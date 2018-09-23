Sunday Talks: National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses Upcoming U.N. General Assembly and POTUS Speech…

We switch from domestic to foreign affairs starting with an interview with National Security Adviser John Bolton who discusses the upcoming speech by President Donald Trump to the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA).

Part two of the interview below.

17 Responses to Sunday Talks: National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses Upcoming U.N. General Assembly and POTUS Speech…

  1. White Apple says:
    September 23, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Why did Maria have John Bolton?
    Anyone including the janitor could had said that much.

  2. vmi80 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Wow!

    What a pleasure to watch/listen to adults discuss meaningful topics!

    MAG!!

  3. rf121 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Finally. A non dildo thread. Walrus was good.

  4. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    September 23, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    So the biggest bad actors are “China, Russia, Irana and North Korea”. I suppose that comports well with WW3. What about our Five Eyes ‘friends’ and the domestic havoc they’ve created that we’re wading though right now? I’d like to see national security and coup-prevention begin at home, then sort of fan outwards to overseas despots.

  5. Steve in Greensboro says:
    September 23, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Bolton is a disaster. Bring back Gorka.

    • CountryDoc says:
      September 23, 2018 at 10:48 pm

      What happened to Gorka? He seems to be still helping.

      In the beginning, the the white house staff and cabinet was like a revolving door. But now it is more stable. Many of those who left, I think, are still white hats. They got debriefed and went on to take MAGA with them to outposts throughout the country.

      The president is well connected, and the output he is producing is like a well oiled machine. He could not do this without a network.

      I suspect Gorka is still working for the President in his own way.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 23, 2018 at 11:15 pm

      I have seen nothing to support that assertion.

      Quite the contrary, Bolton has been excellent at carrying PDJT’s message and policies forward and represents well in press interviews like this one. He is on message, exhibits depth of knowledge, and always puts America’s best interests at the top of every issue.

      I trust PDJT and Mike Pompeo. If Bolton (or anyone in State) runs astray of their directives one too many times they will “take care” of him.

  6. tdaly14 says:
    September 23, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    John Bolton knows the corrupt UN like no one does. Glad he’s on our team.

  7. Successful Loser says:
    September 23, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    “…lot a good things can happen.”

