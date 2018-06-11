President Trump Leads The ‘Great Trade Awakening’…

One of the greatest gifts President Trump provides through his policy discussion(s) is an awakening to how much U.S. voter perspective has been driven by constructed fallacy.
This is especially true in the discussion of domestic economic policy. There are trillions of dollars at stake; and the stakeholders are growing increasingly angry as President Trump places a spotlight on decades of economic fraud and abuse.
Prior to the 2016 election few people understood that DC politicians don’t actually write legislation, lobbyists do. Politicians don’t write laws, their role is to sell legislation created by lobbyist groups. That is the modern legislative model; that’s how it really works. Unfortunately the same bastardized and manipulated process has happened around trade deals and trade agreements.
In modern trade agreements, before the election of President Donald Trump, corporations would write the actual language within the deal. Corporate lobby groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have fully functioning staff that do nothing except write the trade agreement language.
If a multinational corporation wanted to increase its value, it simply needed to pay the indulgency fee to the U.S. CoC and the massive lobbying group would create language inside the agreement to assist their interest. Note the corporation didn’t need to be U.S. centric, currency is multinational. The U.S. CoC then pays politicians, both democrats and Republicans, via campaign contributions for the trade controls. People can debate the nuance and intersections of governmental bureaucracy within the process; however, peel all the skin from the onion and this is how it really was working.
Then came President Trump.
Much like the November 2016 election showed how there were no legislative lobbying groups in DC who aligned with President Trump’s legislative agenda, hence no MAGA laws at the ready, the same is true for international trade agreements. The election of Donald Trump disrupted the entire process. The Office of the Presidency was now looking out for U.S. worker and economic interests; the U.S. CoC lost all influence overnight.
In the decade prior to November 2016 can you remember who the U.S. Trade Representative was? Even just one of them? Or how about any U.S. Commerce Secretary since 2000? …..See the point? They were irrelevant to the process. The executive branch and the legislative branch willingly abdicated their trade positions in exchange for financial payments from corporations direct and indirect.
With enough money thrown into the process politicians became multimillionaires; and even the administrative state benefactors circling the politicians could easily get rich. A fantastic gig for the DC crowd. Who could resist?
Notice all of those DC retirements lately? Not, unrelated to the Trump-effect.
Have you ever really elevated high enough to contemplate what underlies the opposition to candidate Trump, President-elect Trump, or now President Trump? March 2016, Sea Island, Georgia ring a bell? I digress…
Bottom line, there are trillions of dollars at stake; there has been approximately 20 years of selling U.S. trade and economic policy; the functionality of much of the worlds political power brokerage was/is dependent on retention of this system of financial control and influence. Almost all economic trade discussion was centered around hiding this simple truth. Entire fallacies of false choice were, purchased, constructed, created and put into print within economic text books. [Authors well compensated]
As CTH has been sharing, long before Trump, it is all based on a series of necessarily growing lies. Each new lie bigger than the one before it, because the irreconcilable truth needs to be hidden, conflated and obfuscated.
An example of a fallacy of false choice you might find familiar:
Corporate outsourcing is due to manufacturers looking for cheap labor; … AND … also, job losses are due to automation. See the problem?
If automation replaces labor, then why move the manufacturing process? The argument doesn’t add up. Confused? Don’t worry, you’re supposed to be.
If you don’t think the effort at selling economic nonsense has corrupted even generally intelligent people, allow me to present an audio-visual example from yesterday. Pay attention to this abject nonsense closely.
I’ve prompted the video to 40:27 so you can just click for a 30 second soundbite. Seriously, this is an important watch:
Did you hear that?
“Foreign investment is the inverse of trade deficits, because all of those trade dollars have to come back to America somehow. The bigger the trade deficit, the more foreign investment you get”.
I shall break it down, but re-read it again because it’s important to see just how good the psychological gaslighting has been. Jonah Goldberg isn’t stupid; but he actually believes what he just said. He really believes it.
