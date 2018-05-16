The Origin of The Feces – Corrupt Intelligence Community Now Leaking To Justify Unlawful Election Surveillance: Operation “Crossfire Hurricane”…

U.S. intelligence officials who participated in the 2016 Russian interference narrative/scheme are now attempting to justify their conspiratorial conduct with leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post. Their leaks are a transparent effort to justify prior conduct. This cover-up endeavor has been their primary focus since congress started demanding documentary evidence from the DOJ, FBI, State Department and intelligence participants in the scheme.
Before breaking-down and explaining the recent obfuscations allow me to posit one simple but central example that highlights the gross intelligence misconduct.
On October 21st, 2016, the DOJ and FBI used the Steele Dossier as the foundation for their FISA Title-1 Surveillance application against Carter Page. Surveillance was a key part of the FBI counterintelligence operation to investigate Russian interferance in the 2016 election. However, almost three months later, on January 4th, 2017, when John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey produced their Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA), the same individuals who created the FISA application did not include the Steele Dossier in their ICA report.
Think about the contradiction in this example. It is within this contradiction, and many more, where we discover the origin of the feces. If the Dossier was valid enough to present to a FISA court as evidence of Russian involvement; then why wouldn’t that same Dossier be valid enough evidence to include in their January Intelligence Community Assessment?
When you start asking these irreconcilable common sense questions, you begin to realize -and expose- how insufferably corrupt the entire intelligence scheme really was. The entire scheme was an assembly of individual lies; each lie a thread rolled into a bigger ball of entwined nonsense. Look at it from a distance and it looks like a vast Russian conspiracy ball; however, pull any single strand out and look at it and there’s no truth to it.
It’s all an illusion.
This illusion was on full display today when the Senate Intelligence Committee asked John Brennan (CIA), James Clapper (ODNI), and Mike Rogers (NSA) to come to a closed door hearing so the corrupt senate politicians -who were also involved in the scheme- could coordinate talking points and generate synergy in their excuses and justifications. Not surprisingly former FBI Director James Comey refused to attend.
Today’s motive for the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing was exactly that: coordinate talking points, circle the wagons and reach a consensus on justification. As we have outlined exhaustively the Senate Intel Committee is the second most corrupt deep-state assembly in Washington DC.
Another example of fraudulent threads is the 2018 indictments of Russian entities by Robert Mueller. This week, as specific threads are pulled out for legal challenge, we discover that Mueller indicted Russian organizations that didn’t even exist during the time they were supposed to have been engaged in election trouble. Another corrupt thread example is Robert Mueller having to lean on 2006 and 2009 tax avoidance schemes (financial crimes) of Paul Manafort in order to justify a Special Counsel indictment of Paul Manafort for involvement in… (?)… well, no-one really knows, except it’s NOT 2016 Russian election interference?…
Where did Mueller get his collapsing foundational intelligence for his Russian indictments?… Well, from the Russian investigative evidence inside the ICA… DUH. An ICA that was based on false and thin threads.
Look deeper at the Russian use of Twitter… OK, but wait, when they do, there’s no ‘there’ there either. Social media? Same/Same… Look at Russian spending on campaign events…. OK, but wait, when they do, the same outcome… Comrade nothingburger.
Which leads to all of these Special Counsel endeavors simply trying to justify the existence of an investigation into something that never existed. And it should be noted many of the same players attempting to create the current justification are the same players who participated in the scheme to create the illusion. It’s all nuts…. and as each thread is removed and reviewed, the illusion is collapsing.
The more the Russian Conspiracy Collusion-illusion collapses, the harder those corrupt officials are having to work in an impossible effort to retain it. There are so many holes appearing in their dam, they’ve run out of fingers and toes to plug ’em. James Comey, skipping out on today’s meeting, appears to have invested in scuba gear.
This backdrop is the reason for the corrupt intelligence operators turned to the New York Times for help. However, their leaked excuses/justifications are so ridiculous they are transparently desperate. Consider:
New York Times – Within hours of opening an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in the summer of 2016, the F.B.I. dispatched a pair of agents to London on a mission so secretive that all but a handful of officials were kept in the dark.
