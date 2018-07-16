Debrief on Trump-Putin Presser – There are High Crimes to Be Hidden, and Trillions Still at Stake…

Last Friday, in a carefully timed construct, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein delivered a purely political statement to the media under the auspices of indictments against 13 Russians. Make no mistake, the entire construct of Mueller’s team project; and the enabling of Rod Rosenstein; was intended to do what it has been doing for over a year, diminish, disrupt and eventually stop President Trump.

President Trump remains an existential threat to the business interests within the apparatus of professional politics. Additionally, candidate Trump defeated the professional political class despite the stunningly Machiavellian surveillance schemes of the deep administrative state which supports the corrupt enterprise within it.

The Friday objective of team Mueller/Rosenstein, which includes hundreds of career left-wing DC bureaucrats/officials behind them, was to paint President Trump into a corner ahead of his meeting with Russian President Putin. The media wing of the intransigent state would then use the ridiculous indictment to frame the preferred narrative and remain on offense against President Trump.

Here is where we watch the echo-chamber media wash, rinse and repeat the same ‘Gruberism‘ mistake. The architects of the administrative state are counting on being able to manipulate the “stupidity of the American voter“, again. What everyone forgets about that time in 2010, is that 70% of the American voters knew exactly what the Gruber schemes were. Hence in November of 2010 the largest political reversal of elected DC officials took place. The usurpers were “shellacked“. Bigly.

Things are never as they appear projected by the echo-chamber media apparatus.

With that in mind, just like November 2010, the November 2016 election proved the U.S. electorate are very much awake and aware of what has been transpiring within the administrative state for several years. Again, bigly. Americans are born with liberty in their DNA, a conscious orientation to reality, and a very healthy skepticism toward big, institutional and corrupt government.

Despite our militant cynicism we are continually underestimated and it becomes rather silly to watch Toto Trump pull back the curtain as those like Mueller and Rosenstein shout even louder into their microphone. The majority of Americans, far more than the professional political class will accept, clearly see the constructs of fraud and deceit as they transpire. Despite the best efforts of the institutional state, and their media narrative engineers, the majority position is growing, not shrinking.

The underlying premise behind the current voices gasping as the Trump-Putin press conference, is the Mueller/Rosenstein anti-Trump/pro-administrative state narrative du-jour. There is no Wizard of Oz (Russian Collusion/Conspiracy), therefore the pretext for the Trump-Putin inquisition is silly. Remove the pretext, pull back that curtain, and the narrative collapses upon itself because it was built entirely around a fraudulent premise.

Believe me, the overwhelming majority of the American electorate see this absurdity. Those who are at risk; those who participated in the 2015/2016 usurping activity; want/need to deny the majority exist. They are currently in the process of failing:

[…] Make no mistake: This is nakedly politicized law enforcement. There is absolutely no chance any of the Russian officials charged will ever see the inside of an American courtroom. The indictment is a strictly political document by which the special counsel seeks to justify the existence of his superfluous investigation. […] Rosenstein made another telling remark at his big press conference. The Justice Department, he explained, will now “transition responsibility for this case to our Department’s National Security Division while we await the apprehension of the defendants.” Now, stop giggling over that last part — the bit where we hold our breath until Russian dictator Vladimir Putin extradites his spies into the FBI’s waiting arms. I’m talking about the first part: Mueller’s case, the definitive case about what Russia did to interfere in the 2016 election, is no longer Mueller’s case. It is being “transitioned” — i.e., buried — in the Justice Department unit that deals with counterintelligence matters that do not result in public trials. […] Lacking the requisite basis to conduct a criminal investigation, the Justice Department used its counterintelligence mission as a pretext for appointing a special counsel. This was grossly improper: (1) Counterintelligence work, which is geared at thwarting the operations of hostile foreign powers, is not the prosecutor work of building criminal cases; (2) not surprisingly, then, there is no authority in the regulations to assign a special counsel to a counterintelligence investigation; and (3) because counterintelligence authorities do not afford Americans the due-process protections required in criminal investigations, the Justice Department is not permitted to use counterintelligence as a pretext for conducting what is actually an effort to build a criminal prosecution. Now Mueller has taken the next logical wayward step: He has woven an indictment that can never be tried out of counterintelligence work against foreign governments that is not supposed to be the subject of criminal prosecution — i.e., the subject of public courtroom testing under due-process rules. This is not the way counterintelligence is supposed to work. And the Justice Department knows it. That is why Mueller’s indictment will now be the property of DOJ’s National Security Division, the home of other non-prosecutable foreign counterintelligence work that is never intended to see the light of day in a public courtroom. (read more)

President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

