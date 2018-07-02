President Trump Oval Office Remarks With Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte…

President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House.
During remarks President Trump notes a phone call with Mexico’s winning presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador; and ongoing interviews/discussions with possible Supreme Court nominees. [Four SCOTUS nominees were interviewed today and three or four more will come in the next few days.]
On the trade front President Trump notes the ongoing issues with the WTO (World Trading Organization), and a possible confrontation looming over structural changes needed to reset global trade disparities and establish open markets.
“Trump threatens to leave the WTO if “they don’t treat us properly””
Oh please – don’t stop there.
UN
NATO
etc.
etc.
I would leave the WTO. Impose 100% tariff on everything imported into US unless that you have trade agreement with US. Implement standard 85% rule of country original content, All the products imported into the US must be declared % of original, otherwise will be taxed at 100%. Let say we have tariff free agreement with Canada and they ship car into US, it must have at least 85% Canada content to qualify. If they ship car with 75% Canada content then (85%-75%=10% tariff). All government must certify and responsible for their export to ship into US. All US export must be exempt from their VAT tax, otherwise we will consider it as tariff.
Please – don’t stop there.
World Bank
IMF
Council on Foreign Relations
… and damned other international body without accountability metrics and IMPOSED consequences for underperformance or corruption.
GET US OUT of WTO!!!
And China uses its Orwell-speak whenever the IP issue comes up and the WTO, not wishing to see cheap bigscreen TVs and household appliances threatened, just looks the other way. Dump ’em like a bad date.
One of Trump’s top economic team members said recently that the goal is not to get out of the WTO, but to “reform” it.
Yes, but that (reform) was what we also originally wanted for the UN Human Rights Council. I think when attempts to reform WTO fail, which I predict they will, then we will exit WTO just like we exited UN Human Rights Council. No point in giving legitimacy to an organization which will never speak the truth about trade issues, and will never treat us fairly.
Well stated, Abdiesus!
“One of Trump’s top economic team members said recently that the goal is not to get out of the WTO, but to “reform” it.”
_____________________
Then I would ask him the same question I ask every fantasist who believes in the fairy tale of ‘reform’.
Can you name a single, large institution, in the history of the world, that was ever successfully ‘reformed’ once it had become corrupt?
Anywhere in the world, since Adam.
If the answer to that question is ‘No’, if it has NEVER happened before in the history of the world, then it sure AIN’T gonna happen now.
Stop lying to yourself, stop lying to us, and START razing these corrupt institutions to the GROUND.
At the end Rutte was asking if they (Media) were always like. The implication was that they (Media) were very rude!
The media are socialists, so they’re both rude and stupid — they can’t help it…
They are also Marxist.
They (WH press Corp) sound like yapping dogs these days. Who was that one woman who was screaming so much?
She is a staffer and was telling reporters to go, “Let’s go, go! They tend to hang around so she has to get loud.
They need to figure out a different and less offensive (to the ears, at least) method of ending a press conference and ushering out the media. Maybe to help, the video clips can be edited to stop precisely before that raucous melee occurs.
No wonder PR Rutte was laughing – he was obviously taken aback, incredulous at the immature and rude behavior in front of our President.
How ’bout no press conferences in the Oval. If they must– no microphones in the faces of those seated–only one microphone for all. Anyone raising their voice is out forever and they raise their hands to be called on. Only one camera allowed they can all use it and no filming the press.
I noticed during their tantrums, he pointed to the press, laughing at them and asked PDJT a question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM has the tumerity to question DJT’s decorum, given their abusive rude behavior…outrageous….WWG1WGA
If Crying Chuck is this nervous about a Supreme Court Justice nomination, than she is the right choice!
I wrote this on June 30th and am more confident that Amy Barrett is the PERFECT choice to replace Justice Kennedy!
Excellent article in Bloomberg about her! She was recently selected by every Republican as well as 3 Democrats (Tim Kaine, Joe Donnelly and Joe Manchin).
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/view/articles/2018-06-28/amy-coney-barrett-should-replace-kennedy-on-supreme-court
From the article linked above:
She is the youngest of the five top choices, which is a mark in her favor given that the nominee will have life tenure and Trump will want one who will leave a lasting mark on the law.
That confirmation experience also means that we know the likely line of attack on Barrett — and that it will probably backfire. Last year Senator Dianne Feinstein criticized her for her religious views.
