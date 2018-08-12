Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discussing Energy Security Initiatives and Part I of Discussion of Bruce Ohr…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is currently traveling in Europe and calls-in to Maria Bartiromo to discuss the natural gas pipeline that would reduce Russia’s energy influence in the region.

In the aggregate – the energy initiatives supported by President Trump and U.S. policy is an extension of the Trump Doctrine to use economic power, and specifically energy supplies therein, as an alliance tool to disrupt international states who weaponize energy to control energy-dependent states; thereby neutralizing malevolent interests/influence.

At 05:15 the topic switches to discussion of the ongoing oversight review of conduct from corrupt officials within the DOJ and FBI.  WATCH:

