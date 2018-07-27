The Fundamentals of MAGAnomics….

Against the backdrop of MAGAnomic success, many people (some young some old) are beginning to engage in questions of decades-old economic assumptions. Consider me thrilled at the possibility of a generational economic awakening.
Toward that end, here’s another repost from 2016 to gain understanding of the fundamentals behind President Trump’s MAGAnomic policies. God Bless Main Street!
NOVEMBER 2016 – As we all begin to filter the impact of a historic Donald Trump victory, perhaps it is important to remind ourselves what should be the primary filter for perspective..
…the economics.
For the first time in many decades the chief executive of the United States will walk into office concerned about the long-term financial stability of the United States. For the first time ever, a titan of American Main Street is going to be in the oval office. Do not downplay the significance of this aspect. Money makes the world go ’round.
Every single global leader and politician is reviewing the U.S. election through their own domestic financial prisms. Rule #1 – Everything is about the money. Rule #2 – Everything is about the money. Rule #3 – when pondering any information broadcast by corporate media about a global Trump effect, refer back to the prior two rules.
Donald Trump is 100% pure MAIN STREET, never doubt that. Trump’s macro economic DNA outlook is compromised of American business interests at a micro-cellular level. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell et al will be dispatched immediately if he attempts to bring his big Wall Street/K-Street lobbying friends into the Trump economic equation.
For the sake of brevity, we’re going to accept that most readers here are familiar with who funds and directs Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, John McCain, Mitch McConnell, and in larger more consequential measures – the DC UniParty legislative team in charge of U.S. Policy, ie. Wall street.
During the January 2016 South Carolina debate, and in response to Trump pointing out a necessary shift in trade position (a shift to put American interests first – a shift to stop the dependency on cheap import goods – a shift to use China’s dependency on access to our market to OUR advantage), Jeb Bush came back with an example of Boeing manufacturing.
Donald Trump, responded to Jeb’s Boeing example, and pointed out China is forcing Boeing to open a manufacturing plant in China. As would be typical from a candidate who is unfamiliar and poorly briefed on the issue, Jeb Bush looked back incredulously and said:
“C’mon man”…
There we saw it.
Right there was the disconnect.
However, almost everyone missed it.
There, in that exact moment, was the spotlight upon all that is wrong with a professional political class; globalists dependent on Wall Street best interest for their talking points.
Donald Trump was 100% correct.
But the issue is bigger.
Not only is China demanding Boeing open a plant in China, the intent of such a plant provides an opportunity to explain why Trump, and his approach, is vitally important – and time is wasting.
China is refusing to trade with (buy) Boeing products if the company does not move. Why? It’s not about putting Chinese people to work, it’s about China importing their research and development, Boeing’s production secrets, into their country so they can learn, steal and begin to manufacture their own airliners.
This is just how China works.
In time, Comac, a state-owned, Shanghai-based aerospace company will then use the production secrets they have stolen, produce their own airliners, kick out Boeing, undercut the market, and sell cheaper manufactured airplanes to the global economy.
Boeing, the great American company that Jeb Bush thinks they are, becomes yet another notch on the Asian market belt.
All of those Boeing workers, those high-wage industrial skill jobs that support the American middle class, yeah – those jobs lost. And the cycle continues.
Of course Wall Street will be invested in the cheaper Chinese aerospace manufacturing company Comac, as it emerges as a manufacturing power.
This reality within this story is a peek into the future of the fundamental disconnect between Wall Street (grows again) and Main Street (lost jobs/wages). The reality within this example is exactly what has taken place over the past three decades.
Wall Street entities like Goldman Sachs will be fine. Ted and Heidi Cruz will be fine; Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Nikki Haley, Carly Fiorina, Mitt Romney, John Kasich will also be fine – it’s middle America who suffers.
The economic consequence, yet again, creates disparity between those insulated by Wall Street and the rest of the U.S. This is how our current oligarchy is growing out of control.
And so they, as professional politicians, will propose solutions – their solutions. However, their solutions are actually the preferred solutions of their campaign contributors, ie. Wall Street. The same Wall Street that funds lobbyists, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to set the economic legislative priorities of congress.
Meanwhile the non-import market, your visit to the grocery store, food, energy etc. sees prices increasing. This is what happens when a production economy becomes a service economy.
In 1984 a name brand polo shirt would cost around $45, a really good 26″ TV around $600 to $1,000, a decent couch $1500, and a pair of name brand sneakers around $100. However, eggs (.49), milk ($1.79 gal), and store bread (2 loaves for $1).
Electric bill $100, water bill $20, phone bill $50.
In 2016 an imported name brand polo costs around $20, a really good 42″ TV $300 to $400, a couch for $500 and a pair of sneakers $50 – All imported, all Asian, all about half of of what they cost in 1984.
However, eggs ($1.99), Milk ($4.50+), and store bread ($2+ each). All domestic products and all double or triple 1984. Electric bill $250, Water bill $100, phone bill $100+. Again domestic consumables, again double, triple or even more.
We consume and spend more on domestic goods such as food, energy, fuel, than we do purchasing imported durable goods. As a consequence, depending on lifestyle, the net out-of-pocket is essentially the same to a little more.
However, the income opportunity, the jobs, the good paying jobs, well, those are gone because the durables are no longer part of the domestic production.
To keep the unemployed pitchforks at bay, government policy (now directed by Wall Street globalists and multinational corporations) subsidize the income gap. Ergo EBT, WIC and food stamp assistance necessarily increasing.
