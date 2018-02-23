Slick Move By Cronies – Mueller Unseals Virginia District Indictment Forcing Manafort To Defend Two Fronts…

Nothing about this has any relationship to President Trump; however, the DOJ cronies under Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Greg Andres and Andrew Weissmann, made a slick move today by unsealing indictments in Virginia against Paul Manafort opening up two legal fronts in an effort to wear down Manafort’s financial ability to defend his interests.
The maneuver comes after Team Mueller lost DC District Judge Contreras, who was replaced by a far more critical Emmet Sullivan, and who is forcing Mueller’s team to show all exculpatory evidence (Flynn case). The new indictments against Manafort were not in DC where they filed the first set but in Northern Virginia District Court.
If the new indictments were filed in DC it is likely they would have been consolidated under the current judge. Filing in Virginia makes Manafort fight in 2 separate courts. We’ll have to wait and see if Mueller moves to have the entire case transferred to Northern Virginia or if Mueller drops the initial DC case. Of course Manafort can, likely will, petition the court to move both cases against him into the DC circuit.
Greg Andres and Andrew Weissmann squeezed Paul Manafort’s prior business partner, Rick Gates to gain a guilty plea in Virginia. Mr. Gates admitted to taking part in a conspiracy to hide tens of millions of dollars that he and Paul Manafort obtained for their lobbying and consulting work related to Ukraine.
[…] U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson released two new indictments against Manafort, one returned last week and the other returned earlier Friday, removing some foreign-account-reporting charges that prosecutors have effectively transferred to Virginia as part of another indictment, unveiled on Thursday, that is focused on tax and bank fraud.
Gates’ plea agreement requires him to cooperate with Mueller’s various lines of investigation, including his prosecution of Manafort, Gates’ former business partner and mentor, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman in the summer of 2016.
Jackson accepted Gates’ guilty plea Friday afternoon but set no immediate date for sentencing. The plea agreement says that if prosecutors deem Gates to have provided “substantial assistance” to the government, they’ll file a motion that could increase Gates’ chances of getting a more lenient sentence than the roughly four and a half to six years likely to be called for by federal sentencing guidelines.
The rest of the charges Gates faces in Washington and Virginia would be dismissed at or after sentencing if he abides by the deal. (read more)
I’ve been litigated to death too. That’s how they took my son from me— I ran out of money.
😔 I’m sorry.
So much for justice for all. If you have enough funds maybe you stay out of jail. But even Manifort cannot compete against a $10 million dollar SC.
$10M is an appetizer to Mueller … and we’re springing for the tab.
WE are up to $20M now for this witch hunt. Is there no statute of limitations?
In hell, the final destination for these thieving bastards, it is gnashing of teeth for eternity. God’s wrath is unimaginable, and these fools have not one bit of fear of God.
Mueller’s been given the equivalent of the American Express Centurion card,
to go in for an audit on what’s been spent to date since we’re paying the tab.
SHUT MUELLER DOWN.
That’s what I say shut it down. This investigation was started with a “salacious and unverified” document. Enough said.
Agree 100%. Unfortunately his boss Rosenstein is a corrupt bureaucrat and wimpy sessions won’t shut it down. The harm this is doing, and potentially will do the trump administration is incalculable right now. The longer it goes on, they can pressure Manafort to eventually lie on trump. Not a single democrat prosecuted. All sessions has to do is come out and speak about all the laws that were broken Just by the appointment of a special counsel. Like the fact there must evidence of wrongdoing from the beginning, or the fact the entire thing was built upon the Russian dossier. Anybody that thinks there is some grand strategy here is kidding themselves. The Dems and the media will have what they want when Manafort or somebody caves and tells a lie on trump that he colluded or he obstructed. Eventually somebody will cave. They have the weight of the entire US gov setting on them. This whole thing hast to go away now.
@stick> let’s see what’s in the IG report. I think that’s what Sessions and Wray are doing.
Appreciate the response and c where u r going. But do u not realize the ig report will not matter if they get a confession, or lie actually from Monfort or something on trump. It will be the headline until they impeach him. However long that takes. They made a 3 star general, war hero, true patriot like Flynn give in. They will bleed someone dry till they cry uncle. Regardless what the ig report says, someone with courage will have to prosecute these career beaurocrats. We’ve already had mountains of evidence to do that. We don’t even need the ig report to go after these people. We just need a gutsy AG
Rush has been warning that Trump is going down.
I didn’t get that from Rush at all. Just that this is why they are after Manafort so hard, to get him to make something up because the SC has nothing on Trump! He never said Trump was going down.
I’m a huge fan JDG!
That is a terrible injustice that can never be repayed. What ever happened to this country. Oh that’s right, 41, Bubba, 43 and jugears for starters.
I am a huge fan as well Joe Dan. My husband and I can’t wait to watch Intellectual Froglegs! You are a genius! I am so sorry about your custody battle, but when he gets old enough, he can chose to come live with you!!! Hand in there and NEVER ever give up! We love you.
Been there but survived and will never let a “family” lawyer have one cent of my money again. As a retired business attorney I was unprepared for the money game conducted in the family courts and paid for therapists.
sorry.
Meanwhile, the government has unlimited funds, since their lawyers are on salary, and will get paid whether they are litigating or not.
Some politicians should look into this coercive power of the state to abuse citizens. If you are arrested, the Miranda case will provide you with a (mediocre) attorney, if you cannot afford one. In civil or family court, where a government prosecutor with wild hair growing out of their ass, like Rapunzel braids, can litigate a person into bankruptcy, does not provide even a mediocre attorney for people who cannot afford one.
Most Americans are payed less than $50 per hour. How can they afford the $250 to $1,000 per hour that attorneys charge?
We working Americans are screwed (f-ed) with no recourse, from bully government litigators who need to litigate in order to prove that their position is justified.
I heard they are also doing this so President TRUMP cannot fully pardon him, should he attempt to do so.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He legally can pardon anyone for any federal offense, save impeachment (Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution/The President … shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.)
At this time however, that would not be politically savvy.
Federal, but not state. Madcow was gloating about it last night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why was she?
Because IT believes that President TRUMP would not be able to fully pardon Manafort and Gates should he chose to do so. If they file state cases like state tax fraud, he can’t touch that.
IT gloats all the time. It doesn’t need a reason. 😉
Thnx
It’s reason is most likey in the line of thinking that because Trump cannot pardon Manafort for a state infraction that Manafort will be more likely to run his mouth to cut a deal….shut it down, we have reason to do so.
does this “fruit of the poisoned tree” argument help mitigate the danger of Mueller’s charges in state court too? I don’t totally get how much of a defense it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Fruit of the poisonous tree” applies to all court in the U.S.
I believe the case was indicted in the –
U.S. District Court
For The Eastern District of VA
Alexandria Division
(The physical location of that court is in the northern part of VA)
https://www.justice.gov/file/1038391/download
=======
Judging by SD’s reporting, it appears to me that Mueller is essentially “judge shopping”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manafort’s motion states that Mueller threatened him with repeated prosecution in additional jurisdictions: “the threat of investigation after investigation, seizure after seizure, in jurisdiction after jurisdiction..”
