Peter Navarro Warns Wall Street Globalists: “Stand Down” Or Else…

The words from Peter Navarro will come as no surprise to any CTH reader who is fully engaged and reviewing the multi-trillion stakes, within the Globalist (Wall St.) -vs- Nationalist (Main Street) confrontation.
For several decades Wall Street, through lobbying arms such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Tom Donohue), has structurally opposed Main Street economic policy in order to inflate profits and hold power – “The Big Club”. This manipulative intent is really the epicenter of the corruption within the DC swamp.
U.S. National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro discusses how Wall Street bankers and hedge-fund managers are attempting to influence U.S.-China trade talks. He speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.
Originally outlined a year ago. At the heart of the professional/political opposition the issue is money; there are trillions at stake.
President Trump’s MAGAnomic trade and foreign policy agenda is jaw-dropping in scale, scope and consequence. There are multiple simultaneous aspects to each policy objective; however, many have been visible for a long time – some even before the election victory in November ’16.
If we get too far in the weeds the larger picture is lost. CTH objective is to continue pointing focus toward the larger horizon, and then at specific inflection points to dive into the topic and explain how each moment is connected to the larger strategy.
If you understand the basic elements behind the new dimension in American economics, you already understand how three decades of DC legislative and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street and not Main Street. The intentional shift in fiscal policy is what created the distance between two entirely divergent economic engines.
REMEMBER […] there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) surpassed the value of the first economy (Main Street).
Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously. The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team; and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were -generally speaking- beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global”. Global financial interests, multinational investment interests -and corporations therein- became the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes were considered.
There is a natural disconnect. (more)
As an outcome of national financial policy blending commercial banking with institutional investment banking something happened on Wall Street that few understand. If we take the time to understand what happened we can understand why the Stock Market grew and what risks exist today as the monetary policy is reversed to benefit Main Street.
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have already begun assembling and delivering a new banking system.
Instead of attempting to put Glass-Stegal regulations back into massive banking systems, the Trump administration is creating a parallel financial system of less-regulated small commercial banks, credit unions and traditional lenders who can operate to the benefit of Main Street without the burdensome regulation of the mega-banks and multinationals. This really is one of the more brilliant solutions to work around a uniquely American economic problem.
♦ When U.S. banks were allowed to merge their investment divisions with their commercial banking operations (the removal of Glass Stegal) something changed on Wall Street.
Companies who are evaluated based on their financial results, profits and losses, remained in their traditional role as traded stocks on the U.S. Stock Market and were evaluated accordingly. However, over time investment instruments -which are secondary to actual company results- created a sub-set within Wall Street that detached from actual bottom line company results.
The resulting secondary financial market system was essentially ‘investment markets’. Both ordinary company stocks and the investment market stocks operate on the same stock exchanges. But the underlying valuation is tied to entirely different metrics.
Financial products were developed (as investment instruments) that are essentially wagers or bets on the outcomes of actual companies traded on Wall Street. Those bets/wagers form the hedge markets and are [essentially] people trading on expectations of performance. The “derivatives market” is the ‘betting system’.
♦Ford Motor Company (only chosen as a commonly known entity) has a stock valuation based on their actual company performance in the market of manufacturing and consumer purchasing of their product. However, there can be thousands of financial instruments wagering on the actual outcome of their performance.
There are two initial bets on these outcomes that form the basis for Hedge-fund activity. Bet ‘A’ that Ford hits a profit number, or bet ‘B’ that they don’t. There are financial instruments created to place each wager. [The wagers form the derivatives] But it doesn’t stop there.
Additionally, more financial products are created that bet on the outcomes of the A/B bets. A secondary financial product might find two sides betting on both A outcome and B outcome.
Party C bets the “A” bet is accurate, and party D bets against the A bet. Party E bets the “B” bet is accurate, and party F bets against the B. If it stopped there we would only have six total participants. But it doesn’t stop there, it goes on and on and on…
The outcome of the bets forms the basis for the tenuous investment markets. The important part to understand is that the investment funds are not necessarily attached to the original company stock, they are now attached to the outcome of bet(s). Hence an inherent disconnect is created.
Subsequently, if the actual stock doesn’t meet it’s expected P-n-L outcome (if the company actually doesn’t do well), and if the financial investment was betting against the outcome, the value of the investment actually goes up. The company performance and the investment bets on the outcome of that performance are two entirely different aspects of the stock market. [Hence two metrics.]
