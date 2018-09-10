A Pragmatic Canadian Conservative Discusses Trade Conflict and Justin’s “Cultural Industries”…

Justin from Canada has drawn a line-in-the-sand during negotiations toward a U.S-Canada trade agreement. Justin has stated that any market negotiations must necessarily exclude the “Candian Cultural Industries”; those industries cover telecommunications and media. Justin will not allow any media competition within Canada.

On the Ezra Levant Show he is joined in a pragmatic discussion with Frank H. Buckley, Foundation Professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University, to discuss a recent appearance on the Canadian Broadcast Channel where he criticized the Liberals’ incompetence during the NAFTA negotiations.

