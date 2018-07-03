FUBAR – FLAK: NSA Purge – CHAFF: DOJ Removal – COUNTERMEASURES: Senate Intel Committee Report…

Three rather significant events surface today that might seem disconnected; but are actually related. 1) Trump NSA Tweet – 2) Scott Schools Removal – 3) Corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee [report released.]
Following Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein’s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee CTH has been mostly quiet on issues surrounding SpyGate and the DOJ/FBI corruption investigations. The reason was/is: during the Rosenstein testimony something became obvious.
In mid 2017 the DOJ-NSD small group executed a strategy to continue their Insurance Policy efforts; the FISC was a critical component and Rosenstein was a participant, wittingly or unwittingly, in the outcome. More on that will follow later.
However, today, the downstream consequences from the Rosenstein revelations, missed by almost all who follow the details closely, begin to surface. This is going to take a great deal of explanation; and believe me – there is no fun in writing this outline.
FLAK ♦It starts with a seemingly ‘out-of-nowhere’ tweet from President Donald Trump about the NSA and a data purge. This tweet was actually anticipated; or, well, at least a few of us were looking for a signal that would confirm the ramifications to Rosensteins’ earlier testimony.
Remember, the NSA and FBI database abuse is at the heart of the FISA abuse story:
It might seem disconnected, but this tweet is directly in line with a finding from within Rosenstein’s testimony about the FISA application he signed (against Carter Page).
In 2015 and 2016 the FBI, DOJ (and approved “contractors” therein), were using FISA-702(16) “To/From” and (17) “About” database queries as tools to conduct political opposition research. In a FISA court ruling, declassified in April 2017, the DOJ National Security Division and NSA admitted more than 85% of the prior searches were unauthorized. [FISA Court Ruling – Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer]
NSA Director Mike Rogers had shut out “contractor access” in April of 2016; and in October 2016 he stopped allowing FISA-702 (17) “About Queries” entirely. There was no identifiable process which could be put into place to stop the human factor from abusing the process.
Later in 2017, as a result of the 2016 NSA compliance audit; and as a result of admitting no system change could stop future abuse; and immediately following the FISA Court opinion on the abuse; NSA Director Mike Rogers made an official statement ending the FISA-702(17) “about” search process completely. Within the statement:
[…] After considerable evaluation of the program and available technology, NSA has decided that its Section 702 foreign intelligence surveillance activities will no longer include any upstream internet communications that are solely “about” a foreign intelligence target. Instead, this surveillance will now be limited to only those communications that are directly “to” or “from” a foreign intelligence target. These changes are designed to retain the upstream collection that provides the greatest value to national security while reducing the likelihood that NSA will acquire communications of U.S. persons or others who are not in direct contact with one of the Agency’s foreign intelligence targets.
In addition, as part of this curtailment, NSA will delete the vast majority of previously acquired upstream internet communications as soon as practicable.
NSA previously reported that, because of the limits of its current technology, it is unable to completely eliminate “about” communications from its upstream 702 collection without also excluding some of the relevant communications directly “to or from” its foreign intelligence targets. That limitation remains even today. Nonetheless, NSA has determined that in light of the factors noted, this change is a responsible and careful approach at this time. (link – and read more)
Obviously with the tweet today from President Trump reflects this purge. The NSA continues to inappropriately capture phone calls and communications of U.S. citizens within its network.
POTUS Trump, and his campaign, having been victims to the abuse of the database, has an aversion to allowing warrant-less NSA communications captures; yet understands the importance of data collection as a tool for national security. The intelligence apparatus wants to keep all FISA processes as tools; however, the executive branch is in a tenuous position if those tools are abused.
CHAFF ♦ The second related event that surfaced today was the replacement of Scott Schools.
Today, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he will be appointing Bradley Weinsheimer as Acting Associate Deputy Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice. Weinsheimer will replace Scott Schools, who is leaving on July 6th to take a position in the private sector after close to two decades of service in the Department of Justice.
