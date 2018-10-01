President Trump Remarks and Press Conference Announcing USMCA…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House announcing the USMCA (U.S-Mexico-Canada-Agreement) trade construct. The agreement covers $1.2 trillion in annual trade.
Joining President Trump is: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow, Ambassador Kelly Craft, White House Advisor Jared Kushner, Trade Council Peter Navarro and Chris Liddell, with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative CJ Mahoney.
Make sure to hear the remarks from Ambassador Lighthizer @25:41
.
FACT SHEETS from USTR Offices:
- Overview Fact Sheet – SEE HERE
- Agriculture Fact Sheet (Dairy Sector) SEE HERE
- Agriculture Fact Sheet (Overall) SEE HERE
- Manufacturing Fact Sheet SEE HERE
U.S.T.R Negotiation Team: Sharon Bomer Lauritsen, Jennifer Prescott, John Melle, Jim Sanford, Jamieson Greer, Daniel Watson, Fred Fischer, Jason Bernstein, Courtney Smothers, Bill Jackson, Jeff Emerson, Stephen Vaughn, Gregg Doud, Greg Walters, Daniel Bahar, Daniel Watson and Andrea Boron.
Incredible deal! all done before the midterms too…ahead of time and under budget!!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Incredible indeed! You know it is bad for Canada, MSM, Coc, RINOs, Never Trumpers etc. when CNN is running the following:
The MSM thought they were going to get a soundbite from our president to run with when it came to Judge Kavanaugh.
Ole Turtle decided to rain on their parade!
Judge Kavanaugh will be Justice Kavanaugh and sitting on the bench at the Supreme Court next Monday.
WE ARE WINNING AND WE ARE GOING TO KEEP ON WINNING!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Mitch forcasting his intentions. Sorry I’ll believe it when I see it. All this to my mind sends a signal to those who have bad plans to execute. Watch tonight we’ll have a slew of anon rape charges. Corker will come down with swine flu. Collins will drop a anvil on her foot.
Flake will hem and haw…..Soros will cut him another big check.
The corrupt FBI will give PDT a bad report.
Pray like crazy Treepers. We’re fighting Satan and his minions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let vote this week. If Kavanaugh is voted down then so be it. After mid term with larger Rep Senate, we can steamroll the Democrats with even more conservative nominee. If we are lucky enough with 60 Rep Senators then there are many MAGA agenda we can do even a full funding for the wall, terminate Obamacare, defund Parenthood …. Best we will see liberals crying river.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The vote will happen this week and he will be confirmed 52-48 (Manchin will vote YES with every Republican including the POS from Arizona)
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES.
And Judge Kavanaugh should hold a press conference to announce he’s resigning from the Circuit Court in order to devote full time efforts on restoring his reputation and good name. That he has hired an attorney who specializes in defamation of character law suits (I think he has already, hasn’t he?), that he will demand full restoration of his good name along with financial retribution from those who defamed him which he will donate to charity.
He should start with Professor Ford. I’m sure a private investigator could find out very easily if she uses the mouse voice in her every day business lectures etc. He should include Senator Feinstein’s staff who leaked the letter even if he can’t sue her which I think he sould try and EVERY senator who defamed him, every accuser who defamed him up to and including the journalists and reporters who had to know when they printed these salacious stories that they most likely were not true. ARGHGHGHGH
LikeLike
Mitch’s entire legacy is tied to the Judicial Seats and more importantly the SC Seats. He would not make this statement if he didn’t have the votes and if the vote won’t happen this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS NEW LINDSEY!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Especially, yes especially, on CNN. So special. #WAR.
LikeLike
No longer being held back.
LikeLike
Thank you for your enthusiasm Fle…I get so tired of the endless pessimism from some of the Nervous Nellie posters and, lately, from Sundance to some degree. I too am convinced Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and look forward to an additional 2 or 3 Trump SC confirmations in the next 6 years.
