White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett Discusses Details Within GDP Release…

The head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett shares his perspective on the 4.1 percent GDP growth, and the ongoing MAGAnomic America-First initiatives. Hassett rightly points out that finished good domestic inventories dropped as an outcome of consumer purchasing outpacing manufacturing. As more manufacturing comes on-line, the production capacity expansion leads to more GDP growth.

Remember, one of the unique attributes of the U.S. economy, thanks to the foresight of industrial titans who built it, is our internal consumption. We are not only the worlds’ largest economy, we are the biggest self-sustaining economy in the history of the world; a massively consequential strategic advantage. Our leverage comes from nations needing access to our market; the U.S. does not necessarily need access to theirs. Therefore POTUS Trump can dictate the terms.

