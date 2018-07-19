Tucker Carlson: Robert Mueller Seeking Immunity for Tony Podesta to Testify Against Paul Manafort….

When it was first discovered Tuesday that Robert Mueller had filed a motion (full pdf below) to grant limited immunity to five witnesses; and simultaneously seal the court records -protecting them- therein; the benefactors of that immunity request were predictably expected to include: Tony Podesta, and/or John Podesta, and/or Kimberley Fritts and/or Rick Gates; in exchange for their testimony against Paul Manafort.
The reason is simple, Paul Manafort was a business associate working with Tony Podesta lobbying on behalf of Ukraine; Kimberley Fritts was Podesta’s CEO. Paul Manafort was not a registered lobbyist, violating FARA rules; however, neither was Tony or John Podesta. Manafort and the Podesta brothers were all guilty of the same crime.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller only prosecuted Paul Manafort, he did not prosecute Tony Podesta. That is an example of bias…. but wait, it gets worse. According to the motion, Tony Podesta was refusing to give testimony to Mueller and invoking his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination. So what does Mueller do?
Well, according to Tucker Carlson exclusive reporting tonight, Robert Mueller is giving Tony Podesta immunity…. yeah, go figure.
WASHINGTON DC – […] According to Tucker Carlson, speaking Thursday evening on his Fox News program, Mr. Mueller has offered immunity to Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group and brother of former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
Mr. Carlson cited “two sources” whom he did not name.
Both Mr. Manafort and the Podesta Group worked on a campaign named the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, and most of the charges against Mr. Manafort relate to his work there and whether he laundered money for Russian oligarchs, worked as a foreign agent, disclosed his income and status, and related issues. (read more)
The immunity is limited to testimony; however, essentially it means that Tony Podesta and the unknown four others are in the clear on anything they testify about.
(Via Daily Caller) […] Mueller and his team of prosecutors revealed the use of the “limited immunity” offers in papers filed in federal court on Tuesday. Mueller is asking a federal judge to file the immunity records under seal in order to prevent the identities of the five witnesses from being made public.
The court filing says that the five witnesses, who have not been publicly identified, have so far invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.
“The motions indicate that the named individuals will not testify or provide other information on the basis of their privilege against self-incrimination, and that the government is requesting that the Court compel them to testify at the upcoming trial,” reads the filing. (read more)
I’m not particularly concerned about what happens to Mr. Manafort. However, I sincerely hope that if fat Tony is given immunity and testifies, Manafort’s lawyers rake that tub of lard over the coals.
As for John Podesta, no punishment can top his having to go out and attempt to calm Hillary’s supporters on election night, when Hillary was nearing the bottom of an industrial sized bottle of vodka.
Bulldog, I think we should ALL be concerned with the way Manafort is being treated for the precedent it is setting.
And again, I invoke Pastor Martin Niemoller’s poem:
‘First they came for…’
Agree ezpz
ezpz2, I am 100% agree with you. Manafort “real crime” is how dare him to help run Trump campaign!! What Manafort alleged crime is more than 10 years old and no one in DC care since half of them doing the same thing or worse by selling out this country for cashes. This is to make an example for anyone who dares to help Trump in the future. If I were Trump, I would fire all of the upper DOJ and FBI people including Sessions and bring the Federal prosecutors from outside DC to run the DOJ until Senate can confirm people i want. It could not be worse than Sessions and Rosenstein.
Well said, USTerminator! Agree with every word!
Correct! Manafort was left alone when he played both sides of the other team. However, the first time he helps the outsider, he is being shred by sharks.
US, I agree. This indictment and everything downstream of it is a warning to all us Little People to remember our place. What can be done to Managort can be done to all of us at some level. We are defenseless too, and can be put in solitary, because we don’t have the keys to the kingdom; we don’t own law enforcement, they do. And nobody says a word because Manafort is icky (kinda Trumpian in their eyes). So we keep our mouths shut. Even about General Flynn’s railroading we remain largely silent. Our representatives don’t raise holy hell; they are good little boys and girls; while among us (at least in my house) anger mounts and now becomes difficult to bear. What is to be done? Where is our Zola? Is it Sundance?
You’re assuming it’s a precedent. I’d bet it’s S.O.P.
Huber, where are you? Mueller needs to be read his rights, ‘cuffed, and have his rear end in solitary 23 hours/day.
What the hell happened to that Uranium One witness that Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensing were touting that had all the goods on Obama, Hillary, et al?