The judge in Manafort’s lawsuit is Amy Berman Jackson, who was appointed by Obama. Wikipedia reports some of her highlights:
On May 26, 2017, she dismissed a wrongful death suit filed against Hillary Clinton by the parents of two of the Americans killed in the 2012 attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.
On October 30, 2017 Jackson was assigned to preside over the criminal case that Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election. She accepted their “not guilty” pleas, granted bail, confiscated their passports, and ordered them to be held under house arrest. She also warned defense lawyers not to discuss the case outside of court
Well that’s reassuring. Obama appointee -ruled against families of Benghazi victims.
Before this is all over, I hope madcow gets prosecuted for revealing one of PDJT tax returns without his permission.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Aren’t there laws against malicious or political prosecutions in this country?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, but such appeals only happen after the case. Hard to get such wrongs fixed when your family and finances are ruined before justice is done.
These sort of tactics is the most frustrating things to watch. But this is exactly the sort of stuff Andrew Weissmann. He is infamous for being the overzealous prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This country should really institute laws to protect individuals against financial ruin during defense of legality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their where a series of reforms in the 1800’s for that. Massive reform about how debting a person and incarcerating them due to those debts being illegal. The practice is heavily frond on in the courts. Problem is the normal way such problems are handled is lawsuits and it is almost impossible to sue the federal government especially when it involves the court system.
Weissmann Invented with his prosecution around Enron a whole new form of harassment and prosecution tactics not seen except against organized crime families and drug cartels. He simply applied how the DoJ went after the Mafia to corporations and other business. This should not be surprising as he was part of the prosecution of John Gotti. However the assumption has gone from being assumed innocent to having to prove you have done nothing wrong and being surrounded by an air of suspicion. Most can’t handle the immense pressure put on them and fold rather then have their life ruined fighting the system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is really sick and needs to stop. Thank you for the history.
Sick of these tactics they use.
Weissman will file motion after motion that will require Manafort’s lawyer to answer, which means more legal fees, which leads to financial ruin, which compels the accused to settle, just like LTG Michael Flynn did.
It is not Truth or Justice, it is just Weissman abusing the role of the Government litigator, forcing the innocent but accused into bankruptcy, so to force them into “flipping.”
Weissman needs to beaten bloody so that he would know the pain he causes. He is a cancer on the legal system, that was protected from disbarment, by the DoJ having his ethics complaint transferred to the DoJ where they simply buried it.
I hope that Weissman gets rectal, colon, and prostate cancer at the same time in the immediate future, so that his evil person is removed from earth in short order.
Harsh, but that Iago has found a perch that he can punish to his sociopath desires, but no reprisal can touch him. Hannibal Lector would be so proud of Weissman.
Weissman files a motion to have “in Camera” meetings after 4pm. This requires Manafort’s attorney to respond, which generates a billing.
Weissman files a motion that Ham Sandwiches not be served during working lunches. Weissman files a motion to admit a newspaper article on Donald Trump into the trial’s record. Weissman files a motion to have his parking fees paid for by Manafort.
All filings require a legal response.
Weissman is a bully and a Domestic Terrorist who gets off on abusing American Citizens.
More apt to call it persecution!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Craft Eccentric says:
“More apt to call it persecution!”
__________________________________
Stuff like that happens in a communist country or dictatorship. As an immigrant I am shocked and am stunt that this kind of persecution is allowed in a democratic republic.
Why do people allow this why do people not rise up..?
Hitler did the same but people were lint until it was their turn. I guess we have to wait until it is our turn..:(
POTUS is fighting and God help us if they do this to him or one of his family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A lawyer could take another lawyer to court for malpractice, but that way be dragons….
“Aren’t there laws against malicious or political prosecutions in this country?”
—————————-
There should be… but then who would the corrupt DOJ prosecute?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein the shyster lawyer.
They knew all of this about Manafort years ago, and Podesta. They didn’t care then, but, now for political reasons they must indict much much.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Honestly, someone should step in and stop this.
Vexatious litigants. There aren’t enough prisons in this country to hold them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are they trying to force Manafort into lying about Pres Trump?
I can’t help but wonder, given the level of corruption and desperation that we’re seeing.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Wheatie you and I are on the same page ……….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Are they trying to force Manafort into lying about Pres Trump?
Yep, since day one. He said no deal and they kicked his door in shortly after.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes. That’s been Mueller’s game plan all along.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They don’t have anything..so twist the screws on Manafort to spill something, made up or not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any ‘made up’ lies wouldn’t stick because they couldn’t prove them — or Mulehead would have already dragged it out. This has to end. Scott Adams says they should give Mulehead an ample deadline date — say, 4-6 months. Then cut him off whether finished or not, only extended under very good circumstances.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good question.
Extremely good question.
Agree nothing there but the snakes Greg Andres and Andrew Weissmann are squeezing Rick Gates now hoping he will break cause Manafort didn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rush talked about this at length today. He said this is the plan, and Mueller doesn’t care if there’s nothing there, and doesn’t care if Manafort makes something up, as long as they can get Trump they don’t care about the truth. He said the charges he just filed would put Manafort in jail for the rest of his life, and that’s how Mueller plans to squeeze him into making a deal.
This Special Counsel needs to end now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes they are. True or not is irrelevant. Just say he did SOMETHING wrong. That’s all they need to sway upcoming elections.
Yes or impeachment. We need t get people out to vote
Clinton was impeached (rightfully) and didn’t resign. Trump, if impeached (wrongfully) by Dems who pervert state elections, would never resign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Up is down and backward is forward. If Obama could win the Nobel Peace Prize, then Trump could be persecuted for doing the right thing and being the right president at the right time. But he would never resign. He has the courage to defy these demons. We need to reconnect with those leaders who support him and move them to action.
LikeLike
Senate convicts or acquits.
LikeLike
His statement today suggests he is still resisting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weissmann is reportedly the AUSA that’s running the investigation. The same AUSA who ran the ENRON investigation which resulted in virtually all of the convictions he obtained in the case being Overturned by SCOTUS (9-0).
The Enron Task Force (ETF) govt. lawyers repeatedly illegally suppressed crucial
evidence that would have been favorable to all defendants in the case, routinely elicited testimony that he & his team knew was either false or subject to punishing impeachment,
secure in the knowledge that the defense was unaware of the true state of the evidence, and plaintiffs had been unable to talk to any witnesses.
http://observer.com/2015/01/in-andrew-weissmann-the-doj-makes-a-stunningly-bad-choice-for-crucial-role/ & other unethical/illegal shenanigans.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/oct/22/christopher-wray-robert-muellers-top-prosecutor-kn/cts w/ russian ambassador was legal.
I am sure that Special School Counselor Robber MuleEar believes that if you lie and perjure yourself while swearing a falsehood against President Trump or his Administration, or any (R) Party member, then he won’t actually press charges.