“Dogma lives loudly within you,” Feinstein said, in reference to Barrett’s Catholic faith. Never mind that Barrett had already said that “it is never appropriate for a judge to apply their personal convictions, whether it derives from faith or personal conviction.” Feinstein’s office defended the senator by noting that Barrett had also written, in an article for the Notre Dame Alumni Association, that all people play a role “in God’s ever-unfolding plan to redeem the world” — which is a fairly
basic statement of Christian belief that does not imply support for the judicial imposition of theocracy.
The main reason I favor Barrett, though, is the obvious one: She’s a woman. It may be that in an ideal world, the sex of a Supreme Court nominee would not matter. But opposing a woman will probably be more awkward for senators than opposing a man would be. Also, it cannot be good for conservatism that all three women now on the court are liberals. If Roe v. Wade is ever overturned — as I certainly hope it will be, as it is an unjust decision with no plausible basis in the Constitution — it would be better if it were not done by only male justices, with every female justice in dissent.
So pick Barrett, Mr. President. Let the dogma live loudly on the Supreme Court.
“Dogma lives loudly within you” is the condescending and nasty remark coming from a person whose dogma lives loudly within her.
But there is a difference. For one, the “dogma” is based on love of God and love of neighbor, and does not change.
For the other, the dogma is based on love of self and changes often, depending on what currently is the most politically effective condescending nastiness.
Good points fle, however I would not worry to much about the rhetoric of the delusional, they have removed any credibility they ever possessed. I do not know who President Trump will select, but from his past, the process used in his selection process is A-1. Let their games began just before the November blood bath. Waiting🇺🇸🇺🇸🎂🎂🙏
Soon to be 2 for us Zip for the corrupters, dnc/GOPe
Stare decisis, if I understand correctly, does NOT mean that precedent never changes. Its meaning included the fact that precedent is changed if the precedent was wrongly decided, for instance if the reasoning was patently flawed.
Roe v Wade is joke “reasoning,” totally incoherent logically and legally, like Dred Scott, and for the same reason: Demokkkrat Party politics was the triumphant “reason.”
I do not see why it is wrong to ask a nominee for her views on previous cases, but more to the point I see absolutely nothing wrong with a nominee volunteering that Roe v Wade was an absurdly incoherent decision not worthy of upholding.
Serious legal scholars–even some liberals–agree that Roe v Wade is a joke, and not a very amusing one, at that. “Penumbras”? Please!
Stare decisis means “stand by things decided”. That concept favors the momentum of status quo for rulings that have previously occurred, especially within the same judicial body. But it does not mandate it. I believe you are correct since it is almost universally accepted that, in rare instances, some decisions are seen as being flawed by an overwhelming majority of both the governed and the government. When that rare situation occurs, it must be given considerable weight.
TY! Nice clarification!
T and JA, this Lurking Lawyer repectfully disagrees. Will explain why, as an intro to the wonderful complicated world of ConLaw.
You both think R v W is ‘joke reasoning. Not so. The right of privacy is inferred from the Bill of Rights, not express. First articulated by later famous SCOTUS justice Louis Brandeis in an 1890 law review article. His argument was ‘penumbral’, a conlaw legal reasoning later officially recognized in 1965 by Dougas in Griswold v Connecticut. It is now very well established conlaw reasoning, although objected to by strict constructionalists and originalists. (I slogged through Scalia’s last book “The Interpretation of Legal Texts” and found some of it beyond tortured reasoning. An example: originalists would limit the 2A firearms protections to black powder muzzle loaders. ABSURD in light of founder’s intent. Second example: originalists would not have 4A apply to telephone or internet wiretaps. ABSURD.
So there were two routes to 1973 R v W. The route Blackmun chose was most direct. Penumbral right of privacy invokes 14A S1 due process, limiting what states can do about abortion. As later modified, says states only have a say at viability, not before.
The second route is more circuitous, but you would likemit even less. 1A prohibits Congress from establishing or prohibiting religion. Does this mean States can? Nope, via a penumbral argument. A relevant specific example: Mormon Utah cannot prevent the sale/consumption of alcoholic beverages despite 21A S2. A penumbral argument. So, via application of 9A and then 10A, stateshave nomsaybon abortion whatsoever because IS at core a religious issue.
SCOTUS chose the gentler route, allowing states a say post viability. Stare Decisis.
No way R v W is equivalent to Dread Scott, Percy v Ferguson, Korematsu, or the new Janus ruling overturning unworkable Abboud. Thinking it is shows lack of conlaw knowledge. And you don’t need to go to law school to read up on this vital subject matter.
I earned my SCOTUS cufflinks from Clarence Thomas precisely because I could articulate this sort of stuff in the area of ecommerce and telecommunications as it applies to the rules of civil procedure (standing and jurisdiction). A lot more complicated and aubtle than R v W.
