Sunday Talks: Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses North Korea, NATO and SCOTUS…

With McCain dying, and Corker and Flake retiring, the Decepticon side of the deep swamp is being purged. President Trump’s direct America-First policies and pragmatic common sense has severed one head from Cerberus, the three headed hound protecting Hades, DC.
In the geopolitical realm President Trump is using the U.S. atomic sledgehammer to reset decades of insufferable economic policy constructed specifically to the financial benefit of ideological ‘allies’; who have elevated their financial standing on the backs of U.S. deficits.
With Decepticons weakened, and many in DC realizing President Trump isn’t going to stop swinging the battle axe until the last one is crushed, politicians like Lindsey Graham have begun talking more truthfully about issues. Watch in this interview as Graham is questioned about North Korea, and he immediately -and somewhat surprisingly- accurately identifies the core issue…. it ain’t North Korea.
30,000 foot Overview of how we got here from Unseen1:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/992945908441640960.html
I disagree with the premise that Trump bought his presidency. I think he used other people’s money and we did not vote for his campaign ads, we voted for him because he was NOT establishment, NOT part of the Congressional Cartel of Globalist lackeys.
We keep hearing about this and that billionaire thinking about running against President Trump in 2020 but the people who voted for Trump would not vote for them.
Hillary tried to buy, cheat, and swindle her way to the Oval Office but just enough people rose up to save our country.
I think the point was that Trump (1) personally funded the foundation of his campaign, (2) accepted contributions from Mainstreet America and (3) refused to be bought by massive Globalist Funding like Every.Other.Competitor.
As you have likely inferred, he refused to [accept pay-for-play funding that would make him] “part of the … Globalist Lackeys”.
I agree with you Black Knight because this was one of the main reasons Trump convinced me to vote for him besides building the wall.
Trump earned his Victory by saying what everybody was thinking – which no actual Politician would ever do…….Then the unbelievable Rally Schedule he kept on the run up to the vote! He is 70 years old, I’m 55 and don’t think I could have kept that schedule! The biggest thing that will get him Re-Elected is all those things he said that everybody was thinking are now coming to Reality…..Politicians lie, Trump makes a Promise and keeps it!
Trump feeds off those Rallies – They give him the strength to move forward with the whole Government & Press against him. Those Rallies will Kill the So-Called Blue Wave!
100%. People know BS when they hear it. They’ve been hearing nonsensical PC crap for years. Trump was a breath of fresh air for many. Sure, he rubbed some people wrong but it was absolutely necessary. Trump could not have survived if he played by their rules.
Like that old advertisement. He did it the old fashion way: “He EARNED IT!”
Something like this one. https://youtu.be/aMPu99_Xvjw Who is busier than a Bee?
This is good. It may help those recently interested in what’s happening, and the #walkaway crowd, understand the nature of the problems about to be solved.
Sure was a great refresher for me!
Indeed, BKR. Thank you.
The tide is already going out for the blue wave, and in its place, a red tsunami will come roaring in.
Deplorables should be promoting the #walkaway movement fully! These Dem brothers and sisters will become Trumpacrats!
It’s evident that despite the nonstop anti-Trump war waged by countless forces, the President and his policies remain considerably popular. The public is largely aligned with his agenda, has become accustomed to his unconventional style and appreciates that he’s smashing the corrupt status quo, improving their lives and doing what it takes to enhance the nation’s security.
Throughout Trump’s brief but stellar political career, one thing has held true: The more he’s attacked, the more he thrives, the more the public rallies to him, the more success he enjoys. Instead of damaging him as intended, the relentless attacks merely bolster him, particularly when joined with the public’s endorsement of his policies. This, of course, only generates even more fury from his adversaries, who know they’re stuck in the infinite purgatory of their futile resistance.
Meanwhile, the great silent majority is pretty well satisfied with the direction of the country — and with the singularly unique President leading it.
“… infinite purgatory of futile …” that is how I felt during Obama’s reign of terror.
Accurate and well said.
What a great post! Wish I could like 1000 times.
I don’t care for Dana Purina
😂 me either or her damn dog
I like the dog a whole lot more than Dana Perino.