♦Understanding the disconnect between an actual company on the stock market, and the bets for and against that company stock, helps to understand what can happen when fiscal policy is geared toward the underlying company (Main Street MAGAnomics), and not toward the bets therein (Investment Class).
The U.S. stock markets’ overall value can increase with Main Street policy, and yet the investment class can simultaneously decrease in value even though the company(ies) in the stock market is/are doing better. This detachment is critical to understand because the ‘real economy’ is based on the company, the ‘paper economy’ is based on the financial investment instruments betting on the company.
Trillions can be lost in investment instruments, and yet the overall stock market -as valued by company operations/profits- can increase.
Conversely, there are now classes of companies on the U.S. stock exchange that never make a dime in profit, yet the value of the company increases. This dynamic is possible because the financial investment bets are not connected to the bottom line profit. (Examples include Tesla Motors, Amazon and a host of internet stocks like Facebook and Twitter.) It is this investment group of companies that stands to lose the most if/when the underlying system of betting on them stops or slows.
Specifically due to most recent U.S. fiscal policy, modern multinational banks, including all of the investment products therein, are more closely attached to this investment system on Wall Street. It stands to reason they are at greater risk of financial losses overall with a shift in fiscal policy.
That financial and economic risk is the basic reason behind Trump and Mnuchin putting a protective, secondary and parallel, banking system in place for Main Street.
Big multinational banks can suffer big losses from their investments, and yet the Main Street economy can continue growing, and have access to capital, uninterrupted.
Bottom Line: U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary benefactors.
Meanwhile U.S. investment assets (multinational investment portfolios) that are disconnected from the actual results of those benefiting U.S. companies, and as a consequence also disconnected from the U.S. economic expansion, can simultaneously drop in value even though the U.S. economy is thriving.
The warning I heard was stop or else you will undermine whatever deal is struck. I didn’t hear of any penalty other than shame, and to a Wall Streeter, shame is merely a one-syllable utterance without known meaning.
Same as with democrats.
I took this differently. When I saw this last night, I was pretty sure Navarro meant traitors who interfere will shoot themselves in the foot because their deals will be shut down.
That’s just me, though.
China’s stock market as well as their Economy is suffering Bigly right now. On January 1, 2019, the tariffs on the $250 billion dollars increases from 10% to 25%. That will be even more devastating to China 🇨🇳. They keep on seeing their GDP shrinking while we are well on our way to an annual GDP of 3%+ for the first time since 2004. More and more Americans are going to see our country was sold out and that our President is right.
They also realize that our President won’t hesitate to put tariffs on the remaining $267 billion dollars. That will effect Apple and their IPhones. It will cause them to build even more in our country. Once they come back, they aren’t leaving.
The World Economy is also shrinking! That is a natural cause to an America First Economic Agenda. There is nothing they can do to stop it! Peter Navarro is telling them to plan accordingly because their dreams have been turned into their worst nightmare!
Northeast Securities Senior VP John Layfield – stock market investor – on Fox Biz disagrees with you flep. Have a listen here at 4:19, where Layfield claims that China’s exports and GDP have been up for the past 5 months (true), and China is not yet feeling the effects of the tariffs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y40mfQ8ygpQ
Long-term Big Picture says you will be correct, though. imo
The world economy doesn’t HAVE to shrink – that’s the other message that they need to get!
That’s the best outline of the Wallstreet scheme I have seen written out… the betting markets etc…. this is what I have been saying for 15-20 years.
The last broker who came seeking investments from me and our family, was posed the question: What is being done about the naked shorting, so blatant that more shares have been shorted than were in circulation of some smaller companies?
He looked like a deer in the headlights and said “you know about that?” to which I replied, and obviously so do you, so how exactly can you push investments in such markets as legitimate?
As an aside: Goldman Sachs has a disclaimer that they may use stocks in your personal accounts to short markets and their traders goals may directly contradict your own trading goals.
Navarro’s speech at the CSIS was a scorcher. I think the release of the AmCham south China report gave impetus to Navarro to come out swinging before the G20. The Chinese CCP press are gloating and promoting it before Chairman Xi and the President meet.
