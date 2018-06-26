China Begins to Question Their Economic Ability To Withstand U.S. Trade Pressure – Bamboo Forest Too Dense For Local Panda Population…

There is an article from Bloomberg which finally concedes the obvious economic and trade dynamic within a U.S. -vs- China confrontation. The media paradigm shift is based on new statements from Chinese Ministers admitting they cannot win a trade confrontation with U.S. President Trump.
The summary reason is simple, we have discussed it frequently:
China is a production-based economic model, they do not have the ability, or wealth, to consume their own durable goods production; they rely on exports.
The U.S. is a more balanced economy; we consume 80% of our own production. We are self-sustaining, China is not.
Without a market to sell their products, the Chinese economy cannot survive.
Conversely, China has focused so intensely on durable-goods manufacturing, their consumable goods market (food) is dependent; they cannot feed themselves. The U.S. can survive without exporting food, China cannot survive without importing food. The U.S. economy can survive without importing durable goods; the Chinese economy cannot survive without exporting durable goods. This is the unavoidable trade reality. As a consequence President Trump has all the factual leverage.
In stunning, and carefully worded economic writings, Chinese academics and economic ministers are now talking about the inherent weakness of the Red Dragon policies:
(Bloomberg) Xi Jinping vowed to match Donald Trump blow for blow in any trade war. Now as one gets closer, some in Beijing are starting to openly wonder whether China is ready for the fight — an unusually direct challenge to the leadership of the world’s second-largest economy.
The essays have raised concerns that the ruling Communist Party underestimated the depth of anti-China sentiment in Washington and risked a premature showdown with the world’s sole superpower. Such views push the bounds of acceptable public debate in a nation where dissent can lead to censure or even jail time, and are particularly bold given Xi has amassed unrivaled control while leading China to a more assertive role on the world stage.
[…] “It seems like Chinese officials were mentally unprepared for the approaching trade friction or trade war,” Gao Shanwen, chief economist for Beijing-based Essence Securities Co., whose biggest shareholders include large state-owned enterprises, wrote in one widely circulated commentary.
[…] The essays have been noticed by key officials. Gao’s piece was circulated last week among bureaucrats at the Commerce Ministry, which has been on the front lines of the trade dispute, said one agency official, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.
Other officials expressed skepticism about the senior leadership’s strategy in discussions with Bloomberg News last week. One Finance Ministry official said the country had made a “major misjudgment” of the U.S.’s commitment to a long-term confrontation with China.
[…] “People are going to look back at this year as the pivot point when Xi Jinping overreached and sparked an international backlash against the party and China’s development model on multiple fronts,” said Jude Blanchette, China practice lead at Crumpton Group in Arlington, Virginia, and a former Conference Board researcher in Beijing. “There can’t be a domestic backlash because most of what they spend their time doing is thinking about how to stop that.” (read full article)
Plant your trees in another man’s orchard, and don’t be surprised if you end up paying for your own apples!
Again, the key dynamic: The U.S. economy can survive without importing durable goods; the Chinese economy cannot survive without exporting durable goods. This is the unavoidable trade reality.
Now, frame that in a similar way for NAFTA.
The Canadian and Mexican economy (due to NAFTA) cannot survive without importing cheap durable goods from China to use in their assembly-based economies, and then trans-ship into the U.S market. However, the U.S. economy can survive, it can actually expand BIGLY, without accepting trans-shipped assembled goods from Mexico and Canada
Put simply, without NAFTA, the assembly processes just moves INTO the U.S because the market *is* the United States. We are the $20 trillion customer. We hold the leverage.
Example:
NOTE: “Donnelly said in his opening remarks that there was already a rise in product being diverted to Canada in recent years and signs of even more since the U.S. tariffs began this year.”..
This is evidence of multinationals exploiting the NAFTA loophole to avoid U.S. tariffs. This fatal flaw is at the very heart of the issue within the U.S. trade policy inside NAFTA. As long as Mexico and Canada remain gateways for foreign good assembly and shipment into the U.S. there will never be a way for the U.S. to demand fair and reciprocal trade.
Canada knows their decades-long designed economic position as shipment/assembly trade-brokers is the central issue is the heart of the confrontation with USTR Lighthizer, Commerce Secretary Ross and President Trump. As multinational corporations seek to avoid Trump tariffs they only exacerbate the issue.
If Canada and Mexico don’t try to stop their duplicitous NAFTA benefit scheme, they will end up with even bigger trade surpluses and become even bigger targets for President Trump. In essence, the reason for Canada and Mexico being subject to even more encompassing Trump tariffs’ grows.