Purina Chow 😂😂😂😂😂
Me neither Dan, thank you for your wonderful videos and you deserve to be funded to the tune of millions.
Just sorry that all I have to offer is my prayers – unless the hoecake drops down the chimney sometime soon. If it doesn’t at my house, maybe it will at yours if I pray enough. I’m definitely a cousin of yours. 😉
Purino is a WEAK act.
She did the job as press secretary….but her real colors showed when she came to fox. She would jump of a bridge if Bush told her to.
With what I have learned about the Bushes over the past two decades that makes me respect Purino even less. I still haven’t forgiven Bush for the two unfunded wars he got us into.
I’d be okay with that if the Bushes would jump with her. 🙂
Me neither. The couple real journalists still employed at FNC must be taking a long, holiday weekend vacation. She was sticking strictly to her TelePrompter, much like her idol.
Dana Perino did a good job, I thought.
I would have to agree with you – for this particular instance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d almost bet my right thumb that she’s a cia trained asset!
Joe Dan!!
Lord how I wish I could buy and drink a 6-pack of your favorite flavor with you while I just sat there listening to you. Did I say a 6-pack? Make it a case!
Peeps….if you haven’t been there, go check out…..
https://intellectualfroglegs.com/
Dana Perino got her nose so far up in the air, if it would rain she’d drown.
All she talks about is Bush, that damn dog, and nothing else. I guess she was once popular, but as my Southern friends say;
“Sun don’t shine on a sleepin dog’s ass all day”
She’s meaning less and has the intelligence of a rusty bucket.
Agreed Gunny. She cannot force herself to praise the resulting great improvements brought on by President Trump. Largely by the obvious visible dislike for Donald Trump, his family, and his style. She constantly battles this contrast to The Bush Royalty and her role as press secretary. She has difficulty with the reality that President Trump cannot be bothered with all that bothers her. Jealous. Angry. Spiteful. Blonde.
She participated in rodeo barrel racing… only problem judges couldn’t tell which one was the horse…. “that Face”…. save a horse ride a cowboy!
Gosh, love you, gunny.
So, Gunny, do a description of Chrisie-poo Wallace for our entertainment. You’re on a roll!
We need people like her on our side. I think she is on our side. She is real close to the Bushes for sure but she does not seem like a never Trumper to me. I also think she did fine in this interview. Graham will blow with the wind. As long as PDT hold his base Graham will appear supportive. He is pure swamp rat.
Amen.
I would be surprised if we found one Treeper that does!
Let ’em fight, barf, and belly ache….
In the end – it boils down to 51 vs 49
Thanks to ‘ol Harry…..
Any GOP/Repub Senator that doesn’t support Trump needs to loose all perks and assignments!
AND…should be “shunned” by the rest of the Senate!….
Maybe be recall election would wake some of them up…
Check-6
Front of that damn line will be McCain!
And sorry, still not buying that no name is on his death bed either, coward!!
You and millions more of us, Cheri 👍
He must be the longest living brain cancer person ever! My husband died within two months of his diagnosis of cancer that had also entered his brain.
And what’s up with all that ‘physical therapy’ he’s receiving? Why does a terminally ill patient need physical therapy? I’m beginning to doubt the death bed also.
My sister-in-law died within a month of diagnosis of glioblastoma–I have always questioned the legitimacy McCain’s cancer.
Could be a Ruse because his name keeps popping up during all the Insurance policy crap and he probably knows Trump is gunning for him! He is mentioned at every Rally, maybe not by name but by the person who killed the Obamacare Repeal!
Wow, this is impressive. Thank you Senator Graham for such a great fact-filled interview! THIS is what news programs should be!
covfefe999, he has had his lucid moments. It seems to me without songbird continually tethered to his side, he is coming into his own. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not a big Graham fan, but I always thought he was pretty decent on foreign policy, or at least his knowledge of it!
Amy, I do like the fact he stated, This has China’s hands all over it… as if this was well known. Matter-of-fact.
The world will rally against China once it’s accepted that China is uniquely responsible for sabotaging reconciliation between the two Koreas. That’s why President Trump made sure the world’s hopes and expectations were set so high.
