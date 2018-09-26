President Trump Rejected Meeting With Trudeau After Trade Conflict…

During a U.N. press conference President Trump was asked if he rejected a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. President Trump affirmed he did reject a meeting over the ongoing conflict within the U.S-Canada trade issues. CTH Readers will likely remember when President Trump was going to announce the U.S-Mexico trade deal, Trump attempted to call Trudeau in advance. Justin from Canada rejected the phone call.
.
Justin and Chrystia from Canada have made a political decision to reject any trade negotiations in favor of using conflict with President Trump to aide their domestic political agenda. Justin and Chrystia are counting on U.S. political opposition to block POTUS Trump from ending the tri-lateral NAFTA deal.
However, what Justin and Chrystia have not considered (nor anyone else), was U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and President Trump anticipated a political approach several months ago. No-one dissects the details within a contract better than Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. He is legendary in the business world for this specific skill-set.
There is a very good reason why the U.S-Mexico deal was structured with strong benefit toward the Mexican economy. POTUS Trump and Wilbur Ross knew prior corporate investment in Mexico, tens of billions, combined with modifications to the ‘Rules of Origin’ would benefit both Mexico and the U.S.
Specifically, EU auto companies using Mexico for manufacturing would need to add to their investment within Mexico to meet higher content requirements.
Additionally, within another part of the strategic agreement, President Trump and Wilbur Ross structured the big picture to enhance U.S. investment in Mexico in the energy sector.
USTR Robert Lighthizer then executed on the U.S-Mexico strategy by building the framework for a trade bloc that is actually better for Mexico than the original NAFTA. In essence, Lighthizer made Mexico a regional “MFN” (Most Favored Nation).
The result of the U.S-Mexico agreement is a joint trade bloc that enhances the Mexican economy with a much larger (expanded investment) and stronger (industrial/manufacturing) relationship to the U.S. This joint agreement makes Mexico far stronger.
Now, why?
Why was so much emphasis put on making the terms so much better for Mexico than the existing NAFTA?
The answer circles back to the political approach by Canada to oppose President Trump.
After AMLO won the election…. long before anyone was paying attention…. Team USA entered into a joint “trade strategy” with AMLO’s objectives in mind. The AMLO objectives, to expand the Mexican economic base, are based on different policies from the Pena Nieto administration.
In August Mexican trade representative Jesus Seade (AMLO) and USTR Lighthizer (Trump) privately cemented the framework. After the U.S-Mexico deal was announced, in the past six weeks the details have been filled in.
What Canada did not factor into their political approach was the likelihood that Mexico, not the U.S., will actually be the first country to exit NAFTA.
Mexico exiting NAFTA first removes the political leverage from all of Trump’s opposition.
The political dynamic changes. President Trump is then responding to the Mexican withdrawal.
After Mexico announces their exit, the U.S. team will announce the details of the U.S-Mexico deal that are based on a bilateral agreement. The bilateral agreement means the U.S. must also withdraw from NAFTA. This move negates Canada’s ill-fated political scheme.
What’s Canada going to do, start publicly denouncing Mexico?
Brilliant.
Checkmate
LikeLiked by 18 people
Canada 🇨🇦 is screwed and there is absolutely nothing they can do to reverse it. Barney the Dinosaur 🦖 will live in infamy for that stunt she pulled off. You want to see what a “Tyrant” is really like. That is exactly what they will get in spades ♠️. They can kiss their auto sector goodbye and welcome in a RECESSION that will take years to get out of.
He also didn’t hint what he will do with NAFTA! Manny Ottawa has said that he believes that Mexico 🇲🇽 will actually be the country that terminates NAFTA. The USA 🇺🇸 will do so soon thereafter.
I 100% agree with him. This absolutely neutralizes the RINOs, CoC, MSM, Globalist etc. our paid off Congress will be in a position that won’t allow them to find a Judge to issue an injunction. They will have a simple choice. Either approve the new bilateral deal or our country returns to life prior to NAFTA being implemented.
We were far ahead in surpluses with both countries prior to NAFTA. The other thing Congress can’t do is stop our President from implementing 25% tariff on all cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada 🇨🇦.
CHECKMATE!
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
“He also didn’t hint what he will do with NAFTA! Manny Ottawa has said that he believes that Mexico 🇲🇽 will actually be the country that terminates NAFTA. ”
*****
If that happens and was planned, it would be pure genius. All of the Congressional, CofC, and Legal landmines would be swept away if Mexico pulls the plug, unbelievable!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly! Mexico 🇲🇽 wants this deal far more than we do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SHV, et al, does anyone still not know our President is an absolute fabulous strategist? If not, time to wake up and smell the coffee.
