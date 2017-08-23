Mitch and The Big Club Opposition – It’s All About The Economics…

There are Trillions of Dollars at Stake. CTH has been highlighting the hidden motivation for years. Opposition is all about the economics folks.
Against President Trump’s promise to renegotiate trade deals, withdraw from TPP and TTIP, walk away from the fraudulent economic scheme within the Paris Climate Treaty, and renegotiate or pull out of NAFTA. Well,… it’s called a strategy session folks:
President Trump uses economic leverage as a national security policy; and to understand who opposes President Trump specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is: global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA being renegotiated; revisiting the economic influences within the import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter. There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. But most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is how the corporation maximizes it’s profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. harvest is abundant, they will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly BS.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Currently, massive multinational corporations control the majority of product inside each nation and therefore control the entire global product market and price.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic. With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the corporations can charge U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can afford the high prices. Of course if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Individual flower growers in Florida go out of business because they didn’t join the global market of flower growers (controlled market) by multinational corporate flower growers in Columbia and South America, who have an umbrella company registered in Mexico allowing virtually unrestricted access to the U.S. market under NAFTA.
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, ore, then sells the finished good back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations). ‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
Dinner with Donohue?
DITCH MITCH
DITCH MITCH
They will MaineCoon! The only way he survives in 2020 is if he does the following:
Tax Reform
Infrastructure
Wall Funding
Healthcare (after 2018 Elections)
Mitch McConnell’s approval rating is at 18% in his OWN state of KY where our President beat HRC 62.5% to 32.7%! Yet he is the big man in D.C. /s. Mitch and our Lion 🦁 know the damn truth and it gives me all the satisfaction in the world 🌎.
MITCH IS DEAD and even his wife, Secretary of Transportation, Elaine Chao knows it!
https://www.axios.com/health-care-effort-hurt-mcconnell-poll-shows-2475479031.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=twsocialshare&utm_campaign=organic
From the article linked:
A new poll by left-leaning Public Policy Polling shows Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is deeply unpopular in Kentucky, and the failed health care effort only made things worse.
Here’s what the poll found:
74 percent of Kentuckians disapprove of McConnell’s job performance, while only 18 percent approve.
44 percent said they’d vote for a generic Democrat over McConnell, with only 37 percent saying they’d re-elect him. 50 percent said they’d vote for Rand Paul, the other senator from Kentucky, over a generic Democrat.
The 17th Amendment to the Constitution is in need of repeal.
Very comforting, Flep, but it’s a long time to 2020. Do you think if enough pro-MAGAs get in after ’18 that a vote for a new MajLdr might happen?
I don’t care what he gets passed, hopefully KY dumps him in 2020. Time to go. Hopefully PT will convince him to retire.
MaineCoon I actually think three of the four items I listed will be accomplished by 2018 Midterm elections. Tax Reform will happen and will be signed into legislation before January 2018. The fact that 3 Democrats have told Crying Chuck that they aren’t going to sign his pledge and obstruct, it allows a margin of 5 Senators we can lose rather than 2. Those Democrat Senators are Heidi Heitkamp on ND, Joe Manchin of WV and Joe Donnelly of IN.
I also think that Infrastructure will be passed prior to the end of June if not earlier in 2018. The fact that Elaine Chao is Mitch’s wife and the Secretary of Transportation will get many reluctant Republicans to get on board. Democrats will cross over in even larger numbers as well.
I believe that the WALL will be under construction by the beginning of 2018. I love that our President put the funding into the military funding appropriation. That isnt going to sit well with Americans that Democrats won’t vote in favor of a lousy $1.5 billion dollars and hold up our much needed military spending.
Healthcare will have to wait until after the Midterm election.
Sorry, I can’t get excited about the prospect of maybe getting rid of the feckless, chinless turtle in another 3 1/2 years, nor can I be cheered by the idea that healthcare repeal is gonna have to wait til after 2018 if it gets done at all. In the meantime, I still have bills to pay, a mortgage, kids to put through college, etc.
I don’t believe Mitch will be on the 2020 ballott, I think he will retire, so at this point he doesn’t care.
You know my brother said the same thing! He doesn’t see Mitch running in 2020 because his ego won’t allow him to lose.
However, I don’t necessarily buy into the equation that he will deny our president any major pieces of legislation because at the end of the day, they will never blame our President and history will destroy him for it. Plus think of everything that would get done from 2020 to 2024.
Just moved to Kentucky and whaddayaknow, I’m feeling the itch to ditch Mitch.