If Canada and Mexico do nothing to stop this influx; Trump will levy more than just steel and aluminum tariffs; he’ll likely tax their auto-sector.
As a consequence Canada moves do back-down Red Dragon:
The Canadian government is preparing new measures to prevent a potential flood of steel imports from global producers seeking to avoid U.S. tariffs, according to people familiar with the plans. The Canadian dollar weakened and shares in Stelco Holdings Inc. soared.
The measures are said to be a combination of quotas and tariffs aimed at certain countries including China, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public. The moves follow similar “safeguard” measures being considered by the European Union aimed at warding off steel that might otherwise have been sent to the U.S. It comes alongside Canadian counter-tariffs on U.S. steel, aluminum and other products set to kick in on July 1. (read more)
The bottom line is U.S. market access is what all production countries need for their goods and the sustainability of their economies. The same dependency dynamic applies to German autos and Angela Merkel.
Trump wants three key issues resolved with Germany and he’s holding all the leverage to achieve it. 1) He wants Germany to pay for more of NATO defense and quit shirking their own responsibilities. 2) He wants the EU protective trade restrictions removed; and 3) He wants full EU support for sanctions against Iran.
The way for Trump to achieve these three objectives against the EU is through the threats on the auto-sector (20% tariff); which mostly impact Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel is the EU:
Golly, who has the least to lose in a trade war? How stupid (or globalist) do you have to be to not see the obvious:
Looking at it from the UK, where we have a similar problem, it is surely a bit harsh to blame all this on the Chinese themselves. It is the large multinationals who should carry the can. It is they who shifted their production into the Far East and often, with Western banks funding it too. They did so with complete disregard to the effect on their own populations which had their wealth gradually reduced but the management and shareholders did rather well thank you. The problem now is that it might have gone too far to reverse, the supply and expertise chains are broken.
Whilst I applaud what Trump is trying to achieve he seems to be going about it arse about face. There is little or no spare manufacturing capacity in the US and it often takes years to build it. Just consider what it would take to bring an I-Phone, H P or Dell computer, Cisco router factory back to the US. Almost all of us here think Trump is doing a very difficult job well but his expertise is in property development not manufacturing.
To my mind he has wasted the opportunity of his and our lifetimes. Clearly with the targetted and biased advice of the likes of Goldman Sachs the huge 2018 tax cuts were allowed to be used by companies to just piss it away, primarily enriching the management, and advisors on share buyback schemes. As far as I can see virtually none of it has gone on R&D and other investment.
What he should have done, before all this tariff activity, is to have directed as much of those tax cuts as possible into embryo US manufacturing, to force the cash held offshore home. Then once there was the ability to bring production home to hit the tariffs hard. As it is there is a strong possibility that all he will achieve is a rise in the US cost of living, as no import substitution is possible, along with a fall in the World GDP. Oh and raised share prices and bonuses of course.
Sad, just sad.
I know! It is just appalling how all these trade negotiations will end up destroying the world economy, and not just our own any longer. I think PDJT should back off all this crazy make America Great Again stuff. Everything was going so well, too. /sarc
Actually, share buybacks were a small percentage of what companies used their tax cuts on. R&D spending jumped significantly, and then workers bonuses, hiring and promotions took up another chunk. I remember when Iraq set all the well heads on fire exiting Kuwait. Everyone said it would take 100 years to repair the damage. A year later they were all put out and fully operational again. By American ingenuity, know how, and our can do attitude. So I always laugh whenever I hear a foreigner take a guess on what we can or cannot do. No disrespect intended, but hold my drink…and watch us!
Economics 101 presented by Sundance. 👍
Thank goodness for the Treehouse. Isn’t it terrific being weeks ahead of the “news”?
For the US, it’s economics 101. The rest of the world is still learning to add and subtract.
Maybe that is why they were teaching kids the “new” math….so they would never be able to understand “real” math.
On their fingers and toes………..
Swamp, my mother did all her math on an abacus (she was Japanese). I don’t know if we had calculators in the 50’s (was a young child then). Tried to teach me but finally gave up.
And the reason our “elected” Congress has done nothing to protect we US citizens – Republicans & Democrats stuffed their pockets with money, sold their votes, to those who wish to destroy our self sustainable country. Congressmen, shame, shame on you!
The bottom line is the 800 B deficit. Nothing else matters regarding trade.
