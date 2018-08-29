Chrystia From Canada Recaps Canadian Trade Position At the End of Wednesday…

The *tell* is within: “we have agreed not to conduct our negotiations publicly.”
Remember, U.S.T.R. Lighthizer, Jared Kushner, Secretary Ross and the U.S. team have never made a public comment about internal negotiations, ever. The only trade team that has discussed the dialogue, and specifically their individual terms within the dialogue, is Justin from Canada’s team, specifically Chrystia Freeland. This has been a weakness of team sparkle socks all along because it highlights their political prism.
So when princess rainbow sparkles and Justin back away from talking about their unicorn demands they are signaling a shift from a political prism toward a more economic-based set of determinations. Essentially, their political approach has failed; they are weakened.
.
“what both sides need” interpreted: Justin and Chrystia are trying to gauge the best retreat from the position of political damage. I’m going to hold-off on expanding consequences to Canada joining until I see if they *actually* do join. However, the biggest part of the U.S./Mexico agreement would eliminate Canada’s ability to use the NAFTA loophole.
The auto-sector (rules of origin) requirements are factually more difficult for Canada to meet than Mexico. Auto companies in Canada will have to change their supply chain completely because Canadian auto assembly plants have a higher content of Asian parts.
Here’s the part of the new agreement that applies:
The United States and Mexico have concluded substantive discussions on new rules of origin and origin procedures, including product-specific rules for passenger vehicles, light trucks, and auto parts. This update to the rules of origin will provide greater incentives to source goods and materials in the United States and North America.
Key Achievement: Increasing Regional Value Content Rule
This deal encourages United States manufacturing and regional economic growth by requiring that 75 percent of auto content be made in the United States and Mexico.
The rules will:
Incentivize billions annually in additional United States vehicle and auto parts production.
Help to preserve and re-shore vehicle and parts production in the United States.
Transform supply chains to use more United States content, especially content that is key to future automobile production and high-paying jobs.
Close gaps in the current NAFTA agreement that incentivized low wages in automobile and parts production.
If Canada joins on to the above agreed terms, they will save most of their current auto-manufacturing. However, many Canadian car manufacturers will likely have to open ancillary component manufacturing to meet the rules-of-origin threshold; that will likely lead to more component manufacturing and assembly in the U.S.
Think about it? If you are a company supplying an auto manufacturing plant currently in Canada: where are going to safely put your facility (physical plant expansion), given the renewed regulatory and compliance process; and the nature of a six year review for trade-deal continuance? Answer: In the U.S.
In addition to the above, to join the U.S-Mexico agreement Canada will have to:
- open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
- eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics subsidies.
- begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
- eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.
The bottom line is that Canadian workers will gain considerably if Justin and Chrystia sign on to the current deal. Yes, it would require several industries within Canada to restart (Steel, Aluminum, Coal, etc.); however, that’s a benefit to the Canadian worker, not a loss.
The big challenge is within the protectionist barriers Canada would have to give up. Liberal Canada likes to have governmental control over several segments of their economy; loosening regulations and opening up to a free market means less control for the planning authority…. you know, that pesky free enterprise thing.
Shazam!
LikeLiked by 3 people
When all is said and done it will be NAFTA only in name. It is better that way to avoid Congressional complications, i.e. the Chinese and others currently benefiting from the current arrangement sabotaging the new setup.
Freeland is the daughter of a liberal lawyer, she has been a writer for the Washington Post, she represents the area of Toronto that includes Canada’s largest gay community.
Trump was in a situation where he was negotiating a trade deal with a person much like Nancy Pelosi.
Freeland was there to obstruct and help the Democrats. That is why Trump went to Mexico and set it up so that he is holding a club over her head.
Her and Justin will sacrifice Canadians to nonsense talk about climate change and aboriginal rights and whatever they can do to obstruct. But. The liberal party is now in danger.
Doug Ford wiped them out in Ontario. They are ten points behind in Quebec and will go out because of Trudeau allowing illegal immigration.
Trudeau’s federal liberals face extinction in next year’s election if they don’t sign a deal. Ontario premier Doug Ford will be the first to attack them if the obstruct further.
Gary, background explains a lot. So in simple military terms, she was outflanked!
so either they take the PDJT deal or they face the opposition/voters.
She’s not qualified to negotiate anything more than dinner reservations. She’s never gotten her hands dirty once in her life.
“Freeland was there to obstruct and help the Democrats. That is why Trump went to Mexico and set it up so that he is holding a club over her head.”
Interesting how the Mexican side turned out. The current president of Mexico is also a globalist, and had this been early in his term, I think he would have held together with Canada. But then Obrador was elected, and his team joined the negotiation. Despite him being a Marxist, he is also pragmatic, and can work with President Trump. He could see the value in having more auto parts made in Mexico, along with a higher minimum wage and labor laws.
So instead of Trudeau+ Nieto > Trump, it became Obrador + Trump > Trudeau.
I love my Doug Ford. God Bless him!
Canada is already finished. They have imported too many Islamic savages to ever recover. The savages will be taking over in the not too distant future. The average Canadian completely missed what was happening. Watching ice hockey on TV is broadly held as being a magnitude of importance over political matters. The result of all this is that the US will soon need a northern wall to augment the southern one.
