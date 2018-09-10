A Pragmatic Canadian Conservative Discusses Trade Conflict and Justin’s “Cultural Industries”…

Justin from Canada has drawn a line-in-the-sand during negotiations toward a U.S-Canada trade agreement. Justin has stated that any market negotiations must necessarily exclude the “Candian Cultural Industries”; those industries cover telecommunications and media. Justin will not allow any media competition within Canada.
On the Ezra Levant Show he is joined in a pragmatic discussion with Frank H. Buckley, Foundation Professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University, to discuss a recent appearance on the Canadian Broadcast Channel where he criticized the Liberals’ incompetence during the NAFTA negotiations.
Trudopia is under China’s spell like Korea Norte
Yes indeed, so much so that its treasonous!
I must destroy Canada in order to save it.
– Justine Castro Truedue
It’s pronounced / tru’doosh /
“I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it.”
Edith Sitwell
A lot of US Film Companies do their productions in Canada…to avoid the higher production costs of making their films in the US.
It is similar to the way that US Manufacturers have relocated to other countries, to save on labor costs…and avoid burdensome regulations.
The flight to Canada to make films has been going on for decades.
The Canadian Govt has even offered ‘incentives’ for film companies, to come there.
I’ve been wondering if this is part of the “Cultural Industries” that Trudeau & Co are referring to?
Film and TV productions pump a lot of cash into the Canadian economy.
But those productions are not inherently ‘Canadian Culture’.
“I’ve been wondering if this is part of the “Cultural Industries” that Trudeau & Co are referring to?”
Well if you think about it, Trudeau and Hollyweird are cut from the same cloth so no surprises there.
That was a much bigger industry 15-20 years ago (around X Files time filmed in Vancouver for example) but it is still a substantial industry here. Our government could mean film and tv production industry or that could be a part of it.
I took it to mean our internet and cell phone providers. We have regulations and only certain providers are given license to operate. A lot of these providers are media conglomerates with radio and tv stations. We also have something called “Canadian content” so a certain percentage of a network’s shows or songs on the radio have to be Canadian. I took it to really mean this industry that is tied in with radio, television, film, internet along with our Canadian Content rules.
There is a formula they use, for example a song by an American but produced by a Canadian gets some points, a song by a Canadian artist, written by a Canadian gets even more points and so on. They would need to play in each 24 hour period a certain number of points.
This is what they want to protect and its tied in to internet and cell phone providers (media companies that are powerful).
Heheh, yep.
The thing is…the tariffs should apply to all the products that are made elsewhere in order to avoid the higher cost of making them in the US.
So perhaps that’s what is going on with wanting to carve out protections for “Cultural Industries”.
Just like the car companies…the Film companies might come back to the US, if there is no longer a savings by doing their productions in Canada.
Hollywood leftists claim to be ‘for workers’.
But they’re not.
In the Film Industry, there are Unions…for everything.
This has raised the cost of producing movies & tv, here in the US.
This is why some film companies have fled to other countries, to do their productions.
“In politics stupidity is not a handicap.”
Napoleon Bonaparte
The Canadians have no one to blame but themselves! This save the planet MORON was elected by the citizens of Canada 🇨🇦. He is not only going to destroy their Energy Sector but he is also going to destroy their Automobile Sector as well. Our President is going to impose the 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country from Canada 🇨🇦. It is just a matter of when at this point.
Keep on eye on the Toyota Factory! They will be one of the first to leave.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/toyotas-trump-problem-its-best-selling-vehicle-in-the-u-s-isnt-made-in-america-1527678293?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/sPDCC9x8oM
From the article linked above:
More than half of the RAV4 are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada
TOKYO— Toyota Motor Corp. TM -0.74% said Wednesday that its shipments from Japan to the U.S. rose 22% in April, highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher tariffs on imports.
The problem is crystallized in one model: the RAV4 sport-utility vehicle. It is the most popular Toyota among American consumers—and none are made in the U.S. More than half are imported from Japan, while the rest are made in Canada and imported tariff-free under the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it was considering a plan that would increase tariffs on cars and car parts, citing national security concerns, with possible duties on automobile imports of up to 25%.
You are going to see a mass exodus occur rather quickly! That will be an additional 150K Canadians without a job.
However, Justin, Barnie the Dinosaur 🦖 and the folks from Ottawa will make sure they increase the number of cows 🐄 so that those workers will have jobs squeezing milk 🥛 for them to not only drink but swim in as well.