LikeLiked by 2 people
World Socialism has been subsidized by the US, Defense, Trade, Sovereign Debt support, Highway Robbery Prices for Drug, and recently Direct Welfare to Illegal Immigrants.
Result is 20 Trillion in US debt, unemployment, declining wages, +60% of US population medically in treatment for chronic disease including the young. Sick and Broke.
Trump is just working on the Broke part of that and the Socialist Scammers are revolting.
The Trump Doctrine will change the world forever for the better…our ECONOMY is the key to peace globally, backed up by a strong and ever alert military.
It is disgusting how our Presidents since Clinton have allowed the looting of our wealth and futures to pad their ego. Let alone the thousands of young Americans dead and permanently injured in “wars” that did not have to be created. OBL could have been blown up in Tora Bora in October of 2001 if Bush actually was what he pretended to be.
“Presidents since Clinton have allowed the looting of our wealth and futures to pad their ego.”
And pad their wallets.
chim, do not forget Congress as well (includes their wallets).
Those who have allowed the looting of our economy have padded more than their egos! There is a very small group, relative to the size of the nation, who have become extremely wealthy by getting legislation passed that has greatly benefitted them, their families, and their corporate backers…the rest of us, not so much!!
I think, now that all the masks have been ripped off of our former POTUSes, the simple explanation is that they were all so horribly lacking in talent, education and understanding. They never studied economics or business. They were lackluster students even while at their ivy leagues (GWB, Zero, Bubba). Reagan understood the world (the actors’ union strikes/riots; the ‘good guy’ movie scripts). GHWB had marginal business experience but was so terribly co-opted by cloak and dagger/skull & bones darkness and family nazi baggage that he was forever mired in the filth. They were all compromised by their limited abilities – but made excellent targets for the deep state. JFK was the last exception, and he of course paid for it.
And then along came his Excellency. He’s thrown a money wrench in the globalist machine, and now, certain things can never be unseen again. We are truly living in a most remarkable, pivoting point in time.
Thank you, covfefe, I thoroughly enjoyed reading your comment 👍
I think that they knew EXACTLY what they were doing to us and the US economy. But the payoffs for themselves and their families were well worth the destruction to us and our families. Remember, they see us as expendable peasants. As they squeezed more and more out of our wallets they touted tiny houses, condo/apartment living, living in mom’s basement, tiny cars, mass transportation, lives packed into cities living on top of each other, etc. BTW, I live in a condo by choice. I used to have a nice house on a good-sized lot. I downsized in order to have more free time. So no offense to people in condos and apartments.
We already know we’re going to win, and bigly. But the schadenfreude in watching these countries squirm as their fates stare them in the face is truly delicious. They took advantage of us for so long, and now the tables have turned.
I know the last thing these countries want to do is give in to Trump on trade, but it certainly seems overdue. Thanks again Sundance for explaining, yet again. It is a good reminder of the brilliance and logic of Our President.
China has some serious problems that are only getting worse!
Even Bloomberg Radio had to admit today that the Chinese Stock Market is in a Bear market!
Also look at the money starting to flow back into our country as our President predicted would occur. He anticipates close to $4 trillion coming back!
BOOM !
I will reprise a comment I posted a year ago:
This reminds me of a story.
There was a huge retail chain that had a vicious reputation. It would enter into supply agreements to purchase all the product a manufacturer could produce. The owner of the factory would borrow to expand, add second and third shifts, and thought he was in pig heaven. Until the retailer made him the offer he couldn’t refuse. The retailer would cut him off, leaving him with three shifts of payroll and nowhere to sell his product, or he could sell out to the retailer at the retailer’s price and terms. The retailer owned him. The retailer did this over and over again. They all sold.
Where is China going to sell its rubber dog shit and $3 sneakers if not here? Answer, in case Xi hasn’t figured it out yet: America OWNS China, not the other way around. It’s checkmate, pal.
SPOT. ON.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some of us MBA’s have been saying this exact thing for years! Glad to see CT put it all in print so clearly.
What? You mean we have been getting ripped off by our “trade partners” this whole time? I’m shocked… shocked I tell ya!
Wonder if N Korea will become more like the US, while China goes with the current N Korean model.
It will be a long road for China to figure this out.
one: you are not allowed to criticize the government;
Things could be worse than that. It may be the case that not enough in leadership know basic economics. Several years back, I was part of a project reviewing college transcripts of applicants, including Chinese-schooled applicants. They had on their transcripts, in their first year, a fall and spring sequence:
Thoughts of Chairman Mao I, Thoughts of Chairman Mao II.
