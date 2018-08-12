Sunday Talks: Part II Devin Nunes Discusses Bruce Ohr and DOJ/FBI Corruption…

In Part II of the Nunes interview, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes discusses the ongoing revelations of how Deputy AG Bruce Ohr acted as a go-between to coordinate information from Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele and his wife Nellie Ohr into the FBI to provide a false foundation for an investigation of candidate Donald Trump.
Many people are only just now catching on to the serious consequences outlined within the information about Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr. However, in December of last year, CTH outlined the evidence trail when no-one seemed interested.
Here is the CTH research outline from December 12th, 2017, with the latest revelations we can clearly see proof of what was previously suspected:
Sometimes a ‘Conspiracy Theory’ is not just a theory…
Department of Justice Assoc. Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr was demoted because he had working relationships with dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS; and -more importantly or perhaps ‘conveniently’- according to James Rosen, Bruce Ohr did not reveal his October 2016 contacts with MI6 agent Steele or Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) to DOJ leadership. (LINK)
(L-R) Nellie H. Ohr (Fusion GPS) and Bruce G Ohr (DOJ)
However, the ongoing Dossier story gets far more intriguing as it is now discovered that Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr, actually worked for Fusion GPS and likely helped guide/script the Russian Dossier. (Link)
Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.
But wait, it doesn’t stop there… Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, but she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC (link)
Both Mr. and Mrs Ohr worked on a collaborative group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below
But wait, it gets even better.
A month after Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS (April 2016) to sub-contract retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the opposition research report “the Trump Russia Dossier”, Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license (May 23rd 2016); a communication tool that would allow Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele the ability to communicate outside the normal risk of communication intercepts.
Keeping in mind, both Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s subject matter skill-set within the DOJ would provide them with a comprehensive understanding of how to network and communicate with international actors outside the traditional risk of communication intercepts. In short, Mrs. Nelli Ohr would know that using HAM radio frequencies would be a way to avoid the risk of U.S. intelligence intercepts on her communications.
The Clinton Campaign hired Fusion GPS in April 2016. Fusion GPS then sub-contracted retired British Intel MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the Russian Dossier. A month later, May 23rd 2016, Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license.
So are we to believe it’s COINCIDENTAL? All of a sudden, a 60(ish)-year-old woman decides to use a HAM radio the month after contracting with Christopher Steele for a Russian opposition research dossier on Donald Trump?
Nonsense.
The more plausible scenario is MI6 Agent Christopher Steele, a Fusion GPS contracted operator, and Mrs. Nellie Ohr, also a Fusion GPS contracted operator, knew communication with foreign sources/actors could be easily monitored; and this need for communication was, most likely, going to lead to an organized operation where an FBI counterintelligence operation would exist -per Agent Peter Strzok- and, due to the subject matter being constructed, confidential communication would be required.
One way to ensure secure communications with all parties would be the use of HAM radio operations. You simply establish the frequency to use, and the time of the conversation, and presto. That’s it. Coded messages or not, the broadcast spreads the information etc.
Fortunately, this FCC license application now becomes evidence of an intent to subvert traditional communications intercepts… which, when combined with the other growing trails of evidence showing Fusion GPS schemes around the manufacturing of the Dossier, gets more interesting.
Mrs. Nellie Ohr, a Fusion GPS contracted employee, gets HAM radio license May 2016.
Following along the timeline:
In June/July 2016 an initial DOJ FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok direct contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the Russian dossier.
Then in August 2016, Christopher Steele goes to Sir Andrew Wood to ask him to act as a go-between to reach Senator John McCain. [Trying to give his dossier credibility]
Meanwhile throughout July, August and Sept 2016 Fusion GPS is paying journalists (NYT, ABC, NBC, Washington Post and Mother Jones, etc.) to listen to Christopher Steele and simultaneously shopping the dossier to them.
Soon thereafter, October 2016 – The Obama administration, through FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, submits a new application to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. The second FISA application is accepted and a surveillance warrant is granted.
Note the date of this tweet:
Simultaneously in October 2016 – Through the media in the past week we discover – Associate DOJ Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr, Nellie’s husband, is in direct contact with Christopher Steele, and the full dossier, along with secret meetings with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson.
Again, Timeline Recap:
♦April ’16 Clinton hires Fusion GPS
♦April ’16 Fusion GPS hires Christopher Steele
♦May ’16 Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license.
♦June/July ’16 FBI Agent Strzok meets w/ Steele
♦June ’16 DOJ FISA request denied.