The pitchforks are dropped, but economic independence turns to dependence. With government policy adjusted accordingly – deficits necessarily explode. Stopping those deficits would require an actual budget. There hasn’t been a federal budget since ’07…. “Omnibus”,… Sound familiar?
Yes, under Donald Trump’s proposal the cost of “durable” goods -at least those we import- will increase. Your iPhone might cost $800 instead of $600. However, the North Carolina apparel, clothing and furniture manufacturing market will have an opportunity to revitalize – and with it, jobs, people as the tailors and the custom wood furniture makers would have opportunity to thrive again with their creations.
There’s going to be a period of pain as U.S. manufacturing finds it’s footing and begins to restart. However, in the longer term, it’s a shift from “dependency” to “independence”.
Those who were fully matriculated independent adults prior to 1984 know exactly what needs to be done.
Freedom is dependent upon it.
Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro was born in 1984 and necessarily views the world through the cost of his next iPhone. Another Wall Street supporter, Ted Cruz, was thirteen.
♦ On Social Security – Unlike many candidates Donald Trump is NOT calling for rapid or wholesale changes to the current Social Security program; and there’s a very good reason why he’s the only candidate not proposing wholesale changes.
With the single caveat of “high income retirees” (over $250k annually), which Trump is open to negotiating on, candidate Trump does not consider these programs as “entitlements”. The American people pay into them, and the federal government has an obligation to fulfill the promises made upon collection.
To fully understand how Donald Trump views the solvency of Social Security, you must again understand his economic model and how it outlines growth.
The issue with Social Security, as viewed by Trump, is more of an issue with receipts and expenditures. If the aggregate U.S. economy is growing by a factor larger than the distribution needed to fulfill its entitlement obligations then no wholesale change on expenditure is needed. The focus needs to be on continued and successful economic growth.
What you will find in all of Donald Trump’s positions, is a paradigm shift he necessarily understands must take place in order to accomplish the long-term goals for the U.S. citizen as it relates to “entitlements” or “structural benefits”.
All other candidates are beginning their policy proposals with a fundamentally divergent perception of the U.S. economy. They are working with, and retaining the outlook of, a U.S. economy based on “services”; a service-based economic model.
While this economic path has been created by decades old U.S. policy, and is ultimately the only historical economic path now taught in school, Trump intends to change the course entirely.
Because so many shifts -policy nudges- have taken place in the past several decades, few academics and even fewer MSM observers, are able to understand how to get off this path and chart a better course.
Candidate Trump is proposing less dependence on foreign companies for cheap goods, (the cornerstone of a service economy) and a return to a more balanced U.S. larger economic model where the manufacturing and production base can be re-established and competitive based on American entrepreneurship and innovation.
The key words in the prior statement are “dependence” and “balanced”. When a nation has an industrial manufacturing balance within the GDP there is far less dependence on the economic activity in global markets. In essence the U.S. can sustain itself, absorb global economic fluctuations and expand itself or contract itself depending on the free market.
When there is no balance, there is no longer a free market. The free market is sacrificed in favor of dependency, whether it’s foreign oil or foreign manufacturing, the dependency outcome is essentially the same. Without balance there is an inherent loss of economic independence, and a consequential increase in economic risk.
No other economy in the world innovates like the U.S.A. Donald Trump sees this as a key advantage across all industry – including manufacturing and technology.
The benefit of cheap overseas labor, which is considered a global market disadvantage for the U.S., is offset by utilizing innovation and energy independence.
The third highest variable cost of goods beyond raw materials first, labor second, is energy. If the U.S. energy sector is unleashed -and fully developed- the manufacturing price of any given product will allow for global trade competition even with higher U.S. wage prices.
In addition the U.S. has a key strategic advantage with raw manufacturing materials such as: iron ore, coal, steel, precious metals and vast mineral assets which are needed in most new modern era manufacturing. Trump proposes we stop selling these valuable national assets to countries we compete against – they belong to the American people, they should be used for the benefit of American citizens. Period.
EXAMPLE: Currently China buys and recycles our heavy (steel) and light (aluminum) metal products (for pennies on the original manufacturing dollar) and then uses those metals to reproduce manufactured goods for sale back to the U.S. – Donald Trump is proposing we do the manufacturing ourselves with the utilization of our own resources; and we use the leverage from any sales of these raw materials in our international trade agreements.
When you combine FULL resource development (in a modern era) with with the removal of over-burdensome regulatory and compliance systems, necessarily filled with enormous bureaucratic costs, Donald Trump proposes we can lower the cost of production and be globally competitive. In essence, Trump changes the economic paradigm, and we no longer become a dependent nation relying on a service driven economy.
The cornerstone to the success of this economic turnaround is the keen capability of the U.S. worker to innovate on their own platforms. Americans, more than any country in the world, just know how to get things accomplished. Independence and self-sufficiency is part of the DNA of the larger American workforce.
In addition, an unquantifiable benefit comes from investment, where the smart money play -to get increased return on investment- becomes putting capital INTO the U.S. economy, instead of purchasing foreign stocks.
With all of the above opportunities in mind, this is how we get on the pathway to rebuilding our national infrastructure. The demand for labor increases, and as a consequence so too does the U.S. wage rate which has been stagnant (or non-existent) for the past three decades.
As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare/social service programs have a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar – the saved sum is doubled. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.
