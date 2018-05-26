Sandwich Makers Hold Surprise Meeting in North Korea…

South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in is the Asian version of Barack Obama, and much like North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un essentially irrelevant in this geopolitical confrontation. Take a seat, or make a sandwich…. it matters not.
Behind the fanciful Korean ‘denuclearization talks‘ and lofty ‘peace initiatives‘ a far more consequential geopolitical economic battle is taking place between the worlds largest two economies. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are engaged.
The Sandwich Maker Summit – (Reuters) – “South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday in an effort to ensure that a high-stakes summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump takes place successfully, South Korean officials said.
[…] Their two hours of talks at the Panmunjom border village came a month after they held the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade at the same venue. At that meeting, they declared they would work toward a nuclear-free Korean peninsula and a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.
“The two leaders candidly exchanged views about making the North Korea-U.S. summit a successful one and about implementing the Panmunjom Declaration,” South Korea’s presidential spokesman said in a statement. He did not confirm how the meeting was arranged or which side asked for it.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment. But White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said an advance team of White House and U.S. State Department officials would leave for Singapore on schedule this weekend to prepare for a possible summit there.” (read more)
.
.
Chairman Xi made a strategic decision in his adversarial approach toward President Trump. Again, as noted in the briefing by Secretary Pompeo – Panda China is telling Pompeo they too want to see peace, Korean stability and denuclearization. However, Dragon-China is using the panda mask, and simultaneously leveraging Chairman Kim to aid their trade and economic conquest objectives.
However, Beijing made a fatal mistake; Xi exposed too much dragon face -and brought great shame and embarrassment to the Chinese people- he did not expect President Trump to call him out publicly.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross heads to China June 2-4 with •Steel and Aluminum tariffs; •auto-sector 232 evaluations; •intellectual property penalties; •over $150 billion in additional trade sanctions/tariffs pending; •and financial sanctions against Chinese banks as economic arrows in his dragon slaying quiver.
Don’t doubt for a minute, based on Chairman Xi’s mid-May maneuver with Chairman Kim, Wolverine Ross is not about to fire one -or several- of those arrows directly into the heart of Beijing. My guess would be the Steel (25%) and Aluminum (10%) tariffs for China go into effect regardless of the disposition of current trade negotiations.
Chairman Xi Jinping made a strategic mistake. Communist Xi genuinely has no idea the level of hurt President Trump is looking for an excuse to deliver. Xi Jinping showed great disrespect by attempting to embarrass U.S. President Donald Trump over the Singapore summit. Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.
Excellent report! Thanks SD
Perhaps referring to the two Korean leaders as “Kim che makers” would be a little more on target, and politically incorrect.
Rotted cabbage
Having been stationed there with the 8th US Army/USFK, I can tell you that while kemche is fermented (rotten cabbage) it is quite delightful to the palate. There are dozens, if not hundreds of ways to make it and I’ve enjoyed many. The world hopes and prays that our POTUS is successful in his quest for peace.
It IS quite good! High in salt though…
The kemche I have tried was very, very spicy but delicious.
sauerkraut with pepper. very healthy, very delicious imo
“rotten cabbage …..delightful to the palate? “ Now that alone could result in nuclear blast! ,
MhT…that would be which end the blast comes out of!!!…I love kemche and the hot, spicy is right up my ally…along with Thai food…AND not the stuff sold here in the United States…(also includes Vietnamese as well).
I had kimchi in Singapore which was made by Koreans. It was really good. The thing about kimchi is it will, in time, go sour. The best time to eat it is when it freshly made and in the process of starting to ferment. I make it myself but just enough to last3 to 4 day since it is delicious those first few days.
German sauerkraut is also fermented cabbage.
From the picture it looks like an open-faced porkbelly sandwich.add
Yes! Remember there would be no NK without China! MacCarthur would’ve finished the job if not for detente…
The caterwauling after Trump sent his letter to Kim from every quarter including Russia’s Putin was something to behold. The Chinese miscalculated because they don’t understand, President Trump really really wants to put the hurt on them, as you so eloquently explained.
Sundance strikes again! Keep’m coming.
God Bless our Sundance. Nobody else could keep us so “Up to the minute!”
Yes, and the “media” is portraying this as the two “leaders” trying to salvage the summit that Trump botched…
The media is a joke. It doesn’t matter what they say or how they spin it. Trump’ s got no time for their bs.
Xi got the message loud and clear. Thats all that matters.
MAGA
Right on.
And neither should we.