The ‘Rule of Law’ is just a quaint little slogan in DC, evidently.
Written by our fellow treeper Sidney Powell
http://dailycaller.com/2018/07/19/trump-has-been-set-up-framed-and-relentlessly-persecuted-by-the-american-intelligence-community/
Very nice summation, Ms Powell
Sydney is as sharp as a tack!
From Sydney’s article,
“Even worse, they are desperate to keep their countless crimes and abuses covered up.”
“What was it Senator Schumer said? Cross our intelligence community and they have six ways from Sunday to pay you back? That’s not an endorsement of trust, but rather of fear. Now we know how the-man-behind-the-curtain keeps Schumer in line.
Trump must be close to pulling back that curtain and exposing the “petty men” who “peep about to find [themselves] dishonorable graves.
At that moment in Helsinki, for Mr. Trump, the question of choosing between Vladimir Putin (ex-KGB despot) and Mr. Trump’s own experience of being set up, framed and relentlessly persecuted by the American “intelligence community” to this day, must have felt like the choice between Scylla and Charybdis. Either would destroy him, and no matter what he said, the Left would shriek the sky is falling yet again.”
Boom! Thanks, Sydney! And our Very Stable Genuis walks the tight rope. Daily!
We need to spread this far and wide!
I have become emotionally numb to this evil as it continues full steam. Only God can overcome this pervasive evil that permeates our governent, judicial system and our nation. May He have mercy on us and bring His justice to our land, in Jesus name. Amen.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Word press won’t let me ” like” Maine Coon, I hope you see this like here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY Madeline. WP doesn’t let me ‘like’ either.
MaineCoon, I my plea is for His mercy. Let the ungodly get His justice.
I totally agree MaineCoon only God can fix what is wrong with our country. I have been praying for Justice also. In the mighty name of Jesus
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. The upside of all of this is that many people are praying—and many who might not normally seek God are doing so. This all shows plainly what a spiritual battle is: Good vs Evil. While we have MUCH to be thankful for, we are crying out to God for justice to prevail. Drive the darkness out, oh God! If these evildoers refuse to make You their Lord, then remove them—either from their positions or from the face of the earth. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will do whatever I need to do to stop this travesty. It is time to stop Podestas’ immunity and Mueller attacks on our votes for POTUS. I am beyond fed up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if it would be a federal offense to send pecan pies to the Supreme Court. If Sotomayors’ as diabetic as they say……
I’m pretty sure they won’t let me put firecrackers under Ginsbergs’ chair while she’s noddin.
The rule of law only apply to we little folk. Now don’t foget to pay your taxes, or they will send a swat team in after you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DOJ could start an investigation of the Podesta brothers; isn’t there something about ‘ongoing investigations’ that demands secrecy and could block the Podesta’s testimony?
@ MSO……….hahaha……the DOJ! there is no DOJ, just a cover up team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DOJ created Mueller.
Sit back and watch. Justice turns slow. you can’t have a microwave mentality when dealing in Law Enforcement and Court matters.
Hmm, I say, no dice. I disagree. Now, is the time for decisive action. Peoples lives are being destroyed on a daily basis by Mueller and RR and it must stop.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No.. justice does not turn slow…Devious and unscrupulous lawyers turn slow…Both Podesta brothers should have been indicted along with Manifort…The members of the Lawfare group that wrote the carefully scoped investigative orders to the Special Council specifically limited the investigation Trump campaign…The FBI (Fusion GPS) already had years of research on file against Manifort
prior to the appointment of the SC, and there fore knew in advance the scoping document had to be written to exclude the Podesta’s or anyone tied to the Clinton’s or the DNC…As you know, the scoping document basically says “Go dig up anything you can to get Trump,
pour some gas on the fire as needed till you find something. Oh yeah, BTW keep this investigation on the front page everyday….
This entire bogus investigation has been intentionally slow walked for almost a year…The real target is the mid term elections and the hope that the dems can stuff enough ballot boxes to take control of congress…Trump holds a winning hand..the dems are calling his bluff…then he lays down all four aces…
Yes justice turns slow. But we have no Justice.
LikeLiked by 5 people
No, but we certainly have the Department of JustUs
From everything I am reading it seems they are going after Manafort for things not related to Russian collision…..
Would that not then let sessions get into action?
not that it matters or he would if he could
Sessions and action don’t go together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true, Oldschool!
