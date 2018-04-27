House Intel Committee Releases Final Report on Active Russia Measures…

Earlier today the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) released their final report on Russia Active Measures (full pdf below). House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today:
“The Intelligence Community has finished its declassification review of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation final report. Given the substantial public interest at stake, the Committee is publishing the redacted version we’ve received. However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information. The Committee will convey our objections to the appropriate agencies and looks forward to publishing a less redacted version in the near future.” (LINK)
There are some initially revealing aspects to the release including: revelations that DNI James Clapper was a leaker to CNN about the Steele Dossier content and Presidential Briefing [SEE HERE]; and that Former Dianne Feinstein staff raised $50 million after the election to continue funding Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele [SEE HERE] Likely much of that money was used to pay journalists and continue the Muh Russia narrative.
The revelation about James Clapper leaking to CNN doesn’t come as a surprise because we actually noted the strong likelihood on the day of the report [January 10th, 2017 – see here], and then again after much of the suspicions were confirmed [HERE].
However, the revelations of Senator Dianne Feinstein participating in the overall post-election scheme to deploy the insurance policy [SEE HERE] do answer a nagging question that always seemed to lay quietly below the surface.
During 2016 Senator Feinstein was part of the Gang of Eight by way of her position as vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. It always seemed odd that Feinstein gave up that position immediately following the 2016 presidential election.
There was something about Feinstein’s abdication that appeared to be a move to diminish risk. With the discovery that her top staff was actually involved in close coordination with Fusion-GPS, Christopher Steele and the advancement of the Russian conspiracy/collusion narrative, Feinstein’s move to create distance after the election makes sense.
Here’s the HPSCI Report:
.
I have not had time to fully review and digest the report. Please feel free to provide your review and insight below for further research.
I started reviewing the report… it has made me pause and scratch my head in places.
Her releasing the “classified” Fusion GPS transcripts makes more sense too. Feinstein did say she was being “pressured” to release the committee transcripts. Remember. Just say N.
id guess: obama has stuff on her, schumer, nadler etc…
blackmail so iran deal would go through
the black hats play that card as long and as hard as they can play it
Likely. Remember she was mad as a wet hen as my grandma used to say when the CIA spied on the Senate Intel Committee? I’m sure they have examined every inch of her life and where every dirty dollar of her fortune came from.
I do not trust the IC’s assessment on “Russian hacking” specially after what we learned from the Wikileaks Vault7 reveal – that CIA can/does have the ability to mask actual attribution to those responsible for hacking a given system.
Specially when all their “documentation” is freaking redacted!
Think ‘cloud’ u will soon see what I mean…CIA Cloud. Trump said a ‘cloud’ has been over his presidency. CIA haz a ‘cloud’.
I already know all that stuff… you’ll catch up with the rest of us someday. I promise!
As mick jagger has often said…Cia get off of my cloud
And Bezos runs it.
Agreed.
what really chaps my hide is that the footnotes for those statements above point to media articles! WTF!!!🤨 This committee is relying on MSM “reports” as to the validity of the claim…. NOT on someone actually coming before them and proving these as “facts”.
You hit the nail on the head Zigglii. That is what has most shocked me about this ongoing investigation. They ALL refer to media reports constantly! Since when is the media trustworthy enough to cite as factual evidence?
Circular reporting
now everyone can see why we all said this Committee “investigation” was just another Benghazi Committee farce!
You know, a year ago I’d have thought the CIA doing something like ie colluding with the Clinton campaign to cover for an internal hack would be unthinkable but these days I’m open to any and all conspiracy theories because so many are proving true!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now we know what Sessions is up to…..covering up.
Yep… he’s a swamp guardian of the first order
We’re he not, he would have dismissed every obama holdover on day one. He wouldn’t have announced to the world that he wasn’t going to re-open Hillary and a whole host of other moves he hasn’t made… Like firing Rosenstein’s a$$ for re-upping the FISA warrant and authorizing the raid(s) on Cohen
were he not, he could have cruised into a glorious weeked and not fired McCabe. But that doesnt match with your reality, does it?
