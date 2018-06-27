Out of Options: Canadian Trade Delegation Begins Lobbying Auto Manufacturers For Help…

Good news within a strenuously spun Reuters article. Don’t get lost looking at the granules; apparently all of the prior Canadian strategy against President Trump has failed.

For well over a year Justin from Canada and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were confident they could leverage the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, purchased DC politicians and ideological allies against President Trump in NAFTA negotiations. The result? Fail, fail and more fail.

Running out of options, Canada now attempts to save their NAFTA construct by turning to the executives within the auto industry:

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s trade minister last week met senior officials from General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in Detroit, as Ottawa takes its lobbying effort directly to the Big Three carmakers to avert potential U.S. auto tariffs.

The Liberal government is relying on industry partners to press Canada’s cause in the White House and elsewhere, using their influence to protect Canadian interests, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

[…] The auto industry, Canada’s biggest exporter, represents about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributes C$80 billion ($60.1 billion) a year to the economy.

“Instead of us galloping all over the United States talking to everybody, it’s really focused right now on the automobile manufacturers, the automobile suppliers,” said one source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

The Canadian message was “now is the time to speak up, now is the time to exercise whatever influence you might be able to bring to bear,” added the source. (read more)

Or put another way…. “Halp”!

Each sequential step in the Trump trade strategy is designed to head-off any counter position by positioning individual best-interests ahead of any defensive group formation.

The Canadian and Mexican economy (due to NAFTA) cannot survive without importing cheap durable goods from China to use in their assembly-based economies, and then trans-ship into the U.S market. However, the U.S. economy can survive, it can actually expand BIGLY, without accepting trans-shipped assembled goods from Mexico and Canada

Put simply, without NAFTA, the assembly processes just moves INTO the U.S because the market *is* the United States. We are the $20 trillion customer. We hold the leverage.

Example:

NOTE: “Donnelly said in his opening remarks that there was already a rise in product being diverted to Canada in recent years and signs of even more since the U.S. tariffs began this year.”..

This is evidence of multinationals exploiting the NAFTA loophole to avoid U.S. tariffs. This fatal flaw is at the very heart of the issue within the U.S. trade policy inside NAFTA. As long as Mexico and Canada remain gateways for foreign good assembly and shipment into the U.S. there will never be a way for the U.S. to demand fair and reciprocal trade.

Canada knows their decades-long designed economic position as shipment/assembly trade-brokers is the central issue is the heart of the confrontation with USTR Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Ross and President Trump. As multinational corporations seek to avoid Trump tariffs they only exacerbate the issue.

If Canada and Mexico don’t try to stop their duplicitous NAFTA benefit scheme, they will end up with even bigger trade surpluses and become even bigger targets for President Trump. In essence, the reason for Canada and Mexico being subject to even more encompassing Trump tariffs’ grows.

If Canada and Mexico do nothing to stop this influx; Trump will levy more than just steel and aluminum tariffs; he’ll likely tax their auto-sector.

As a consequence Canada moves do back-down Red Dragon:

The Canadian government is preparing new measures to prevent a potential flood of steel imports from global producers seeking to avoid U.S. tariffs, according to people familiar with the plans. The Canadian dollar weakened and shares in Stelco Holdings Inc. soared.

The measures are said to be a combination of quotas and tariffs aimed at certain countries including China, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. The moves follow similar “safeguard” measures being considered by the European Union aimed at warding off steel that might otherwise have been sent to the U.S. It comes alongside Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum and other products set to kick in on July 1. (read more)

The bottom line is U.S. market access is what all production countries need for their goods and the sustainability of their economies.

79 Responses to Out of Options: Canadian Trade Delegation Begins Lobbying Auto Manufacturers For Help…

  1. BobBoxBody says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    A day full of winning. I’m not getting tired of it. Not one bit.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      June 27, 2018 at 11:53 pm

      If only McCain would pass.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • BobBoxBody says:
        June 27, 2018 at 11:57 pm

        It won’t matter either way, soon enough. I predicted when Trump won that there would not be a Democrat Party in 5-10 years. Because speaking as a former Democrat, Trump is sucking up the working class vote. The DNC is increasingly and very visibly becoming a mess of contradictions and hypocrisy and people are noticing it. The DNC is imploding. It won’t matter if McCain is around or not because I think the losing is going to end up being a lot worse for the Democrats than people realize.