Watch Pence. He’s key to a 25th amendment challenge.
Nonsense.
All in good time Maine.
NAFTA and Mitch McConnell are DEAD! There is absolutely nothing and I mean nothing that the MSM, Uniparty, CoC, Big Club, Globalist can do to stop our President. He has the ability to single handily terminate our country from the agreement. It would only take an EO and a 6 month time line. In the meantime our Killers would have negotiated separate bilateral deals with Canada and Mexico during those 6 months.
China is scared out of their minds! In the last week, their world has been rocked! Moving forward with the 301, individuals and entities sanctioned by Secretary Mnuchin. Our relationship with India blossoming. NAFTA evaporating into thin air. No more selling trinkets through Canada and especially Mexico to override tariffs.
This is WINNING at the highest level!
Hope Mitch enjoyed the free meal because there is nothing Ole Tom Donohue can give to revive NAFTA or Mitch’s political career!
Your optimistic lips to God’s ear!
Just because NAFTA is dead it doesn’t mean trade with Canada and Mexico are dead. It just means that the US will enter into bilateral agreements with our neighbors and address the issue of 3rd party dumping (i.e. China).
So solly prease!
The swamp, it appears, is bigger than whatever dry land we happen to be occupying…
Trump puts money in our pockets, the swamp ends up with way less money and influence. We get stronger politically while they get weaker. AS swamp critters come to the surface, vote em out and get someone in who cares about Americans first.
Bruce money talks and BS walks! Real Americans that have 401Ks, 529 College Funds etc. are basking in the glory of our President and his commitment to jobs, our economy and our well being.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/official-trump-stock-market-rally-greatest-rally-us-history-4000-points-200-days/
From the article linked above:
It’s Official: TRUMP Stock Market Rally Is Greatest Rally in US History – Up 4,000 Points in 200 Days
The DOW closed yesterday at 21,900. Although slightly off the all time high set a few weeks ago of 22,118, the market is still at all time high territory. However, when you compare yesterday’s close to the market’s close 200 working days ago, on November 4th, 2016, the DOW is up 4,000 points.
On November 4th, 2016, just before the election, the DOW stood at 17,888. Now only 200 working days later, the DOW closed at 21,900. The difference between these 200 working days and closings of the DOW is more than 4,000 points (4,012).
The kicker is that this has never happened before in US history. Never in 200 consecutive days of DOW closings has the DOW increased by more than 4,000 points.
I will never forget election night when it showed overnight markets down about 700 pts. and the morose talking heads pointing to the gloom and doom.
In actuality, I think it ended up a hundred points or so at the close on the 9th — and up ever sense.
#winning
So damn true!
Never get tired of the memories that night. As soon as that started tanking I knew Trump won for sure. Knew it was BS too. We saw the markets do the same thing with Brexit.
How conveeeeenient 😐
#DITCH MITCH !!!!!
Some of the comments here last night indicated that McConnell wasn’t popular in KY –
Why hasn’t anyone launched a recall effort against him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kentucky doesn’t have recall ability. http://recalltherogues.org/states/kentucky.html
LOL Now that you have moved there, do you send Mitch a letter every day asking him why he isn’t out front leading the way in support of the President and his America First agenda? What fun!
The Governor needs to get on that right away!
We need to bring back legislation that allows the voters to recall their representatives.
It is beyond ridiculous that they can lie to us and then line their pockets for six years no matter how much we protest. That is not a representative government but a farce.
Can’t recall a slitting U.S Senator. He/she would have to go thru the impeachment process
They have trillions of dollars, big multinational banks, mega corporations, the majority of Congress, the 9th Circuit Court, most of Europe, communists, socialists and other totalitarian leftists, the media, Hollywood, and perpetual NeverTrumpers.
We have President Trump, his powerhouse economic team, and 70+ million American patriots fighting to MAGA.
I like our odds! #WeWillBeVictorious 😀
Sadly, there does not appear to be a quality challenger to Mitch the Bitch.
Perhaps current Gov Matt Bevin will run against him again?
Still 3 years out. With his popularity, someoone in the state legislature should be able to win .
Trump may draft someone.
Yup wsb, agree
Every small business in America should drop membership in the Chamber of Commerce, maybe then other businesses would follow suit. Kick the Chamber out of towns and stop paying dues, supporting their offices and staffs.
Mom and Pop Main Street businesses have scrambled for years to be a member of “The Chamber”. It meant prestige and brought business through the door. Built on the backs of those small businesses in small towns and cities across the country, today’s Chamber has the money and power to drive elections and the last thing they are concerned with today is the wellbeing and prosperity of small businesses and jobs for legal Americans. They don’t care much abt the safety of our communities either, otherwise they wouldn’t push for open borders and amnesty.
