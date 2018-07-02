President Trump Oval Office Remarks With Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte…

President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House.

During remarks President Trump notes a phone call with Mexico’s winning presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador; and ongoing interviews/discussions with possible Supreme Court nominees. [Four SCOTUS nominees were interviewed today and three or four more will come in the next few days.]

On the trade front President Trump notes the ongoing issues with the WTO (World Trading Organization), and a possible confrontation looming over structural changes needed to reset global trade disparities and establish open markets.

Advertisements