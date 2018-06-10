EU President Donald Tusk Worries About “New World Order” Being Dismantled – The Peasants are Revolting…

European Union President Donald Tusk worries about the Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama legacy being dismantled: “What worries me most is the fact that the rules-based international order is being challenged, quite surprisingly, not by the usual suspects, but by its main architect and guarantor: the US.”

.

Every parasite needs a host. As soon as the host refuses to remain co-dependent to its own demise, the abusers begin to panic.

“It must be always be remembered; there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”

― Niccolò Machiavelli

Advertisements