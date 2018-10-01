President Trump Remarks and Press Conference Announcing USMCA…

Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House announcing the USMCA (U.S-Mexico-Canada-Agreement) trade construct. The agreement covers $1.2 trillion in annual trade.

Joining President Trump is: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow, Ambassador Kelly Craft, White House Advisor Jared Kushner, Trade Council Peter Navarro and Chris Liddell, with Deputy U.S. Trade Representative CJ Mahoney.

Make sure to hear the remarks from Ambassador Lighthizer @25:41

.

FACT SHEETS from USTR Offices:

U.S.T.R Negotiation Team: Sharon Bomer Lauritsen, Jennifer Prescott, John Melle, Jim Sanford, Jamieson Greer, Daniel Watson, Fred Fischer, Jason Bernstein, Courtney Smothers, Bill Jackson, Jeff Emerson, Stephen Vaughn, Gregg Doud, Greg Walters, Daniel Bahar, Daniel Watson and Andrea Boron.