Xi is about to lose some major face from which he may never recover.
I’m not so confident about that. I think there are many “civilized” nations that are so jealous of the United States that they’d rather have a nuclearized NK than a Trump-led US victory. I believe they hate the US more than they fear China
LikeLiked by 3 people
“If you’ve got them by the balls, their hearts and minds will follow.”
― Theodore Roosevelt
We’re almost there.
LikeLiked by 13 people
thanks for the quote.
It ain’t necessarily so, the things that you’re liable to read in overseas NYT bible, ain’t necessarily so.
Leslie still comes off as a neo con arms dealer.
Senator Graham was GREAT, knowledgeable, focused, and advanced the American position on multiple issues: NATO, N Korea, Russia, SCOTUS. Now help put the Senators from AK & ME on board for the Trump SCOTUS nominee!
Graham Cracker is one step from a Obama level Dufas !
“…politicians like Lindsey Graham have begun talking more truthfully about issues. Watch in this interview as Graham is questioned about North Korea, and he immediately -and somewhat surprisingly- accurately identifies the core issue…. it ain’t North Korea.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
We need to give credit where credit is due. Better to have Sen. Graham get on board at a later stop than not get on board at all. There is strength in numbers, particularly growing numbers.
Senator Graham is an example of what I’ve been saying…
A Red Wave tsunami in Nov. will deliver a national mandate to PDJT, as the electorate will (rightfully) see it as a referendum vote on his presidency, and thus said Red Wave will dramatically change the political calculus in DC. We are already seeing this, as “Never Trumpers”, willingly or reluctantly, board the Trump train headed towards #MAGA.
And btw…..speaking of….
If Herr Mueller and his 13 angry democrats think they have a surprise waiting for PDJT this fall, believe me they’ve got NOTHING compared to the surprises PDJT has in store for them (re: declassiying gov’t documents).
Sen. Graham sees this, and is responding accordingly.
The Red wave is not just about the absolute majority numbers in each house. A lot of Never Trumpers have resigned this year, leaving an opportunity for pro-Trump people to replace them. Legislatively the President should be able to get more bills passed and more judged confirmed.
I don’t mean to harp here, but we and others really must consider sending our shekels to MAGA Candidates.
RNC is not supporting them unless “they have a good chance of winning” their primaries.
Stupidity. How CAN they win, with little name recognition, if they are not funded?
These Candidates are beginning to show up here on CTH, and imo, we should consider helping them out, regardless of region.
If we ALL sent $5, or even $1, they would be swimming in funds, on the scale they need to increase name recognition and Platform info.
I’m ok with sending $$ if I can find some comprehensive history on the candidate that reveals their past loyalties and policy preferences.
Color me suspicious of political challengers who weren’t actively working against Globalism and posting verified positive support for PDJT policies since 2016 at the very minimum.
And no weirdos who have strange or perverted skeletons in their closet.
Like, like like, etc etc
At about 3:48 in the video Ms. Lindsey says that muh Russians “are still trying to influence the 2018 election cycle”. That seems like a bold claim. Is there any evidence or anything to back that up or is it just silly sounds coming out of Lindsey’s breathing hole?
Also, in the fireworks photo the character on the far right is labeled as “Rubin”. The only “Rubin” I’m familiar with in the world of political media is Dave Rubin. I don’t know if there is a different “Rubin” that this figure is supposed to represent. I disagree with Dave Rubin on a lot of political issues but he is a good interviewer and seems like a decent and honest man.
Jennifer Rubin. The ‘token conservative’ with one of the failed rags still in print.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks. Up to this moment in my life I have never before heard of anyone named Jennifer Rubin. I’m guessing I’m not missing out on much by being blissfully unaware of who this biped is.
I figured it had to be some other Rubin other than Dave. I’m looking at the names: Wallace, Limburger, Purina….Rubin? One of these things is not like the other one, one of these things doesn’t belong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jennifer Rubin
“The only “Rubin” I’m familiar with in the world of political media is Dave Rubin.”