♦July ’16 FBI counterintelligence operation begins
♦Oct. ’16 Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr meet w/ Christopher Steele
♦Oct. ’16 FISA request granted.
Representative Jim Jordan establishes “The Predicate“:
Representative Jim Jordan was “convinced the Steele Dossier was the underlying evidence for the October 2016 FISA warrant”. Part II:
CTH absolutely concurs with Jim Jordan’s outline and subsequent belief. All evidence points in only one direction. No evidence goes in any other direction.
The Steele dossier is a product aided by Nellie Ohr that underpinned the FISA application. The FISA application was a product constructed by FBI agent Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr under the authority granted to them by senior FBI and DOJ leadership.
Remember, as Director Chris Wray stated this past week, the FBI Director would be personally responsible for signing off on the October 2016 FISA application. In October 2016 that FBI Director was James Comey.
All of the suspicions of the Steele Dossier and its use in the FISA application have since been confirmed:
Full FISA Application:
The biggest question – what and when is the end game?
Whose end game….their side or ours? Big difference!
Means end game of these corrupt DOJ, FBI, Mueller, senate intel, FISA actors and some corrupt democrats/RINO?
Excellent question
Both sides are aware what is publicly known and information yet to be revealed.
Many individuals must be just a tad nervous as to the “End Game”. Suicides, maybe.
How many days to the midterm elections?
There isn’t gonna be an end game any time soon, these assholes have been around and running things for decades. In fact, I highly doubt there will be much at all as far as punishment for them…..definitely no hangings, no firing squads, it just isn’t gonna happen.
It’s a civilized country, dont’cha know.
Concern noted.
Get off yer hiney and vote “R” then!!!
Half (or more) of the current R’s are the problem!
“The more plausible scenario is MI6 Agent Christopher Steele, a Fusion GPS contracted operator, and Mrs. Nellie Ohr, also a Fusion GPS contracted operator, knew communication with foreign sources/actors could be easily monitored; and this need for communication was, most likely, going to lead to an organized operation where an FBI counterintelligence operation would exist -per Agent Peter Strzok- and, due to the subject matter being constructed, confidential communication would be required.”
Adding to the litany of questions here, was she also talking to the CHICOMS on her Ham radio as well? After all she was (cough, cough), is a communist sympathizer! I suspect her and her Husband Bruce were doing just that, funneling money, dirty money from the CHICOMS to secure energy deals. This is just a hunch I am going with for now, but the dirt is in the details!
TCTH is ALWAYS months, sometimes YEARS ahead of the curve.
I remember all the swamp critter articles you wrote connecting one slimeball after another to the HRC/BO cabal.
KUDOS!!!!!!!!!!
More shockers are on the way. The Ohrs and the Halpers (plural) go back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bruce Ohr and Nellie had long relationships with people deep in the Hillary Clinton’s circles:
Mary Jacoby is married to Glenn Simpson. She also worked at the infamous Rose law firm where Hillary worked back in the whitewater scandal days. Nellie worked for Glenn Simpson.
Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby knew Bruce and Nellie Ohr from their days at the International Assessment and Strategy Center as early as 2004. Simpson and Jacoby knew and worked with Stefan Halper at the WSJ since 1996.
Simpson and His Wife Mary Jacoby founded a company specializing in corruption research called Main Justice. While at Main Justice, she worked with Bruce Ohr and in fact nominated his FIFA investigation for the GIR Anti-Corruption award.
Yes, and according to that summary, Andrew Weissman has a connection to Mary Jacoby through her company.
Comey fits in your small group. He was involved against, which is sort of with, Clinton, from the prosecution side, during the Whitewater investigations. Clinton did her usual thing, destroying and stealing documents which were under subpoena, and more, but no indictment on that or any of the other charges.
Funny thing, Comey worked on drafting Clinton’s indictment, but he, and the DOJ team decided she was too big to prosecute, no jury would convict.
Those people need to find better circles of friends.
Judicial Watch archive has everything re: Whitewater.
Comey’s brother Peter worked in a company called DLA Piper than handled clinton foundation taxes and other matters.
Noticed how Comey and Brennen have been awefully quiet recently? Am I mistaken about this observation?
Maybe Comey and Brenan are reading CTH and shocked at what is being pieced together. I liked how Nunes realizes the need for transparency when more than half the country distrusts the FBI, DOJ and CIA. Every PTrump survey I stress transparency is needed to MAGA in the written parts.
