Podesta Group CEO, Kimberley Fritts, Quits Lobbying Group…

Curiouser and curiouser… An interesting development amid the various swampy happenings both domestically and internationally. With Robert Mueller focusing on foreign interest lobbying efforts within Washington DC; and amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confronting corruption within the financing of foreign political influence; Podesta CEO Kimberley Fritts announces she is leaving to form her own firm.
Considering that Mrs. Fritts previously announced her intention of remaining at the Podesta group and rebranding the lobbying firm, sans Tony Podesta, questions arise as to what might have made Fritts change her mind.
(Via Politico) Kimberley Fritts, the longtime chief executive of the Podesta Group, is leaving the firm to start her own lobbying shop, according to three Podesta Group staffers.
Tony Podesta, the firm’s founder, tapped Fritts as his successor when he announced he’d step down as chairman last week, hours after an indictment was unsealed, charging Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, with violating foreign lobbying law. The indictment accused Manafort of hiring the Podesta Group to lobby for an ostensibly independent nonprofit that “was under the ultimate direction” of the Ukrainian president, his party and the Ukrainian government.
Fritts had been expected to relaunch the Podesta Group under a new name in the days after Podesta stepped down. But after more than a week of working to hammer out the details of what the new firm would look like, Fritts announced at a staff meeting late this afternoon, that she would resign and start a new firm, exacerbating questions about the future of the Podesta Group and its dozens of employees. (read more)
The swamp is beginning to drain itself.
HBD…w/o Trump wasting a calorie.
priceless
Self-deporting
Imagine if lobbying by (coincidentally) giving Congressmen money was illegal.
It is in many other countries, not here.
If lobbyist could in no way or method pay Congressmen to vote in their favour….lobbying would not exist beyond a boring meeting on the matter.
I’m a dreamer…….
Perhaps some members of Congress will be caught up in the exposure of these lobbyists. It would explain why so many have announced their “retirement”.
If so, it means we are truly draining the swamp.
Ooooooh, I sense an impending, earth shattering – KABOOM!!!
She was an old Bushie. I think with the Saudi Fraudies getting the axe, she saw that the money would soon be GONE.
PS – somebody got into an unprotected RSS feed of the US court system and found a sealed indictment naming a Podesta, as well as several surrounding Fusion GPS.
I could not find the one naming a Podesta, but there are several naming Bean, LLC, which is Fusion GPS.
https://ecf.dcd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/rss_outside.pl
Ha! There’s something in there titled NAACP v. Trump. 😀
Nation of African American Communist Progs.
The lobbyists are in self-preservation mode. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the Saudi corruption sting has netted a number of D.C. lobbyists so their associates (the ones who remain somewhat ‘clean’) are bailing out to bring their clients over to new firms.
We need to keep an eye on who is going where because I think it’s a ploy to allow some of the ‘less bad’ ones to escape scrutiny when the ship goes down.
This is so exciting!
Feel like I’m watching a real life mystery novel unfold before my eyes!
sunnydaze…we all are…lots of popcorn
Gee, the rats are fleeing the sinking ship. Who woulda’ thunk it. Bad Moon Rising.
Can’t resist. Dedicated to the stinkin’ DC Swamp, ALL of ’em:
Iconic.
Usually in these songs the “relevant” message doesn’t last longer than a line or two.
But in this one, it’s every freaking word!!!!
They’re taking to the mattresses.
As CEO of The Podesta Group, I believe Mrs. Fritts would have some degree of exposure to legal jeopardy arising from the firm’s misdeeds. The corporate veil has limits.
She’s the link to the Bush family. I think she is probably getting “incentives” to help create some space there.
What good does it do her to quit at this point? Is she planning on moving to Venezuela or somewhere with non-extradition safeguards for crooks like her?
It’s possible that she worked on some other team in the group and actually had no role in the nefarious election tampering (possible, right?) but after assuming the iCEO position she must have realized that it would be career suicide to take responsibility (as a CEO would have to do) for what those crooks did.
Gosh, if only we had someone in our government with the authority to investigate fraud and election tampering. Wouldn’t it be grand …. ?
Mr. Sessions, where are you? Your silence only serves to implicate you in this nonsense.
I do not know what the silence of Sessions means.
I do however, find it hard to believe he is doing nothing.
Trump is his Boss.
You couldn’t be more wrong. Sessions’ silence indicates the work of a smart prosecutor: Don’t blab until you’ve gathered evidence that assures conviction.
Comments like yours are based on an opinion that President Trump is somehow a dummy when it comes to his Justice Department. You are wrong, because President Trump and Attorney General Sessions are running the Justice Department the same way the Defense Department is being run. No reason to tip off the scum about what’s coming.
You need to work on your faith and patience.
I have a theory! I do I do!
Maybe, just maybe she thought with John leaving she could have complete control of the company except of course to its board members. Maybe John doesn’t really want to give up complete control even though he told the public he was stepping down. It is his baby and creation after all. I cannot see him as the type to just simply walk away. He seems more like the type to say one thing and do another, to me anyways.
