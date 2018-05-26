Sandwich Makers Hold Surprise Meeting in North Korea…

South Korean Prime Minister Moon Jae-in is the Asian version of Barack Obama, and much like North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un essentially irrelevant in this geopolitical confrontation.  Take a seat, or make a sandwich…. it matters not.

Behind the fanciful Korean ‘denuclearization talks‘ and lofty ‘peace initiatives‘ a far more consequential geopolitical economic battle is taking place between the worlds largest two economies.  U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are engaged.

The Sandwich Maker Summit –  (Reuters) – “South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday in an effort to ensure that a high-stakes summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump takes place successfully, South Korean officials said.

[…]  Their two hours of talks at the Panmunjom border village came a month after they held the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade at the same venue. At that meeting, they declared they would work toward a nuclear-free Korean peninsula and a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War.

“The two leaders candidly exchanged views about making the North Korea-U.S. summit a successful one and about implementing the Panmunjom Declaration,” South Korea’s presidential spokesman said in a statement. He did not confirm how the meeting was arranged or which side asked for it.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. But White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said an advance team of White House and U.S. State Department officials would leave for Singapore on schedule this weekend to prepare for a possible summit there.”  (read more)

Sandwich Press

.

.

Chairman Xi made a strategic decision in his adversarial approach toward President Trump.  Again, as noted in the briefing by Secretary Pompeo – Panda China is telling Pompeo they too want to see peace, Korean stability and denuclearization.  However, Dragon-China is using the panda mask, and simultaneously leveraging Chairman Kim to aid their trade and economic conquest objectives.

However, Beijing made a fatal mistake; Xi exposed too much dragon face -and brought great shame and embarrassment to the Chinese people- he did not expect President Trump to call him out publicly.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross heads to China June 2-4 with •Steel and Aluminum tariffs; •auto-sector 232 evaluations; •intellectual property penalties; •over $150 billion in additional trade sanctions/tariffs pending; •and financial sanctions against Chinese banks as economic arrows in his dragon slaying quiver.

Don’t doubt for a minute, based on Chairman Xi’s mid-May maneuver with Chairman Kim, Wolverine Ross is not about to fire one -or several- of those arrows directly into the heart of Beijing.  My guess would be the Steel (25%) and Aluminum (10%) tariffs for China go into effect regardless of the disposition of current trade negotiations.

Chairman Xi Jinping made a strategic mistake.  Communist Xi genuinely has no idea the level of hurt President Trump is looking for an excuse to deliver.  Xi Jinping showed great disrespect by attempting to embarrass U.S. President Donald Trump over the Singapore summit.  Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.

 

  1. permiejack says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Excellent report! Thanks SD

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      May 26, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      Perhaps referring to the two Korean leaders as “Kim che makers” would be a little more on target, and politically incorrect.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Kenji says:
        May 26, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        Rotted cabbage

        Like

        Reply
        • G. Alistar says:
          May 26, 2018 at 4:30 pm

          Having been stationed there with the 8th US Army/USFK, I can tell you that while kemche is fermented (rotten cabbage) it is quite delightful to the palate. There are dozens, if not hundreds of ways to make it and I’ve enjoyed many. The world hopes and prays that our POTUS is successful in his quest for peace.

          Liked by 7 people

          Reply
        • GB Bari says:
          May 26, 2018 at 4:50 pm

          German sauerkraut is also fermented cabbage.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Donzo says:
        May 26, 2018 at 4:38 pm

        From the picture it looks like an open-faced porkbelly sandwich.add

        Like

        Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Yes! Remember there would be no NK without China! MacCarthur would’ve finished the job if not for detente…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. 6x47 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    The caterwauling after Trump sent his letter to Kim from every quarter including Russia’s Putin was something to behold. The Chinese miscalculated because they don’t understand, President Trump really really wants to put the hurt on them, as you so eloquently explained.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Sundance strikes again! Keep’m coming.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Nigella says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Yes, and the “media” is portraying this as the two “leaders” trying to salvage the summit that Trump botched…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. TimesUp says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    “Chairman Xi Jinping made a strategic mistake. Communist Xi genuinely has no idea the level of hurt President Trump is looking for an excuse to deliver. Xi Jinping showed great disrespect by attempting to embarrass U.S. President Donald Trump over the Singapore summit. Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.” – Sundance

    “Ever notice how you come across somebody once in a while you shouldn’t have messed with? That’s me.”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. EbonyRaptor says:
    May 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Is there a way to insert a gif in a comment? I have a great panda gif that sums up XI’s reaction to President Trump’s comments a couple days ago.