Comey also handled the Sandy Berger investigation and did’t allow it to expand into Clinton’s inner circle.
FWIW, “Ohr” means “ear” in German. Hmmm.
I had another Treeper (Covadogna) respond to one of my post’s with the following:
Excellent points.
Nellie Ohr is a dead woman walking. Her hands are in all the cookie jars. She will be testifying at a later date. Ole Bruce is going to want to protect Nellie at all cost.
I hope these investigators and prosecutors really figure out the hidden hierarchy correctly, and make wise decisions concerning whom to prosecute harshly, whom to let plead down to lesser charges, and whom to let skate in exchange for testimony against co-conspirators.
As Viktor Suvorov pointed out in his books on Soviet military intelligence, one’s rank in the outward world (i.e. the cover identity) is typically unrelated to one’s rank in the performance of one’s duty (the clandestine role.) He insisted that this was as true of Soviet “illegal” networks as it is of the Mafia.
Example 1:
The Rosenbergs had a long-time associate and accomplice who worked at Los Alamos as a technician. Since Rosenberg was a scientist, and the other guy was a lowly technician, prosecutors focused on Rosenberg and his wife, who ultimately got the death penalty. The tech largely skated.
But anti-Communist historians now theorize that the tech was actually the boss of the cell in the eyes of the Soviets, and the most guilty member in reality.
Example 2:
In the Walker spy ring, iirc, it was a Navy petty officer and his Navy sailor son who were sent to prison. But the petty officer had a relative who was a commissioned officer, a Lt. Cmdr. I think, who had a lot more time in the Navy than either of the defendants. With a much higher rank, he had access to proportionately more sensitive secrets, and had joined the service much earlier. He was never suspected by prosecutors (at least publicly,) and went on with his life.
But, again, experts now surmise, based on various data, that he was the founding member and ringleader, and had in fact recruited the smaller fish who went down for the crimes.
So our government does not have a sterling record in espionage trials. The true structure of Communist clandestine networks seems to elude American prosecutors.
Diana West calls dear old Bruce’s trophy bride the “woman in the middle”.
Nellie’s time in the Soviet Union, her notorious ability to enter the closed Soviet archives for academic research, her Ph.D. in Russian history, her Russian language skills, her CIA analyst chops, and, of course, her ham radio license, may very well mark her out as holding a much higher position in this ring than most suspect.
And, as Ms. West has pointed out, Steele and others have been strangely mum in regard to Nellie’s name when they offered testimony before congressional committees, even when discussing matters in which we now know she is implicated.
This has served to keep the Ohr woman somewhat in the shadows relative to her co-conspirators. But lying to Congress, even by omission, is a crime. So the fact that those who may be indicted for their roles in this affair are willing to risk that may indicate, far from a minimization of her role, that other ring members are willing to fall on their swords to protect a superior.
I’m reeling. It just goes on and on.
Can anyone tell me how it was found out that Nellie Ohr got a ham radio license? Is that something investigators go into?
LikeLike
Of course it was not a “counter-intelligence” operation, it was a covert operation. Begin there, delve deep, fill the fissures with facts, and the house will crumple. It’s critical to get a squeaker/squealer into to the mix.
Counter-Constitution operation.
Well said sir! Don’t want to go too far here, but most of us have read this: https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/ there are many players in the mix, most are not easily considered complicitous. The main objective of a coverup operation, however, is to prevent anyone who would confess (or could confess) to ever come demonstrably forward. Either prevent it or overwhelm it with obfuscation. That’s where we are. It takes only one (living) whistleblower to dance upon the stage, but there also needs to be a coherent audience. MSM muddles coherency.
The apelbaum document is definitely worth a bookmark.
Wow ! all from material in the public domain.
Lesson learned: anything you ever post on the internet is accessible. LinkedIn , Facebook, Twitter, Archive.org for Www, can all be cross referenced with enough time and effort. And thanks to Big Data research, now is the time.
Does anyone else think that Ohr’s wife appears to be very masculine question mark
Not as blokey as Michael Obama
Bring back the bare arms look. East German woman’s wrestling and weightlifting.
She strongly resembles John Podesta actually. Picture him in a wig. Though I wouldn’t say they are “masculine” exactly. Rather, they are both Progressive Fugly.
I don’t think that picture of Nellie Ohr is really what she looks like, I think it’s a made up job used for a specific purpose…..she apparently does have CIA connection. Spooks gotta spook.