LikeLike
briliant is all i can say how the new trade agreement with mexico was structure. i would not be surprise if the agreement incentives mexico to block the central american migration which is driven this illegal immigration
LikeLike
eliott, many illegals from any countries, i.e., India, Japan, Italy, you name it as something like 10 countries sending or allowing their own to try and enter our soil. I hope once welfare is removed from millions of them, they will leave and we will have a huge mess of trash and filth to clean up after them as most lived that way in their native country. No welfare, and if receiving monies/support here that they do not merit will also help a lot of them to depart.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 16 people
That’s gonna leave a mark!
LikeLiked by 6 people
No soup for you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snarky-azz’s, POTUS Trump is a Saint, the way he handled these idiots.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought everybody knew this already. Oh wait – not everybody reads Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, he didn’t sugar coat it! I could not love President Trump any more than I do. He’s the best. (insert a bunch of little flag emojis and hearts here!)
LikeLiked by 5 people
The size of Church Bells.
LikeLike
I love it when a plan comes together.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Imagine trying to negotiate with the likes of our President with no freekin leverage. It’s insane.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Actually, if you have no leverage, Trump and his team are exactly who you want to negotiate with. They won’t let you do anything stupid, and will put you in a fair deal that lets everyone make money, knowing that if they screw you it’s only a matter of time before you wise up and try to get even. They will give you a deal everyone can live with.
The people you don’t want to negotiate with are the amateurs, they guys who dabble, the ones who don’t work in your industry so don’t know what is important, what is a throwaway term, what to stand firm on and what to give away in the first round. Politicians are notorious for thinking that because they got elected that means they can now hold their own with people who make a living negotiating deals every day. It’s comical watching their egos muck it up.
Trudeau and his team have no idea how fortunate they were, and the scale of the opportunity they just blew. They had the chance to learn how the world works. Really muffed it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need the A team to come in and cleanup our govt institutions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not mentioned is the fact that if Mexico’s economy improves sufficiently as a result of our new agreement, Mexicans will be less likely to venture north in search for better jobs. Of course, our President thought of this, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 11 people
The fact that the Left in Canada has GAINED in popularity since tangling with Trump means that Canada is even more deserving of the slap-down that’s coming their way. It’s too bad for our good friends in Canada, but as a whole, the country has made its choice. NAFTA – SCHMAFTA. There is no more NAFTA. If there are any towns in Canada that are heavily dependent upon an auto assembly factory, well, people there might want to put their house on the market right now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We still have a chance to get rid of Trudeau. New Brunswick had their elections last week and the conservatives beat the liberals. Ontario has gone conservative. There is a big election next week in Quebec and there is a good chance that the liberals will be thrown out.
We are facing an uphill battle but we are seeing cracks in the liberal government. Only 2 provinces control our election – Ontario and Quebec , which together have more seats than all the 8 provinces and territories combined. Added to the problem is that many of the refugees have settled in these 2 provinces and will most likely vote liberal. However, Ontario did go liberal in the last election so the vote next week in Quebec will be a big indicator as to which way they will vote next year in the national election.
We have a chance to get rid of Trudeau. If we do not, you may want to build a wall on the northern border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AKA no to the sparkle socks with one eyebrow and purple eggplant ummmm I mean purple barney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prunella von Aubergine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The hit on sparkle socks? sooooooooooo deserving to bozo trudou and his elfin heiferette sidekick, hahahha
LikeLike
Freeland just needs a little Frank Zappa style discipline like in dynamo humm.
LikeLike
Or perhaps she’s moving to Montana soon…
LikeLike
As a long-suffering, patriotic Canadian, all I can say is … “elfin heiferette sidekick” … tears in my eyes, just perfect. Still LOL’ing.
Congrats to DJT and the US/Mexico. I hope one day (after the 2019 election), Canada can start to pick up the pieces from sock-boys attempt to destroy us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PeteW – see my comment above. We have a chance!
LikeLike
As an American…I am truly sorry for how this has worked out for Canada
LikeLike
PeteW, Sparkle Socks maybe looking at washing socks for big Bubba in the coming years for latching onto HRC/Hussien criminal syndicate. The good people of Canada deserve better and pray that God will blesses you with leadership like our POTUS and his Wolverines!
LikeLike
The best part was when POTUS Trump essentially said that he didn’t particularly like the Canadian negotiators right now.