Simply put, we begin to….
…..Make America Great Again !
- Donald Trump American Solutions Part I
- Donald Trump American Solutions Part II
- Donald Trump “America First” Conservative Solutions Part III
- Donald Trump “America First” Conservative Solutions Part IV
Authors note as shared in 2016: If I absolutely did not believe this economic model was doable, I would never expand the concept and place advocacy upon it. I am an absolute believer that we can, as a nation, reignite a solid manufacturing base and generate an expanding middle class.
Yes, in the short term durable goods may cost more, that’s to be expected. However, these are durable goods, not disposable goods. As consumers we may have to spend a little more on maintenance and repair to offset an increase in durable goods, but that’s a small price to pay to make the U.S. manufacturing base great again.
~ Sundance
President Donald J Trump. The people President. MAGA
Economics isn’t hard – only, con artists want to make you think it is hard so they can CON you.
RE: “No other economy in the world innovates like the U.S.A. Donald Trump sees this as a key advantage across all industry – including manufacturing and technology.”
Remember how the sore loser Japanese cracked about the great Deming Quality Award winning Florida Power and Light employees, “They’re not good, they’re just Rucky!”
I’m gobsmacked by the excellent research involved in this article. I really had no clue of world economics until I found this site. President Trump has been a breath of fresh air compared to all of the govt wall street lobby/money addicts. Thank you, sir, for Main Street not Wall Street.
I am a lowly high school graduate, who worked for a local bank for 15 years before quitting to homeschool my two children. I am the daughter of a sales rep, married to a blue collar firefighter. I say all of this to explain that I have no advanced degrees or special training. I just have common sense and I have been paying attention to something other than the Kardashians!
I have been trying to make all of these very same points for the past three decades and have been repeatedly ignored or belittled by all of my college educated, white collar friends and family. But it’s simple common sense – if the US makes the products that the US needs, they we as a country increase our own productivity, standard of living, and national security. If we outsource it to other countries, then we are losing jobs, we are losing quality control, and we are losing our identity as Americans.
Both parties have been playing games for the past 50 years – pretending to care about “the little people” while passing legislation that has enriched themselves, their globalist benefactors, and the media elites who are also part of the “club”. Ronald Reagan saw it and tried to turn it around but then we got Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama and the game continued at warp speed. As long as the powers that be could keep us pointing fingers at each other we didn’t notice what they were doing behind closed doors in the dead of night. But, Donald Trump DID notice and now, finally, the lights are being turned on and the doors are being flung open!
Welcome back, America!
Firefighters, one of the BEST!!
Selfless, brave souls, every single one of them.
Dad was FDNY for over 30 years ❤️
Yep! We watched 9/11 happening – most important history lesson my kids ever got!
One of the many problems with making this happened is the Uniparty and the money they have been getting (Big Money) and all the knuckle heads below them who they will have preaching how we need to continue creating jobs in China and other 3rd world places because it only “Fair” !!!! 10 to 1 they will be brow beating the young ones on how we as Americans need to be leaders and help the world by keep the globalist market going. it’s “Social Justice” blah ,blah,blah
Don’t forget how many rich liberals want to see Trump fail. they will get over it easily. And by Trump failing they want the USA and you and I to fail. they don’t care
Their money is already being cut off.
My story is almost a twin to yours vikingmom. Nice post!!
Same here! I would still be talking to my self if I hadn’t grabbed a branch! Sundance expresses my common sense completely!
“Too much college, not enough high school”.
God bless you, Sundance. You do what all really GREAT teachers do, explain it every which way over and over, with wonderful examples anybody could understand, and then months later you do it still another way and each time it gets a little easier for us to be ardent BELIEVERS. I must put you in my WILL! MANY thanks, Sundance.
China is simply following the Kirkland (Costco) model. What Costco does is invite name brand products into its store, and if they prove popular … Costco clones them under the Kirkland brand and dumps the name brand from their shelves. They did this to a frozen stir-fry vegetable medley that I used to buy … suddenly I can’t buy the DelMonte (or whatever name brand it was) vegetables anymore … it’s the Kirkland brand (and it sucks, BTW). I stopped buying it … and have been cutting way back on Costco trips because of this … and because of their rising prices (it’s not cheap anymore … esp. the meat … which is wayyyy expensive now … sheesh, even my most hated store, Safeway has cheaper-better meats than Costco).
Sundance, I would like to see this in a book form, something perminent and easy to share. Please publish?
Agree!
Totally agree! Publish as ebook and make some bank. A downloadable pdf.
President Trump: “Yes, you DID build that!”
As a small business that was the most insulting thing Obama ever said, absolutely know idea what it takes to open and sustain a small business.
Obama was clueless when it came to economics. He ran the federal deficit up to $20 trillion and left nothing to show for it but an anemic 2% GDP. Because he is a socialist not a capitalist, he failed to understand that the magic of economic prosperity can not happen in a distibutionist socialist economy ..ie.see Venezuela.
Wall Street with all of their sketchy “financial instruments” like CDOs, can still screw up a wet dream. The wunderkind will short the market and create a 20% sell off just because they can. They are traitors just as the Democrats are to free market capitalism.
However, consider the source … A half black man, abandoned by his communist father, raised-by and provided-for by his grandmother since his hippie globe-trotting America-hating mommy couldn’t handle the task, advanced through affirmative-action, protected by affirmative-action, steeped in “gawwwd-DAMN America” liberation theology pastor, unemployed save for his ‘community organizer’ moniker which was funded by leftist political money.