For her sake, I hope you’re right.
Yes, her pic is getting tiresome. Maybe she could get a makeover like Lisa and cut us a break.
It is amazing that this took place in America during a presidential election.
It’s even more amazing that, despite the left’s willingness to stoop to depths never before imagined, they lost anyway.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s always the case that illegal stuff and dirty tricks are never as good to influence a campaign as having a resonant message and popular governing agenda.
Where was Sessions even back then?
Not only did he FAIL to identify the real corruption, but he rolled over and permitted the Witch Hunt into Trump. If sessions was genuine in his belief that he had to recuse, then he should have gone the whole way and resigned. There is no way an AG should have stood by and allowed his POTUS to be subject to abuse. It’s the old Prog/Dim trick of accusing the Republicans of what they are guilty of themselves! It was an obvious ploy. It continues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Except for one detail, the entire Steele Dossier could have been written from open source (or just fabricated).
In fact I think it probably was written in just that way. There is nothing in the Steele Dossier that was not public when it was written – and later confirmed to be accurate.
I believe the one “hook” was to be the Michael Cohen to Prague. That was to be the “proof” that Steele’s secret sources are accurate. They got that from somewhere (likely 702’s as Sundance suggested long ago) but screwed it up and got the wrong guy.
Even the timing of the introduction of Michael Cohen in the Dossier is suspect.
Unlike Manafort and Carter Page, Cohen had been with Trump for years. But, Manafort and Carter Page are supposedly the big Trump / Putin conduits. Until August when Cohen starts to get some press attention, then in Oct Cohen is suddenly the big Trump/Putin link.
It’s like Steele et al didn’t even know about Cohen until he got into the media, then they wrote him into the script.
“Both Mr. and Mrs Ohr worked on a collaborative group project surrounding International Organized Crime.”
So who was prosecuted for all this effort, or was this group a subversive unit to give a “heads up” to selected International criminals that they were on someones radar?
I’m still thinking that sessions is a white hat and the twitter criticism of him from Pres Trump are like a skillfull sheep dog giving a bark every now and then to make the sheep break the right way. I don’t believe Pres Trump would tolerate mr session being hopeless or corrupt but portraying him as Elmer Fudd to soothe the prey would fit in with his sense of humour
@ Ozzy…that has been one of two theories here. That would be great if it were true, but I’m on the other side because of all the people he has allowed off the hook starting with Lerner, Rice etc….you know the list.
I’m definitely not an authority on HAM radio, but I was under the impression that someone with a HAM radio could eavesdrop on someone else using one. It seems to me that if that’s true, it would be unlikely that Steele and Ohr would be discussing things that could be seen as involving a campaign against Trump.
I also recall reading somewhere recently, that the license that Ohr has was good for only a 10 mile radius, upgradeable to 20 miles. It would be hard for her to talk with Steele given that he is in the UK. Possibly the radio was/is for contacting others in DC.
So, who else in DC has a HAM radio license?
Ham radio transmits over the air, typically non encrypted. So if Nelly heehawed over a Ham radio the messages could be picked up if you know the transmit frequency. Could use a frequency scanner to search for active transmissions. I say the NSA caught Nelly.
From an extremely exhaustive research document posted on CTH comments earlier this morning. This is one bit from the ham radio analysis, which begins approximately 80% of the way down the page.
“The radio class limits would only give her a line of sight range of 5-10 miles. In a repeater mode, she could push the range to 20-200 miles. If you don’t think that a 10-mile range is sufficient, think again. It is likely that Ohr’s rationale for using a Ham radio was a substitution for a cell and landline phones in order to communicate with person(s) nearby. As you can see from the map below, even with a 7.5 radius she was well within the range of the entire downtown Washington D.C. area.”
“But what about tracing her Ham call sign during transmission, wouldn’t that eliminate her radio anonymity?
In theory, yes, but in practice, it can be circumvented. This problem could have been solved with devices like the Harris XG-75P/100P. Encrypted radio transmissions can be used to obscure the identity of the sender/receiver of the message. For example, unencrypted HSMM uses a ping packet co…[…]
https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
Quick research gave me the same info on range and encryption.
I agree short range comms would be used to coordinate meetings drop offs/pickups. Maybe not pri 1 intelligence since it would be post event.
Ham radio puts a frequency in the atmosphere. NSA collects nearly everything. Next step would be to identify and decrypt. Since it is post event, there would time to identify and decrypt to use as evidence.