I listen to POTUS first. I believe him when he say Sessions Sucks. When he say Sessions GOOD, I think Sessions good. I do not think he is tricking me. I do not like the Possum from the start at the Alabama rally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ditto except maybe the part about not liking him since the rally
Not being a Southerner, I didn’t know enough about him to dislike him. The fact that he came out early in support of Donald Trump put him in my good graces….until the uncalled for and harmful recusals.
PERFECTLY TIMED! Let’s divert the discussion of this thread to Sessions! Great idea! I’m sure everyone will be super enthusiastic to share their views on Sessions and comment on other posters’ views on Sessions until the 12th of Never, and that’s a long, long time. Meanwhile, what report was that?
WOW.
Why would AG Sessions tolerate the coverups?
Why? Maybe he is a Skunk.
You know you are going to be wrong? You do know it.
They both know and do not care. They have a job to do at the Conservative Treehouse which is for them to undermine PDJT and his MAGA Admin at any cost.
Go away troll.
Funny, coming from you, Howie.
Pffft
Right, I am a ‘troll’. Implanted years ago at CTH By Judge Lester and CRS. Ya smoked me out.
Where is Howie?
I liked Howie, he was a tough nut.
I really miss him and that’s the truth.
This ain’t me.
Huh? Howie broke wordpress and came back with a new name. Ablefox……, who is no troll, nope, not by a long shot. Although we do not see eye to eye, but, ok.
Agreed.
No I do not. Why is there a doubt in your mind? When Trump say Sessions is a great AG then I will be wrong. I go with Trump. He knows.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When SD goes after the AG and DAG, then you might have some merit. until then, not so much. Just say N.
I jus have my opinion. That is all it is.
Ablefox: Even SD has wondered, even if only briefly, about Sessions. I certainly am not 100% Sessions because some things are just too hard to overlook. Even if Sessions does a good job, I still believe Trump will fire him at the first opportunity. Yes we are supposed to trust the plan but I cannot overlook that to date no swamp creatures have fallen only Trump’s family and associates have fallen. I remain hopeful but at the same time very wary because what we hope will happen has always failed before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why that is such an open minded post. Good. I am no one to Judge others opinions but critical thinking is a good thing. I jus have my own. In the end my opinion does not matter a whit.
I most certainly will eat crow if Sessions is fired or is shown to be the Deep State fiend you think he is.
I don’t believe that President Trump is a weak, shy, retiring person who would hesitate to dump him if he were the person y’all paint him to be.
Unless Sessions is very different than he’s been during his entire career–which could be the case, but probably isn’t–the lingering Sessions bitterness is as useful as Coulter bitching and moaning about Trump not keeping his Wall promise.
NOT HELPING.
Josco, re POTUS not firing Sessions, Congress has tied his hands.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
No doubt Gunny. We just are grunts. My opinion is just that. it should not make folks cranky. My research and memory points to Skunk until it is shown he is not.
Evil laughs at the code of decency that constrains honest men.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When in deep fog follow yer compass and go slow.
Drip, drip, drip. Let’s start seeing indictments please.
“However, we object to the excessive and unjustified number of redactions, many of which do not relate to classified information. The Committee will convey our objections to the appropriate agencies and looks forward to publishing a less redacted version in the near future.” Devin Nunes, Chairman House Intelligence Committee
This is why DC is called the swamp.
Here goes another six months of stonewalling.
I doubt POTUS will tolerate it. They are done for now. It is over.
Would he go directly to the POTUS on this?
Nunes called on POTUS the other night to use his authority and get involved.
Because he has been somehow compromised. He does not have the honor to simply resign!
Attorney General Sessions DID tender a resignation!!!
President Trump declined!!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/jeff-sessions-sent-trump-a-resignation-letter-in-may-after-humiliating-oval-office-meeting-report
FTA…
Trump on Thursday denied that he asked Sessions to resign when asked by press after returning to Washington from a trip to Florida.
The Clown Brennan is receiving a heavy dose of Truth in the comments to the following tweet: https://twitter.com/JohnBrennan/status/989889346131161091
A highly partisan, incomplete, and deeply flawed report by a broken House Committee means nothing. The Special Counsel’s work is being carried out by professional investigators—not political staffers. SC’s findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump….John O. Brennan added,
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
Just Out: House Intelligence Committee Report released. “No evidence” that the Trump Campaign “colluded, coordinated or conspired with Russia.” Clinton Campaign paid for Opposition Research obtained from Russia- Wow! A total Witch Hunt! MUST END NOW!