Canada really screwed themselves by have Bambi as their PM going up against a pack of male Lions 🦁! The smug reporter that asked if the Americans are willing to play ball is typical of the Leftist mentality. Our President made it clear as day that the easiest thing to do with Canada is to impose a 25% tariff on cars, trucks and parts and begin to collect the next day. Canadians should be grateful that we are even wasting our time with their team.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Too late!
awww, but look! She’s got her “serious and concerned” face on..
C’mon Canada! Give her another shot!
I have been so heartened reading comments to Canadian articles on this topic over the past couple days.
Commenters have been overwhelmingly in agreement that Trudeau and Freeland have blown it with their Virtue Signaling/Globalist approach to a subject as serious as Canada’s Economy.
Hopefully, this is the Wake Up Call that many Canadians needed to get them to start WalkingAway from the Left up there.
The last thing the U.S. needs is a long border with a country that’s determined to walk the path of Germany, Sweden, etc. and the rest of that EU Mess.
Holy Smokes. Only 17% Canadians confident that Trudeau can handle trade negotiations.
Sheesh, no wonder the commenters I’ve read have been in such agreement on this issue.
I think it is a lot less than 17% from the people I have spoken to. Actually the majority of us Canadians believe Justine is a joke and an idiot destroying our once beautiful country. Thank the good Lord 2019 is coming fast and Justine and his gang will be history.
Great point Jason!
But apropos of hyenas, have a look at this photo. It's very high resolution so click it a couple times until it enlarges full-screen, and even enlarge farther to 200 or 300%. Amazing starry sky captured.
LikeLiked by 2 people
… actually, 150% is kinda enough
Stunning photo! If you had senses of smell and sound engaged, you'd get an idea of its "Hyena'ness"
Those lower teeth – I've never seen such choppers!
Couldn't resist: Bambi Meets Godzilla
Meanwhile China is getting beat in the head with a Louisville slugger and can’t do a damn thing about it. When they finely get a seat at the table the pie will be much smaller for them negotiate on. Brilliant
And meanwhile another of their back doors to the us (Turkey) is also getting unwanted attention by Team Trump.
This is the best informational site on the planet. It’s been a long road since I ‘woke’ Feb 2010. Thanks Sundance. What a great time to be alive! Turned my brother onto this site a couple of months ago.
We really have been well prepared for these developments. We got to see them coming; we got to see the facts behind them; sundance laid everything out very logically and clearly with detailed references…..and to see the Mademoiselle from Aubergine stagger out from a day’s talks with her eyes eloquently speaking of the ruins of their previous delusions….
You just have to pop another Winnamin and wash it down with a favorite beverage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…requiring that 75 percent of auto content be made in the United States and Mexico.”
75% is really very lenient…I wish it was 100%!
And yes, Sundance, it is very telling that Chrystia and Justin don’t want people to see their ‘negotiations’ now.
They are such insufferable brats…they will probably throw themselves on the floor and have screaming tantrums, as a last resort!
Heheh…yeah, and I think the irony of it was lost on them.
😀
😀
She said it was because the negotiations would be so “intense and fast”.
So again, she was virtue-signaling.
She acted like she was going in to ‘fight hard’ for Canada…when in fact, she realized she was going to have to go in and ‘capitulate hard’ to save herself politically.
"Intense and fast" = "Sign here or auto tariffs start tomorrow"
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau will convene a call with Premiers tomorrow afternoon to discuss ongoing #NAFTA negotiations.
It’s still hard to see how Canada would agree to all four main planks.
The steel requirement may actually benefit Canada. Their industry was previously hurt, as ours was, by global dumping of cheap steel. This would result in the need for more Canadian steel (boosting their steel industry).
That dairy tariff has got to go….but would Trudeau do it?
On the steel thing – the ones that are going to throw the biggest fit are the greenies. They succeeded in closing down all the smelting plants due to global warming concerns. The only way that Canada can meet the demands of the new agreement is to either reopen their steel works (which would help the Canadian workers but tick off the greenies) or buy their steel from the US which won’t be popular north of the boarder with a different group.
This unsavory (to put it nicely) woman (to be assumingly generous) . . . well, she reminds me a lot of that Reese Witherspoon high school character in the movie "Election" (apparently there was some Young Hillary inspiration there as well . . .) – all this ambition, all this attempted aggressiveness, all this high regard for herself. . . finally she is like a little obese baby rat trying to act as a lion and becoming the fountain of all jokes.
Between pitiful, risible, and aesthetically inacceptable.
I just love it when a Commie gets their *sses kicked.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve got a rare glimpse in young Muhammadette Chrystia’s path to glory . . . enjoy!
I can’t for the life of me figure out why Canada would want a supply parts chain from China.
You want to make all parts in NAFTA nations.
Example, Canada made most of the Crown Victoria cars US law enforcement bought up to 2011.
Canada still makes money selling parts for those cars. You want parts made in your home nation, not China, because those parts sell long after the model is discontinued.