They can try and paint any image they want! We would be seeing none of this if it weren’t for one man, PDJT!
Kim Jong-un wants his freedom and the freedom for his people. He literally can taste the Double Quarter Pounder With Cheese. That photo of him hugging 🤗 Moon is real. The media didn’t want us to see what else happened when they hugged.
From the article linked above:
Video and a photo released by South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Saturday showed Kim hugging Moon and kissing him on the cheek three times as he saw Moon off after their meeting at Tongilgak, the North’s building in the truce village, which lies in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
“The media didn’t want us to see what else happened when they hugged. ”
… You mean……
LOL!
Fairly close resemblance, yes?
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fstatic.tvtropes.org%2Fpmwiki%2Fpub%2Fimages%2Fwimpy2_4069.jpg&f=1
Here it is. (I hope)
😂
“Chairman Xi Jinping made a strategic mistake. Communist Xi genuinely has no idea the level of hurt President Trump is looking for an excuse to deliver. Xi Jinping showed great disrespect by attempting to embarrass U.S. President Donald Trump over the Singapore summit. Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.” – Sundance
“Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while you shouldn’t have messed with? That’s me.”
Is there a way to insert a gif in a comment? I have a great panda gif that sums up XI’s reaction to President Trump’s comments a couple days ago.
Put a space before and after the link.
Here goes – XI’s reaction to President Trump’s comments: [IMG]http://i66.tinypic.com/wukkgk.jpg[/IMG]
well that didn’t work … let’s try this:
third time’s the charm?
http://tinypic.com/r/wukkgk/9
OK forget it
Good one!
Sundance Worthy, I think!
hehehe
Almost identical post below…..sorry.
Ok, goin’ out on a limb here. I would not be surprised if this GIF makes it into one(or more of SD’s articles.
Nicely Done!!
Sundance’s mind is an art form. I’ve learned more about politics, economics, and so much more from his essays. And then a subtle photo caption — “Sandwich Press”. 😀 😀 😀 I’ll take a Korean BBQ Panini please! I don’t think I’ve seen intellect married so well with dry wit in my life. Kudos SD, you are a treasure! ❤
LikeLiked by 12 people
I would like some spicy beef on wry…
Indeed, Sundance and crew always leave a person hungering for more intellectual morsels.
“Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.”
Our own fellow treeper ‘Oldschool’ will like that I bet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wilburine is redesigning the ‘spring roll’.
Beats handing over pallets of cash and coming away with betrayal, a nuclear Iran, and ‘Death to America’ cries.
SD is absolutely right! I actually think 🤔 it won’t be just China that is going to get a wake up call on June 1st when it comes to the steel and aluminum tariffs.
Our President is going to show China it means business at the end of this month when the countries that have been exempt from the steel and aluminum tariffs no longer have that exemption. China, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and the European Union can kiss it goodbye. The only country that will have the exemption is South Korea because they renegotiated a new KORUS with us.
This will occur one day prior to our Wilburine’s visit. It will set the tone for the visit!
China will see that our President is not afraid of anybody. Including are so called allies and countries that are adjacent to us.
Our President will make sure Wilburine explains what the ARROWS look like that will be used in the foreseeable future. The 232 on cars and vehicles (and hopefully parts) is going to be crippling for China as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union (specifically Germany).
Our President has complete power when it comes to 232 tariffs. RINOs, CoC, Lobbyists, Globalist etc. can’t do a damn thing to stop what is coming. Just like they couldn’t do anything to stop the tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Good luck RINOs telling the American people that you are looking to the courts to put an injunction on our President’s tariffs on automobiles and parts.
GM, Ford, Chrysler etc. can scream all they want that what the President is doing will not help them.
Once again they and the RINOs fail to understand AMERICA FIRST.
PDJT lives by that motto. His only concern is the people of this country.
They have a little less than a year to start expanding and building factories in the US in order to circumvent the tariffs. If they decide to wait it out, oh well, they will learn the hard way.
Our President is also going to push forward with the 301 tariffs on $150 billion dollars of Chinese goods. As soon as China reciprocates, our President will call for an additional $150 billion dollars of tariffs. The problem for China is that they have nothing left to put tariffs on.
Our Wilburine will tell China that they better tell the Brazilians to produce much more soy because their people will starve to death based on their own stupidity.
Chairman Xi is going to pay like it is nobody’s business. You FU…….K with the EAGLE and you will feel every single ARROW that comes your way!