Very interesting analysis.
The Clarence Thomas cufflinks are treasures!
She barely made it onto the court of appeals last year 55-43. By contrast, Gorsuch to appeals court was unanimous, yet he barely made it to SCOTUS 54-45 despite a long and clear opinion record—212 in total since 2006. I think that given her short judicial history and that it is Scotus, not one of 10 appeals courts, there is little chance she could be confirmed by the present Senate. Schumer is already blasting her yet she has not even been nominated.
As said elsewhere, I don’t think any of the 4 recently appointed Trump appellate judges are viable candidates to be promoted to SCOTUS even though they are on his list of 25. They are needed where they have newly arrived, and none have a sufficient opinion record yet to avoid another Souter outcome.
The opposite is true in her case! They fact that she was nominated less than a year ago by every Republican including 3 Democrats makes it nearly impossible for them to change their votes. Plus she is a female and there are 3 female liberals on the Court right now. She is a devote Catholic, mother of 7 children. On what ground will she lose any of those votes? There are none and that is why she will pass with flying colors!
Remember Susan Collins is up for reelection in 2020. Guess who else is up for election in 2020. She maybe a Democrat but she isn’t dumb!
Sen Collins who🙈🙈please!
Hey, my wife’s favorite movie.
HOCUS POCUS.
Right?
A Senator Collins Halloween mask would be a great seller!
Settled law. BS. RvW is based on a judicially fabricated 14th A right to privacy that abrogates my clearly expressed 1st A Right to freedom of worship, which I believe is a strong argument never presented before to the SCt. When I finish this brief I will be sending it to key pro-life orgs, and maybe even publishing here if not overly long.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Maybe so, Flep. Unless they (the Left) are using reverse psychology.
I never trust them to say precisely what they mean. They may appear to do so, but they are shrewd and crafty, not to mention extremely devious.
Barret looks really good on paper, but, like the disclaimer on an equity:
“Past performance is no guarantee of future results.”
OTOH, I have not yet read any in-depth look at the other candidates, so she may be the pick of the litter.
If bloomberg likes her, that sends up red flags.
bloomberg (as in micheal bloomberg, left winger/trump hater) is a left wing publication.
“But opposing a woman will probably be more awkward for senators than opposing a man would be.”
fle, Please check out how the left treats conservative women, and they have ramped it up lately. There will be no “awkward” from the left.
I agree. There are no longer any lines they haven’t or won’t cross. They’ll also likely leave the worst behavior to their female colleagues, and bwitches like Kamala Harris will be happy to oblige.
Plus, she sounds like a wise caucasian.
Chuckie Schumer, the twit in Twitter. Chuck the schmuck. Not much more to say about him.
Did being black help Clarence Thomas avoid being ravaged by the Left?
The Left will go after this woman as hard….or harder….than anyone else.
The Left wants to destroy any nominee Trump might appoint. Period.
I think it would be helpful if Trump appointees got a little frosty themselves when attempts to verbally destroy them, especially in confirmation hearings, come at them from the left. I don’t see the downside to some polite, but firm, push back. I don’t understand why the collective “we” always seem to just sit there and take it.
“Barrett attacked the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of people” realize their errors and leave the Democrat Party. #walkaway
Don’t know why Secret Service is not more vigorous in “assisting” the wolf pack in exiting the office when the President indicates he is done. The Dutch PM who’s been there before with Obama asks, “Is it always like this?”. Sometimes it’s much worse. Barking dogs
They sounded like a pack of wounded hyenas.
The 🦁 Lion is working the long game with these scoundrels. The public perception of the media continues to go down, down, down. Their conduct in front of White House visitors especially drives their public standing into the abyss.
If elected officials and popular culture figures end up prosecuted, it will be important that the enemedia is widely perceived as being as dishonest as we know they are.
Hearts and Minds.
thanks, coldhands, good post.
Yeah, you are right. Everything these days is about “optics”.
Can’t call a spade a “spade”, but let the public look at a picture of the shovel long enough and they’ll finally grasp what it is they’re looking at.
(with apologies to Sylvia’s shovel 🙂 )
😁
I have decided my next job should be reporter wrangler…”Ok, everybody let’s go! Everybody out!” As the mother of 2, I have lots of experience!
Where do I apply?
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brat herder, more like.
Which Brat is Wurst? Sorry, terrible pun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe Cilliza-lean, as he’s always fakin’ bacon…
I have experience herding cats…..maybe I should apply too. They:
A) Don’t listen
B) Don’t follow instructions
C) Are vocal in disagreement
D) Snarl, hiss and spit when mad
E) Are easily spooked
D) Are only in it for themselves
And that’s on a good day, when they’re being nice to you 🙂
Yep. 😉
I hope you have a cattle prod, rami!