8:29 AM – 27 Apr 2018
Still laughing at the detestable Brennan accusing the House of partisanship and then praising the SC for professional investigators, and what will be a comprehensive authoritative report. What a tool.
that is so good.
There are a few good responses to that tweet Brennan produced, but the majority are “heavy doses” of hate directed at the Trump Administration and supporters. Those people are so eaten up with hate, their bodies have to be rebelling with sickness and disease.
Agreed, Dixie!
Agree dixie. Hope you are doing well. 💝🌞
What a day for winning.
Winning is indictments, perp walks and jail time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So why the Friday afternoon release? That’s when things get released to minimize the public’s awareness of them. What do you think?
Not so true anymore, in our 24/7 news cycle.
Released on Friday for Sunday show fodder.
Yep!!
Planet WIDE!!
Agree, it’s indictment time, perp walk time, jail time. Anything less than that is just cover up.
And qanon’s ideas that revealing all is ‘hard’ – no, it isn’t. Just reveal the truth. If that shatters the moral white clouds of US government for the past 50 years, so be it – majority of its citizens think crap of the DC swamp already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bob Thomas says, “Winning is indictments, perp walks and jail time.”
The Bat says, “AND EXECUTIONS.”
That’s the celebration after we win. Party! jk
There is no winning until Mueller goes and few indictments from previous administration.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s winning to see Republicans standing up and fighting! This is a very, VERY rare thing.
I truly believe it’s counter-productive to set the bar too high–doing that loses the war
(see also “Ann Coulter and ‘If the Wall isn’t built THIS MINUTE Trump is a Failure, I tell you!” school of thought)
It’s not going to be soon enough.
Not every guilty party will be perp-walked.
Being bitter about it in advance does not further the cause.
Try to keep up!!!
The entire week has been a blockbuster of winning.
Unfortunate that some don’t see it that way, right Dan?
I’ve waited almost 70 years to see the unification of Korea.
I’ve waited since I was 23 for justice for the assassination of President Kennedy.
I’ve waited…
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Follow the 50 millions and puzzle will be solved. It will not be surprised if some money went to Mueller’s team, Paul Ryan , gangs of 8th members, some DC law firms, fake msm, democrats in house intel committee and others
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder (and hope!) not only the names of those wealthy donors are revealed, but also where the money went. I agree…undoubtedly to many crooked journalists and I really hope the world learns who they are.. Do you think people give that much money with no accountability? I don’t know…perhaps so when you seemingly have tens of millions to spare.
I will offer Tom Styer and Bloomburg as two of the donors.
Why is The Possum photo on the search warrant app image above?
Read the text at the top of the image: Rep Matt Gaetz: The Department of Justice is currently covering their own trail because they know they engaged in FISA abuses that they don’t want to be prosecuted for.
Three of the FISA applications were signed after Trump became president. Two were signed after Sessions became AG.
If Sessions isn’t part of the solution, then he’s part of the problem. So far it seems that the only person Sessions has prosecuted in the DC swamp is a nobody by the name of Reality Winner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Swamp Boy
“The DOJ” (100,000+) employees
NOT “Attorney General Sessions” (1)
Wait. I don’t see The Possum. Asking for two rabid fan sisters….
DUH
Still on JFK MLK Files…there is GOLD IN THEM! Don’t understand the excessive redactions either! Everything is a National Secret except for what the FBI DOJ wants leaked???
yes, national security means cover your ass
Sailors gets 5 to 10…TOP AIDES IMMUNITY…POLITICIANS…crickets!!!
Anything, absolutely *anything* to get rid of Feinstein. “If I could’ve gotten the votes I’d have said Mr. and Mrs. American, turn them in.”
Yeah. Sure. I’ll turn ’em in. Molon labe, mopho, molon labe
Nothing like stirring Public Interest a few sound bites at a time! 😋
WELL PLAYED‼️ 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏
(Never forget 50% of Americans have an IQ less than 98% and they VOTE! 😥 )
Never forget that until someone gets indicted and goes through trial, libtards will be chirping that nothing was ever proven, it’s all hearsay.
