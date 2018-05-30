NAFTA Watch – Canada Vows To Retaliate If They Lose Access To Loophole Permitting Tariff-Free Trade With Foreign Countries…

Canada is vowing to retaliate against the U.S. if President Trump subjects NAFTA partners to the same tariffs as other trade nations and eliminates the NAFTA loophole. {Go Deep}
The NAFTA Loophole allows Canada and Mexico to broker independent trade deals with Asian and European companies; then use their Mexican and Canadian access to the U.S. market as a backdoor around U.S. Tariffs.
This loophole has been exceptionally rewarding for both Canada and Mexico and for more than a decade they have structured their economies around loophole retention. U.S. corporations, seeing advantages from cheap Asian parts in Mexico and Canada, have moved some manufacturing there to take advantage. In an effort to reset the trade imbalance created by the loophole President Trump is threatening to close it.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will “respond appropriately” to any U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday, less than two days before the punitive measures are due to kick in.
“The government is absolutely prepared to – and will defend – Canadian industries and Canadian jobs. We will respond appropriately,” Freeland told reporters when asked about possible U.S. action.
Canadian government officials have said they are prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs should the Trump administration make a move but have not revealed what they have in mind.
Trump says the steel and aluminum tariffs would be imposed for security reasons, which Freeland said was “frankly absurd”. Canada has repeatedly rejected any suggestion it could be a threat to the United States.
Freeland spoke after returning from Washington, where she met U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to discuss NAFTA. The negotiation “will take as long as it takes to get a good deal”, she said. (read more)
Foreign Minister Freeland will not allow Canada’s economic needs to be ignored:
Oohoo, call on me.
I got the answer to what the Canadian Govt will do… “They will seek to join the EU and call it a Trans-Atlantic Union”
Lets see how that would work out… You can join but Chinese dumping of steel and aluminium will have to have tariffs and quotas.
The essential question is “Are American Manufactors able to step up to the challenge, the argument goes well labor cost is the deal breaker. To which, “I say labor costs are usually the cheapest component, the real cost of is amount of money floating around in marketing and brand identity transactions, where labor cost increases eat into these three card monty profits of wallstreet and fifth avenue. I don’t for one second buy into the notion that these costs are paid out of profits, they are value added and pass onto the consumer.
Funny…. how that view point goes right to the heart of the grease that oils the MSM. My point is manufactors should be seeking to offset labor cost by seeking lower costs in their marketing expenditures.
Some of these multinationals spend huge money, and in reality much of what they buying is a hedge to prevent competition by keeping entery costs for Main Street Concerns prohibitively high.
Exactly. Why was the EU formed? As a collective (socialists) to compete against the US. They want to use their collective economic muscle to push the US around. So it is in our best interests to DESTROY that collective and pit its members against themselves.
Energy and regulations are a large part of the cost of manufacturing, but our forward thinking president has already removed those barriers. Imagine that!
Sounds remarkably like a spokesperson for Venezuela except many folks in canada ain’t exactly socialist.
“Trans-Atlantic Union”
Well, whenever I see sparklesox prancing around, the word “trans” does come to mind.
Chrystia Freeland is a high functioning skank.
Chrystia Freeland is a skank. (fify)
She’s a journalist who’s claim to fame is 1) she’s a woman in Justins cabinet and 2) she has a big mouth and spewed for years in left wing news outlets.
Does she know anything about finance?
No but she is an expert on social justice & virtue signaling.
Bunny Boiler alert!
Big Test of the Trump America First Doctrine……………no way can you have an America First economy and let the NAFTA backdoor stay open.
Canada just better be quiet and hope we continue to ignore them.
LOL That’s like termites (Canada) telling the Terminix Man (Trump Team) they will “respond appropriately” to him tenting the house they’ve been feasting on for 3 decades (US economy).
Sorry Canada… the game is over, NAFTA is trash, and we are no longer “the stupid people”. #MoreWinning 😀
“Canadian government officials have said they are prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs should the Trump administration make a move but have not revealed what they have in mind.”
um, that would be “nothing.”
I love me some canucks and various stuffs and beautiful landscapes up there, but honestly, they’ve got nothing we really need or really want. We trade and interact with them because and so long as it’s friendly, comfortable, and convenient. Start bristling up? Bye!
“Canadian government officials have not revealed what they have in mind.”