LikeLike
Probably a pretty accurate summary. Readers here won’t like hearing it, but the extensions of copyright and drug patents represent losses for the citizens of the USA and Canada. So Disney gets another 50 years of royalties from the Walt era — do you think they’ll use that money to help Donald Trump?
LikeLike
Ex, that gave me pause as well, but I’m thinking it’s early days, and what looks like a loss at this point may eventually turn out to be something different.
LikeLike
One can tell how great the deal is by how nuts the Left and anti-Trumpers are getting. They must have had their talking points lined up for today’s announcement.
Congratulations to U.S.Trade Team and Administration. A lot of coffee must have been needed over the weekend to hit the midnight deadline. I will pitch in and buy them a beer for their hard work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A proud day for the American middle class … and a … “shot heard round the world” … in MY President’s Revolutionary WAR against Globalism. Somewhere in a darkened room, Jeb Bush is gently rocking himself back and forth muttering that his costly campaign SHOULD have beaten Trump … that HE should be POTUS now … that HE should be expanding Obama’s vision of America … so sad, so very, very, sad
LikeLike
Well said. It is a great day, unless you’re Jeb. LOL
LikeLike
A joy to see our President looking so pleased!
Thank You Mr. President for loving AMERICA!
LikeLike
He’s pleased, and he knows that we will be pleased with him.
LikeLike
Lighthizer:
President Trump’s instructions for renegotiating NAFTA:
• Protect American Workers.
• Fight for our Farmers and Ranchers.
• Preserve America’s Competitive Innovation Edge.
• Secure greater Access for our Businesses.
• Above all, BRING BACK JOBS to America.
LikeLiked by 13 people
THIS! ^^^^ I was watching the video and thought, this needs to be posted so no one misses it. Our wonderful and loyal President Trump. And Lighthizer said wonderful things about our President also.
Need to send thank you’s to Lighthizer and also to Kushner who Lighthizer acknowledged. along with a YUGE thank you to our President
Also sharpen our pitchforks (and shovels) if Congress obstructs. If Congress obstructs then they have it coming
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m asking when the perfect moment will come for President Trump to announce WITHDRAWAL from NAFTA, kicking off the 6 Month waiting period for NAFTA to TERMINATE.
• Our Trade Team will have ZERO bandwidth, amidst likely a dozen or more deals in their hopper, to restart the NAFTA thing, and Lopez-Obrador would declare any changes DEAD on ARRIVAL.
• Congress is then left with 1992-era Trade Arrangements as their alternative.
LikeLike
BKR, I thought they’d already did that a while ago…? Lots happening though. I could be wrong.
LikeLike
A news segment mentioned the option; don’t have a personal reference for if or when it could have been done.
LikeLike
I believe it’s done.
LikeLike
Please don’t call anything by it’s … “pillars”. Since that word is inexorably attached to the Islamic Faith.
LikeLike
Call Lighthizer … he’s sure to hire you as speechwriter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pillars existed long before Mohammed was born, and will exist long after the last follower of islam has died.
LikeLike
$1.2 Trillion USMCA Trade Deal is the largest in history!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Tom Donohue will not like this at all, no money in it for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump’s taking the money out of politics: Wonder how long before the UniParty GOPe wing gets on the Trump Train.
It’s the only game in town, and Trump Endorsements & Rallies will soon become the only ticket to election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a wonderful ancillary benefit.
LikeLike
The president, and we, are on a roll.
Winning only. No participation trophies.
Great presser and related Q&A.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lighthizer:
The USMCA will accelerate the Manufacturing Renaissance under President Trump.
It will bring our Trading Relationship with Mexico & Canada into the 21st Century.
And it will protect America’s Competitive Edge in Digital and Innovation across the economy.
It will also serve as a Template for Trade Agreements in the future.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lighthizer:
This paradigm-shifting Model rests on THREE PILLARS:
• FAIRNESS:
○ We have negotiated stronger origin rules for automobiles, which will bring $ Billions of Manufacturing back to America.
○ We have secured greater market access for our Farmers and Ranchers.
○ We have agreed to labor standards that will help level the playing field for our workers.
