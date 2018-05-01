U.S.T.R. Lighthizer Tells U.S. Chamber of Commerce NAFTA “On Thin Ice”…

Ambassador Lighthizer comments on NAFTA prior to departing for China. In the auto sector, Mexico and Canada are still arguing for more Asian/Chinese parts for U.S. automobiles. The U.S. position is for higher North American content. Loggerheads.
I still find it stunning how many people cannot see the ridiculous side of the Mexican and Canadian position; and how that showcases the insanity of NAFTA. Can/Mex are not arguing for more Canada and Mexico content, they are holding out for more Asian content. Their economic models are nothing more than brokering the assembly of cheap Asian goods through their NAFTA access to the U.S. market. Ridiculous.
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday that if a deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement cannot be reached with Canada and Mexico in about three weeks, its approval by the U.S. Congress could be in jeopardy.
Lighthizer said at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event that a deal to update NAFTA was needed quickly because of the lengthy notification process for congressional approval of trade deals.
If a deal takes too long, he said approval by the current Republican-controlled Congress may be on “thin ice” without sufficient time for a vote before November elections put a new Congress in control in January 2019.
Lighthizer is traveling to Beijing for trade talks with Chinese officials on Thursday and Friday, but will resume intensive negotiations with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on May 7.
“We’re going to meet again on Monday, and we’ll see,” Lighthizer said. “If we can get a good agreement, I’d like to get it done a week or two after that. If not, then you start having a problem.” (read more)
Regarding China, Lighthizer expanded his comments drawing attention to the inherent differences between a communist “controlled” state policies, and the free market:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief trade negotiator said on Tuesday he was not looking to negotiate changes to China’s state-driven economic system in trade talks in Beijing this week but would seek to expose it to more foreign competition.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce he viewed the talks with top Chinese officials on Thursday and Friday as the start of a long learning process for Washington and Beijing to better manage their trade differences.
“It is not my objective to change the Chinese system,” Lighthizer said. “It seems to work for them. … But I have to be in a position where the United States can deal with it, where the United States isn’t the victim of it; and that’s where our role is.”
Lighthizer will be part of a Trump administration delegation that includes U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House trade and manufacturing adviser Peter Navarro and new White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.
Ross said earlier on Tuesday that Trump was prepared to levy tariffs on China if the delegation did not reach a negotiated settlement to reduce trade imbalances.
Speaking to CNBC television before traveling to China for the talks, Ross said he had “some hope” agreements could be reached to resolve the trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
But Ross and Navarro, who spoke to steel company executives in Washington on Tuesday, both said any final decision would be made by Trump. (read more)
This whole crew we have doing trade, commerce and finance just exude confidence and sense of purpose. I can’t think of a time when we had such a talent pool.
They are a mean lean fighting machine …. Wolverines!!!
I want out of NAFTA so badly. So tired of ‘made in China’ on everything. Cheap cr@pmthat doesn’t last. Tired of buying clothing that falls apart the minute I hang it up … well that is an exaggeration but not by much. I want ‘made in the USA’ on all the stuff I buy.
No kidding Fe. No matter where I go & what I’m buying, there’s basically nothing made in the USA
It’s absolutely outrageous
“Ambassador Lighthizer comments on NAFTA prior to departing for China.”
He gives a parting shot to Can/Mex as he’s leaving. Dumps it in their laps! Nothing will happen. Then they’ll get blamed when it doesn’t. Too funny.
NAFTA is long past it’s expiration date.
Yes there’s a difference between capitalism and communism! Most importantly it’s about people having the freedom to pursue their goals and happiness without the heavy hand of government in their pockets, homes, and lives…
Sounds like you are talking about many States here in the US. How far we have slid their way.
“Can/Mex are not arguing for more Canada and Mexico content, they are holding out for more Asian content.”
If that is Canada’s and Mexico’s chosen position, there is no ice, is there? If that’s their position, what is there to talk about?
But Ross and Navarro, who spoke to steel company executives in Washington on Tuesday, both said any final decision would be made by Trump.
Meaning we are going to China to talk and and put on a good show for the media. But the decisions have already been made.
Trump is unpredictable, and that is the negotiation problem the Chinese have.The best strategy for the Chinese is to do the best they can and hope.
Europe will be watching what Trump does, so will India. South China Sea is part of what is going on too. Too complicated for me to know what will happen.
Bye Bye NAFTA.
Robert Lighthizer is having fun with these two MORONS! The truth of the matter is that he and our President are rightfully concerned with our RINOs, not Democrats. That is why they developed a plan that is absolutely brilliant. IF NAFTA is worked out to our liking, they will kill the original NAFTA simultaneously to putting forth NAFTA 2.0. The RINOs wouldn’t vote on the 2.0 because their masters (CoC) want to keep the original. By killing it, the RINOs are screwed. Politically you can’t threaten to take the President to court for terminating NAFTA when a revised NAFTA is sitting around waiting for a vote. Especially when the new NAFTA is going to benefit our country and our people.
They will either approve 2.0 or there will no longer be NAFTA. Win win scenario! The November election has no baring on either approving 2.0 or seeing NAFTA go be the waste side. Mexico 🇲🇽 is the country operating under the gun! The Marxist is waiting to be elected in July which in turn means bye bye to NAFTA. The exodus out of Mexico will be spectacular. With that being said, we have ALL the leverage in the world with these two MORONS!
The exodus out of Mexico will be spectacular.
I assume you mean businesses. But, there will be a flood of people too. Venazuela on steroids once the great marxists policies kick in.
