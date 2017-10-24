Stunning Tucker Carlson Reveal: Paul Manafort Worked for Podesta Group…

Well, this is interesting. Tucker Carlson revealed some stunning information tonight on his TV show. Former Trump Campaign CEO Paul Manafort worked for John and Tony Podesta, while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, and assisted in gaining Russian benefits via influence over State Department policy.
…And there’s much, much more. WATCH:
This research and ongoing story continues tomorrow night with more information.
Wow! Senator Lyndsey Graham was just on with Brian Kilmeade on Fox… says there is more to come! Hinted at something to do with Comey.
Also, he just luuuurves our President 😉
Anyone for golf? 😀
Is Miss Lindsey trying to save his own hide?
Ms. Lindsey realizes he has an opportunity to have legislation passed that will take Healthcare once and forever out of the Federal Government saving this country from Single Payer. He has too be a good little girl though!
I dunno about golf, but I’m up for some more popcorn!
I was making a joke… Lyndsey played some golf with the President the other day. As did Rand Paul….
Lunch with McConnell…
Stuff is afoot!!!
Oh I know, but I’m just emphasizing that I’m infinitely more keen on popcorn, which is part of those golf outings 😉
Aw PEPE is here to join in !
https://pixabay.com/en/frog-cinema-popcorn-funny-cute-1672887/
President Trump invited him recently for 18, and when he asked for help with his swing, POTUS had “pro” come to hole they were on for a lesson!
MAGA!
Listening to Sen. Lindsey Graham interviewed by Brian Kilmeade (on Fox)…
Only half listening really…. but at the close I got the impression Graham was alluding to something new about to be revealed about why Comey let Hillary off the hook re email crimes.
I re-listened…
Sen Graham:
“…. Comey’s reason as to why he jumped into the Clinton Investigation.. there is ANOTHER reason that you are going to hear about that is pretty stunning to me”
“Stay tuned”
Maybe Comey is a White Hat after all…. maybe he is sick of being blackmailed and set things in motion to bring her down?
We can only hope… LOL!
NO CHANCE.. Comey is an enemy.
“white hats” in Washington are as rare as rocking horse poop!
I had read somewhere that Trump wanted to throw a rope to those in the swamp that were not behind the evil, but who got caught up in it for whatever reason.
New Hire Signals a Reboot in the Donald Trump Campaign
Mr. Manafort is the former business partner and longtime friend of Roger Stone, an informal adviser to Mr. Trump who left the campaign last summer after clashes with Mr. Lewandowski. Mr. Stone introduced Mr. Manafort to Mr. Trump at the 1988 Republican National Convention, as Mr. Stone was squiring the New Yorker around, though the two had known each other since the early 1980s, Mr. Manafort said.
Things that make you say Hmmmmm
Yes, I too wonder if Manafort wasn’t a mole to tank the campaign, it was certainly going that way. He was an open mic for the Clintons? Or is he the FBI informant with the gag order not to talk about Uranium 1. The plot thickens…
Clinton thought Donald Trump would be easiest to beat like she thought Bernie Sanders was a pushover – little did she realize the power of #MAGA
Yep, she totally underestimated the support of Mr. President by the millions of us, Deplorables.
#MAGA
#COVFEFE
Guaranteed Cankles is pooping in her Depends tonight.
Buy depends stock, everyone in d.c. gonna need them in this poo storm….
Cankles left her walking boot behind, then went for the arm crutches. I think tonight she is testdriving many different motorized mobility devices! Gots to get the sympathy vote lined up real fast.
I recommend a Chappaquiddick neckbrace, just like Teddy’s. It could also regulate the flow of vodka down her gullet.
She can call miss lindsey for pointers on how to fake “the vapors”.
That’s a classic
Mueller is deeply involved in this, and thus investigating himself. What’s wrong with this picture?
He was made an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Your absolutely right!
remember when mueller was hired rosenstein come out with the memo beware of fakenews…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/15/asst-u-s-attorney-general-rosenstein-warns-america-about-media-sources-do-not-trust-anonymous-officals/
Meaning??
In case no one else caught it on Hannity radio program today, he gave the Treehouse an honorable mention.
LikeLiked by 18 people
What they mention CTH for ? (The subject they talked about)
Sundance’s post re Rep Wilson and her co-sponsoring of a bill to get troops into Niger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx
Democrat mantra…this is all a huge diversion to keep attention off Russia investigation.
Too bad for them that they don’t understand that it is The Russia investigation.
” Though the mills of God grind slowly; Yet they grind exceeding small;
Though with patience He stands waiting, With exactness grinds He all.”
Amen.
Getting closer to restoring a government of, by and for the people?
May it be so.
