Former Key Defense Intelligence Agency Official Resurfaces in AG Jeff Sessions Top Staff…

Do not get so caught up watching the granules moving at our feet that we forget to look up and notice the landscape is shifting….
A key DIA official from within the White House National Security Council has resurfaced today as reports show Ezra Cohen-Watnick has been hired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to assist on issues surrounding counterintelligence and counterterrorism.
WASHINGTON — A former American intelligence official who came under intense scrutiny during a stint at the White House last year is returning to government as the national security adviser to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a person familiar with the decision.
The official, Ezra Cohen-Watnick, will play an important role at the Justice Department, advising Mr. Sessions on counterintelligence and counterterrorism. (NYT Link)
Before getting to the big picture of Cohen-Watnick, let’s look at a few recent granules which at first might seem disconnected – but they are not.
♦U.S. Attorney John Lausch was brought on by AG Jeff Sessions to coordinate investigative document releases to congressional oversight. Specifically, Lausch has been assigned as the point of contact for discussion with congress. This move keeps Federal DOJ Prosecutor John Huber (IG Horowitz’s investigative partner) away from political engagement, and allows Huber to continue culling through potentially criminal evidence without political concerns.
Earlier today Lausch was asked about the two-page “electronic communication” (EC) letter that initiated the 2016 FBI Counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump and his campaign officials. The “EC” relates to the origin of the surveillance conducted by the corrupt DOJ-NSD and FBI officials; and ties directly to the abuse of FISA(702((16)(17) search abuses – and later to the issues of a fraudulent, potentially criminally misrepresented, FISA Title-1 surveillance application by those same officials.
In responding to the questioning, Attorney Lausch stated the EC document, and as a consequence the FISA documents, are not under his authority for review and release. So the DOJ has carved out the FISA and EC issues from the investigative releases to congress.
This distinction is important.
♦Remember, previously the Eastern District of Virginia attorney, Dana Boente, was identified as being a problem for the ‘small group’ of co-conspirators during their activity. Following the firing of AAG Sally Yates, April 2017, Boente was put in charge of the DOJ National Security Division. Acting Attorney General Boente granted IG Horowitz previously denied access to oversight within the DOJ-NSD. After Jeff Sessions confirmation Boente remained in charge of the DOJ-NSD.
Near the end of 2017 Dana Boente left Main Justice and then resurfaced late in January 2018 when FBI chief legal counsel James Baker was outlined as being a key participant in the 2015, 2016, 2017 anti-trump operation. Baker was removed from all responsibilities and replaced with Boente. Mr. Boente remains the current chief legal counsel of the FBI serving under Christopher Wray.
♦The Head of the FBI Counterintelligence Unit is E.W. “Bill” Priestap. In ’15, ’16, and 2017 Priestap was Peter Strzok’s boss. Text messages between Andrew McCabe’s former office lawyer, Lisa Page, and FBI Agent Peter Strzok, during the DOJ/FBI operations against candidate Trump, showed multiple examples of the ‘small group’ working around Priestap.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok was even promoted to #2 without Priestap’s prior knowledge.
On March 20th, 2017, when FBI Director James Comey was asked by congress why he did not inform oversight -as required- about the 2016 counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump, James Comey stated the decision not to inform congress was recommended by his FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap.
There is also evidence from Priestap’s statements to investigative officials that contradicts FBI, DOJ-NSD and intelligence community leadership, McCabe, Comey, Brennan (CIA) and Clapper (ODNI); in that the source documents (Clinton/Steele Dossier) for the October 2016 FISA surveillance application were not vetted at the time they were used.
On January 30th, 2018, after Chairman Nunes personally took FBI Director Christopher Wray to view his HPSCI “FISA Memo”, and prior to the House Intel Committee vote to release the memo the next evening, FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a Main Justice official and a “counterintelligence official” to view the content. According to Catherine Herridge reporting: those officials: “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.”
Mr. Bill Priestap, has given statements to ongoing FBI investigators and remains the head of FBI Counterintelligence today. [Absolutely no change in status, role or responsibility]
♦Responding to the initial results of an NSA FISA audit – on April 28th, 2016, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers shut down the DOJ-NSD and FBI access to the NSA database based on 702(16) “about” search inquiries. When the full audit was completed, October 2016, Admiral Rogers informed the FISC court of serious FISA search violations, breaches, extraction of raw intelligence information and misrepresentations by FBI and DOJ officials to the FISA court.
In April 2017, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, declassified and released a substantive portion of the 99-page response from the FISA court. The FISC reviewed the DOJ-NSD and FBI FISA misrepresentations and the NSA compliance audit reports provided by NSA Director dmiral Mike Rogers.
On June 7th, 2017, Admiral Mike Rogers informed congress the NSA deleted all of the results of those unlawful FISA(702) searches, but also stated he directed “all audit logs of the activity to be preserved/retained”. (ie. the NSA preserved the evidence of conduct)
♦Early April this month: (Via The Hill) […] Attorney General Jeff Sessions quietly tapped Prosecutor John Huber — apparently last fall — to work in tandem with the Justice Department’s inspector general to determine whether allegations of abuse at the FBI and the Justice Department merit investigation. […] The Justice Department has declined to comment on his budget or what Sessions meant when he said that Huber is working “in cooperation” with Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Horowitz’s office also declined to comment.
