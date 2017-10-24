Stunning Tucker Carlson Reveal: Paul Manafort Worked for Podesta Group…

Posted on October 24, 2017 by

Well, this is interesting.  Tucker Carlson revealed some stunning information tonight on his TV show.  Former Trump Campaign CEO Paul Manafort worked for John and Tony Podesta, while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, and assisted in gaining Russian benefits via influence over State Department policy.

…And there’s much, much more. WATCH:

.

This research and ongoing story continues tomorrow night with more information.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, DHS, Donald Trump, Election 2016, FBI, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

327 Responses to Stunning Tucker Carlson Reveal: Paul Manafort Worked for Podesta Group…

Older Comments
  1. Sandra-VA says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Wow! Senator Lyndsey Graham was just on with Brian Kilmeade on Fox… says there is more to come! Hinted at something to do with Comey.

    Also, he just luuuurves our President 😉

    Anyone for golf? 😀

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. rumpole2 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Listening to Sen. Lindsey Graham interviewed by Brian Kilmeade (on Fox)…
    Only half listening really…. but at the close I got the impression Graham was alluding to something new about to be revealed about why Comey let Hillary off the hook re email crimes.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. WeThePeople2016 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    New Hire Signals a Reboot in the Donald Trump Campaign

    Mr. Manafort is the former business partner and longtime friend of Roger Stone, an informal adviser to Mr. Trump who left the campaign last summer after clashes with Mr. Lewandowski. Mr. Stone introduced Mr. Manafort to Mr. Trump at the 1988 Republican National Convention, as Mr. Stone was squiring the New Yorker around, though the two had known each other since the early 1980s, Mr. Manafort said.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Madmax110 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Guaranteed Cankles is pooping in her Depends tonight.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Harlan says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Mueller is deeply involved in this, and thus investigating himself. What’s wrong with this picture?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. RM says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    In case no one else caught it on Hannity radio program today, he gave the Treehouse an honorable mention.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  8. daizeez says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Democrat mantra…this is all a huge diversion to keep attention off Russia investigation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. carole says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    ” Though the mills of God grind slowly; Yet they grind exceeding small;
    Though with patience He stands waiting, With exactness grinds He all.”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. fleporeblog says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Folks this is starting to all come together! Our President met with Mueller the day before he was appointed the SC. The purpose of the meeting was to interview Mueller for the FBI job. The REAL purpose of that meeting was to discuss the plan on how to investigate the Russians and their buying 20% of our Uranium. Rosenstein and Sessions were present as well. Every single Trump person brought in is a ruse. The people interviewed and questioned don’t realize the game being played. That is why our President is paying the legal fees for those folks. He feels terrible that they have to be used.

    Paul Manafort was brought in and his home was ransacked because of his involvement with the Podestas. The POS could have been their inside man while overseeing our President’s campaign. Mr. Manafort realizes there will be NO PARDON for him. That bastard is singing like a bird in order to save his own ass. The fun is truly starting now that Mueller is over the real target. At this point, you are going to see heads roll. People will be indicted pertaining to HRC’s campaign. They are going to go after the Clintons like it was nobody’s business.

    You will not see any of Barry’s creatures on tv again! They have to now go into hiding. They are hoping beyond hope that they are not caught up in any of it. No more Samantha Powers, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarret, John Brennan etc. At this point, Barry’s minions have one job and that is to protect their messiah. Nothing else matters.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. NJF says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    And then there’s this tomorrow.

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/24/obama-aide-ben-rhodes-to-testify-on-unmasking-before-intel-committee/

    The committee identified Rhodes as a “person of interest” in the growing “unmasking”scandal in which top Obama officials spied on Trump campaign aides and transition to track their contacts with foreign government leaders, TheDCNF reported in August. Rhodes will testify about the unmasking Wednesday, a source from the committee told TheDCNF.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. JM Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Does this mean the treehouse will be overrun by trolls tomorrow?
    I imagine someone somewhere is frantically penning talking points right now.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  13. Bull Durham says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    When Paul Manafort surfaced and came aboard the campaign, I researched his background. Naturally, I have a huge interest in the Ukraine connection. Same with Podesta when he joined Hillary’s campaign. Ukraine surfaced in everything all on the Internet, not hard to find, not hard to see what was up.

    Then when it became Russia/Putin over and over, it was obvious “projection” the Dems/LIbs always do. The dirt was on them. It took 1.5 years to surface, but it was there all along.

    Don’t forget that in those days of 2010-2012 Ukraine and Russia was open borders, many State Dept running a color revolution since 2004 in Kiev that was close to surfacing,especially since Yanokovich won the Presidency of Ukraine and that upset the Americans. Lots of money was flowing. Podesta in the middle.

    What was at stake was the re-election of Putin in 2012, the election in Kiev, the color revolution stirring in Kiev, and billions of dollars in gas, oil, gas transit fees, loans and grants from all sides.

    Currying favor with the next President, Clinton, was in the best interest of everyone. Podesta, the closest to Hillary always in her career since the White House would be on an background report of the guy. And he used it for big bucks.