A man groomed to be a Manchurian candidate within our borders.
I never took his comment seriously. He has no ‘standing’ to make such a comment. He is a pre-fabricated, hollow man. I have more respect for the Mexican laborer, who just stripped the shingles off my roof, and who just purchased his first home with money he saved by doing HARD physical labor … than I have for the former President-in-name only. Because my amigo DID build that. And he would unload on our former Socialist ‘President’ given the chance.
Me? I’ve been self-employed since 1990. And I … nobody else … pulled all-nighters, met clients evenings and weekends … PAID for my OWN health insurance (+3-kids) … and built a reputation for doing competent, creative work. Obama can suk my dogs left ballsac.
Barry was schooled and mentored and propped up by the alphabet agency and saudi money. His grandparents were alphabet agents as well. Rumors are that his mother was too. He was a total and complete manchurian and a traitor, and he’s about to pay the piper.
GREAT!!!!
President Donald J. Trump, vsg … PATRIOT❗️Warrior for citizens of the United States of America ….
Come for the political intrigue, stay for the economic analysis.
Came for the anatomy of the murder of an unarmed black child by a raciss white- Hispanic, stayed for the political intrigue, got hooked on the economic analysis.
As long as the U.S. Federal Reserve can print money at will, without limit, work/economic activity in that country will be meaningless. You can rail all you want about GDP and this or that statistic, but it’s all smoke and mirrors. You can’t not know it. You can’t not see it.
Indeed. I believe the US is the only first world nation on earth where private banks own and control a nation’s Central Bank. The moral hazard of that is incalculably bad and obviously appalling. Seems bizarre we put up with it.
You would be wrong all Central Banks worldwide are owned by the private banks with the country’s governments having the option to appoint the head of the bank. Only Russia, China and a few communist countries have their own clearing house called a central bank in the more developed world.
All major countries except China and Japan, are central bank controlled and foreign owned. But POTUS is thoroughly aware of this and his warning shots at Powell should let people know they’re on his radar.
President Trump is up to appoint 4 new members to the Federal Reserve.
If he bothers. We may just get our audit and a shutdown.
We can hope but that would be something for the second term.
But then again with PDJT anything is possible.
The FED and IRS in one swift move.
Steve,
Respectfully your talking the truth about last decade.
In relation to many major world currencies the dollar is very strong. It began firming through the election year 2016 and has risen to levels many never thought possible 10 years ago or even 6-7 years ago.
Wages are rising as intrinsic corporate value continues and domestic job opportunities within existing companies and new industry are on the increase.. With inflation in check, the forgotten man and woman now have a beacon of light found in the Trump Economy.
You’re right about the Fed but wrong about GDP in the case of DJT. A booming economy and a China still playing currency devaluation games, gives him the perfect pretext to reassert Treasury control of the Fed, and perhaps even nationalize it altogether. Watch this one closely. Trump gave Powell a warning the other day for a reason.
LikeLike
It’s really quite simple.
The seller gets paid for his cost of goods and a profit.
The buyer gets the product.
The seller is always going to come out ahead of the buyer.
After WW2, we had THE Industrial base of the entire world because everyone else’s had been bombed into oblivion. It was the post WW boom, lead by manufacturing, that gave us the most sustainable growing economy we’ve seen.
To get make money, you have to make things to sell to people that want or need them.
Doug, your first four lines describe a finite pie, which is how socialists view economics – the seller wins, the buyer loses, therefore it’s their job to even things out so that everyone’s equally miserable and envious. In reality (at least in my line of business) we sell (and repair) equipment and/or goods to our customer, hopefully at a profit. They then turn around and use those goods to provide services and/or make goods to sell to THEIR customers at a profit, etc. etc. Further down the chain of course there are customers who are simply satisfied in owning a product or getting a service that they desire, i.e. straight consumption. But if they’re working that’s because their labor has helped their organization make enough money TO pay them enough to buy their desires.
The rest of your statement I agree with.
Don’t forget about velocity of money… the case above assumes the seller puts the money received in their pocket so they are net winners and the buyer is a net loser, but if the seller reinvests that money in a different venture and that former buyer is involved in that venture now the buyer from the first transaction can benefit from the money velocity the second time round. A company like Apple that sits on billions in cash is not helping the average wage nearly as much as if they were reinvesting that money… but the government needs to make things conducive to reinvest in THIS country, i.e., remove all the ‘red tape’ and associated wasteful cost that really acts like a shake-down disbursing cash to government employees for votes.
Tars,
Sounds like you are in the machine tool business. ??
That is a business that was instrumental in making all the toys of war and peace during and after WWII. Most of my lathes and mills were from that era and were a joy to work with. My gundrilling, gunreaming and rifling machines were Pratt and Whitney’s and I loved them.
Bring that manufacturing base back and we will be very great again. And remember,
‘You can’t win a war,
With bullets made on a foreign shore’
I am not a war monger, I saw that poem in a machining magazine. The idea goes for anything, cars, toys, phones, ……
God bless
If I might throw in my two cents (unfortunately, at some length)….
Imagine a science-fiction-y world, covered in sand with occasional rock outcroppings. blob-like creatures absorb energy from sunlight and go crawling over the sands, searching for rocks they find attractive, which they then collect.