○ We have also agreed to a first-of-its-kind Review-and-Termination provision which will ensure that the USMCA, unlike NAFTA, will not become unbalanced and out of date.
• PROTECTION of COMPETITIVE EDGE:
○ Digital Trade
○ Intellectual Property
○ Services, including Financial
• ELIMINATION of UNFAIR TRADE PRACTICES: Strong new disciplines on
○ State-Owned Enterprises
○ Currency Manipulation
○ Relations with Non-Market Economies, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump:
“We have $250 Billion [Tariffs] at 25% with China right now”
“We could go $267 Billion more.”
“And China wants to talk … very BADLY.”
“And I said, ‘It’s too early to talk’. Can’t talk now, because they’re not READY.”
“Because they’ve been RIPPING us for so many years.”
“It doesn’t happen that quickly.”
“And if people politically force it too quickly, you’re not going to make the right deal for your workers and your country.”
=====
LikeLiked by 3 people
That last quote has got me thinking…
Any chance that the disruption of Kavanaugh’s confirmation is actually (at least partially) driven by China? Looking at the source (Chinese spy DiFi) and the motivation (drive up Dem turnout in midterms), it is just the kind of thing China would pull to try to defeat President Trump’s trade reset. Could also be the source of money behind Flake’s flaking and Ms. Ford’s GoFundMe.
In the end, it all comes back to economics and China must defeat the President in the midterms to survive… especially after Justin from Canada folded like a wet paper towel! 😛
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I’m running the FBI, I’m investigating ALL of the ABOVE as “National Security Threats” and “Foreign Election Tampering”.
Seems like I recall President Trump announcing that the Kavanaugh Travesty was a National Security Threat…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Chinese fingers all over the Dem-ented Party, and inside the U.S. Chamber of Chinese Commerce too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmm, you mean a Diane Fienstien connection?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm. I just heard, last evening in church, that China is savagely going after Christians. They are, if not actively interfering, at the very least throwing one heck of a tantrum.
LikeLike
President Trump:
“Without TARIFFS, we wouldn’t even be talking about a Deal.”
“Just for those BABIES out there who keep talking about Tariffs.”
“That includes Congress: ‘Oh PLEASE don’t talk about Tariffs.’ ”
“We wouldn’t even be standing here right now.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I once supported a local think tank. When I found out they were against tariffs, I stopped supporting them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is against tariffs, I’m against them but it’s a two way street. On a level playing field we can outproduce anyone.
LikeLike
Mexican President Nieto (outgoing) and President-Elect Lopez-Obrador:
• WORKING TOGETHER as Administrations-in-Transition SHOULD
• Demonstrating Global LEADERSHIP-by-EXAMPLE
• Proving Obama the FECKLESS SEDITIOUS FOOL.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for your TL;DW snippets. Very excited, and very glad Canada got on board. Trump isn’t negotiating with China because they haven’t even BEGUN to feel the hurt yet. Just wait until this kicks in…
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a great day for America
… not to mention Mexico and Canada.
President Trump and our Trade Team DO know how to structure Win-Win-Win deals compared with what any vindictive dealmaker might have done with Trump’s Trade LEVERAGE. (YUGELY deft and underappreciated touch)
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a great day for all, but Canada probably doesn’t know it because of the spin by Socks and Purple dress. I really think POTUS saved Canada’s economy by getting these terms done over the protest of Socks & Purple. They’ll be long gone when Canada will credit POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously no Logan Act in Mexico.
LikeLike
Huge….just another example of “promises made…promises kept.”. Of course, wouldn’t know by the questions of the assembled vermin press. God forgive me, but damn I hate ’em.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Robert Lighthizer is a very hard working man. He is indeed one of Pres. Trump’s “killers”. He deserves a medal of some type for having to negotiate with the purple eggplant for the last year.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Just looking at her required guts but actually having to talk to / explain basic stuff? He’s a hero. Probably with ptsd but a hero.