    Like

    Reply
  8. lisabrqwc says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Sundance’s mind is an art form. I’ve learned more about politics, economics, and so much more from his essays. And then a subtle photo caption — “Sandwich Press”. 😀 😀 😀 I’ll take a Korean BBQ Panini please! I don’t think I’ve seen intellect married so well with dry wit in my life. Kudos SD, you are a treasure! ❤

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      May 26, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      I would like some spicy beef on wry…

      Indeed, Sundance and crew always leave a person hungering for more intellectual morsels.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  9. Phil aka Felipe says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    “Things are fixing to get ‘Old-School’.”

    Our own fellow treeper ‘Oldschool’ will like that I bet.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      May 26, 2018 at 4:23 pm

      Yes……especially when you have our Wilburine carrying the suitcase with all the trade expertise in it. Beautiful. Just beautiful.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      May 26, 2018 at 4:45 pm

      SD is absolutely right! I actually think 🤔 it won’t be just China that is going to get a wake up call on June 1st when it comes to the steel and aluminum tariffs.

      Our President is going to show China it means business at the end of this month when the countries that have been exempt from the steel and aluminum tariffs no longer have that exemption. China, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and the European Union can kiss it goodbye. The only country that will have the exemption is South Korea because they renegotiated a new KORUS with us.

      This will occur one day prior to our Wilburine’s visit. It will set the tone for the visit!

      China will see that our President is not afraid of anybody. Including are so called allies and countries that are adjacent to us.

      Our President will make sure Wilburine explains what the ARROWS look like that will be used in the foreseeable future. The 232 on cars and vehicles (and hopefully parts) is going to be crippling for China as well as Mexico, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the European Union (specifically Germany).

      Our President has complete power when it comes to 232 tariffs. RINOs, CoC, Lobbyists, Globalist etc. can’t do a damn thing to stop what is coming. Just like they couldn’t do anything to stop the tariffs on steel and aluminum.

      Good luck RINOs telling the American people that you are looking to the courts to put an injunction on our President’s tariffs on automobiles and parts.

      GM, Ford, Chrysler etc. can scream all they want that what the President is doing will not help them.

      Once again they and the RINOs fail to understand AMERICA FIRST.

      PDJT lives by that motto. His only concern is the people of this country.

      They have a little less than a year to start expanding and building factories in the US in order to circumvent the tariffs. If they decide to wait it out, oh well, they will learn the hard way.

      Our President is also going to push forward with the 301 tariffs on $150 billion dollars of Chinese goods. As soon as China reciprocates, our President will call for an additional $150 billion dollars of tariffs. The problem for China is that they have nothing left to put tariffs on.

      Our Wilburine will tell China that they better tell the Brazilians to produce much more soy because their people will starve to death based on their own stupidity.

      Chairman Xi is going to pay like it is nobody’s business. You FU…….K with the EAGLE and you will feel every single ARROW that comes your way!

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
  10. tunis says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    What’s happening with ZTE? Some reports say they’re getting a pass. And Mnuchin didn’t get any guarantees from the Chinese except some kind of rhetorical statement that they’ll cut the trade deficit by a hundred billion. Is that why Ross is going?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Bone Fish says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. There is no middle ground.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Bob Thoms says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    As I was reading, I was thinking, “I hope Chairman XI reads CTH”…………….

    Like

    Reply
  13. billrla says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Do your own part and buy American.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      May 26, 2018 at 5:57 pm

      Good idea. I try do my part. Problem is for many classes of goods there’s no American made product to buy. I was recently looking at induction cooktops and electric pressure cookers. All models were “made in China”. If you want to have such things there’s no choice. If companies start making such items in the US, I’m certain Americans would buy them.