Weinsheimer will began serving as Acting Associate Deputy Attorney General upon Schools’ departure. In this position he will have no role in overseeing the Special Counsel.
“Scott Schools has been a fabulous lawyer for the Department of Justice for close to twenty years, rising through the ranks at the Department to become our most senior career attorney,” said Attorney General Sessions. “He has served with distinction in several positions in the Department, including as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina and the Northern District of California, and as an Associate Deputy Attorney General. Scott has provided invaluable leadership and counsel in his years at the Department, and his service is an example to all. He will be greatly missed, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.” (read more)
As @almostjingo points out: Scott Schools authorized Robert Mueller (link) Scott Schools delivered Page/Strzok text messages to Horowitz [He could also filter them] (link) Scott Schools was a decision-maker in Jeff Sessions recusal (link). The guy is all over the DOJ aspects to the issues surrounding prior conduct.
Scott Schools looks to have been a key player; a careerist within the DOJ who was likely part of the internal self-preservation system. A defensive position for the interests of the Main Justice “small group” who were engaged in all of the political activity.
COUNTERMEASURES ♦ The third related event is a release of a report by Richard Burr and Mark Warner from the highly corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee.
Those of you who have been around a while might remember this exact playbook from the Benghazi corruption scandal. Remember when HPSCI Chairman Mike Rogers and Dutch Ruppersberger report. I don’t like cussing for a whole bunch of reasons, but I’ll be damned if the similarities to 2014 are not jaw dropping [SEE HERE]
For the 2018 version, Deep State Richard Burr and Deep State Mark Warner team up with the Deep State Senate Intelligence Committee to produce a report that tries to make the 2015/2016 [Brennan/Clapper/Comey] Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA).
The Committee has concluded an in-depth review of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) produced by CIA, NSA, and FBI in January of 2017 on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election (Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections; declassified version released January 6, 2017) and have initial findings to share with the American people.
• The ICA was a seminal intelligence product with significant policy implications. In line with its historical role, the Committee had a responsibility to conduct an in-depth review of the document.
• In conducting its examination, the Committee reviewed thousands of pages of source documents and conducted interviews with all the relevant parties – including agency heads, managers, and line analysts – who were involved in developing the analysis and drafting the assessment.
• The Committee is preparing a comprehensive, classified report detailing our conclusions regarding the ICA on Russian activities. That report, when complete, will be submitted for a classification review, and the unclassified version will be released to the public.
Senators Burr and Warner, both gang-of-eight members, are attempting to bolster manufactured lies from the Obama administration about Russian election interference in an almost identical way that Rogers and Ruppersberger, also former gang-of-eight members, were bolstering manufactured lies from the Obama administration about the precipitating events in Benghazi. The parallels and similarities around both sets of reports are spooky.
Here’s the nonsense from Burr and Warner:
.
This is getting too long, so I’m cutting it off here and will write a Part II with a specific breakdown of the Rod Rosenstein testimony and how it overlays all of these issues and highlights a predictable DC end to this entire investigative outcome.
So now if this guy and RR were the ones meeting with Mueller…. now it will be RR isolated with the decisions… there is no way to hide behind someone else, they are isolating Rosenstein so he will either be part of the cover up or the clean up…
Here’s an interesting piece of the puzzle.
Odd we would see an article tonight about New Zealand’s spying, eh?
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/index.cfm?objectid=12082945&ref=twitter
Why do I feel there’s a Craigslist ad out there, urging all who see it to rush to Conservative Treehouse and pretend to be concern trolls?
LOLOL
I’ve never before seen such concentrated pessimism on the pages of CTH.
Once before, after the healthcare debacle.
Reality, though often brutal, is neither optimistic nor pessimistic. It just is.
I think Sessions is a naïve easily fooled/controlled dumbass. But that’s just me.
Maybe, but that list is getting bigger every day.
In hindsight, PDT should have accepted his resignation. Absolutely a horrible horrible pick for AG. The blatant corruption is killing this nation.
Sessions was involved in Alan skating like an Olympian.