♦Back to Today’s News – The IG Horowitz and Prosecutor Huber investigation is ongoing; the FBI has Dana Boente as chief legal counsel; Bill Priestap remains in place as head of Counterintelligence; and now Attorney General Jeff Sessions has added former DIA official Ezra Cohen-Watnick to “advise Mr. Sessions on counterintelligence” matters.
2017: […] “Washington got its first real look at Cohen-Watnick when he was identified as one of two White House sources who provided House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes with evidence that former national security adviser Susan Rice requested the “unmasking” of the names of Trump associates in intelligence documents.” (Atlantic – link)
I think everyone can see how each of these moves and shifts relates to the larger matters at hand. It is obvious Mr. Cohen-Watnick is part of the dynamic to capture all those who participated in the scheme to destroy the Trump presidency.
You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States. ~SD
It’s good the President just homed in on the conflicts of Mueller and Rosenstein( who unbelievably insisted Geoffrey Berman recuse himself from this matter!) but again on Twitter?
You are the chief legal officer. These two and their phony Democrat backed ‘investigation’ are sitting ducks to official questioning from a superior they can’t weasel out of.
For a start send letters to Rosenstein and Mueller pointing out the DoJ ethical regulations each are breaking and demand they respond with full explanation (without communicating/coordinating their responses) of why they alone are exempt from DoJ conflict of interest rules. Release the letters publicly.
Rosenstein and Mueller are standing on shaky ground. Turn up the heat and watch them fold.
The next time Rosenstein appears he needs to be asked what criteria must be met for the SC investigation to conclude. Don’t let him worm out of it, make him answer.
Priestap is a real-deal FBI Special Agent who investigates and helps prosecute domestic criminals. Cohen-Watnick is a real-deal international spook who has been trained in and had experience working in the clandestine services. Two different skill sets, bases of experience, and perspectives to advise on two different aspects of the investigation of the Trump Counterintel Op. Criminal cases must be made against people, some of whom were dabbling in tradecraft. Does it sound like they have now turned their attention to Nellie?
This appointment appears to be fixing the hole in counter terrorism at the FBI and the FISA application process going forward. A second set of eyes to review information and assess the need to act on it. Also it would make sure all the “i” are dotted and the “t” crossed.
Let’s not be so desperate to make Jeff Sessions look good by attributing unknown blind guesses to the “genius” behind this hurting.
Looks like Sessions didn’t.
Looks like President Trump ordered him to.
They get their jollies from indictments and FBI raids. We get our jollies because we hired some guy called Huber and some guy with a hyphenated last name.
Yeah folks. Let’s get a clue.
“this hiring” not “this hurting”
Well said. I agree with you.
Some info on EZRA:
https://www.jta.org/2017/04/14/news-opinion/politics/meet-ezra-cohen-watnick-the-nsc-aide-who-reportedly-leaked-intel-to-back-trump-tapping-claims
https://www.jta.org/2017/03/15/news-opinion/politics/report-trump-overrules-national-security-adviser-in-order-to-keep-jewish-nsc-aide
http://jewishjournal.com/news/nation/217488/wife-key-trump-aide-worked-make-putins-russia-look-good-west/
The Swamp dream…..
They drag this out until November.
Wait on the shoreline for their “Blue Wave.”
Begin Impeachment proceedings at 12:01.
Shut down every single investigation.
Skate!
Unfortunately, their “dream” will soon be a nightmare!
Woah… Joe diGenova on Hannity just now saying Sessions has to fire RR after his action over Cohen episode
I am amazed by AG Sessions timidity. He seems either completely out of his league, or else so concerned about something that he is immobilized. He has some distinguish accomplishments in his life, so he should be able to do better.
Perhaps AG Sessions is afraid to be required to testify before the Senate again. His confirmation was a brutal experience, and from people he likely considered his colleagues from his time in the Senate. I consider that the mostly likely cause of his inactivity. He has done an exceptional job of deflecting any and all responsibility to his deputies. He is still the Attorney General and responsible for the Department of Justice. He needs to stay in that lane of action, but he needs to be active in that lane.
The first thing he needs to do is attack leaks from within the Muller group. Those leaks are degrading the power of the President Trump and enhancing the power of Mr. Muller. He needs to make a strong statement that the leaks need to end. With the next set of leaks, he needs to appoint a special counselor to investigate the Muller et al to resolve that matter. I would specifically name each member of Muller’s team in the appointing letter, and I would include the same clause to allow the second special counselor to expand his/her investigating as matters become apparent. Put some legal heat on Mr. Muller and his team, break into their houses at 4:00 am, and take all their stuff. I would include Rosenstein on that letter to be monitored as well. If Muller and Rosenstein cannot stop the leaks, arrest them for obstruction of justice. This is a special counsel investigation into matters involving the President of The United States. Leaks to the press are not tolerable.
If the Senate wants to him provide testimony on these actions, he can respond that he is handling the leaking of illegal information within the DOJ. If they want to impeach him for that, they can go ahead. They did nothing to Eric Holder for far worse.
Second he needs to ensure that the DOJ and FBI are responding to Congressional requests, period. I think the Constitution of the United States of America supersedes any secret agreements with foreign intelligence agencies. Otherwise the day has arrived with secret courts, secret charges, and secret punishment. Good bye to the Fourth Amendment. If such matters were that classified, it should have been considered before legal activities were taken. If somebody wants to resist this, go for obstruction of justice and abuse of power under the color of law. That person can try to find a lawyer (Non-DOJ) that can defend actions that deny information to the Congress in their oversight role, under the Constitution.
He really ripped into Comey, too. I love Joe d