You cannot get a college degree without accepting Communism – economics and social beliefs – as fact. So, their educated class has a weak grasp on all of this economics.
Yeah but you are ignoring all the ones that are sent over here and Europe for education. China has farmed out economists to our schools to learn capitalism and bring it back.
“(Bloomberg) Xi Jinping vowed to match Donald Trump blow for blow in any trade war. Now as one gets closer, some in Beijing are starting to openly wonder whether China is ready for the fight — an unusually direct challenge to the leadership of the world’s second-largest economy.”
___________________
The truth is, WE have been knocked out, face down in the subway station for the last 40 years, while China, Mexico, Canadia and the EU mugged and robbed us relentlessly, and kicked us in the ribs for good measure.
Now we’re saying STOP IT.
STOP mugging us.
If you want something we have, don’t STEAL it you filthy robbers, make us a fair trade offer.
They try to make US out to be the aggressor, when THEY ought to be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.
We should to crush every one of their economies so their own people overthrow their globalist robber-barron governments.
I thought the same thing Scott. The “war” was started decades ago. The difference is, we are finally fighting back!
These are fascinating times in which we live.
I shared this thread with my 85 y/o Mom, in fact I share many of your analyses with her – she’s still sharp as a tack and one smart cookie ❤️
The only thing I added to Mom was this:
I’ve never been so economically or politically engaged in my life.
I am a proud student of Sundance U.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!!!
Lim Guan Eng ( China Finance Minister) : President Xi, the Dragon Force is very strong with President Trump. President Trump body is hot with DRAGON FIRE. We have tried to scare him and then be his friend and he will not bend on the trade issue. He wants fair. he OWNS Fair. We have not been fair. We do not want to be fair. He will make us be fair.
President Xi Jinping: Lim, listen to me. Did you compliment President Trump’s hair ? That might help.
Lim Guan Eng: No President XI- our sources tell us he has hair like a ” Sampson”. I did not want the building to fall on me so I did not mention his hair.
President Xi Jinping: He is winning again. He is my friend , but we are losing. We lose the face. But we are ok we owe the US over 1.2 Trillion dollars we can use that as leverage.
Lim Guan Eng: Um Preisident Xi– I received a letter from Mr. Wilbur Ross, he has stated that he wants to discuss the money that we have not paid. He said something about ” have a check ready”.
President Xi Jinping: Between the Lion and the Wolverine we have no way to win.
Lim Guan Eng: President Trump said he will help us win, once we agree to his fair trade demands.
President Xi Jinping: It is impossible to hate this man. He fights for his country. Mr. Lim, get the check book out…..
; )
“The essays have raised concerns that the ruling Communist Party underestimated the depth of anti-China sentiment in Washington…”
_____________________
It’s not ‘anti-China sentiment’, it’s anti-ROBBERY sentiment.
We should mug YOU for the next forty years, and see how you like it.
I’ve learned more about economics and politics (and other stuff!) from this site than from anything else I’ve read and experienced my entire life so far. Thank you, Sundance, for who you are and what you do. This is SUCH a great time to be alive in the USA.
And the funny thing…. the concepts are not difficult to grasp.
I wonder why previous administrations made it seem so complicated? /sarc
“durable goods” from China is a misnomer. So is “cheap goods” from China.
As SD has so aptly taught us, buying goods from China has been enormously costly, no matter how inexpensive the goods themselves might be.
And they are crap! Poorly made with flimsy materials; some things don’t work right out of the box.
I cannot wait for Made In America. Quality is something I have always associated with the Trump Organization, and I bet it begins to show up in more ways than we can imagine if production moves back to USA.
There are a lot of brave and resilient souls who kept Made in America alive during the exfiltration of our economy the last few decades, and it is only getting stronger! My website features American made companies that I have found over the years if you want to get your feet wet! 🙂
http://www.americanretailusa.com
I agree with Alison. Mark Levin was interviewing a “free trade” economist the other night who could only talk about the higher prices for Americans that would result from a “trade war” with China. I thought: Higher prices for WHAT? Mostly trinkets and cheaply made consumer stuff that you have to replace every couple of years. We have mountains of cheap and cheaply made Chinese items in our house, I am not so sure that we won’t actually SAVE money by buying well-made items in the first place, even if we have to pay more. ,
Yes! Also, President Trump has Russia on the calendar after the World Cup! Somebody is looking for Middle East Peace…otherwise known as the Holy Grail of Real Estate Deals! Notice President Trump says Obama lost Crimea…G7 should be G8…Assad must never use Chemical Weapons or suffer…DONT BE SURPRISED IF WE GET NEOCON DREAM OF PIPELINES FROM MEDITERRANEAN TO ARABIAN SEA WITH GAZPROM AND EXXON AS PARTNERS!