Awan
I have said from the outset that none of the leaders like Obama, the Clinton’s, Huma, Lynch or anybody in the Obama administration would be charged with any kind of crime. They all have always been smart to protect themselves and let others do the dirty work.
But if you read and listened to Horowitz, it seems obvious to me that McCabe, Stroczk, and Comey are almost certainly going to face some charges, and the rest of the dirty cabal will lose their jobs and careers.
I know you are way smarter and better informed than me, Sundance, and I certainly mean no disrespect. You may turn out to be correct. But I don’t see this whole thing as going well for the swamp–not at all! They have been exposed, and long time corrupt phonies like Mueller and Comey RUINED forever in the eyes of the American people.
The truth of Trump’s claim of a very corrupt, unfair, vicious conspiracy of the news media, and partisans, both elected and appointed, is now obvious to everyone except the 20%psyco Dems. Another thing people won’t forget.
This is not a brief skirmish like The Boston Tea party; this is WWIi against the Nazis and Japan. Ultimately, we win because truth eventually wins. God eventually– I know because I have read the book.😇
Ugh, the last line was supposed to say God eventually wins!
Its not really about nailing everybody to the wall. Its about nailing enough of the big guns in the DOJ and FBI so no one tries this again. Its about shutting down the contractor access to IC info and breaking up the DC lawyer lobbyist firms into a million effing pieces.
We see parts of this dismantled but big names are walking.
Interestingly you don’t hear some of these assholes mouthing off as much on Twitter. I’m looking at Comey, Brennan, Clapper. They’ve been somewhat quiet. It’s all a game, trade offs. Ok fine but at the end if it all, PDT is going to be made to look silly with all these tweets talking about corruption. Which I saw coming. Everything PDT tweeted about the DOJ and FBI have made sure to refute.
Now the NSA jettisoned evidence and PDT bitches about it but it’s done and there is nothing left to declassify. Meanwhile the swamp is gunning for Jordan and Nunes. PDT strongest champions, they begged him to declassify. PDT trusted Sessions, Wray and Rosenstein and they are all corrupt.
We need some more info….names, positions, part played, who interacted with performing dirty deeds (not cheap, I’m sure). With this, and some legal aid, we figure out what to charge the no-goodnik with and where…IF we don’t have the needed evidence — let’s petition PJT for “specific items” with the understanding that once in the public domain said no-goodnik will have a hep of trouble on his doorstep. Maybe if we take some of them down, one at a time, others will join and grow the effect… Use the system for once…
IF this doesn’t meet with any success, then, I guess, we’ll just have gang up on them and hammer them proper like! 3 lb engineer hammers are on sale at HF this month for only $1.99…. There comes a time when only direct action suits the situation. Check-6
I find it flipping ironic and SAD that Warner’s name is not being dragged through the mud in light of his text messages that were exposed and his recent drunken comment about a secret he and Mueller has. The man is corrupt as all get out! Uggggggggg
We are nothing more than an extremely wealthy banana republic. How can history be taught in our schools any longer? How can we teach our children to admire those in power? How can we teach our children to say the pledge of allegiance? I’m so disgusted with our country that it makes me want to crawl into a cave and die.
Why in the world would you teach children to admire politicians or bureaucrats or lawyers? Think about the absolute scum in Congress and they’ve been there for at least a century.
LikeLike
What scares me even more is if the Deep State gets away with all of this what on earth will they get away with in the future when PDT is out of office? If they get away with all of this simply put I am afraid our country may be doomed:((((((
Wow such despair. I have followed Q and I do so because I have bounced most of the Q posts and analysis against what I read here, particularly from Sundance. Sundance won me over with his work on the Zimmerman case and his work at mapping out the DOJ-FBI Russia Russia Russia mess rings true with portions of Q. As for the impatience and desire for these traitors to be done in immediately I understand but we have to take things in order and much of the action hasw been outside the US. Iran is next. I also anticipate things to pick up after Trump and Putin talk face to face. So, enjoy the 4th folks. If you are in a funk then do something to get out of it.
