warnings or the recent successes of Trump both foreign and domestically. All politics is local and they voted “local” ignoring the metastasizing cancer of socialism that threatens us.
If you look at history, the only time “we” seem to be able to draw together on a national front, is when our country is attacked from outside. But this is an internal attack and like cancer, no one is aware of the damage until it is too late. And I fear it is already too late. Not that the Left will win, but because it will lead to a catastrophic confrontation that leaves everyone destroyed. And even in that situation, the Left will claim victory for they will have destroyed America.
Sorry, but unlike you, I do not have faith in people. Only my God and Savior, Jesus Christ.
@ philosophyfictionblog… Re “How can the House raise taxes without passing legislation through Congress? They will get nothing done.”
That depends on one’s concept of success. Unfortunately, the Democrats’ control of the House gives them a major advantage in their efforts to keep President Trump from fulfilling his promises to the voters who elected him. In other words, the Democrats may not get anything done; but, sadly, Trump and the Republicans probably will not get much done either.
Even if obstructing Trump is all they accomplish, that will be a major success for them; because, along with that automatically comes the opportunity to use the media to convince Trump’s base that the lack of accomplishment is all Trump’s fault. As a result, the slim individual majorities across the country that gave Trump enough wins to get that impressive winning number of Electoral Votes may not materialize if enough voters are convinced to not turn out in 2020.
My apologies, I’m usually a lot more positive than that sounds; but, that’s the way I see it…
The rest of the world is moving to the right. The democrats will self destruct.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That is a good point! Eastern Europe is strongly right, and the EU – it’s only a matter of time, that the native people left are going to revolt. Angela Merkel doesn’t look happy does she? Macron, Justin low-T, if they were riding on the top of the world, they wouldn’t appear so constipated.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Merkel’s party losing ever more power—Macron’s parliament moved to the right. In the UK they are fighting—Italy, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, Croatia, Romania, etc……..
I will not rest. I talk to everybody that will listen—even when they sometimes do not want to. 😎 My son will never be an SJW, I can guarantee that!
Even at work, where I should not talk politics—the Lefties sure do not let such rules stop them. I will not be silent—I will not allow them to redefine the language or rewrite history—I will not back down.
God Bless you JW! Carry on!
That would matter if Eastern Europe had at least two pennies to rub together. The people are willing but they have not yet recovered from being destroyed economically by the Germans during WWII and the Russians after WWII. Their moral support will be unending but material support will be lagging for the near future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well Poland just joined the ranks of “Developed” countries and others are on the way to healthy growth if they are not messed with. But of course, they face their enemies, the EU and Russia, as well as internal saboteurs just like we do.
If we spent some money on them like we did with The Marshall Plan and on Japan rebuilding efforts after WW2, they would be doing just fine. But of course, TPTB did not want to listen to Gen. Patton or Gen. MacArthur and take out the real threats to post-war peace while we could.
Rats. Rats everywhere. Globalist rats.
Even Jeremy Corbin has admitted that it’s too late to stop the UK from”Brexit”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we need to raise taxes.
A Federal sanctuary city tax of 20% of income on all residents would be an excellent start.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ha. How about raising the federal income tax on all Americans to 90%. Boom! Even Libs would have a cow if their pay checks fell so low they could not afford anything. Might finally unite the electorate against the government! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Half the country doesn’t pay Federal Income taxes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True…but its still withheld. Think folks are gonna wait ‘till Feb to get their $ back? How do they pay their mortgage? Pay for gas to go to work? Companies flee. Banks fold. HELL! And out of the ashes arises our Declaration of Independence and Constitution. Perhaps these socialists need to get exactly what they want. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should send this article to Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows and see if they can spearhead something very quickly – clearly Ryan or McCarthy wouldn’t, not unless the spotlight were put on them specially.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Heads we win, tails you lose.
– Democrats Elections Declaration
Even when Republicans win, they lose. The question is whether it ius deliberate or not. I think it id. Nobody can be that ineffectual unless on purpose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Triple Taxes on….
Football Players
Movie Stars
Reporters
International Corporations
TV Pundits
Government Employees
Just a start.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ummm, did I miss “politicians” and “lawyers” in there somewhere?
Oh, and don’t forget Wall Street!!
No, there was no “success” in the midterms for Democrats. There was only fraud.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen to that! I believe with all my heart that half the elections in this Country were won by the Dems cheating! I think rigging the elections is one of their Saul Alinsky tactics to make people believe that most people want this socialist bullshit. Slow boiling frog method.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed. The cheating was on a massive scale and they are already planning 2020 as they know what they can get away with.