When you look at the socialists who have been propping up their socialism with other peoples money, you find that the USA, our money, is what they have been using. They don’t have to be competent, they don’t have to have a budget; they have had an unlimited ATM called the USA and We the People have suffered for it with unemployment and a lower standard of living. It’s about time these so-called governments have to actually be competent in running their countries using THEIR money.
The company my husband works for is the only American owned one in its category and the only one contracted to work on a military project for its type of work. Darn right it’s a national security issue.
“We will respond appropriately”
So, as-yet-unspecified retaliation measures under consideration in Canada include: foot stomping and breath holding. If that 1st round of counter-measures does not get us to give in, they may take more stringent actions including name calling, and refusing to eat their vegetables – resulting in reduced produce exports north of the border.
Hmmmm… after careful deliberation, we of the U.S. have decided – we’ll risk it.
Oh Justine,
Don’t throw us in the briar patch.
Sadly Trudope is too busy lighting up another joint so he can remain out of touch with reality! After all Trudope just bought himself an imaginary pipeline for billions!
By the end of this you’ll probably see Canada become the 51st US state…
Really? Let’s hope not. If they did, we’d have to incorporate all the jihadists they have allowed to come in as refugees/asylum seekers. No; thanks but no, thanks.
Canada and Mexico remind me of SJW Millennials living in their parents’ basement rent free complaining when their parents stop paying for their cell phone as a first long needed step toward true self sufficient adulthood.
If Stephen Harper was still the Prime Minister of Canada, I think he and President Trump would get along great.
The most equitable solution would be to send all the Canadians to their choice of either Britain or Australia (whichever flavor of socialism they prefer) and turn the place into a big park where Americans who own chainsaws could go and cut a years worth of firewood every year and fish without a license. Everybody wins! Well, except maybe the Auzzies. 🙂
The people in charge of the park can be the conservatives who didn’t vote for Justin.
LOL. OH NO!!! Canada might retaliate!
I’m so scared. Are you scared? I’m scared.
Forget Isis. Islamowackos. Etc.
Fear the canucks!
‘ay.
No, he always embarrasses his citizens.
I listened to a tape of Jordan Peterson analyzing him. Ouch!!!
Does this mean no more Canadian Bacon?
Settle down!! Settle down!!!! Now, what’s all this indignation aboot??
Can we deport their geese back home to them. Messy creatures!
Why isn’t someone from Trump’s administration out there in front of TV, radio, web media.. everywhere explaining the core NAFTA issue in layman’s terms? Once the citizenry understands what’s going on with NAFTA, it will be like pulling the rug out from under the CoC, GOPe and every paid off lobbyist and politician.
The Swamp wants us to lose hope- to believe that their globalist agenda is inevitable and resistance is futile. In short, they want us to quit fighting for America. F Gowdy, Rosenstein, Sessions, Graham, Rubio, McConnell, Ryan, Flake, and everyone else in DC who is undermining the first MAGA President in my lifetime.
This is looking just like 1776 – it’s surreal!
England is our enemy. The gov’t. there hates POTUS and worked with 5 eyes & Obama Admin. to try to stop Trump from getting elected. They colluded with the Russians and democrats against the Patriots. They still are working against our gov’t.
Now Canada (loyalists), is turning against our elected gov’t.- resisting with the democrats. This is just like 1776 again. The Constitutionalists against King George and his loyalists.
I can tell you what you should be understanding – this is a fight to the death.
Benjamin Franklin said (look it up): “If we don’t hang together we’ll sure hang separately”.
Call a Waaaa-ambulance, Canada. We’re threat-deaf, what are you going to do, give us a worse deal? Not possible.
“Canada is vowing to retaliate..”
Somehow I sense there is a laugh line right there.
If the Canadian economy suffers, Justin will not be reelected.
How quickly our so called friends/allies turn to bite us when we no longer want the unfair, unequal, imbalanced, miss labeled “free trade” NAFTA, as it is costing America and Americans far too much in many areas. Hmmmm…..only their countries interests count, and how dare we look out for ours, we’re expected to give away to them against our own interests. The hypocrisy is both glaring and telling.
WE OWE CANADA NOTHING!
Haha. Larry the Cable Guy read her comments, grinned widely, and said, “That’s some funny ****, right there!”
Very simple.