CHINA LOSES against AMERICA’S TRUMP ECONOMY:
[Takeaways from Steven Mosher, author of “The Bully of Asia” on Varney’s show]
[Reposted from now less-relevant Presidential thread]
*** OUR CRISIS ***
We’re in the 14th Round of pummeling in a 15-Round fight for economic domination.
• China declared a new Cold War against America back in 1991.
• They’ve been fighting us with unrestricted economic warfare ever since.
*** THE OUTLOOK ***
China will have to BACK DOWN under Financial, Demographic, Cultural, Economic and Sustainability LIABILITIES
FINANCIAL: They have a 300% of GDP off-the-books DEBT.
• They have a YUGE and growing Energy Deficit.
• They have a YUGE shortfall in Materials.
DEMOGRAPHIC: They have an aging population and INSUFFICIENT WORKERS
• They eliminated 400 million people under their One-Child Policy.
• [Dems have tried to emulate with abortion.]
CULTURAL: China LACKS INNOVATION.
• China’s Economy is now a “culture of CORRUPTION” that relies on IP THEFT.
• If it can be stolen, CHINA WILL STEAL IT.
• “Who’s going to invest a billion dollars and thousands of man-hours over multiple years to develop a new product in China, only to see it stolen by a domestic competitor, when they can steal it so easily from America and the West?”
ECONOMIC: Companies in China COMPETE AGAINST the CHINESE STATE.
• The more successful a domestic-owned company you develop in China, the quicker the CHINESE STATE will TAKE IT OVER.
• American Companies in China aren’t competing against Chinese Companies – they’re COMPETING AGAINST CHINA INCORPORATED – the Communist Chinese State.
• It will NEVER be a LEVEL PLAYING FIELD: There will be Regulation Changes, Tariff Barriers and Non-Tariff Barriers.
SUSTAINABILITY: American Companies that go into China will be SQUEEZED DRY of their TECHNOLOGY and then SQUEEZED BACK OUT of the COUNTRY.
• American Companies now in China won’t be there in 10 years.
• They’ll probably be replaced by a STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE run by the COMMUNIST CHINESE PARTY.
• Their OVERSEAS MARKETS will then be CONSUMED by those Chinese State-Owned Enterprises.
ACTIONS and CONSEQUENCES under our VSG COUNTERPUNCHER President Trump:
• MORE-THAN-RECIPROCAL Tariffs to give China “MUCH MORE to LOSE”
• LONG NEGOTIATIONS as Companies FLEE from CHINA
• PROTRACTED NEGOTIATIONS as Countries impose PROTECTIVE TARIFFS on China
• PUNITIVE SANCTIONS to get China to “REVERSE the IP THEFT”
• EN MASSE EXPULSION of Chinese Citizens as they’re caught and convicted for IP Theft… USDA Secretary Perdue just posted an example of Chinese caught digging up and stealing genetically-engineered seeds on an Iowa farm!
• MASSIVE DISPLACEMENT of Chinese Domestic Workers as Exports dry up and Plants shut down.
China will STRUGGLE for STAGNATION as America’s Trump Economy ROCKETS AWAY.
• Our 5% GDP Growth beginning in 2019 will add $1 TRILLION annually.
• Their 1% GDP Growth if they’re lucky will add $100 Billion annually, as they relocate workers to the fields, cut wages, raise taxes, suppress nationwide unrest, and fade away in our rear view mirror!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/donald-trump-will-protect-american-farmers-chinas-trade-retaliation/
P.S. Dear Red-Dragon China,
Abide by the Iran Sanctions until they’ve been COMPLETELY, VERIFIABLY and IRREVERSIBLY DE-NUCLEARIZED and DE-MISSILIZED…
Or wait for your Trade Surplus with America to DISAPPEAR along with your Exports to our other RECIPROCAL Trading-Partner allies.
P.P.S. By the way, Red-Dragon China,
Those militarized islands in the South China Sea are gonna have to DISAPPEAR and NORTH KOREAN DENUCLEARIZATION will have to be VERIFIED before we resume Trade Deal Discussions.
As President Trump says, we’re very appreciative of the fantastic relationship we’ve developed with your President-for-Life Xi, who’s been so very cooperative.
