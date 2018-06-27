Out of Options: Canadian Trade Delegation Begins Lobbying Auto Manufacturers For Help…

Good news within a strenuously spun Reuters article. Don’t get lost looking at the granules; apparently all of the prior Canadian strategy against President Trump has failed.
For well over a year Justin from Canada and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were confident they could leverage the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, purchased DC politicians and ideological allies against President Trump in NAFTA negotiations. The result? Fail, fail and more fail.
Running out of options, Canada now attempts to save their NAFTA construct by turning to the executives within the auto industry:
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s trade minister last week met senior officials from General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in Detroit, as Ottawa takes its lobbying effort directly to the Big Three carmakers to avert potential U.S. auto tariffs.
The Liberal government is relying on industry partners to press Canada’s cause in the White House and elsewhere, using their influence to protect Canadian interests, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
[…] The auto industry, Canada’s biggest exporter, represents about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributes C$80 billion ($60.1 billion) a year to the economy.
“Instead of us galloping all over the United States talking to everybody, it’s really focused right now on the automobile manufacturers, the automobile suppliers,” said one source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.
The Canadian message was “now is the time to speak up, now is the time to exercise whatever influence you might be able to bring to bear,” added the source. (read more)
Or put another way…. “Halp”!
Each sequential step in the Trump trade strategy is designed to head-off any counter position by positioning individual best-interests ahead of any defensive group formation.
The Canadian and Mexican economy (due to NAFTA) cannot survive without importing cheap durable goods from China to use in their assembly-based economies, and then trans-ship into the U.S market. However, the U.S. economy can survive, it can actually expand BIGLY, without accepting trans-shipped assembled goods from Mexico and Canada
Put simply, without NAFTA, the assembly processes just moves INTO the U.S because the market *is* the United States. We are the $20 trillion customer. We hold the leverage.
Example:
NOTE: “Donnelly said in his opening remarks that there was already a rise in product being diverted to Canada in recent years and signs of even more since the U.S. tariffs began this year.”..
This is evidence of multinationals exploiting the NAFTA loophole to avoid U.S. tariffs. This fatal flaw is at the very heart of the issue within the U.S. trade policy inside NAFTA. As long as Mexico and Canada remain gateways for foreign good assembly and shipment into the U.S. there will never be a way for the U.S. to demand fair and reciprocal trade.
Canada knows their decades-long designed economic position as shipment/assembly trade-brokers is the central issue is the heart of the confrontation with USTR Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Ross and President Trump. As multinational corporations seek to avoid Trump tariffs they only exacerbate the issue.
If Canada and Mexico don’t try to stop their duplicitous NAFTA benefit scheme, they will end up with even bigger trade surpluses and become even bigger targets for President Trump. In essence, the reason for Canada and Mexico being subject to even more encompassing Trump tariffs’ grows.
If Canada and Mexico do nothing to stop this influx; Trump will levy more than just steel and aluminum tariffs; he’ll likely tax their auto-sector.
As a consequence Canada moves do back-down Red Dragon:
The Canadian government is preparing new measures to prevent a potential flood of steel imports from global producers seeking to avoid U.S. tariffs, according to people familiar with the plans. The Canadian dollar weakened and shares in Stelco Holdings Inc. soared.
The measures are said to be a combination of quotas and tariffs aimed at certain countries including China, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. The moves follow similar “safeguard” measures being considered by the European Union aimed at warding off steel that might otherwise have been sent to the U.S. It comes alongside Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum and other products set to kick in on July 1. (read more)
The bottom line is U.S. market access is what all production countries need for their goods and the sustainability of their economies.
A day full of winning. I’m not getting tired of it. Not one bit.
If only McCain would pass.
It won’t matter either way, soon enough. I predicted when Trump won that there would not be a Democrat Party in 5-10 years. Because speaking as a former Democrat, Trump is sucking up the working class vote. The DNC is increasingly and very visibly becoming a mess of contradictions and hypocrisy and people are noticing it. The DNC is imploding. It won’t matter if McCain is around or not because I think the losing is going to end up being a lot worse for the Democrats than people realize.
BobBox,
all the Democrats have left are the misfits and this they deserve due to their diversity program.
The ice is sposed to be all melted by the 4th.