President Trump stands for immigration enforcement, making sure legal Americans get jobs and the reduction of business and personal tax. The Chamber of Commerce rejects those policy initiatives so they reject us.
Mitch McConnell has time on his vacation to dine with a top lobbyist and leak stories to the NYT but he doesn’t have time to get the votes in the Senate to pass legislation Americans want. Time to repeal and replace him. And his Chamber buddies.
Do not confuse the US Chamber of Commerce with your local Chamber. They are completely independent of each other. Your local is just that —- but the US CC is nothing but a pocket lining lobby group.l
Small business’ have nothing to do with this COC. The local ones are completely independent. The national COC is nothing but a lobbyist group funded by ??
Who belongs to it and where do they get the billions? Well, read their own website:
It is the policy of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce not to distribute or make public information about our members. To find out if a specific company is a member, you will have to contact the company directly.
There has to be a way to bring down the US CoC. Those foul lefties are really good at this sort of thing. By now they would have some SJW female on staff sobbing into her hanky on national TV about how Tom Cochrane groped her in the mail room while Gloria Allred stands by patting her shoulder soothingly. Or maybe claiming that Tom Cochrane sent dic pics to her, that seems to be popular these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
#DITCH MITCH
The Establishment Republicans have been playing us for nearly 30 years. They waited out Reagan and replaced him with H. W. Bush who, IMHO, governed no differently than Bill Clinton except for the women. That began the march of Globalism, Open Borders and eventual amnesty while the 1% collected and grew rich.
Without Trump entering the race in 2015, many of us (myself included) would never have caught on to their game. Sundance is right. There is only one party in DC –the Uniparty — and it has been in power since 1988. Most of us won’t remember but the Uniparty was just as horrified by Reagan as they are of Trump. The “conservatives” think we won’t remember that. But we do.
Here’s my prediction. The Uniparty Republicans will survive ONLY so long as Trump does. When he leaves office, we leave them. Unless they make an about face and get behind him, we’ll stick with them in 2018 but only to protect DJT. If he runs again in 2020 we’ll support them but only to protect DJT.
Their days are numbered. As soon as he is out of office, however that happens — they get him, he quits or he serves out one to two terms — they are TOAST. I’ll never vote Republican again and I’m betting a lot of my fellows here on the Treehouse feel the exact same way.
The hope would be to begin replacing the UniPartiests with Trump supporting Republicans beginning with Arizona’s Flake.
The politicians are the sales staff. We don’t vote in their masters, their masters buy them off after we put them in power.
The ones to go after are the rich. The ones to destroy are the elites. Worldwide.
We know who they are. What’s the hold-up? Why isn’t George Soros been locked up? Why isn’t he being punished? He is the one that buys influence…..Russia has a warrant for his arrest. Why don’t we?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We vote people into office and they then are pressure-molded by money, lobbyists, other politicians who have sold out, and the realization that the swamp is as big as Lake Superior.
They know if they don’t sell out they will be one-termed, powerless with no GOP money for re-election and no committee assignments. Many well-intentioned (but weak) people fold AFTER they get there. Hard to fight since they make the rules! Get them all out!
I’m beginning to think Russia should be our closet ally
* closest
Mitch & Tom 😉
The CHAMPIONS for the American People!
NOT!!
President Trump? YES!!! A CHAMPION for us regular Joe’s!!
On the menu….Baked in Graft with Braised Bribes for desert. A wonderful Swamp Tea for the beverage.
If Mitch didn’t eat a turtle-sized portion of Kentucky Crow at this dinner, I’m sure the fine people of the bluegrass state will serve him enough to fill his belly and that giant shell over his head sometime in the very near future.
With a little Kentucky Bourbon to wash down that KY crow.
You mean like this?
Former DHS number 2 man Mayorkas currently serves as head of the CoC Cybersecurity Council. He is qualified for this position because as a US Attorney he tried to swap a pardon for a donation to the Clintons, on behalf of a drug trafficking organization. Then as head of USCIS he swapped imvestor visas for…need I say it? From there he moved to DHS. Comforting, no?
It is long past time that the immoral fraud of NAFTA be terminated. What a sellout by the US Government of its own citizens, led by Slick Willie and supported by the GOPe.
Pushed by Clinton but negotiated by Bushie 1
The optics of those two whining and dining together is not good!