“Foreign investment is the inverse of trade deficits”…
If this were true, Africa would be the world’s dominating economy. The actual inverse of trade deficits is higher taxes and printing money. The wealth redistributed in trade deficits must be made up somehow. If trade deficits were great to have Africa would be the world economic power.
“because all of those trade dollars have to come back into America somehow”…
Says who? This sounds like something heard at a cocktail party that seems intellectual, but is abject silliness. The use of the magic “somehow” is a tell.
“The bigger the trade deficit, the more foreign investment you get”…
That part is the biggest bunch of nonsense ever stated. If deficits were so wonderful, everyone would want them, right? Again, see Africa.
In fairness to Goldberg what is behind his statement is a belief you hear, albeit wrongly stated, all the time. What he’s saying is that dollars spent on purchasing foreign goods come back into the U.S. by way of reinvestment or debt purchase.
However, Goldberg makes a fatal mistake in defining what “foreign investment” means to him; instead of understanding what President Trump means when he says “foreign investment”.
♦Goldberg is defining “foreign investment” as money returning to the U.S. via corporate profits on Wall Street and/or the purchase of U.S. debt via treasury notes.
♦Trump defines “foreign investment” as money spent actually building Main Street factories, physical plants, and creating U.S. jobs.
These are two entirely different reference points.
Under Goldberg’s definition of “foreign investment” Wall Street is the benefactor. That benefit may or may not ultimately end up on Main Street. Under President Trump’s definition of “foreign investment” the benefit ONLY ends up on Main St. See the cognitive difference?
Goldberg is selling the U.S. Chamber of Commerce economic trade fallacies because that’s all he, and his entire tribe, know. They have never questioned the underlying assumptions and have swallowed 30 years of trade nonsense.
This is how pervasive the economic lies have been for almost a generation. It’s pretty darned sad when you witness those who believe it.
Only one person is strong enough to break through these lies….
If you want to see what rules based trade looks like, read these articles about Canada’s “Allies”…
https://www.producer.com/2018/05/durum-sales-to-italy-slow-to-a-trickle/
https://www.producer.com/2018/05/will-ag-trade-bear-brunt-of-chinas-retaliation-for-aecon/
It’s funny how Trudeau is willing to “go to the mattresses” regarding steel, aluminum and dairy products, but willing to sacrifice other sectors of the Canadian economy.
You don’t want him “having your back”.
… It’s all politics…
What Chris Wallace and the rest of the MORONS on that panel don’t understand is that our President used that comment about having Russia 🇷🇺 join the G8 as a test for the new PM of Italy 🇮🇹, Giuseppe Conte. The new Italian Government has a great relationship with President Putin and Russia 🇷🇺.
Our President sent a tweet out that said Giuseppe Conte passed the test with flying colors.
It also destroyed the G6 +1 BS that was being discussed in advance of the meeting.
Folks the European Union is in some serious trouble that they will not be able to recover from! It has nothing to do with Brexit. It has everything to do with the new Italian Government.
The Italian Leadership is much more aligned with PDJT than they are with other EU
nations.
The tweet and video below shows you why the EU is in danger:
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump praised Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte following the G7 summit in Quebec, Canada, calling the new leader “a really great guy” Saturday.
“Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy. He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job – the people of Italy got it right!” Trump tweeted.
In comments published on his Facebook page Saturday, Conte again echoed Trump by saying it was in no one’s interests for Russia to be kept out in the cold and that the G7 would have to become the G8 once more “sooner or later.”
“If you don’t think the effort at selling economic nonsense has corrupted even generally intelligent people, allow me to present an audio-visual example from yesterday. Pay attention to this abject nonsense closely.
I’ve prompted the video to 40:27 so you can just click for a 30 second soundbite. Seriously, this is an important watch:”
__________________
Goldberg does not even allow for the possibility that he might be wrong. Even in the face of all of Trump’s undeniable successes.
That would seem to exclude Goldberg from those referred to as ‘generally intelligent’.
As long as he has an audience willing to be deceived (and he does), he’s content.
