Tucker Carlson: Robert Mueller Seeking Immunity for Tony Podesta to Testify Against Paul Manafort….

When it was first discovered Tuesday that Robert Mueller had filed a motion (full pdf below) to grant limited immunity to five witnesses; and simultaneously seal the court records -protecting them- therein; the benefactors of that immunity request were predictably expected to include: Tony Podesta, and/or John Podesta, and/or Kimberley Fritts and/or Rick Gates; in exchange for their testimony against Paul Manafort.

The reason is simple, Paul Manafort was a business associate working with Tony Podesta lobbying on behalf of Ukraine; Kimberley Fritts was Podesta’s CEO. Paul Manafort was not a registered lobbyist, violating FARA rules; however, neither was Tony or John Podesta. Manafort and the Podesta brothers were all guilty of the same crime.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller only prosecuted Paul Manafort, he did not prosecute Tony Podesta. That is an example of bias…. but wait, it gets worse. According to the motion, Tony Podesta was refusing to give testimony to Mueller and invoking his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination. So what does Mueller do?

Well, according to Tucker Carlson exclusive reporting tonight, Robert Mueller is giving Tony Podesta immunity…. yeah, go figure.

WASHINGTON DC – […] According to Tucker Carlson, speaking Thursday evening on his Fox News program, Mr. Mueller has offered immunity to Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group and brother of former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Mr. Carlson cited “two sources” whom he did not name. Both Mr. Manafort and the Podesta Group worked on a campaign named the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, and most of the charges against Mr. Manafort relate to his work there and whether he laundered money for Russian oligarchs, worked as a foreign agent, disclosed his income and status, and related issues. (read more)

The immunity is limited to testimony; however, essentially it means that Tony Podesta and the unknown four others are in the clear on anything they testify about.

(Via Daily Caller) […] Mueller and his team of prosecutors revealed the use of the “limited immunity” offers in papers filed in federal court on Tuesday. Mueller is asking a federal judge to file the immunity records under seal in order to prevent the identities of the five witnesses from being made public. The court filing says that the five witnesses, who have not been publicly identified, have so far invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. “The motions indicate that the named individuals will not testify or provide other information on the basis of their privilege against self-incrimination, and that the government is requesting that the Court compel them to testify at the upcoming trial,” reads the filing. (read more)