/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And at the very least a thank you —
https://www.whitehouse.gov/people/robert-lighthizer/
We can probably send thank you’s to him through the President’s office? I don’t see the direct address
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! I may send him a thank you …we appreciate you…..#MAGA card in the mail as well 🙂
LikeLike
Thank you. I couldn’t find his contact info,
LikeLike
As POTUS said nice things about Socks & Purple I carefully watched Lighthizer’s & Jared’s body language. Both looked down to the ground, head down, & I thought their countenances were exactly the same — didn’t like those two, probably specifically Purple eggplant. POTUS just allowing them to somewhat save face. Too late.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…..not sick of winning yet
LikeLiked by 8 people
Please Sir, more.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I didn’t hear anything about lumber. Reading the links above and no mention of lumber there either. Just wondering.
LikeLike
So what does the great sucking sound that Ross warned us about, sound like in reverse?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LoL 😉
LikeLike
Kaching?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best part of the market report today. NASDAQ Down, while DJI and S&P were significantly up. That means tech did not carry all the weight today, which is a key indicator to watch. It appears the economy is potentially working itself into a more broad based advanced that is important to lessen some of the clout of the tech giant mega rich owners.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Astute observation!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I LIKE IT!
LikeLike
Ran over my phone minutes to listen during breaks, spouse will be annoyed!
Our President handled the press at the end LIKE.A.BOSS!!! perfect. So satisfying to watch
and heard so many good things
he doesn’t have rancor towards any other countries, or their leaders for looking out for their people; the Chinese representative told Trump, when he asked about the terrible trade deals, “nobody ever called”
What feckless leaders we (and by extension, the rest of the world) have endured. Stuck at the stage of being drunken prep school kids… they had no idea of what good leadership is
LikeLiked by 1 person
This wasn’t your WEDDING, was it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“the terrible trade deals, “nobody ever called”
****
But as SD has described many time, that is not the result of stupidity or incompetence but was intentional. As SD has documented, trade “deals” for at least 40 years have been negotiated by US trade “delegations” (read CoC operatives) who along with their fellow foreign co-conspirators screwed US tax payers and consumer for the benefit of Multi-National corps. and cooperating foreign governments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that Mexico seems to have displaced Canada as the preferred #2 Partner in this trade deal. Mexico (AMLO, the far-left socialist) broke Trudeau’s and Canada’s back when the Mexican gov’t announced that they would support a two-way treaty. That statement killed Trudeau’s fantasy of US/Canadian Progressive Solidarity, blocking USMCA with endless court challenges and Dem-Thug/Rethug Congressional obstruction. Sucks to be Trudeau and I would be willing to bet that AMLO has a very positive balance of PDJT goodwill as he assumes the Mexican Presidency next year. It will be interesting to see If PDJT has changed AMLO from “nationalizing” to Capitalism/Nationalism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump said there was much more to come with Mexico…
LikeLike
Canada doesn’t make anything. How can you be a major trading partner if you don’t actually make stuff? Assembling our competitors products isn’t working any more.
LikeLike
I think you are correct since Canada has gone full “Climate Change/Carbon Tax”. They say that they strong in auto parts manufacturing but does that mean “screw together” to pieces imported from China? Best I can tell is that they do make Raw Aluminum, #3 in World production, but anything else, I have no idea.
LikeLike
I guess Justin from Canada and Chrystia realized, to their great horror, that President Trump isn’t bluffing and they faced economic ruin if they were left out of the new trading bloc, and belatedly caved to all the US demands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
USMCA…it’s not a word acronym. It’s not easy to say like NAFTA. You have to start by saying US…then MCA. Nice touch!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t get the YMCA tune out of my head … every time I see USMCA.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Epic: It’s Pocohantas in Drag in the middle.
LikeLike
No, no, no….you’re hearing the wrong tune. Try this one…. 🙂
LikeLike
Fully recovered – TY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol! I knew it was just a temporary aberration. 🙂
LikeLike
It could have been MUSCA or CUSMA. NAFTA served to undermine our national identity which was their globalist goal — to make individual countries irrelevant.