Robber MuleEar is fine with suborning perjury, as long as it helps him attempt to convict President Trump on any charge that can be made up. Robber MuleEar doesn’t need facts or evidence. He only needs Manafort to claim a Russian Connection, and then off we go to MuleEar over-throwing the Current Administration, and reversing the 2016 General Election.
Then George Soros will drop $750,000,000 into a secret off-shore account that Robber MuleEar established when (as FBI Director) he moonlighted as Hilarious Klingon’s personal courier to take 10 oz. of yellow cake uranium ore in a lead-lined diplomatic pouch all of the way to Russia, so they could test the quality of the drugs, oops! the uranium that Russia was buying from the Clinton Foundation via Uranium One, using HRC’s position as Sec of State to seal the deal.
Yes, there is no 44 DD chess going on. Mueller is as crocked as the come. Rosenstein is playing for the other side and won’t put a end to it. Flynn might have been saved, but Manafort is going to jail by hook or crook. No trial judge is going to save him. Maybe the supreme court might overturn something years later. Manafort likely doesn’t have anything to offer on Trump so he either goes to prison and Trump won’t bail him out. Or he decides to make something up to save his own hide.
That’s it… Muelller’s gotta be torn down. In almost a year he’s got nothing but bogus, unrelated charges to what he was supposed to be investigating.
I say “no quarter” at this point. Go after him for Uranium One and anything and everything else dirty that he’s been involved in.
LikeLiked by 18 people
It’s like Mueller is ‘daring’ Pres Trump to fire him and shut him down.
I wonder if he’s thinking “What will it take to make him finally snap and fire me?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why does he even need to fire him?
Just arrest him for the countless crimes he has committed and is currently involved in. Let him try to continue the investigation from behind bars, if he can.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Works for me.
Mueller obstructed justice repeatedly during his term as FBI director.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Robert Mueller’s forgotten surveillance crime spree
http://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/371206-robert-muellers-forgotten-surveillance-crime-spree
During his 11 years as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mueller’s agency routinely violated federal law and the Bill of Rights. Mueller took over the FBI one week before the 9/11 attacks and he was worse than clueless after 9/11.
The Electronic Freedom Foundation, after winning lawsuits to garner FBI reports to a federal oversight board, concluded that the FBI under Director Mueller may have committed “tens of thousands” of violations of federal law, regulations, or Executive Orders related to spying on US citizens between 2001 and 2008.
he should have been arrested ages ago. This investigation business is getting very old and expensive. The taxpayers are getting financially raped.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This whole investigation has nothing to do with collusion anyway. Collusion is not a crime. Mueller is trying to turn this into a criminal investigation and Rosenstein is putting his corrupt little blessing on it. Mueller is attempting to throw dirt in all directions to give the appearance that Trump is dirty and make the public doubt.
Mueller and his corrupt team of Dems should have to pay back every damn dime of taxpayer money they have blown up a wild hogs a$$!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Mueller had a conscience perhaps; he is so in the tank with Rosenstein, he feels comfortable using his brown boots to destroy everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
wheatietoo that’s a great question. I think the answer might be in the Uranium One investigation. That was a dirty, dirty deal. Filthy stench of violating National Security is fouling Washington DC…..Mueller stinks like Russian collusion, Obstruction of Justice, and violating several other US laws. Naughty naughty Russian suck-up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What if Trump fired Andrew Weissman?
Agree, WTF is this sham of a POS investigation still goin?
Please explain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately for Mueller, he is now implicated in all the dossier (memo) garbage as well as the uranium deal, and one would think he would tread lightly. At this point, I think Trump is just allowing Mueller to hang himself. Manafort was only 1 month with Trump and truly has a lot of criminal deeds that will send him to jail whether or not he gives in to Mueller. What about the Podestas who had (and probably still) doing the same things that Manafort has done but Mueller is going after them, which means he definitely appears to be in the Clintons’ clutches. Still it wouldn’t surprise me if Mueller has a strange death coming. Trump knows what Mueller is about but Trump plays a tight hand, and since Mueller was a part of the FBI the same as McCabe, again he should be treading lightly. Their games can only last so long before they lose! Scum is scum no matter how you paint it.
we talk about tax payer cost what about POTUS Lawyer expense..? Must be millions. How long can he do that before he looses all..?
Seems to me the only information Manafort has is on Podesta… IMHO the only way to ensure that they get off is Gates being lowest man goes first… then Manafort against Podesta and the money laundering the new indictments may as well be against Podesta that is where Manafort and Gates were funneling the money. This all goes to Obama administration not Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gates wrote an open letter to his family and friends in some newspaper. Said he was pleading guilty because he wanted it to end and felt it was best for his family before he was completely ruined financially fighting it.
This is why it is so dirty. They will bleed you dry on the taxpayers dime. Bast@rds!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He should counter sue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, when are the Podestas going down?
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what I’m wanting to know.. Where is Tony Podesta??
LikeLiked by 3 people
And what was the thing he claimed he had to fight, such that he quit his own lobbying firm?
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the President said, ask Jeff Sessions!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess Mueller gave them immunity for dissolving their business and testifying against Manafort and Gates.
LikeLike
Nothing will ever happen to a single Dem. They might get some low level flunky just to make it look fair, but no big dog is going down, including the Podesta’s.
Can’t Manafort protest the obvious malicious intent and DC Judge override Mueller to tie the cases under him?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Patriot1783, depends on if the judge is an Obama placed judge. A judge is a judge because they can make the final decisions and should obviously be adjudicating whether these threats will be effective or not. I am just waiting to see how Mueller defends himself with or without an attorney or two. He seems to think and act as though he is untouchable but like many in history, every is touchable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well the fact that DC Judge Sullivan forced Mueller to provide the exculpatory evidence for Flynn gives one hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
But Mueller judge shopped it back to Judge Amy Berman Jackson. This seems to be the battle.
As SD has explained, we will need to await the next position on the chess board.
I will stick my heels in.
Now that I have thought for a few minutes, I vaguely remember Jackson being on an earlier case, and she may be an Obama appointment.
This may be a simple case of judge shopping because Sullivan might blow Mueller’s case wide open. Maybe Manafort should just seek full venue with Sullivan if he can.
The very fact that Mueller has attempted to change the venue speaks volumes about his hat color…IMHO.
PS. Does this expose Judge Contreras as being a dirty judge if Mueller inexplicably came before him for these cases only to have Contreras removed, therefore retracting his chess piece to Judge Jackson?
If so, it exposes both in possible collusion, no? And may expose Jackson as part of the dirty judicial system Obama built.
Yes, Obama built something. Destruction.
LikeLike
“”As to why the new charges were filed in Virginia — rather than in DC along with the first set of charges — Mueller writes that he concluded that, based on the evidence he has, “venue for these charges does not exist in the District of Columbia” (apparently because neither man actually lived in the city). He adds that he could only have brought the charges in DC “if the defendants were willing to waive venue,” but that one defendant (Manafort) refused to do so, “as is his right.””