This is nuts, plain and simple. So, Trump’s advisors are telling him to not get involved and avoid obstruction of justice charges, but just how much longer will Trump’s attorneys stop their nonsensical advice and allow this real obstruction of justice being conducted by RR and Mueller to go on? This is not a joke, this is war.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mind boggling Julia.
It’s plain disgusting what these people are doing to our justice system. Corrupt to the core.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely correct. This is a political game full of bias and double standards. I am sick of it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Gotta have a plan or “insurance policy” to make sure nobody gets prosecuted..hence immunity deals everywhere. These are the high rollers in bed with all the corrupt government players, who COULD take all the Big Dogs down.
It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo! This corruption is huge. Our country has never seen anything like it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The same scheme of immunity handed out to Clinton’s people in the email server investigation. THERE IS NO JUSTICE IN USA. The next time I hear some Washington politician grabs the microphone gaslighting about no true justice in other third world country, I would threw up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d be curious as to what Huber has sealed. Might surprise us. Me thinks this charade wte are watching isn’t the real meat. Still can’t believe that Trump manages every angle so tight and leaves all this blowing in the wind. It’s to quiet in Justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s keep in mind who appointed him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
President Trump said he would be the Law and Order President.
I trust President Trump.
PS, DeWalt. President does hold all of the cards here.
Bingo, Sundance! First thing that came to mind! Reverse the paradigm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Posted earlier. I guess Sundance has taught us to anticipate how the Swamp thinks!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/19/tucker-carlson-robert-mueller-seeking-immunity-for-tony-podesta-to-testify-against-paul-manafort/comment-page-2/#comment-5673755
So, question…what is the immediate legal remedy to the counter-coup Mueller has devised through weaponized legal tactics?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since this has nothing to do with the election the AG could prosecute Podesta.
Of course, it’s too late now. Thank you Jeff Sessions. Snuffing investigations is Job 1.
But here we are after their names leaked and their “reputations” are as garbage as they ever were, except now people are pissed!
All that energy that supposedly went into stopping leaks and Tucker Carlson somehow finds out and puts their names on blast.
What’s going on?
Are we just shoveling coal for midterms?
Exactly!
The whole INSURANCE POLICY was designed to work as an IMMUNITY FACTORY as one layer of the plot. The immunity deals from DOJ were PART OF THE EXIT STRATEGY. Mueller was designed to FINISH THE EXITS.
It’s GENIUS. They planned their last chance exits from the BEGINNING.
THESE PEOPLE ARE CRIMINALS.
What we have to figure out is how they finish it – the END GAME. How do they wipe it all clean and destroy any Huber problems? There MUST BE COVERAGE for this. Don’t assume they missed it. How can they exit after they get legal cover? There is more treachery coming.
Damn, again, Wolf! Is it possible that they knew the end was up due to internal polling and decided that Manafort was the last chance to wend this story and leave an out?
That just seems like too much forward thinking on Hillary’s part.
If you were to rob a bank and evidence pointed to you, and witness after witness reported that indeed it was you, do you think the police would let you walk around for nearly two years to spend the money before they would arrest you? All the while telling the bank , that the wheels of justice turn slowly?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Senator Bernie Sanders name will probably be on the Immunity list for his Russia Money in his 2016 election run.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends on whom he pays off
It seems now like everything is going to depend on what happens in the midterms. Makes me want to see if I can find a cruise that comes back about Nov 1.
Getting wound up it seems everyday is not worth it. I’ll wait for the final chapter of the big ugly.
Only thing this veteran can do right now to feel effective fighting is to vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And influencing others to move into the MAGA camp! 🙂
You are right about voting, its important. The problem is:
That many of the Republicans in Congress do not support the President and need to be removed,
The same can be said of the Socialist who replaced the Democratic party,
And, the difficulty of establishing a new independent party could prove to be impossible without a leader like President Trump.
It would seem to me, that our options have been restricted, by the aforementioned issues.
Maybe it’s time to ask President Trump to switch parties?
What happened to all the “brave, rank and file men and women of the FBI?” Where are all the “fine prosecutors who seek to bring about the rule of law?”
Crickets, crickets and more crickets.
Until they show up and demand better from their individual organizations, screw all of them, right down to the mail clerk. Neither the FBI, nor the DOJ deserve any respect. They are national laughing stocks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Second page, second sentence reads that identities remain sealed to prevent “undue harassment.” Unbelievable. Cold anger.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How much more abuse of the law will Trump take? He must know that the country that he and we love , is being torn apart. There is a limit to our faith and confidence in the system. Either crap or get off the pot.
