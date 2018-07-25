Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Outlines Trade Reset and Farm Bridge-Subsidy…

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue appears on Mornings With Maria to discuss the $12 billion bridge-aid for farmers during the ongoing trade negotiations; and concerns over the impact of tariffs. [Expanded Backstory Here]
Not surprisingly Secretary Perdue notes the U.S. and Mexico are close to a deal within the agriculture sector. Mexican President-elect Lopez Obrador (AMLO) campaigned heavily on correcting the same BIG-AG multinational trade issues that President Trump is confronting.
About farming. How does Senator Jon Tester, a small school music teacher and farmer who in a NY Times article that says he has only made twenty thousand a year for the last decade become worth over 4 million?
I meant to say 20 thousand per year from his farm.
It’s in the special dirt, called who you know dirt. How dirty do you want to get? Sleeping with the Mistress of the seed banks and growing political shell games, speeds the process along.
Maybe it’s a Macedonian Content Farm??? 🙂
Hobby farm has the same write-offs as someone who is actually trying to make a living at farming.
I suppose that it’s pretty obvious to everyone by now that Donald Trump has pretty much exposed the Senate for what it is. They are the group that lets the highest bidder rape our country. Some of them may occasionally consider what MIGHT be best for the American citizen but that is the exception, not the rule. The Trump administration has ripped the curtain aside. Only with THIS President in office will we EVER get a chance to institute TERM LIMITS on traitors who turn their thumbs down on what is best for the country.
Only every two years when they are up for election
He certainly didn’t make it from teaching music… Studio performer probably could, but not a music ed person…
Maybe he’s “farming” uranium and has a contact with crooked ass Hillary
How does Senator Jon Tester….. become worth over 4 million? – Tester whores himself out to the Tom Steyer lobby/power faction.
Lots of farmers are land rich and cash poor….. Don’t know his situation but that could explain it. Or, he’s insider trading like the rest of them…
Am I the only one who finds it surreal that currently our best ally (excepting Israel, although who could blame them if they threw us under the bus at this point,) is an avowed raging Communist? Or do I just not know my history well enough?
$12B in a bridge loan, what accounting trick provides that and where does that come from? If we can find $12B without congressional approval, why not $20B for the urgently needed wall for national defense?
It’s a Depression-era law.
It will be subtracted from the ridiculously slanted annual U.S. trade imbalance. Trust me, we will still come out way ahead.
Ag exports are the FASTEST way for a Bilateral Trade Deal partner to reduce America’s Trade Deficit with them.
Prospective Partners will soon be competing with each other to bid up the prices of Ag Exports!
EXACTLY.
Theres plenty of funds in the budget for farmer relief usually for things like droughts and other weather related issues …also what politician would bitch sbout it ?
There is an Ag law that includes it, he named it in the video.
Farm bill?
Game on. USA lost $817,000,000,000. POTUS ask the minorities, Hispanics, the forgotten man in 2015 through 2016. It is not that the Swamp don’t get it, they know it. Hoping if the tell themselves with the propaganda of the corrupt MSM the folks will come around to keeping the status quo.
“What have you got to lose?” “Ain’t gonna happen anymore”
My Personal President, the best vote I ever cast verified by the growing Trump Train.
Thank you Lord.
Donald J. Trump : The People’s President
I have many friends who farm in Minnesota. They totally support this. At present, they are tied to huge Agro companies and have to sell for what Agro prices at. It’s almost like tenant farming. They’re all potato farmers, believe it or not, and the Agros sell to Hardees and McDonalds mostly
LikeLiked by 10 people
Same in southern Michigan, my birth state. Huge swaths of beautiful hardwood forests have been cleared for corporate farming. Even the iconic farmhouses and barns are disappearing, and conglomerate-type warehouses being built to house the big machinery which goes from corporate field to corporate field.
It’s the rural version of “pave paradise & put up a parking lot”.
Sundance did an excellent precis of the agriculture dilemma. I hope more people read it and pass it on to counteract the blather in the press bashing Trump. Maybe global warming is man-made. If the politicians and endless media would just shut up, I wonder how much hot air and carbon dioxide would diminish on the planet.
US should protect its farmers according to the demand = supply principle. Just like Canada and the EU. That’s best for the family farm. Excess supply (planned and regulated) can be sold (or dumped) on the world market.
farming is a national security issue like steel…the problem are the RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems…they are Globalists and want us to sell out independence…remember Whole Foods was a Great Independent outlet but not now: Amazon Washington Post!!!
Could it be the new president of mexico may actually be good for Maga and mexico too ?
Ha, we’ll see but remember the saying about the broken clock being right twice a day….
Sundance:
President Trump structuring a plan to break up multinational BIG-AG, and their “controlled markets.” STOP In the interim, to return to supply-side principles, POTUS Trump proposes a bridge-subsidy approach to wean farmers off exploitative, globalist, multinational “contract farming”. STOP In this endeavor President Trump and Mexican President Lopez Obrador will be brothers-in-arms. FULLSTOP
The fact that foreign nations are INTENTIONALLY targeting political sectors to hurt Trump makes me furious. I would double the tariffs on that fact alone.
Yep. For instance, as far as my research took me, Mexico does export some aluminum to us, but almost no steel. So how, exactly, did these tariffs “hurt” them? Especially to target a tariff that would specifically hurt certain areas of ours?
We have made it clear that te cheating has to stop, that if auto parts are supposed to be made in MX, they should be made there. What is wring with that? The whole purpose of NAFTA was to benefit the economies of MX & CA by increasing manufacturing & trade WITHIN THE REGION.
So the threat now, seems to be, “Let us continue to cheat you, to our benefit, or we will punish you”. Seems like extortion to me, not trade.
I find it hilarious that the MSM is SOOOOO concerned about debt now. when the great Barak O spent money like there’s no tomorrow, they yawned (or called us deplorable racists for questioning the wisdom of a trillion dollar “stimulus” …)
And they’re also VERY concerned about Russia now, I hear.
put tariffs on chinese food imports to let americans take over the american market
At about 1:15 in the video there is a whiny little puke complaining about tariffs. The puke is supposedly a farmer but somehow I get the feeling that if I looked at his hands right now they’d look like my girlfriend’s hands after she takes a trip to the nail salon. Not a speck of dirt.
My parents and grandparents have been farmers and ranchers for our entire lives. My hubby runs 100 mama cows. Our family recognizes the concept of “short term pain for long term gain.” Farming/ranching communities are very resilient. We will be fine. Just praying POTUS will make better deals for America’s future smaller farmers/ranchers. One thing that would REALLY help American ranchers at little to no cost to the government is Country Of Origin Labeling (COOL). How can citizens “buy American” meat products in support of us if they don’t know where their food comes from? Sub quality beef from Brazil and Australian are killing the cattle market. We are 2% of the population in the United States and we feed the other 98%. Remember that when you go to the grocery store next time. Without us, America and a significant part of the world would go hungry.
COOL is absolutely necessary, I want to buy American.
And I dang sure don’t want to buy Chinese food.
I’m curious what Canada is going to do.
This agreement will likely end up a bilateral agreement between Mexico and USA. I’m sure the final draft will be offered to Canada but Quebec will kill any thought of accepting the new arrangement (within a NAFTA renewal context). Ergo, the door has been opened to bilateral agreements in a number of areas.
NAFTA is dead and Canada killed it.
I’m curious if Canada has any observers sitting in on this. Clearly they have no negotiators at the table.