        Liked by 12 people

        Reply
      • LafnH20 says:
        June 28, 2018 at 12:02 am

        The ice is sposed to be all melted by the 4th.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        June 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

        Already has, been ‘stuffed’ like trigger, hand molded in thumbs down position, so he can be wheeled in to vote, if needed. 1/2 sarcastic, only

        Like

        Reply
    • BigMamaTEA says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:06 am

      BobBoxBody…..the shout it…..WINNING!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. Malatrope says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Popcorn. Need popcorn. Going through it too fast.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Sporty says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Isn’t socialism painful?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. ramasamy59 says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Very nice article

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Kaco says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    I really hope these are their last gasps.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Elric VIII says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Has the U.S. Chamber of Commerce made any funeral arrangements? They are no longer calling the shots, so they may as well be dead. Who wants to donate to someone who can’t deliver?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      June 27, 2018 at 11:56 pm

      They are waiting for Romney to get elected to head a trade coup.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Jake says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:05 am

      I suspect they had Ryan by the gonads and forced him into pushing the latest immigration bill that got hosed badly. The Chamber wants amnesty and they’ve paid a lot of politicians to get it. It’s looking like a poor investment and Ryan really looks like he has to go.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

      The CoC is getting fresh infusions of sweet Chinese payola…to ‘Stop Trump’.

      So unfortunately, it will be able to continue to be a thorn in our side for a while yet.

      Hollywood is also getting Chinese ‘investments’ to prop up their ailing box office numbers.
      China knows the value of propaganda.
      China wants those masters-of-propaganda working for the ChiComs.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • bessie2003 says:
        June 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

        Would that be colluding with a Foreign nation to effect US government actions? Perhaps a special council could look into that; I heard there was one in DC looking for some kind of crime or something, they might be available.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

      They’re still calling shots with Ryan and McConnell, like their Amnesty Bill.

      Like

      Reply
  7. TheLastDemocrat says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    They have traveled a LOT across the USA. Juggernaut to save the Billions.

    I think some enterprising young journalist should go figure out if it has been CoC coordinating, paying for hotel rooms, etc.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Phil Free says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Justin of Canada’s photo, with Wilburine inset — is Wilburine laughing at Justin’s left eyebrow?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I’ve been in tense negotiations with a number of parties. Among Trump’s “little friends”, I wouldn’t be particularly over-concerned with Mnuchin…..but I’d bring my top game with the Wilburine or frantically reschedule. That man is a stone cold killer with a world-class rolodex and experience to match. I am so grateful that VSGPOTUSDJT recruited him to be on our side. Watch and learn from the best.

      And, BTW, he’s so good — if you ask him, “how the f*** did you do that?????”…..he’ll tell you. Sundance’s portrait is just so good — he’s got the least gape, he’s got grey hair, but those eyes tell you all that you need to know.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  9. Alex Hamilton says:
    June 27, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    If the Canadians don’t comply we can just take their entire auto-assembly industry.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Paul Killinger says:
      June 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      That’s what’s happening now. It costs as much or more to build vehicles in Canada. As for Mexico, their new Socialist Pres Amlo will take care of that for us, thank you.

      Like

      Reply
      • westernwhere says:
        June 28, 2018 at 1:07 am

        Has “When we go high, Mexico goes Amlo” started talking about nationalizing foreign investments yet?

        Only a matter of time now isn’t it?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  10. Donzo says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:02 am

    From the look of Donohue’s face he’s been dead for awhile now.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Meatzilla says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:02 am

    The depths of depravity to which both the Clinton and Obama Administrations dove to in their perversely industrious efforts to self-enrich while simultaneously demeaning, undermining, and selling-out all America to foreign interests is incredibly stunning. And, they even had the entire DOJ rigged to get away with it all too, scot-free. It is practically surreal.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. wheatietoo says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:12 am

    The bad PR on things that are Not Made-in-USA…is just getting started.

