EU President Donald Tusk Worries About “New World Order” Being Dismantled – The Peasants are Revolting…

European Union President Donald Tusk worries about the Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama legacy being dismantled: “What worries me most is the fact that the rules-based international order is being challenged, quite surprisingly, not by the usual suspects, but by its main architect and guarantor: the US.”
Every parasite needs a host. As soon as the host refuses to remain co-dependent to its own demise, the abusers begin to panic.
“It must be always be remembered; there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”
What a piece of scum….Tusk that is.
He’s actually concerned that he might have to find a real job now that his gravy train is about run off the rails.
Good riddance!
WE THE PEOPLE’ HAVE THE POWER OF OUR VOICES AND OUR VOTES TO VOTE OUT COME NOV 2018,THE ENTIRE LYING CORRUPT, TREASONOUS, DEMOCRAT PARTY, VOTE TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AND TO END ALL CORRUPTION IN WASHINGTON GOVERNMENT END THE WASHINGTON PEDOPHILIA
I do maintain Hope, messenger, even here in NY.
I continue to pray that we vote out of office, every dem in the state this year, including his “highness” Andy Cuomo.
I refuse to give up Hope!
(Although I’m not particularly optimistic.)
Eliminating the demoncrats alone will not solve the problem. How about eliminating 90% of remaining incumbents as well? Our government is cowed, corrupted and compromised 6 ways to Sunday. We have a DUTY to replace those who do not serve our soon-to-be-great-again nation’s interests or uphold their Oath of Office. President Trump is the perfect example of a man who stood to be counted, against all the odds.
Surely we have a few hundred honorable men who will also stand to be counted? Men who do NOT serve us to enrich themselves or their paymasters. We must stand with President Trump against all the back-stabbing, spineless, pussy-footing RINOs – no half measures if we want POTUS’ MAGA vision to restore our nation.
Totally!
Yep, “The Peasants (read deplorables) are revolting.” That about sums up their attitude.
These POS were as close as humanly possible to achieving their desired goal! Had this election gone the other way, it was over for our country. Our President’s victory and his ability to MAGA in the face of everything they have thrown at him is killing their Euthopian dream. The Paris Accord was going to secure Globalism forever. Our President getting us out of it was devastating to them. He cutoff the Piggy Bank.
Had the Europeans seen our President winning, they would never have allowed the invasion that has occurred throughout most of Western Europe. The plan was to have the invasion reach our shores by the hundreds of thousands. Our President killed that plan as well.
Iran 🇮🇷 was suppose to be the superpower in the ME! They were suppose to wipe Israel 🇮🇱 off the face of the Earth. Within one year from this date if not sooner, the Mullahs will be either killed or run out of Iran 🇮🇷 by the Iranian citizens.
North Korea 🇰🇵 was suppose to become a nuclear power that would put South Korea 🇰🇷, Japan 🇯🇵 and our country in check. That was the plan that our President will blow up in a few days.
Globalism is DEAD 💀! Our President will do everything in his power to see that it is not only destroyed but will never ever rise again!
You nailed it!!!
All good and faithful men will support President D.J. Trump in this effort. That statement doesn’t include feckless, back-stabbing RINOs. Romans 8:31.
“…… will do everything in his power to see that it is not only destroyed but will never ever rise again!”; by driving a stake through the heart of Sorus and his partners. Finish it !
I would argue they did reach a significant part of their economic goal.
And it was only the saving grace of DJT’s election victory that has enabled America, through PDJT, to effect the removal of the bloated blood sucking tick. Now to toss it on the ground, step on it, and press on.
As to the Middle East – our reinvigorated relationships w/ Israel, Saudi Arabia, and others will check the Syria, Iran, Palestine, etc ….
Once you’ve got the attention of China, through the current tariff negotiations, then you bring North Korea to heel.
Obama is defeated and we have PDJT. My prayers are answered.
Regarding your reference to the European “invasion,” you make an excellent point.
This what what they think of the hard working people that provide them with such pleasant lives of luxury…
can’t handle change!!
I am all for depriving these parasites of a food source, which is us here in the USA.
Mouth of a sea lamprey, Petromyzon marinus
(also applicable to globalist oligarchs)
^Truth^
I endured and survived and escaped an abusive relationship – thank you, Sundance, for speaking this truth.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good for you Minnie. Situations like that usually only get worse. Some people just can’t be fixed. You have so much to look forward to and you certainly do deserve it. Thank you for all that you have been doing to MAGA.
Not a new system! US CONSTITUTION!! America First is our New American Revolution!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love your cartoon. Off topic what’s the bet that President Trump knew, or suspected that Trudeau was working up the nerve to shaft him and arrived late to the women’s empowerment wankfest talk deliberately to nudge him over the edge.
And thus ushered in an epic smack down to show noko, China and the rest of the world that messing with Pres Trump is as serious as a heart attack.
When Roman generals were angry with the troops performance they would decimate them to teach them a lesson. The troops were divided into groups of 10 and whoever drew the short straw was killed. Decimate literally means kill one tenth. No favouritism, the soldier picked the straw for himself. Justine self selected the short straw
Ha! Trudeau is missing an eyebrow. Kudo’s to Ben Garrison.