That’s our murder weapon alright.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It would not surprise me at all if Canada was compelled to hold a snap election to get rid of their buffoon once the extent of Justin’s total failure becomes clear.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that possible? I don’t understand anything about elections in EU. Is Canada the same?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also don’t know anything about their system. So, I’ll have to unfortunately rely on WIkipedia:
The 43rd Canadian federal election (formally the 43rd Canadian general election) is scheduled to take place on or before October 21, 2019. The October 21 date of the vote is determined by the fixed-date procedures in the Canada Elections Act but the Act does not preclude the Governor General of Canada from issuing the writs of election at an earlier date.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Put a fork in him. He’s done.
LikeLike
What’s going on with the Canadian Globalist couple pictured couple above mirrors the American leftists'”tactics” with the Kavanaugh attacks.
Trump has a knack for turning opponents’ own militancy as a weapon against them in their mindless overzealous attempts to subvert and attack.
…and it’s ALL on display for the previously less interested parties on BOTH sides of the northern border to see.
LikeLiked by 9 people
cana-DOH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Woe Canada!
LikeLike
USMC not nafta
LikeLiked by 6 people
We used to actually call them Reciprocal Trade Agreements.
LikeLike
That’s USM, For now!
LikeLike
That was a massive beat down on Canada- It really made me laugh when the President responded in the interview that. …and” We don’t like their (Canadian) trade rep vey much”.
LikeLiked by 10 people
dog, PDJT finished the beat down and then kicked sand in their face…”we had people who didn’t know what they were doing” ….
LikeLike
Also, a strong Mexico means that Mexican workers can work in Mexico. No need to head north. The fact that DHS Secretary Kristen Nielsen is part of the negotiations means that criminals and MS-13 are part of what was negotiated. And if Mexico is strong the US will no longer need to send aid to them. Last year was $87,000,000.
https://www.reference.com/government-politics/much-foreign-aid-united-states-give-mexico-d1238a7e5dd87a09
Additionally, no more economic migrants on food stamps, etc
Wall paid for.
An unintended bonus, significantly fewer fraudulent votes for dems. Lyndon Johnson screaming in outrage from h€|| right about now.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yup, Yup, Yup!
LikeLike
It’s still all about the cartels and corruption in Mexico. Drugs are only a small part of the overall. Over 50% of state owned oil is stolen from oil and gas pipelines within the country. Millions of barrels a year of state owned oil vanishes yearly from the countries coffers and no doubt a portion is spread around to government officials to look the other way. .
If there is money in it the cartels are involved. Just yesterday the Mexican military had to take over and remove the entire police force of Acapulco, Corruption..
LikeLike
My point, if they had a handle on the corruption we would not need to subsidize nor would we have as much problem with border crossers
LikeLike
I was thinking the exact same thing. A prosperous Mexico is in our best interest.
LikeLike
Walk Aways 🏃🏿♂️🏃🏼♀️🚶🏻♂️🏃🏼♂️🕺🏾🚶🏾♂️⬅️ 🧞♀️👩🏻🎤👨🏻🍳👨🏼🎨🧚🏻♀️NAFTA
LikeLiked by 3 people
“President Trump affirmed he did reject a meeting over the ongoing conflict within the U.S-Canada trade issues. ”
***
I think the “rejection” transcends NAFTA/Trade and is related to Trudeau’s post G7 stunt as PDJT was flying to Singapore. Sparing over trade deals is one thing but petty, juvenile behavior when PDJT is trying to defuse a potential conflict affecting the lives of tens of millions, moved Trudeau’s status to Zero. In a similar fashion, I think the Dems have crossed PDJT’s Rubicon with Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Mr Kudlow’s heart attack. I think that was also a factor.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/11/nec-chairman-larry-kudlow-suffers-heart-attack/
LikeLike
I blame Canada’s Bought and Paid For leaders for that.
LikeLike
You don’t tug on Superman’s cape
You don’t spit into the wind
You don’t pull the mask off that old lone ranger
And you don’t mess around with Trump
LikeLiked by 5 people
❤❤❤❤❤
LikeLike
I wish the average Canadian knew how totally screwed they are. They can all thank Justine and Mme. . Aubergine when their economy craters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Some of us do…and it isn’t pretty….retirement goal is completely compromised, while Trust fund Baby lives off of his Fathers fortune. He knows this and cares not and is growing it with Chinese funds…..love to meet him up close someday.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Many of us do. Unfortunately, I don’t think enough right now. It will hit home when people start losing their jobs, . Media will blame it on President Trump, but, that’s not going to pay people’s mortgages. Between this and losing the Trans Pacific Pipleline because of environmentalists, there’s no way Trudeau will win the next election which is in June.