Let’s consider two such creatures. One prefers rocks with red; the other likes rocks with blue. As they crawl about for days upon days, they’ll find rocks they clearly like — “ooh! It’s almost ALL red!!!!” — rocks they’ll reluctantly pick up, “it’s got a lot of nice blue, but the red flecks are a bit ugly” — and rocks they’ll leave where they find them, “giant transparent chunks of crystallized carbon? Pfui!”.
After some weeks of collection, the two happen to meet at random. As is customary in such meetings, they put a bunch of their rocks out on a mat to see if they can negotiate some trades. They’ve been doing this for decades themselves, and their ancestors have been doing this for millennia, so they’re pretty cagey — “oh, that? It’s nice enough, but seems a little small and lumpy.” [inwardly “OMG, it’s so-so-so red, it almost glows!!!!!”] — “that one is interesting, but isn’t quite the right shade of blue.” [inwardly “I’ve been roaming this desert for years and that’s the most beautiful shade of turquoise I’ve ever seen!!!”].
So they swap a few, and go crawling off in opposite directions, each of them firmly believing they have totally scammed the other. Inwardly, they are saying, “can you believe he traded all those stones with beautiful blue in them for that tiny ugly lumpy thing that had only a few nice blue flecks?” and “OMG! I’ve got nearly a kilo of gorgeous turquoise with only a couple of red stripes around the edges for a bunch of mostly red trash!”
Such is the fundamental benefit of free trade. Everyone who engages in a trade believes they got a bargain. As to all the stones that didn’t trade…..hey, maybe next time.
Note how everything would be changed if there were sales taxes, government licenses to trade red stones but not blue ones, blue stones of certain shades were illegal, shades of red could be patented, or trading could only happen on certain days.
But what a lovely vacation spot!!!! Everywhere you go in that world, there are happy blob-like creatures slowly moving over the sands — ever willing to regale strangers with tales of their latest commercial successes, tinged with their constant appreciation of free trade.
I got the chills reading this. There is so much at stake and such forces against it. I wish VSGPDJT would talk about the future of social security more.
Thank you, President Trump – promises made, promises kept!
Sundance, thank you for the refresher course.
Your ability to share your knowledge in a manner for some of us who have difficulty comprehending the magnitude of Mr. President’s policies is respected and appreciated.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!!!
Sundance, reading and rereading this post nearly two years ago was when I really began to understand MAGA. Thank you.
Agree, this post did bear repeating and re-reading again. A pleasure. There is no adjective superlative enough to describe Sundance and his prognostication of MAGAnomics of Team Trump. Sundance is The Man and P45 has the Plan. Now we are walking in a winner’s wonderland. Thank God and Glory Hallelujah. Pray more people wake up to the Real American Way and join in to prosper and succeed. The land of opportunity is here, now & everyone can participate and win. It’s Great Again !!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“There is no adjective superlative enough”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wall St doesn’t mind extraordinary bureaucratic costs and regulations, it helps push manufacturing offshore.
He actually had the gall to take credit for the agreement between PDJT and Juncker of the EU.
Now, now, Jeff… there are days Mr Levin is a jerk and there are days he is spot on. Personally, I can’t listen to him; BUT, he has a huge audience, compared to you or me. What is he, right behind Rush and M Savage? MILLIONS listen to him, devoutly. Maybe not you or me, maybe not anyone you or me knows. Who cares?
We, on the MAGA side need all the help we can get; Mr Levin is more often than not, pro Trump and pro MAGA. There will never be a perfect world with perfect people. Let’s accept the assistance we can get from any/every corner, imperfect as they may be…
i.e., don’t look a gift horse in the mouth… I’ll take 80 – 90% support of MAGA any day, over what, ZIP…?
Levin has been launching tirades against Trump’s tariff’s for several weeks. He goes on and on about how damaging tariffs will be to our economic system and employment. I would tear my hair out listening to him and wanting to smack him upside the head to tell him that Trump’s ultimate desired outcome was zero tariffs levied by us or our trading partners.
Then, yesterday, when the news came out about the statements from the EU trade commissioner, and that we were in progress to reach that desired state of zero tariffs, Levin did a complete about face and claimed ( inexplicably) that he had no idea that zero tariffs was Trump’s actual intent.
If you look on his site today, he has a blurb claiming that zero tariffs was always his (Levin’s) preferred outcome, and he acts as if it is Trump who has changed direction. Levin was a committed never-Trumper until Trump won the nomination. Then he changed his tune. But he seems to relish the opportunity to trash Trump when an opportunity arises, and his complete distortion and lack of comprehension of what Trump has been trying to do all along regarding trade policy, provided that opportunity for him to go off the deep end regarding the tariffs. Levin is so good on a great number of things, but his contempt for Trump always finds a way to come out.
Think of money as promissory notes. With a big trade deficit, China collects all these promises. What will they do with them? At some future date they may use these promises to buy up America, lock, stock, and barrel. That’s the long-term danger I see if the large trade deficits go on indefinitely.
If you have ever read President Trump’s history, you would know that when the S &L’s tanked due to the Clinton’s maneuvering, and no one could afford to visit Atlantic City, he and his partners had to declare bankruptcy.
As PT has said many times, when you owe a thousand dollars you should be scared of the bank.
When you owe a billion dollars the bank should be scared of you.
The #1 thing to know is DJT had a plan and has a plan. Trust the plan. I have no idea how he does it. I am truly floored at the speed and volume of his productivity. 50b reduction in the trade deficit. Think about that!
