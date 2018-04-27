House Intel Committee Releases Final Report on Active Russia Measures…

Earlier today the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) released their final report on Russia Active Measures (full pdf below). House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:

“The Intelligence Community has finished its declassification review of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation final report. Given the substantial public interest at stake, the Committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received. However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information. The Committee will convey our objections to the appropriate agencies and looks forward to publishing a less redacted version in the near future.” (LINK)

There are some initially revealing aspects to the release including: revelations that DNI James Clapper was a leaker to CNN about the Steele Dossier content and Presidential Briefing [SEE HERE]; and that Former Dianne Feinstein staff raised $50 million after the election to continue funding Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele [SEE HERE] Likely much of that money was used to pay journalists and continue the Muh Russia narrative.

The revelation about James Clapper leaking to CNN doesn’t come as a surprise because we actually noted the strong likelihood on the day of the report [January 10th, 2017 – see here], and then again after much of the suspicions were confirmed [HERE].

However, the revelations of Senator Dianne Feinstein participating in the overall post-election scheme to deploy the insurance policy [SEE HERE] do answer a nagging question that always seemed to lay quietly below the surface.

During 2016 Senator Feinstein was part of the Gang of Eight by way of her position as vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. It always seemed odd that Feinstein gave up that position immediately following the 2016 presidential election.

There was something about Feinstein’s abdication that appeared to be a move to diminish risk. With the discovery that her top staff was actually involved in close coordination with Fusion-GPS, Christopher Steele and the advancement of the Russian conspiracy/collusion narrative, Feinstein’s move to create distance after the election makes sense.

Here’s the HPSCI Report:

I have not had time to fully review and digest the report. Please feel free to provide your review and insight below for further research.