In Ben Hur, Lew Wallace wrote that the Romans were never more obsessed with the machinations of the legal system than during the collapse of the republican system.
Reading about a former FBI director prosecuting someone who did not collude with Russia in order to grant immunity to someone who took money from Russia while simultaneously framing an elected head of state for treason with Russia reminds me of the wisdom of Lew Wallace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe you’re on to something there.
Thanks to the efforts of Mueller and Rosenstein, we are reminded once again of the two standards of justice, in this country. One for the Wealthy and Well Connected, and another for the rest of us. Today, we see it demonstrated by the immunity request made by Mueller and Rosenstein which was done on the behalf of Tony Podesta.
Ask yourself this simple question: when have you seen a republican offered an immunity agreement?
My question for Podesta, Mueller and Rosenstein is: How long did you have to practice Podesta’s creative testimony?
How long do you think, it’s going to take before the general public realizes the FBI and DOJ have zero credibility?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nuke ’em. I’m done. They’re evil. Treat them like alien life forms that mean us harm.
LikeLike
LikeLike
The only thing we need ask ourselves about Sessions:
Can doing nothing be as bad for the country, as doing the wrong thing?
Lets see – by being an absentee AG he has effectively given Mueller and Rosenstein a free hand for over 1-1/2 years. As this been a good thing for our country or not?
It seems to me, that Mueller and Rosenstein have done a greatly wrong things for our country?
I’m really starting to like the way rand Paul tells it like it is,where was the news media when Obama left the worst terrorist out is getmo and exchanged some of the worst terrorist for deserter bo,bergdale! Where was John brennan when Obama made the bad Iran deal!????where was Chuck schummmme r,when Obama tried to get Israel to go back to its 1967 borders?where was Chuck Schumer when Obama and John Kerry tried to throw Israel under the bus at the United nations meeting!????President Trump is the best President ! The ,demo-,rats are still mad that their mafia queen lost!!!!
I now hate this country. This has gone on too long. Ancap when?
You have options.
You have options.
No Darklich, not the country, never the country. It’s the government that runs it. Put it where it belongs. The country belongs to you, not them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe it’s good we are frustrated with this SC. Maybe next time we won’t be so quick to call for one. I myself believe it to be unconstitutional. I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes and neither does anyone on this thread. But I trust Trump enough to let it play out .
Wait for it…
Declassification.
In the meantime, please get a grip. Do not give “them” the satisfying results of achieving their goal of making us feel like everything is hopeless.
It is not hopeless and the “stage” is set for massive destruction.
Because TRUMP. He’s winning for you every day, ripping the masks off evil traitors, providing reasons for movements like #WalkAway, has more energy than most 40 year olds and as far as I can tell has no intentions of stopping. You all know the beneficial accomplishment list could fill a full page of its own. I’ll add that he is also handing out wonderfully twisted hemp by the mile to make sure “they” all have an equal opportunity to make extremely good use of it. Now that’s how you level the playing field for real “change”.
Get off the Sessions obsession bandwagon and back on the Trump Train, you’ll feel much better, much sooner. The kongressional to mueller kabuki theatrics are going to fail and fail hard, in the meantime LIVE your lives with the confidence that you aren’t them, they’re too short for worrying about things you cannot control. Run for office in your locality, make a difference! Everyone here that isn’t a troll is certainly qualified more than the trained fools already occupying them.
😀
And those democrats /rats are still running large parts of our government . The nest has never been cleaned out. And we are feeling it.
It took us how long to let it get this bad and you want it fixed overnight.
No Dewalt , but I will take your advice,,, but only for a little longer.
You all know where I stand…
Just HAMMER them all….in the ‘ol days’ sense!
HF has them on sale for 99-cents with the coupon code VILLAIN
Check-6
Guys HUber isn’t going to do jack shit he is part of the cover up. OIG report was a joke, sessions a joke, nobody is going to jail that we want to. No doubt they will bring charges on Trump one way or another.
Folks it’s bad enough we have to listen to the outrage of the day by the libs,but we don’t have to do it here. I trust Trump explicitly and he is letting it roll for a reason and fear ain’t it. I swear, sometimes I think it’s the moon or something. We are starting to sound like the Dems.
Also, is it just me or are there alot of new names showing up?