Head em UP! Move em Out!
I want a horse and a bull whip for the JOB!
A bull whip would clear the press out quite nicely… Might tame them a bit, too…
I seriously don’t recall as many Heads of State coming here to visit Ozero. Maybe my memory is faulty (I don’t think so), but I don’t think any other President has ever conducted as much “face to face” diplomacy as President Trump has.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
When so many come to you, they acknowledge that they need to do so.
Obama did have a massive number of tet a tets with the likes of Al Sharpton though. His chief racial advisor.
and rappers….he had an ongoing parade of rappers and celebrities into the White House. Their conversations must have been sheer genius.
….and let’s not forget beyond C…She was is like a bad rash….
Paul, and don’t forget the BLM crowd, which was publicized as, you got it, a good thing.
ROTFLMAO! You can’t get anything past this crew at CTH.
I don’t remember press conferences in the Oval with Obama…
The press is a TOTAL embarrassment to this country— when they show NO restraint even when foreign dignitaries are present !
https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/benjamin_franklin_151603?src=t_fools
I do not like the security risks of having so many jackals in a small area.
My thoughts exactly.
Trump always sounds so positive in these interviews, and I have to say….
I think America needed a good dose of uplifting positivity in these days of dark and negative media and democrats.
Agreed! Much like Reagan after Carter.
How long until today’s interviewees’ names are leaked to the Press?
(Of course hoping that won’t happen.)
BUILD THE DIKE !!!
With some old-fashioned windmills on it… And some blue Delft tile on parts of the wall…
Thank you, Mr. President, when you speak I feel truly at ease.
Your efforts to MAGA are phenomenal.
We support, respect and love you!
That screaming press woman really needs to get talked to. Or ejected.
Ejected along with employer for six years.
litbit, hey, if Acosta still has a job, these cretins are immune.
I would not go to the bank with that. The not normal are on borrowed time. Once their usefulness is over they also will be part of the unemployed. IMO, it would be impossible to high any human with the capacity to destroy themselves their agenda or organizations that could be more successful than the puppets. Let’em continue, they are dying.
Seeing as we may be in economic or other type of conflict with Mexico in the near future, I wrote a little piece on how dependent Mexico is, both upon exports to the United States and remittances from America. Obrador has leverage by threatening to send millions of Mexican peasants to invade, but Trump has the power to crater the Mexican economy:
https://criminalsandliars.wordpress.com/2018/07/02/mexican-exports-to-the-united-states-comprise-30-of-its-entire-economy/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Throughout the world, State Socialism dominates and therefore the world economy is a brittle house of cards. Reciprocal and fair trade with the US will happen and once that occurs, which will be soon, there will be one of two things that will happen. Either countries will follow Trump’s economic prescription or they will sink or collapse… There will be a mixture.
Tragedy, comedy, wailing, there will be a run on popcorn and antidepressants. No need to guess who will need what.
And one other thing, flooding our border won’t work, Trump will declare an emergency and put the full military on the border until the wall is built by the military under declared emergency, and how many Supreme Court Justices will oppose him now?
Anything is possible. We shall see, my friend.
So grateful for a President with principles, resolve, and strength. The outcry will be epic when he takes control and builds us a wall that will protect our border for 2500 years like the great wall of china.
Expect President Trump to form a BILATERAL TRADE ALLIANCE with America’s Trading Partners
• Collaboration among Nations adopting Bilateral Trade Deals with common provisions
• Committed to Reciprocal, Free and Fair Trade
• Eliminating Tariffs, Quotas and Subsidies
• Enforcing Security for Cyberspace, Intellectual Property and Nation-State Industrie
Trump sends Globalists, Socialists, Marxists, into hysterical hate. Their meltdowns discredit them and their insanity results in their brains being disconnected from what they say and do. Bullying, violent threats, actual violence, and baldfaced lying, ensue.
Their ugly souls are laid bare. What are Americans that used to support the Democrats to do but walk away…or flat out run?
I would never have thought this would work. Trump is a stable genius, and Democrats can’t help themselves.
I’ve been stunned today, on Twitter, seeing so many respond to the #WalkAway movement, but ever-mindful of the possibility it’s mostly a Democrat ruse to hope we fall into complacency and shun bothering to vote in the mid-terms!
Rutte’s surprise was nothing. This clip of Macron & Trump is one of my favorites. The look on Macron’s face is priceless.