Ha, ha, ha…. stop. Just stop. Now you’re being silly… Ooooh, so secret FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page were text messaging each other about it?
…Their assignment, which has not been previously reported,..
Yes it has.
Sorry NYT, no exclusive here. Anyone who read the actual text messages six months ago read all about the U.K. assignment. There are dozens of reports; just not from The Times or Washington Post.
…was to meet the Australian ambassador, who had evidence that one of Donald J. Trump’s advisers knew in advance about Russian election meddling. After tense deliberations between Washington and Canberra, top Australian officials broke with diplomatic protocol and allowed the ambassador, Alexander Downer, to sit for an F.B.I. interview to describe his meeting with the campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos.
Oh, see the motive here?
We already knew about all this – but the leakers are trying to frame justification for the upcoming released name of apparatchik Stefan Halper, and how he participated in organizing all of these “unofficial” meet-ups.
The agents summarized their highly unusual interview and sent word to Washington on Aug. 2, 2016, two days after the investigation was opened. Their report helped provide the foundation for a case that, a year ago Thursday, became the special counsel investigation. But at the time, a small group of F.B.I. officials knew it by its code name: Crossfire Hurricane.
THIS –right.flippin’.here– is why I’ve been yelling at people to read the damned Page/Strzok text messages. This paragraph is written by the New York Times because Andrew McCarthy finally broke down and read the darned messages and wrote about this specific meeting and what the FBI did upon Strzok’s return from London. {SEE HERE}
[…] Agents considered, then rejected, interviewing key Trump associates, which might have sped up the investigation but risked revealing the existence of the case. Top officials quickly became convinced that they would not solve the case before Election Day, which made them only more hesitant to act. When agents did take bold investigative steps, like interviewing the ambassador, they were shrouded in secrecy.
Fearful of leaks, they kept details from political appointees across the street at the Justice Department. Peter Strzok, a senior F.B.I. agent, explained in a text that Justice Department officials would find it too “tasty” to resist sharing. “I’m not worried about our side,” he wrote.
Only about five Justice Department officials knew the full scope of the case, officials said, not the dozen or more who might normally be briefed on a major national security case.
See what they’re doing here? Political spin. Attempted justification etc.
Mr. Comey was briefed regularly on the Russia investigation, but one official said those briefings focused mostly on hacking and election interference. The Crossfire Hurricane team did not present many crucial decisions for Mr. Comey to make.
Top officials became convinced that there was almost no chance they would answer the question of collusion before Election Day. And that made agents even more cautious.
The F.B.I. obtained phone records and other documents using national security letters — a secret type of subpoena — officials said. And at least one government informant met several times with Mr. Page and Mr. Papadopoulos, current and former officials said. That has become a politically contentious point, with Mr. Trump’s allies questioning whether the F.B.I. was spying on the Trump campaign or trying to entrap campaign officials. (read more)
D’oh, there it is again… keeping Comey in the ‘willfully blind’ dark again.
I can’t go on – it’s one thing to read propaganda, it’s another thing entirely to submerge yourself in the parseltongue obtuse obfuscations and lies.
The leaky obfuscation goes on to say in retrospect the FBI and DOJ couldn’t tell President Trump about their spying, wire-tapping and campaign surveillance…. because it would reinforce Trump’s impressions of the FBI and DOJ wire-tapping, spying and surveillance upon him….. Seriously, that’s their excuse.
I’m done with this nonsense. The third-phase of IG Horowitz looking into the FISA court abuse will reveal much of this; and I prefer to outline bite-sized portions of corruption one thread at a time.
The Obama Intelligence Community is screwed.
They know it, and their justifications in the New York Times proves they know it.
Mark the date.
The tide has turned.
They, all of them, are now left attempting to control the severity of their exposure.
“Muh Russia” is dead.
Political operatives, contractors, used deep-state access to FBI and NSA databases for campaign opposition research. Then they needed justification… then came the sketchy counterintelligence operation…. Then they needed justification…. then came the use of the sketchy Dossier to get a FISA warrant….. Then they needed cover…. then came the Russian Conspiracy…. Then they needed cover…. Then came the Special Counsel….
Loved "Take Shelter" (redhead looking at the incoming storm). Too bad actor Michael Shannon is a loud-mouthed red and I can't stomach his work anymore
Is this from Poldark?