Later they may say it’s politization, but this is all much bigger than Watergate and it’s time for public to know – Servergate, Foundationgate, Irangate – all combine to show the picture of corruption unprecedented.
If nothing is done, republic is gone – just like it was gone in a blink of an eye during Roman times.
“…Never forget that until someone gets indicted….”
So far Huber has a Grand Jury and Cody Hiland, appointed prosecutor of the Clinton Family Foundation in Little Rock has a Grand Jury and a Uranium One indictment was announced…
More interesting is the recent SEALED INDICTMENTS count from the autists on the chans with PACER accounts. They are now claiming there are now around 9,400 sealed indictments in all federal court districts combined filed just since the end of October 2017.
Prior to that the Epoch Times had an article: Justice Department May Have Something Big in the Works: Over 9,000 Sealed Indictments
Can’t wait to hear a follow up on this.
One small annoyance: mention of WikiLeaks as Russia proxy.
That’s not TRUE, is it? The Democrats have been saying this, but WL hasn’t been shown to work with Russia…unless I’ve missed something.
(And, not in report, but appropos of Democrats/Russia: RT was not pro-Trump.
Just watch their election coverage. They just weren’t slavishly pro-Hillary like everyone else.)
Page 8
“{U) Recommendation #5: Congress should identify options available to the private sector and
federal government that would address the social media vulnerabilities exploited by the Russian government.”
Our “better’s” really want to find a way to censor the net……
AG Sessions does not need to be on a leash anymore!?!?!?
Release the hounds!
They’re starving too.
He never did. His recusal was in bad faith. As I said from the git go.
🤙
“His recusal was in bad faith.”
Howie, it seems you can not READ!
THIS IS THE RULE!!!!
GOVERNMENT ETHICS
“[…]C. DOJ-Specific Conflict of Interest Regulation: No DOJ employee may participate in a criminal investigation or prosecution if he has a personal or political relationship with any person or organization substantially involved in the conduct that is the subject of the investigation or prosecution, or who would be directly affected by the outcome. 28 CFR 45.2
Political relationship means a close identification with an elected official, candidate, political party or campaign organization arising from service as a principal advisor or official; personal relationship means a close and substantial connection of the type normally viewed as likely to induce partiality.[…]”
AND THIS IS THE RULE!!!!
Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals
“RULE 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”… You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules. (This is a serious rule. The besieged entity’s very credibility and reputation is at stake, because if activists catch it lying or not living up to its commitments, they can continue to chip away at the damage.)”
Bad faith? Nope, but that is impossible to ever know for sure.
THANK YOU, Ziiggii!! 🎩🎩
Remember when Feinstein leaked the confidential report and blamed it on the “fog” of having a cold? Good times.
Why would anyone ever take her seriously? The swamp is wide and deep.
That was just an effort to give Simpson a heads-up, right?
Was he interviewed after that?
I lost track.
Feinstein’s illegal release…that needs a lot more attention and unmasking! Maybe that dear lady will be next to resign.
“With the discovery that her top staff was actually involved in close coordination with Fusion-GPS, Christopher Steele and the advancement of the Russian conspiracy/collusion narrative, Feinstein’s move to create distance after the election makes sense.”
___________________
Except it doesn’t, not really.
It’s like she dropped a load in her pants.
Changing her pants doesn’t change the fact that she dropped a load in her pants, and the evidence is still there.
She can’t just pretend it’s not hers.
She did it. She’s guilty. Resigning from a ‘committee’ doesn’t change ANYTHING.
I never understand how people can be CENTRAL to heinous crimes, and after the fact, resign from a ‘committee’ or throw someone else under the bus to ‘distance’ themselves, as if that somehow changes the FUNDAMENTAL REALITY of what they ALREADY DID.
It doesn’t.
But we talk about it here as if it DOES.
It’s beyond disorienting.
That sick old witch can ‘create all the distance’ she wants, but there is a straight line of evidence leading right to her pant-load of treason, and she can’t waddle fast enough to get out of her own way, much less escape any non-corrupt arresting officer.
