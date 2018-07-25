Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Outlines Trade Reset and Farm Bridge-Subsidy…

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue appears on Mornings With Maria to discuss the $12 billion bridge-aid for farmers during the ongoing trade negotiations; and concerns over the impact of tariffs.  [Expanded Backstory Here]

Not surprisingly Secretary Perdue notes the U.S. and Mexico are close to a deal within the agriculture sector. Mexican President-elect Lopez Obrador (AMLO) campaigned heavily on correcting the same BIG-AG multinational trade issues that President Trump is confronting.

40 Responses to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Outlines Trade Reset and Farm Bridge-Subsidy…

  1. Tim Glave says:
    July 25, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    About farming. How does Senator Jon Tester, a small school music teacher and farmer who in a NY Times article that says he has only made twenty thousand a year for the last decade become worth over 4 million?

  2. TreeClimber says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    Am I the only one who finds it surreal that currently our best ally (excepting Israel, although who could blame them if they threw us under the bus at this point,) is an avowed raging Communist? Or do I just not know my history well enough?

  3. roger duroid says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    $12B in a bridge loan, what accounting trick provides that and where does that come from? If we can find $12B without congressional approval, why not $20B for the urgently needed wall for national defense?

  4. litlbit2 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Game on. USA lost $817,000,000,000. POTUS ask the minorities, Hispanics, the forgotten man in 2015 through 2016. It is not that the Swamp don’t get it, they know it. Hoping if the tell themselves with the propaganda of the corrupt MSM the folks will come around to keeping the status quo.

    “What have you got to lose?” “Ain’t gonna happen anymore”

    My Personal President, the best vote I ever cast verified by the growing Trump Train.

    Thank you Lord.

  5. prettyplease says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Donald J. Trump : The People’s President

  6. Mncpo(ret) says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    I have many friends who farm in Minnesota. They totally support this. At present, they are tied to huge Agro companies and have to sell for what Agro prices at. It’s almost like tenant farming. They’re all potato farmers, believe it or not, and the Agros sell to Hardees and McDonalds mostly

    • Alison says:
      July 25, 2018 at 2:34 pm

      Same in southern Michigan, my birth state. Huge swaths of beautiful hardwood forests have been cleared for corporate farming. Even the iconic farmhouses and barns are disappearing, and conglomerate-type warehouses being built to house the big machinery which goes from corporate field to corporate field.

      It’s the rural version of “pave paradise & put up a parking lot”.

  7. prettyplease says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    Sundance did an excellent precis of the agriculture dilemma. I hope more people read it and pass it on to counteract the blather in the press bashing Trump. Maybe global warming is man-made. If the politicians and endless media would just shut up, I wonder how much hot air and carbon dioxide would diminish on the planet.

  8. wjb105 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    US should protect its farmers according to the demand = supply principle. Just like Canada and the EU. That’s best for the family farm. Excess supply (planned and regulated) can be sold (or dumped) on the world market.

  9. Publius2016 says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    farming is a national security issue like steel…the problem are the RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems…they are Globalists and want us to sell out independence…remember Whole Foods was a Great Independent outlet but not now: Amazon Washington Post!!!

  10. Derek says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Could it be the new president of mexico may actually be good for Maga and mexico too ?

  11. Mercenary says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    The fact that foreign nations are INTENTIONALLY targeting political sectors to hurt Trump makes me furious. I would double the tariffs on that fact alone.

    • Lindenlee says:
      July 25, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      Yep. For instance, as far as my research took me, Mexico does export some aluminum to us, but almost no steel. So how, exactly, did these tariffs “hurt” them? Especially to target a tariff that would specifically hurt certain areas of ours?

      We have made it clear that te cheating has to stop, that if auto parts are supposed to be made in MX, they should be made there. What is wring with that? The whole purpose of NAFTA was to benefit the economies of MX & CA by increasing manufacturing & trade WITHIN THE REGION.

      So the threat now, seems to be, “Let us continue to cheat you, to our benefit, or we will punish you”. Seems like extortion to me, not trade.

  12. snarkybeach says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    I find it hilarious that the MSM is SOOOOO concerned about debt now. when the great Barak O spent money like there’s no tomorrow, they yawned (or called us deplorable racists for questioning the wisdom of a trillion dollar “stimulus” …)

  13. brenrod says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    put tariffs on chinese food imports to let americans take over the american market

  14. USA loves Melania says:
    July 25, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    At about 1:15 in the video there is a whiny little puke complaining about tariffs. The puke is supposedly a farmer but somehow I get the feeling that if I looked at his hands right now they’d look like my girlfriend’s hands after she takes a trip to the nail salon. Not a speck of dirt.

  15. DeAnna Vaughn says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    My parents and grandparents have been farmers and ranchers for our entire lives. My hubby runs 100 mama cows. Our family recognizes the concept of “short term pain for long term gain.” Farming/ranching communities are very resilient. We will be fine. Just praying POTUS will make better deals for America’s future smaller farmers/ranchers. One thing that would REALLY help American ranchers at little to no cost to the government is Country Of Origin Labeling (COOL). How can citizens “buy American” meat products in support of us if they don’t know where their food comes from? Sub quality beef from Brazil and Australian are killing the cattle market. We are 2% of the population in the United States and we feed the other 98%. Remember that when you go to the grocery store next time. Without us, America and a significant part of the world would go hungry.

  16. Larry says:
    July 25, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    I’m curious what Canada is going to do.

    This agreement will likely end up a bilateral agreement between Mexico and USA. I’m sure the final draft will be offered to Canada but Quebec will kill any thought of accepting the new arrangement (within a NAFTA renewal context). Ergo, the door has been opened to bilateral agreements in a number of areas.

    NAFTA is dead and Canada killed it.

    I’m curious if Canada has any observers sitting in on this. Clearly they have no negotiators at the table.

