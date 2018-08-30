Another Pragmatic Canadian Perspective…

Posted on August 30, 2018 by

Ezra Levant of The Rebel Media discusses the background of Justin from Canada politicizing trade negotiations with President Trump eventually leading to a complete collapse of trade diplomacy.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Canada, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Election 2018, Environmentalism, European Union, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to Another Pragmatic Canadian Perspective…

  1. Kate says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Justin and cohort, cuttin off their nose in spite of their face? Dumb.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. ReadyandAble says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    I could have told Justine and Sparkle-pants that this would happen to them 1 minute after they pulled the sexually mentally ill people and global warming demands BS earlier this summer/spring. How did these people get in power again?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      August 30, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      “How did these people get in power again?”

      ___________________

      They were selected by the so-called ‘elites’ who own all the puppets in government.

      They select candidates from both ‘sides’ of the Uni-Party, pre-corrupted, and present that false choice to the public, so no matter who wins, global Deep State remains in control.

      That pattern has been in place for 30 years.

      DJT broke the pattern.

      The so-called ‘elites’ (just self-glorified criminals) have lost control in America and it is spreading to other nations.

      That loss of control is already causing panic among the so-called ‘elite’ criminal class.

      Loss of freedom is the next threat they face, and that’s when the panic really sets in.

      Expect many suicides, and murders made to look like suicides.

      That’s who these so-called ‘elite’ psychopaths are.

      They are murderers.

      They would murder an entire nation, and not lose a moment’s sleep over it.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Ezra & Rebel Media are great. I’d take issue with some of his comments about Putin, but overall great commentary. It’d be great if Faith Goldy got elected mayor of Toronto, but that’d be tough given all of the weenies there.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Pyrthroes says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    “Mush– mush, you huskies!” Where is Sergeant Preston when you need him?

    Like

    Reply
  5. MaineCoon says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Clueless in Canada.

    160K auto workers to lose their jobs because Trudeau and his sidekick have TDS. Who knew? Until we did.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. 335blues says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    For GOD’S sakes Canada,
    Why have you trusted your future to these two IDIOTS???
    For your own good, you had better get two capable adults to lead.
    TRUDEAU AND FREELAND ARE DESTROYING CANADA.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. calbear84 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Justin From Canada knows never show up to a battle of wits with an empty holster!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      August 30, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      I don’t think he knows or understands.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • calbear84 says:
        August 30, 2018 at 6:48 pm

        Befuddled is the word that comes to mind!

        Like

        Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        August 30, 2018 at 7:25 pm

        GB Bari, Trudeau like Obama just a chosen puppet, neither of them smart but were good players for the money they get paid. Fortunately, God heard our prayers and we have Pres. Trump. Will some Canadians come forth and force these clowns out and pray that God send them a savior too? Well, I’ll add Canada to my prayers that God hears and they start thinking about communism or freedom.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  8. chipin8511 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Ah Hozer?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. lurker99 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Ezra really says a lot in 20 minutes — much more than 2-3 hours of MSM news (even FBN)

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    I like the detail about the phone call.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Wow! This was extraordinary insight into the situation! Thank you Sundance!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Curry Worsham says:
    August 30, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Yup, he’s right. They’re cheap.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Tonawanda says:
    August 30, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    One of the most cogent and devastating critiques I have ever seen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. screwauger says:
    August 30, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    This guy’s delivery is awesome. Kind of a Columbo type of style…of dumfounded feigned ignorance LOL excellent.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. GB Bari says:
    August 30, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Ezra is quite reasonable, but looked and sounded like he was taking great care to be civil and not tell viewers what he **really** thinks about Justin and Chrystia. It is not difficult to see his frustration.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • yucki says:
      August 30, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      He’s had the same “restraint posture” reporting on Tommy Robinson, for whom he has great personal affection. It’s tough not to scream and swear and go crazy, but it’s been essential to reporting the case for an international audience.

      Like

      Reply
  16. ForGodandCountry says:
    August 30, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    This was a perfect commentary on liberalism in general. It just so happened to focus on Sparklesocks-Drooping Eyebrow and Madam Canucklehead Widebottom. Like Canada’s trade position with the USA, liberalism is thoroughly bankrupt, and people are rapidly awakening to that reality.

    Follow the 5 stages of grief. For some time now liberals….like Drooping Eyebrow and Widebottom…have been nothing but angry and in denial. Soon with come “bargaining”, esp. after PDJT wins an irrefutable voter mandate in Nov (which is pretty much a guarantee at this point).

    Like

    Reply
  17. CharterOakie says:
    August 30, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Levant clearly gets it.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Ken says:
    August 30, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Watch the video referenced at the top. Ezra’s presentation of the situation was VERY interesting and informative. Wow. Great clip. Thanks for posting it here, SD.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. 00Gonzo says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    That was an outstanding video. Now I know there is at least one person in Canada with some common sense

    Like

    Reply
  20. Paco Loco says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Six months of 25% tarrifs on Canadian manufactured autos will have the automakers running to Michigan, making that great sucking sound. DJT is in a complete win win situation with the poor, outwhitted Canadians who have entrusted their economy and foreign affairs with two complete dolts.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s