“Of course Wall Street will be invested in the cheaper Chinese aerospace manufacturing company Comac, as it emerges as a manufacturing power.” Wall Street, Congress and Lobbyist have placed their own personal interests over country; to the detriment to country; to hurt you and me.
Wall Street’s investment in Comac would depend entirely on when (not if) the Chinese expropriate their holdings once they’ve gotten all the R & D they can out of Boeing. The oil multinationals learned that lesson in Russia.
Given the quality of everything else made in china, i would not trust anything from a chinese aerospace company. Lives are on the line.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
It is truly amazing how Asians (Chinese, Japanese, Koreans, Indians) can take an existing technology and find ways to improve it and to produce it much less expensively. But they can’t innovate and come up with new things on their own. That is why they have to steal our technology and IP to expand their own economies.
I think it is definitely something cultural. The Asian mentality favors the collective and actually disapproves of the individual stepping outside the flock to do something differently. The are all about conformity, so the individuality required for innovation doesn’t exist in their culture, hence they have to steal it.
The WW2 generation was a major social mix. The prep school factory owners kid from an old line Mayflower family was the captain in a regiment with southerners midwesterners, Irish, Italians , poles and Jews. They didn’t fight with blacks but may have interacted with on the base.
After the war the Bush type factory owner would not screw the people he served with.
now there is zero social mixing and factory owners don’t care who they screw. Hell they’re more comfortable with globalist europeans than flyover country folk.
SD if i didn’t know better, I would think 🤔 you are our Wilburine. Your analysis from a year and a half ago is spot on.
Every single aspect of it is currently underway. Our President and his administration have cut 22 regulations for every new one. The other day, our President said that there were still 40% of regulations that needed to be eliminated.
Our Energy Sector has been unleashed. However, our issue at this point is the infrastructure. As of yesterday, we only had one LNG port that could deliver LNG to ships for transportation. Yesterday we opened our second port in MD. By the end of 2019, we will have five ports.
The Tax Bill was passed in late December. So far approximately $600 billion dollars has been repatriated. The administration anticipates $1.2 trillion dollars by the end of 2019. $4 trillion dollars over the next 4 years will be repatriated. 100% expensing on new equipment is also a major part of the tax bill. Our President highlights it all the time.
8 Steel plants are going to be operational shortly. Aluminum plants are also coming back. Corporations have already begun to exit from Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽 and other countries to come back to the USA 🇺🇸. This is where the action is at.
Our President is creating an Apprenticeship Program with Corporate America that will assure Americans of all ages are ready to assume the positions that are currently available and will be created in the foreseeable future.
Trade Deals are being changed that will allow us to reduce our trade deficit.
Before you know it not only will MAGA occur but KAG will be the new mission!
Obama et al was all for energy jobs being shipped overseas. oversea energy jobs don’t pay taxes.
A sound apprentice program will be a hugely profitable investment for American manufacturing. If young folks can start thinking about manufacturing jobs and the skills needed while in high school, as sophomores or juniors at the latest, they can carve out a quite comfortable career path without the wasted investment in a college degree of dubious value (at best). Manufacturing pays! I talked a girlfriends sons into the trades twenty years ago and they are very happy now. Kids, a good life, many dollars per hour. Granted, they were sharp kids but they did not belong in college….no way. They all apprenticed and learned the math involved in their trades, a load of American history, civics (patriotism……three went National Guard)…..
GO Trump!!!
As individuals we can start refusing to buy anything made in China. This week I needed a dehumidifer. I finally settled on Honeywell and then noticed it was mfg. in China so it immediately was off my list. Then I quickly googled for made in America dehumidifers and found Frigidaire I skipped reading reviews, put it in my online cart, and it’s being delivered on Monday. Imagine the positive impact this would have if millions of Americans started restricting their purchases as much as possible for Made in the USA products.
IIRC, Honeywell’s tech got jacked to the Chinese besides. At least you know that Frigidaire didn’t steal Chinese tech to make dehumidifiers in the US.
Did the same thing, bought a Snapper lawn mower – Incredibly well-built, and much better than previous machine. Worth the price and over time it will be significantly cheaper as it seems like it will last years longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I needed new baking pans just a few weeks ago. I did my due diligence and researched companies that provided baking ware stamped Made in the USA. Yes, the cost was slightly higher (about 18% more) than what I would have paid at a local store with Made in China stamped on it; however, when my pans arrived, I didn’t know what they were at first, since they came in a plain cardboard box. The box was extremely heavy, and for a moment this old gal’s brain blanked on what I had ordered. Imagine my surprise when I pulled out these pans. They are absolutely wonderful. I have used them several times since then, and they still look brand new. I believe these pans will outlive me.
Kitchen Krafts is where I found them: https://www.kitchenkrafts.com/category/made-in-usa
LikeLike
Multi-national corporations aligned and profiting from foreign governments will not go quietly. Stock market was down today after phenomenal 4.1 2nd quarter GDP (which probably will be revised up).
War is not just external but internal. Speculating that China feels enabled to continue their “trade war” facade because our Congress is in the tank to China. President Trump faces unprecedented forces.
because they are multi-national corporations, they don’t give a dman about us. They just need our soldiers to die defending the trade lines.
there was a time when the factory owner lived in the community and wouldn’t pollute his own drinking water.
As I’m reading this, I am thinking of the liberals and Dems. They bobble heads are stuck on tilt. This has to be absolutely devastating to them. They are still harping about Stormy and Cohen, and the Russia meme, which has gotten really, really old.