I love Poldark!!!
Crossfire Hurricane……………..yep they named it a storm and the storm is coming!!
They can't even come up with a original storm name! Lame!
He was magnificent in Bug.
Will Sessions ever do anything about any of this???
Yeah, but he's not doing it on our timeline. He works for the President. If the President is dissatisfied, he'll get someone else to do the job.
Bingo!
Yes.
I can't wait until the fork is stuck in this pig declaring it done!
"Not reported previously…." Well, if everyone here had been following the guidelines set forth by CNN (Cujo) I think ("its illegal to read this until we tell you about it"), then it would be new news to all of us. So, you see, its us who are at fault….or sumpin' like that. /s
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
The nyt spends the whole piece attempting to ascribe pure motives to their crimes. Being sneaky rats becomes "fearful of leaks". It's so transparent and pathetic.
'Beer for my horses' comes to mind
LikeLiked by 1 person
They can try and justify all they want. Crooks and murders do it every day.
The Rule of Law will prevail because we have a Rule of Law President!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I find it interesting that they seem to have had a code name for the project even before there was any 'there' there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Operation "Jerk Obama" was already taken.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, he is now being unleashed to cause havoc among the bushwhackers in these United States …
https://qanon.pub. = Intel.mil. many patriots working day and night to safeguard the Constitution/ the Republic … WWG1WGA
No worries, this old guy is keeping his powder dry. Of course if things go south, I have faith in our youth!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This taxpayer is going to send the FBI a bill….with copy to the DOJ. I want my money back.
BOOM!
Muh Russia is DEAD!!!! Thank you Sundance!!!!
Still waiting for Jeff Sessions to lock up the criminals.
Having patience is a good thing. If Trump wasn't happy with what Sessions has been doing behind the scenes, Trump would have fired him long ago.
So much is riding on the IG report.
It had better be an honest report.
Trump knows the truth even if the IG report is flawed. He can declassify so he holds the Trump card
LikeLiked by 1 person
My biggest fear is the report is slanted, or worse. From all the IGs I've seen testify in front of Congress, some involving pretty hot issues, they have been standup individuals. Unsung heroes in my book. Hope this one is as well.
…And now 'crossfire hurricane' has become 'Jumpin' Jack Crash….'
LikeLiked by 4 people
Almost like Strzok dedicated ‘Hurricane Crossfire’ to Hillary Clinton – Same initials HC
He was having the time of his life being Mr Super Spook, flying to London etc …little did he know how that was going to end for him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He'll always have London. 😂😂😂
But it's all right now, in fact it's a gas.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that from a song?
Jumping Jack Flash by The Rolling Stones
It's transparently obvious that SD has mis-titled this otherwise superb analysis. Note that this article is essentially a set of arguments or hypotheses that underlie the Democrats' treasonous IC activities, which SD calls — somewhat provocatively — "feces". Being a collection of postulated explanations that together combine to form a loosely-connected argument, it seems only appropriate to call this exegesis by SD the "Feces Theses."
How come we haven’t heard about this ‘code name’ of “Crossfire Hurricane” before?
Maybe I missed it…but today is the first I’ve heard of it.
Wouldn’t surprise me to learn that this ‘code name’ was added later, in an attempt to make their criminal activities seem ‘heroic’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It's a CYA cover up operation.
Yeah, they renamed it when they added "Stormy" to the mix.

Crosseyed Whore Insane…
Crosseyed Whore Insane…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think at least one text (from Stzrok? I'm to lazy to look it up) mentioned "CF" – Crossfire.
It was in the Strzok/Page texts. I read them this morning and there is a text where he says basically let's call this operation **redacted**. Most of the NYTimes story is based on the texts which makes sense because that is all that they know for sure that the IG has. They wouldn't want to give up anything to the NYTimes that isn't already known to exist as evidence.
i was under impression that lisa named it operation latitude

i could be wrong
i could be wrong
Times probably made it up last night…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think timing. FBI heard IG is set to release. This is the Deep States final counter offensive. Because the people who committed the crimes are the ones leaking to save their butts.