      Like

      Reply
  14. MontanaMel says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    That “front team” STILL going on schedule to Singapore says more than anything else…
    Our Pres is playing the fish just fine…. 40lb test line with a 300 lb Tuna on the hook…. He’ll reel him in yet…
    By laying that sec 232 card on the table…he just put China on notice that he can and will arrange for them to loose ALL of their “auto component” sales/revenue….period…. Laying that 900 lb turd on the table was MAGA all the way… He is saying that US Cars will not and can not have anything in them except 100% Made in America parts…period… This parts business is what makes the Mexico/Canada route for assembly so important to them….money besides the “later” ability to “control” the cars themselves and/or control our Auto Industry. AND…HE has made these actions transparent… public release of his “letter” back to Kim…. (sir, may I have another one, sir?)…

    IF there was a real door closed…ie: no meeting possible….then, this front team wouldn’t be headed for the big PX on the island. I so wish he would use the Goodwin Hotel as his site for the meetings…that was the Japanese seat of govt while they occupied the island during WW-II… AND, that didn’t work out so good, did it??? Up at the Top of Orchard street….easy downhill walk to shopping and eats… Raffle’s is at the other end of the street…down by the harbor. He didn’t last long either…as the English empire lost it’s hold very fast down there…

    Stay tuned….there will be more to follow I’m sure. Check-6

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wendy forward says:
      May 26, 2018 at 4:28 pm

      Would love to visit Singapore.

      That hotel I saw where the meeting is to take place is AMAZING. Two buildings, ultra-futuristic.

      Like

      Reply
  15. rsmith1776 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    “U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are engaged.”

    Somebody brave should break the news to Melania.
    .

    .

    Sorry, couldn’t help it. (:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      May 26, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      At first I read that as, “somebody brave should break the news to the Media.” And I thought, “why does that take bravery?” Ah, Melania.

      Like

      Reply
  16. grizz1 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    ” Kick his ass Seabass”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. beigun says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Another way to look at this meeting is the “rebranding” of Lil’ Kim.

    No other DPRK leader has met with the leaders of China and South Korea so many times in such a short period of time. Something’s afoot.

    There is likely famine in the DPRK with many reports of “ghost ships” being discovered along the coast of Western Japan. Boats with bodies…lots of ’em. Would not be the first time famine has hit the Kim regime(s).

    Trump and Xi will need to think out-of-the-box to enforce any deal and make history.

    1). Guarantee denuclearization means US-Chinese SOF oversee the operation?
    2). Guarantee of Kim’s security means US-Chinese SOF oversee the operation?

    To undo the Korea problem from Yalta, Big Power politics are required between the US and China.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. frank field says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Victory privately. Victory publicity. Victory with family and friends. Victory financially and in rigorous excercises. These are mine…though small compared to our lion…TRUMP!

    I love and admire this dominant stud of a winner. This man has a habit of winning. Now. Now he is winning for our great AMERICA.

    I am so thankful. This unappreciated man trudges on with too little adoration.

    Go Trump. Go!

    Sundance! Your hard work. Your intelligence. Your diligence doesn’t go unnoticed by us Treepers. Thank you sir.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Dutchman says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Rssmith1776:
    I understand your hesitance, we all love respect Melania, and so easy to offend when being humurous. I contemplated posting Melania delayed coming back to WH, until they could insure no listening devices planted during surgery, but held off till now. KIDDING!
    And yeah, very hard to discern the outcome; 5 -10 years from now,, what does peninsula look like?
    One Korea, two Korea, 3 potato, 4.
    What do we even have these NUKES for?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      May 26, 2018 at 4:47 pm

      We all love and respect the First Family. Unlike the sinister sourpusses of the left, we also can make a joke ( :

      There are few moments when our President is more endearing than when he engages in some spontaneous and hilarious self-deprecating humor.

      Obola could never do that – too insecure, too narcissistic.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. Dutchman says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    frankfield; McConnell OWNED by china, and disburser of funds for senatorial campaigns.
    Its like State of Union speech; at each potential applause line, Speaker and majority and minority leaders applaud, or dont, and the sheep watch for the signal, and follow suit.
    Corkers name SURELY on the list, Iran threatened to release, of pols Iran bribed, for jcpoa, as an example.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    May 26, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Larry Carlisle says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    Perhaps Trump gave them ZTE just so he could take it away because Trump SW the Chinese misstep coming…

    2021 Headline:

    Trump steals NK from China! The US has a new little brother…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Convert says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    It ain’t just the Chinese: the rest of the world, our American press, corporate leaders–everybody– still hasn’t processed that we have a president who owes NOBODY NOTHING except the American people, doesn’t care what the COC or some lobbying group says, doesn’t give a fat rat’s ass what the college professor/journalist class things–they’re a bunch of losers. Yep. It’s pretty awesome.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Paco Loco says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Here’s a good overview of automobiles imports into the US and which countries would be most impacted by proposed US tariffs.

    https://global.handelsblatt.com/mobility/vw-bmw-daimler-trump-import-895206

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Joe says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    China continues to rely on the commie American press to steer public opinion.