Already has, been ‘stuffed’ like trigger, hand molded in thumbs down position, so he can be wheeled in to vote, if needed. 1/2 sarcastic, only
BobBoxBody…..the shout it…..WINNING!
Popcorn. Need popcorn. Going through it too fast.
Isn’t socialism painful?
Yeah, who’s been paying for their socialist healthcare, one way or another?
Just look at Venezuela right now. Socialism in action.
BigMamaTEA, venezuela is in full communism and not socialism. A difference that is even worse than socialism because it really is a dictatorship.
Very nice article
I really hope these are their last gasps.
They are!
WINNING!
We have already won with NAFTA. The rest is all theater being played out by our President and his Killers!
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1I80BK?utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%2BTrending%2BContent&utm_content=5af07f2204d30118fea2d7c8&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter&__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
Guajardo earlier told El Heraldo newspaper that if a deal could not be reached, “we would be operating what some analysts have called ‘Zombie NAFTA’ … (one) that isn’t dead and isn’t modernized”.
THIS IS THE MOST CRITICAL PIECE IN THE ARTICLE!
Business executives complain that uncertainty over the future of the 1994 agreement is hurting investment.
It is unclear where the United States might give ground to win a quick deal. The Trump administration has embraced confrontational policies in its dealings on trade.
Our President and his Killers understand that uncertainty will ultimately kill NAFTA over a period of a few years. It has already started!
Here is Justin’s reality that is only getting WORSE!
The reporter confirms what the Reuters article said about uncertainty!
She states that the longer there is uncertainty with NAFTA, the more likely companies are going to open up businesses in the USA 🇺🇸 instead of Canada 🇨🇦!
What explanation is there for the drop in their investment between 2015 and 2016? Trump wasn’t in office until Nov 2016 nor was he considered the Republican candidate until May 2016. So what got that ball rolling?
Simple. Twinkle Sock’s election in 2015, and the policies he brought with him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I honestly wasn’t paying much attention to Canadian politics nor their economy until this year. Guess I’ll do some research tomorrow or our Canadian Treepers May chime in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justin’s appearance.
Justin’s OWN war on Canadian manufacturers, his CARBON TAX!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zombie NAFTA.
It doesn’t know it’s dead yet.
But people are already running from it.
We heard President Trump tonight. He told us to be patient. The longer the turkey stays in the oven, the better it is. We are the Super Elite Winners!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! No news on NAFTA is deadly to Canada, Mexico, CoC, Globalist etc.
When Obrador gets elected down in Mexico…then things will get verrry interesting.
It will give our VSG President the perfect reason for officially withdrawing from NAFTA.
Obrador has already voiced his hostility towards the US.
He has called for an out-and-out Invasion.
I’m sure our President has taken notice of this.
Then it will be “Obrador killed NAFTA”…instead of it being blamed on P45.
Mexico is paying for the wall….. in the form of redirected investment!
Has the U.S. Chamber of Commerce made any funeral arrangements? They are no longer calling the shots, so they may as well be dead. Who wants to donate to someone who can’t deliver?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are waiting for Romney to get elected to head a trade coup.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL!
I suspect they had Ryan by the gonads and forced him into pushing the latest immigration bill that got hosed badly. The Chamber wants amnesty and they’ve paid a lot of politicians to get it. It’s looking like a poor investment and Ryan really looks like he has to go.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ryan is leaving cuz he saw the writing on the Saudi Wall– remember the visit to the ORB? Nunes was with him…His nads are so in a vice–he’s not sure which way to go for least amount of PAIN–but PAIN WILL happen.. Super LOSER!
LikeLiked by 6 people
The CoC is getting fresh infusions of sweet Chinese payola…to ‘Stop Trump’.
So unfortunately, it will be able to continue to be a thorn in our side for a while yet.
Hollywood is also getting Chinese ‘investments’ to prop up their ailing box office numbers.
China knows the value of propaganda.
China wants those masters-of-propaganda working for the ChiComs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would that be colluding with a Foreign nation to effect US government actions? Perhaps a special council could look into that; I heard there was one in DC looking for some kind of crime or something, they might be available.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why yes.
That’s exactly what it is!
😀
And yes…there should be an investigation!
They’re still calling shots with Ryan and McConnell, like their Amnesty Bill.
They have traveled a LOT across the USA. Juggernaut to save the Billions.