Agreed. I believe that some fraud happened quietly, behind the scenes, while other fraud is currently being perpetrated in FL and AZ.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I am starting to think they didn’t win a damn thing they just cheat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK OK, they “successfully defrauded” the election process in several states.
Does that work better?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t if it works better but more accurate than you know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why the tax cuts are only temporary. UniParty was in the saddle the whole time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo and why Paul Ryan looked like a shit eating possum while playing the part…Oh Mr. President I’ve finally fulfilled my dream in politics, tax cuts, so I can leave a happy man….yeah right bullshitter. He can’t get out fast enough for me!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The word that has always come to mind when I see Pipsqueak Ryan: Greasy. Yuck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is President
Sessions is not AG
Crooked Hillary is still not President
Paul Ryan is not Speaker (soon)
McCain is gone (poof!!)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Cicilline has a JD and he immediately went into politics. He has no business or economics education or experience. Just like Barry. He needs to sit down and let the pros handle the economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
all he can do is recite the talking points. it was made obvious when Maria asked him a real question. the putz deserved it for not doing his homework. next he should go on Tucker and be totally destroyed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have no interest in seeing him shout his dumbass talking points over top of Tucker or anyone. I’d rather he take a long walk in the fog on a short pier.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tucker is good at getting them to reveal themselves for the fools that they are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the last 5 years, my professional science conferences (physics, astronomy, space exploration) have VERY rapidly turned into left-wing seminars on gender, harrassment, and proper thinking.
You have to specify your preferred gender pronoun for your badge. Purple-haired nuts stand up in scheduled sessions and harange PH.D scientists about microaggression. And the scientists listen and absorb … its totally outside their realm and they just defer to authority, especially funding authority.
Mobs of little SJW’s running around the hallways, touching base with their Twitter contacts, , sometimes pausing to sob if somehow “triggered”.
Suddenly, professional award winners are 95% female (gotta fix past historical imbalances in the sciences).
Come back to work, and the federally funded research facility I work at has established an “Inclusion Committee” …. apparently, the Equal Opportunity Employment group is about legal compliance … the new group was established by and includes the highest-level managers to address “social engineering” of the workplace culture to be sure “voices are heard”. But what they are actually doing cannot be pinned down.
Both professional societies and employer urge people to participate — “be sure your voice is heard”, it’s always about “voices being heard”, they have a real thing about “voices” — but it so bizarre, I suspect they are doing it only to develop lists of people to eliminate as “problems” later.
The decline is rapid and striking and unopposed … only accelerated during Trump presidency.
LikeLiked by 6 people
OH … plus to even register for the science conference, you are required to sign a statement which basically affirms Democrat boiler-plate about gender, race, etc.
Then there are the huge posters at the conference detailing what is and what isn’t acceptable behavior as far as harrassment and belifes about gender.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Liking” because I’ve seen this everywhere. Not liking it at all, but the mental delusion has taken hold and silencing those who don’t play along with their game means for those who aren’t silent or won’t hold their tongue loss of jobs, social status, not just for them but family members. Look how the left is now championing, through the porn lawyer, a person who called Tucker Carlson’s daughter a whore and c. No public, news media outcry against this outrage because, well, Carlson must go of course.
Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve seen much the same at medical education conferences, the infiltration of leftism is unmistakable and obviously disheartening. This isn’t a new phenomenon, rather has been sneaking up over the last 10-20 years if not longer. The reasons for it are multiple, certainly the corruption of academia is a strong element, and the “high tech” defection has had a major effect. It’s no wonder the US hasn’t lost its edge totally, but at the rate we’re going all advantage will be history in another decade.
I wish I had a clearer concept of a remedy for this decompensation. The fraud-saturated election system is obviously a great impediment to finding solutions. It seems to me that unless the fraud is stopped now, certainly well before the next major elections, there will be no way to redeem our country from complete and total ruin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A med school dean told me 20 yrs ago not only of being compelled to take a certain percentage of minorities but to graduate that percentage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Therein lies the problem, whereby arbitrary rules overrule sound judgement. It’s all to easy to scream “discrimination”, we hear it all the time from Democrats when they’re called on the carpet for misconduct. Question is whether we stand up and say we’re not buying it. When we start doing that and stick to our words, the situation will improve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“especially funding authority.”