That is why the WALL will happen because our President will keep the government closed until the funding is approved! Democrats are truly screwed!
It will be a big fight because Congress as a whole does not want the wall. Shutdown before the election is what the Dems want as an election issue. Popcorn time.
It is a mistake for DhimmiRats to think a shutdown is bad for Trump. America wants that wall and DhimmiRats have done nothing but obstruct… everything. No immigration deal, no DACA deal. Trump taking a stand will be seen as fair, as necessary.
Dhimms will lose again.
Not when the reason is No Wall and open borders. That is the issue that Democrats have to sell to the voters in this country.
Our President secured two years of funding for the military. The next budget is all about pork! Good luck fighting for pork and saying NO to WALL and continuing Open Borders.
Democrats will be destroyed in November!
From the article linked above:
It could be called President Donald Trump’s version of “take it, or leave it.”
As top-level ministers gathered in Washington toward the end of this week, the Trump administration has already been thinking about how to get a new NAFTA agreement through both chambers of Congress.
One strategy that has seemed to gain favor is to force a congressional approval on the new NAFTA by withdrawing from the existing pact even before the new one is ready. The thinking is that Congress will have to approve whatever terms are in the new deal quickly, lest the U.S. is left hanging without an agreement with two of its largest trading partners.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is said to have advocated for such an approach, according to current and former administration officials.
The strategy, which has been under consideration for months, figures that Congress may not act on the new agreement, preferring the status quo instead.
The longer we play this game, the better it is for us! Canada 🇨🇦 is already experiencing a mass exodus because of the uncertainty with NAFTA.
Mexico 🇲🇽 is dying literally! 14 killed in Cancun, Mexico in a 36 hour window in April!
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/04/12/streets-cancun-run-red-with-14-murders-in-36-hours.html
From the article linked above:
Mexico’s most popular holiday hotspot has become overrun with drug gangs, as violence in the tourist party town escalates to unprecedented levels.
Cancun has seen 14 murders in just 36 hours — the highest ever in the country’s recorded history, according to Noticaribe.
The latest violence on April 4 saw 14 people killed and at least five others left with gunshot wounds, in six separate instances in the party town.
In the first 3 months of this year, there have been already 7,700 murders! They are about to set a one year record of over 30,000 murders!
https://www.onenewsnow.com/national-security/2018/04/23/mexico-77k-pre-election-murders-in-last-3-mos
From the article linked above:
As Mexico prepares to vote for a new president this summer, Mexican drug cartels are warning politicians to “drop out or be killed,” and the murder rate shot up 20 percent after 7,667 were violently killed in the first quarter this year.
You can find my three posts in the thread below:
Yup. Just like DACA. Kill the old one, and make them pass a new one if they want one.
Funny you mentioned DACA! Their worse nightmare is about to happen! AG Paxton From TX and seven other state AGs are moving forward with their lawsuit they threatened back in September. The 3 decisions against our President has no baring on this lawsuit. The EXECUTIONER, Judge Hanen!
From the article linked above:
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and six other states on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging the lawfulness of DACA, arguing that former President Barack Obama’s initial creation of DACA in 2012 violated the Constitution and federal law.
The case was also re-assigned late Tuesday to District Judge Andrew Hanen, the judge who initially issued the nationwide ruling preventing DACA from being expanded through a similar program in 2014. Hanen was seen as particularly unfriendly to DACA based on his ruling in the related case, and advocates feared a DACA challenge before him would likely be decided the same way.
If the Texas court were to also issue a nationwide ruling in favor of the termination of DACA, it could set up dueling nationwide decisions that would likely end up at the nation’s highest court.
This time the SC will rule 5-4 in favor of KILLING DACA IMMEDIATELY!
When the negotiations are done for the new trade deal with Mexico, I certainly hope the issue of “trains full of immigrants”, “caravans” are put on the table and in the agreement. In other words, you, Mexico, stop the crap or sections x, y, z of the agreement will be put in full force immediately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope our team brings up this farcical ‘caravan’ in the NAFTA talks.
Mexico lied to us about “stopping the caravan”…they merely allowed them to break up into smaller groups.
Mexico waved those people into their country and then has used them as a weapon to invade our Border!
We have every right to be outraged about this.
This alone should be sufficient grounds to exit NAFTA.
I see no difference between these ‘caravans’ and what has been going on in Europe with those waves of so-called “refugees”.
It is being engineered and pushed by people who want to destroy our country.
We need to buy Lighthizer a beer.
Already sounds like a beer…
I can’t wait to get home, prop up my feet, and pop open an ice cold can of Lighthizer!
Timing of Kim Jung-on’s decision to give up nuclear weapons seems perfectly timed with serious trade talks with China. US gets a nuclear-free Korean peninsula; China gets to retain access to US markets.
China will no doubt try to game it that way.
But…it could backfire on them.
After the big show of ‘Korean Peace’, how can China threaten to roll that back now?
If China doesn’t get what they want from our trade delegation…they may whisper to our guys that “It would be a shame if peace did not happen for Korea now.”
But then our guys could simply say:
“Are you saying that China will now admit that they support N. Korea having nuclear weapons?”
It will be interesting to see how it goes.
The big showing of Peace-in-Korea may have happened too soon for China to use it in their trade negotiations with us.
Sundance, you R the only thread I have seen that brought to light the content aspect to NAFTA.

Thank You…
Thank You…
Make that the U.S. Chamber of Commies, which is also on thin ice.
Sundance, you R the only thread I have seen that brought to light the content aspect to NAFTA.
Thank You…