Now that would be an awesome Christmas gift!
Folks this is starting to all come together! Our President met with Mueller the day before he was appointed the SC. The purpose of the meeting was to interview Mueller for the FBI job. The REAL purpose of that meeting was to discuss the plan on how to investigate the Russians and their buying 20% of our Uranium. Rosenstein and Sessions were present as well. Every single Trump person brought in is a ruse. The people interviewed and questioned don’t realize the game being played. That is why our President is paying the legal fees for those folks. He feels terrible that they have to be used.
Paul Manafort was brought in and his home was ransacked because of his involvement with the Podestas. The POS could have been their inside man while overseeing our President’s campaign. Mr. Manafort realizes there will be NO PARDON for him. That bastard is singing like a bird in order to save his own ass. The fun is truly starting now that Mueller is over the real target. At this point, you are going to see heads roll. People will be indicted pertaining to HRC’s campaign. They are going to go after the Clintons like it was nobody’s business.
You will not see any of Barry’s creatures on tv again! They have to now go into hiding. They are hoping beyond hope that they are not caught up in any of it. No more Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarret, John Brennan etc. At this point, Barry’s minions have one job and that is to protect their messiah. Nothing else matters.
great – how can we get rid of Harf and Psaki too??
One correction – Barry’s minions implies these people work for him. It’s actually the other way around – Obama is the face of his Administration, but Jarrett is the brain reporting to someone else – Soros? Those people work for Jarrett and her honcho.
Your right but he is the face that has to be saved!
Just one problem with this, Flep, as much as I wish it were true. Mueller is up to his eyeballs in Uranium One. And all the people he hired to work with him are Clinton cronies. It’s hard to believe they are working to take her down.
“No more Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarret, John Brennan etc.”
For that ALONE, oh, happy day!!!
Thank you God in Heaven, thank you, Jesus!
And then there’s this tomorrow.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/24/obama-aide-ben-rhodes-to-testify-on-unmasking-before-intel-committee/
The committee identified Rhodes as a “person of interest” in the growing “unmasking”scandal in which top Obama officials spied on Trump campaign aides and transition to track their contacts with foreign government leaders, TheDCNF reported in August. Rhodes will testify about the unmasking Wednesday, a source from the committee told TheDCNF.
Ben rhodes is such a polished turd. Look up cucked and he’s right there in websters. I hope after all this today he is squirming.
Does this mean the treehouse will be overrun by trolls tomorrow?
I imagine someone somewhere is frantically penning talking points right now.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Preparation is always the key – we know who we are, so when trolls appear: DISENGAGE
When Paul Manafort surfaced and came aboard the campaign, I researched his background. Naturally, I have a huge interest in the Ukraine connection. Same with Podesta when he joined Hillary’s campaign. Ukraine surfaced in everything all on the Internet, not hard to find, not hard to see what was up.
Then when it became Russia/Putin over and over, it was obvious “projection” the Dems/LIbs always do. The dirt was on them. It took 1.5 years to surface, but it was there all along.
Don’t forget that in those days of 2010-2012 Ukraine and Russia was open borders, many State Dept running a color revolution since 2004 in Kiev that was close to surfacing,especially since Yanokovich won the Presidency of Ukraine and that upset the Americans. Lots of money was flowing. Podesta in the middle.
What was at stake was the re-election of Putin in 2012, the election in Kiev, the color revolution stirring in Kiev, and billions of dollars in gas, oil, gas transit fees, loans and grants from all sides.
Currying favor with the next President, Clinton, was in the best interest of everyone. Podesta, the closest to Hillary always in her career since the White House would be on an background report of the guy. And he used it for big bucks.
“Democratic Elections, “Democracy”, “People Power” all are big rackets.
You can’t find one nation that has clean elections.It’s all a sham, a fraud.
Corruption is the game the pros play. It’s in our national game plan. The Ukies and the Russians merely paid the going rate. Some of it paid off, but for the US, not in Ukraine and not in Russia. And then not in 2016 in the USA. She was just too lousy a candidate. Desperate she tried the Russian card to smear Trump, blaming the FSB for dossier she and Podesta and the DNC and British Intel cooked up. Nobody got what they paid for.
MAGA won and the Piper will get his with indictments soon. You just have pay to play and then pay for playing if you lose.
Yes, it is all out there if you look hard enough. But you also have to be able to understand what you are finding, read between lines etc. I also did some research on Podestas a while back… and they are EVERYWHERE there is some kind of trouble in the world. Also, some of what I found made much more sense when I watched Clinton Cash by Schweizer.
I remember the Russia/Ukraine thing because Victoria Nuland was there and someone, can’t remember who, released a phone call that was tapped. She said something along the lines of “screw the EU”. If I recall correctly, this was around the time that Benghazi investigations were starting to happen.