Jonah Goldberg, along with most of the MSM, and a vast majority of those who have received Econ degrees over the past 30 years need to answer ONE simple question.
Over the past four decades, we have shipped most of our manufacturing jobs overseas and have accumulated a massive trade imbalance with the rest of the world. Has the American middle class benefitted or been harmed by the policies that led to our current economic condition?
Bonus question: If the middle class did NOT benefit from these policies, WHO DID?? (Hint: take a look at the Net Worth of the members of Congress and their families, especially relative to what they had when they were elected!)
Who benefited? Those Congress creatures you mention AND the Democrat socialist party. Because if the middle class is destroyed, socialism is inevitable. That is the Dem plan, and now the cuckservatives have joined them because they are getting rich along with the Dems. And the middle class gets fleeced and destroyed. Result: Socialism and rich Congress traitors.
“Has the American middle class benefitted or been harmed by the policies that led to our current economic condition?”
D-bags like Goldberg try to simultaneously argue that everyone is better off under “free trade”, and Trump’s blue collar supporters get what they deserve because they didn’t go to the right grad school….
I sat thru all those university econ classes, and I knew “free trade” was BS even before NAFTA was signed.
The fast tract to full automation is here. All the service jobs that replaced manufacturing jobs are now in the process of becoming fully automated. Robots are replacing humans at an incredibly fast rate. Soon there will be no jobs at McDonalds, no burger flippers, no front counter order takers and the automated cashier will only except debit/credit cards. No cash transactions. The same with modern Manufacturing. Factories will be fully automated and managed by AI. The writing is on the wall. Labor is in for a big world of hurt.
This is phenomenal analysis.
Goldberg was a never trumper in 2015 and still is! Is he going to change positively towards POTUS? No way! This is why I don’t watch fox news Bret or anyone’s show! He is a water boy for BUSH royalty!
Did Wilbur Ross discuss this trade issue? I don’t think he has. What happens to all the patents on the seeds grown in America? Are we going to go back to the seeds that are harvested, and normal now?
I know the EU approved the anti-trust issue and now the USA has approved the anti-trust issue of Bayer buying Monsanto. So it’s a done deal.
What I don’t understand is why Germany would buy a seed company when GMO products are banned in the EU. Monsanto was quick to sell (all cash deal Sept. 2016) before President Trump came into office.
I don’t understand this deal. Many farmers freaked out about it. Especially cotton farmers in Texas. Did President Trump getting rid of Monsanto in the USA to get rid of GMO’s in our food supply?
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/bayer-reaches-deal-u-s-approval-buy-monsanto-wsj-n864091
and then this guy says not a single Senator brought it up:
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/energy-environment/338085-agriculture-giants-bayer-monsanto-merging-could-ruin
And then this is what is really all about. Altered genes in our food….
https://www.gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/18195-usda-is-flying-blind-on-genome-edited-crops
Bayer is a well-established presence in the Agricultural market in the U.S. and has been for quite some time. The Monsanto brand name will disappear, but the company will not be moving to Germany any time soon. Bayer does a lot more than make aspirin.
5 wealthiest counties in U.S.
NUFF SAID
I wonder if President is offering the kind of trade deal Kim Jong Un can’t refuse?
The kind of deal that North Korea would happily give up their nukes in a heartbeat for…
My gut tells me that President Trump wants to make North Korea a major US trading partner and great friends, like South Korea and Japan.
President Trump knows that China is America’s biggest economic obstacle. Winning over North Korea without a war would be the centerpiece of the president’s plan.
My guess is that Kim Jong Un is very aware of how badly China has treated North Korea.
I think he is sick and tired of living under their big thumb.
Just by walking through the streets of Singapore last night…I think young Kim knows the obvious difference.
The opportunity for North Korea to break free from China is now.
