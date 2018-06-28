Representative Ron DeSantis Confronts Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein About His Conflicts of Interest…

Representative Ron DeSantis confronts Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about Rosenstein’s conflicts of interest in the Mueller probe. Additionally, DeSantis questions Rosenstein about his specific efforts to block DOJ and FBI document production.
I thought this was the most important line of questioning today. Watched the whole hearing. Other lines of questioning were more explosive but Rosenstein’s failure to recuse taints entire Special Counsel.
OTOH, given Rosenstiens recommendation AND the IG’s scathing report on Comey conduct make it almost impossible to see muller coming back with any kind of obstruction charges regarding dumping Jimmy the Weasel.
Good Lord, Mr. Rosenstein, have you no shame, no sense of personal integrity, no conscience at all?
Don’t know him well enough but Rosenstein looks like he is laughing/smirking with some of his answers. Not a good answer to the question. An obvious candidate for recusal.
RR didn’t answer the question at all. Instead, he put on display for all to see what Swamp Survival Skills look and sound like.
bull– what you saw on display was the complete contempt that both Wray and Rosenstein have for the American people.
Complete, unadulterated contempt for GOP Congresspersons and the American people. Rosenstein lost me at the point (much earlier in the day) when he felt he had to remind Jordan what his (RR) title is and how many people work for him and how darn important he is. He says he is in charge of everything but refuses to be held accountable for anything. His attitude is what is wrong with the DOJ and Washington DC.
Please President Trump release all classified information now and clear this mess up once and for all.
i think its more of a nervous defense mechanism smile–def not a smile of joy, prob not contempt
he’s a middle management stooge all of a sudden peter principled into an office bearing more scrutiny than he can handle–he’s not even a good liar
Rosenstein appears to be walking a tightrope. I wonder what the consequences are if he falls? He looks to be a man under extraordinary pressure. He also looks to be a man not interested in getting into the weeds of the behavior of his subordinates. He and Chris Wray are a pair. Their denseness has been nurtured and thickened in the bowels of the bureaucracy. It’s stunning for any of us normal people to see the lack of accountability in these organizations that would never be tolerated in any organization where the money wasn’t free.
To my mind, RR displays a very thinly-veiled contempt for the committee, and finds the necessity of answering their questions more than a little bothersome.
That is the impression I had, Martin, but why was he doing this, and how could he do this, bearing in mind the seriousness of the investigation? Does he for some reason feel secure in his position? Does he know something that we do not that will “save” him? He seems to come over as someone who is amoral/devoid of the ability to know right from wrong and to feel guilt for wrongdoing.
He reminds me of a tee shirt I saw a guy wearing the other day…
I Lack the Time
and the Crayons
to Explain It.
Smug. Like a MENSA member.
“This” is how its been going for the last 9 years, if not the last 30. Why should he worry; he is only talking to the peons; he has connections on high. Gives one an immediate rage response, doesn’t it. The more of those responses, the better. These so-called FBI/DOJ leaders/agents are demolishing themselves and their agency.
Yes typical swamp creature, total narcissist, no empathy, no compassion and absolutely no conscience or moral compass.
Martin- it is contempt for President Trump and the American People.
To hell with the both of the traitorous bas****ds.
He’s not under pressure. He gets to investigate himself and the agencies under his control.
I will not be persuaded otherwise. It was and is a mistake to not appoint a special counsel(s) to conduct this investigation.
So Strzok is on record from yesterday’s close door hearing agreeing to the fact that his “bias” did affect his actions with re: to the Russia Collusion case?
😳 – Mr DeStanis just peeked my interest! I agree with the Dems on the Judiciary Committee!
#RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPTS
Just another opportunity for Rosenstein, the FBI, and the DOJ to tell the US Congress to take a hike.
Wow, Rosenstein is just another smug, ivy league prick Deep-State attorney who needs his ass kicked..
What is Jeff Sessions job again?
He sharpens Mr. Rosenstein’s pencils.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe Dan- NAILED it.
ROSENSTEIN IS A LIAR.
He is lying to Congress, and he is lying to the American people.
His testimony is not believable.
He hides behind “I am not permitted to discuss classified information”.
This is embarrassing information that is “classified”.
He lies because he believes it is impossible to prove his deception.
You are a PIG Rosenstein.
I really like Rep. Ron DeSantis! He will have my vote as well as my wife’s vote in the primary and general election in November to be the next great Governor of the State of Florida. I know that he, Rep. Gaetz, Rep. Jordan, Rep. Gohmert, Rep. Goodlatte, Rep Nunes, Rep. Ratcliffe, Rep. Biggs, and Rep Meadows have our backs and more importantly our President’s back.