I think some enterprising young journalist should go figure out if it has been CoC coordinating, paying for hotel rooms, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justin of Canada’s photo, with Wilburine inset — is Wilburine laughing at Justin’s left eyebrow?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been in tense negotiations with a number of parties. Among Trump’s “little friends”, I wouldn’t be particularly over-concerned with Mnuchin…..but I’d bring my top game with the Wilburine or frantically reschedule. That man is a stone cold killer with a world-class rolodex and experience to match. I am so grateful that VSGPOTUSDJT recruited him to be on our side. Watch and learn from the best.
And, BTW, he’s so good — if you ask him, “how the f*** did you do that?????”…..he’ll tell you. Sundance’s portrait is just so good — he’s got the least gape, he’s got grey hair, but those eyes tell you all that you need to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the Canadians don’t comply we can just take their entire auto-assembly industry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what’s happening now. It costs as much or more to build vehicles in Canada. As for Mexico, their new Socialist Pres Amlo will take care of that for us, thank you.
Has “When we go high, Mexico goes Amlo” started talking about nationalizing foreign investments yet?
Only a matter of time now isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the look of Donohue’s face he’s been dead for awhile now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The depths of depravity to which both the Clinton and Obama Administrations dove to in their perversely industrious efforts to self-enrich while simultaneously demeaning, undermining, and selling-out all America to foreign interests is incredibly stunning. And, they even had the entire DOJ rigged to get away with it all too, scot-free. It is practically surreal.
LikeLiked by 9 people
X 1000! Meatzilla. TRUMP and a major portion of the country are not done with these criminals yet! Mark my words……..(nothing in DC happens fast; but it’s coming)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please include the Bush Administrations with your depravity analysis.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It will grow, as these trading opponents get more vicious — and people learn more about what they’ve been doing to us.
Before long, the general attitude towards imports could be:
Buying Imported Goods = Support for our Abusers.
This is actually the attitude against us and our products, is fostered in some countries.
Although it is usually based on lies to cover up the reason for their own poverty.
If our trading opponents were smart, they would go ahead and make the best deals they can…Now…before the ‘anti-import’ attitude becomes ingrained here.
For some of us, that attitude is already ingrained.
Right now, we don’t have a lot of choices on ‘Buying American’.
But as we get manufacturing back…we will have choices.
LikeLiked by 5 people
edit….*that is fostered in some countries.
My Dad had a saying: “If it was easy, someone would have done it a long time ago.”
Dad’s point was that you have to work hard to succeed. There is no easy way.
Is VSGPDJT proving my Dad wrong? That didn’t happen very often when my Dad was alive, but he would be very pleased with our President’s trade policy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No PDJT is proving your Dad 100% correct. PDJT and his teams are working their collective bunions off to get us the wins we’ve witnessed to date. And they’re far from finished.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep!
Our President and his team of Wolverines just make it look easy.
They have decades of experience and knowledge that they are drawing from, to do this for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
wheatietoo, and this is what is mind boggling to the world and the idiots here. They have business experience and know how to deal and win. Politicians and greedy power hungry globalists, etc., just can’t understand why what they have and are doing is not working. Duh! Could it be our President and his appointees are far smarter than you will ever be!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Politicians, most of them, don’t know how to create wealth…they just take it from others.
Businessmen, the ones who have flourished…know how to create wealth, while fending off the politicians who are trying to take it from them.
And also, the other businessmen who are trying to take it from them…at the same time!
Apparently this foreign government delegation traveling around our country trying to influence our politicians and now our auto industry management does not bother any Republicans or the always virtue-signaling media.
It’s apparently OK that Canada can try to influence the midterm election but we are over a full year into investigating President Trump for as-yet unproven allegations of Muh Russia.
Blatant Hypocrisy, much?
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^This!^^
This can’t be said enough.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I heard a commercial on the radio today put on by some organization affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce. In essence it was a twisted plea to middle America to speak out against tariffs. The commercial was bull but it shows how desperate they’re becoming, which is good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They asked Elon Musk to look into opening a plant there to develop snowmobiles that run on maple syrup.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Which one is the potato head?
Trump is going to move manufacturing activity back into the United States.
It would be in the interest of Canadians that those jobs come from China, not Canada.
But, Baby-Doc Trudeau is unwilling to acknowledge the new reality.