Here is the report:
https://www.amchamchina.org/uploads/media/default/0001/09/7d5a70bf034247cddac45bdc90e89eb77a580652.pdf
Here is an editorial (in English) from the Global Slimes:
:Trump’s policy starts to backfire on American consumers, companies operating in China
By Wang Jiamei Source:Global Times Published: 2018/11/8 23:28:41″
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1126667.shtml
IMHO this is the proverbial “Let them eat cake” moment.
The “elites” are extremely fond of threatening assassination of POTUS. Do they realize what will happen to them and their families if anything happens to President Trump?
No one in the elites greed infested sphere, including all their many advisers, political hacks, surrogates and sycophants understand the real danger they are in.
The hubris of these people is their own peril. I have no sympathy for them. That includes the Clinton/Obama/Bush cabal. I notice we are in Florida again, for another recount. Same old tricks, different day.
These idiots think their puffing-up and strutting around is some form of protection.
There is no where on earth they can hide, where they cannot be found There isn’t a single media personality that will be able to hide behind their pay masters.
We have the real power and they know it. All this B movie drama is a ruse by the elites. We can take away their power any time we choose to. Everyone knows what that means. It’s the unspoken truth.
Pay back is a Mother $!%#%$
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong an attachment for them as does that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
Great breakdown.
The “BigClub” is of the spices vampyroteuthis Infernalis, lit. “Vampire Squid from Hell” sending its tentacles out to any and everything that even looks like freedom or smells like money and won’t be satisfied until it sucks America dry of both..
Navarro video blocked and unavailable.
Mark “Anthony Fremont” Zuckerberg probably sent it to the Cornfield.
I watched it on Bloomberg you tube.
Just click the underlined link that says “Watch on youtube.”
Bloomberg just wants the $$$ from youtube. Give Bloomberg their pennies if you really desire to watch the vid.
Hmm the one in comments? If so, mine worked. ALSO- Sundance, this is outstanding and very appreciated. THANK YOU. This is an excellent example of why I come here so often. I don’t comment much, but I’m sure there are many out here in my shoes that welcome your work and eagerly await more. We just may not comment much!
Again, thanks.
You can watch it on youtube.
Wow Mr. Navarro really let them have both barrels. Even blamed them for the Opiod crisis by saying that the companies, by moving production overseas, left jobless mid-Americans with no hope for the future. Correct IMO
LikeLiked by 7 people
If the shoe fits…
Absolutely! He placed the degradation of social life directly on the globalists shoulders, participants that are far too often overlooked.
Wow….Tennessee voters were led to believe that Marsha Blackburn, the recently elected Senator from the great state, single handed is responsible for the Opiod crisis. Interesting what news comes to the surface once the election is concluded.
I’m all on board with our PDJT and Friends! But not sure how this will affect 401K’s in the short term for possible early retirees. Any further thoughts appreciated! (asking for a friend…) 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Buy low, sell high.
Made in America
I can only tell you what I am looking for…American companies and staying out of global tentacles….however, that is only my situation and interest.
There is a reason why my husband and I pulled out of our companies’ 401Ks back in 2009…
And a reason why my company has all of a sudden pushed for people to get into theirs (delightfully rebranded as a “retirement plan”). A run down of the companies invested in is…enlightening (and a good reason to not plan on retiring with funds from our vaunted “retirement plan”).
If opioids are demonstrably flowing from China, why would we not order cessation upon penalty of loss? Why would we tolerate it in the least?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The question I have is how long before a significant number of entities start investing in America first then have a noticeable impact on Wall Street – or is that already happening?
LikeLiked by 2 people
More dog pics please. Perhaps some grabbing Wall Street’s Balls! 😉
I believe that banking institutions are [even] more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies.
– Thomas Jefferson
I have two great enemies, the Southern Army in front of me and the financial institution in the rear. Of the two, the one in the rear is the greatest enemy.
– Abraham Lincoln
(Although I believe both these quotes to likely be reasonably accurate, I can not personally verify either one a I ain’t that damn old to have been there. I’m not RBG after all)
One of the main reasons the Dem. Party in New York was fervently anti-Lincoln….the New York Banks financed the Southern cotton industry, in conjunction with the Brits. Francis Meagher was successful in recruiting the Irish Brigade for the Union Army (despite fears that freed slaves would compete with the Irish for bottom rung labor jobs) by arguing that a Union victory would harm the hated Brits (New York was them full of Famine refugees who hated Brits more than Satan.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, thank you from the bottom of my heart for this analysis. I could never have done it myself despite a finance background. It is why I first started reading Conservative Treehouse regularly and why I continue to enjoy. All the MSM noise and even (hopefully) the shenanigans going on in Broward County fade away with Trump’s economic deals. God bless America and God bless POTUS Trump.
