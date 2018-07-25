Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Outlines Trade Reset and Farm Bridge-Subsidy…

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue appears on Mornings With Maria to discuss the $12 billion bridge-aid for farmers during the ongoing trade negotiations; and concerns over the impact of tariffs. [Expanded Backstory Here]

Not surprisingly Secretary Perdue notes the U.S. and Mexico are close to a deal within the agriculture sector. Mexican President-elect Lopez Obrador (AMLO) campaigned heavily on correcting the same BIG-AG multinational trade issues that President Trump is confronting.

China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice – until now! China made $517 Billion on us last year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking? Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off? Lost $817 Billion on Trade last year. No weakness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