I’m not a “world citizen.” There is no constitution of the world which protects my individual interests and they will never do any such thing if they had their way. Globalism just isn’t a good deal.
LikeLike
Anyone threatening the globalist agenda will be made poor and miserable. Trump is making our economy independent again. While we still have an appetite for exotic and foreign goods, our marketplace will be just fine if they threaten us in any given way.
In other words, without threat of actual war, they can’t hurt us. And they and their economies will depend on deals with us. The USA is back in charge again and shenanigans will not be tolerated.
I half-way suspect the congress will try something ridiculous in not signing off on USMCa. Trump doesn’t bluff. He will simply end NAFTA with no deal at all and we’ll still be just fine.
LikeLike
Such a funny clip!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s another one. Watch Steve Mnuchin try not to laugh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching Mnuchin, Lighthizer and Kushner trying to keep straight faces was priceless.
POTUS even had press people chuckling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He and Kushner were struggling (especially Jared) for much of the presser not to bust out laughing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you God, for giving this man to America.
LikeLike
USMCA = ” you smacka ” and the US certainly did !
MAGA !
LikeLiked by 5 people
You Smacka. Love it!
LikeLike
Beautiful!
NAFTA Is dead
Globalism just took a giant kick in the nuts!
THIS NEW USMCA agreement just built a giant North American Economic Wall against Globalist and a one world government.
The evil European Union just got decked!
Now what Europe? The Italians and Polish and others, broke from that evil Cabal and will benefit mightily with a new economic friendship with the United States. Others in Europe will follow.
China you’re now going to have to make communism work without the Americans as your Piggy Bank. Good luck with that.
Can you imagine what the Globalist Cabal is thinking? Trump negotiated a deal with the incoming socialist government in Mexico and our Fabian Socials Government in Canada. And the sheer ineptitude of the current Canadian government actual worked out good for us Canadians. The likes of Macron, Junker and Merkel must be severely disappointed in their little pup Justin from Canada and the Socialist Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico.
Sure our Canadian Globalist Multinationals are going to take a hit but any company that can produce a great product and compete in a free enterprises market will do well. We have over 300 million customers to the south and lots of them are working for a good wage and there companies will need our products services and resources.
There will be no backdoor goods from cheap labour countries slipping into the US through Canada and Mexico with the new “Rules of Origin” and “review and Termination” Provisions.
Because of Trump Mexico has to pay their auto and autoparts workers a minimum $16.00 per hour. They should be thanking him.
Justin gets to keep his supply management dairy farmers in Quebec happy. Not sure how beneficial that is going to be come election time however.
Auto workers in Canada: a word of caution. You better make sure your government is working for you in a free enterprises market to compete with the US auto industry because they will be tooling up and ready to roll.
That massive proven oil reserve in western Canada is now North America’s proven oil reserve militarily speaking because that large Mexican and Canadian border with the US will be defended by the US military. Who else is going to do it? Mexico and Canada have abandoned a realistic modern defense against the world’s military powers. A new joint military strategic initiative should be next.
A great day for North America. A great Day for Free Enterprise Democracy. A great day for the Middle Class. A great day for Patriotism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Gallant: Nice post. I like it!
LikeLike
I like it too.
LikeLike
thanks
LikeLike
thank you appreciate that.
LikeLike
Respectfully you seem to have not read any of the material above. There are NO real change to rules of origin or labor. For example let’s say now that Mexico decides to build cars out of 100% Chinese parts and pay $2/hour, what do you think happens in SHAFTA 2.0 here? Here’s what happens: Mexico will ostensibly be required to pay a 2.5% tariff (which nobody really does/pays anyway) so what do you think Mexico and Canada will actually do? Answer status quo. Like I said I’d love to be wrong but I’m not. If you think I am please show me where.
In fact nothing substantially changes at all notice all those un-inspected Mexican trucks will still be coming in: unchanged open borders.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish POTUS had told the FakeNews- “Only trade questions today. I will hold another presser on Kavanaugh on Wednesday. After I fire Rod Rosenstein tomorrow.” And then just watch their little heads explodey….