What else do they have besides their pathological hatred of the President? Nothing. They are bitter and angry because they lost, and they lost to Middle America, not their precious elites in ivy league universities and Wall Street. They lost to DJT who is the Pied Piper and we are happily following him, because we trust him, we know him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
In the reference readings the Trump/Pence website doesn’t show this anymore:
https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/U.S.-China_Trade_Reform.pdf
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could you imagine if Jeb won?????
More factories closing and him saying that families just have to move and change and stop being racist.
also he’d give platitudes about how important NATO is and has been at keeping the peace -even if that has meant for 70 years that has meant US blood and US money -with only token euro contribution.
and if it was worth sacrificing Our Factoriies and jobs- to prop up allies to win the Cold War -IT IS OVER) they need to pay us back with interest
I wonder if Jeb would have run to win, or would he have thrown it to Hillary?
At any rate, we were spared any more of this educated idiot.
the would be supporting her and be on CNN condemning Reps who would criticize her.
If any exec’s from Boeing are reading and need someone close to the Hazelwood location who understands MAGAnomics…I’m throwing my hat in the ring. Jeb really did suck that bad btw. I command an embarrassment of riches for what it’s worth. As a graduate of the Master’s Program here at the Sundance School of Bidness and Stratergery it doesn’t take more than a construction helmet and a pair of boots (which I wear daily) for this to be crystal clear. Y’all were going to give China your wha…
Contact Billarysserverroom next time you are throwing ridiculous amounts of money around. R22tycoon@gmail.com
References: HP – Microsoft – TD Ameritrade – Bank of America – Scottrade – Wash U – SLU – First Bank – Commerce – Sungard – Monsanto – Emerson – Express Scripts – Enterprise Holdings – Centene – I could go on…
Have yo people call me. I do all my own stunts.😉
I remember an interview with Trump hating Steve Schmidt. when asked about his getting JEB one delegate for $100million , He said he was “proud”!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t think its a lack of spine, he is just a whore.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance, thank you so much for re-presenting this. It was a startling dream to leap with originally, so re-reading now really strikes a chord at this historiic marker tonight.
We are all very blessed to have such a leader and such a unique messenger.
Now, the task is for your followers to open up the minds of others.
The most surprising thing is the things discussed in the campaign and what you wrote in 11/16 is ACTUALLY HAPPENING. There is a lot of change going, yes change can be rough, things may be tough, but long term the ship has been turned and charting a far better course.
To the consumer a 10% tariff has less impact than a 10% sales tax. But those whaling about the tariffs has often backed raising the sales tax. Worse, that that love taxing the rich are upset that state taxes are now a 10K cap in the tax code. I would guess the income to reach that cap would be over 150K of earnings. So the federal government raised the taxes on the top 1/4% that happen to live in the Deep Blue Sea.
Magnificent – thank you so much – remembering back to that clueless, slack-jawed expression of Jeb!
Educating and enlightening – realizing that the “US Chamber of Commerce” as it is today has nothing to do with the “Main Street” business-owners in our small towns, the Jaycee community carnival and the chamber mixers – the USCC is not really interested in promoting local businesses, as can be witnessed by their support of officeholders who are willing to sell out American jobs.
I understand that at some point not long ago, the official “cost-of-living” numbers eliminated the cost of a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread – all part of the charade?
This feels like it was almost PLANNED!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what I do, when I know someone is honestly willing to listen and is asking questions, even though they may dislike President Trump. I get all my facts together (yes, I do carry a list in my purse for those on-the-spot conversations where I need references), and I gently introduce them one by one. If I begin to get a blank stare from the one with whom I am speaking, I ask if there is an issue with what I have stated. I am never rude, never raise my voice (although at times my BP spikes), and I truly want to hear their opinion. What happens then, and it has happened often to me, is an open and honest dialogue between two people, the way life is intended. I don’t look at it as trying to derail a way of thought for thousands or millions of people. If I can but influence just one, then perhaps they can, through their own methods, begin to spread the word as well.
Just look at what happened with Brandon Straka because an old friend of his asked him to please, please, please just watch a video to see that he was being misled. He did so, and because of that, the #WalkAway movement was born.
Jordan on Hannity. much more in line with Trump and seems ernest in support for MAGA.
any idea why Trump doesn’t call for Ryan to get out of town?
Imo, Trump has had to tiptoe around our congressional “leaders” for many reasons. He has had to play their game in order to get SOME of what he wants. He wasn’t going to blow up MAGA economics or judicial appointments, nor enter into a battle he cannot win. Midterms could change his tactics and battleplans. Hope so.
It is like a ring of freedom, a ring of peace, a ring of prosperity. A pure simple ring of America First. The freedom bell that rings to the tune of President Donald John Trump. I love My President. I thank GOD every day I lived long enough to witness the resurrection of the GREATEST COUNTRY on earth. Thank you Mr. President for your leadership and Sundance for another on target, in depth, truthful article. GOD BLESS AMERICA!
I own and operate a small business, and have for over 30 years. Many years ago, I joined the Chamber of Commerce. It very quickly became clear that they REALLY didn’t want anything to do with us.
Probably because we were competing with, and beating, several national firms that had local branches in my community. They just wanted us to go away, so we did.
We are still beating them, though.
DCP
Sundance, just in case you don’t know – but probably do – the Obama/google plex gutted the us patent system with the AIA. You have a better chance of enforcing a patent in China right now than the US.