So, here in Canada we get the absolute worst case scenario of continued massive imports from China, while we lose manufacturing activity to the USA.
We are going to be like one of those third world countries where massive trade deficits are paid for by by borrowing and raw materials exports. Until the next commodity down cycle. Then we will be like Brazil in 1983… brilliant !
I’m going to up my investment share in US bonds and stocks. All we can do now is protect our individual situations as best we can.
It’s so stupid because it doesn’t have to be this way !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Angel, when I grew up in the sixties, our country had a look of health about it. This has gradually decayed into a third world environment.
It never had to be this way.
And, as long as President Trump bears the slings and arrows, we are no longer going to accept this. And we shall bear the same slings and arrows until we are restored.
Time for Canada to wake up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They haven’t found to stop President Trump or even counter his agenda. Honestly I’m amazed at his energy and his ability to et things done. If the mid-terms give him a few more seats in the Senate the sky is the limit for this great country………
LikeLiked by 3 people
The MSM and liberal left are screaming “LOOK, THE STOCK MARKET IS GOING DOWN!!!” as if this was unexpected. Trump said it: “There may be some pain at first, but it will get a lot better soon…” Of course there will be some pain in the market as tariffs kick in, but, what will happen in short order is companies with US-based production and supply chains will KICK ASS, as US-based multi-nationals who have been exploiting our insane trade policies choke on their imported materials and products being priced out. They are already scrambling to onshore and repatriate, and as these efforts mature into the earnings stream, their stocks will rebound as well.
As for taking production out of the US to local markets, Trump will introduce policies that will essentially give those companies a choice: make it here, or watch your entire company get charged penalties for every dollar of capacity offshored. It is time to play HARDBALL. Even Bill Priestap, of FBI infamy, has been preaching this all has needed to be attended to for decades, but NO ONE WAS LISTENING. China has been eating our breakfast and lunch, and was getting ready to tuck in for dinner and a digestif when Trump knocked the table over.This is in our national interest. All of the elite “economists” will overplay every blip or bump, but in the end, access to our market is a PRIVILEGE, not a RIGHT. When you got it, USE it.
Justin True-dose still has no understanding a-boat President Trump’s plan for fair trade.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NAFTA is a dead duck. The Mexicants and the Canadians will have to enter into bi lateral trade negotiations with the wolverines. Assuming AMLO becomes el Presidente he will immediately have to face an economic calamity as the auto manufacturers bail from Mexico as there will no longer be any economic incentive to stay in Mexico. That may be the straw that breaks the camels back down here in old Mexico. The six year term of Commie AMLO will no doubt be a total disaster. The US better build the wall pronto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“For well over a year Justin from Canada and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were confident they could leverage the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, purchased DC politicians and ideological allies against President Trump in NAFTA negotiations. ”
___________________
And from the get-go, I have asked repeatedly, what did they think they could do to stop him?
And the response has always been ‘crickets’.
Just a lonely cricket, chirping occasionally, from the back of an abandoned old barn, in a field, at night. Off some rural state route to nowhere.
It never made any sense. What was Tricky Tommy Donohue supposed to do, sashay into the WH with a chrome cap-gun drawn and wheeze ‘this is a stick up’?
If DJT, as president, has the authority to withdraw America from NAFTA, then what could the CoC or the bribed politicians and their ideological fellow traitors DO to stop him?
The answer has always been ‘nothing’.
What leverage do they have over DJT, to stop him?
Answer: as far as I can tell, ‘None’.
Zero. Zip. Zilch. Nada.
I have no idea what kind of hallucinogenic crack these people like Chrystya Feedland smoke — but it must be some amazing stuff.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As Trump put it, the days of freeloading off of American workers is over!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In a few years President TRUMP can announce the Yukon Purchase in order to assist Canada in their financial troubles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I’m in Toronto. By all means hit Canada with a mean trade blow that will cost hundreds of thousands of jobs. All the worst immigrant sorts Trudeau brought in will flow into the USA when the recession hits, and the good Canadians with roots here will stay.
Then in the election next spring Trudeau will be gone as polls now indicate.
Can’t wait for it to happen. Go Trump!
LikeLike
“The Liberal government is relying on industry partners to press Canada’s cause in the White House and elsewhere, using their influence to protect Canadian interests, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.”
_____________________
Truly, these people must be higher than drugged out kite in a crossfire hurricane.