    “Democratic Elections, “Democracy”, “People Power” all are big rackets.
    You can’t find one nation that has clean elections.It’s all a sham, a fraud.

    Corruption is the game the pros play. It’s in our national game plan. The Ukies and the Russians merely paid the going rate. Some of it paid off, but for the US, not in Ukraine and not in Russia. And then not in 2016 in the USA. She was just too lousy a candidate. Desperate she tried the Russian card to smear Trump, blaming the FSB for dossier she and Podesta and the DNC and British Intel cooked up. Nobody got what they paid for.

    MAGA won and the Piper will get his with indictments soon. You just have pay to play and then pay for playing if you lose.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Sandra-VA says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      Yes, it is all out there if you look hard enough. But you also have to be able to understand what you are finding, read between lines etc. I also did some research on Podestas a while back… and they are EVERYWHERE there is some kind of trouble in the world. Also, some of what I found made much more sense when I watched Clinton Cash by Schweizer.

      I remember the Russia/Ukraine thing because Victoria Nuland was there and someone, can’t remember who, released a phone call that was tapped. She said something along the lines of “screw the EU”. If I recall correctly, this was around the time that Benghazi investigations were starting to happen.

      Such a tangled mess of corruption and evil shenanigans!

      There have to be more than a few people not having a good night tonight….

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Regina says:
        October 24, 2017 at 10:52 pm

        Nuland was a bit more explicit 😉 This was also around the time she was in Ukraine walking the streets handing out bagels to try and change the regime…I would Love to see her go down.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  14. MaineCoon says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Am I crazy to think our President could have knowingly set this Russia-Uranium 1-Clinton-Podesta web trap back when he hired Manafort even tough he used him for his campaign delegate purpose?

    I don’t feel crazy 😜

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Regina says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. Karmaisabitch says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Hillary is her own worse enemy. If she would of keep her mouth shut, but no she had to keep on going. Trump was willing to shine her on, but she wouldn’t shut up. As if we don’t know by now our President doesn’t take attacks upon him lightly. She pushed for a year with the collusion lie, what an idiot; in trying to get Trump she tripped on her own petard and blew her world apart, millions of useful idiots no longer have a home, left to mumble to the shrinks they had already hired.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Hillary’s next act?

    Coming out of her home in a wheelchair, wearing ragged clothes & sunglasses, looking all sickly & feeble, mumbling about how sick she is & how she’s not sure how long she’ll live

    Meanwhile Bill’s inside, frantically trying to move millions into overseas accounts

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. positron1352 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Tonawanda, I don’t think a genius can deduce who a traitor is going to be in any administration. It isn’t a question of smarts. Trump is a brilliant man.We have to wait and see where this thing falls.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Sandra-VA says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I’ll be interested to see how much “truth” will be exposed by Tucker and GOPers when it comes to the Never Trumpers taking the dossier garbage and trying to use it themselves against Trump during the primary? Wonder what Jeb! is thinking tonight? 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Sayit2016 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Sorry I was gone longer than I thought… this is such a cool tread tonight I wanted to make sure ya’ll had snacks. ; )

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  22. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    I’ll be interested to see just how much truth is revealed about how the Never Trumpers tried to pick up the dossier garbage and use it against Trump in the primary. Wonder what good ole Jeb! is thinking tonight?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    And yet with all these shenanigan’s Candidate Trump WON…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Michelle says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    How great if not only did Trump defeat the Bushes and the Clintons, but both Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton go to jail for illegal opposition research.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. JM Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    ?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mediaite.com%2Fonline%2Fdnc-releases-statement-on-fusion-gps-report-new-leadership-was-not-involved%2F

    Like

    Reply
  26. sandandsea2015 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. CharterOakie says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    “…bring to light the hidden things of darkness.”

    Just a foretaste, I guess. Much, much bigger reveals promised for the future.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      October 24, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      Where is barry btw? Has anyone seen activity at his ex presidential office? Did they sell that d.c. mansion that they just bought? What about jarrett since she was going to be living with them, wierdly creepy btw. Besides taking a pic with lady gaga I have not read much.

      Like

      Reply
  29. JM Covfefe says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Some really interesting stuff in here…

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/10/22/exclusive-podestas-green-company-forced-to-close-because-hillary-lost-the-election/

    Dmitry Akhanov, the president and CEO of Rusnano USA Inc., a Kremlin-owned venture capital firm nicknamed “Putin’s child,” oversaw the Russian government’s investment in Joule and sat on its board along with two other Russians with ties to the Kremlin. Akhavov agreed that Clinton’s loss doomed the company.

    “We lined up investors who were willing to buy the bonds, but after the elections, with some statements from the new administration regarding potential uncertainty, the future support of biofuels was stopped,” he told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview. “The company was not able to do the deal and it was one of the reasons why the company was closed.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. rumpole2 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    No need to “waterboard” Hillary and her gang… just flick a few drops of Holy Water in her face.. and watch her scream.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s