If today's meeting was for the purpose of coordinating their stories, why was Adm. Rogers there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump's insurance policy.
IMO, to give some small bit of authenticity to the meeting.
Adm. Rogers vastly outnumbered in the meeting. Bet he took good notes, however.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can imagine him doing a lot of head shaking and eye rolling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking the same thing. Maybe the Senate just need to know what Rogers knows and would say. The Senators are the Swamp. I am still concerned Sessions is one of them. I guess we will know soon.
As we have mukked through all of this BS over the last year or so, this page has been one of the best and most comprehensive sources of the truth. You should be given some sort of journalistic or other type of award. Whatever happens I hope you keep it up. I for one sincerely appreciate your efforts and your production.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy S##t. I try to minimize my Twitter feed but I guess I better stop following Strassel
I suspect that publicly testifying (The ICA Report) by naming the Dossier would have clued in the FISA court Judges that what they had just singed off on was based on the same document. That may have landed them back in front of those two judges, and/or prevented further extensions.
Loved this Sean Davis tweet today.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Does not take much imagination to understand WHO set up the circumstances of this underhanded foul extravaganza. The radical America transformer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel like a kid at Christmas again!
Unfortunately I think there is clear pivot being made. The Senate sent the signal that "Muh Russia" is still valid and this gives Mueller cover to pretend his investigation is still legitimate. They have thrown in the towel on campaign collusion but they are circling the wagons on Russian interference. That means Mueller can endlessly search for Russian twitterbots and fake facebook profiles for months to come. Hopefully I'm wrong in this conclusion but that's what I see happening.
The Senate Intel Committee is full of losers who don't stand a chance. Many of them will be exposed in the near future as the scum they are. (Isn't that right Warner?) You know Admiral Rogers (ret). was paying close attention to what the senators, Clapper and Brennan were saying. Rogers was the one good guy in the room. The same good guy we should all be grateful to for his courage in standing up to obama's henchmen.
We ordered more disinfectant awhile back and that shipment has arrived. God Bless Us to survive this mess and see justice done in a very satisfying manner.
Couple of points to make. Sundance says the Senate Intelligence Committee is as deep state as you can get and NY Times is outright lying and promoting falsehoods. Well, the Senate is our government. Therefore, our government is corrupt. News to anybody, I don't think so. Regarding the NY Times spreading lies, the old adage, "do you believe everything you read?" I don't think so. Seems to me, after all this Russia Gate fiasco, we (the public) are back to where we started, corrupt government and crooked main stream media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so. We’re moving. FORWARD!
(How’s that for appropriating the Kenyan’s slogan?)
You speak as if it's all over…hell we're just getting to the good parts.
Thanks again for the analysis, Sundance. I believe they even made up the "code name" in the last few weeks, just to further the scheme that unlawful surveillance was justified as "secret", counter-intelligence. If that code name had been operational in 2016, Tom Fitton would have pulled it out by now in a FOIA suit. Good work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No offense, Sundance. You have done a herculean effort in exposing, and teaching, all here to read between the lines, regarding the weaponization of the US Intelligence community .
With all of the exposition of criminality being exposed, what can the rest of us do?
Other than, Hoping, and Praying, and biding our time with a Cold Anger mindset?
Wait! I missed that part earlier today… 🤔 that reads as if Comey IS the leaker for this NYT piece!
We received ' fair warning ' of this situation on 1/17/1961 ! For the unfamiliar its contained in former President DDE's farewell address to the nation . Most can cite the "military-industrial complex " part, but forget what specific warning the phrase precedes.
SD, I share your fatigue and ennui..so let’s move on to new wacky stuff..i know this should be on a new thread but i cant resist
as i posted elsewhere—news re peter navarro fight with mnuchin re china meeting
shall we connect some dots? navarro-halper? north korea sudden about face? china influence over Kim’s decision?
could they be this devious and evil?!
Just love it, "so the corrupt senate politicians" with November 2018 in the headlights. Gang of 8? There's more much more……MSM's….Soros yippee, yippie. Happy Days are here again! MAGA
Parts 2 thru 8 cont:
2. Biggest takeaway: Govt “sources” admit that, indeed, the Obama DOJ and FBI spied on the Trump campaign. Spied. (Tho NYT kindly calls spy an “informant.”) NYT slips in confirmation far down in story, and makes it out like it isn’t a big deal. It is a very big deal.