Such a tangled mess of corruption and evil shenanigans!
There have to be more than a few people not having a good night tonight….
Nuland was a bit more explicit 😉 This was also around the time she was in Ukraine walking the streets handing out bagels to try and change the regime…I would Love to see her go down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t feel crazy 😜
Manafort had an apartment in Trump Tower.
I believe he knew Trump and was not being used. He just knew how to do some things Trump needed.
No you are not crazy. I think Trump hired Manafort to establish a connection to the podestas so the investigation could go in that direction.
Lol look who he sent that tweet to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can hang with the rest of the traitors
I can’t think of any R that funded project that would surprise me. Maybe those still not awake.
Well we all know it was Jeb! Friggin common knowledge at this point.
I think it was Bush Sr. He is the one with all the CIA connections. He did it for Jeb and to save his own butt from being exposed, but I do believe it was Sr.
Hillary is her own worse enemy. If she would of keep her mouth shut, but no she had to keep on going. Trump was willing to shine her on, but she wouldn’t shut up. As if we don’t know by now our President doesn’t take attacks upon him lightly. She pushed for a year with the collusion lie, what an idiot; in trying to get Trump she tripped on her own petard and blew her world apart, millions of useful idiots no longer have a home, left to mumble to the shrinks they had already hired.
Hillary’s next act?
Coming out of her home in a wheelchair, wearing ragged clothes & sunglasses, looking all sickly & feeble, mumbling about how sick she is & how she’s not sure how long she’ll live
Meanwhile Bill’s inside, frantically trying to move millions into overseas accounts
Exactly, she’s going to have to up her sympathy game.
Bill Clinton already has Millions in Yugoslavia. Personal knowledge here.
…wearing ragged clothes & sunglasses, looking all sickly & feeble…
Nah… she already tried that look for the election.. and she lost 🙂
Tonawanda, I don’t think a genius can deduce who a traitor is going to be in any administration. It isn’t a question of smarts. Trump is a brilliant man.We have to wait and see where this thing falls.
I like that man !
That is great!
I’ll be interested to see how much “truth” will be exposed by Tucker and GOPers when it comes to the Never Trumpers taking the dossier garbage and trying to use it themselves against Trump during the primary? Wonder what Jeb! is thinking tonight? 😉
Sorry I was gone longer than I thought… this is such a cool tread tonight I wanted to make sure ya’ll had snacks. ; )
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Awwww, thanks guys – I’ll bring the liquid libations 🙂
I’ll be interested to see just how much truth is revealed about how the Never Trumpers tried to pick up the dossier garbage and use it against Trump in the primary. Wonder what good ole Jeb! is thinking tonight?
Oops, sorry for the repeated text. My first one didn’t seem to post. Must have taken the “scenic route”. 😉
And yet with all these shenanigan’s Candidate Trump WON…
Divine Intervention!
Yes! The peasants picked a winner.
God bless, Amen!
How great if not only did Trump defeat the Bushes and the Clintons, but both Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton go to jail for illegal opposition research.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mediaite.com%2Fonline%2Fdnc-releases-statement-on-fusion-gps-report-new-leadership-was-not-involved%2F
Debbie really got around. First she did florida, then d.c., pakistan, now russia?
Why didn’t they just say “I am not a crook”
Well that does explain the DNC purge that happened a few days ago.
“…bring to light the hidden things of darkness.”
Just a foretaste, I guess. Much, much bigger reveals promised for the future.
Some people are claiming this ties in:
http://freebeacon.com/politics/emails-obama-doj-officials-sought-to-route-slush-fund-cash-to-orgs-of-their-choosing/
Where is barry btw? Has anyone seen activity at his ex presidential office? Did they sell that d.c. mansion that they just bought? What about jarrett since she was going to be living with them, wierdly creepy btw. Besides taking a pic with lady gaga I have not read much.
Some really interesting stuff in here…
http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/22/exclusive-podestas-green-company-forced-to-close-because-hillary-lost-the-election/
Dmitry Akhanov, the president and CEO of Rusnano USA Inc., a Kremlin-owned venture capital firm nicknamed “Putin’s child,” oversaw the Russian government’s investment in Joule and sat on its board along with two other Russians with ties to the Kremlin. Akhavov agreed that Clinton’s loss doomed the company.
“We lined up investors who were willing to buy the bonds, but after the elections, with some statements from the new administration regarding potential uncertainty, the future support of biofuels was stopped,” he told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview. “The company was not able to do the deal and it was one of the reasons why the company was closed.”
No need to “waterboard” Hillary and her gang… just flick a few drops of Holy Water in her face.. and watch her scream.