Also, nice to see that President Trump snubbed Justin at the UN.
LikeLike
Justin’s problem is he is inexperienced and is relying on people with less experience than he has when he should have been hiring more experienced people. I guess if he wanted to be the standout in the crowd of dimwits, he has succeeded.
Trump is sharp, but he knows hiring sharper people is the way to go. And he has.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And who could be more inexperienced than Christine! What in the world were they thinking!!
LikeLike
Crystia,,,not Christine.
LikeLike
Justin is just like Barry Obama in that.
LikeLike
I know Trudeau is tight with Obama which doesn’t help us any.
LikeLike
Liberals don’t think they NEED experience in anything to govern. Feelings and ideology are the only prerequisites to be a Freeland or Trudeau. Remember, a “community organizer” became POTUS here, despite NEVER running any business or building anything or ever having a REAL job.
If you ask them why socialism has failed in every country that tried it, they will tell you it wasn’t done correctly. Their biggest mistake is believing that history doesn’t repeat itself.
Sundance, you are masterful and have hit the bullseye, yet again
LikeLike
Trudeau is such an ignorant fool to believe that demoncraps will take over the Congress in the midterm. Everyone are fired up right now and we are taking our country back in the clutches of demoncraps cabals that has no inkling to serves their constituents but only serves their globalist masters and their horde of illegal aliens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By November 7th, it’ll be too late for Justine to accept VSG’s terms.
LikeLike
If Mexico does withdrawal from NAFTA and the scenario Sundance laid out does occur, then it won’t matter whether the Dims win in November or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To some extent I agree.
LikeLike
Canada is one of the Five Eyes. You would think their intelligence service would have a few realistic prognosticators on our next election.
LikeLike
I think Trump is pushing for regime change in Canada. Their elections are a year from now.Canada can conclude a trade agreement with the US next year. Trump has given Canada’s conservatives a tremendous issue to campaign on. I understand Trudeau is already under great pressure electorally so hopefully instead of Trudeau waiting Trump out, Trump will wait Trudeau out. It will be lovely if we red-pill Canada at the same time as we red-pill the US, and help save the many fine people there. Their insane libs shouldn’t be permitted to destroy Canada anymore than ours should be allowed to destroy the US. I think Pres. Trump is playing long ball and I love it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Given what is going on in Canada, regime change is a very key strategic move, and I hope it succeeds. The number of ISIS returnees is astounding, with our hapless government clueless to where many of them are. Jihadist Imams are openly preaching hatred towards the US in Canadian mosques. There is a grave security threat to the US building to the North, and only removal of the Trudeau and his merry band of ISIS-loving, Canadian-hating boot lickers will turn things around. As a Canadian I am deeply disgusted and embarrassed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t feel embarrassed, Pete — we had the Obama curse for eight years.
LikeLike
You are so Right.
Even 20 Years or more back that problem was already huge.
Never will forget a long weekend trip on Canada Day (July 1) in 1999 to join friends in a trip to Quebec City and the Montreal Jazz Festival.
While getting my luggage from car to my friend’s apartment in one of those very very tall buildings in north Toronto I overheard two ladies in the lobby.
They were discussing how the muslims would take over entire large condo complexs and exclude all other people – refusing to sell to them.
Guess you know their having extremely large families is one of their formal ways of taking over countries.
LikeLike
He said one of the reasons he rejected the meeting was because he doesn’t like Crystia Freeland.
Ouch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada’s NAFTA negotiations were just horsing around. They weren’t negotiating in good faith. One of Chrystia the Purple’s meetings with the Long-suffering Lighthizer was only 5 minutes long. That was just enough to say “Did you change your mind?” and the other party says “No,” so there is nothing more to talk about. President Trump knows they are wasting his time and they are media drama queens to boot. Who needs another meeting with insincere Obama acolytes to get more of the same.
LikeLike
“What Canada did not factor into their political approach was the likelihood that Mexico, not the U.S., will actually be the first country to exit NAFTA.” – sundance
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do I get the feeling that “The Purple Haze” watched The GSW answer the press questions about not meeting with PM Bobo and she turned into Hillary half in the bag after realizing she would never be POTUS?
I wonder if deep down The Purple Haze has PM aspirations.
It’s obvious to everybody watching- PM Bobo makes Barky look like the intellectual the media sold him to be. He is not pulling the strings in all this.
LikeLike
Do you have a decoder ring that you hand out with your comments weird? If so, I need one, ’cause reading your comment made my brain hurt. :0)
LikeLike
I thought it was just me who didn’t get it.