LikeLiked by 2 people
KAABOOOM! Promises made, promises kept. If I ever get to meet him, the first words out of my mouth will be “You DA MAN!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at all those Wolverines on stage. What a team. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 We applaud you all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Should we worry about Mike Pence now after
President said that they pretty much have dirt/file on just
about everyone in DC except Mike Pence and if they
ever found any it would be like the most shocking
new story ever!! Are the dems now looking for dirt
on Mike Pence? (just kidding..I think?)
LikeLike
That is not what the president said. he said he has seen many politicians in compromising positions and did not elaborate except to site Blumenthal, Feinstein and Booker. he was purposely jovial and vague with comment. If anybody needed to pay attention, it was Jeff Flake as warning not to stray too far.
LikeLike
Anyone notice that the agricultural adjustments to trade appear not to take effect for six years.
LikeLike
Not an accurate decription. They take full effect then. To be specific with dairy, the start is in six months. On my Wisconsin dairy farm the average productive life of a dairy cow is 4-5 years (one year to maturity/first freshening, then after delivery maybe 6months milkingnto second freshening. Milk productiin drops after 3 or 4 freshenings, so cow is sold for hamburger and herd life goes on. So the Canadian dairy farmers can adjust their herds and crops according to the diary ratchet.
This general idea of a ‘ratchet’ is IMO very clever. Gives Canada time to adjust in steps, rather than crater entire protected industries on day one. Point is we all know both the ultimate endpoint and the locked ratchet pathway. A fair way to reach reciprocity while minimizing adjustment pain.
LikeLike
Wilbur manages to look adorable even when he’s just standing still.
LikeLike
I WANT to be wrong but I’m not seeing anything positive here or really different. Looks like a fairly simple extension of the current mess. Even country of origin and Mexican wage gains are now a complete joke. Both can be avoided simply by paying the 2.6 tariff which of course they never do now anyway. Sure there are some throw away claims like “yes you are correct on the above but trust us we will fix that.” Sorry I want to be wrong but in reading this I’m not. This is actually worse than no NAFTA or no changes. Notice too no change in Mexican trucking coming here.
LikeLike
That is funny the name: US M CA
So close to Y M C A
LikeLike
Been reading a number of the USMCA details—whatever is credibly available. The only place US ‘caved’ was Article 19, keeping old NAFTA dispute resolution where Mexico had agreed to standard commercial practice. BUT looking into details, it is much less important than it was before, for three sets of reasons:
1. On some of the stuff Canada used A19 to protect was directly addressed elsewhere. Think dairy and lumber.
2. On other stuff, there are new ‘circuit breaker’ protections. Think aircraft, state owned enterprise, and Bombardier/Airbus.
3. On yet other stuff, the new IPR and digital provisions supercede A19.
So all in all, NOT a big concession knowing was a Trudeau red line. No deal is perfect.
LikeLike
Wonder if the Chamber of Slime lobby movement are weeping in their deep state rice bowls today? Did you know Dairy farmers in Canada flushed milk down the drain because of the quota system, can you imagine how many poor people could of benefited from that milk?
LikeLike
Lightizer’s “third pillar” includes mention of “relations with non-market economies”.
Hey Justine! Kiss China goodbye.
LikeLike
I’ve watched the Whole thing..
Incredible !!!
Are you not ENTERTAINED!
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=a3b_1466915875
LikeLike
Sorry..
LikeLike
Resistance trolls abound today.
Trump once again handled the media with well informed confidence and panache.
Lighthizer looked exhausted. He and his staff must have been doing many all-nighters recently. But Robert was full of energy and optimism when he was called upon to speak.
The agreement doesn’t look like a “betrayal” to me as some agitator trolls suggest. Not with steel and aluminum tariffs still in place etc. Interested to read SD’s view of it all.
But many Canadians will be accusing Trudeau of folding I suspect.
LikeLike