Appreciate all the reserch.
I’m doubtful that they are able to monitor all amateur radio transmissions. They would have to sit on every frequency 24×7 and wait for transmissions. Lots of empty space there. Ol’ Nellie probably didn’t tramsit very frequently and when she did transmit it was probably brief. How would the NSA find the source of the transmission if she didn’t broadcast her call signal each time?
LikeLike
It is possible to send encrypted and coded communications over HAM radio.
It’s possible to send encrypted messages over HAM radio, but since it is illegal to do so, why bother with a license? Additionally, most HAM radio transmissions are easily monitored except for the very difficult ultra high frequency point-point-to-point transmissions. Again, why bother with a license?
LikeLike
The type of license Nellie has is Morse Code for several lower frequency bands, then digital for higher frequencies, then unlimited for, IIRC, above 50MHz.
Once you get to digital, it is absolutely legal to encrypt. You can’t disguise that you’re sending ones-and-zeroes, but you are under no obligation to tell anyone what those ones-and-zeroes mean.
Can you post a link to the source for this?
She bothered to get a license just in case anyone found out she was broadcasting. But remember they all thought Hillary was going to win, ol’ Nellie never thought anyone would know who she was or look her up in the license database.
I am restraining myself now from saying O has a ham with the name of Moo. I won’t say that though. Sorry, I think I got too much sun today.
According to the Applebaum article, the Ham radio area of coverage perfectly lines up with the Fusion HQ and the location of the DOJ.
I was married to someone who was into ham radio and anything transmitted through the air ways and I can tell you that anything transmitted through the air waves can be listened in on….that’s why I have an landline for a phone.
Umm. Landlines are easier to tap than HAM radio. All calls are point to point, digitized by the time they get to the trunks, and are known to be monitored by the NSA.
Nunes does a great job keeping this complex topic simple and understandable. For example, he compared the current political crisis in the U.S. with the reality of life in the recently Soviet country of Georgia! Hard to believe, but we are at a crossroads in our country’s history. With patriots like Mr. Dunes, we will prevail.
As far as I’m concerned Sessions is working hard to have a place alongside the other conspirators on the scaffold.
We have known this for a long time. I am sure Nunes has to. He’s finally able to,legally, go to the press with the information. He knows a heck of alot that he just cannot reveal yet. We also know that. Us Treepers, blessed with SD’s research are miles ahead of the average citizen.
Sorry, “too” as in also.
Papadop and Page were IC plants?
Can we say that now?
Who else had a ham radio in addition to Nelly? Bruce? Strozk? Comey? Steele? Obama (would he know how to use one?), Lynch? Clapper? Hilery? McCabe? Rosenstein? Mueller? Brennen? Jarrett? Putin?
Who was Nelly talking to via ham radio? Can lists of ham radio operators be obtained?
Courtesy of the US government:
http://wireless2.fcc.gov/UlsApp/UlsSearch/searchLicense.jsp
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s also this that has existed a long, long time.
Note the set-up..it’s called software defined radio (SDR). It’s about the size of a flash drive, and with a small upconverter, very very small. Anyone can get them at Nooelec.com.
Anybody here remember Radio Caroline? (in the UK, early 1960s)… 🙂
we have an old AM set taken off one of our fishing boats. Is it legal to use?
Only way anybody gets perp walked, is if we control the House and Senate in December.
By that point, the only tool left, will be the Federal Reserve. I have been eyeing Q2 as the point, they bring this whole thing down and make it painful.
The investigations into EVERYTHING congress asked the justice department to investigate are being carried out, but they are not leaking so it’s not in the news.
“Sessions’ Appointing Utah Federal Prosecutor Much Better for Trump than 2nd Special Counsel”
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/31/turley-sessions-using-utah-federal-prosecutor-much-better-trump-2nd-special-counsel/
Congress also referred numerous persons on with multiple charges and DOJ has done nothing.
How do you know?
April 18, 2018 Congress made the following referrals, none have been prosecuted:
Comey
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. § 641 – stealing, selling, conveying public money, property or records
18 U.S.C. § 793 – Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information
18 U.S.C. § 1001 – concealment, false representations
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
18 U.S.C. § 1621 – perjury
18 U.S.C. § 1924(a) – Unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material
Clinton
52 U.S.C. §§ 30121, 30101 – contributions & donations by foreign nationals
Lynch
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
McCabe
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. § 1001 – concealment, false representations
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
18 U.S.C. § 1621 – perjury
Strzok & Page
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
Yates
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
Boente
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
Rosenstein
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
All DOJ & FBI personnel responsible for signing the Carter Page warrant application
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
https://gosar.house.gov/uploadedfiles/criminal-referral.pdf
https://smucker.house.gov/sites/smucker.house.gov/files/wysiwyg_uploaded/FISA%20Memo.pdf
I guess that answered the question, and your statement with facts.