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/robert-mueller’s-new-indictment-of-paul-manafort-and-rick-gates-explained/ar-BBJtFvt?li=AA5a8k&ocid=spartandhp
LikeLiked by 2 people
But Mueller’s a super secret white hat…
Um no.
But as Mueller’s discredited he’ll close up the investigation…
Not happening.
Mueller has nothing on President Trump…
He’ll make it up when needed.
Mueller will play by the rules…
Nope, Jeffs Sessions’ recusal means Rosenstein is in charge and Mueller is out of control.
It’s past time for people to realize the Left is at war and must be stopped.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If Mueller is a black hat then Rosenstein is too. There is no way around it. If Rosenstein is a black hat, him supposedly threatening the House Intelligence Committee would have been a bigger deal than it was. Unless somehow Trump has them all right where he wants them, which I’m just not seeing.
If Mueller is a black hat, he is the most despicable of them. A true traitor to this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sometimes a clusterf#@* is just a clusterf@#$
I’m so sick of the 5D chess BS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I get you, I really do. I wouldn’t consider it a possibility if the set up weren’t so perfect. There is something strange between Comey, Rosenstein and Mueller and how it all went down. Either they conspired to get the Special Counsel for good reasons, or for bad reasons. Either way, I don’t think there is any way around the fact that the Special Counsel is a conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bastiat I am with you… there is just something all too perfect… if Mueller were as smart as everyone says then why would he hire a bunch of Clinton loyalists to go after Trump… the people who need to believe him are the Trump voters… no he hires dem loyalists who the media insists are neutral and professional … when they arrest a bunch of democrats and swamp critters how can the swamp say anything about the man and investigation they have thrown full support behind?
As Andrew McCarthy at NRO has frequently pointed out, Rosenstein didn’t follow the regulation when he named a Special Counsel because there was no underlying crime or criminal investigation:
“the regulations do not authorize the acting attorney general to assign a special counsel to look for an unknown crime. They require that concrete grounds for opening a criminal investigation pre-exist the special counsel’s appointment. Gabe highlights the regs’ requirement (in Section 600.4(a)) of a “specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated.” But that statement is supposed to be a description of the grounds for a criminal investigation that the Justice Department has found under Section 600.1 — i.e., the crimes the Justice Department is too conflicted to investigate and prosecute.
Rosenstein’s order thus fails. It purports to assign Mueller a counterintelligence investigation, which the regs do not permit. It further invites Mueller to root around to see if any unknown crimes were committed, in contrast to the regs, which require that the known crimes be spelled out — it is these known crimes that are supposed to form the basis for the Justice Department’s conflict, and, hence, for the special counsel’s appointment.”
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/02/obstruction-confusions/
Meanwhile, it seemingly takes an act of God to name a Special Counsel to investigate increasingly obvious corruption, FISA abuses, etc. that has occurred at the FBI/DOJ over the last decade.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m with you on this.
We need Smash Mouth Football.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree fully
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, unless he was pressured. That is the thing we do not know. We know that they (Comey, Rosey and Mueller) were present for a lot of the shady dealings, but did they like it? Were they upset? If they were corrupt, what did they gain?
From what little I know, Uranium 1 will be the downfall of Mr. Rosenstein & Mr. Mueller, when ever it starts getting investigated. I am sure Mr. Sessions is toiling away at something behind the scenes. Perhaps it is vetting the teams to do the work that he recused himself from.
He might not have been able to be confirmed if he did not tell his former colleagues that he would not recuse from all things Hillary. Brilliant move in a way. Perhaps that is Mr. Trump’s plan all along and he only feigned disappointment publicly with Mr. sessions recusal.
A massage RICO case takes months or years to build. Especially if they have to hand pick and polygraph the team working on it to lessen the chances of deep state operatives.
You don’t want people escaping justice on technicalities because things were rushed, do you?
I didn’t think so. I am not going to worry until the statute of limitations starts getting close.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i’d like to believe it but I have never seen Trump specifically deliberately deceive. my happy thought is, you know the adage, when in a hole, stop digging? Mueller is the opposite case, in a deep hole he has got hold of an earth mover and a crane and a forklift and is working 24/7. He is putting to shame Obama, Hillary, his entire team, the FBI initiatives he developed, and all his colleagues. With relentless vigor.
Unfortunately, the dye appears to have been cast re: Mueller.
Honestly, I don’t understand the choice given how historical the white hat road would’ve been. He literally would’ve been one of the big names of world history a hundred and more years from now. It was all laid out befor him and a relatively straight forward path assuming the theories of DrawNStrike, InvictusRex, etc. proved true. Sigh…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
Where are our indictments of Democrats for ‘Lying to the FBI?”
Nowhere is where.
Jeff Sessions is sitting under his desk sucking his thumb and asking for his whitttle bwwaaankey……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for that. 😂
Hearing all the Sessions is the silent ninja assassin BS gets old after awhile from people who refuse to accept reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s clear Jeff Sessions is pathetic and not up to the job.
The Democrats are racking up win after win on us.
An analogy would be we are down about 35 to 0 at half time in the Super Bowl.
Coming back from that is a lot to ask.
We need a big score and then a turnover to score again for momentum.
Otherwise we’re completely f cked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While Lee ran rampant throughout the south even after Gettysburg Lincoln needed to sack Generals left and right.
It’s time to get a fighting General in and take the fight to the enemy as opposed to reacting endlessly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Consider bigger words than just four letters you might be taken seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, Trump and the White Hats want you and the Democrats to THINK they are up 35-0.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People refuse to accept your “reality”.
Jeff Sessions is going to have to act pretty soon — even if “undercover.” One can push the limits of inaction for only so long. The American people are growing angry with this witch hunt, injustice, and wrongdoers still out there free. The American people see innocent people being indicted and egregious criminals paying no price. I would really encourage A.G. Sessions to expedite the I.G. report PLUS empanel a grand jury and special counsel soon. A.G. Sessions cannot rely on the I.G. report alone as I suspect it will not finger all wrongdoers and keep it limited. Justice must be done, Mr. Sessions, or you will destroy our country with your inaction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President did not look happy today when asked about the Manfort and Gates indictments. I expect another Sessions Twitter rant very soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Sessions” his inaction will destroy our country? What an ignorant thing to say.
How about…. criminal enterprise operated by DOJ and FBI LAWYERS who created this coup IS destroying this country.
Childish is the kindest word.
Like Jeffie do ya?
Absolutely. Unfortunately, CTH continues to push the 3D chess meme.
Once again, no admission to collusion with Russia and the only obstruction is in covering up the crimes committed outside the campaign.
At least this time we see that the many crimes are still being held over Gates head. The Flynn plea seemed to make all the accusations against Flynn and his son disappear.
At what point does this nightmare prosecutor get his massive abuses of the legal system reigned in? Rosenstein where are you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s Rosenstein? Mueller is Dr. Rosenstein’s Monster. He is the one that gave him the supernatural powers…..
