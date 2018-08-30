Another Pragmatic Canadian Perspective…

Ezra Levant of The Rebel Media discusses the background of Justin from Canada politicizing trade negotiations with President Trump eventually leading to a complete collapse of trade diplomacy.
Advertisements
Ezra Levant of The Rebel Media discusses the background of Justin from Canada politicizing trade negotiations with President Trump eventually leading to a complete collapse of trade diplomacy.
Justin and cohort, cuttin off their nose in spite of their face? Dumb.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Losing an eyebrow in spite of their face🙄.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahaha Good One
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could have told Justine and Sparkle-pants that this would happen to them 1 minute after they pulled the sexually mentally ill people and global warming demands BS earlier this summer/spring. How did these people get in power again?
LikeLiked by 11 people
“How did these people get in power again?”
___________________
They were selected by the so-called ‘elites’ who own all the puppets in government.
They select candidates from both ‘sides’ of the Uni-Party, pre-corrupted, and present that false choice to the public, so no matter who wins, global Deep State remains in control.
That pattern has been in place for 30 years.
DJT broke the pattern.
The so-called ‘elites’ (just self-glorified criminals) have lost control in America and it is spreading to other nations.
That loss of control is already causing panic among the so-called ‘elite’ criminal class.
Loss of freedom is the next threat they face, and that’s when the panic really sets in.
Expect many suicides, and murders made to look like suicides.
That’s who these so-called ‘elite’ psychopaths are.
They are murderers.
They would murder an entire nation, and not lose a moment’s sleep over it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Ezra & Rebel Media are great. I’d take issue with some of his comments about Putin, but overall great commentary. It’d be great if Faith Goldy got elected mayor of Toronto, but that’d be tough given all of the weenies there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You never know how many non-weenies are out there until you give them a choice. Example: POTUS Donald John Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mush– mush, you huskies!” Where is Sergeant Preston when you need him?
LikeLike
Clueless in Canada.
160K auto workers to lose their jobs because Trudeau and his sidekick have TDS. Who knew? Until we did.
LikeLiked by 10 people
For GOD’S sakes Canada,
Why have you trusted your future to these two IDIOTS???
For your own good, you had better get two capable adults to lead.
TRUDEAU AND FREELAND ARE DESTROYING CANADA.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, Obama was elected two times.
LikeLiked by 7 people
True dat!
Illustrates what a politically correct, racist-phobic vote accomplishes instead of a merit-based vote. Nothing good at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And even after watching 8 years of Obama, they still did not learn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justin From Canada knows never show up to a battle of wits with an empty holster!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think he knows or understands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Befuddled is the word that comes to mind!
LikeLike
GB Bari, Trudeau like Obama just a chosen puppet, neither of them smart but were good players for the money they get paid. Fortunately, God heard our prayers and we have Pres. Trump. Will some Canadians come forth and force these clowns out and pray that God send them a savior too? Well, I’ll add Canada to my prayers that God hears and they start thinking about communism or freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah Hozer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ezra really says a lot in 20 minutes — much more than 2-3 hours of MSM news (even FBN)
LikeLiked by 7 people
I like the detail about the phone call.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow! This was extraordinary insight into the situation! Thank you Sundance!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, he’s right. They’re cheap.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Participation trophy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the most cogent and devastating critiques I have ever seen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, one of the most brilliant commentaries ever on any subject. The Muses were speaking to Levant when he did this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This guy’s delivery is awesome. Kind of a Columbo type of style…of dumfounded feigned ignorance LOL excellent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ezra is quite reasonable, but looked and sounded like he was taking great care to be civil and not tell viewers what he **really** thinks about Justin and Chrystia. It is not difficult to see his frustration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s had the same “restraint posture” reporting on Tommy Robinson, for whom he has great personal affection. It’s tough not to scream and swear and go crazy, but it’s been essential to reporting the case for an international audience.
LikeLike
This was a perfect commentary on liberalism in general. It just so happened to focus on Sparklesocks-Drooping Eyebrow and Madam Canucklehead Widebottom. Like Canada’s trade position with the USA, liberalism is thoroughly bankrupt, and people are rapidly awakening to that reality.
Follow the 5 stages of grief. For some time now liberals….like Drooping Eyebrow and Widebottom…have been nothing but angry and in denial. Soon with come “bargaining”, esp. after PDJT wins an irrefutable voter mandate in Nov (which is pretty much a guarantee at this point).
LikeLike
Levant clearly gets it.
LikeLike
Watch the video referenced at the top. Ezra’s presentation of the situation was VERY interesting and informative. Wow. Great clip. Thanks for posting it here, SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was an outstanding video. Now I know there is at least one person in Canada with some common sense
LikeLike
Six months of 25% tarrifs on Canadian manufactured autos will have the automakers running to Michigan, making that great sucking sound. DJT is in a complete win win situation with the poor, outwhitted Canadians who have entrusted their economy and foreign affairs with two complete dolts.
LikeLike