Here’s Hillary at the last debate before the election evidently reading from a script.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
May they all be prosecuted for treason/sedition and face the traditional consequences… not just 6 months of community service.
It seems Nellys license restricted her to frequencies above 30MHz. Those frequencies aren’t really suitable for getting across to the UK reliably. Was Steel in the US when they were communicating or did Nelly have an accomplice in the US who was picking her up and patching her through to the UK using the HF bands or even landline or audio on skype.
Re think, it’s even simpler than that . All Nelly needed was to get it to a local go between who could then just email it, providing the go between was unconnected with Nelly and unknown he/she would never be looked at, Steel could have the same arrangement with someone at his end. Find the go between and the messages might be recoverable.
As far as the HAM radio goes, she could do the same thing using a USB stick and a pre-arranged drop site for someone to pick up annd get to Steele. She could email the stuff herself using a VPN. There were/are lots of ways for her to contact Steele. And, I doubt that the NSA is unable to grab HAM radio transmissions, so using it has no benefit that I can see.
LikeLike
The Ohrs also participated in orienteering contests.
The high freqs are for long distance. Low ones only work well in the direction of the Sun. Plus nothing says she had to obey her silly license. No one to check.
She was using VHF, makes sense they’d want to keep it as foolproof and reliable as possible that means go between would be reasonably close. Close means she could use lower power, less chance of nosey kid with a scanner. Get Jeff to check out every ham operator in a 5-10 mile radius of Nellys house. They do say that everything is saved, it’s just not looked at.
Food for thought…
Forget thinking about effective distances.
Given the level of technology these days, a simple receiver within transmission range could just analogue to digital convert signal to anywhere on the planet.
The technology to do this is nothing more than the technology the FCC ruled violated broadcaster rights in a case where a startup company was forced out a business for simply placing a consumer purchased single antenna for receiving a TV signal in the orignating market place and the signal would be streamed over internet. The business model was built on that every single subscriber would own the single antenna, and the company was simply extending the range of the transmission. The FCC ruled they where rebroadcasting the signal.
Point is… proof of concept in making the range of a HAM radio signal a moot point. We are all here talking about one hop, two hop connections. The Ohr HAM radio stuff if it rises to skulldugery levels, was to meant to put a level of complexity into making any one hop connectivity insurmountable.
The only recourse is a rather obscure technographical/technomorphical feature of EM transmissions, its dipole signature. The ability to analyze who is tuned into given signal. For steady state broadcasts (think FM radio) it is quite possible to come up with a size of listening audience based on the dipole attenuation of the signal. The whole radio industry is based on this fact.
The only question is was enough State Reasources devoted to finding this out, then there is also… Could any legal argument be made that whoever listened in (tuned in) just did not listening in as a result of background EM radiation sweeps.
THAT IS WHAT YOU INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISTS ARE UP AGAINST, when it comes to the Neilly Ohr ham radio stuff.
The good and bad of this is due to the outstanding research of SD and many on the web along with a few patriots in Congress investigating these crimes are in the public domain and a considerable amount of evidence needed for a prosecution has already been exposed.
The bad part is if nothing is done, unlike in the past, these traitors could sweep it under the rug and cover each others back D or R and we would not know any better.
I don’t know what the end game is, and there are so many things going on that don’t line up, for example Sessions has been supporting Trump in the background as much as he can with the illegals, refuges, asylum seekers ect…………yet half the country is being torture with these fake witch hunts………
November 2016 will go down in history as the greatest political upset in history and one of the greatest Presidential Campaings ever run by Trump
November 2018 will go down in history as the first shot in the new civil war as the country as we know it will be lost forever and the decline will accelerate or..the American Citizens will come through and the MAGA Agenda will continue and the country will continue to prosper.
How stressful.
I believe the Ohrs are Russian agents.
Oh, c’mon….just because Nellie speaks fluent Russian, taught Russian history, and was a Stalin apologist in her Russian History PhD thesis, how could anyone believe she was a Russian agent?
ok, a double agent…
Lol exactly. Also, Ohr herself has spent a lot of time in Russia. Her Mother wrote books on 1930’s Marxists.