LikeLike
Rosenstein can reign him in at any time. He can define his mission in more definitive terms. But he never will – Rosenstein is IMHO is the corrupt lynch-pin in PDJT’s potential downfall. SAD
LikeLike
I suppose our side is finally willing to dispense with the notion that Mueller is a good guy (he isn’t.)
Which also automatically makes Rod Rosenstein a really bad hombre.
Rod Rosenstein is Judas.
Jeff Sessions is a good man. He would never stab the President in the back. He simply handed off the knife to Judas.
Nevertheless, President Trump and his inner circle isn’t in any legal jeopardy. But politically, this sadly has, and continues to damage him.
But don’t despair. Remember, Judas didn’t triumph in the end.
Trump will rise.
(The old timers at CTH know me, though you haven’t heard from me in a long time.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
A possibility to me is that there are multiple FISA warrants and Mueller is trying to make the case that the FISA warrants were justified and that the deep state couldn’t help that Trump got caught up in them.
It is bogus and transparent, but perhaps enough political cover for the courts and the barely literate left in this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is some awesome 4D Chess Jeff Sessions, Bob Mueller and Rod Rosenstein are playing.
So impressive.
I can’t wait for the big reveal in the end when the “Bad Guys” go down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“I can’t wait for the big reveal in the end when the “Bad Guys” go down.”
_________________
Well you’re gonna have to.
Just seven more years to go, and then all will be revealed.
You sound like Karl Rove defending George W. Bush in 2005 to 2006 before the Mid Terms…
He would say-
“We’ve got to keep our powder dry for when we really need it!!!!”
Next thing we knew was Nancy Pelosi was Speaker of the House in 2007 and Barack Obama was POTUS in 2009.
So spare me your “just hold on” rap, I’ve lived it and don’t want to again.
Canada’s door is open : )
I don’t think Manafort is innocent. I think he has many sleazy ties, including to Podesta. That may be why the pressure is being applied toward Manafort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Manafort or Gates are people we should necessarily be defending. I think it is very possible they were Clinton/Deep State plants. Don’t forget the Podestas are tied up in this as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dirt bags getting rich being dirt bags. I guess why people get so worked up is because 1000s more just like them in swamp. But these 2 are targets only because a coup is underway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly Matthew. This is all about getting Trump.
This Northern Virginia action seems like another desperate attempt to attach negativity to President Trump as he gains popularity and respect in the US. The Russian indictment last Friday was pathetic, never even nicked Trump and is now forgotten. So Mueller doubles down on that kind of stupid. His stunts with Manafort are arguably coercive. Kind of like Flynn’s. A pattern emerges…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well it looks like Comey and crew can be prosecuted in Bootlick Mississipi then. Excellent.
A jury of 12 good ole boys and a gator huntin Judge outta make quick work of these parasites.
Git er done!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember that Sessions said early on that he would not prosecute Hillary. He has not wavered from that. Hence, PDJT’S tweets this week asking Sessions what is stopping him. Sundance trusts Sessions, but Sessions own statements and actions strongly suggest that trust is misplaced..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions is collecting referrals from Horowitz and Congress. Sessions and Coates set up a task force to go after leakers. The leaks task force is investigating 27 different leaks. You know that Comey and McCabe leaked information. I suspect that the leaks task force is putting together indictments for at least some of the leaks. My hope is that the indictments will come shortly after the IG report.
But until it is done, it is not done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why wait? The DOJ already has everything contained in the IG report except the actual report.
All documents were turned over by Horowitz already, and everything he had was generated from inside the DOJ/FBI.
There is NOTHING in the IG report not already known to Sessions/Rosenstein.
Mulehead isnt going anywhere, and Trump cant fire Sessions while his “investigation” is ongoing.
Mueller is the insurance police…,Sessions job insurance policy!!
I haven’t seen any reporting that indicated that the DOJ/OIG has provided the entirety of their investigation to anyone yet. Do you have a link?
BTW- Trump could fire Sessions while the investigation is on-going. Firing Sessions would not necessarily halt Mueller’s investigation. But it would not be a good political strategy to fire Sessions
Captain Ahab’s and the elusive IG report!
Pity the ignorant:
The arrogant communists cannot masquerade as liberals any more, just pure ideological whores,
not worth spit.
The faux justice love fest screw job by heil-mueller is corruption 101 by the alinsky butt bois,
but observant country men, when hunting, prepare a special bait and lots of line for the prey to play,
and they be caught for sure, like a tar baby with hooks.
Wonder if mueller has some pain killers, because when he gets his head out of his ass, his crimes will be front and center, and
Big Bubba Bro, his cell buddy, will be out of solitary and ready to play.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I noted on an open thread a few days ago, Mueller is rackin’ em and stackin’ em. I patiently await our white hats to get in the game to balance things out a bit. If continued lawlessness continues unabated, the future like very bleak indeed. They must be doing something. I hope they are doing something if only for the very reason of if the November elections are unkind, it’s their butts in the ringer, not mine. If they think they will escape if they just play nice nice, they are very sorely mistaken.
As I noted, I have my 12 acres with 2 ponds, 2 wells, dozens of blueberry bushes, arable land, and miles from be nearest interstate and large city. If they don’t feel the need to get in the game, well, I will just sit back and watch.
I agree. He’s out of control. Indictments in two districts like this is prosecutorial abuse if you as me.
Yes, Rosenstein has every right as I understand it to call Mueller in and reign the investigation back to it’s original purpose. But Rosenstein doesn’t. I just don’t see how people can believe that he and Mueller are white hats now. I never believed it because they are both up to their armpits in Uranium One.
At some point surely it will become clear that Mueller is not a white hat (or a “controlled” gray hat, or whatever the theory is) after all? Unless indictments of Team Hillbama are coming next…
I am stunned so many of us are so wrong. Manifort is the road to Podesta/Clinton and others. NOT President Trump. Ya all need to step out of the bubble of Swamp and not Swamp. And start looking at the actual facts. Just because Mueller was this or that in the past. And just because the media tells you Mueller is after TRUMP. Don’t mean it applies to reality. Stop and look at the facts. Not 1 charge on anybody at all assert Trump ties to Russians. Not 1. Yet we have 12 Top DOJ/FBI officials who are up to there necks in poop. The IG is after the DOJ/FBI for the Email case. Comey , lynch all of them have been questioned. And now Clapper Brennan and many others are on the list of people Grassley is seeking to testify. Never fear people. All of these people will be referred to the DOJ for prosecution just as Christopher Steele was for prosecution last week.
Back to Manafort / Gates .. Look at this link from 2017. Its from crazy & hateful CNN . You see that story ? Its about PODESTA and his peeps being questioned by Mueller probe. The Podesta Group was one of, if not the wealthiest lobbyist firm in DC. YET IT closed suddenly and shortly after articles like CNN below hit the news . This is the direction Mueller is going with in the Manafort/Gates case and dont let anybody tell you different. YOU must accept facts, And this Manafort fact is undeniable.
https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/11/politics/podesta-group-mueller-investigation/index.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I tend to agree. I don’t think we can say with 100% certainty, though. I have to be careful about what I want to be true. All possibilities must be planned for.