“The rules-based international order is being challenged.”
Whose rules, Mr. Tusk?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah WTF does that mean?
I live by God’s Commandments and the US Constitution, not some internationalBS.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well, when the Tusk at EU wants to speak with EU members who are not precisely in line with the jot and tittle of EU rules, Tusk doesn’t make a query, he issues a DIRECTIVE.
The “members” are threatened, essentially, with near bankruptcy.
Somehow that does not sound like “president to member” that sounds more like “king to serf.”
And that is the way Tusk rules the EU.
EU “join application”, apparently has some really nasty fine print, or else the words do not mean what the signer thinks they meant.
In any case the EU has tried to become the “Hotel California.”
Hotel CaliforniaThe Eagles (Hell Freezes Over)
Last thing I remember, I was
Running for the door
I had to find the passage back to the place I was before
‘Relax’ said the night man
‘We are programmed to receive
You can check out any time you like
But you can never leave!
The NWO’s, of course! Where unelected bureaucrats can determine the course of entire nations and continents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For our own good, of course ….
Bureaucrats – the most dangerous form of government.
Yes, its about bloody time.
MOAR Winnimins!!! God Bless President Donald J. Trump!!!
(Good Lord I am enjoying the sh*tshow known as the G7 Summit!)
It’s a regular Storm!
“…the Bush-Clinton-Bush-Obama legacy being dismantled: “What worries me most is the fact that the rules-based international order is being challenged,….”
That is about the time we started going downhill. Like a snowball rolling downhill, our decline picked up mass and speed as it continued. After 8 years of HRC (with BHO/VJ down the street), our republic would have been effectively destroyed. We did not dodge a bullet with PDJT, we escaped an incoming RPG or mortar round when not wearing so much as a helmet or flak jacket.
I will never forget GHW Bush uttering those words “New World Order” during that speech. I thought to myself, “You are suppose to be the President of the United States, NOT some NWO!”.
“…..it’s main architect and guarantor: the U.S.”
Good to see this admission in print.
I looked up “rules-based international order” in a Bullshit-to-English translation dictionary and it’s a noun that means “a racket, scam, or shakedown”.
Kind of like the mafia.
The fact he (and his handlers) thought this message was a good idea proves yet again how necessary the MAGA & Brexit movements are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is talking in the echo chamber of the soros bubble, which even soros admits is merely a bubble.
He is chattering because he knows not what else to do: he has run out of poop to sling, a monkey in a cage of monkeys.
Trump is threatening to end the EU’s all-too-comfortable incompetence. The consequence of MAGA to the rest of the world is that they have to be more productive to compete in free markets.
Say goodbye to the EU’s US subsidized social welfare net.
Yes, the Trillions that have been siphoned from us for decades have supported their socialists and communists regimes for long enough. Since 1985, it’s estimated that there has been some $20 Trillion in trade imbalances that nearly cleaned our economic clock until our esteemed President cam along. That doesn’t even count all the other B.S. that our money is distributed all over the world.
I love this man. Thank you Father God for sending such a leader for such a time as this.
I think maybe Trump has read Machiavelli and has decided to out-flank that part about “and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ” I’m in my seventies and although I have not been as politically active in my earlier years, I always have followed various candidates and have almost always voted in national elections.
However, I have never seen day-to-day, continuing, enthusiastic discusions and rallies so long after the election of any President. This is a first-in-a-lifetime experience for me.
If Machiavelli were alive today in America, he would certainly be a lying liberal, and I think Trump would have him begging for a puppy by lunchtime.
PDJT to Tusk –
Best scene of a GREAT movie.
So how exactly does ending the Korean war peacefully and denuclearizing the Norks upset the rules-based international order?
EUPDTusk is no match for VSGPDT.
I remember that day during 41’s administration when he announced a New World Order. So freaked me out, I got rid of my tv for 6 months and went to daily Mass as much as possible.
The world, thanks to God’s merciful goodness and PDJT’s leadership is fighting for a new era.
Such times to be alive!
Interesting how he names the U.S. as “the architect” of the N.W.O.
We never were told about the North American Union until the papers were signed. We the people never agreed to this. President Trump speaks for all of us. The deal is dead. In my opinion Bush, Bush and Obama need to be hung. Who the hell gave them permission to sell our resources, land and labor. I don’t know about anyone else but I didn’t learn about this agreement until obama was enforcing the agreement.
Let’s say the EU is disbanded. How many years before the European nation states are engaging in full-scale ground warfare? It’ll be like the old days. I give it one decade +/- 6 months.
I have some bad news for this guy. God placed our president into this office in order for the NWO to be dismantled. Period.
I feel quite giddy. If I was at a racetrack I’d be shouting “…go you good thing!”
We are seeing history unfold before our eyes! The power is coming back to the people! We elect governments to do our bidding, not for them to sign up to agreements designed to bankrupt us!
The power of the Patriot!
Love it!