    They learned very well from Walter Cronkite’s Vietnam era “The war in Vietnam is lost” line – when in fact the Tet Offensive was a North Vietnamese disaster and they were going to capitulate – so what the hell, why not take a shot?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MSO says:
      May 26, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      Actually, the ’68 TET offensive was a disaster for the Viet Cong, not the North Vietnamese. In fact. the North Vietnamese never let the Viet Cong recover from that disater, leaving them out of power and off the stage

      Like

      Reply
  26. Hillyard says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    This latest Trumpism, telling NK & China to basically shove it so totally changes the negotiating on both trade and NK nukes that the MSM, still looking through the Obama lens, is several steps behind. The US could not have a better President for current times. I think he thrives on making people look stupid and he’s very good at it

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    “The sandwich maker summit”
    😂😂

    I love CTH.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. DanO64 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    The Panda is coming into heat. Timing is everything.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. John Matrix says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    My hope for all of this is not focused so much on what may or may not happen between us and the North Koreans, but all of the trade, and economic disparity that has grown between China and the U.S.
    All of the abuses outlined by Sundance need to end. Using Canada and Mexico as backdoors, needs to stop.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Greg says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Important factlet: Dennis Rodman on his 2017 visit to NK gave KJU a copy of…The Art of the Deal.
    Some conjecture that maybe, maybe KJU and Trump are both playing China…for their own specific outcomes but both aware they are using the same approach. KJU wanting to impress Trump with his skilful deal-making.

    Like

    Reply
  32. missilemom says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Again, I am rereading The Art of the Deal…POTUS loves complicated transactions; he appreciates a worthy adversary; he is persistent when he wants something; he truly despises government incompetence and loves showing them up; his projects when finished are meticulous (you could eat off the floor at the Trump Hotel); he often repeats his great respect for worthy adversaries and often calls them friends; he hires the best and loyalty above all. Xi may be a worthy adversary; but Trump calls him a friend. Friends don’t get a free condo in the Trump towers or an unfair trade deal.

    Like

    Reply
  33. scott467 says:
    May 26, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    “Behind the fanciful Korean ‘denuclearization talks‘ and lofty ‘peace initiatives‘ a far more consequential geopolitical economic battle is taking place between the worlds largest two economies. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping are engaged.”

    ______________________

    They may be ‘engaged’, but DJT holds all the cards, unless China is willing to commit suicide over trade negotiations. Even then, China loses.

    Why has no one asked why Lil’ Kim had to make such an abrupt and visible trip to Panda Park, immediately before he turned hardliner again?

    Is it because they cannot trust any electronic communication, or any courier-delivered communication?

    The visible trip to Panda Park, followed by radical turnabout by Lil’ Kim, exposed Sybil/Dragon/Panda puppet strings.

    That showed the whole world what DJT undoubtedly has mountains of proof about, which is that China is the Wizard behind the curtain of NK’s nuclear threat.

    But China is a ‘civilized’ country, a ‘member of the international community’ (gag), and China cannot go around threatening other nations with nuclear annihilation.

    So that ‘leverage’ is just gone, every which way.

    Every time Sybil/Dragon/Panda tries to play that card now, he just looks weaker. Like showing your opponent you only have a pair of 2s. Then showing your opponent that you don’t have any money left to raise anyway. Then showing your opponent that you’re sitting in your underwear, so you can’t even get up from the table without embarrassing yourself.

    Then showing your opponent that you peed your pants because you can’t get up from the table because you’re sitting there in your underwear with no money and a pair of 2s.

    It just gets worse from there.

    So this whole thing is silly.

    All Trump has to do is call Sybil/Dragon/Panda’s bluff.

    Then ask him to stand up from the table, and show everyone his underoos.

    Like

    Reply