    It will grow, as these trading opponents get more vicious — and people learn more about what they’ve been doing to us.

    Before long, the general attitude towards imports could be:
    Buying Imported Goods = Support for our Abusers.

    This is actually the attitude against us and our products, is fostered in some countries.
    Although it is usually based on lies to cover up the reason for their own poverty.

    If our trading opponents were smart, they would go ahead and make the best deals they can…Now…before the ‘anti-import’ attitude becomes ingrained here.
    For some of us, that attitude is already ingrained.

    Right now, we don’t have a lot of choices on ‘Buying American’.
    But as we get manufacturing back…we will have choices.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Deplore Able says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:17 am

    My Dad had a saying: “If it was easy, someone would have done it a long time ago.”
    Dad’s point was that you have to work hard to succeed. There is no easy way.

    Is VSGPDJT proving my Dad wrong? That didn’t happen very often when my Dad was alive, but he would be very pleased with our President’s trade policy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

      No PDJT is proving your Dad 100% correct. PDJT and his teams are working their collective bunions off to get us the wins we’ve witnessed to date. And they’re far from finished.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        June 28, 2018 at 12:34 am

        Yep!
        Our President and his team of Wolverines just make it look easy.

        They have decades of experience and knowledge that they are drawing from, to do this for us.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          June 28, 2018 at 1:02 am

          wheatietoo, and this is what is mind boggling to the world and the idiots here. They have business experience and know how to deal and win. Politicians and greedy power hungry globalists, etc., just can’t understand why what they have and are doing is not working. Duh! Could it be our President and his appointees are far smarter than you will ever be!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            June 28, 2018 at 1:10 am

            Politicians, most of them, don’t know how to create wealth…they just take it from others.

            Businessmen, the ones who have flourished…know how to create wealth, while fending off the politicians who are trying to take it from them.
            And also, the other businessmen who are trying to take it from them…at the same time!

            Like

            Reply
  14. GB Bari says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Apparently this foreign government delegation traveling around our country trying to influence our politicians and now our auto industry management does not bother any Republicans or the always virtue-signaling media.

    It’s apparently OK that Canada can try to influence the midterm election but we are over a full year into investigating President Trump for as-yet unproven allegations of Muh Russia.

    Blatant Hypocrisy, much?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. EbonyRaptor says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I heard a commercial on the radio today put on by some organization affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce. In essence it was a twisted plea to middle America to speak out against tariffs. The commercial was bull but it shows how desperate they’re becoming, which is good.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. TMonroe says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:20 am

    They asked Elon Musk to look into opening a plant there to develop snowmobiles that run on maple syrup.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Angel Martin says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Trump is going to move manufacturing activity back into the United States.

    It would be in the interest of Canadians that those jobs come from China, not Canada.

    But, Baby-Doc Trudeau is unwilling to acknowledge the new reality.

    So, here in Canada we get the absolute worst case scenario of continued massive imports from China, while we lose manufacturing activity to the USA.

    We are going to be like one of those third world countries where massive trade deficits are paid for by by borrowing and raw materials exports. Until the next commodity down cycle. Then we will be like Brazil in 1983… brilliant !

    I’m going to up my investment share in US bonds and stocks. All we can do now is protect our individual situations as best we can.

    It’s so stupid because it doesn’t have to be this way !

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      June 28, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Angel, when I grew up in the sixties, our country had a look of health about it. This has gradually decayed into a third world environment.

      It never had to be this way.

      And, as long as President Trump bears the slings and arrows, we are no longer going to accept this. And we shall bear the same slings and arrows until we are restored.