To me, it does look like Mueller is just giving the left more and more rope. What could they possibly say if Mueller indictments against their heroes start flowing after the IG report?
Yet people run around here and all over the net screaming Mueller is Swamp. He needs to be fired and Sessions sucks he is swamp to. All with 100% Certainty behind them. Then someone. Me or anyone lays facts at your feet. Asks you to look and read these facts. Then shows you a true reality. For instance. “The only people in any real hot water” are all Swamp officials at the DOJ/FBI. What do people say then ? Well they say you cant say with 100% certainty all this proof and all these people on the verge of being fked up means anything at all….. And I call that Shocking , Completely shocking. We can be so sure based on Drama and feelings that Trump is being hunted. Yet when shown by facts he is not even scratched and with evidence right in front of our faces nothing remotely points his way. And our reply to these facts and reality is. “I dont know maybe” But it’s not a 100% . Its funny and sorta scary to see so many of us caught in a bubble the Media created and Trump helped push. Trump baits and whines about Russia to provide cover and take heat off these people doing the investigations He feeds the media. And The media pushes Russia Russia in an attempt to destroy Trump. And yet week by week more and more swamp pigs are removed outed and on track to be indicted. I suggest more of us pay attention because the size of the swamps take down is going to be staggering. And the more we know then better we all will be to deal with it and explain it. Most of the people here and all over the place are clueless how deadly what is going on is to the swamp. And trust me The swamp is not just doomed but institutions considered untouchable are no longer going to be able to hide behind the first amendment. We stand on the edge of a cultural revolution that “Destroys” Liberalism. And we are stuck arguing with liberals and ignoring the very facts that prove us all 100% right. WE KNEW what our Government had become. And now we have PROOF served up weekly and we are all like ,, Well ill believe it when i see it ,, or well maybe you are right but .. Why is it taking so long what is he or she doing, Hurry up Hillary should be locked up right now. .. Honestly why are we stuck on that pity party still ? WE WON , They LOST. Trump outed many many swamp players who CONTROLLED the LAW and Intel agency’s..Hillary’s protectors behind the curtain ARE GONE Wake up now be brave. Trust Trump just as you did when you supported him. The entire Justice department and FBI have been smashed. The swamp no longer controls who gets charged or not charged. Our Intel agency’s no longer are controlled by Uber Liberal swamp protectors. And yet still we doubt. Waiting is over folks. Get your shit together and start letting every one know. The days of the swamp are over. And the days of equal justice under the law are being assembled. You voted for this and ITS A SLOW PROCESS. But the right process and its time to promote it , believe in it and fight for it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
oh i hope…
Yes, I was reading this thread of comments and thinking, wait, what are these folks talking about here? They gotta go back and read all Sundance’s blogs for the last month or so! Manafort and Page are crooked as hell, and we’re very possibly part of the plot, either wittingly or unwittingly, to make Trump look bad. You won’t see any tears in my beers for these two.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Manafort definitely looks guilty.
Not so sure that Carter Page is.
FBI recruited Page in 2013 & documented him as a Confidential Informant to assist in a significant Russian spy case (un-related to the current case).
Page assisted the FBI in this investigation from 2013- March 2016.
The defendants of that case pled guilty in March 2016. The Court record was fairly recently unsealed. (court records embedded in my links)
Page also offered to continue to assist the FBI in future cases if they desired. Page sent several letters to FBI in 2016 saying same,
FBI said thanks but no thanks because Page is an idiot. FBI drops him March 2016 once Spy trial is over.
Even the Russians called Page an “idiot” (on tape via a bug the FBI gave Page to place on the Russians.)
After reading Page’s Congressional testimony, I also believe that Page is less than intelligent.
So that begs an answer to-
From 2013-Mar. 2016, the FBI believed Page is a good guy but an useful idiot.
And just a few months later he is not?
I suggest that the FBI in Oct 2016 found another use for this useful idiot.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/
https://www.wsj.com/articles/former-trump-aide-carter-page-was-on-u-s-counterintelligence-radar-before-russia-dossier-1517486401
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/chrisreeves/2018/02/05/doj-documents-show-carter-page-helped-fbi-catch-russian-spies-n2444651
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/carter_page_hpsci_hearing_transcript_nov_2_2017.pdf
👍👍
Sorry I am thinking Mueller gave Podestas immunity.
There is a lot of grief directed towards Mr. Mueller because of the makeup of his team, especially Andrew Weissmann. With that I agree. However, I read or heard recently that finding a republican lawyer in DC is like looking for a needle in a haystack.
Also, because of the material they will be processing, the SC attorneys are required to have the highest security clearances possible.
I do not know if that is true, but it might be worth checking out for those of you who are not content to sit back and wait.
Please remember that when our President was a private citizen, he donated on both sides of the fence, too.
How did indicting Flynn figure in with tying this to Podesta/Clinton?
Bingo. the wikileaks dump shows that they were after Flynn. I believe the quote was “First we f*ck Flynn then we F*ck Trump”. I have participated in some wishful thinking myself, but it doesn’t look like 3D chess anymore. Our only hope is the IG report and the Nunes team.
Interesting take on things. So, what you are saying is that all the Manafort/Gates stuff is way pre Trump (and during POTUS 44). The left is trumpeting their every indictment (Madcow/It). Mueller is using Manafort/Gates to actually get to podestas, HRC, et al. So, when he finally does it, the left can’t then turn on a dime and say any testimony of Manafort/Gates against our friends in POTUS 44 is unreliable? Wow. I hope so.
Wonder what the dims will do when mueller clears Trump and is then appointed to a cabinet vacancy?
You have a better chance of seeing the good Lord do a back flip under the red light down at the four corners…………………
LikeLiked by 2 people
I said Trump would win the electoral college by 302-306 too………………………………………
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know who worked for Mueller as his chief of staff who then headed John P Carlin’s position than off to DHS to work on natsec as Obama’s go to daily presidential briefer? ? Ms Monaco who was finally outed on Lou Dobbs show tonight by ju
Please share more … I don’t have TV to watch Lou Dobbs. And I couldn’t find what he said about Lisa Monaco.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is old… from 2014
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/meet-obamas-ebola-coordinator-lisa-monaco/story?id=26238967
They screw people over and pat themselves on the back for it. Karma sometimes takes years but they’ll get theirs.
Mueller better hope Uranium One investigation stops with the Clintons.
Manafort and Gates are not innocent. They have had illegal dealings with Ukraine. This has nothing to do with President Trump. The part that infuriates me is that the Podestas and Clintons should be indicted with the same dealings with Ukraine and Uranium One.
Pray for justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are transactions the same as in DC indictment or related? I wonder if Manafort has any right to move to consolidate the prosecutions. I am a lawyer, but not a criminal one or a litagator, so I have little knowledge of limitations on Mueller or of Manafort’s rights. This seems abusive to me unless Mueller can show the prosecutions are unrelated, but I don’t have any knowledge of case law or statutory law on this.