Try Robert
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Rubin
“Robert Edward “Bob” Rubin (born August 29, 1938) is an American lawyer, former cabinet member, and retired banking executive. He served as the 70th United States Secretary of the Treasury during the Clinton administration. Before his government service, he spent 26 years at Goldman Sachs, eventually serving as a member of the board and co-chairman from 1990 to 1992.
During the Clinton administration, Rubin oversaw the loosening of financial industry underwriting guidelines which had been in place since the 1930s…..
….. He received more than $126 million in cash and stock during his tenure at Citigroup,[5] up through and including Citigroup’s bailout by the U.S. Treasury.
He is currently engaged actively as a founder of The Hamilton Project, an economic policy think tank that produces research and proposals on how to create a growing economy that benefits more Americans.[4] He is co-chairman emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, and is a member of the Africa Progress Panel (APP), a group of ten distinguished individuals who advocate at the highest levels for equitable and sustainable development in Africa. ….”
I guess I should have refreshed the screen before posting. I was not familiar with any Jennifer Rubin, since I have avoided most fake news MSM for years..
Graham needs to ask himself how CHINA is influencing EVERYTHING right now. The Russians barely do SQUAT compared to the ChiComs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think that as of 12:33 PDT as I type that he has made his final decision?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m guessing he made his final decision after Gorsuch was confirmed, and he scratched Gorsuch off the list.
No reason to wait till the last minute unless something has changed!
Not that it matters to me when he decides. He’s working off of a pretty good list where my least favorite pick would be a million times better than Hillary’s best pick if she had won.
Wasn’t it supposedly Kethledge who was #2 on his list, with Gorsuch #1?
Sorry, it was Hardiman who was #2 on that list, a man Trump’s sister recommends.
Your memory is better than mine on this – I actually have no recollection of #2!
“my least favorite pick would be a million times better than Hillary’s best pick if she had won”
That is my sentiment towards the issue as well. If think of that (HRC in the WH) every time AG Sessions does not do something I WANT him to do, it makes it tolerable.
I am always fearful of an Earl Warren flipper and a John Roberts flopper.
BTW, met Anthony Kennedy many moons ago when he was a part time teacher at McGeorge Law in Sacramento. He’s a fine man but I always knew he’d not be a solid conservative in the mold of a Scalia.
mimbler, that’s pretty much my attitude.
The President will announce who he will announce.
A few months ago, Mr. Graham had a “Come to Jesus” moment. He attended the Grand Opening of the Jerusalem Embassy and he was giddy about POTUS. His real motives? Unknown.
Mama always said, “Don’t look that gift-horse in the mouth.”
I think it’s possible that he now likes Trump, that he sees how hard-working and effective Trump is. Possible.
Part of the problem is that in addition to having a trade imbalance with China, we also have a military imbalance. Our Navy is simply not large enough nor potent enough to effectively modify China’s behavior anymore. Clear evidence of this is the fact that China continues to do whatever they want in the South China Sea.
That having been said, I still believe that China’s influence over North Korea is not as strong as some people seem to think it is, and we shouldn’t dismiss official statements from North Korea. If we were a bit more accommodating, I think we could pull the North Koreans away from China.
I don’t know Graham still sounds like an old school RINO to me, big bad Russia out to get us. I think we have deep state clowns and bad actors in China too. The Chinese have stolen our tech and taken advantage of us because we have allowed it along with the greed of Corporate America. Corporate America sold us out all over the world for money and power. Much of this reported banter about NK feels like disinformation to undermine POTUS if you ask me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
POTUS is not likely to build friendships in this job. He is likely to build allies, but those allies will change from issue to issue and will be temporary.
We know he’s about goal- setting and goal-achieving and his method is leverage building.
Right now, he has a lot of leverage with a strong base and with that comes allies in the form of folks like Graham.
Graham has been “freed” to support Trump because of POTUS’ brave stand acknowledging Jerusalem as capital of Israel AND because Graham is no longer bound by chains to his best friend McCain.
Allies change fast. All POTUSes lose political “friends” when their poll numbers plummet.
It will never be strong personal friendship that binds anyone on the Hill to our POTUS.