You paint an interesting picture Scott. Hope I can get the smell out. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
For example, it’s like I was part of a gang who robbed a bank and got away in a blue car.
As soon as it becomes obvious that the Keystone Cops are on our tail, I “resign” from the gang and ditch the blue car for a red car, to ‘create distance’ between myself and the bank robbery / getaway vehicle.
Whoopty do.
What the $%^& does that accomplish?!?
So now I’m driving a red getaway car instead of a blue one, and I’m no longer part of the bank robbery ‘gang’.
So what?
It doesn’t change the fundamental reality that I was part of the gang at the time the bank was robbed, or any of the consequences from that act.
I don’t want to encourage anyone to try it, but don’t take my word for it… you can find out yourself the hard way.
Yes, but you’re not thinking like a DC swamp rat. It makes sense from her pov.
That Depends.
They’re all democrats. The investigators, the clerks, the secretaries, the it people, the mailroom staff, the managers, everyone. 98%.
And can we stop with the rank and file are good people nonsense? Rank and file blew it in the marathon bombings, the pulse nightclub shooting, the parkland shooter, the Fresno couple, Garland Texas they followed the shooters while they went after Pamela Gellar. The rank and file shot and killed one of Clive Bundys sons, kicked in the door of Trumps lawyer Cohen, and arrested a Marine for saying mean things about Obama on fakebook. The fish rots from the head, but eventually the whole fish is rotten.
Great post – – I agree 100%
i wonder does the IG Horowitz get to see all documents unredacted? why do we still accept the fact that the doj is capable of investigating itself with all the supposed cases? what is the status of all the criminal referrals from congress to the doj and jeff sessions? the more questions and investigations that come up, the more questions are left unanswered. at this rate, justice will never be served, fully. whenever civilians break the law, justice dept throws the book at us, whenever officials break the law, a memo is thrown at them. its a double-standard of justice and its done publicly. in other words, we are not treated equally and we are going to like it! meanwhile we are told to be patient while reports are spun and omitted from the american public. im not sure i like that very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ezpz2: It looks like they have already dragged it out long enough so RINO Reps are being selected instead of Trump Reps for November 2018 elections!
I know.
Sigh 😔
These problems stem from who is in charge. Who is in charge of the Department of Justice?
Interior, EPA, State ,Energy, all of these Department heads are and have been cleaning out their departments whole sale.
But investigators have to fight tooth and nail to get any docs from the DOJ and they are heavily redacted.
Why the redactions? For National Security? Pfft.
Unclassify everything. What use is this document?
Unclassify everything.
Is there a version anyone can post, that I could print out? I am a dinosaur and need to hold the words.
Click “Download”, it will ask you to sign up by giving it an email address. Then you can download as a pdf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’d love to post here a picture of Pinky and the Brain (aka Comey & Clapper)…but cannot
LikeLiked by 4 people
Narf!
Just a coincidence don’t you know.
Anyone have any speculation as to why POTUS doesn’t declassify all these documents?
Finding #8: Russian-state actors and third-party intermediaries were responsible for the dissemination of documents and communications stolen from U.S. political organizations.
This finding does NOT say that Russian-state actors stole U.S. political organization documents and communications. This leaves the door wide open the original premise that an internal actor (a.k.a. Seth Rich perhaps) was responsible for obtaining HRC campaign emails and then providing them to WikiLeaks.
No where in this document does is state that Russia ‘hacked’ (i.e. stole) these emails.
parts of this “report” are laughable – page 28
Hi, dianne. 🙋♂️
Just announced: Jake Tapper starts his previously planned extended vacation to Cuba at Mar-A-Gitmo. He is expect to be back on the air between 5 to 10 years or so, per count, from now.
President Trump is very limited in “how much of the swamp can be drained”. Mueller could find nothing and stop his investigation. Trump could fire Sessions, Rosenstein etc. and instruct the DOJ to go after every swamp official. The UniParty (including GOPe & RINO’s) would say that he is abusing his political power and would threaten to have him (Trump) impeached (with full support of the crooked main stream media). Everyone knows that most Republicans did not and continue to not support the President, and that a lot of Republicans are swamp dwellers themselves. Also, we have already seen how swamp dwellers who have already been caught (Comey, McCabe, Brennan etc.) are defending themselves with support of the crooked main stream media and their corrupt lawyers supported by corrupt judges. Trump is not a lawyer, the best America can hope for is that the President has a willing Sessions trying to bring the swamp officials that were involved in the attempted “coup” to justice (and this will not be easy and take time).