I checked online, and the Rosetta Stone people are no help with this language!!!
LikeLike
[“Justin and Chrystia are counting on U.S. political opposition to block POTUS Trump from ending the tri-lateral NAFTA deal.”]
Of course Justin and Chrystia are in constant communications with the ‘Shadow Government’ in Kalorama just as the ‘Shadow Government’ in Kalorama is in constant communications with the Mullahs in Iran, through John Francois Kerry, and as former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake was in constant communications with the then administration of Buraq Hussein Obama when they mutually reached the decision to give the Baltimore rioters “Space to destroy”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kerry has gone dark, because (say what you will about little Marco! Lol!) Rubio is pushing for an investigation into John “horse face” Kerry’s actions as to whether he broke the law! Hope he gets charged!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Holy CatCow Batman! That was a huge bombshell!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ding! Ding!
How do you fight the all of the entrenched investors in Canada that do not want the terms to change?
You don’t. You get the much larger bloc of investors in Mexico to do it for you!
Art of the Deal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we did have the media and political USofA globalist forces telling the world for over THREE years, what a incompetent knuckle-dragger buffoon Donald Trump is. Those that believed the lies [*cough*] Canada [*cough*], have to now live with that YUGE mistake.
… Ruh-Roh….
I guess the Canadian Sparkle Kids didn’t read the memo about “Fake-News”!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We did not hire a ‘saint’ we hired a General Patton!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apex predator!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
I personally could not negotiate with someone who dresses this horribly. At least she’s wearing a suit, but those shoes and no stockings and skirt is too short and overall just an unprofessional disaster.
LikeLike
Obsessive repulsive…
LikeLike
Yee gads and little fishes. What was she thinking this morning?
LikeLike
Hopefully in the video of the full presser, you’ll see where President Trump compliments the lady from Fox Business as he wraps up his statements to her. He skated around the obvious answers to the NAFTA questions. That’s a tell. SD is spot on in his assessment that Mexico will bail on NAFTA first. Only after that will Congress be notified. And we will chalk up another win. (And I for one will not be tired of winning again).
LikeLiked by 4 people
If you go to the full video in the preceding article, the Fox Business lady starts at 44:23, and her question about notifying Congress is at 47:05.
LikeLike
BPE = Best President Ever. PDJT is the BPE. Eclipsing RR and I was a staunch supporter. Two great Presidents in one lifetime. How great is that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trumpet just told Oh Canada …”Intercourse you!!!”
Like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in the press conference Trump mused to a reporter that he would not call it NAFTA anymore. Maybe, he said, he will call it USMC, or just USM.
I was LMAO knowing all the background Sundance has laid out for us here. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
This kind of planning and negotiating skills are precisely why we needed a smart, successful private sector businessman with an equally smart business cadre in the White House instead of just another cartel of political grifters..
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
So, Canada is going to pay for the wall. Brilliant!
LikeLike
I know. I’m brutal. I communicate in grunts……..Trump just smoldered Canada. I love it. I love him. I could not be prouder or more thankful.
Power up beloved Trump. We Treepers are in love
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trudeau The Dumber was elected because of his hairdo and Freedland was given her portfolio because she has a vagina.
Kevin O’Leary said Trump vs Trudeau would be like Godzilla vs Bambi.
I suspect he was too kind.
LikeLike
Remember what Trump said about Mexico paying for the wall ? Maybe just maybe by putting this deal together with Mexico he knew that Mexico would build a wall on their southern border. Beautiful slams mic……😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLike
The fact that Mexico just withdrew from NAFTA, put the screws to Justin. He’s been advised by former PM Mulroney, who was part of putting together the original Agreement. Mulroney told him that NAFTA couldn’t be altered without Congressional approval.
LikeLike
And did you all see President Trump’s snub of Justin at the UN? PRICELESS !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like Father; Like Son
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/a-b-c-museum-says-its-preserved-the-railcar…
LikeLike
This is HISTORIC! This is the FIRST TIME DJT, as POTUS, is NOT sticking to a campaign promise!
He clearly said, on multiple occasions
“We WILL have a wall, and Mexico WILL pay for it!”
As it turns out, CANADA will be paying the lions share, as we tax all auto imports from Canada, @ 25%, which will quickly add up to 10’s of billions.
So, a couple of promises he hasn’t kept yet, still in the works.
A boatload he HAS kept.
And a couple of things he didn’t promise in campaign, kind of ‘extras’.
But, on this one, it can technically be said, he didn’t exactly keep his promise.
Oh, well!
LikeLike