Won’t make any difference if the Democrats steal the Senate. If they flip the races in AZ and FL, they just need to find a couple of R votes to prevent ratification of any trade deals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney, Sassie, Colins.
“…a couple of R votes…”
Just like last week with one name change, Collins, Murkowski and Romney.
The charts are worth a read; plus a statement in the intro: China has been the recipient of the largest amount of direct foreign investment (hint: that includes our old boys and girls’ club). The rest is enlightening.
https://mronline.org/2018/10/05/a-critical-look-at-chinas-one-belt-one-road-initiative/
China is, more than likely (remember — nobody knows the future!), already a cooked goose…it just hasn’t completely played out yet. All of this bs we see from the big boys and girls is them desperately trying to recoup their losses (greedy bastiges) by keeping their prize investment piggy going. That’s why they are fighting like cornered rats.
And the Chinese? Well, they had their plans (and trusted them!) — but those plans were fundamentally very flawed…and the cracks in the foundation are starting to show.
They could have fixed their corruption and determined a course of domestic improvement/expansion — but fixing the corruption would have a bridge too far; now they are screwed…they just haven’t come to terms with it yet.
We of course get to deal with it — and haven’t come to terms with it yet.
Oh by the way: a few months back China included Libya in the Belt/Road initiative. The entire world is getting on this program…and spending like drunken sailors; drunken sailors with no actual cash, just a credit card.
Thanks to the rest of the world, we’re in for a real treat, oh, in about 10 years — maybe a bit more, maybe a bit less…imhao only of course.
America is either going to pay to prop this schiesse up…or do the heavy lifting with regards to the clean up.
Certain people deserve to be paraded through the streets for what they have done to us…unfortunately, it would be such a large parade that pulling it off would be difficult (because it would likely get out of hand).
I am pretty good to go with burning it all down. Jefferson said so.
China could no more fix their problems than we can fix Broward, Palm Beach and Maricopa counties.
No, we can (if we have the will to do it), fix our problems.
I’d even conjecture that China could also fix their problems — but theirs are more difficult to fix than ours, so less likely to happen.
If we are not careful, we will be in the same predicament shortly — but we do not have to go there…if we choose not to do so.
PS. I will also qualify that the link I gave is a lefty one — I wouldn’t go reading that webazine without a great deal of skepticism. However, I do believe that they have located and reported some of the issues China is really facing.
Peter Navarro is a Nazi in 10, 9, 8, 7…
Peter’s intent is correct of course, but using terms such as unpaid foreign agents to denote those who pursue their own interests just because their interests happen coincide with those of foreign nations is a mistake.
Navarro needs to emphasize and explain that which is beneficial to our nation and to omit references to ‘evil’ trolls living under our own bridges. By all means, explain the very harmful effects of globalism and whose interests are helped and whose interests are harmed, but lay off the Nazi candy that the media loves so dearly.
Anyone labels you a Nazi label them zion.
Here is a link to the Peter Navarro speech in full:
Inserted video has been blocked by corrupt Bloomberg. Below is the actual video.
https://www.csis.org/events/economic-security-national-security-discussion-dr-peter-navarro
“…the Trump administration is creating a parallel financial system of less-regulated small commercial banks, credit unions and traditional lenders who can operate to the benefit of Main Street…”
During the midterm, I received countless pieces of mail about our congressional race, mostly from the Democratic Party of Illinois, but there was one notable exception. The Credit Union Association of Illinois sent out two mailers in support of our Republican congressman, which seemed strange to me at first because that has never happened before. However, it makes perfect sense when juxtaposed with the emerging second financial market the Trump administration is constructing. Clearly credit unions (in Illinois and elsewhere) will be a big beneficiary of this new financial market, and were smart enough to realize President Trump (Republicans) are the ones responsible for it. 😎
It’s always the simplicity of basic business sense. Local money, local banks
The basic business system of barter has never gone out of style with the people. It’s just been perverted by the corrupt elite
The Federal Reserve is trying to send the economy iunto a tailspin. All out war has begun