However many times I’e watched and listened to Wall Street Journal types on Fox and Fox Biz go on about free trade I’m left with the impression that they are just regurgitating what they believe to be a truism. A mantra. Tariffs and Trad Barriers are bad for the economy, they only hurt the people who pay more for goods and services and benefit only the government because Tariffs are a tax that swells government coffers. Much of this is demonstrably true. I am still waiting for the question to be asked and answered – “Explain China – super high trade barriers – super high growth for a super long time – more billionaires than the US – what gives?”. My assumption is that the knee-jerk free traders couldn’t put together one coherent sentence in reply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
CFTDS = Conservative Free Trade Derangement Syndrome… they (Goldberg, Levin, et al) believe their own made up BS … “Trade is older than the state” F A Hayek
‘“Foreign investment is the inverse of trade deficits, because all of those trade dollars have to come back to America somehow. The bigger the trade deficit, the more foreign investment you get”.”
All credit to Sundance University for me to yell “that’s a lie” at my PC the moment he spoke those words. What did candidate Trump say at his rallies — was it $6TT (?) off shore and then Sundance explained it to us. I have a very hard time even believing these people don’t know what they say is totally untrue.
They are all getting left behind in the dust. Trump World is moving as lightning speed. They will never catch up, because they missed the entire foundation.
Oh well. Bye Bye.
‘“Foreign investment is the inverse of trade deficits, because all of those trade dollars have to come back to America somehow. The bigger the trade deficit, the more foreign investment you get”.”
Not true. There is now more than 10 trillion dollars worth of loans made by non US lenders to non US borrowers, outside the USA.
https://www.bis.org/publ/work483.pdf
The massive trade deficits are a continuing source of funding to roll over those loans. However, the interest rates tend to be floating (often tied to LIBOR) so when USA rates rise, all these sketchy 3rd world dollar loans are more at risk.
Some emerging markets (India, Indonesia) are already screeching that further US interest rates will throw them into default.
If the USA economy starts to grow strongly, and US interest rates go back to “normal” levels (ie. real short rates >0), a lot of that eurodollar debt (Trillions!) is going to default.
To a degree that is not appreciated, much of the world now has a financial interest in having the USA economy as weak as possible, growing as slowly as possible, with ultra low interest rates for as long as possible,
Sundance says that there are trillions at stake. Absolutely correct. Trillions at stake in trade. More trillions at stake in eurodollar loans going into default.
I understand Sundance is being very gentle with Jonah Goldberg. However, Jonah is a complete fraud and his latest worthless book is neatly dispatched by Paul Gottfried : https://www.unz.com/pgottfried/gottfried-on-goldberg-suicide-of-the-west-or-of-conservatism/
“The bigger the trade deficit, the more foreign investment you get.”
The bigger your debt, the more foreign vultures you get.
http://www.dailycaller.com/2018/06/10/merkels-g7-photo-didnt-share/
The Fake News didn’t show that picture…
There is no “free trade”. We don’t even have “free trade” state to state (see non-pasteurized milk as an example). Rules and rules upon rules on trade is the opposite of “free”. These clowns created this to make themselves wealthy and are trying to again. Creating markets like “green energy” to further sap tax dollars and any money we might have or want to keep. Bring on the tariffs! Maybe even call them “Levin Tariffs” since he’s loves them so much (sarc). POTUS and his crew have a lot of work to do.
One of the advantages of being old enough to be called Nana is that I remember when Made in America was standard labeling. We have all the closed manufacturing buildings in our community to show where the work was done “in the old days”.
Thank for pointing out the nonsense of Jonah Goldberg’s words Sundance.
Thanks too for limiting the watch time down to 30 seconds for Chris Wallace and Jonah Goldberg. I was watching the timer while Goldberg was talking so I could cut if off when the economics lesson was done.
(P.S. Tried to watch the Chris Wallace video yesterday with Peter Navarro but had to shut it off. I was interested in what Mr. Navarro was saying but Wallace was too much to tolerate. After shutting it off I gleaned as much as I could from the rest of the post and comments.
I like it way better when Maria Bartiroma hosts the Sunday discussions.)
I gotta say, what an education on this site. Thanks everyone and Sundance.