This permeates America’s neo-fascist model of government control – research funding, corporate regulations, availability of capital.
Most troubling is what we see of growing mergers of regional healthcare providers/hospitals – deeply rooted and corrupted by federal regulations, research funding and reimburse as medicare/medcaid payer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I use a merged healthcare doctor. He works for the federal government and he hates his job now.
I see it on my end, too. Pharma, biotech. So sad. Scientific conferences used to be about science. We respected one another, no matter your personal preferences, beliefs or lifestyle, and simply debated our results. Now, you must conform to the groupthink or you’re out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
.@POTUS: “We will never give up. We will never give in. We will never back down. And we will never stop fighting for this land that we love.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Simultaneously, the House committees (Oversight, Judiciary, Intel, Finance) will begin immediate investigations of the Trump administration, writ large, and -using those investigations- secure the pathway to the 2020 election cycle.—- Then the question is what do we do? Roll over and give up or fight?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course not. We (at least I) will never give up.
However until someone busts the Big Leftwing Tech’s social media censorship programs or creates good stable, conservative message platforms that compete with Facebook and Twaddle, the truth is going to be squelched and not get out to the masses.
I’d say that needs to be resolved NOW, before the 2020 primaries begin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good for Maria for holding this creep’s feet to the fire! He said that they–the Dems–want to limit tax cuts to those that “deserve it”. Again, clearly stating their preferred approach that they pick winners and losers. Maria’s eyes when the lying Cicilline states that there was no abuse of FISA court is worth watching this video to the end.
I said to one of the Dems I spoke with while canvassing that he might not like what he gets. This is a perfect example. Thank God we have two bulwarks of R Senate and courageous POTUS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maria is worth 100X and more of the narcissist Acosta, btw!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ciciliine is the homosexual son of Mafia lawyer and ‘made man’, John Cicililine, lawyer to Raymond Patriarca and other nefarious MOBsters. His brother, John Jr., served time for bilking his law clients out of fees and ratting them out to other dealers.
Little Chechi Bean, as he’s known, was mayor of Providence, RI, after the MOB used the corrupt FBI to remove his predecessor, Vincent A. ‘Buddy’ Cianci, on trumped up charges.
Buddy served federal time for essentially, being the mayor.
Cicilline is rotten to the core, a Marxist deviant who say and do anything to gain power and other peoples’ money.
Providence was a sewer of corruption when he was mayor. He’s not well liked in RI, yet he keeps getting himself reelected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
RI is owned and operated by the mafia…tha’s all I have to say and I am not joking/.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed you are not joking. Mafia boss, Raymond Patriarca, died thirty four years ago, but his legacy thrives in and runs Rhode Island.
Raymond was second generation Mafia in RI. Born in Worcester, MA, he chose to settle in RI ‘because it’s easier to corrupt a small state.’
He didn’t say it’s easier to run a corrupt gang in a small state, he said it’s easier to corrupt a small state.
He wasn’t joking.
Raymond was second generaton RI MOB, but he and his ‘associates’ made good money, gave their kids and grandchildren a good education, and today, third, fourth and fifth generation MOBsters run Rhode Island. They’re in the legislature, the administrative and executive branches of RI government and in positions of prominence in RI businesses.
“The MOBsters put on coats and ties and went up Smith Hill to the State House”, as goes the common saying.
That creep of a larcenous governor, Gino, is as crooked as they come.
Google ‘Zecchino Estate Grifters’ to learn how the RI MOB business/judicial community stole millions from my family to enrich itself.
Our story is newsworthy because we’re not unique, our family being one of many so reduced by corrupt RI judges, law-yuhs, and so-called ‘businessmen.’
The leader of the big toy company is reputed to be a pedophile? Doesn’t that tell us plenty? His brother croaked from AIDS years ago.
We thank God every day we got out when we did and made it to Florida.
You are spot on in all that you say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re like ISIS. Seeking total destruction of a civilization and subjugation of any survivors. They’ve raised the black flag. A black flag means no quarter given or asked. It’s a fight to the death, winner take all.
So be it. When this goes hot they’ll get no quarter. And the leaders will pay the price for starting it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very well said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who will make them pay?
The linguini-spined, corrupt-to-the-core (except for a dozen or so) Republicans?
The only way they’ll “pay” is if we consider ourselves the same as the peasants in 1793 France and take similar actions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who will make them pay?
From what I gather, devotees of Eugene Stoner.