I would think that she didn’t take kindly to this and simply said, fine I will create my own and take all of your clients smart enough with me. If I’m to control a business, I want to be able control it without you telling me what I can or cannot do. Goodbye.
Of course I am just guessing here. I have no evidence to support my theory except a reasonable understanding of human behavior. Anyways, it’s like a bloody soap opera, so I might not be too far off.
Stay smiling good Treepers!
Ma’iingankwe
Less than two weeks after Democratic mega-lobbyist Tony Podesta stepped down from his firm amid questions over its foreign work, one of Washington’s most prominent lobbying shops is unraveling as its employees try to reconstitute under new leadership.
Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Fritts told employees Thursday afternoon she is working on launching a new firm that would take many of Podesta’s staff and clients with her, said two people familiar with the meeting. She told employees they shouldn’t expect a paycheck past Nov. 15, the people said.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-10/podesta-group-unravels-as-ceo-plans-to-take-clients-to-new-firm
Full article @ link.
“Don’t expect a paycheck past Nov. 15.”
bwahhahaha!
The Lead attorney for Fusion GPS…hmmmmmmmm
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well, now, it seems the only person in Washington who isn’t colluding with the Russians is our dear President Trump.
They are certainly an incestuous group, aren’t they.
Successful lawyers have many clients and we would have to expect some inbreeding amongst these weasels.
I think the real question is, “who is paying this lawyer?” Obviously we will never know …
we need a bigger White Board.
No doubt!
https://webwhiteboard.com/
“Podesta CEO Kimberley Fritts announces she is leaving to form her own firm.”
____________
Sure, that’ll scrub that taint off you.
Like personal bleachbit.
That’ll throw the bloodhounds off the trail for sure.
They’ll never think to look for you at a brand new firm with the same dirty players inside.
Isn’t this the woman who was campaign manager for JEB!?
It seems she was a deputy campaign manager for JEB along with holding a high position in the GOP. Seems like an odd hiring choice for a lefty consulting group.
I’ve always thought that JEB was just a fall guy to help HRC win — seriously, regardless of how much any of you (not me) liked the guy, did you ACTUALLY think he could win? If this is the case then it makes sense to have people placed within his campaign.
I’ve never been a fan of JEB, mostly because of his views on immigration.
Bushes are controlled opposition for the crypto-commies. It’s been a rather incestuous little scam, but it’s over now.
Something tells me this isn’t far from how things are going to end up going for the swamp. Not tired of winning yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re damn straight!
“God sent me.”
What good is it for companies to have lobbyist to bribe crooked politicians after so many of present corrupt politicians are either retiring or won’t get re elected?
Someone in DOJ better subpoena Podesta Group records NOW.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Fritts had been expected to relaunch the Podesta Group under a new name in the days after Podesta stepped down.”
____________
Good thinking… all the best criminals use an alias.
What could possibly go wrong?
.
.
“But after more than a week of working to
hidehammer out the details of what the new firm would look like, Fritts announced at a staff meeting late this afternoon, that she would resign and start a new firm, exacerbating questions about the future of the Podesta Group and its dozens of employees.”
_____________
This is so sad for them… so apparently when you’re incorporated, the gang members are called ’employees’, but if you are not incorporated, they’re just gang members?
I sure hope all those black hats find a new home.
With bars and uniforms and 3 squares a day.
“Three hots and a cot”!
Little conspiracy theory thought. Interesting they reached out to Tony Podesta’s lawyer for comment. Why not reach out to Tony?
The hardcore Marxist Rats haven’t given up, they will just do what all rats do – take cover for a short while. We are in a war for our survival and it didn’t start yesterday, nor will it end tomorrow.
They’re destroying themselves. Poor Fritts…trying to dodge that bullet…
“… amid the various swampy happenings both domestically and internationally”
Well, Sundance, you once again made a little lightbulb go off in my brain, with your “internationally”, I know most of us believe that a lot of what’s going on around the world is thanks to Trump’s influence, especially in S.A. right now. But it just dawned on me that some of these people (leaders in S.A., China, India, etc, etc) might now KNOW what the future holds for Trump regarding the Russia, Russia, Russia! investigations. And just as importantly they know what the future holds for Trump’s enemies who are about to be caught in the trap of their own making.
In other words, if world leaders thought Trump was about to be taken down, OR that his enemies would still retain any power or influence, I can’t imagine they’d be acting this way toward him right now. I think they KNOW what’s about to happen.
Exactly! Everyone that’s been paranoid or gloating about Mueller aren’t paying attention to how the international community at large is treating the matter….which is to say they clearly can tell that Trump isn’t going anywhere.
Sucks to be the swamp.
What’s that I smell every time I hear Yeb Bush, or Podesta, or GPS Fusion … swamp gas!!!!