The presidents own people are against him. They are now protecting Mueller from being fired.what next? This really sucks.
https://www.nationalmemo.com/four-gop-senators-vote-to-protect-mueller-defying-mcconnell/
They’re not his people. And what they proposed is in violation of The Constitution. Mueller is a part of the executive branch. Trump is the executive. The power Mueller is operating under is the power of the executive branch, and the power of the executive branch is vested in The President.
So many (redacted) words, so few indictments.
If ever there is a public accounting of this unprecedented conspiracy who would present it’s totality as Sundance is doing at CTH?
I have spent some time scanning the report which makes for difficult and unpleasant reading due to the format and all the redactions. [CTH readers will note that it appears we have already seen a lot of this material in unredacted form so I don’t know what the Committee was trying to prove with all these blackouts].
Anyway, one thing jumps out at me that I find very disturbing: namely, it appears that the Nunes Committee has fallen hook, line and sinker for phony story about the DNC computer hacks and the Dems claim that “Russia” had hacked their computers thus beginning the fiasco of the whole Muh Russia witch hunt that continues to the present day.
On page 28 of the report there is a section about “Russian state actors and third party intermediaries” being responsible for dissemination of documents and information stolen from US political organizations. The report goes on to mention Guccifer 2.0 and his alleged hack on the DNC servers.Also mentioned is a group known as “DC Leaks” which I have never heard of till now, which describes itself as a group of American hacktivists who are also claiming responsibility for the DNC hacks. The report even states on page 30 that the “online persona used a Russian based VPN service to transmit files and communications……and that posted documents were processed on a computer using Russian language settings.”
This theory has been decisively de-bunked in at least two major articles which I have posted elsewhere on this blog. Most recently, George Parry wrote in the Federalist, one of the most definitive take downs of this theory, including the following taken from his article:
“When the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI learned of the hacking claim, they asked to examine the server. The DNC refused. Why would the purported victim of a crime refuse to cooperate with law enforcement in solving that crime? Is it hiding something? Is it afraid the server’s contents will discredit the Russia-hacking story?” The answer is YES.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/26/trump-conspiracy-lawsuit-democrats-sicced-equivalent-special-counsel/?utm_source=The+Federalist+List&utm_campaign=d7fa490c3d-RSS_The_Federalist_Daily_Updates_w_Transom&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cfcb868ceb-d7fa490c3d-83984129
This is a very critical point that the Committee screwed up royally in its report and it makes me very worried about just how reliable the people are who put this together. They would have been much better off to get Sundance do the job. He’s already done most of the work for them but I guess no one had the good sense to use it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree the redactions appear to be somewhat cya in nature. Most important, with all of the glaring information related to Feinstein and her staff in addition to her earlier leaking of the Simpson testimony, why isn’t she under the same ethics investigation phony Schifforbrains subjected Nunes to. PEOPLE, if the exposed dirt of these congressional democrats does not cause you more than ever before to see the importance of not allowing the House or the Senate to ever go under the Demos control again, it’s likely nothing will.
Has anyone seen Brennan’s comment to Trump regarding this conclusion? It is truly a mind boggling statement. He calls the House Intel committee partisans and the Special Counsel noble, objective judges. The same Special Counsel stacked with Strzok, Page, Rhee, Weissman, and other known hardline partisans?
I suppose the most shocking thing to me is this guy is the former CIA Director. That is an enormous position and he continues to diminish both himself and the position with these nakedly partisan statements. It’s stunning how unaware he is of what he is doing to his own reputation, and Obama’s for appointing him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance retweeted this thread from Nick Falco
This is further proof that CNN are engaged with certain criminality and no qualms hiring criminal like Clapper. Jake Tapper is a fu*cking liar. CNN sucks!
I remember Jake Tapper telling Rudy, “he would cast the first stone” in reference to calling out President Trump over the Access Hollywood tapes. Remember that. Jake is a SNAKE and CNN is worse than ISIS.