3. In self-serving desire to get a sympathetic story about its actions, DOJ/FBI leakers are willing to provide yet more details about that “top secret” source (namely, that spying was aimed at Page/Papadopoulos)–making all more likely/certain source will be outed. That’s on them
4. DOJ/FBI (and its leakers) have shredded what little credibility they have in claiming they cannot comply with subpoena. They are willing to provide details to friendly media, but not Congress? Willing to risk very source they claim to need to protect?
5. Back in Dec., NYT assured us it was the Papadopoulos-Downer convo that inspired FBI to launch official counterintelligence operation on July 31, 2016. Which was convenient, since it diminished the role of the dossier. However . . .
6. Now NYT tells us FBI didn’t debrief downer until August 2nd. And Nunes says no “official intelligence” from allies was delivered to FBI about that convo prior to July 31. So how did FBI get Downer details? (Political actors?) And what really did inspire the CI investigation?
7. As for whether to believe line that FBI operated soberly/carefully/judiciously in 2016, a main source for this judgment is, um . . .uh . . . Sally Yates. Who was in middle of it all. A bit like asking Putin to reassure that Russia didn’t meddle in our election.
8. On that, if u r wondering who narrated this story, note paragraphs that assure everybody that hardly anybody in DOJ knew about probe. Oh, and Comey also was given few details. Nobody knew nothin’! (Cuz when u require whole story saying u behaved, it means u know you didn’t.)
LikeLike
Even the name "
The curious thing is…. WHY did Rogers go to the mtg today? If he’s the white hat of the group WHY? Was he doing recon?
This was my response to Oldschool above.
IMO, to give some small bit of authenticity to the meeting.
Adm. Rogers was vastly outnumbered in the meeting. Bet he took good notes, however.
😉
DiGenova lays a lot out in very clear language on Hannity today. First panel discussion after Hannity’s typical long-winded monologue, maybe 10 minutes in and ending at 0:22 minutes.
Jim Jordan, Ron DeSantis, and Sara Carter up in the subsequent panel segment into the half-hour
So now what? Countless proof of corruption by the Democrats to undermine a sitting President. Yet the Muleface investigation continues with a current price tag of $20,000,000. We hear everyday the IG report will be released soon (crickets). I love that CTH/Sundance keep us informed, but you just have to wonder, where is this going? Will anyone be held accountable and when? When is our VSG President Trump going to drop the hammer and put an end to this dog and pony show? I know he has a plan and I’m trying to be patient but enough of the corruption and evil doing is enough. We the people deserve better than this , can you just imagine if a Demonrat had won the election? This would not have been tolerated from day one. Why are we allowing it to continue? I’m so angry and nothing I do (contacting Senator, Congressman, etc) is doing any good. Please forgive me Treepers, I’m so frustrated and sad for our country.
After trying to sort through the avalanche of news coming out this week, I’m certain of one thing: Trump would have been criminally negligent NOT to fire Comey. He is at worst up to his neck in this “feces”, or at best an incompetent, ignorant boob who can’t see what’s going on right under his nose.
I object. Page never looked as good as depicted above. Just sayin’…
After all this time and investigation (by our warriors here and elsewhere) you can actually see their thought process (black hats). All of them sitting around a table, one lamp on above their heads in a smoke filled room. Russia among others ALWAYS tried to screw with our elections. No one trusts Russia so you can assign any devious accusation their way and be mostly credible. Throw on a few plants (Veselnitskaya, Steele and now Halper) and you create a complex stew seeding doubt and voila. You have the conditions to: prevent Trump election or get him kicked out or turn tide in 2018 or prevent 2020 repeat. Rogers changed all that when he went to Trump Towers and laid it all out for the good guys esp. Flynn to game it all out. 🧐
We must be prepared to bullet point IG report on social media to combat the MSM spin.
The FBI probably called the Hillary investigation “Mid Year Exam” because they planned for her to pass their test and move on to the presidency. It’s likely they called the Trump investigation “Crossfire Hurricane” because of their intent to BLOW AWAY Donald Trump.