Canada, because it foolishly let its parts industry decline will have to get US or Mexico to make a lot of those parts.
“I can’t for the life of me figure out why Canada would want a supply parts chain from China.”
Greed. China paid big money to Canada for access into our country to dump massive amounts of Chinese goods tax free, both exploiting the U.S. through the NAFTA loophole. China won big and so did Canada. And now Canada will pay the price. They apparently never thought their China dumping supply chain strategy into our country would end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s difficult to understand why Canada does not adopt an official language; it’s extremely annoying not to mention inefficient to say everything in two languages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya know the clip about “women and children can be careless, not men…”
Canada is the women/children in that scenario…
“It’s difficult to understand why Canada does not adopt an official language…”
_____
I don’t think that the US has done it either, unfortunately.
Not ‘officially’.
Newt Gingrich tried to do it, back when he was Speaker…and he was eviscerated for it.
Maybe we can get it done in PDJT’s second term.
A few years ago, I asked some people working at a U.S. Trader Joes near the Canadian Border (that was always PACKED with Canadian shoppers) why TJ’s didn’t just open a store over the border, nearer to Vancouver.
The guy said it’s cuz all the food had to be labeled in French and English and it made the stuff too expensive to do it that way.
Crazy!
Official language is really English. Nearly everyone speaks English. Many Canadians do not speak French.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Down with Justin twinkle toes and team sparkle socks! Don't screw with Trump! You CANNOT win!
#MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha. Coming from a guy who does not like POTUS
Address by Minister Freeland when receiving Foreign Policy’s Diplomat of the Year Award
https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2018/06/address-by-minister-freeland-when-receiving-foreign-policys-diplomat-of-the-year-award.html
maybe she got a weensy bit of a big head winning this award ?
Chrystia – “we have agreed not to conduct our negotiations publicly.”
“we”? It’s a good thing she only has to hold her tongue for another 24 hours.
I just don’t see how Canada can agree to ALL of this:
– the biggest part of the U.S./Mexico agreement would eliminate Canada’s ability to use the NAFTA
loophole.’
– open their telecommunications and banking sector (eliminate non tariff barriers).
– eliminate soft-wood (lumber) and aeronautics subsidies.
– begin a process of lowering their assembly use of Chinese/Asian goods.
– eliminate protectionist tariffs on dairy and farm products.
And the end of same Sec. 19 arbitration rules as it was written from old NAFTA.
It’d be a shock to the system I would think to have to redo your entire country’s economic models that you’ve had for many years for different industries, in one signature. And if those Canadian industries would tolerate it. I’ll be stunned if they sign on but either way, we won for the U.S. and finally killed NAFTA.
Thank you PDJT and thank you Sundance for all of your fantastic analysis.
Imagine being a Canadian worker with your fate in the hands of a man who wears fake eyebrows and a woman (I think) who in a normal world would be selling bras at a discount retailor. Our Lion is dealing with chipmonks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ass-kicking that Justin from Canada is getting is sending a clear message to the Chinese that President Trump is not to be trifled with. They make trade fair and reciprocal or Trump will stand firm against them with Zero F***s Given.
I must admit, the past couple months whenever I read "U.S.T.R. Lighthizer" I mentally convert it to U.S.S. Lighthizer and picture a battleship or aircraft carrier.
The funny part to me was holding a presser to say you won’t conduct negotiations in the press.
Seems rather odd, no?
You don’t see Lighthizer et al holding press conferences during negotiations. They wait until the deals or negotiations are complete.
But Canada holds a press conference to tell the press Canada won’t be negotiating in the press?
Nuts.
Does ANY nation negotiate in the press?
Only a nation led by damn fools.
Canada is a great country, but they DO need to recalibrate their options and their choices, before it is too late for them.
They're speaking in a national dialect all Canadians know. They're saying they're about to get their asses handed to them, but won't let the public know how bad until the deal is signed. BTW, if this goes through as speculated, the Canadian cell carriers are going to look like they've been taken through an abattoir.
The fact that Freeland/Trudeau have used Canada’s Economy as a “Staged Theatrical Event” is waking Canadians up.
They’re realizing he’s been using it as a “Hate Trump” issue to get support from the “Hate Trump” Left.
Problem is, this a nations ECONOMY we’re talking about.
But! Trudeau IS proving that when our Democrat Politicians, etc. down here talk about hoping for a wrecked Economy/Stock Market, etc. in order to kill support for Trump, they MEAN *Exactly* what they are saying.
Reminds me of …..
The Mexicans got her to eat ants and worms?!?
“I think I passed (their test).”
Mexican official: “You passed…..with flying colors.”
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This point is pissing a lot of Canadians off, rightfully so:
My guess is Trump will throw them a small bone so they can proclaim some kind of victory……but it sounds like the Canadian electorate is seeing right though this which is great. Maybe Justin and Chrystia from Canada can do dance routines in traditional Indian garb in their next career. I'd pay couple of loonies to see that, although it would have to include a few Labatts.
Never seen Chrystia do an Indian dance, but Justin Absolutely.Sucks. at it. So I'm thinking he's definitely gotta choose something else.