Enforce Mandatory “””Safety””” Inspections on EVERY COMMERCIAL VEHICLE CROSSING OUR BORDERS!!!
No Need to increase personnel….
LET THEM WAIT
AND WAIT
AND….
FIFY
I live near detroit, stone’s throw from the bridge to windsor, and unfortunately have to work with canadians who cross in every day. I am amazed how they blame the u.s. for all their own woes, all the while collecting u.s. $$ (worth more in canada), getting benefits, and taking our jobs. Their economy, wages, and healthcare all stink, and they bad-mouth our president! Meanwhile I have to be nice to them in the interest of ‘diversity’ and getting along, for fear of putting my job in jeopardy. One said to me “it’s because of YOUR nursing shortage that we have to work in the u.s.” LOL. As if they are doing us a favor by coming here. And she blamed our president because of NAFTA, saying she might lose her job here! Then why doesn’t she get a job in her own friggin’ country?!?! I am very tired of having to deal with canadians coming here to work, and having to listen to them complain about OUR country!
Canada will “respond appropriately” to any U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.
Like, stomping their feet and holding their breath until they turn blue?
Many young Canadians enlisted in the US military to fight with us in Viet Nam; I won’t forget teir help and support.
I agree, Canada has been our ally and could be again. The Liberals there are evil just as ours are. They have fed the people lies as we have been fed lies.
I see it as a “more in sorrow than in anger move”. Reality is that without a fair trade policy the USA has been the loser and that must end. Canadians will need to understand the costs of their liberal policies and re-embrace capitalism. When they do they will be a richer and more successful society. The Canadians I have know over the years have been great people but just as in Ireland the spread of social justice has poisoned many people, often the most vocal ones.
This is my summary of Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland >>>>>
More likely, she’s having a meltdown in response to frustration. Much of the problem is attributed to uneven language skills. A typical snowflake attempts to understand the words they hear, yet their ability to fully understand the language is so limited. When the snowflake does not truly understand the words that come out of her mouth, frustration mounts.
A tantrum is not a pretty sight. In addition to kicking, screaming, or pounding the floor, the behavior may include throwing things, hitting, and even holding her breath to the point of turning blue. When the snowflake is swept up in a tantrum, she’s unlikely to listen to reason and she will respond — negatively — to facts.
It’s better to ignore the tantrum until she calms down, rather than rewarding negative behavior.
No matter how long the tantrum continues, don’t give in to unreasonable demands or negotiate with the irrational (and/or ignorant).
By conceding, it only teaches the snowflake that throwing a fit is a good way to get what she wants, and setting the stage for future behavior problems. Besides, the snowflake is already frightened by being out of control.
If the snowflake (or socialist), has outbursts which escalate to the point where she’s hitting people or pets, throwing things, screaming nonstop – lock her in a safe place, such as an office, a bathroom or portable toilet (it outdoors). Tell her why she’s there, and let her know that she needs to stay in the room until the negative behavior stops.
Then cancel NAFTA!
Our President wants the best for all three countries of NAFTA. If they are willing to work with but not try to best the big-population nation in between, they’ll all come out fine. If not, then that’s their choice.
Unfortunately our fellow English-speakers and all of Canada–the good majority along with the stinkin’ lefties running their government out of Ottawa–will suffer unnecessarily. However, President Trump understands there are two Canadas–the one with Trudeau’s pretty face, and the real Canada of hard-working conservative men and women on the farms, in the forestry business, in oil, in the construction trades, in manufacturing, and just the every day stores and businesses common to Western society nations. Bringing hardship on these real Canadians is not the President’s goal.
CTH has many Canadian Treepers. Let’s think of them when we’re commenting, and pray that they are able to take their nation back before it’s too late. Pray they will Make Canada Great Again!
The top exports of Canada are Cars ($50.1B), Crude Petroleum ($39.6B), Gold ($21.5B), Unspecified ($20.6B) and Vehicle Parts ($11.2B), using the 1992 revision of the HS (Harmonized System) classification. Its top imports are Cars ($27.8B), Vehicle Parts ($24.3B), Unspecified ($17.2B), Computers ($13.2B) and Delivery Trucks ($13.2B)
The top export destinations of Canada are the United States ($296B), China ($15.8B).
What choice do they have. How can they retaliate? With what?
I don’t know about you but I think Oh Canada should be shaking in their ugly socks….