GAME, SET & MATCH!
The thing that is always missing in these discussions is why the US is the big customer, why the trade deficit is there.
It is because our export is the dollar. As a reserve currency, we want the world to trade and use dollars so we spend them on buying things.
If suddenly the system switches the other way and there are trade surpluses and we take in more dollars than go out, what is to stop the rest of the world from eventually moving to another reserve and where does that leave us?
You can bet that China, the EU, Canada and Mexico have all been in contact with each other trying to form a common strategy us us against President Trump. The final shock will come when the trade war heats up and they try to sell their products elsewhere and everyone else is also. They will have to sell at loses just to get rid of inventory and lay off half or more of their workers causing social and economic problems they will all deny it was possible to foresee.
It’s time to wean the children!
A lot of the Party membership is poorly educated, due mostly to the Cultural Revolution when institutes of higher learning were shut down, professors sent to work in farms, etc. The Cultural Revolution also created a lot of fear, one really can’t call it paranoia. I think things will go all to hell there, very quickly.
All of the pictures of the past week on immigration are the left’s test to find out the culture % of Americans who will act irrationally to emotional pleas and where in the media they can best spend dollars to mobilize and find the highest #s who through elections can continue to ‘resist’
You can bet 100% the messaging from the left that will arise from Trumps magnificent economic ‘fairness’ policy will be how greedy& immoral America is…how dare we contribute to starving the peasants of these poor countries we are fighting economically. Eventually evil nations that adopt communism will take it out on their own people and not import the food they need…create a war to justify the food going to the ‘soldiers’ and even greater crack down on dissidents.
China has about 12 months to prepare as citizenry how to help themselves out of the mess Xi is creating for himself.
Or perhaps…prayer and wisdom will bring peace and Xi will find he has no followers because they admire strength and begin to look to the lessons of Trump’s ‘Arts’
**Conversely, China has focused so intensely on durable-goods manufacturing, their consumable goods market (food) is dependent; they cannot feed themselves. The U.S. can survive without exporting food, China cannot survive without importing food.**
If the DataSets are in fact “truthful” that WE ARE entering into the *Grand Solar Minimum*..
The Chinse are going to STARVE, As Well as Canada..
This Partly the reason WHY President Trump, (IMOP) pulled out of the Paris agreement..
I believe Our VSGPOTUS is a “scientifically Aware” Man, and KNOWS We are entering the GSM.
The USA Is in a YUGE position that WE will be able to SUSTAIN & Feed Ourselves..
China/Canada And the EU? Not So Much, They Are going to be the MOST Affected in the coming years.. They are going to NEED OUR Food exports.
““It seems like Chinese officials were mentally unprepared for the approaching trade friction or trade war,” Gao Shanwen, chief economist for Beijing-based Essence Securities Co., whose biggest shareholders include large state-owned enterprises, wrote in one widely circulated commentary.
______________
WHAT ‘trade war’ are you talking about?
If ANYBODY has been making WAR, it is CHINA.
China has been like the Persians turning day into night with the rain of arrows onto the Spartans.
All we did was (finally!) raise our shields.
…………………………….
Persian: A thousand nations of the Persian empire will descend upon you. Our arrows will blot out the sun!
Stelios: Then we will fight in the shade.
…………………………….
So, I guess Germany did take over Europe. It just took longer than the military method. China is trying to do the same thing. But The Donald and his team of killers are on to them!
China imposed some tariffs on our almonds. Apparently we are the world’s largest producer of almonds. But almonds aren’t much beyond add-ons to most recipes. But since China can’t feed herself with TVs and computers and phones, perhaps we have other agricultural products that they really need more than almonds. Why not add just a little export tax more to all those goodies that China can’t do without. We have serious leverage here that Trump saw long ago.
________________________
Are you people insane?
What ‘long term confrontation’ are you talking about?
You have been ROBBING US for 40 years.
THAT is a ‘long term confrontation’.
What we are demanding is that *you* cease YOUR trade war hostilities against us, that you STOP robbing us. At this point, we’re not even suggesting penalties for your unprovoked four decades of ABUSE. We’re just saying stop the treachery and start engaging in reciprocal trade.
But I’m glad that you’re acting like you don’t ‘get it’.
Because that means we get to bring the pain.
And you deserve it, so much.
LikeLike
Who wants to bet that there’s been an UNPUBLICIZED RECEDING TIDE of ORDERS from American and other Importers of Chinese Goods in anticipation of Trade Tariff Hikes and Export Disruptions?