LikeLike
All you need to know is that representative drinks other men’s semen. Perverts are not historically known for creating sensible tax policy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s the son of made man and Mafia lawyer John Cicilline. His brother is a disbarred lawyer who served fed time.
Garbage all the way around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 2020 election is going to be monumental. 20 Republicans and 11 Democrats whose seats will be up for election, and two seats to be determined in the 2018 elections will be up for grabs. Pubs will have twice as many Sen. seats to defend. All house seats will be up for reelection. We better get busy now protecting these seats and putting in safeguards to eliminate voter fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems always go too far and piss off a significant portion of the electorate (e.g., the Kavanaugh fiasco). When they try to intimidate a conservative or pick on Trump or Republicans, most Americans will rally behind Trump/Repubs.
We must all continue to fight and call out these corrupt scumbags, support Trump, and keep after the GOP in Congress to support our agenda.
Now is a great time to expose the massive voter fraud by the Dems in many States, not just Florida and DEMAND greater controls over registration, voting, and tabulating/reporting results.
Trump needs to be bold, not listen to the Dems rants/threats, and secure the border, enforce our laws, and appoint an AG and others that are ruthless. He and the GOP needs to release the documents to the public that will show the crimes committed by the DOJ/FBI. Trump should actually egg the dirty Dems to impeach him. That will just garner him more support.
If we don’t do this, we lose the country. I know most patriots would rather go down fighting. We are more courageous than the mob and we just need to keep punching them in the nose, so to speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s worth repeating just how much Republicans did NOT want to maintain a majority. The Republican led Congress has been very cagey with the President since he took office. While they did manage to pass a watered down version of the President’s tax cuts (their primary achievement), they failed to provide funding for the wall, didn’t allow the President a single recess appointment, drug their feet on congressional investigations, and catastrophically failed to repeal Obamacare (likely the biggest impact on the midterms). Then, as if that wasn’t already enough, you have 43 Republicans that decide to retire during the President’s first midterm election. Given these circumstances it’s amazing we didn’t lose 100 seats and both chambers of Congress!
Yes, in the end the enemy took the house; but in all reality, the one they’re replacing didn’t act much like a friend. #FightOn 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 5 people
Uni-party. Both moving in the same direction one just a little faster than the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good post IllinoisWarrior. Thank you.
Weren’t the Illinois a native American tribe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Boots! Yes, they were – specifically a collection of 12-13 individual tribes that collectively became the Illinois Confederation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illinois_Confederation
Rush had a theory that the “Blue Wave” polls and incessant articles about it spooked a bunch of Republicans into retiring.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice Theory but I think there is far more to it than that. When in the history of our nation did so many politicians suddenly decide to retire promising not to run again? They were from both parties. Perhaps the President had something to do with it. MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Things aren’t always what they seem to be. Remember that the obstructionist Harry Reid was chairing a Senate with a democrat majority before President Trump took office. The Republicans couldn’t get a purchase request through for toothpicks.
When the President took office he had a majority in the Senate but not truly a majority because Flake and Murkowsky were either ambivalent or deliberately uncooperative and he had to take what he could get.
In spite of all the uni-party obstruction the President was able to get a lot done on a lesser scale and also change the world by example and through some tough unrelenting demands he made to foreign governments. His accomplishment list is quite lengthy and continues to grow and once he has the obstructionists out of the way he will be able to do far more than he has to date. I believe he is more than up to the task.
What he accomplished to date is remarkable considering the opposition he faced from so many different places and the attacks on him and his family. He is a great man and could be considered to be the greatest President in our history.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are absolutely right and you highlight another reason why we didn’t fair too well in the midterms. President Trump has a substantial number of accomplishments, but President Trump was not on the ballot – the Republican congress was.
If you think about where we did well in the midterms (MO, ND, IN, etc.) it was specifically where the President took his message to persuade voters that he was really, in effect, on the ballot. Most Americans love President Trump. GOPe congress? Not so much…
The President wanted to win the Senate so he gave the democrats the illusion that the house was the most important thing to win and that bait was swallowed hook, line and sinker.
The people he did the campaign rallies for were all shooting for a Senate chair or a governors spot. He got every single one of them but one. I think it was Nevada that went rogue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. Repubs get elected by saying they oppose Democrats, but they alwsys find an excuse for why the dont oppose Democrats. Democrats on the other hand pass Socialist legislation whenever they get power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Know the enemy. There is no reasoning with these creeps, they simply must be defeated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, as others have stated the democrat/marxist can hassle the administration, that’s about it sport. The damaging part, the the MSM will magnify anything that they put forward, no matter how harebrained it may be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I have to wonder if this nation is really worth fighting for any more. I really don’t care to share this nation with people who would vote for a Kyrsten Sinema over Martha McSally. People who would have our borders wide open for all to enter. People who will strip away our 2nd amendment right.