This all seems like normal American stuff…
I also ask: even if everything is declassified, where are the American people going to read about it?
Voice transmission is easily intercepted by anyone with the correct (cheap) equipment. I’ve had radio scanners for over 30 years, Ham is not secure from anyone.
If you wanted to transfer data securely, you could use steganography to embed data in an image or audio file that you could send by anonymous email, a voice message, or by uploading an image to a public site like so many people here use. You wouldn’t need any schedules or special radio equipment on the receiving end as a person could just download the image, decrypt it with the correct software (Truecrypt has always been good but I think has been obsoleted), and you have your data. No chance of interception and if you don’t keep the data in a unencrypted form, no evidence.
If someone with nefarious intent got a Ham license to use to further their group objectives, I would think that their intent would be to set up a “numbers station”.
These are Ham transmissions that use a synthesized voice to transmit a series of numbers that only have meaning to those that can decrypt. These have been used by gov’ts worldwide for a long time to communicate with agents both at home and overseas and are still used today. There are National Security Messages that are transmitted here in the US everyday that are a backup system in case the normal Hi-Tech system gets knocked out. Anyone interested in learning more about this can search on: “numbers stations”.
An interesting example of a numbers station is found looking for “Lincolnshire Poacher”.
sounds like something that could be taught by an ex-MI6 agent.
Blacked out in your copy of Nellie’s license is address: 6435 Tucker Avenue McLean, Virginia 22101. The Ohr’s bought house in 1999 for a little over 300,000 thou. Zillow estimates its worth today at over 800,000 thou.. It is about 1300 square feet. Why such a small house for such a rich couple?
Besides gratuitously doxxing her, I can assume you do not live near any of these places — https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-11/mapping-22-cities-most-million-dollar-homes-america .
I live in Silicon Valley. I always wanted to live in a million-dollar home……I just never imagined it would be this one.
A two bedroom 1950’s flat top on a crumbling slab foundation is a million dollar home there. I’m not joking or exaggerating, either.
I don’t go around trying to be on top of every detail, but it sure seems like Comey, Clapper and Brennan have been awfully quiet lately.
By the way, there is no other way of saying it than:
Bruce Ohr was being bribed by Hillary Clinton — through the payments to his wife, Nellie — to persecute and prosecute DJT.
It does seem the water is flowing over the dam at this point. We will see.
I don’t see him needing to be bribed…Russian double agent doing his job
This is all slamdunk obvious (when you do all the work Sundance has and present all the actual documents and irrefutable evidence–thanks to him!). But until it’s in all the major newspapers and on all the networks, not just FOX—it didn’t happen. None of my DEM or even the indie neighbors, friends, coworkers know ANY of this. The media has buried it. SO INFURIATING!!
Is anyone else hearing Manafort/Manigault news on the radio and going, “Wait, what?!?!?” when I thought I heard the other name?
A year and a half ago, a year ago, six months ago, on these pages we are on record. Right then, right now and right tomorrow. Sad it takes the world a year to catch up to that which is reported here. The DC Dither is in full glory. Carry on.
Steele Memo dated 12/13/16 scroll to page handwritten ’34’ on this pdf link provided where one of the redactions is incomplete and ‘s’ is visible.
{squiggle brackets} are suggestions about what fits in these redactions. In particular the word investigators seems logical when revising what Christopher Steele was looking for from Bruce Ohr …staying in touch…knowing who else he could reach.
￼https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984/Trump-Intelligence-Allegations.pdf
____________________________________________________________________________
[__{FBI INVESTIGATORS or SDNY Investigators…}] provided further details of these meeting/s and associated anti-CLINTON /Democratic Party operations. COHEN had been accompanied to Prague by 3 colleagues and the timing of the visit was either in the last week of August or the first week of September. One of their main Russian interlocutors was Oleg SOLODUKHIN operating under Rossotrudnichestvo cover. According to [__{FBI investigators}] the agenda comprised questions on how deniable cash payments were to be made to hackers who had worked in Europe under Kremlin direction against the CLINTON campaign and various contingencies for covering up these operations and Moscow’s secret liaison with the TRUMP team more generally.
_____________________________________________________________________________
This paragraph comes together when one considers Bruce Ohr is providing Steele continued talking points to put in this December memo (which is written to act as confirmation to things placed in the October 17 memo…because Comey was starting to worry about how to cover the info and present it to the president elect).