Imagine what the economy would be like IF the Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader supported the President rather than being complicit in trying to destroy him. Shame on them.
Mitch, only on judges.
Judges are where it’s at. How much damage has been done to common sense governance and public policy by liberal lawfare? It is incalculable.
I read a treeper’s post the other day with a hunch that Mitch was adamant about Garland because he might know how Scalia passed away. Notwithstanding, no reprieve from me about Mitch.
Today’s marvelous economic news should make it even more evident to anyone who was on the fence or was a non-believer the dire importance of the November mid-terms. The need, no the urgency to get out and vote to keep the Republican majorities in both Congress and the Senate is imperative. If we lose the majority, I fear the progress that has been made thus far will grind to a halt. The divisiveness of the Democrats and their need to go back to what we have been told was the best America was ever going to be will be the goal of the Democrats. Not to mention the attempt to impeach PDJT.
Believe me when I say, there are those RINOS that are running for office that I’d rather not see re-elected, but if given a choice between them or a Democrat, I think I’d swallow hard and pull the lever for the RINO.
Anyone who wants to continue and supports the direction PDJT has started moving this country in must help all we can by voting in November to retain the majority.
Yes. Even a rhino is (1) likely to vote with POTUS 80% of the time, which is better than 0% for a TDS afflicted lib, and (2) will be easier to pressure to vote with POTUS by constituents. I hate to say it, but you have to hold your nose on this one and vote the most conservative candidate available, even if marginally so.
Everybody should print the page showing “Price changes (Jan. 1997 – Dec. 2017) and use in discussion with friends, family, and everyone else. A more persuasive chart is hard to imagine, when combined with perspective and analysis. A picture is worth a 1,000 words.
Cannot thank you enough for including this chart, as it supports the ability to explain things in a truly dramatic fashion.
I know SD gave a big thumbs down to those saying the GDP number was largely a result of the big gain in exports, and that those exports were a one-time anomaly from foreign businesses hoarding American goods before the tariffs kick in and make those goods more expensive.
While there are many components of the GDP calculation and almost all of them were positive, the import-export differential is certainly a component as well.
It make sense to me that the large growth in Q2 exports could be a function of foreign buying of our goods prior to tariffs, but does anyone know if this is the case or not with certainty?
Also, wouldn’t the same be true? We know POTUS is levying tariffs on foreign goods as well, so wouldn’t American companies have done the same advance buying thereby driving up the import #? However, this didn’t seem to happen.
Any knowledgable insight?
I am very skeptical of explanation that companies are “stocking up” also. There are a lot of expenses in shipping and warehousing extra unneeded materials and goods. But, what do I know? We really need an opinion from someone that does it for a living.
You seem to not understand that the tariffs are not levied on exported goods from the US but for goods imported into the USA 🇺🇸. Only the Chinese tariff on soybeans is an outlier as they did indeed order an enormous amount of them to save their serfs from the increase in soybean costs due to the tariffs the Chinese government slapped on US soybeans but not enough soybeans were sold to make that kind of difference.
Sadly … our schools never teach what a vibrant, healthy, and economically-powerful middle class has meant to the Free world (led by America). They are taught that Henry Ford perfected use of the assembly-line method of producing automobiles … but the lesson ends there … well … the lesson ends with a lecture about global warming and how awful the ICengine is to our planet.
What is left out of the lesson is how the assembly line made autos affordable to workers who actually built those cars on the assembly line. Which created MORE demand for the cars which provided greater wages and longevity of assembly line jobs. Productivity, efficiency, wages, affordability of products … it is all a symbiotic relationship between the Middle Class WORKER and the Capitalist economy. Sadly, none of this is taught to our children any more.
So if Apple iPhones are made in America again … by LEGAL American citizens … those workers will easily be able to afford a +$250.00 iPhone. Although Apple Corp. may slow down the growth rate of their multi-hundred $B cash hoard. Oh the horror.
I’ve learned more about economics in the past year here on CHT than I ever learned in school, college, real life. The only problem in all of this: we still have our politicians who’s response to less unemployment is to up the work visas. Will that not keep wages down?? Will that not keep more people who enter legally, here illegally when their visas run out? Seems to me, we haven’t solved that part of the equation yet. Here’s where we have a lot more work to do: our politicians could care less about putting Americans to work, job training, vocational schools, etc. It’s so much easier to hand out work visas & Tom Donohue, Soros & other unAmericans love our politicians so much for that that they give these politicians millions of dollars. And once again, the Dimms get to argue wages aren’t going up. How do we fix the wage problems with the unlimited work visas and the unlimited illegals in our country supported by everyone in Congress except maybe the Freedom Caucus? And of course, have the unions bit the dust yet?
Just remember the ultimate “service economy” — room cleaners, entertainers, waiters, masseuses, pimps, and w****s. All dancing to the pleasure of visitors who make real things in real manufacturing economies, hoping for a tip. This is what the DC establishment intends for you and your children.
This is outrageous. PDT needs to veto this and expose he whole lot of them. They’re ALL in the pockets of the COC and the Chinese.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/27/us-senate-quietly-votes-to-cut-tariffs-on-hundreds-of-chinese-goods.html
Thank you for reposting this most-excellent explanation, Sundance.
It is a must-read…and there are a lot of newcomers to Sundance University.
Knowledge is power.
And you generously give it away for free.
Thank you!