This hearing today once again makes a mockery of the FBI and DOJ. The Democrats including Crying Chuck and Nancy Pelosi tried everything in their power to stop the hearing today. Not out of fear a major revelation was going to occur but because Americans will continue to be exposed to the treachery that is currently taking place.
Our President is breaking ground today on a $250 Billion dollar investment by Foxconn in Wisconsin guaranteeing 15,000 jobs plus an additional 50K+ jobs in the buildup and completion of the campus. This man is literally carrying our country on his back for all of us. Bringing back corporations that would never ever open in our country if it wasn’t for him.
Yet these fools in the DOJ and FBI are spearheading the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.
The Democrats, MSM, Globalist, CoC are fearful that this image compared to where our President is today will allow that COLD ANGER to overcome thousands of additional Americans!
Flep- EXCELLENT.
Yep, Putnam is a sl8ck one,nd is open-borders. Tell your friends in FL how important it is to vote in the primary. I listen to the Putnam ads closely, and it is more important what he OMITS, than what he INCLUDES. When henwas asked today on Fox about immigration, he was very sly.
He reiterated Trumps Four Pillars, then slid smoothly into a declaration about how important it was to enforce the law. He described Trump’s pillars, but HE DID NOT SAY THAT HE WOULD SUPPORT THE FOUR PILLARS. He very slickly APPEARED to support them, but did not.
Snake. He stinks to high heaven
Has RR answered ANY question?
I think they are still way too civil with this cretin. He should be excoriated …
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems that the Sessions/Rosenstein DOJ have decided the cover-up is more important than the clean-up. Everything is going to be kabuki. Strzok, Comey, Yates, Lynch – no one will be testifying in front of a grand jury. Trump will keep tweeting and DOJ/FBI will keep obfuscating and running out the clock and Republicans in Congress will keep making threatening noises but not take any action like impeachment. DC always protects their own.
Rosey has obstructed for so long I wonder that there is any doubt about the game he is playing. And Sessions knows full well what is going on. Sessions has been gaming this too big to jail Obama
/ Clinton mess since day 1.
Nothing will happen until 2018 midterms, then Trump will clean the DOJ, FBI out. Shame he is not doing it now, but he is a lot smarter than I am on how to deal with this massive Swamp.
I question the wisdom of waiting until after the midterms to expose what these people were doing—campaigning for the Democratic Party candidate for President. If anything backfires between now and then, the entire strategic situation changes.
If all of these “sealed indictments” are all on these people, lets unseal them NOW. Of course that is not the case at all. Maybe 1/3 of those documents are indictments and no one knows against whom they have been handed down. I doubt if ONE of them is a Clinton or anyone associated with them, McCabe, Comey, Strzok, Page, or any of them. After nearly FIFTY YEARS of watching such people, I would be surprised if it turns out differently.
Carter page, indict immediately on any thing. We can’t get people indicted who lied under oath multiple times, and not even to gain leverage for testimony against others. No, for some mysterious reason, it is necessary to wait for this, wait for that, wait for some other thing.
If this goes sideways, no one will bother explaining it. You can ask, but I suspect few of them will be around.
Today Rosenstein displayed, for all to see, what a weasel he is.
Rosenstein: “Congressman, I can assure you that if it were appropriate for me to recuse, I’d be more than happy to do so, haha, but it is my responsibility to do it [big grin]”.
What a weaselly liar Rosenstein is. Does he think that his disingenuity isn’t on full display? He actually laughs at the apparent joke that it might be (more than) appropriate that he recuse himself from oversight of the Mueller investigation. And then, rather than take a serious tone about the responsibility of oversight of a Special Counsel investigation, he shows his delight that he holds responsibility of oversight over Mueller.
Lord, what a skunk! I cannot wait for the hammer to drop on Rosenstein so that we can end the charade that has divided this country for the better part of two years now!
Clearly, anybody with common sense would conclude that Rosenstein should have recused himself from anything having to do with the appointment of a Special Counsel. Rosenstein knows this better than anybody. So why didn’t he recuse himself? The answer has to do with a game Rosenstein and Mueller are playing. Comey may have been involved, but I doubt it. Rosenstein advised Trump to fire Comey, knowing that this would trigger calls for a Special Counsel after Trump followed through on the recommendation. Rosenstein had Mueller lined up for the Special Counsel job. The endgame for Rosenstein and Mueller was to severely damage Trump politically. Impeachment would be a bonus. Rosenstein is a snake.