“It will never be strong personal friendship that binds anyone on the Hill to our POTUS”
I had read earlier this year (probably from someone here) that there are like TWO members of Congress that POTUS really trusts.
Senator Graham missed a golden opportunity here, imo, to co-op that “Maverick” label (that will soon be looking for a new home) by not announcing he is coming out of the closet to help Brandon Straka and the “Walk Away” movement.
If he’s lucky enough to get another interview, he better not blow it.
Not sure I understand Limbaugh being part of a picture that includes Perino, Rubin, “the GOPe”, and Mike Wallace 🤨
Rush has consistently been hammering the GOP Establishment, and noting how effective Trump has been in comparison. I listen fairly regularly, and I can’t think of any reason to lump him in with a gaggle of NeverTrumpers. Just sayin’
Limbaugh INVENTED #batteredconservativesyndrome. He should be shunned by Treepers. Look that term up in google if you don’t understand.
Limbaugh has a limited intellect and for 20 years totally missed the UniParty concept. He should have been the one to see it first!
Limbaugh has admitted to all manner of decepticon activity over the past years including:
1) not giving his true views on politics for fear losing audience.,
2) admitting that he would never criticize people that have befriended him (Bush family).,
3) “carrying the water” for W admin.,
Rats, I had a list of about 11 things but I forget them all.
“Limbaugh has admitted to all manner of decepticon activity over the past years including”
That said, one must also remember that Mr. Limbaugh only claims to be an entertainer, NOT a political analyst or a journalist. He has written so in his book “See, I Told You So” (1993, 1994).
I have the book, but it has been over 30 years since reading it. I did not highlight the sentence, so cannot cite the page number.
I love Rush. I wish he was a little more tuned up on the investigations, and honestly, a little more outraged. But he has always been a calming, informative influence for me. That said, I come here for my news and education now. I am no political science major; deep thinker or chess player. ‘just your average Joan!
Limbaugh INVENTED #batteredconservativesyndrome. He should be shunned by Treepers.
I can’t #walkaway!
Ahem, on hearing the first two minutes of the video regarding China and North Korea – it seemed that Mr. Graham was quoting Sundance verbatim.
Just want to know fellow treepers views – am I hearing too much of SD everywhere or is my analysis correct that Mr. Graham did in fact quote what Sundance has been concluding for more over a year?
Agreed, perhaps Lindsey reads CTH.
We know Gov. Palin and Lou Dobbs often visit, so anything is possible.
Sundance, tutoring the masses 🇺🇸
Pompeo “I slept like a rock. How was your sleep? Did you get a good rest for today’s negotiations? Because I hope you are well rested and ready. Now. What part of complete nuclear disarmament did you not understand?”
Graham is part of the Cold War ‘warriors’ who never met a weapons system that he wouldn’t vote for.
His focus is entirely on military affairs, but seems to have little understanding of any other means of influence.
Graham has always been too much of a hawk and interventionist for me. His solution is always American troops everywhere. He does, however, understand what is going on.
He’s been more supportive of Trump than I ever thought he would be (except for immigration).
Miss Lindsay has had some “work done” on his baby smooth face.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
He was right on china. Wrong on everything else. Russia election interference was on pat with every other major country, and Assad is loved by his people and should be left alone immediately. We are only there to secure an oil pipeline and it is infuriating.
The real takeaway for me is that politicians like to ride coattails. As Trump (and by extension all of us) keeps winning, more of the RINO’s will come on board. It will be like a cascade. And the Flakes and Liddle Bob Corkers of the world are flailing around knowing they made a grave miscalculation by opposing Trump. And the other Rinos see them sailing off into irrelevancy and are making the decision they don’t want to be on the wrong side of history. President Trump is a BOSS!
I call those “fair weather friends”. At the first sign of controversy they are nowhere to be found. I don’t have much respect for them. Show me someone who stands by you when you’re in an unpopular position.
Interesting to see how Graham is positioning himself, Glad to see Unipartiers leaving. Concerned that Mittins could become the new Senator Whose Name We Don’t Speak.
Watched the interview. What is up with McCain and Graham on the middle east? Get out already and turn it over to private security. These guys are nuts.
