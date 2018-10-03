Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Discusses USMCA Trade Deal…

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue discusses the U.S. Mexico-Canada trade agreement and the positive impacts for U.S. farmers with increased open markets.
About two-thirds of the way through the interview the national FEMA alert message was tested. Secretary Perdue cracks me up: “I get those presidential alerts in a different way”…
“I think my wife could say that too…she didn’t get the best deal but she did OK!”
Priceless.
That was absolutely incredible! I bet his wife will have a few words for him and a big fat kiss. She and Sonny did well for each other.
I love what he had to say about our President’s negotiationing style. He is willing to walk away! The power of doing so in negotiations is extremely powerful. The other side realizes you can’t be influenced by lobbyists and politicians within your own party. Canada 🇨🇦 more than Mexico 🇲🇽 realized our President wasn’t bluffing.
Our farmers are incredible patriots. They understand that feeling a little pain today will be well worth it in the very near future. Japan 🇯🇵 is going to have to give a lot on the deal we reach. Just like South Korea 🇰🇷, they have to pay for everything our President has done with North Korea 🇰🇵. Our farmers are going to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. At this time, Japan 🇯🇵 doesn’t take our meat. That will go by the waste side.
That deal will be finalized shortly. Afterwards, the European Union 🇪🇺 will be on the clock. They will be negotiating with 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country.
Felice, my man! Ya know I loves ya, but what the heck is a “waste side”? Methinks ya meant “wayside”, but between youse and me (a guy from Queens and a mick from Joisey) I knows whatcha mean! Keep on MAGA!
Makes perfect sense to me.
US farm exports have a big non tariff problems in many markets, like Japan and the EU. Their consumers don’t want your beef stuffed full of hormones, chlorine washed chicken and GM crops. So regardless of any high level inter Government deal, if there are few willing purchasers there will be few sales.
nice interview. The ‘domino’ effect is extremely descriptive and I like how the reporter asked about Trump’s negotiation style without getting antagonistic or defensive. The other point I like is that the Secretary of Agriculture isn’t in his own box, but grasps the big picture. Perdue sees that intellectual property is one of the biggest issues we have with China.
Trump has brought in a team of big picture, big idea, America-first professionals. After watching an interview like this, I just have to send a prayer up thanking the good Lord for His election interference.
““I get those presidential alerts in a different way”…”
better deal for farmers auto workers and businesses! can we get an Amen?
Lil tidbit about Sonny. He was the first republican governor elected in Georgia since the Reconstruction.
Not a perfect fit, but can someone explain to me how exactly we closed the NAFTA loophole? I know Can/Mex can’t sign a new trade deal w/o our approval, but I don’t understand actually how China is now prevented from skipping Tariffs.