      Time for Canada to wake up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. Curt says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

    They haven’t found to stop President Trump or even counter his agenda. Honestly I’m amazed at his energy and his ability to et things done. If the mid-terms give him a few more seats in the Senate the sky is the limit for this great country………

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Mike ONYK says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:37 am

    The MSM and liberal left are screaming “LOOK, THE STOCK MARKET IS GOING DOWN!!!” as if this was unexpected. Trump said it: “There may be some pain at first, but it will get a lot better soon…” Of course there will be some pain in the market as tariffs kick in, but, what will happen in short order is companies with US-based production and supply chains will KICK ASS, as US-based multi-nationals who have been exploiting our insane trade policies choke on their imported materials and products being priced out. They are already scrambling to onshore and repatriate, and as these efforts mature into the earnings stream, their stocks will rebound as well.
    As for taking production out of the US to local markets, Trump will introduce policies that will essentially give those companies a choice: make it here, or watch your entire company get charged penalties for every dollar of capacity offshored. It is time to play HARDBALL. Even Bill Priestap, of FBI infamy, has been preaching this all has needed to be attended to for decades, but NO ONE WAS LISTENING. China has been eating our breakfast and lunch, and was getting ready to tuck in for dinner and a digestif when Trump knocked the table over.This is in our national interest. All of the elite “economists” will overplay every blip or bump, but in the end, access to our market is a PRIVILEGE, not a RIGHT. When you got it, USE it.

    Like

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      June 28, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Mike ONYK, for years they worried that the market could never ever maintain 700 and now are complaining/worried when it is still in the 24K’s? Jerks who have no clue about Wall Street or any investments.

      Like

      Reply
  21. The Devilbat says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Justin True-dose still has no understanding a-boat President Trump’s plan for fair trade.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Paco Loco says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

    NAFTA is a dead duck. The Mexicants and the Canadians will have to enter into bi lateral trade negotiations with the wolverines. Assuming AMLO becomes el Presidente he will immediately have to face an economic calamity as the auto manufacturers bail from Mexico as there will no longer be any economic incentive to stay in Mexico. That may be the straw that breaks the camels back down here in old Mexico. The six year term of Commie AMLO will no doubt be a total disaster. The US better build the wall pronto.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. scott467 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:45 am

    “For well over a year Justin from Canada and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were confident they could leverage the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, purchased DC politicians and ideological allies against President Trump in NAFTA negotiations. ”

    ___________________

    And from the get-go, I have asked repeatedly, what did they think they could do to stop him?

    And the response has always been ‘crickets’.

    Just a lonely cricket, chirping occasionally, from the back of an abandoned old barn, in a field, at night. Off some rural state route to nowhere.

    It never made any sense. What was Tricky Tommy Donohue supposed to do, sashay into the WH with a chrome cap-gun drawn and wheeze ‘this is a stick up’?

    If DJT, as president, has the authority to withdraw America from NAFTA, then what could the CoC or the bribed politicians and their ideological fellow traitors DO to stop him?

    The answer has always been ‘nothing’.

    What leverage do they have over DJT, to stop him?

    Answer: as far as I can tell, ‘None’.

    Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada.

    I have no idea what kind of hallucinogenic crack these people like Chrystya Feedland smoke — but it must be some amazing stuff.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Fools Gold says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    As Trump put it, the days of freeloading off of American workers is over!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. prenanny says:
    June 28, 2018 at 12:53 am

    In a few years President TRUMP can announce the Yukon Purchase in order to assist Canada in their financial troubles.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Lynn Martin says:
    June 28, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Well, I’m in Toronto. By all means hit Canada with a mean trade blow that will cost hundreds of thousands of jobs. All the worst immigrant sorts Trudeau brought in will flow into the USA when the recession hits, and the good Canadians with roots here will stay.
    Then in the election next spring Trudeau will be gone as polls now indicate.
    Can’t wait for it to happen. Go Trump!

    Like

    Reply
  27. scott467 says:
    June 28, 2018 at 1:14 am

    “The Liberal government is relying on industry partners to press Canada’s cause in the White House and elsewhere, using their influence to protect Canadian interests, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.”

    _____________________

    Truly, these people must be higher than drugged out kite in a crossfire hurricane.

    Like

    Reply