If link doesn’t work try
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/3259984-Trump-Intelligence-Allegations.html
Steve Hilton says he’s going to have new, never before heard, information on corruption by Comey and Mueller this hour on his “Swamp Watch” feature.
” Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license (May 23rd 2016); a communication tool that would allow Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele the ability to communicate outside the normal risk of communication intercepts.”
_____________________
Why bother applying for a ‘license’, and creating a paper trail that will stand out like a sore thumb based on the timing — just in case something goes wrong?
Yes, I know, they NEVER thought she would LOSE… but still, you always have to allow for the possibility that you could be WRONG.
For Whoa! Nellie to obtain a license in order to commit this crime would be like a bank robber getting a license to drive the getaway car.
What’s the point?
Are you going to pull over for the police to show them your license as you’re fleeing the scene of the robbery?
If you are PLANNING to commit TREASON — likely the most serious criminal act one could commit — why are you worried about whether or not you operate a HAM radio without a license, which must be one of the least serious criminal acts one could commit?
It’s like being careful not to jaywalk on the way to a committing a murder.
” Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license (May 23rd 2016); a communication tool that would allow Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele the ability to communicate outside the normal risk of communication intercepts.”
_________________
Except apparently that attempt was unsuccessful.
On May 22nd, Q posted the screen-shot of one of Sundance’s tweets, where Sundance asked:
“1. Sometimes Conspiracy Theories are not theor. Nellie Ohr, is the wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and she is an employee with Fusion GPS. Why would she apply for a Ham Radio License a month after Frusion GPS contracted with MI6 agent Christopher Steele?”
Q replied:
…………………………………………………………..
Q !CbboFOtcZs ID: a4b681 No.1506815 📁
May 22 2018 13:01:41 (EST)
Anonymous ID: cbbe22 No.1506500 📁
May 22 2018 12:30:28 (EST)
⬇
>>1506481
>>1506481
>>1506481
>>1506481
NELLIE OHR HAM RADIO
>>1506500
Avoid NSA data collection.
It failed.
Q
……………………………………………………………
So much for the HAM radio ploy…
People who live in the Swamp, like Nellie Ohr, have no idea what the military does, and how we maintain our skills during and after leaving service. They’ve no idea what patriotism and love of country means.
People like me…ya, our skills are still up-to-date. We hear everything.
These people are stupid, but they are also very conniving, sly, lil bastards. I just don’t believe that, given their professions, they wouldn’t know that the NSA grabs everything that talks, emails, squeaks, or farts….I’ve known that for years.
I don’t believe the HAM radio was for talking to Steele, it’s no more secure than anything else. Nor do I think it was for plotting with anyone else. I see no advantage to using HAM as opposed to any other methods….I think it’s a dead end rabbit hole.
Now, having said that, the post above by PaulM has serious potential. But even then, using a numbers based cypher, I see problems.
Really, is there anything, any code, that the NSA can’t decrypt and decipher given enough time and resources?
Q is claiming that her communications were intercepted? But doesn’t supply any evidence?
I hope anonymous does out Q. My bet is it’s some clever social misfit living in his parents’ basement.
“Then in August 2016, Christopher Steele goes to Sir Andrew Wood to ask him to act as a go-between to reach Senator John McCain. [Trying to give his dossier credibility]”
________________
If No Name is involved, the byproduct could be many things, but ‘credible’ is not one of them.
Just why did Steele care one way or another that Donald Trump might be elected? It’s said he was “desperate” that not happen. A pretty strong reaction for a foreigner who is merely performing a job he was paid to do by Simpson, et al., is it not?
How do we know he’s a former spy? Who’s to say he’s still not employed by the Brit government, Theresa May in particular, and that was the genesis of the desperation…his government demanded he work toward Trump not being elected? He has to live somehow and pay his bills. It’s doubtful that a retired MI6 agent pension is funding all those U.K. legal representation fees.
Maybe he was desperate because his life was being threatened unless he produced something of use to the DNC/Clinton faction? Fanciful? Read too many spy novels? I don’t know. It’s just strange Steele got so emotionally involved.
It is time to state the obvious:
the Black Hats have something on Jeff Sessions.
Clearly, he was warned to stay out of the coup prosecution
or he would be exposed for whatever it is they have on him.
Trump says Sessions is scared. Whatever it is, it must be big.
ANY GUESSES???