Like the way you think. Happy 4th of July 💥❤️🇺🇸
To the few remaining members of the Jeff Sessions Fan Club…
Senator Sessions’ admiration for and allegiance to Candidate Trump was undeniable, but it has been smothered by the irreparable damage that he has done and the harm that he continues to inflict on President Trump and what little remains of the Rule of Law.
Is AG Sessions incompetent or complicit? I don’t know.
“Do I look incompetent?”
For what it is worth, Scott Schools initially left government in 2013, but was hired back by Sally Yates in October of 2016……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, I posted same CTim, also that was known to be a republican.
So this is what happened to a good man, a good American Judge Roy Moore. Mitch McConnell and Senate Committee to Elect has a contractor with NSA search capability is most likely now.
From your link,, SD of the NSA purge announcement:
“Consistent with NSA’s core values of respect for the law, accountability, integrity, and transparency we are making public notice that on May 23, 2018, NSA began deleting all call detail records (CDRs) acquired since 2015 under Title V of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).”
NSA’s core values started in 2015? WTH?!
Escalator ride, anyone?
Trump said he has been advised to stay out of the investigations. By whom? And why is he following their advice?
Without Trump steamrolling this nothing will happen.
President Trump is goading his opposition, which means both Republicans and Democrats. The Uni-Party.
Anyone new to this site has a LOT of reading to do.
Into remote places,
Jesus goes with us
to teach us to pray
so in Him we may trust.
There with Him at our side,
while on bended knee
He gives us more faith
in what we cannot see.
Into barren places,
deep within our soul
Jesus persuades us
to give Him control.
There with Him at His feet,
in the depth of our despair
He shows us how to give
to Him our every care.
Into desolate places,
with Jesus we go . . .
so we can pray His will
we may come to know!
We investigate, we do our homework, we vet candidates to best of our ability. with info we receive we vote for candidates to best of our knowledge. But after the vote is cast…it’s all in the Lords hands.
“a predictable DC end”
Ain’t that the truth?
The only thing that keeps me sane is the Holy Spirit in me and knowing, from reading my Bible, that God will have the last word with all these guys at the Great White Throne Judgment. They will have an eternity of remorse.
The DOJ decides not to prosecute the Awans for all their treason. Right under the nose of POTUS. Who says the Deep State is losing control? The Buck stops with Rosenstein and Wray.
We don’t know what we don’t know. so, there is that.
So much is redacted and hidden from view.
We guess – because we do know – they lie to save themselves
and believe the government institutions must endure or there
will be chaos if “they” lose control.
So, we do not get justice but we do get a glimpse again at the soul-less
evil that calls itself good.
The Potomac two-step:
“Hey Bubba, we’ll just blame it on the cook.”
“Absolutely.”
I woke up in such a good mood today.
It be good wave the flag🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🥂🎂🎂🎂🎂
I have read, re-read and read again this article. This really stands out for me on many reasons.
“Weinsheimer will began serving as Acting Associate Deputy Attorney General upon Schools’ departure. In this position he will have no role in overseeing the Special Counsel.”
A lot is hidden here. Tomorrow?
I am not so sure that Schools was a bad guy in this… He was OPR – the guys who process out the bad guys. Perhaps he is not happy about what is going on with the Mueller charade and is being run out of town… or offered a job he can’t refuse, just like Rachel Brand. Maybe the guy replacing him won’t be overseeing Mueller because they want to control that more – as in only Rosey gets to do that.
Speaking of the text messages… Schools gave them to Horowitz AND to us! Remember, it wasn’t Horowitz who released them – it was DOJ.
So, I am calling White Hat on Schools.
Sessions does need to go. He has been compromised by Rosenstein… who also needs to go.
I never thought any big fish would receive their comeuppance in this debacle – but I do expect people like strzok, comey, mccabe to be the “offering” to placate those of us who want justice.