McConnell and Donahue were probably moanin’ and bitchin’ about the fate of their beloved NAFTA under DJT, along with cheap illegal immigration labor and Obamacare. I visualize them sitting in a posh dining room working out their next strategy to screw Americans for the benefit of themselves and their minions.
I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking this!
I can tell you this, big warehouse distribution builders are nervous, project lenders are nervous, and institutional owners are nervous….getting harder to do deals, especially along the NAFTA Superhighway – IH 35 north out of Mexico thru Texas and beyond.
Lots gets said about what a tactician mcconnell is. Not really. He is well rehearsed in the dark art of failure theater. We tried, really, really tried. Lyin ryan has to stand for election every other year, so grinding things to a halt is mcconnell’s job. He is quite vunerable to Trump destroying him, he lacks charisma, and every day that passes he looks more and more like the fraud he is. That old piece of crap stooge is terrified. As he should be. D-day is staring him in the face. Talk about leverage. Next month is going to be a doozie. The CoC doesn’t want anyone’s taxes reduced except their own. They feed off taxes. Everything up until now is mere brushback. The real fighting starts now. I wouldn’t bet my money on mcconnell.
“Dark art of failure theater”
What we are dealing with is not fun, but I enjoy the wit and sense of humor. 👏🏻
Do the math. For about $1.8 billion a year big business can buy enough legislators to control the Washington agenda. It’s chump change, considering the size of the economy and what the have at risk.
Our government is bought and paid for by these elites.
Sounds like we need more monopoly busting laws.
No entity should control more than 20% of the consumer market in anything, whether manufactured/grown here or imported.
And expand the price fixing/collusion laws too.
So ditch that Mitch!
It always boils down to one of the 7 deadly sins. This one is greed.
The motivation is always simple,
The deception is what makes it “confusing”, “complicated”, and “hard to understand”.
So a simple chart with the major rip offs should be made available to the world, click if you want more info on the subject matter. That is the only way to get around the smoke and mirrors.
I remember how long it took me to figure out the nuance and participants (worldwide) of the Mortgage Meltdown and derivative scam. It took 14 months of research. From Libor to Washington Mutual, it was a complicated mess that I had to study. Here is just a taste of what research has to be conducted to catch these b@stards.
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/oral-history/financial-crisis/tags/derivatives/
But the one person that made it all crystal clear was Brooksey Born. Bill Clinton got rid of her because she was on to them. But she explains it all. It is still going on….nothing has changed, Dodd/Frank is a joke.
“As head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission [CFTC], Brooksley Born became alarmed by the lack of oversight of the secretive, multitrillion-dollar over-the-counter derivatives market. Her attempts to regulate derivatives ran into fierce resistance from then-Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan, then-Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin and then-Deputy Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who prevailed upon Congress to stop Born and limit future regulation. This is the edited transcript of an interview conducted on Aug. 28, 2009.”
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/warning/interviews/born.html
It is so much work to catch these criminals that people just don’t have the resources to do it and the ones that are supposed to punish them are in on it. It is complicated so it is hard to catch them. The fix, Dodd/Frank is just another hustle. It was never going to work. It was never designed to work for the people. But in order to prove that you would have to read another 50,000 reports and spend months of deduction to figure it out. That is how hard it is to track a criminal in this day and age.
Why is this part of the Big Club? THIS is the vehicle that they launder their money thru. It’s money laundering. That money did not disappear in 2008, it was stolen.
So just to re-cap, say it again:
It always boils down to one of the 7 deadly sins. This one is greed.
The motivation is always simple,
The deception is what makes it “confusing”, “complicated”, and “hard to understand”.
Complexity is deceit. Always. Everything the gubmint has done to take money out of our pockets is intentionally and unnecessarily complex. It is all ,paraphrasing Gruber, ‘Written in tortured ways counting the stupidity of the American voter’
Mitch has not had the country’s best interests in mind for decades. He is a swamp creature whose day is over. He should retire before his value to a lobbying firm is gone.
The truly wealthy don’t worry about income tax…..they worry about capital gains and estate taxes.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The top tax bracket for ordinary income is 39.8% vs 20% for capital gains..Guys like Buffet make most money on capital gains.
Retired people are concerned with capital gains, dividends and interest, too, Social security doesn’t hack the true cost of living. If you’ve been judicious by saving for retirement, you get hammered again for taking the investment risk, be it in savings with the present zero interest rate, stocks which go up and down via manipulation of markets, real estate which hits one with property taxes and changing economies, etc.
Our government used to finance itself on tariffs.
And we used to have a Congress that spent money only authorized by the Constitution.