What’s happening with ZTE? Some reports say they’re getting a pass. And Mnuchin didn’t get any guarantees from the Chinese except some kind of rhetorical statement that they’ll cut the trade deficit by a hundred billion. Is that why Ross is going?
Billions in fines, must change the board of directors, extra security precautions, etc., etc.
When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.
As I was reading, I was thinking, “I hope Chairman XI reads CTH”…………….
Actually, I hope he doesn’t – wouldn’t want to give the game away, no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good idea. I try do my part. Problem is for many classes of goods there’s no American made product to buy. I was recently looking at induction cooktops and electric pressure cookers. All models were “made in China”. If you want to have such things there’s no choice. If companies start making such items in the US, I’m certain Americans would buy them.
That “front team” STILL going on schedule to Singapore says more than anything else…
Our Pres is playing the fish just fine…. 40lb test line with a 300 lb Tuna on the hook…. He’ll reel him in yet…
By laying that sec 232 card on the table…he just put China on notice that he can and will arrange for them to loose ALL of their “auto component” sales/revenue….period…. Laying that 900 lb turd on the table was MAGA all the way… He is saying that US Cars will not and can not have anything in them except 100% Made in America parts…period… This parts business is what makes the Mexico/Canada route for assembly so important to them….money besides the “later” ability to “control” the cars themselves and/or control our Auto Industry. AND…HE has made these actions transparent… public release of his “letter” back to Kim…. (sir, may I have another one, sir?)…
IF there was a real door closed…ie: no meeting possible….then, this front team wouldn’t be headed for the big PX on the island. I so wish he would use the Goodwin Hotel as his site for the meetings…that was the Japanese seat of govt while they occupied the island during WW-II… AND, that didn’t work out so good, did it??? Up at the Top of Orchard street….easy downhill walk to shopping and eats… Raffle’s is at the other end of the street…down by the harbor. He didn’t last long either…as the English empire lost it’s hold very fast down there…
Stay tuned….there will be more to follow I’m sure. Check-6
Would love to visit Singapore.
That hotel I saw where the meeting is to take place is AMAZING. Two buildings, ultra-futuristic.
“U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are engaged.”
Somebody brave should break the news to Melania.
.
.
Sorry, couldn’t help it. (:
At first I read that as, “somebody brave should break the news to the Media.” And I thought, “why does that take bravery?” Ah, Melania.
” Kick his ass Seabass”
Another way to look at this meeting is the “rebranding” of Lil’ Kim.
No other DPRK leader has met with the leaders of China and South Korea so many times in such a short period of time. Something’s afoot.
There is likely famine in the DPRK with many reports of “ghost ships” being discovered along the coast of Western Japan. Boats with bodies…lots of ’em. Would not be the first time famine has hit the Kim regime(s).
Trump and Xi will need to think out-of-the-box to enforce any deal and make history.
1). Guarantee denuclearization means US-Chinese SOF oversee the operation?
2). Guarantee of Kim’s security means US-Chinese SOF oversee the operation?
To undo the Korea problem from Yalta, Big Power politics are required between the US and China.
Victory privately. Victory publicity. Victory with family and friends. Victory financially and in rigorous excercises. These are mine…though small compared to our lion…TRUMP!
I love and admire this dominant stud of a winner. This man has a habit of winning. Now. Now he is winning for our great AMERICA.
I am so thankful. This unappreciated man trudges on with too little adoration.
Go Trump. Go!
Sundance! Your hard work. Your intelligence. Your diligence doesn’t go unnoticed by us Treepers. Thank you sir.
And oh, look at all the republicans in congress sitting on their hands in silence as our TRUMP takes almost all of the arrows from AMERICAN enemies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
“I am so thankful. This unappreciated man trudges on with too little” admiration!
Rssmith1776:
I understand your hesitance, we all love respect Melania, and so easy to offend when being humurous. I contemplated posting Melania delayed coming back to WH, until they could insure no listening devices planted during surgery, but held off till now. KIDDING!
And yeah, very hard to discern the outcome; 5 -10 years from now,, what does peninsula look like?
One Korea, two Korea, 3 potato, 4.
What do we even have these NUKES for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are few moments when our President is more endearing than when he engages in some spontaneous and hilarious self-deprecating humor.
Obola could never do that – too insecure, too narcissistic.
frankfield; McConnell OWNED by china, and disburser of funds for senatorial campaigns.
Its like State of Union speech; at each potential applause line, Speaker and majority and minority leaders applaud, or dont, and the sheep watch for the signal, and follow suit.