I have watched the feds in action before, once briefly involving me. Federal prosecutors are always aggressive and sometimes ruthless in using their prosecutorial powers and are truly terrifying in their reach and powers. Attorneys fees alone – at $500 – $1000 per hour – can break anyone caught in the web of an investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It cost Michael Caputo about $30,000 for one sworn testimony appearance.
mueller claims Manafort refused to waive venue and be tried in DC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
manafort would benefit more from a sullivan judge in DC. a chance to have exculpatory evidence released. the No. Va. indictment might not have a good judge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The court in Northern Virginia is called the “rocket docket”. Mueller probably wants a quick conviction to over shadow any possibility Judge Emmet Sullivan will dismiss the legal proceedings against Flynn because the government didn’t provide exculpatory evidence to Flynn prior to his guilty plea. I hope Flynn gets off. Love to see MSNBC spin that news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
informative comment. all we can do is pray – and yet it’s the most we can do. then watch God’s hand, which has been evident since Trump arrived on the political scene.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear you, Michael. Hard to believe this man is not disbarred. We are at a very pivotal point in history if justice is not served soon and these charlatans are not brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
how about firing his staff especially Weissmannn
Jeff Sessions is going to have to act pretty soon — even if “undercover.” One can push the limits of inaction for only so long. The American people are growing angry with this witch hunt, injustice, and wrongdoers still out there free. There is a great anxiety in the country waiting for justice to be served. The American people see innocent people being indicted and egregious criminals paying no price at all. A.G. Sessions must expedite the I.G. report PLUS empanel a grand jury and special counsel soon. A.G. Sessions cannot rely on the I.G. report alone as I suspect it will not finger all wrongdoers and keep it limited in scope to protect swamp members. Justice must be done, Mr. Sessions, or you will destroy our nation with your inaction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Martha Stewart does prison time! Debbie Wasserman Schultz,lorreta lynch,and Obama,and Hillary go Scott free,and they are trying to get manafort?? What kind of justice is that!??????
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike diamond says:
“So Martha Stewart does prison time! Debbie Wasserman Schultz,lorreta lynch,and Obama,and Hillary go Scott free,and they are trying to get manafort?? What kind of justice is that!??????’
_________________________________
The new American justice.
We better keep praying that President Trump survives this criminality by Mueller, Rosenstein and whoever is in the shadow. We are so many they are so view how can they win..?
Sessions ain’t recused from Uranium One! Jeff, how about getting some indictments against the Mullah and cause him to start incurring some legal bills.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller should never have been appointed.
Blame the Republicans who voted for that to happen and Sessions who gave them the opportunity.
It’s just what Democrat majorities would have done.
Now how does PDJT ever get rid of Mueller without it looking like a cover up?
All Mueller has to do is a steady stream of prosecutions on any matter and he stays.
Mueller was 4 D chess I guess. Idiots.
It has never been Trump vs. the Democrats, but Trump vs. the Establishment (which includes these RINOs as part of the “opposition” party to ensure the integrity of government).
Both had more money than they would ever need to live a luxurious life the rest of their lives even if they hadn’t allegedly laundered money or evaded taxes. It’s difficult to understand why otherwise intelligent people jeopardize their freedom so they can temporarily own more money than they can ever admit to without ending up in the partisan slammer.
On the prosecutorial side of the equation, I wonder what really motivates prosecutors like Mueller and Weisman. I suspect there’s personal enjoyment even thrills involved in wielding such power over others lives. If it was a non partisan professional commitment to law and order, Podesta, Hillary and others would have been indicted on something long ago. But that’s why Mueller’s team is loaded with devoted Hillary Dems. It’s much easier to unequally apply the law to only one despised political side. Everyone’s happy and on board.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A well known prosecutor once told me that he would never bring a case to court unless he truly believed the defendant was guilty.
I asked him if he’d ever been wrong.
He said he didn’t win every case, but that he still believed he was right in bringing them.
This prosecutor is of a different breed than Mueller…an honest one with morals and ethics. We are not dealing with these kinds of people…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That prosecutor couldn’t admit he was wrong.
I see. Thank you for clarifying. I amend my comment to say that perhaps there are also prosecutors whose narcissism overrules morality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve known a lot of them.
Never met one that wasn’t full of themselves.
phc I used to believe there was some honor and integrity in the DOJ , but I don’t now. This is not about right or wrong, guilty verses innocence, this is strictly about Politics.
They want Trump gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not there yet.
Yes, plenty of them want Trump gone, but the politicians are very quiet about that ‘want,’ lately.
That should tell you something.
I am trying to stay positive, but these latest charges, Mueller looks like he is going for broke here and going to start putting the deal making screws to everybody.
I am afraid it is going to get worse.
Everyone needs to remember that although Mueller looks like he’s choppin’ wood, there ain’t no chips flyin’. Indictments, yes, but not a whiff of a connection to Trump and “collusion”. I’m starting to wonder about some folks here…but I haven’t been around long enough to know who’s who.
Same thought crossed my mind today…. Every prominent discussion board on the right has been destroyed by plants, trolls, infighting. I pray that doesn’t happen here…
LikeLiked by 2 people
We know true and lasting justice is a slow and careful process. and i think most believe sessions has done many great things for our country – ejecting MS-13, addressing the opiod crisis, shutting down the DOJ slush fund. Just some of the important accomplishments that we sorely needed the DOJ to act on. (And there is an incredible backlog of labyrinthine scandals concealed by dirty lawyers.)
But we are worried – worried that these snakes in DC will destroy this administration before charges will be recommended to DOJ in time. Who can blame our impatience? It’s out of urgency.
Sunlight will expose. We will all know and see more than we can possibly process. But justice may or may not come, fully, in our lifetimes – and we have to accept that. Still, I hope. And we wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I’m trying to be diplomatic in a way and I won’t name names, but there are a few who aren’t as “sophisticated and slick” as they think they are. They are actually sticking out like sore thumbs.
…also I don’t think Mueller is any closer to destroying Trump now than he was in the beginning.
Gates is a soft, doughy, whiny beta male. I have no respect for anyone who would capitulate to this POS Mueller and plead guilty if you’re innocent, just to avoid the conflict. This goes for Michael Flynn, too. Flynn should be especially ashamed of himself as a 3 star Army general. He’s a disgrace for pleading guilty if he did nothing wrong, just to avoid combat. There are plenty of politically sympathetic attorneys who would represent either of these men pro bono or at a discounted rate, given the political persecution-style nature of these charges.
Mark my words, Mueller is going to force Gates to turn on Trump, even force him to bear false witness to made-up “Russia ties.” Gates has displayed his utter weakness with his whining to the judge about his kids and such. Now the psychopathic Mueller knows his weakness and will leverage that to get to Trump.
Trump needs to FIRE MUELLER AND ROSENSTEIN ASAP, as well as accept Sessions’ resignation. Time to break some eggs, Mr. President. Let them try to “impeach” you. This is in NEVER going to go away otherwise.