While we’re upsetting the EU applecart, how about bringing our troops home from Germany? We defeated them over 70 years ago. Let our soldiers come home and participate in the American boom going on right now.
This relatively new, to me, phrase “rules based order” is very disturbing. Get in line or get out!
Yes! Who’s rules is talking about? Were they democratically voted on? I think not!
Their rules, our money
E.g. Bush-Clinton
Globalism is to Nationalism as Monopoly is to Competition.
Tusk really needs a quick kick in the rear. I’m hoping Italy will give him thousands of swift kicks in the coming months. That will also allow PDJT to focus his energies again on the domestic front – like the Wall, immigration, budget, etc..
Everyone should read “The Prince”. Very much part of politics today.
POTUS should declassify everything without redactions since Bush Sr. I mean everything. Will hurt but is necessary.
The parasite that never seems to go away by name of George Soros will be spending millions of dollars to elect democrats in 2018. Be vigilant. The fight to protect the president is on.
That massive POS had the gall to say that the western democracies were built on globalism.
The lies they so glibly let trip off their tongues makes me want to puke.
It’s about relevancy and the so called leaders of the “free western world” are losing their relevancy.
There’s a new sheriff in town and as Duke Nukem would put it, “It’s time to kick ass and chew bubble gum. And I’m all out of gum.”
Thanks, Sundance. This makes me smile. Not the end of The New World Order! How will we survive? Better, most likely…but definitely more sovereign.
And its not just the EU President. It’s our own people and politicians that are upset about this, too. Why?
Rant Begins:
What we are seeing is the death throes of “bi-lateral” agreements and trade deals which are set up to essentially be welfare for other countries on the back of the US. Imho, the signing of NAFTA by Clinton was the true begining of the NWO (originally wished for by Old Man Bush, iirc). That was the actual mechanism. Then came to social part of the NWO, which permitted millions of immigrants who are poor and without skill to come to various ” western” countries and “better” themselves through our welfare systems and via semi skilled manufacturing jobs. For 20+ years, we have been conditioned to believe that this is the way it should be. Shitty trade deals which degrades the pay (which is huge ) and therefore, the degradation of the livelihood of Americans and mass immigration which now is draining a very fragile welfare system, not to mention draining an almost bankrupt social security fund.
Somewhere, in the last 30 years, our betters thought it a good idea for them to give our country away. Obviously , they and their families were able to make quite a bundle from this set up and the threat to their investment is why you see so many repubs and dems wanting to oust Trump. He is a threat to their pocketbook and that of their family’s ability to be the 1% for the foreseeable future. One needs to look no further than the “net worth” of our elected government officials (not to mention the unelected 7th floor type) to verify this statement. Record number of millionaires, iirc. Yet, all the while they were able to keep people at each other’s throats…pretending to “stand for” certain things. Pretending to be different from each other. The republicans who are currently in office refused to fund a border fence, even though a bill to create one was passed (see the fence act). They refused to create a tighter and more secure border. They signed an amnesty bill. They funded planned parenthood. They pushed NAFTA and the TPP. They raised taxes. They kept poor whites and poor blacks and poor hispanics bickering and fighting so the poor couldn’t see exactly who was screwing them over. They played the Dog and Pony show…the man behind the curtain game…and they played it for years. The parties are no different, they all, despite the rhetoric, embraced and promoted the same things.
What they have done to us has served them and theirs only, while we continue grinding away financially, while record numbers of our population are incarcerated, while our manufacturing communities are cesspools, while our schools are crumbling, while our pension system is teetering on the edge of the abyss….and all the while, they are telling us this is as good as it gets. Let them eat cake! Make no mistake, we walked into socialism years ago. We are the pig trough of the world. We work hard to give our rich more and the poor from every other country more, too.
To this day, I am stunned by the fact that we have been so conditioned that when we are presented with a person who is trying to get our immigration and border to be best for THIS country and when we have a man who is standing tough to get THIS country the best trade deals…that there is any pushback at all. How can one root for trade deals, an economy or immigration reform that is not the best for THEIR country? That’s lunacy. A syndrome of some sort that goes way beyond TDS. I can see wanting to help others, but not to the detriment to oneself.
MAGA. It’s not mean. It’s not racist. It’s not old school.
It’s common sense. Imho
Rant Ends.
(Sorry for the length)
I can’t believe he actually let the mask fall off!!!
😱 – no sarcasm at all… seriously 😳
“What worries me most is the fact that the rules based international order is being challenged.”
Wow, what a guy.
Tusk meet Trump 😂😂🤣
“What worries me most is the fact that the rules-based international order is being challenged”
I’m trying to remember what those rules were….hmm… oh yeah…
Rule #1: Globalists will deal only with corrupt political representation
Rule #2: Only the interests of the globalists & their paid puppets will be considered
Rule #3: The globalists & their political puppets will profit handsomely & the people get nothing
Uh, on second thought, no, I think we’ll change the rules
Better get it through your thick skull dumb f***, your scam is over
Consider yourself lucky if, after all is said & done, your not hanging upside down by your balls while the people tar & feather you
This is what the euro-monsters are trying to put together.