Corkers name SURELY on the list, Iran threatened to release, of pols Iran bribed, for jcpoa, as an example.
The most underreported story by all media.
I hope that will yet be revealed. The names of traitors in Congress. Should be a balanced amount of Dems and GOP seeking early exits. We have to break the bake of the Vichy Congress.
“the back”
Perhaps Trump gave them ZTE just so he could take it away because Trump SW the Chinese misstep coming…
2021 Headline:
Trump steals NK from China! The US has a new little brother…
It ain’t just the Chinese: the rest of the world, our American press, corporate leaders–everybody– still hasn’t processed that we have a president who owes NOBODY NOTHING except the American people, doesn’t care what the COC or some lobbying group says, doesn’t give a fat rat’s ass what the college professor/journalist class things–they’re a bunch of losers. Yep. It’s pretty awesome.
Here’s a good overview of automobiles imports into the US and which countries would be most impacted by proposed US tariffs.
https://global.handelsblatt.com/mobility/vw-bmw-daimler-trump-import-895206
China continues to rely on the commie American press to steer public opinion.
They learned very well from Walter Cronkite’s Vietnam era “The war in Vietnam is lost” line – when in fact the Tet Offensive was a North Vietnamese disaster and they were going to capitulate – so what the hell, why not take a shot?
Actually, the ’68 TET offensive was a disaster for the Viet Cong, not the North Vietnamese. In fact. the North Vietnamese never let the Viet Cong recover from that disater, leaving them out of power and off the stage
This latest Trumpism, telling NK & China to basically shove it so totally changes the negotiating on both trade and NK nukes that the MSM, still looking through the Obama lens, is several steps behind. The US could not have a better President for current times. I think he thrives on making people look stupid and he’s very good at it
“The sandwich maker summit”
😂😂
I love CTH.
The Panda is coming into heat. Timing is everything.
My hope for all of this is not focused so much on what may or may not happen between us and the North Koreans, but all of the trade, and economic disparity that has grown between China and the U.S.
All of the abuses outlined by Sundance need to end. Using Canada and Mexico as backdoors, needs to stop.
Important factlet: Dennis Rodman on his 2017 visit to NK gave KJU a copy of…The Art of the Deal.
Some conjecture that maybe, maybe KJU and Trump are both playing China…for their own specific outcomes but both aware they are using the same approach. KJU wanting to impress Trump with his skilful deal-making.
Again, I am rereading The Art of the Deal…POTUS loves complicated transactions; he appreciates a worthy adversary; he is persistent when he wants something; he truly despises government incompetence and loves showing them up; his projects when finished are meticulous (you could eat off the floor at the Trump Hotel); he often repeats his great respect for worthy adversaries and often calls them friends; he hires the best and loyalty above all. Xi may be a worthy adversary; but Trump calls him a friend. Friends don’t get a free condo in the Trump towers or an unfair trade deal.
“Behind the fanciful Korean ‘denuclearization talks‘ and lofty ‘peace initiatives‘ a far more consequential geopolitical economic battle is taking place between the worlds largest two economies. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are engaged.”
______________________
They may be ‘engaged’, but DJT holds all the cards, unless China is willing to commit suicide over trade negotiations. Even then, China loses.
Why has no one asked why Lil’ Kim had to make such an abrupt and visible trip to Panda Park, immediately before he turned hardliner again?
Is it because they cannot trust any electronic communication, or any courier-delivered communication?
The visible trip to Panda Park, followed by radical turnabout by Lil’ Kim, exposed Sybil/Dragon/Panda puppet strings.
That showed the whole world what DJT undoubtedly has mountains of proof about, which is that China is the Wizard behind the curtain of NK’s nuclear threat.
But China is a ‘civilized’ country, a ‘member of the international community’ (gag), and China cannot go around threatening other nations with nuclear annihilation.
So that ‘leverage’ is just gone, every which way.
Every time Sybil/Dragon/Panda tries to play that card now, he just looks weaker. Like showing your opponent you only have a pair of 2s. Then showing your opponent that you don’t have any money left to raise anyway. Then showing your opponent that you’re sitting in your underwear, so you can’t even get up from the table without embarrassing yourself.
Then showing your opponent that you peed your pants because you can’t get up from the table because you’re sitting there in your underwear with no money and a pair of 2s.
It just gets worse from there.
So this whole thing is silly.
All Trump has to do is call Sybil/Dragon/Panda’s bluff.
Then ask him to stand up from the table, and show everyone his underoos.