They fight 24/7, but we don’t.
It’s us and our President against the horde and I don’t know if there are enough of us. We don’t even have the backing of our own political party. Now I have to sit and take it from them and only hope the next election turns out differently in our favor. Seems to be all we can do, go from election to election while they are constantly having their way.
I guess my frustration stems from having hoped there would be a substantial “red wave” in the past elections. That would be proof to those we oppose that their ideology has been rejected. Sadly, that didn’t happen. They are now even more emboldened, to the point they are openly cheating in elections. I’ve been trying to fight the good fight but must ask myself, what in the hell are we fighting for? A split nation with an ideological gap that will never be bridged, that’s what.
LikeLiked by 3 people
evil never sleeps
Also, they are energized by the fact we have stuff they want, such as self-respect. They won’t be satisfied until all are as miserable as they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never give up. President Trump never gives up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know the President doesn’t. I know we don’t. But they never give up either. The rest of the GOP does give up which puts us at a disadvantage.
This cheating just has me fit to be tied. I know they do it, we all know they do it. It’s wide spread and rampant. No one ever goes to jail for it even when caught red handed is the worst part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
31 documented cases of voter fraud in Detroit in 2016, never prosecuted.
Thanks, Bill Schuette.
I wonder if he wishes he would have prosecuted them now.
Some of the numbers here were a bit “off” as well.
Mike Bishop (R) race called, flipped by morning.
Scary who won that seat…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be encouraged and remember it is always the darkest before the dawn.
There are far more of us than than you might think. The shock that will come when the FISA is released with no redactions will silence a lot of their nonsense and some of them will have to continue their rebellion from Gitmo. Justice will come.
The Lord isn’t done with this nation yet. I believe he has future plans of a return to greatness that he will use President Trump to bring about. There are millions praying and God always answers the prayers of his people.
I have a feeling that the red wave did come and voter fraud temporarily circumvented it. President Trump stated that he will not allow the democrats to steal the Senate. He also said he knew the corrupt attorney, Elias, was there and that the was sending far better attorneys to deal with the voter FRAUD.
If my information is correct investigation are going on in FL, GA, TX and CA. I also believe that the federal investigators the president is sending or has sent will get the job one right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
>I have a feeling that the red wave did come and voter fraud temporarily circumvented it<
So do I which is really disheartening. I think it happens in every state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t worry. It will get fixed. The President has clearly stated that he won’t allow the democrats to steal the Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about AZ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Especially Arizona. Thank you. That is the doorway at our Southern border that needs protected perhaps more than any other. I think the heaviest drug trafficking comes and goes through there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are the FISA warrants really going to get release? Would anyone know if they did? Who would report them?
LikeLike
Get some rest, take a break. Look to the Lord and keep your faith in Him. Once your morale is better then you jump back in the fight 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Peter we sometimes look at the waves and panic. As long as we keep our focus on the Lord we will not sink. Isaiah 26:3 KJV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Elijah after Mt Carmel – he despaired and wanted to die. Did the LORD rebuke him? No. He told him to flee to the wilderness. He told Elijah to rest. He had the ravens bring food to feed him. Months he spent recovering. Spiritual warfare is real and we have to rest after a fight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of God’s people have been resting far too long and need to get into the war. I do agree that we need rest from time to time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1000’s did not bend knee to Baal – but exactly where they were is a separate question…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tazio is right on.
Here comes the democrats to the House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The cartoon above – Ben & Jerry’s swine, ice-cream flavor “Resist”.
Ugh. Time to get independent local grocery stores in your neighborhood to stop stocking that stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it rather humorous that the democrats have nothing but empty threats to offer. Seems the Republicans are in the driver’s seat. It reminds me of how Harry Reid ignored legislation that the Republican House sent to him and shelved it when the Democrats ruled the Senate. He was Obama’s boy all the way. Talk about obstruction on steroids; Harry Reid personified that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hated Reid but he had two things Repubs dont have…a spine and media to fool enough people to get reelected. The midterms just proved how powerful the media is.
The media is in a heap of trouble because they insist on messing with the lion in the oval office and are clueless about what they’re up against. They, along with the democrats and rinos all have TSD.