SUNDANCE when NAFTA falls. What were the old trade agreements like? How long to repatriate American Factories?
When NAFTA falls; the need for massive warehouse/distribution real estate will decline significantly………I am seeing lenders/institutional owners/builders/developers process this reality.
Distribution warehouse is typically a favorite of institutional investors (steady CF, high tenant retention and low maintenance). They buy and own this class of assets with long term perspective. They are beginning to re-think this paradigm because of the emerging politics. The spreads between going-in and residual cap rates for warehouse assets has been widening this past year………..that says that owners think there is a greater risk to holding these assets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
how did mcconnel get so much influence. he’s a very bad speaker and looks like shit plus his politics are garbage.
Mitch to resign and become the mascot for the University of Maryland ! “Fear the Turtle “
At this point, the Big Club has 3 choices, as I see it. 1) Number one we won’t talk about. It’s why we say daily prayers of protection of the President. 2) Crash the economy and blame it on Trump. This could entail moves to suddenly dissolve the petrodollar to every dirty money supply policy trick the Fed has to market-rigging short selling and stock dumping by the Big Banks who are propping the stocks up with money printing. 3) Run some kind of Deep State false flag to get us into WW3. Buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
OK…. I have an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School (PT’s alma mater!)and I have practiced constitutional and immigration law for 20 years. However, I must admit that a lot of this is over my head and I’m gonna have to read Sundance’s explanation about 6 times before I can even begin to get my head around how all this works. Just keepin’ it real…….
Waaaay over my head. Thank you for your honesty! I am thankful for and very appreciative of those who can grasp all of this and, hopefully, have a positive impact in our country.
If you want a summary of why immigration benefits the Deep State and all the politicos, listen to George Webb’s summary today on the Awan operation. Scary for its sophistication as the CIA connects can bring them in to spy on John Doe; ply the craft they learned overseas in trafficking arms, drugs and humans; die without being mourned; and further the interests of their caretakers in both Congress and the corporate world.
“Back to SilverSpring, MD. Manitoba Street in Alexandria, VA” on GW’s youtube channel.
Just now this email from old Mitch came in, in reply to one I sent so long ago, I can’t even remember when it was. Perhaps he is concerned with that 18% rating.
——–
Dear Ms. ————
Thank you for contacting me regarding the U.S. immigration policy. I always appreciate hearing from Kentuckians as it better enables me to represent our Commonwealth.
I find it outrageous that certain American cities make it a policy not to cooperate with federal law enforcement and disregard immigration retainers issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials for criminal illegal aliens. Public safety depends on cooperation among state, local, and federal law enforcement. Recent tragedies, like the one in San Francisco, are a painful reminder of what can happen when that cooperation is non-existent.
To address this concern, Congressman Goodlatte introduced the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act of 2017 (H.R. 3003). This bill would block certain federal funding from cities and other local governments that choose not to comply or cooperate with federal law or immigration officials concerning individuals illegally present in this country. As the 115th Congress continues, I look forward to working with my colleagues and the president’s administration to find ways to better protect our citizens from individuals who have repeatedly entered our country illegally and commit violent crimes.
Again, thank you for contacting me about this important matter. If you would like to receive periodic updates from my office, please —yada yada
Yes, I have seen one of those type of form letters also. Mitch has made sure he is protected from any direct complaints from the poor peons in KY. All we get back is a form letter and then be ready….a request for money.
Mitch McConnell = Swamp Creature.
#DrainTheSwamp
What a worthless weasel. I hope he’s tarred and feathered out of DC with his tail between his legs. Traitor and scoundrel.
This Texan will spend some hard earned cash opposing Mr. McConnell. And Mr. Ryan. And Mr. Flake and that other guy if he hasn’t gone to his final reward. There are trillions at stake, and I’m more than ticked that the greedy globalists have been picking my pockets for decades, thanks to the likes of these prostituted politicians.
Darn. Wish I was there to service their table. I could of put some visine in their drink, spilled some extra hot coffee in their laps and given them swirlies in the lavatory, all while recording their entire dinner conversation and serving them knuckle sandwiches as well.
I hate these two people, with all my heart and many other members of the uniparty just as much.
WAR!
Please also remember that Rand Paul is responsible for assisting Mitch to get re-elected. Paul and Mitch agreed to endorse each other. Matt Bevin (our new Governor) was running against Mitch and he was doing pretty good until Rand decided to endorse Mitch, and all the evil ads started coming out from the Mitch campaign. Don’t trust Rand Paul.