Somehow, Mueller has to be shut down – and I think Jordan, Nunes, Gaetz, deSantis, Goodlatte will make that happen by revealing the abuses. WE THE PEOPLE have to get noisy and DEMAND the end to the witch hunt, personally. the mid-terms are vitally important…. we MUST get more R’s in the Senate and hold or increase the House. I don’t care if they are rino’s – we have to get a super majority – then President Trump can unleash his executive powers.
I am angry, but I don’t think this is the end and therefore we all slink away and hide in our bolt holes… NO! WE DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! Vote! Get engaged! TAKE THIS COUNTRY BACK!
Screw Warner and Burr – we know they are corrupt and we know their report isn’t worth the paper it is written on. WE DON’T CARE because we KNOW the truth!
Stand tall! ❤
Happy 4th of July, Patriots. Thank you to all those who have served, are serving… without you, we wouldn't be here now.
Yes, we the people need to get very noisy. The squeaky wheel always gets the grease.
So many trolls, so little time…
Mike Rogers retired May 4th. Three weeks later the paper shredding begins at NSA destroying data covering the time period beginning with the primaries to the present. Hmm.
All I know FOR SURE is that God gave us Donald Trump. Millions of people have prayed for our country to be turned around and God mercifully intervened. He did not do this so that President Trump will fail and our country will go over the cliff of corruption! I felt confident that PDJT would win the presidential election and I feel confident that the big picture will include law & order returning to our nation and justice prevailing. Thank you to anyone who is continuing to cry out to God. He is our hope and our strength!
Off topic?
From 1984.
Via tomo
http://bishophill.squarespace.com/discussion/post/2655586?currentPage=80
Whatever is going on in Congress – the usual Kabuki dance, or something else – it doesn’t really matter at all. They can’t try someone and convict them. All they are doing is getting certain information out to the public. What is important is what Huber is doing. And what the other investigations are doing, such as the leak investigation, the U1 investigation, and the Clinton Foundation investigation in Arkansas. Congress is definitely mind-numbingly frustrating, but they aren’t the important piece at all.
I don’t see much of anything to be causing all this angst. Yes, the swamp is fighting back. And the reason they are is because they can see where it all ends and it terrifies them. But they’re not going to win. God is going to win. He gave us Donald Trump and he’s been working all kinds of miracles all over the place. I’m going to trust that the Swamp is going to be drained also. It won’t be in our preferred time, but it’s going to happen. Bank on it.
Ideally Burr, Warner & co. will wind up ensnared by their efforts to further hide the truth.
They must be promised quite a bit to run interference for a crumbling facade. What could motivate them? More money? Promises of better positions? Promises to keep skeletons buried?
Seriously, the massive misbehavior by the outgoing admin and delightfully defeated almost incoming administration (it was her turn! lol) is a legal minefield. Why any current politician would actively try to cover it up is mystifying.
This is a case of everyone in DC lined up and nearly all taking a giant step backward, leaving only the slow as being “volunteered” to protect the criminals. It’s why we see only the slow (low-IQ Max) and addle-brained (Pelosi) seeking headlines defending whatever the last admin & Clintons did. Everyone else has their head down.
Maybe the Burr-Warner farce will be leaked, in entirety, and some obscure legal misstep uncovered, drawing them into the vortex of oblivion.
They deserve KP duty at Gitmo.
First impression of PDJT tweet…
Take the SET of the damaging text/phone data and throw it into the mass hay stack of data swept up by the NSA. The data the NSA collects in the act of collecting everything. Then Hit the delete key.
Now try to prove or obtain anything of evidentiary value to Congression Oversight or DOJ inquiry. Even if it exist, it does not. The reply will be, “Well it was deleted”
Read the, “NSA previously reported…” paragraph carefully and logically.”
It meaning is clear in its CYA language, with the right queries deep state collusion communications with foreign actors are NOW easily OBSTRUCTED. While not subject to acknowledged current investigations these could or may become subject to future warrents as redacted material is revealed to Congressional Oversight. Specifically the two way street of journalists/politicians communications with foreign agents. Example, numerous possibilities revolving around the CF and for example the Malaysian SRC embezzlement scandal.