LikeLike
Trump needs to immediately call in the democrat leadership under auspices of wanting to work with them. He then must show them every single thing he has and tell them and tell them one class move and it starts coming out. It has to be so bad that if they come out and start complaining, he drops a morsel and says this is just the start if you want more. He. Must. Act. Immediately. No more “witch hunt” texts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“….tell them one false move…..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President doesn’t have to bow down to that den of snakes.
He is a man’s man and they are the ones who better be looking out for his next move. Compared to President Trump the democrats are like a lot of little mice running here and there totally unaware that the Lion lying quietly and watching them will pounce when they least expect it and have them all for lunch. Gives my heart joy just thinking of it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to all idiots who voted for demoncraps. Rip what you sow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Lord….not a pretty picture you paint there, Sundance. All I can conclude from this moment of despair is that America is becoming one large and unending ‘cluster f***’. Let’s hope there really are ‘white hats’ you once spoke about who are poised and ready to clean up this deadly mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deviant David Cicilline is the son of a Mafia made-man and MOB lawyer, John Cicilline.
David’s brother John is a disbarred lawyer who served federal time for stealing from and ratting out his drug clients.
David is known as ‘Chechi Bean’ in Rhode Island, where is not well liked yet somehow always keeps getting himself reelected.
He was mayor of Providence, which became more of a sewer of corruption than ever on his watch.
He’s a far, far leftist who will say and do anything to inflict the commie homosexual criminal agenda down our throats.
He is treacherous, as are all commies. Moreso, as are all homosexual activists who hate heteros and women. Nasty, nasty goods.
Having lived in RI all my life until escaping to Florida in 1994, I know whereof I speak.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so not worried. President Trump will crush them in 2020. In the meantime there is plenty he can do administratively.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DT2020 in a fair and free election maybe. But the USA had its last free election in 2016 and only then because the Left underestimated Trump and the middle class. They wont make the same mistake again. As a matter of fact, THEY DIDNT in 2018!
LikeLike
Teagreed. Schumer is already bragging Republicans will be handed big loses in 2020 which means they are planning huge voter fraud
LikeLike
If the Dems want to show off their socialist agenda I say they go for it. They need to stop this charade every election cycle of being “moderates”. Nothing centrist at all with today’s Democratic Party. They’re leftist socialist at best and Marxist communists at worst.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats don’t want to seize control of America, the democrats want to destroy America
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right. First, drug, surveil, enslave, and liquidate the citizens. Next, destroy everything.
The Left is hate. Revenge is its pastime. Genocide is its legacy.
LikeLike
Sundance, since the election, this site has been heartbreaking defeat and gloom. Ok, I believe you, we are screwed and Pres Trump is going to be destroyed. It’s so heartbreaking and soul sucking that it makes us want to avoid during the holidays.
Yet, is God and faith no longer a factor?
Since the election, I’ve been leaning on my friends who have stronger walls of faith.
President Trump is surrounded. We are about to be attacked in every side.Ok yes we get it.
Sounds horrible and yet those of us who live in blue states,like new york, get punched every day.
We’ve been mocked at our work places, laughed at social gatherings and our children have been pushed on subways and cement walls just for wearing anything maga.
Welcome to our daily world.
We don’t expect anything but attack.The only thing that will stop us, is Present Trump giving up.
LikeLike
Keep the faith.
So much BS from CTH posters these days. The dumbomarxists will not be able to raise taxes or do more than raise a hell that will doom their majority in 2020. POTUS trump rules.
What the hell
He claimed responsibility if the democrats lowering prescription costs
The interview was painful
Taxes cannot be raised without the Republican controlled Senate going along, and then the demorats would have to have a veto proof House. They have no real power other than to show their true insaniac nature for the next two years. As a side note, the true enemies of America are the idiotic and pathetic morons who voted to once again put these clueless clowns in charge of their fellow Americans. It’s beyond disgusting, and the time to confront our fellow Americans is now. We’ve had ENOUGH!
Yes! Yes! There’s BIG ears in the Iowa corn.
Malcolm X on the Democrats in this Country
There is no doubt that the Democrat House will impeach the President even if they know they can’t get the Senate to vote on conviction of the articles. They will do this just for the advantage of running against an impeached President in 2020. They will use the phrase “Impeached incumbent” every chance they get.
Many peolosibis stating she doesn’t need an indictment to impeach Pres. Trump. I gave massive stomach pains after reading it
https://www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/575560/