This is not helping
It’s the truth. You’re delusional if you believe in “4D Chess” or whatever.
You are wrong. Flynn ran out of money and Mueller was going after his son; Gates is trying to end things because of his family. However, I definitely do not think Flynn & Gates situations are the same. Flynn did nothing wrong, but he didn’t have the money to fight. Gates did probably do a lot wrong but, using his family as a foil, chose not to fight any longer.
Could you afford to fight Mueller and team if they were trying to indict you?
We have the best quarterback that’s ever played the game. There’s nothing we can do but watch the game and wait for the fourth quarter fireworks. They were listening to everything he was saying and doing, so if they don’t it yet, they won’t. and if they make something up, it will sound fishy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even panderer Trey Gowdy knew Rosenstein is responsible for monstrosity of Mueller over reach.
This is a game of chicken, and Mueller is pushing down on the accelerator in hopes of flipping Manafort and obtaining some form of testimony that can be used to bring down Trump. He needs a John Dean type public witness in order to win the political/public perception battle and enable a reasonable shot at impeachment. At present, Mueller is losing the public relations war and needs a big victory soon or he will be sidetracked by the upcoming IG report. If the White Hat guys are going to prevail, they need to either appoint a Second Special Counsel very soon or role out some major offsetting indictments against the Small Group. As in any battle, he who hesitates is lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I basically agree, but I think the present Administration is keeping their power dry. Its a ballsy move, but likely the best one. Hold the line till the enemy is worn down. Then, on my word, unleash hell.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
No
How do u come to these conclusions ? Have you done ny research at all. Or are basing this off b/s you are regurgitating from others. NOTHING IN MANAFORT’S CHARGES OR GATES CHARGES TOUCHES TRUMP. The only people touched by these specific indictments are The Lobbyist on K street and specifically but not limited to “The Podesta Group”. Here is proof from CNN. ( Of all places) Now how you twist THESE FACTS into Trump hunting is an exercise I prefer to ever learn about. Mueller + Manafort + Gates = Podesta and Swamp. https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/11/politics/podesta-group-mueller-investigation/index.html
Then why is Mueller investigating them? He is exceeding the jurisdiction set forth in his appointment order.
Folks, this is wrong, sick and unjust. It should not happen is this country. This oh-so-special counsel is a political hit/hatchet job. I can’t believe this kind of gross abuse is going on. To he!! with the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its Friday, and Mueller time. The guy is so predictable. He plays for Sunday fake news shows. I have had enough of this incompetent hunchback who hides behind dishonest Weissmans.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true, old out of date tactics. Stay tuned.
Don’t worry, folks, it’s just more 3D chess. At this point, we would have been better off if God gave Sessions the brain tumor instead of McCain.
Hmmm. Interesting comment. You do not sound like a conservative at all.
Yes, a real conservative would swoon at Jeff Sessions’ absolute uselessness as Rosenstein schemes to undermine the Presidency.
Not the point I was making. I just think no one should wish a brain tumor on anyone. That is lowering ourselves to the disgusting hyperbole of the left. All I meant. Peace and Love out…
must be nice to have political/media cover, SWAT teams and an unlimited budget with which to persecute your political opponents.
It’s a game of chicken. Black hats make an in your face move. Who’s gonna stop ’em? Audacious confidence and hubris. Or is this really 5-D chess?
It would appear there is no law. Unless I fail to file my taxes and boom. There it is.
SerfsRUs
In the meantime, the real criminals keep lying with no consequences, no indictments.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/susan-rices-lawyer-responds-grassley-inquiry-bizarre-email-sent-trumps-inauguration-day/
In case anyone is wondering what the AG is permitted to do with respect to the Special Counsel, here is the appropriate provision from the Code of Federal Regulations:
“§ 600.7 Conduct and accountability.
* * *
(b) The Special Counsel shall not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the Department. However, the Attorney General may request that the Special Counsel provide an explanation for any investigative or prosecutorial step, and may after review conclude that the action is so inappropriate or unwarranted under established Departmental practices that it should not be pursued. In conducting that review, the Attorney General will give great weight to the views of the Special Counsel. If the Attorney General concludes that a proposed action by a Special Counsel should not be pursued, the Attorney General shall notify Congress as specified in § 600.9(a)(3).”
–
This is should be contemplated in view of the relevant portions of the Appointment Order:
–
“(b) The Special Counsel is authorized to conduct the investigation confirmed by then-FBI Director James B. Corney in testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on
March 20, 2017, including:
(i) any links and/or coordination bet ween the Russian government and individuals associated with
the campaign of President Donald Trump; and
(ii) any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation; and
(iii) any other matters within the scope of 28 C.F.R. § 600.4(a).”
–
It should be apparent to any unbiased observer that Mueller has taken investigative and prosecutorial steps regarding Manafort that are far afield of what he was authorized to investigate or prosecute since Manafort’s dealings in the Ukraine years ago have nothing to do with any or all of subparagraphs (i) – (iii).
–
Sessions and Rosenstein are allowing this farce to continue. All Sessions need ask Mueller is what theory he is proceeding under with respect to Manafort since the Special Counsel is required to provide an explanation for his investigative or prosecutorial steps. Mueller could be asked how he believes Manafort’s dealings in the Ukraine have to do with Russian collusion. If Mueller doesn’t have an explanation, Sessions can end it right there. If Mueller argues that he is authorized to prosecute any crime his investigation uncovers, Sessions can end it right there as well. The Special Counsel can only be appointed to investigate/prosecute already-known crimes. Sessions could argue that the only crimes Mueller was authorized to investigate/prosecute have to do with alleged Russian collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. If it doesn’t have anything to do with that he is exceeding the jurisdiction set forth in his appointment order.
–
If I was President Trump, I would order Rosenstein to instruct Mueller to drop all investigations/prosecutions not arising from paragraph (i) of the appointment order and to limit his investigations by date, restricting Mueller from investigating anything prior to President Trump’s entry into the 2016 race. They can howl and scream all they want, but when they argue that Mueller should be allowed to investigate Trump and his associates for anything it will become clear that they are just looking for an excuse to nullify an election.
The judge that oversaw the indictments, Amy Jackson is a Dem partisan an Obama-appointed judge and was voted as one of the most politicized/corrupt judges by Freedom Watch in 2017. It’s time the American people expose these corrupt judges and have them removed. Their days of receiving a free pass is over.
Also, Americans are disgusted with the corrupt DOJ/FBI and Mueller and his leftist team. It’s a sad state of affairs when most Americans can no longer trust these scumbags that have hijacked our justice system. I truly believe that all these bureaucrats abusing their power will pay a heavy price one day. And it will hit them when they least expect it. Call it karma.
I believe Manafort lives in Va and has a right to be tried in his home district for tax crimes. Also, the demographics of the Western District of Virginia are likely to be far more suburban and upper middle class than DC, so I think the jury pool will be more to Manafort’s liking in Alexandria.