This tweet from our President tells you exactly what will happen to Canada 🇨🇦 once those tariffs go into effect. The Multinational Auto Sector will scream and complain and our President will put out a similar tweet.
PDJT that Money talks and Bullshit walks! Sorry Canada 🇨🇦 it is not personal its business!
Perhaps this will wake us up, like President Obama did for the USA.
We have had a very slow economic decline but a constant one. It has effected our small cities, towns and rural areas the hardest. The big cities are in a long running real estate bubble. The rural areas haven’t changed a lot, while the cities to me are unrecognizable from my childhood (I’m early 40s).
It is very sad to me. We are like 2 different countries, urban and small city/town and rural. Pray for us.
I really feel bad for you and others that have to live through this nightmare. That is why the Electoral College is the greatest thing our Founders decided to implement. Otherwise we would be in the same situation. This is the reality under the MORON that calls himself your PM and regrettably it will only get worse:
This is your problem under Parliamentary rule and no Electoral college,of course you could change it ,but God Save The Queen,but since the French rule Canada who knows now.
On a lib fb post, they are talking about what an awesome speech 0bama gave and how they miss him so.
I posted this same video in the September 9th Presidential Thread. This guy (Buckley) pretty much nailed it on the head, and to be honest its embarrassing for Canadians that the truth has to be found out this way in American media of all places.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The second clip of the CBC lady was embarrassing. Every so often while driving I say to my wife if she’s with me, “lets check in and see what they’re saying at the CBC” and I tune in to CBC Radio, it usually doesn’t last very long. It seems to be about 95% women over there. Lots of diversity.
Long on innuendo, very short on factual reporting.
Obviously they are hell bent on turning Canada into a third world nation by the systemic destruction of it’s middle and working class just like Obama almost did to us. They don’t want any competition with the socialist propaganda narrative being disseminated. Gee sound familiar? These people have one playbook and lack any imagination whatsoever which will be their ultimate downfall!
Canada is riding onThe Obozo Express Limited, imported—rather thrown out— of USA.
Maybe we can issue temporary worker visas to Canadians that want to or can commute until Canada can find their Lion.
Buckley had a good point around 7:30 that Canada is, in some respects, more conservative than the US: they have a lower corporate tax rate than the US – even after Trump’s tax reform and they have a merit-based immigration system. Whenever libs bellyache about Trump’s restrictionist immigration policy, I ask why we can’t have the same immigration policies as Canada or Australia. Those countries don’t take as immigrants just anyone who can someone sneak into the country. Why can’t we choose as future Americans people who have something to offer?
Never assume conspiracy when stupidity would explain it.
Goes double for Baby-Doc and Princess Sparkle Dust.
I have to say I do not agree with the Prof on the lessor regulatory burden in Canada, at least in the Federal sector.
For example, the Trans Mountain pipeline. The Fed regulatory regime has created so many “stakeholders” with what amounts to a court enforceable veto, that it is just about impossible to get any natural resource project approved.
People should know that the Trans Mountain is a side by side doubling of an ALREADY EXISTING PIPELINE !
So all this environmental review, oil spill risk, migratory birds, endangered species, whale migration, Indian “sacred sites” … and all the rest of it concerns a pipeline which would be build right alongside a pipeline that already exists !
Never ceases to amaze me how much the left “leadership” is willing to sacrifice of other people’s stuff to satisfy their dogmatic ” principles “
Truedope is under the Globalist thumb. Imho
They do NOT want to lose their influence.
They do NOT want their Canadian msm to be outed as the criminal cabal that they are.
To lose both the U.S. media AND the canadian media’s influence over free flow of information… and thus be outed as the CRIMINALS that they are… would be DEVESTATING!
THAT, imho, is why Truedope is taking the position that he is.
Imho, they fear the collapse of the U.S. media’s influence and desperately need to keep the canadian racket going in an attempt to “Wait out” this whole MAGA thang.
Imho, Canada has the same “Sources & Methods – Situation” as the U.S. …
And MANY other countries… Prolly.
If The PEOPLEfind out… 🤔🤔
Global Ramifications!!
https://www.quora.com/Where-if-anywhere-does-the-quote-if-the-American-people-knew-what-we-have-done-they-would-string-us-up-from-the-lamp-posts-by-George-H-W-Bush-come-from
…
“If that F-ing Bastard wins we ALL hang from noises!”
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/hillary-clinton-if-that-f-ing-bastard-trump-wins-we-all-hang-from-nooses/
…
I say…
🇺🇸VOTE 🇺🇸
🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
&
BURN IT ALL DOWN…
ALL OF IT!!
